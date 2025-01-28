A 30 legjobb távoli munkavégzési eszköz a csapatmunkához 2025-ben

We know settling into remote work can feel like sailing through uncharted waters despite it becoming the norm.

There are challenges galore, including productivity fluctuations, feelings of isolation and disconnect, communication lapses, and the struggle to find that golden work-life equilibrium.

But with the right remote tools, you can turn disarray into harmony and isolation into collaboration. Whether one wants to adapt to a hybrid work policy, manage a team of digital nomads, or boost daily productivity, building the perfect toolkit is key to transforming remote work challenges into opportunities.

But how do you sift through various software tools to find the best for your team?

Like choosing the ideal app for remote collaboration, selecting the best tools hinges on understanding what your remote team requires.

This definitive guide to choosing the best remote work tools for team collaboration will help you pick the right combination—or maybe just one app that does it all.

Ready to explore the top tools that make working remotely feel less remote?

Let’s get started.

When picking the right work-from-home tools, you must consider two aspects: what makes your workday smoother and brings your team closer.

Here are a few features to keep in mind:

Comprehensive communication features: Tools with varied communication features, like video calls and instant messaging, help replicate that in-office vibe and keep everyone connected and informed, no matter where they are. This is crucial for Tools with varied communication features, like video calls and instant messaging, help replicate that in-office vibe and keep everyone connected and informed, no matter where they are. This is crucial for maintaining engagement during team meetings

Integration capabilities: Look for remote work tools that integrate seamlessly with other apps to avoid flipping between software and focus on getting things done, fostering Look for remote work tools that integrate seamlessly with other apps to avoid flipping between software and focus on getting things done, fostering better work habits

Scalability: Choose tools that can grow with your team, adapting to your needs as your team expands

Security measures: Securing sensitive information is non-negotiable in a world where data breaches are all too common. Ensure your tools have robust security measures like encryption to keep your team’s data safe during remote work

Project management features: Tools that help you track progress, set deadlines, and manage tasks can be game changers for your team’s productivity, especially when using simplified Tools that help you track progress, set deadlines, and manage tasks can be game changers for your team’s productivity, especially when using simplified work plan templates

Support for remote collaboration: The best remote work tools have features like shared calendars and collaborative whiteboards, which can help create the experience of working side by side, encouraging teamwork and creativity

Ease of use and user interface: Look for an interface that you and your team can navigate naturally from day one to ensure quicker onboarding and working

Selecting the right tools is about improving every workday, not just filling up your tech stack. By focusing on these essentials, you’re setting your team up for success, no matter where you log in.

Finding the right tools can turn remote working challenges into greater productivity and engagement opportunities. Let’s dive into the best tools that make managing and collaborating from afar feel almost effortless.

Best Overall Remote Work Tool

1. ClickUp – The ultimate remote work command center

ClickUp is a platform that has every productivity tool you’d normally need to be built in!

It can become your team’s command center for managing projects, dishing out tasks, and keeping tabs on how long the task takes—which is super handy for tracking productivity.

ClickUp Remote Work Project Management

With ClickUp’s Remote Team features, you get collaboration, productivity, and project management tools custom-built for remote work.

Screencast and share videos with your team with ClickUp Clips

Assign tasks to your team

Organize your projects seamlessly, ensuring every detail is tracked and managed efficiently with ClickUp Tasks

ClickUp makes it super easy to assign tasks to everyone in your remote team. You can:

Add tasks and assign them to specific team members

Break tasks into subtasks for easier management

Prioritize tasks to ensure important projects are completed first

Customize access for security

You can customize access rights within ClickUp. Share tasks and messages with full-time employees, freelancers, and clients, ensuring everyone has access without compromising security.

Track progress

Visualize your progress, tailored to fit every team’s workflow with ClickUp’s Views

Keeping track of your project’s progress is easy with ClickUp Views. Choose from:

The Board View , which displays tasks and projects in kanban style

The ListView , which shows tasks in a check-off list, makes progress tracking straightforward

Monitor team activity

With ClickUp’s Team View, you can see what each team member is working on and monitor their progress. This view is perfect for project managers who must monitor workloads and redistribute tasks as necessary.

Facilitate communication

Team members can share files, links, and other information to keep everyone updated through messages in the Chat View.

Plus, you can tag team members and assign comments to ensure prompt action.

Integrate seamlessly

Enhance your workflow efficiency, connecting all your essential tools in one platform with ClickUp’s Integrations

ClickUp Integrations lets you integrate 1000+ tools on a single platform—tools like Dropbox, Slack, Figma, Zoom, Gmail, and more—within your ClickUp Workspace.

ClickUp has time-tracking capabilities that monitor time spent on projects and tasks. You can later analyze this data through customizable dashboards. Use these insights to identify bottlenecks and help your team optimize workflow.

The ClickUp Remote Work Plan Template helps organize and track remote work for those working with a hybrid or remote team.

The ClickUp Remote Work Plan Template helps organize and track remote work for those working with a hybrid or remote team.

ClickUp best features

ClickUp limitations

New users might experience a learning curve due to ClickUp’s extensive features and customization options

ClickUp pricing

ClickUp ratings & reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (9,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (4,000+ reviews)

Workplace Chat Software

2. Slack—The hub for team communication

Slack offers multiple communication methods: direct messaging, group channels, and voice and video calls. The tool also has an intuitive interface, which makes it easy to share files, brainstorm ideas, and collaborate in real time.

Slack best features

Create channels for every project, topic, or team. This setup keeps discussions neat and organized, so nothing gets lost in the shuffle

Integrate numerous other tools within Slack, making it your command center for everything work-related

Share files, start voice chats, or even hop on a quick video calls

Set triggers for notifications and automated responses to keep inter-team communication smooth and prompt

Slack limitations

The constant flow of messages and notifications can distract team members from their work

Slack’s pricing can become a significant expense for companies

Slack pricing

Free

Pro : $7/user per month

Business+ : $11. 70/user per month

Enterprise Grid: Custom pricing

Slack ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 5/5 (30,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (20,000+ reviews)

3. Microsoft Teams—The all-in-one collaboration suite

Microsoft Teams is your go-to if you’re already in the Microsoft Office ecosystem. It’s built to ensure you can chat, share, and collaborate without ever leaving the Office environment. Teams are excellent for remote teams because they include real-time messaging, meetings, calling, Office 365 apps, and third-party tools in one centralized place, making productivity easier for distributed teams.

Microsoft Teams’ best features

Integrate with Microsoft 365 and work on documents, spreadsheets, and presentations without switching apps

Chat, voice, video calls, and live events with up to 10,000 people

Create tailored channels with tabs for your most-used documents and applications to streamline your workspace

Set status messages to indicate availability and activities, such as ‘Out of office till…’ or ‘In a meeting’

Microsoft Teams limitations

New users might find the interface cluttered and overwhelming, leading to a steep learning curve

Video and voice call quality are heavily dependent on internet stability and bandwidth, which can be a limitation in areas with poor connectivity

Microsoft Teams pricing

Microsoft Teams Essentials : $4. 80/user per month

Microsoft 365 Business Basic : $7. 20/user per month

Microsoft 365 Business Standard: $15/user per month

Microsoft Teams ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 3/5 (14,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (9,000+ reviews)

4. Google Chat—Streamlined communication for teams

If you and your team are already in the Google ecosystem, Google Chat makes staying connected a breeze. It’s all about straightforward messaging and seamless team collaboration.

Think of it as your go-to for quick chats and discussions, all while staying in sync with Google’s other apps. It’s perfect for teams that want a simple, integrated way to communicate without extra fuss.

Google Chat’s best features

Work together with your team with Google Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides, and Calendar right from Chat

Set up spaces for each project or team to share files, assign tasks, and monitor progress in one spot

Locate past messages and files with Google’s advanced search, keeping every bit of information you need at your fingertips

Google Chat limitations

Google Chat is great for internal use but falls short on features for wider external communication, unlike Slack or Microsoft Teams

Some may find Google Chat too simple, lacking advanced project management functions and integration with non-Google products

Google Chat pricing

Business Starter : $6/user per month

Business Standard : $12/user per month

Business Plus: $18/user per month

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Google Chat ratings and reviews

G2: Not available

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (2000+ reviews)

5. Otter. ai—Innovative voice-to-text transcription

Otter. ai is revolutionizing note-taking and meeting efficiency with its voice-to-text transcription services.

It’s perfect for teams requiring accurate meetings, lectures, or spoken content transcriptions. Otter AI integrates with Zoom, Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, and other meeting tools to make it easy to record, transcribe, and share meeting notes, which fosters efficiency among distributed teams.

Otter. ai best features

Use advanced AI for real-time, highly accurate transcriptions that capture conversation nuances

Record and transcribe meetings through seamless integration with Zoom and other tools

Share, highlight, and comment on transcripts to boost team collaboration

Otter. ai limitations

Otter. ai mainly supports English, which may not suit multilingual teams or international contexts

Transcribing sensitive meetings automatically could pose security risks without stringent user controls

Otter. ai pricing

Basic: Free

Pro: $16. 99/user per month

Business : $30/user per month

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Otter. ai ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 2/5 (100+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (50+ reviews)

6. Jasper AI—Your creative AI copywriting partner

Jasper AI excels at generating high-quality written content, from marketing copy to blogs, helping teams boost productivity and creativity. It’s perfect for remote teams looking to ramp up their content production needs.

Pro-tip: There are several alternatives to Jasper AI that you can explore, too. Try ClickUp Brain if you need a refined AI writing assistant trained for professional contexts.

Jasper AI’s best features

Produce diverse, engaging content, slashing writing time

Adjust to various writing styles to suit your brand’s voice

Brainstorm ideas and enhance your content with a capable AI engine

Jasper AI limitations

The drafts frequently need manual refinement for tone and accuracy

Mastering writing prompts that produce good results takes time

Jasper AI pricing

Creator: $49/month per seat

Pro: $69/month per seat

Business: Custom pricing

Jasper AI ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 7/5 (1,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 8/5 (1500+ reviews)

7. ChatGPT—Advanced conversational AI

OpenAI’s ChatGPT is a free, conversational AI chat tool. It generates human-like responses based on your input and can understand context, answer questions, and provide explanations.

ChatGPT is a great tool for remote teams—especially individuals—because it can significantly streamline tasks such as writing software documentation, generating ideas, and editing text.

ChatGPT can quickly produce grammatically correct text, freeing time for more complex and creative tasks. However, there are several limitations, such as limited and outdated information (in the free version) and low levels of accuracy in certain contexts.

ChatGPT best features

Generate a variety of content forms, such as email, ad copies, product descriptions, and more

Engage in human-like interactions, as ChatGPT mimics real conversations with contextual understanding and responses

Summarize and extract accurate insights from long pieces of text, which leads to significant time savings

ChatGPT limitations

May sometimes misinterpret complex queries or provide irrelevant answers if the context isn’t clear

Requires regular updates and tuning to stay accurate and relevant as it learns from interactions

ChatGPT pricing

Free Plan

Plus Plan: $20/user per month

Team Plan: $30/user per month

Enterprise Plan: Custom pricing

ChatGPT ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (500+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (50+ reviews)

8. Loom—Effortless video messaging for teams

Loom is a versatile screen recording tool that fosters collaboration among remote teams by exchanging videos on a simple, intuitive platform.

You can capture watermark-free audio and video across platforms, annotate screen recordings in real time, and share videos without downloading.

Loom’s Chrome extension is beneficial. It allows you to record your screen without opening another console.

Pro-tip: There are many great alternatives to Loom, some of which offer advanced features even in their free plan, such as ClickUp Clips.

Loom best features

Record your screen, your voice, and yourself (with a webcam) to create engaging videos to explain complex ideas or provide clear instructions to your teams

Share your videos by generating a link that can be sent through chat, email, or embedded in documents

Track who has viewed your videos and gather engagement data to understand how your videos have performed

Loom limitations

The free version limits recording time to 5 minutes and 25 videos, which may not suffice for detailed presentations

Loom’s simple editing tools might fall short for those needing advanced video production

Loom pricing

Starter: Free

Business: $12. 50/creator per month (billed annually)

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Loom ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 7/5 (1500+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (400+ reviews)

9. Wistia—Professional video hosting for businesses

Wistia is perfect for businesses keen on hosting marketing videos because it stores your videos and looks at analytics to show how viewers interact with them.

Besides being a comprehensive video marketing platform, Wistia offers features like video player customization, built-in accessibility options, seamless integrations, lead generation tools, and more.

Wistia best features

Host videos with customizable players that can match your brand

Track and analyze viewer interactions with detailed engagement analytics, including heatmaps and engagement rates

Capture leads and drive conversions by integrating forms and calls-to-action directly into videos

Wistia limitations

Adding more videos and detailed analytics can quickly raise costs

Mainly suited for marketing, not ideal for internal communications or training

Wistia pricing

Free (up to 10 videos)

Plus: $24/month

Pro: $99/month

Advanced:$399/month

Wistia ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 6/5 (500+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (100+ reviews)

10. Vidyard—Powerful video tool for sales and marketing

Vidyard is an AI-powered video platform that helps you create high-quality videos for your computer and phone screens, such as training courses, customer education resources, product demos, and more.

The tool works best for marketers and marketing teams—it can increase leads, accelerate pipeline-building, and improve customer satisfaction.

Vidyard provides an excellent user experience. Users can collaborate in real time to produce, edit, and publish videos.

Vidyard best features

Create and personalize videos with tools designed for rapid production of high-quality, engaging content

Store and distribute videos across platforms or share videos directly with customers via email

Extract insights from video performance analytics to optimize marketing strategies and content

Vidyard limitations

The wide array of features can be overwhelming for new users or small teams without dedicated video marketing resources

Full access to advanced features requires a premium subscription, which may be a significant investment for smaller businesses

Vidyard pricing

Free

Pro: $29/month

Plus: $89/month

Business: Custom pricing

Vidyard ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 5/5 (700+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (100+ reviews)

11. Zoom—Premier video conferencing tool

Zoom is a household name for video conferencing, known for its crystal-clear audio and reliability. In addition to video conferencing, Zoom offers features like whiteboards, team chats, video call recording, and automatic transcription.

It’s super easy to use and offers multiple helpful collaboration tools, making it a must-have for any team with regular remote meetings.

Zoom best features

Deliver crystal-clear video and audio, which make collaborating with remote teams enjoyable and convenient

Handle scalability smoothly, from one-on-one meetings to large conferences with options for up to 1,000 participants and 10,000 viewers

Secure your meetings with end-to-end encryption and comprehensive host controls

Zoom limitations

Despite improvements, Zoom has faced scrutiny over privacy, concerning how Zoom handles sensitive information

Zoom call quality depends heavily on internet access, which can be an issue in areas with poor connectivity

Zoom pricing

Basic: Free

Pro: $14. 99/user per month

Business: $21. 99/user per month

Business Plus: Custom pricing

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Zoom ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 6/5 (50,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (13,000+ reviews)

12. Google Meet—Seamless video conferencing by Google

Google Meet is a no-fuss, reliable video conferencing tool that fits into the Google ecosystem. If you’re already using Google Workspace, jumping on and starting meetings is easy.

Google Meet is loved for its simple interface, smooth device performance, and pre-meeting checks for video and audio quality.

Google Meet’s best features

Schedule and join meetings from Google Calendar and share meeting links across devices

Get clear video and audio, even over slower connections, which is essential for virtual teams

Use real-time captions during meetings using Google’s speech recognition, which is an excellent accessibility feature

Share a Chrome tab, a window, or your entire screen

Google Meet limitations

Lacks advanced features found in more specialized tools

Best performance within Google services, limiting functionality for non-Google users

Google Meet pricing

Business Starter : $6/user per month

Business Standard: $12/user per month

Business Plus: $18/user per month

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Google Meet ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 6/5 (2,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (11,000+ reviews)

13. GoToMeeting—Professional online meeting solution

A Zoom alternative purely designed for business use, GoToMeeting is a reliable and secure online meeting platform. Its key features include high-definition video meetings, screen sharing, recording capabilities, and breakout rooms.

Its security features are of special importance: The AES-256-bit encryption and HIPAA compliance make it ideal for conferences, team meetings, and remote work scenarios.

GoToMeeting best features

Leverage advanced screen sharing, whiteboards, and collaborative document editing for effective teamwork

Secure conversations with strong security measures like encryption and meeting locks to maintain privacy

Transfer keyboard and mouse control to attendees during meetings, which is useful for collaboration

GoToMeeting limitations

Less intuitive than newer tools, which may hinder adoption

Pricier than alternatives, especially for smaller teams that don’t need advanced features

GoToMeeting pricing

Professional: $14/user per month

Business : $19/user per month

Enterprise: Custom pricing

GoToMeeting ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 2/5 (10,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 4/5 (10,000+ reviews)

14. Miro—Interactive whiteboard for team collaboration

Miro is an excellent digital workspace that lets remote teams collaborate visually through various tools and features, including whiteboards, mind mapping, and project management. It also enables you to host video meetings, which enhances collaboration and communication.

Miro’s standout feature is its online whiteboard, a perfect tool for when teams need to ideate, plan, or just get creative together. You can use this whiteboard to create workflows, for product design, or to create website wireframes.

Miro best features

Sync with tools like Slack, Asana, and Google Workspace to boost its functionality in your workflow

Visualize and collaborate easily with sticky notes, drawing tools, and templates to help teams

Host unlimited users, ideal for large teams and complex projects

Use the ​​built-in timer, voting function, video chat, and estimation app to run productive collaboration sessions

Miro limitations

New users may find the wide array of features and tools overwhelming

Boards with extensive content can sometimes experience lag, affecting user experience in larger teams

Miro pricing

Free

Starter: $10/member per month

Business: $20/member per month

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Miro ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 8/5 (5,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (1000+ reviews)

15. Mural—Visual collaboration for innovative teams

The mural is a collaboration platform built around a feature-rich whiteboard, like its alternative, Miro.

The tool is a digital workspace for visual collaboration, enabling product design and other teams to innovate and execute ideas together. Adding comments, sticky notes, and icons helps with asynchronous communication among team members.

The mural is especially effective for hosting workshops and design sprints.

Mural best features

Engage participants and facilitate collaboration during workshops with voting, timers, and celebration tools

Access a wide range of templates and frameworks that support various methodologies, such as agile, design thinking, and sprint planning

Invite external collaborators (such as clients and vendors) to work on projects without extending full membership

Mural limitations

Some users may find the interface cluttered, especially when handling complex projects with many elements

Mural can be demanding on system resources, potentially leading to slower performance on less powerful devices

Mural pricing

Free

Team+ : $12/member per month

Business: $17. 99/member per month (billed annually)

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Mural ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 6/5 (1,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (100+reviews)

16. Lucidchart—Advanced diagramming and visual communication

Lucidchart is a versatile diagramming tool that enables users to create complex technical diagrams, flowcharts, process maps, and product wireframes, facilitating clear visual communication across teams.

The tool fosters real-time and asynchronous collaboration with several useful tools: real-time co-authoring, in-editor chatboxes, collaborative cursors, comments, and more.

Lucidchart best features

Create complex diagrams using a vast array of templates and shapes

Edit diagrams together with your team in real-time, with integrated chat and comments

Integrate with Google Workspace, Microsoft Office, and Jira

Lucidchart limitations

Fewer customization options for designs compared to specialized diagramming tools

Mobile functionality may not match the desktop experience, affecting on-the-go usability

Lucidchart pricing

Free

Individual license: $7. 95/month (billed annually)

Team (3 team licenses): $27/user per month

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Lucidchart ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 5/5 (5,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (2000+ reviews)

Online Office Suites

17. Google Workspace—Integrated suite for seamless collaboration

Google Workspace, once known as G Suite, integrates all of Google’s popular cloud-based tools into one neat package. Teams find Google Workspace invaluable for its wide array of cloud-based tools that boost productivity and teamwork: Gmail, Docs, Sheets, Drive, Calendar, Meet, and more.

This comprehensive suite of tools facilitates smooth day-to-day operations, enabling swift document access, seamless communication with peers, and hassle-free meeting scheduling.

Much like Clickup, the full suite of productivity and collaboration tools works just as well for large enterprises as for small teams and individuals.

Google Workspace’s best features

Switch between emailing, editing, and scheduling with unified Google tool integration

Work together on documents with instant cloud-saving

Protect your data with strong security measures like two-factor authentication

Google Workspace limitations

The Google ecosystem can be restrictive for most project management needs

Google apps lack the advanced functionalities and customization options found in some specialized software

Google Workspace pricing

Business Starter : $7. 20/user per month

Business Standard : $14. 40/user per month

Business Plus: $21. 60/user per month

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Google Workspace ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 6/5 (40,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (15,000+ reviews)

18. Zoho Workplace—Comprehensive tool for business communication

Zoho Workplace combines everything your team needs to be connected, productive, and organized—emails, file management, document creation and storage, task management, email hosting, and video conferencing—on one convenient platform.

Zoho Workplace also provides project management features like task tracking, Gantt charts, calendars, and timesheets.

Although limited in project management capabilities, Zoho Workplace is excellent for small to medium-sized businesses, blending affordability with functionality.

Zoho Workplace’s best features

Centralize your email, instant messaging, and video conferencing in one place for better connectivity and teamwork

Leverage the extensive office suite, including tools for word processing, spreadsheets, and presentations, all compatible with Microsoft Office formats

Use extensive customization options and adapt easily as your business grows, ensuring a customizable and scalable experience

Zoho Workplace limitations

Some users find the user interface less intuitive compared to other office suites

While excellent within its ecosystem, integration with external tools and services can sometimes be limited

Zoho Workplace pricing

Standard: $3/user per month

Professional: $6/user per month

Mail only: $1/user per month (billed annually)

Zoho Workplace ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 5/5 (2000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (10+ reviews)

Microsoft Office 365, now rebranded as Microsoft 365, combines Office apps like Word, Excel, and PowerPoint with robust cloud services like OneDrive and Microsoft Teams.

Businesses get to create, communicate, and collaborate more effectively wherever they are.

Although a capable Google Workspace alternative, the pricing may prove prohibitive for smaller teams.

Microsoft Office 365’s best features

Access a comprehensive application suite, including industry-standard applications like Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook, with constantly updated features

Synchronize file upload automatically to OneDrive, enabling easy access and collaboration from any device, anywhere

Ensure data protection with advanced security measures, ensuring compliance with global standards

Microsoft Office 365 limitations

More expensive than its competitors

The wide range of features and settings can prove overwhelming for new users or small teams without dedicated IT support

Microsoft Office 365 pricing

Microsoft 365 Business Standard: $12. 50/month per user

Microsoft 365 Business Premium: $22/month per user

Microsoft 365 Apps for Business: $8. 25/month per user

Microsoft Office 365 ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 6/5 (5,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (13,000+ reviews)

20. Calendly—Streamlined scheduling for professionals

Calendly takes the hassle out of meeting scheduling by allowing others to book appointments based on your availability. It’s widely appreciated for its simplicity and the professional touch it adds to scheduling interactions.

It’s an excellent tool for freelancers, agencies, professional service providers, and recruiters.

Pro tip: By integrating Calendly into your ClickUp Workspace, you get a robust schedule and project management combo that is perfect for remote team environments.

Calendly best features

Eliminate the back-and-forth of finding suitable meeting slots by allowing your team to choose from available slots on your calendar

Sync seamlessly with your calendar (Google, Outlook, Office 365) and integrate with tools like ClickUp, Salesforce, and Slack

Set up custom confirmation messages, reminders, and follow-ups to enhance the meeting experience for all participants

Calendly limitations

The free version is somewhat limited in features, and users need the paid subscription to unlock greater functionality

Being a web-based platform, it requires a stable internet connection to manage and access bookings

Calendly pricing

Free

Standard: $12/seat per month

Teams: $20/seat per month

Enterprise: Starts at $15,000

Calendly ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 7/5 (2,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (3000+ reviews)

21. Microsoft Outlook – Comprehensive email and calendar tool

Microsoft Outlook is more than just an email client. It’s an integrated solution for emails, calendars, contacts, and tasks designed to boost productivity in personal and professional settings.

Reaching inbox zero becomes easier with tools like Outlook and ClickUp, which help with email management, scheduling, and task automation.

Microsoft Outlook’s best features

Manage your emails, tasks, and appointments from the same application, enhancing productivity and organization

Leverage powerful tools for managing emails, like categories, flags, and rules, which will help you keep your inbox clean and organized

Work seamlessly across all devices and with various email services, providing a consistent experience wherever you use it

Microsoft Outlook limitations

New users might find the array of features and settings daunting at first

It can be heavy on system resources, especially when managing large volumes of emails or integrating multiple accounts

Microsoft Outlook pricing

Included in Microsoft 365 subscriptions

Microsoft Outlook ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 5/5 (2000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (1000+ reviews)

22. Google Calendar—Efficient time management tool

Google Calendar, part of Google Workspace, offers a straightforward solution for managing your team’s schedules. This tool keeps you organized without fuss.

You can subscribe to your team’s calendars, find common slots for scheduling meetings, and generate Google Meet links—perfect for remote teams working cohesively. Moreover, by integrating Google Calendar into ClickUp, you can keep your entire workflow on a single platform.

Google Calendar’s best features

Simplify appointment and schedule management with a clean and user-friendly interface

Increase productivity and collaboration by integrating effortlessly with other Google services

Access your calendar from anywhere at any time

Google Calendar limitations

While effective for scheduling, it lacks some of the more advanced features found in dedicated project management tools

Google Calendar’s task management is less comprehensive compared to specialized tools, making complex task tracking and project management challenging

Google Calendar pricing

Free to use with any Google account

Included in Google Workspace subscriptions for additional business functionality

Google Calendar ratings and reviews

G2: Not available

Capterra: 4. 8/5 (3,000+ reviews)

Distraction Management and Focus Apps

23. Focus Bear—Digital productivity assistant

Focus Bear is a digital productivity tool designed to help users stay focused and manage distractions. Remote work is often accompanied by distractions that derail focus and lower productivity, and an app like this helps keep that at bay.

This app is ideal for professionals and students looking to enhance their concentration during work or study periods.

Focus Bear’s best features

Block distracting websites and apps, allowing users to focus on the task at hand without interruptions

Set timed focus sessions that encourage deep work periods followed by short breaks, promoting a healthy work–break rhythm

Track time spent on tasks and provide insights into productivity patterns, helping users optimize their schedules

Focus Bear limitations

Limited availability across all devices, which can be a drawback for users who work across multiple platforms

While effective, the features may be too basic for users looking for a more comprehensive productivity suite

Focus Bear pricing

$4. 99/month

Focus Bear ratings and reviews

Not available

24. Forest—Stay focused, be present

Forest is another unique app that helps users stay focused by gamifying focused work and with positive reinforcement.

You get to grow a virtual tree by completing periods of focused work, and the tree starts to die if the user leaves the app to check other sites or apps.

Forest best features

Stay focused with a gamified tool that grows virtual trees, representing the duration of their focus. The longer the focus, the larger the forest

Contribute to environmental causes through collaboration with organizations that plant real trees—a real-world impact

Leverage multi-platform support, available as both a mobile app and a browser extension, allowing for versatile usage scenarios

Forest limitations

The gamified nature of the app might not appeal to users who prefer a more traditional productivity tool without the need for external motivation

Primarily focuses on time management and lacks advanced features found in comprehensive project management tools

Forest pricing

Mobile App: $3. 99 for a one-time purchase on mobile platforms

Browser Extension: Free

Forest ratings and reviews

Google Play store: 4. 7/5 (669,000+ reviews)

25. Taskade—Collaborative to-do lists and task management

Taskade is a flexible project management and collaboration tool that helps teams organize tasks, manage projects, and brainstorm ideas in a synchronized workspace.

With real-time communication, customizable templates, and AI automation, remote team managers can streamline tasks, delegate work, set deadlines, and track progress seamlessly.

Taskade best features

Work together in real-time, editing and updating tasks simultaneously from any location

Leverage a wide range of customizable templates for different types of projects and workflows

Switch between various viewing options, such as task lists, mind maps, and organizational charts, to suit different needs and preferences

Taskade limitations

As a relatively new entrant, it may not have the same level of integration capabilities as more established competitors

While it offers basic integrations, it may not yet support as wide a range of third-party apps and services as other tools

Taskade pricing

Free

Taskade Pro: $10/user per month

Taskade for Teams: $20/user per month

Taskade ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 6/5 (40+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (60+ reviews)

26. WorldTimeBuddy—Simplified time zone management

WorldTimeBuddy is the go-to tool for anyone juggling schedules across different time zones.

This user-friendly tool is a favorite for professionals who must schedule meetings and collaborate on projects with global teams.

Personalize how you view time with options like weekend highlighting, DST warnings, and a mixed 12/24-hour format. This will ensure you’re on top of your schedule, wherever you are and however you work.

WorldTimeBuddy best features

Select and adjust time ranges with a drag-and-click interface, create sharable event pages, and integrate meeting times directly into your calendars or web apps

Use the mobile app to have the convenience of checking and scheduling on the go

WorldTimeBuddy limitations

Handling multiple time zones can get cluttered and confusing

The range of customization options, such as mixed-hour formats and weekend highlighting, may require a learning period for new users to navigate efficiently

WorldTimeBuddy pricing

Free

WorldTimeBuddy ratings and reviews

Not available

27. Miranda App—Intuitive time zone converter

Miranda makes juggling time zones a breeze. The time zone converter is designed to help users schedule international meetings and calls across different time zones.

It’s ideal if you and your team need to keep an eye on multiple time zones: The interactive world map and time adjustment wheel help you schedule meetings directly through the app via email.

Miranda App’s best features

Visualize time zone display with a visually appealing world map view, showing real-time daylight and nighttime across different time zones

Leverage widgets for quick access on mobile devices so you can see time zone information at a glance without opening the app

Customize which time zones are displayed and how to tailor the app to your specific needs

Miranda App limitations

Primarily designed for mobile devices, which might limit its utility for users who prefer desktop applications for work

It focuses on simplicity, which means it might not have the depth of features needed for more complex scheduling needs

Miranda App pricing

Free

Miranda App ratings and reviews

Not available

Remote teams can make Time Zone Converter by Timeanddate. com their go-to for nailing tricky time zone conversions. Whether you’re managing schedules across borders for work, travel, or personal reasons, this tool will help you with all the details you need.

Use the extensive information about time zones, including daylight saving adjustments and local time differences

Plan events and meetings with an international audience by finding the most convenient times across time zones

While comprehensive, the web interface can be less convenient than a dedicated mobile app for on-the-go access

Free

Not available

29. 1Password—Secure password management

1Password is a powerhouse of a password manager that keeps all your passwords, software licenses, and sensitive info locked up in a virtual vault. One master password gets you in, making it a trusted choice for personal and professional security needs.

1Password best features

Ensure that all stored data is secure from unauthorized access with industry-leading encryption

Use the tool across several devices in Windows, macOS, iOS, Android, and through browser extensions

Automatically fill in passwords on websites and apps, saving you time and improving security by avoiding repeated use of the same passwords

1Password limitations

Unlike some other password managers that offer a one-time purchase, 1Password requires a monthly or yearly subscription

The array of features and settings can be overwhelming for new users or those not accustomed to using password managers

1Password pricing

Individuals: $2. 99/month (billed annually)

Families: $4. 99/month (billed annually)

Teams: $19. 95/month

Business: $7. 99/user per month (billed annually)

1Password ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (1000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (2000+ reviews)

30. Signal – Private messaging and calling

Signal takes your team’s privacy seriously, offering a secure way to chat and make voice and video calls. It’s the go-to for folks who value their security and has earned thumbs-ups from cybersecurity pros and privacy advocates around the globe.

Signal best features

Ensure that only the communicating users access the messages and calls with end-to-end encryption

Enhance user privacy by collecting minimal data and not storing message metadata or communication logs

Signal limitations

Signal’s smaller user base, compared to apps like WhatsApp or Facebook Messenger, may limit communication with a broader network

The app’s interface and features might seem less refined or functional compared to more commercial apps

Signal pricing

Free

Signal ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 4/5 (400+ reviews)

Capterra: Not available

Sorting through the vast array of tools available for remote work, collaboration, and security can feel overwhelming. Whether you’re looking to streamline communication, enhance productivity, or ensure data security, the right tools can make a difference in how your team operates and thrives in a digital environment.

When assessing these tools, consider how they can be integrated into your team’s workflows to boost productivity and effectiveness.

Remember, effective project management is critical to successful team collaboration. Incorporating tools like ClickUp into your setup helps simplify management tasks and keeps your team well-coordinated, no matter where everyone is located.

If you’re a freelancer, use freelancing hacks to optimize your independent projects while you explore ClickUp’s Remote Work features for your project management needs.

Get started with ClickUp today to experience the benefits of an integrated work management platform—Transform your home office into a productivity powerhouse.