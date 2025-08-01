A 15 legjobb AI-eszköz ingatlanügynökök számára 2025-ben

Real estate runs on relationships, but it drowns in paperwork. You’re spending hours writing property descriptions, following up with leads, and managing listings when you could be closing deals.
With AI tools for real estate agents, you can now quickly handle tasks that used to take hours. While you focus on showings and negotiations, they handle everything from generating reports to keeping your CRM up to date and answering routine client queries.
Top AI Tools for Real Estate Agents
Here’s a quick look at the top tools that support using AI in real estate.
|Tool
|Best for
|Best features
|Pricing*
|ClickUp
|End-to-end client workflows with AI automation for real estate teams of all sizes
|AI-powered Forms, CRM templates, smart Docs, built-in AI assistant for contextual answers, Chat for fast team updates
|Free plan available; Custom pricing available for enterprises
|REimagineHome. ai
|Virtual staging with AI interior designfor real estate photographers and solo agents
|AI furniture placement, room transformations, MLS-ready exports
|First five makeovers free; starts at $14/month
|Zillow
|Comprehensive market and property datafor agents managing multiple local listings
|Price trend analysis, demographic breakdowns, property history
|Free for FSBO and listings; paid ads start at $300/month
|Restb. ai
|Automated property photo analysis for listing agents and inspectors
|Feature detection, safety flagging, metadata extraction
|Custom pricing
|HouseCanary
|Predictive market analyticsfor investor-focused agents
|Risk scores, price forecasts, market alerts
|No free plan; Paid plans start at $19/month
|OpusClip
|Social media video creation from walkthroughsfor video-first real estate teams
|Auto captions, virality score, multiple aspect ratios
|Free plan available; Paid plans start at $15/month
|Collov AI
|Renovation visualization of outdated homesfor remodel-focused agents
|Design themes, layout changes, renovation mockups
|Free trial; Paid plans start at $21/month
|Canva
|Marketing materials and social media posts for in-house real-estate marketing teams
|Creative templates, AI content creation, brand asset libraries
|Free plan available; Paid plans start at $15/month
|Reonomy
|Commercial property ownership and lead researchfor commercial real estate agents
|Owner search, lease data, permit tracking
|Free trial; custom pricing
|Cotality
|AI-powered property and market intelligencefor data-driven brokerages
|Automated valuation models, hazard reports, predictive analytics
|No free plan; Paid plans start at $189/month
|ChatGPT
|Writing listings, follow-ups, and scriptsfor solo agents or small teams
|AI copywriting, templates, content planning
|Free plan available; Paid plans start at $20/month
|Getfloorplan
|2D/3D floor plan generation from photosfor realtors conducting remote showings and virtual tours
|Room scanning, square footage, 3D panoramas
|No free plan; Paid plans start at $25
|Tableau AI
|Visualizing trends and analyticsfor realtors and analysts
|Custom dashboards, client-facing insights, integration support
|No free plan; Paid plans start at $15/month
|Ylopo
|AI-powered lead generation & ad campaignsfor large-volume buyer/seller pipelines
|Social ads, AI follow-ups, lead scoring
|Custom pricing
|LocalizeOS
|Automatic lead qualification, nurturing, and follow up for real estate advisors and teams
|AI chat and lead nurture, tailored listing suggestions, lead scoring
|No free plan; Paid plans start at $249/month
What Should You Look for in AI Tools for Real Estate Agents?
Before choosing an AI tool for real estate agents, you need to ask yourself: Does it make my day any easier? Here’s what to look for before you hit download or swipe your card. 💳
- Lead scoring precision: Pinpoint top prospects by analyzing behavior patterns with AI for smarter follow-ups
- Market trend foresight: Predict pricing shifts and demand using AI insights to position listings competitively
- CRM syncing ease: Integrate smoothly with property management CRM tools to centralize client data and streamline workflows
- Virtual staging magic: Craft stunning 3D tours or staged visuals to make properties shine without heavy lifting
- Client data protection: Secure sensitive info with top-tier encryption and compliance like GDPR or SOC 2 protocols
- Mobile-first access: Manage leads, listings, and tasks anywhere with a fast, intuitive mobile app
- Automated outreach: Send personalized emails or online ads for client communication and engagement without manual effort
- 24/7 chatbot support: Handle inquiries and book showings instantly with AI-driven chatbots
- Insightful analytics: Track deal progress and performance with tailored reports to optimize strategies
The Best AI Software for Real Estate Agents
Here are the best AI tools for real estate agents to help with AI workflow automation, lead management, and everything in between. 🗂️
How we review software at ClickUp
Our editorial team follows a transparent, research-backed, and vendor-neutral process, so you can trust that our recommendations are based on real product value.
Here’s a detailed rundown of how we review software at ClickUp.
1. ClickUp (Best for real estate teams managing end-to-end client workflows)
ClickUp’s Real Estate Project Management Software gives you a central space to manage listings, track deals, handle paperwork, and stay on top of client communication.
And at the heart of it all is ClickUp Brain, your built-in AI partner that works across tasks, docs, and conversations.
ClickUp Brain helps you write faster and get your thoughts organized. You can use it to draft property descriptions, summarize client meetings, rewrite updates, or ask it questions about your workspace.
Say you’ve wrapped up a showing for a $1. 2M listing.
With your notes, ask AI to write a follow-up email that highlights the client’s top picks, includes open questions, and ends with a call to schedule the next tour.
Or, ask ClickUp Brain what’s due for the Pacific Heights closing, and it’ll pull insights from your workspace in seconds.
Next up: workflows.
ClickUp Automations help your pipeline run smoothly, and now you can build your own by typing what you want.
For example, you may write: If a listing status changes to Under Contract, notify legal and assign a task to upload closing documents.
ClickUp Brain reads what you write and builds the automation steps for you. This works for open house follow-ups, staging timelines, lead handoffs, and everything in between.
ClickUp also makes documentation much simpler to manage. ClickUp Docs is your shared workspace for marketing content, team templates, and client resources. Write, edit, and improve your drafts with the integrated AI and assign tasks without switching tabs.
Say you’re working on a relocation guide for buyers moving to Austin. Give the AI a basic outline and it’ll flesh out complete sections. You can also shorten content for flyers, rewrite intros, or clean up grammar before you hit publish.
Marketing teams can create email sequences or blog posts in Docs, then ask the AI writing tool to edit headlines, fix tone, or suggest new copy based on previous campaigns.
The best feature for teams, though, is ClickUp Chat. It keeps your team connected, and conversations live right next to the work they’re about.
- Stay updated with AI CatchUp, which recaps important threads, key decisions, and action items that you might have missed
- Work faster without losing context with AI Task Creation, with Brain automatically generating tasks, adding details, and linking it back to the original chat
- Communicate without switching tabs with direct messages or audio and video calls
- Get help when you need it with ClickUp’s Prebuilt Autopilot Agents, ready-made assistants that can post daily summaries, manage simple workflows, or handle project updates right inside Chat
ClickUp best features
- Turn calls into action: Let the ClickUp AI Notetaker automatically record and summarize client meetings so you can follow up without relistening
- Keep deals moving: Build your sales pipeline inside the real estate CRM to track leads, showings, offers, and closings—all in one place
- Stay organized effortlessly: Manage listings, commissions, contacts, or vendor budgets right inside ClickUp with the ClickUp Real Estate Spreadsheet Template
- Send updates that sound professional: Pair the ClickUp Real Estate Newsletter Template with ClickUp Brain to write polished client emails or monthly market updates in half the time
- Centralize documents and links: Attach inspection reports, listing agreements, or staging mockups directly to relevant tasks for easy real estate project management
- Stay on top of the little things: Set ClickUp Reminders to follow up on showings, prep paperwork, or send docs without needing another to-do app
- Run campaigns with centralized tools: Plan and execute listing promotions using ClickUp’s Real Estate Marketing Template, then use AI to write captions, edit copy, or generate ideas
- Access every top AI model: Get help from ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, and more—all inside ClickUp Brain—to write, summarize, and automate faster
- Plan smarter days: Timeblock showings, prospecting hours, or follow-ups, and adjust your day on the go with ClickUp Calendar
- Add visuals: Generate images in ClickUp Whiteboards with AI to mock up layouts, visualize branding, or create staging plans
ClickUp limitations
- Solo agents or small teams might feel overwhelmed by the range of tools initially
ClickUp pricing
ClickUp ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 7/5 (10,400+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 6/5 (4,440+ reviews)
What are real-life users saying about ClickUp?
From a Reddit review:
ClickUp Brain saves me a ton of back and forth honestly. I know there are AI tools with a pretty efficient free tier, but the constant switching between tabs takes a toll. And honestly, when I’m in my deep work zone, this is the last thing I want to do. I primarily use the AI for writing stuff since I’m in the content industry. It also edits what I’ve written (ah-mazing!). Another thing that really helps me is Docs. I love the formatting options, especially those banners. So cute!
ClickUp Brain saves me a ton of back and forth honestly. I know there are AI tools with a pretty efficient free tier, but the constant switching between tabs takes a toll. And honestly, when I'm in my deep work zone, this is the last thing I want to do. I primarily use the AI for writing stuff since I'm in the content industry. It also edits what I've written (ah-mazing!). Another thing that really helps me is Docs. I love the formatting options, especially those banners. So cute!
2. REimagineHome. ai (Best for AI virtual staging solutions)
via REimagineHome.ai
Empty rooms kill deals.
REimagineHome. ai knows this and fixes it by turning bland spaces into magazine-worthy rooms using artificial intelligence. Its core features include virtual staging of empty rooms, redesigning furnished spaces with modern interiors, and even landscaping for exterior shots.
You upload photos of vacant properties, pick from different design styles, and get back professionally staged images in a fraction of the time and effort conventional staging might take.
With its ability to generate photorealistic images, Reimagine Home ensures that every listing looks its best, making a strong first impression on potential clients. Among AI tools for real estate agents, this one stands out for its ability to maintain original photo quality while adding visual appeal.
REimagineHome. ai best features
- Transform multiple rooms simultaneously to create cohesive design themes throughout entire properties
- Switch between contemporary, traditional, and modern design aesthetics to appeal to different buyer demographics and market preferences
- Replace existing furniture in occupied homes to show alternative layout possibilities
- Download high-resolution images that are immediately ready for MLS uploads and marketing materials without additional processing
- Compare original empty rooms alongside staged versions to demonstrate the transformation impact during listing presentations
REimagineHome. ai limitations
- AI-generated staging may not accurately represent actual room dimensions in some cases
- Limited customization options for specific furniture pieces or unique design requests
- Subscription costs can add up for high-volume agents staging multiple properties monthly
- Some generated images may appear slightly artificial to discerning viewers
REimagineHome. ai pricing
- First five makeovers free
- Essential: $14/month (30 credits)
- Optimal: $29/month (200 credits)
- Advanced: $49/month (500 credits)
- Premium: $99/month (1200 credits)
REimagineHome. ai ratings and reviews
- G2: Not enough reviews
- Capterra: Not enough reviews
What are real-life users saying about REimagineHome. ai?
A Redditor says:
I briefly worked as a real estate agent so I’ve tried it, found it pretty useful. Good customization options, and very cool design features. It’s a nice-to-have but not an utmost necessity if you’re in real estate.
I briefly worked as a real estate agent so I've tried it, found it pretty useful. Good customization options, and very cool design features. It's a nice-to-have but not an utmost necessity if you're in real estate.
3. Zillow (Best for comprehensive market data)
via Zillow
Everyone knows Zillow, but most agents only scratch the surface of what it can do. Sure, clients check Zestimates obsessively, but the platform holds way more valuable data for professionals who dig deeper.
You can pull comprehensive property histories, track neighborhood price movements, and access demographic information that helps match clients with the right areas. The mobile app means you can answer client questions on the spot during showings.
A key feature is the AI-powered natural language search, which allows users to find properties by describing their ideal home in everyday terms, including commute times, proximity to schools, and even specific home features. This helps agents quickly identify and share relevant listings that match their clients’ unique needs.
Zillow best features
- Research property tax history and assessment changes to identify potential savings opportunities and help clients understand long-term ownership costs
- Extract demographic data, including age ranges, income levels, and family composition by area, to match clients with suitable communities
- View satellite imagery and street view photos to assess neighborhood conditions remotely before scheduling showings
- Track seasonal pricing patterns and market velocity to advise clients on optimal listing timing throughout the year
- Improve your visibility among property buyers and generate leads with Zillow’s agent services
Zillow limitations
- Zestimate accuracy varies significantly across different markets and property types
- Professional tools require separate subscriptions beyond basic consumer access
- Data updates may lag behind actual market changes in fast-moving markets
- Limited international property data for agents working with relocating clients
Zillow pricing
- FSBO listing: Free
- Agent-listed via MLS: Free
- Basic rental listing: Free
- Premium rental listing: $39. 99 (one-time)
- Premier Agent advertising: $300-$1,000+/month (varies by ZIP code and market)
- Cost per lead: $20-$500+ (depends on area competitiveness)
Zillow ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 1/5 (295+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 6/5 (85+ reviews)
What are real-life users saying about Zillow?
A G2 review notes:
What I like best about Zillow is stability to screen my clients for my rentals, as well as the ability to list my properties for sale. Zillow has a very large network of buyers, sellers and real estate professionals. The landlord and tenant rental portal is by far the best and unmatched in the industry! Did I mention the abundance of unlimited free leads! Zillow is packed with a ton of features that will assist you in your everyday real estate business. It doesn’t get any better than Zillow.
What I like best about Zillow is stability to screen my clients for my rentals, as well as the ability to list my properties for sale. Zillow has a very large network of buyers, sellers and real estate professionals. The landlord and tenant rental portal is by far the best and unmatched in the industry! Did I mention the abundance of unlimited free leads! Zillow is packed with a ton of features that will assist you in your everyday real estate business. It doesn't get any better than Zillow.
💡 Pro Tip: Analyze local market trends weekly. AI tools for real estate agents (like ClickUp Brain!) can summarize market shifts, pricing trends, and days-on-market patterns in seconds. You don’t need to read five reports; just get the insights that matter.
4. Restb. ai (Best for automated property documentation)
via Restb.ai
Walking through properties and taking notes gets old fast. Restb. ai uses computer vision to analyze your photos and pull out details you might miss or forget to document.
The AI technology identifies everything from hardwood floors and granite countertops to potential safety issues and maintenance problems. You snap photos during your walkthrough, upload them, and get back a detailed report that reads like a professional inspection summary.
It even catches things like missing smoke detectors or outdated electrical fixtures that could become deal-breakers later.
Beyond just data entry, Restb. ai’s AI-powered image analysis enhances the entire marketing and search experience. It can generate descriptive, SEO-optimized alt text for images, making listings more visible to search engines and accessible to visually impaired users.
Restb. ai best features
- Calculate approximate square footage measurements from standard smartphone photos, eliminating the need for manual measuring tools during property visits
- Detect specific appliance brands and models to include detailed specifications in property descriptions and marketing materials
- Flag potential safety hazards like missing railings, damaged stairs, or electrical issues that might affect buyer decisions or inspection results
- Categorize room types automatically to streamline MLS data entry and reduce time spent on administrative tasks
- Extract photo metadata, such as timestamps and GPS coordinates, for comprehensive documentation that proves when and where photos were taken
- Enhance listings with AI-generated descriptive alt text for images
Restb. ai limitations
- Analysis accuracy depends heavily on photo quality and lighting conditions
- May miss subtle details that human inspectors would catch during physical walkthroughs
- Limited ability to assess structural issues not visible in standard property photos
- Requires consistent photo angles and coverage for optimal analysis results
Restb. ai pricing
- Custom pricing
Restb. ai ratings and reviews
- G2: Not enough reviews
- Capterra: Not enough reviews
5. HouseCanary (Best for market prediction analytics)
via HouseCanary
HouseCanary is an AI-powered real estate analytics platform that provides agents with precise and comprehensive data to inform their business decisions.
It crunches millions of data points—economic indicators, job growth, population changes, and interest rates—to forecast where property values are headed. You can show clients charts predicting their home’s value six months or two years from now, backed by actual data.
With its ‘Propensity to List’ scores, agents can identify off-market leads that have a high probability of selling
This AI tool for real estate agents also evaluates properties and neighborhoods through data such as school ratings and crime statistics, helping clients decide where they’d prefer to buy. It also updates its predictions continuously as new data comes in.
HouseCanary best features
- Evaluate rental yield potential and cash flow projections for investment properties to assist investors in portfolio planning
- Generate reliable Comparative Market Analysis (CMA) reports quickly, saving hours of manual research
- Quickly assess properties and pull market insights from the vast database using Canary AI
- Compare risk profiles between similar properties in different neighborhoods to help clients understand market stability factors
- Receive alerts when market conditions change significantly in your target areas, allowing you to contact clients proactively
- Access detailed economic data, such as employment trends and population growth patterns that influence long-term property values
HouseCanary limitations
- The tool’s complex interface may require training to utilize advanced analytical features effectively
- There’s limited historical data available for newer developments or rural properties
HouseCanary pricing
- Basic: $19/month
- Pro: $79/month
- Teams: $199/month
- Enterprise: Custom pricing
HouseCanary ratings and reviews
- G2: Not enough reviews
- Capterra: Not enough reviews
What are real-life users saying about HouseCanary?
See what this reviewer had to say:
HouseCanary does all of the research for you! The best feature is the ranking of comparable properties on a scale of 1 to 100. No more sifting through bad comps! HouseCanary has saved me hours of work on CMAs. What used to take me 30-45 minutes now takes me 5-10, max! I can’t think of a single thing that I dislike about HouseCanary. Really.
HouseCanary does all of the research for you! The best feature is the ranking of comparable properties on a scale of 1 to 100. No more sifting through bad comps! HouseCanary has saved me hours of work on CMAs. What used to take me 30-45 minutes now takes me 5-10, max! I can't think of a single thing that I dislike about HouseCanary. Really.
6. OpusClip (Best for turning property tours into social clips)
via OpusClip
Think of OpusClip as your personal video assistant that watches your hour-long property walkthroughs and pulls out the most compelling moments. This AI-powered tool transforms your long videos into high-quality viral clips, automatically identifying the best segments from your listings, client testimonials, or market updates.
You upload your raw footage, and OpusClip’s AI analyzes the content to create engaging short-form videos perfect for Instagram Reels, TikTok, and YouTube Shorts.
What’s more, you can use the built-in social media scheduler to automatically post your videos to YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, and LinkedIn.
OpusClip best features
- Automatically add accurate captions to your real estate videos, making them accessible and engaging for viewers who watch without sound
- Optimize your content for different social media platforms by creating clips in multiple aspect ratios (9:16, 16:9, 1:1)
- Use AI-powered virality scoring to identify which segments of your property videos are most likely to engage potential clients
- Apply branded templates and overlays to maintain a consistent, professional presentation across all social media content
OpusClip limitations
- Limited customization options for advanced editing features compared to traditional video editing software
- The virality score effectiveness can vary depending on your specific content type
- Free version includes watermarks on your videos and caps monthly processing at 60 minutes
OpusClip pricing
- Free
- Starter: $15/month
- Pro: $29/month
- Business: Custom pricing
OpusClip ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 6/5 (110+ reviews)
- Capterra: Not enough reviews
What are real-life users saying about OpusClip?
Based on a G2 review:
The main benefit of OpusClip is that you can quickly create short branded videos to share across social platforms. The captions functionality is great. It generates very accurate subtitles and you can very easily edit them (though this is rarely necessary) and change the font, colour, and positioning. It’s also great that you can save up to five branded templates.
The main benefit of OpusClip is that you can quickly create short branded videos to share across social platforms. The captions functionality is great. It generates very accurate subtitles and you can very easily edit them (though this is rarely necessary) and change the font, colour, and positioning. It's also great that you can save up to five branded templates.
7. Collov AI (Best for renovation visualization)
via Collov AI
Buyers struggle to see potential in outdated or poorly maintained properties. Collov AI bridges that imagination gap by showing exactly how spaces could look after renovation.
The platform analyzes room photos or floor plans and creates multiple design variations—think different paint colors, flooring options, and furniture arrangements. With this virtual staging solution, you can demonstrate how knocking down a wall would open up the space or how modern finishes would transform a dated kitchen.
The AI creates photorealistic renderings that resemble professional interior design presentations, making it easier to sell properties. You can also use its integrated tools to create virtual tours to make listings more attractive.
Collov AI best features
- Experiment with different paint colors and finishes, or visualize structural changes to show clients transformation and renovation possibilities
- Present multiple design themes for the same space to appeal to different buyer tastes and lifestyle preferences
- Create detailed renovation mood boards that inspire clients and provide clear direction for contractors and designers
- Demonstrate how different lighting fixtures and window treatments would change the room’s ambiance and overall aesthetic appeal
Collov AI limitations
- Generated designs may not account for structural limitations or building codes
- Limited ability to incorporate specific furniture pieces or custom design elements
- The rendering quality can vary depending on the original photo quality and the room complexity
- It may not accurately represent the costs or the feasibility of suggested renovations
Collov AI pricing
- Free trial
- Standard: $21/month
- Advanced: $49/month
- Premium: $79/month
- Enterprise: Custom pricing
Collov AI ratings and reviews
- G2: Not enough reviews
- Capterra: Not enough reviews
8. Canva (Best for marketing content creation)
via Canva
Canva gives you professional-looking property management templates for everything from property flyers and social media posts to open house signs and presentation slides.
The drag-and-drop interface allows you to customize colors, fonts, and layouts without learning complex design software. This helps maintain brand consistency across all your materials while still allowing you to have creative freedom for individual listings.
Canva’s AI tools act as a marketing assistant, with features like Magic Write helping to draft compelling property descriptions or engaging social media captions. Its AI-powered photo editing tools, such as Magic Eraser and Magic Edit, let you quickly clean up listing photos by removing unwanted objects or tweaking details.
The platform also handles social media scheduling, so you can create a week’s worth of posts and let Canva publish them automatically.
Canva best features
- Produce high-quality marketing materials in minutes with the help of AI and templates
- Create animated social media posts and short video content that generate higher engagement rates than static images
- Collaborate with team members on design projects while maintaining brand consistency across all marketing materials
- Store brand assets like logos, color schemes, and fonts in shared libraries for easy access and consistent use across all materials
Canva limitations
- Template-based approach may result in similar-looking materials across different agents
- Advanced design features require a premium subscription for full functionality
- There are limited customization options for highly specific or unique design requirements
- Font and graphic selections may not match specific brokerage brand guidelines
Canva pricing
- Free
- Pro: $15/month per user
- Teams: $10/month per user
- Enterprise: Custom pricing
Canva ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 7/5 (5,100+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 7/5 (12,870+ reviews)
What are real-life users saying about Canva?
As shared on Reddit:
Canva is a great tool for professionals and non-professionals alike. I can turn to it if someone says “hey I need an animated ad within the next ten minutes”, and if someone comes to me with a job so small or simple that it’s not worth my time, like a business card or a wedding invite, I can just point them to Canva and go on my merry way. It’s like a self-checkout aisle for design.
Canva is a great tool for professionals and non-professionals alike. I can turn to it if someone says "hey I need an animated ad within the next ten minutes", and if someone comes to me with a job so small or simple that it's not worth my time, like a business card or a wedding invite, I can just point them to Canva and go on my merry way. It's like a self-checkout aisle for design.
9. Reonomy (Best for commercial property research)
via Reonomy
Commercial real estate moves differently from residential, and Reonomy understands this. The platform specializes in tracking commercial property ownership, lease expirations, and development activity that signals opportunity.
You can research who owns that strip mall, when their tenants’ leases expire, and whether the owner might be interested in selling. This intelligence helps you identify potential clients before they start actively looking for space or representation.
Reonomy’s AI technology sifts through vast amounts of public and proprietary data to identify properties that are likely to sell but aren’t currently listed. It also monitors building permits and zoning changes that indicate upcoming development projects.
With over 200 filters, agents can conduct highly targeted searches to find properties that perfectly match their clients’ criteria.
Reonomy best features
- Monitor lease expiration dates to identify tenants who might need new space and connect with businesses planning relocations
- Track building permit activity that indicates expansion or renovation projects, revealing potential opportunities for leasing or sales
- Analyze transaction history and comparable sales for commercial properties to provide accurate market analysis and pricing recommendations
- Stay informed about market changes and opportunities with alerts for specific property types or geographic areas of interest
Reonomy limitations
- Focuses primarily on commercial properties rather than residential real estate
- Data accuracy varies across different geographic markets and property types
- Learning curve required to utilize advanced research and analysis tools effectively
Reonomy pricing
- Free trial
- Custom pricing
Reonomy ratings and reviews
- G2: Not enough reviews
- Capterra: 4. 2/5 (30+ reviews)
What are real-life users saying about Reonomy?
A quick snippet from a real user:
Easy to use – can plug in any address and get all the county information and contact informattion. The analytics are fantastic. Reonomy lets you know when a property is highly likely to sell. You can also do a report showing which properties are distressed. They are working on a project that will allow you to see all the relationships between owners and the businesses they are involved in. It shows all the properties that are associated with the owner.
Easy to use – can plug in any address and get all the county information and contact informattion. The analytics are fantastic. Reonomy lets you know when a property is highly likely to sell. You can also do a report showing which properties are distressed. They are working on a project that will allow you to see all the relationships between owners and the businesses they are involved in. It shows all the properties that are associated with the owner.
10. Cotality (Best for comprehensive market and risk analysis)
via Cotality
Cotality, formerly CoreLogic, is an AI-driven property intelligence platform that helps real estate agents provide their clients with a sophisticated understanding of historical trends and future market potential of neighborhoods and properties.
The platform’s AI, CoreAI, analyzes billions of data points to deliver highly accurate automated valuation models (AVMs) and in-depth market analysis.
Realist and Araya, their professional-grade property intelligence tools, provide agents with comprehensive data on properties and markets. You can access insights into tax history, property characteristics, off-MLS comps, sales records, and owner transfer history.
The ‘likelihood-to-sell’ score uses predictive analytics to identify properties likely to be listed for sale in the near future. This allows agents to proactively target their marketing and lead generation efforts.
The platform also provides detailed hazard reports, including information on flood and wildfire risks, which is crucial for helping clients make informed decisions.
Cotality best features
- Obtain in-depth market analysis and intelligence to increase client confidence
- Access reliable data from over 22,000 sources covering 99. 9% of U. S. properties
- Find the best prospects to target lead-generation efforts toward
- Access crime statistics and safety ratings for different neighborhoods, including trend analysis over multiple years
- Track school district performance changes and demographic shifts that affect property values and family decisions
- Monitor economic indicators, including employment trends, business development, and population growth
Cotality limitations
- The extensive data can be overwhelming for agents without analytical experience
- Subscription costs may be prohibitive for newer agents or small brokerages
- Risk assessments may not account for recent infrastructure improvements or policy changes
Cotality pricing
- Custom pricing
Cotality ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 1/5 (40+ reviews)
- Capterra: Not enough reviews
What are real-life users saying about Cotality?
Here’s a firsthand perspective:
CoreLogic allows us to get the information we need promptly, and their customer service is above what and beyond. We have yet to have any issues, and the information is always accurate.
CoreLogic allows us to get the information we need promptly, and their customer service is above what and beyond. We have yet to have any issues, and the information is always accurate.
11. ChatGPT (Best for content generation assistance)
via ChatGPT
Writing compelling property descriptions and professional emails takes time you don’t have. ChatGPT helps you craft communications that sound polished and engaging without starting from scratch every time.
You can feed it basic property details and get back listing descriptions that highlight unique features and appeal to target potential buyers.
The real estate marketing tool also helps draft follow-up emails, social media posts, and client presentations that maintain a consistent professional tone. Agents also use it to role-play negotiation scenarios, develop personalized follow-up email sequences, and even create scripts for property video tours.
Beyond content generation, advanced agents leverage ChatGPT as a strategic tool for analysis and client communication. It can summarize lengthy market reports or local news articles, providing key talking points for client meetings.
ChatGPT best features
- Draft client management templates for different transaction stages, from initial contact through closing congratulations
- Research local market trends and neighborhood information quickly to support client conversations and presentations
- Create social media content calendars and blog post outlines that help you maintain a consistent online presence
- Develop presentation talking points and client meeting agendas that ensure thorough coverage of important topics
ChatGPT limitations
- Responses may contain inaccuracies that require fact-checking before client use
- You cannot access real-time market data or current property listings
- The AI-generated property descriptions may lack local market knowledge and regional specifics
- Requires careful editing to ensure compliance with real estate regulations and standards
ChatGPT pricing
- Free
- Plus: $20/month
- Team: $25/month per user (billed annually)
- Enterprise: Custom pricing
ChatGPT ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 7/5 (825+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 5/5 (220+ reviews)
What are real-life users saying about ChatGPT?
According to one reviewer:
What I like best about ChatGPT is how it helps me start my day-to-day writing tasks with ease and clarity. I use it regularly to draft letters, emails, and policies, things that often take time to get just right. ChatGPT gives me a solid starting point based on the thoughts or points I share, helping to shape my ideas into something structured and coherent. It takes the pressure off the blank page, which can be one of the biggest hurdles when writing anything from scratch.
What I like best about ChatGPT is how it helps me start my day-to-day writing tasks with ease and clarity. I use it regularly to draft letters, emails, and policies, things that often take time to get just right. ChatGPT gives me a solid starting point based on the thoughts or points I share, helping to shape my ideas into something structured and coherent. It takes the pressure off the blank page, which can be one of the biggest hurdles when writing anything from scratch.
12. Getfloorplan (Best for digital floor plan creation)
via Getfloorplan
Measuring rooms and creating floor plans manually is time-consuming and error-prone. Getfloorplan converts your property photos into accurate architectural drawings and 3D models automatically.
Upload photos from your walkthrough, and the AI analyzes room layouts, measures dimensions, and creates professional floor plans that would normally require a draftsperson.
The tech also generates 3D virtual tours that help remote buyers understand spatial relationships and flow between rooms.
For business users, the software also gives options to choose your preferred interface style and language, window views, interior styles, etc. You can also add your own brand elements to the output for a professional look.
Getfloorplan best features
- Convert smartphone photos into professional architectural drawings that meet industry standards for accuracy and presentation
- Calculate square footage and room dimensions automatically, eliminating measurement errors and saving time during property evaluations
- Create multiple floor plan views, including furniture placement options that help buyers visualize how spaces could be used
- Export plans in various formats suitable for MLS listings, marketing materials, and professional presentations
Getfloorplan limitations
- Accuracy depends on photo quality and completeness of property coverage
- May struggle with complex layouts or unusual architectural features
- Processing time can vary based on property size and complexity
- Limited ability to incorporate outdoor spaces or landscaping details
Getfloorplan pricing
- Basic Set: $25
- Plus Set: $45
- Render Set: $49
- Pro Set: $49
- Max Set: $69
Getfloorplan ratings and reviews
- G2: Not enough reviews
- Capterra: Not enough reviews
What are real-life users saying about Getfloorplan?
A user shared this feedback:
They give you a set of 2D, 3D and virtual tour. You upload a 2D floor plan and get a full set of 2D (with different angles) and also 3D panorama and a great virtual tour. No downside at the moment, but one thing is you can’t mix styles together.
They give you a set of 2D, 3D and virtual tour. You upload a 2D floor plan and get a full set of 2D (with different angles) and also 3D panorama and a great virtual tour. No downside at the moment, but one thing is you can't mix styles together.
13. Tableau AI (Best for data visualization and analytics)
via Tableau
Real estate data is everywhere, but making sense of it all requires serious analytical skills. Tableau AI transforms complex market information into visual dashboards that actually tell a story.
You can combine MLS data, demographic statistics, and economic indicators to create a comprehensive market analysis that goes way beyond simple price comparisons. The AI sales tool helps you identify patterns and trends that might indicate emerging opportunities or potential market shifts.
Tableau Pulse is a key feature that automatically monitors key metrics—like lead sources, days on market, or pricing trends—and delivers personalized, easy-to-understand insights in natural language.
Another important AI capability is the Tableau Agent, a conversational assistant that empowers agents to quickly answer questions, create custom market analyses for clients, and identify micro-trends in specific neighborhoods.
Tableau AI best features
- Build interactive dashboards that visualize market trends and property performance across multiple variables and time periods
- Update reports instantly with new information and schedule them for regular client distribution
- Design custom visualizations for specific market segments or property types that highlight relevant trends and opportunities
- Share interactive reports with clients that allow them to explore data and ask questions during consultation meetings
Tableau AI limitations
- Requires significant learning investment to master advanced analytical features
- Subscription costs may be substantial for individual agents or small teams
- Data quality depends on the accuracy and completeness of source information
- Its complex interface may overwhelm users without data analysis experience
Tableau AI pricing
- Tableau Viewer: $15/month
- Tableau Explorer: $42/month
- Tableau Creator: $75/month
- Enterprise Viewer: $35/month
- Enterprise Explorer: $70/month
- Enterprise Creator: $115/month
- Tableau+: Custom pricing
Tableau AI ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 2/5 (2,770+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 6/5 (2,345+ reviews)
What are real-life users saying about Tableau AI?
Straight from a G2 review:
The best thing about Tableau is how easy it is to create beautiful, interactive dashboards once you’re comfortable with the tool. It handles large datasets well, and the visual customization options are awesome. I love how it lets you bring data to life — makes it easier to explain insights to non-technical folks. Drag-and-drop interface is super helpful for quick analysis too.
The best thing about Tableau is how easy it is to create beautiful, interactive dashboards once you're comfortable with the tool. It handles large datasets well, and the visual customization options are awesome. I love how it lets you bring data to life — makes it easier to explain insights to non-technical folks. Drag-and-drop interface is super helpful for quick analysis too.
💡 Pro Tip: After a showing, record voice notes with ClickUp Clips and have ClickUp AI transcribe them. It then suggests actions, like creating a CRM entry, drafting an email, or logging next steps. You keep moving, AI does the admin.
14. Ylopo (Best for lead generation and nurturing)
via Ylopo
Generating consistent leads while managing existing clients is a constant challenge. Ylopo uses AI for lead generation by creating targeted advertising campaigns across Facebook, Google, and other platforms.
This AI-powered digital marketing platform for real estate agencies scores incoming leads based on their behavior and conversion likelihood, so you focus on prospects most likely to buy or sell. It also provides conversation starters and follow-up suggestions based on each lead’s specific interests and activity.
Ylopo AI acts as a 24/7 virtual assistant that engages leads through both text and voice. It can initiate conversations, qualify leads by asking questions about their timeline, budget, and needs, and even schedule appointments.
This makes it one of the most practical AI tools for real estate agents who want to automate their marketing funnel.
Ylopo best features
- Launch simultaneous targeted advertising campaigns across multiple digital platforms, maximizing reach while maintaining consistent messaging
- Automate initial follow-up sequences and nurture campaigns to engage with prospects over extended periods
- Track lead behavior patterns to optimize messaging timing and content for different prospect segments
- Receive conversation starters and talking points customized for each prospect based on their specific interests and online activity
Ylopo limitations
- Requires an ongoing advertising budget in addition to platform subscription costs
- The lead quality can vary depending on market conditions and campaign optimization
- It may generate leads outside the agent’s preferred geographic area or price range
- Automated communications may lack the personal touch that some clients prefer
Ylopo pricing
- Custom pricing
Ylopo ratings and reviews
- G2: Not enough reviews
- Capterra: Not enough reviews
What are real-life users saying about Ylopo?
See what this reviewer had to say:
I like that my service rep makes us feel like we’re their only clients. I also love all the Ai integration
I like that my service rep makes us feel like we're their only clients. I also love all the Ai integration
15. LocalizeOS (Best for neighborhood intelligence)
via LocalizeOS
LocalizeOS is an AI-powered operating system designed to amplify a real estate agent’s ability to manage and convert leads at scale.
Its core AI engine, Hunter, acts as a virtual assistant that proactively engages with every lead in your database to nurture and qualify them. This frees up your time, so you can focus your energy on transaction-ready clients.
By analyzing a lead’s digital interactions, such as browsing history, clicks, and responses to messages, the AI can determine their likelihood of transacting. This allows agents and teams to prioritize their pipeline and focus on the most promising opportunities.
The platform seamlessly integrates with existing CRMs and lead sources, providing real estate agents with a powerful, centralized system to manage their business and convert more leads into closed deals.
LocalizeOS best features
- Deliver personalized listing suggestions to clients based on their past interactions and preferences, creating a superior experience
- Qualify and nurture your leads with AI so you can focus on closing deals
- Re-engage dormant leads with personalized and automated messages
- Gain transaction propensity insights so you can focus on leads closest to making a decision
- Integrate it seamlessly with your existing tech stack of CRM and marketing tools
LocalizeOS limitations
- Agents and teams looking for an all-in-one solution with deep transaction management or post-closing features may need to integrate it with other tools
- Subscription costs may be challenging for newer agents or small brokerages
LocalizeOS pricing
- Agents: $249/month per agent + 15% referral fee
- Teams: $749/month (up to 5 agents) + 12% referral fee
- Brokerage: Custom pricing
LocalizeOS ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 8/5 (25+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 7/5 (45+ reviews)
What are real-life users saying about LocalizeOS?
This is how one user described their experience:
LocalizeOS has proven to be highly beneficial in reengaging our older leads with our agents. We’ve successfully revived dormant leads, igniting their interest in property listings once again. Additionally, this software and thier human assistance functions like an inside sales team, efficiently scheduling appointments for our agents and maintaining momentum in lead engagement to facilitate ongoing property searches.
LocalizeOS has proven to be highly beneficial in reengaging our older leads with our agents. We've successfully revived dormant leads, igniting their interest in property listings once again. Additionally, this software and thier human assistance functions like an inside sales team, efficiently scheduling appointments for our agents and maintaining momentum in lead engagement to facilitate ongoing property searches.
