mais de 50 modelos gratuitos de noções para notas, tarefas e muito mais

Juggling multiple tools—one for taking notes, another for brainstorming, a separate one for tracking tasks, and yet another for document sharing—is overwhelming. A scattered approach leads to lost information, miscommunication, and wasted time.

That’s where Notion templates come in: they help bring your workflow together in one platform. 🤝

To help you find the right fit for your needs, we’ve linked 50+ free Notion templates below. Plus, a bonus list of 10 top alternative templates with robust task management and customization capabilities.

But first, let’s explore what Notion templates bring to the table.

What Are Notion Templates?

Notion templates are pre-designed tools that make it easier to take notes, track goals, manage recurring tasks, and even organize projects—individually or all together—in a single platform.

Built by the Notion community, they cover many aspects and use cases (personal organization and productivity, project management, habit tracking, lesson planning, etc.). For new Notion users, they serve as a starting point from which they can create their own systems and templates.

For example, the Content Calendar Template by Notion is ideal for managing multiple content marketing campaigns and creative projects. It provides a structured way to plan and schedule posts, with sections for timelines, content ideas, and publication dates, all neatly displayed in a calendar view—within the Notion Workspace.

via Notion You can also sort tasks by status and priority, setting dependencies and follow-ups as needed. While this is a free template, Notion also offers paid templates with advanced features for more complex needs.

To get the most out of each Notion template, you must understand what makes them effective for your needs.

What Makes a Good Notion Template?

Whether you’re a project manager, a student, or a freelancer, a sound Notion template should offer more than just common note-taking methods . These are the major features to keep an eye on:

## 50+ Free Notion Templates for Different Use Cases

Notion offers an ever-growing collection of free templates from its team and external creators, making it easy to find tools for various needs. Below, we’ve put together some of the most-liked use cases:

From meeting notes and creative briefs to technical product documentation and SWOT analysis, Notion offers several doc templates to streamline your documentation workflows. Let’s look at some examples.

1. Notion SOP Template

via Notion The Notion SOP Template creates step-by-step protocols and operational standards critical to your company’s tasks and activities across various projects, from management to finance. These guidelines include clear, concrete directions to ensure that all departments maintain quality and compliance.

2. Notion Marketing Docs Template

via Notion Marketing teams can use the Marketing Docs Template to consolidate key resources like campaign briefs and brand guidelines in one location.

3. Notion Competitor Analysis Template

via Notion Notion’s Competitor Analysis Template is especially helpful in evaluating your business’s competitive advantage, benchmarking best practices, and identifying areas for improvement.

4. Notion Influence Strategy Doc Template

via Notion Planning to collaborate with an influencer to increase reach? Influencer Strategy Doc Template by Notion can help develop a comprehensive plan, from understanding the target audience interests and finding an influencer to defining goals and measuring key metrics.

5. Notion User Journey Map Template

via Notion An essential part of creating user-centric strategies is understanding user experiences. The User Journey Map Template by Notion lets you identify customer pain points across various touchpoints and gain valuable insights.

6. Notion Customer Onboarding Process Flow Template

via Notion To help new users get started with your products and services quickly, you can use the Customer Onboarding Process Flow Template to bring demos, guides, FAQs, and more in one place. With information on pain points and personas, you can provide personalized training and support and enhance engagement.

7. Notion Retrospective Template

via Notion Once a project has been completed, Notion’s Retrospective Template can help you gather key insights and create a roadmap for the future.

8. Notion Performance Review Template

via Notion The Performance Review Template allows managers to evaluate individual contributions and progress within the team and share detailed feedback.

9. Notion Agency RFP Template

via Notion Notion’s Agency RFP Template clearly defines the project scope and objectives for bids-specific documentation, streamlining communication between internal and external stakeholders.

10. Notion AI Meeting Summaries Template

via Notion Notion’s AI Meeting Summaries Template is an AI-powered tool that summarizes meeting notes, agendas, action items, etc., and stores all relevant information in a centralized location for easy access.

Projects Templates by Notion

Seeking a structured way to manage your campaigns, funnels, or pipelines? Projects Templates by Notion offer various layouts for teams and individuals to organize and execute projects. Use the task assignment feature to delegate work and build a dashboard to keep stakeholders aligned.

1. Notion Project Charter Template

via Notion For your project kick-off meeting, the Project Charter Template provides a framework to define scope and objectives, establish timelines, and allocate resources.

2. Notion Design Roadmap Template

via Notion Keep cross-functional teams aligned with the Design Roadmap Template . With custom filters and views, you can get a bird-eye view of multiple projects or granular details of each task.

3. Notion Rippling’s Multi-Product Roadmap Template

via Notion Rippling’s Multi-Product Roadmap Template helps to track multiple projects at ease with features like task sequencing and dependency mapping on a Gantt chart.

4. Notion Objectives & Key Results Tracker Template

via Notion The Objectives & Key Results Tracker Template lets you create and update each OKR with important information such as status, owner, priority, and timeline. This helps define responsibilities clearly and keeps teams aligned and focused on the overarching goals.

5. Notion Feedback Tracker Template

via Notion With interconnected databases, the Feedback Tracker Template by Notion closes the gaps between customers and product development teams. It helps solution engineers gain detailed insights into product performance and improve usability.

6. Notion Marketing Vendor Hub Template

via Notion When working with multiple vendors, use the Marketing Vendor Hub Template to consolidate documentation and communication in one place.

7. Notion Report a Bug Template

via Notion Optimize end-to-end bug tracking workflows, from reporting to resolution, with Notion’s Report a Bug Template . The template also provides a database for maintaining logs and monitoring fixes.

8. Notion Partnerships CRM Template

via Notion Streamline partner relationship management workflows with the Partnerships CRM Template by Notion . Categorize partners based on industry, region, etc., and manage everything from a dedicated portal.

9. Notion Social Media Planner Template

via Notion Want to strengthen your social media presence? Use Notion’s Social Media Planner Template to publish timely, consistent content across platforms. Visualize the different stages, from idea inception to publishing, on a Kanban-style board for efficient planning.

10. Notion Applicant Tracker Template

via Notion Hiring for multiple roles? Use Notion’s Applicant Tracker Template to monitor candidates’ progress through different hiring stages. Switch between different views to analyze the entire recruitment process at a glance or get details of individual applicants.

Read More: How to Create a Form in Notion

Wiki Templates by Notion The Wiki Templates by Notion category includes some of the best Notion templates to help you stay organized. They offer an intuitive way to centralize your knowledge, turning a jumble of documents into a neatly structured hub of information.

These free Notion templates are perfect for building knowledge bases and work directives. You can easily update the content, customize the layout, and link related pages. Plus, with real-time editing, team members can also contribute and ensure the information stays up-to-date and accessible to everyone.

1. Notion Basic Employee Handbook Template

via Notion The Basic Employee Handbook Template covers workplace conduct, perks, dress code, and safety regulations, ensuring all employees understand and comply with the company’s policies and procedures .

2. Notion Sales Wiki Template

via Notion Create a centralized repository of sales resources, like battle cards, scripts, and email templates, with Notion’s Sales Wiki Template to ensure easy access to important information.

3. Notion Engineering Wiki Template

via Notion Establish a single source of truth for your engineering teams with the Engineering Wiki Template by Notion . By documenting processes and best practices, the template also helps onboard new employees and get them to speed easily and quickly.

4. Notion Team Directory Template

via Notion Notion’s Team Directory Template helps store and organize all employee-related information in an easily accessible repository. In addition to simplifying workforce management, it makes it easy for team members to connect with each other, fostering a culture of collaboration and mutual support.

5. Notion Vision and Strategy Template

via Notion A well-defined vision statement is essential to keep strategy planning and decision-making aligned with the organization’s goals. The Vision and Strategy Template by Notion is a tool that gives employees complete clarity on the company’s values and aspirations, progress markers, and success metrics.

6. Notion Events Calendar Template

via Notion From family days and talent shows to award ceremonies and offshore events, there are several events you might be working with. Use the Events Calendar Template by Notion to help you keep your event crew informed about the event details and add additional details, like sponsors, location, links, images, and more, to encourage participation.

7. Notion Interview Guide Template

via Notion Interviews can be scary. Put candidates at ease by helping them understand the process, what to expect, the details of the job description, various interview stages, and company resources to assist in interview preparation with Notion’s Interview Guide Template .

8. Notion Media List Template

via Notion Keep track of what is being said about your company across channels with Notion’s Media List Template . Use two interconnected databases to map media coverage with reporters and platforms.

9. Notion Press Kit Template

via Notion Create a pre-packaged set of branding and visual assets, information on leadership, news on product launches, mergers, etc., and media coverage with Notion’s Press Kit Template . Its easy-to-use interface makes adding and sharing information with the public simple and swift.

10. Notion Internal FAQs Template

via Notion Foster transparency and trust within the organization by using Notion’s Internal FAQs Template , allowing employees to ask questions about policies, benefits, and more in a centralized, company-wide knowledge base.

💡Pro Tip: Use wiki software to centralize organizational and project-level information for employees and to create detailed product manuals for end-users.

Work Templates by Notion Notion’s Work Templates come in all kinds of shapes and forms. You can use them to manage a personal blog, track personal finances, or take your business idea from inception to implementation.

Let’s explore some of the best work templates with adaptable layouts that align with various needs.

1. Notion Agile Project Management Template

via Notion Want a granular view of activities happening across the different phases of a software development project? Notion’s Agile Project Management Template allows you and your team to visualize sprints on Scrum and Kanban boards for a better understanding of timelines and dependencies.

2. Notion Business Starter Kit Template

via Notion The Business Starter Kit Template is a digital command center for managing business operations across departments. With dedicated sections for customer data, social media calendars, internal documents, and task tracking, it connects and adds efficiency to internal workflows.

3. Notion Project & Tasks Template

via Notion With timeline, calendar, and Kanban board views, the Project & Tasks Template by Notion gives you a detailed breakdown of timelines, responsibilities, and dependencies for all project tasks.

4. Notion New Hire Onboarding Template

via Notion Notion’s New Hire Onboarding Template helps streamline the onboarding process for new hires. Employee information is added to cards with labels for easy categorization. You can also switch between views to display information for a particular department or onboarding status.

5. Notion Sales Pipeline with Automations Template

via Notion Powered by database automation, the Sales Pipeline with Automations Template by Notion enables real-time tracking of potential leads as they move through various stages of conversion. You can also automate actions like moving tasks through stages using the custom automation in this template.

6. Notion Design Portfolio Template

via Notion The Design Portfolio Template helps you assemble your best work into a digital portfolio that can be shared with potential clients with the click of a button. You can also add detailed notes to each design to provide more context into its purpose and development process.

7. Notion Sales CRM Template

via Notion If you are looking for a simple, straightforward template to track leads and manage customer data, Notion’s Sales CRM Template is for you. With an easy-to-use interface, it lets you add detailed notes for interactions across various touchpoints and add custom labels to classify and prioritize leads.

8. Notion Design Moodboard Template

via Notion Looking for creative inspiration? Create a collage of colors and textures in Notion’s Simple Design Moodboard Template to explore new ideas and set the tone for your next design project.

9. Notion Editorial Calendar Template

via Notion Build a customized content management platform and visualize workflows with Notion’s Editorial Calendar Template . You can create and assign tasks, schedule publication dates, categorize content pieces by type, track progress, and coordinate with peers from a single location.

10. Notion Online Course Homepage Template

via Notion Notion’s Online Course Homepage Template helps design professional homepages for online courses and employee training material. You can use it to display key information like schedule, duration, difficulty level, learning objectives, and more.

Whether you’re juggling multiple deadlines or coordinating team efforts, these templates provide a structured system that helps keep everyone (and everything) on track. You can also create Gantt charts in Notion to collect and visualize data more efficiently.

Personal Templates by Notion

Now that work is sorted, let’s discuss some Personal (Life) Templates by Notion that help you stay organized in your day-to-day life. They cover everything from budget management and meal planning to handy to-do lists and habit trackers.

1. Notion Reading List Template

via Notion Want to save read and to-be-read books, articles, blog posts, newsletters, etc, in one place? Get the Reading List Template to create your to-be-read list.

2. Notion Job Application Template

via Notion Use the Job Application Tracker Template to track your job applications and schedule timely follow-ups with hiring managers.

3. Notion Travel Planner Template

via Notion Whether it’s your flight tickets, hotel reservations, or the trip itinerary, the Travel Planner Template helps you keep all your travel documentation in one place.

4. Notion Personal Finance Tracker Template

via Notion With database automation at its core, Notion’s Personal Finance Tracker Template smoothens your financial journey by automatically updating the dashboard as you add new income or expenses.

5. Notion Journal Template

via Notion Need a catch-all personal journal? Use Notion’s Journal Template to document events with dated entries organized by tags. It helps promote personal and professional growth by simplifying habit and goal tracking.

6. Notion Meal Planning and Grocery List Template

via Notion Looking for a tool to ease your meal planning? Here’s a Meal Planning and Grocery List Template in Notion to help you organize your weekly meals, add your favorite recipes, and prepare a shopping list.

7. Notion Simple Weekly To-do List Template

Obtain clear visibility of your most important tasks for the week with the Simple Weekly To-do List Template . With a clear agenda, you can prioritize your work efficiently.

8. Notion My Calendar Template

via Notion Create a personalized calendar with Notion’s My Calendar Template , and never forget an important appointment or a loved one’s birthday again! 🎂

9. Notion Bookmarks Manager Template

via Notion Keep your internet finds within reach by storing important pages as bookmarks, sending them to your inbox, and categorizing them according to their type with the Bookmarks Manager Template .

10. Notion Professional Resume Template

via Notion Stand out in the job market by creating a structured resume that brings all your experiences, qualifications, and accomplishments to recruiters’ notice instantly with Notion’s Professional Resume Template .

💡Pro Tip: Use a daily planner template to structure your schedule around important tasks and reduce the chaos on busy days.

Free Notion templates are great tools to take on your journey to organization and productivity. However, if you’re seeking workflow templates with advanced features or greater customization, you’ll hit some limits with Notion.

Notion Limitations

Using a free Notion business template to organize your tasks and teams? Or a free personal template to streamline your routines? See the shortcomings of these pre-designed layouts below:

Limited integrations: Free Notion templates have fewer integration options with third-party tools, which makes seamless workflow and data syncing a challenge

Free Notion templates have fewer integration options with third-party tools, which makes seamless workflow and data syncing a challenge Customization restrictions : Advanced features are mostly locked behind paid templates, restricting access to more extensive customization

: Advanced features are mostly locked behind paid templates, restricting access to more extensive customization File limits: The free Notion templates have restrictions on the size and quantity of file uploads, which is a hassle if you’re dealing with large files or an extensive set of documents

The free Notion templates have restrictions on the size and quantity of file uploads, which is a hassle if you’re dealing with large files or an extensive set of documents Basic team collaboration: Features for team collaboration and permission are more basic in the free templates, making them less suited for bigger teams or complex projects

These limitations can impact how well free Notion templates handle nuanced workflows.

Let’s explore a Notion alternative that is designed to bring greater efficiency to intricate projects and processes.

Alternative Notion Templates

When looking for an option to manage more advanced tasks, ClickUp can be a good choice.

It is an efficient project management platform that offers a range of templates to meet different productivity needs, whether you’re managing tasks, projects, or personal goals.

With features like Gantt charts, timelines, and task dependencies, the pre-designed layouts make it easier to manage team collaboration, project planning, document management, and more.

Plus, the personal productivity templates have detailed dashboards for tracking everything from KPIs to personal goals. Explore below our top ten picks of free, fully customizable templates to boost your workflows.

1. ClickUp Team Docs Template

ClickUp Team Docs Template

The ClickUp Team Docs Template is designed to enhance teamwork. With this template, you can capture notes, decisions, and action items from your meetings in one place. ClickUp Whiteboards helps visualize the ideas, while real-time editing makes brainstorming and planning a collaborative effort.

The template also allows you to create a team wiki, informing everyone about the organizational hierarchy, company vision, and more.

Plus, it includes sections for recording project milestones. You can link these templates to your other ClickUp pages (like your budget tracker), ensuring all your information is organized and handy.

Ideal for: Team leaders looking to create a centralized wiki for their specific teams.

💡Pro Tip: To make sure your ideas are captured effectively, pick the right note-taking app. Check out our review of the top 10 note-taking apps to evaluate your current tool or find a new one.

2. ClickUp Project Documentation Template

ClickUp’s Project Documentation

Looking for better organization in your project workflow? The ClickUp Project Documentation Template is here to help. The pre-designed framework captures all aspects of your project—from creating an overview and setting goals to assigning tasks and tracking progress—within a single space.

You can outline the project scope and management plan and document scheduled milestones, budgets, and risks. The template supports real-time collaboration via features like task tags and assigned comments , helping your team work on it together.

Ideal for: Project managers seeking to build a clear project plan and documentation.

3. ClickUp Wiki Template

ClickUp Wiki Template

A wiki is like an e-library for your team. And the ClickUp Wiki Template helps you create and maintain these knowledge bases.

It offers a custom framework for organizing information, with options for subpages and flexible layouts to fit your needs.

The template combines wiki documentation with task management features, letting you link wiki pages to tasks, set reminders, and track progress. This ensures that your documentation stays relevant to ongoing projects.

Additionally, it supports internal linking to related wiki pages and the embedding of documents, images, and other media, creating a rich and interconnected repository.

Ideal for: Project wikis or team wikis, depending on your needs.

Read More: 10 Free Wiki Templates: Your Shortcut to Seamless Data Management

4. ClickUp Company Wiki Template

ClickUp Company Wiki Template

A specialized version of the Wiki Template, the ClickUp Company Wiki Template , focuses on collating company-wide information. It provides a unified hub for documenting business values, organizational charts, and company policies, making it easy for your employees to stay informed.

With its hierarchical structure, the template supports subpages for various areas, like company newsletters, HR policies, and L&D resources. The built-in search functionality helps you find specific details quickly.

You can even add visual breaks like tables, charts, and forms to address employee queries.

Ideal for: HR teams building comprehensive documentation around company policies.

💡Pro Tip: Use the neural network of ClickUp Brain , one of the best AI writing tools, to write, edit, and format content for your wiki pages. If you run out of ideas, run a prompt and have your first draft ready in seconds.

5. ClickUp Meeting Notes Template

ClickUp Meeting Notes Template

The ClickUp Meeting Notes Template makes it easy to capture and organize key meeting details in a central location. It provides sections for recording important action items and discussion points, helping you stay clear on what was covered and what needs follow-up.

You can create and assign follow-up tasks directly within the template by tagging participants and setting priorities to help them focus on what’s most important.

The template also has a dedicated ‘Meeting Summary’ section with an AI-generated review of key points, saving you from sifting through the entire minutes.

Ideal for: Capturing quick notes from team meetings, client meetings, etc.

6. ClickUp Project Note Template

ClickUp’s Project Note Template

Tailored for project-specific documentation, the ClickUp Project Note Template helps you take detailed notes for any project. With customizable fields, you can organize everything from the project scope and brief to the final review.

You can also outline the recommended best practices and milestones, along with their projected impacts on the project. This makes your documentation both comprehensive and directional.

You can link directly to project resources like files, documents, and tasks within the template for easy access. It also has a tagging system that helps you sort all the tasks by priorities and project phases. And, with version history available, you can easily track changes and see how your plans have developed over time.

Ideal for: Project managers looking for robust project documentation templates.

7. ClickUp Personal Productivity Template

ClickUp Personal Productivity Template

Designed for individual use, the ClickUp Personal Productivity Template helps you manage your personal tasks and goals. It features to-do lists, goal tracking, and progress monitoring to keep you organized and focused.

Assign broad categories to your tasks (like ‘To Learn’, ‘To Buy’, or ‘Contact’) and then break them into smaller subtasks. You can even add customizable levels—urgent, high, normal, and low—to ensure you’re tackling the right task at a given time.

Use the built-in vision board to see your productivity roadmap (you can import data from external tools like Figma and Google Workspace). The template also has a journaling feature that lets you add notes, highlight entries, and turn any text into tasks.

Ideal for: Anybody looking to level up personal productivity and tackle their goals.

8. ClickUp Weekly Planner Template

ClickUp’s Weekly Planner Template

The ClickUp Weekly Planner Template is designed to keep your week organized and efficient. You can customize the planner for a daily, weekly, or monthly view to suit your needs.

The template combines elements of a diary and a calendar, helping you track tasks, maintain accountability, and even keep a record of past activities. Jot down items on sticky notes and fix them on your planner, or add photos to personalize it further.

The clean whiteboard template gives you a quick view of all your tasks and appointments. This makes it easy to distribute tasks across different days, helping you balance your workload throughout the week.

Ideal for: Freelancers and solopreneurs who need to plan their weeks in advance.

9. ClickUp Project Planner Template

ClickUp’s Project Planner Template

The ClickUp Project Planner Template helps with detailed project planning. It serves as a live document that keeps track of your project scope, communicates expectations, and manages schedules. It also documents the planning assumptions and decisions to keep stakeholders aligned.

With this layout, you can set task dependencies to ensure subtasks are completed in the correct order. The built-in formulas track project duration and budget, helping you make informed decisions.

Ideal for: Project teams looking to create a structured approach to scoping and planning their projects.

10. ClickUp Knowledge Base Template

ClickUp Knowledge Base Template

The ClickUp Knowledge Base Template helps you build your company’s online help center. Set up a well-structured, accessible library of essential documents and resources, from FAQs and troubleshooting guides to video tutorials and company policies.

Categorize and tag the contents so employees can quickly find what they need. You can also use duplicate custom pages to ensure consistency across all knowledge base articles.

Ideal for: Knowledge managers and HR teams who are building centralized repositories

Manage Your Workflows Better With ClickUp

Whether you’re brainstorming a passion project or overseeing a business campaign, whether you work alone or with a team, ClickUp’s productivity templates offer a variety of options to fit your unique needs.

While Notion is great, ClickUp templates provide specific, advanced features and a higher level of customization to keep your processes organized and effective.

And the best part? You can access and use these templates for free. 💸 Sign up on ClickUp for free and experience a more efficient way to stay on top of your work.