A 15 legjobb AI-eszköz ingatlanügynökök számára 2025-ben

Before choosing an AI tool for real estate agents, you need to ask yourself: Does it make my day any easier? Here’s what to look for before you hit download or swipe your card. 💳

Lead scoring precision: Pinpoint top prospects by analyzing behavior patterns with AI for smarter follow-ups

Market trend foresight: Predict pricing shifts and demand using AI insights to position listings competitively

CRM syncing ease: Integrate smoothly with Integrate smoothly with property management CRM tools to centralize client data and streamline workflows

Virtual staging magic: Craft stunning 3D tours or staged visuals to make properties shine without heavy lifting

Client data protection: Secure sensitive info with top-tier encryption and compliance like GDPR or SOC 2 protocols

Mobile-first access: Manage leads, listings, and tasks anywhere with a fast, intuitive mobile app

Automated outreach: Send personalized emails or online ads for Send personalized emails or online ads for client communication and engagement without manual effort

24/7 chatbot support: Handle inquiries and book showings instantly with AI-driven chatbots

Insightful analytics: Track deal progress and performance with tailored reports to optimize strategies

🧠 Fun Fact: In 2021, a virtual property in the metaverse platform Decentraland sold for $2.4 million. The land was entirely digital but still followed real-world pricing logic: location, scarcity, and visibility to virtual foot traffic.

The Best AI Software for Real Estate Agents

Here are the best AI tools for real estate agents to help with AI workflow automation, lead management, and everything in between. 🗂️

1. ClickUp (Best for real estate teams managing end-to-end client workflows)

Ask ClickUp Brain to draft polished emails for clients

ClickUp’s Real Estate Project Management Software gives you a central space to manage listings, track deals, handle paperwork, and stay on top of client communication.

And at the heart of it all is ClickUp Brain, your built-in AI partner that works across tasks, docs, and conversations.

ClickUp Brain helps you write faster and get your thoughts organized. You can use it to draft property descriptions, summarize client meetings, rewrite updates, or ask it questions about your workspace.

Say you’ve wrapped up a showing for a $1. 2M listing. With your notes, ask AI to write a follow-up email that highlights the client’s top picks, includes open questions, and ends with a call to schedule the next tour. Or, ask ClickUp Brain what’s due for the Pacific Heights closing, and it’ll pull insights from your workspace in seconds.

Next up: workflows.

Create custom ClickUp Automations for any part of your sales process with AI

ClickUp Automations help your pipeline run smoothly, and now you can build your own by typing what you want.

For example, you may write: If a listing status changes to Under Contract, notify legal and assign a task to upload closing documents.

ClickUp Brain reads what you write and builds the automation steps for you. This works for open house follow-ups, staging timelines, lead handoffs, and everything in between.

Improve your relocation guide using ClickUp Brain in Docs

ClickUp also makes documentation much simpler to manage. ClickUp Docs is your shared workspace for marketing content, team templates, and client resources. Write, edit, and improve your drafts with the integrated AI and assign tasks without switching tabs.

Say you’re working on a relocation guide for buyers moving to Austin. Give the AI a basic outline and it’ll flesh out complete sections. You can also shorten content for flyers, rewrite intros, or clean up grammar before you hit publish.

Marketing teams can create email sequences or blog posts in Docs, then ask the AI writing tool to edit headlines, fix tone, or suggest new copy based on previous campaigns.

The best feature for teams, though, is ClickUp Chat. It keeps your team connected, and conversations live right next to the work they’re about.

Stay updated with AI CatchUp , which recaps important threads, key decisions, and action items that you might have missed

Work faster without losing context with AI Task Creation , with Brain automatically generating tasks, adding details, and linking it back to the original chat

Communicate without switching tabs with direct messages or audio and video calls

Get help when you need it with ClickUp’s Prebuilt Autopilot Agents , ready-made assistants that can post daily summaries, manage simple workflows, or handle project updates right inside Chat

Keep projects moving with Prebuilt Autopilot Agents in ClickUp Chat

ClickUp best features

ClickUp limitations

Solo agents or small teams might feel overwhelmed by the range of tools initially

ClickUp pricing

ClickUp ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (10,400+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (4,440+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about ClickUp?

From a Reddit review:

ClickUp Brain saves me a ton of back and forth honestly. I know there are AI tools with a pretty efficient free tier, but the constant switching between tabs takes a toll. And honestly, when I’m in my deep work zone, this is the last thing I want to do. I primarily use the AI for writing stuff since I’m in the content industry. It also edits what I’ve written (ah-mazing!). Another thing that really helps me is Docs. I love the formatting options, especially those banners. So cute!

🔍 Did You Know? In ancient Rome, apartment buildings called insulae could be up to seven stories tall. These high-rises were made of wood and stone, and many had no running water—yet they housed most of the city’s working class and were considered prime urban real estate.

2. REimagineHome. ai (Best for AI virtual staging solutions)

via REimagineHome.ai

Empty rooms kill deals.

REimagineHome. ai knows this and fixes it by turning bland spaces into magazine-worthy rooms using artificial intelligence. Its core features include virtual staging of empty rooms, redesigning furnished spaces with modern interiors, and even landscaping for exterior shots.

You upload photos of vacant properties, pick from different design styles, and get back professionally staged images in a fraction of the time and effort conventional staging might take.

With its ability to generate photorealistic images, Reimagine Home ensures that every listing looks its best, making a strong first impression on potential clients. Among AI tools for real estate agents, this one stands out for its ability to maintain original photo quality while adding visual appeal.

REimagineHome. ai best features

Transform multiple rooms simultaneously to create cohesive design themes throughout entire properties

Switch between contemporary, traditional, and modern design aesthetics to appeal to different buyer demographics and market preferences

Replace existing furniture in occupied homes to show alternative layout possibilities

Download high-resolution images that are immediately ready for MLS uploads and marketing materials without additional processing

Compare original empty rooms alongside staged versions to demonstrate the transformation impact during listing presentations

REimagineHome. ai limitations

AI-generated staging may not accurately represent actual room dimensions in some cases

Limited customization options for specific furniture pieces or unique design requests

Subscription costs can add up for high-volume agents staging multiple properties monthly

Some generated images may appear slightly artificial to discerning viewers

REimagineHome. ai pricing

First five makeovers free

Essential: $14/month (30 credits)

Optimal: $29/month (200 credits)

Advanced: $49/month (500 credits)

Premium: $99/month (1200 credits)

REimagineHome. ai ratings and reviews

G2: Not enough reviews

Capterra: Not enough reviews

What are real-life users saying about REimagineHome. ai?

A Redditor says:

I briefly worked as a real estate agent so I’ve tried it, found it pretty useful. Good customization options, and very cool design features. It’s a nice-to-have but not an utmost necessity if you’re in real estate.

3. Zillow (Best for comprehensive market data)

via Zillow

Everyone knows Zillow, but most agents only scratch the surface of what it can do. Sure, clients check Zestimates obsessively, but the platform holds way more valuable data for professionals who dig deeper.

You can pull comprehensive property histories, track neighborhood price movements, and access demographic information that helps match clients with the right areas. The mobile app means you can answer client questions on the spot during showings.

A key feature is the AI-powered natural language search, which allows users to find properties by describing their ideal home in everyday terms, including commute times, proximity to schools, and even specific home features. This helps agents quickly identify and share relevant listings that match their clients’ unique needs.

Zillow best features

Research property tax history and assessment changes to identify potential savings opportunities and help clients understand long-term ownership costs

Extract demographic data, including age ranges, income levels, and family composition by area, to match clients with suitable communities

View satellite imagery and street view photos to assess neighborhood conditions remotely before scheduling showings

Track seasonal pricing patterns and market velocity to advise clients on optimal listing timing throughout the year

Improve your visibility among property buyers and generate leads with Zillow’s agent services

Zillow limitations

Zestimate accuracy varies significantly across different markets and property types

Professional tools require separate subscriptions beyond basic consumer access

Data updates may lag behind actual market changes in fast-moving markets

Limited international property data for agents working with relocating clients

Zillow pricing

FSBO listing: Free

Agent-listed via MLS: Free

Basic rental listing: Free

Premium rental listing: $39. 99 (one-time)

Premier Agent advertising: $300-$1,000+/month (varies by ZIP code and market)

Cost per lead: $20-$500+ (depends on area competitiveness)

Zillow ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 1/5 (295+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (85+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Zillow?

A G2 review notes:

What I like best about Zillow is stability to screen my clients for my rentals, as well as the ability to list my properties for sale. Zillow has a very large network of buyers, sellers and real estate professionals. The landlord and tenant rental portal is by far the best and unmatched in the industry! Did I mention the abundance of unlimited free leads! Zillow is packed with a ton of features that will assist you in your everyday real estate business. It doesn’t get any better than Zillow.

💡 Pro Tip: Analyze local market trends weekly. AI tools for real estate agents (like ClickUp Brain!) can summarize market shifts, pricing trends, and days-on-market patterns in seconds. You don’t need to read five reports; just get the insights that matter. Summarize reports with ClickUp Brain’s assistance

4. Restb. ai (Best for automated property documentation)

via Restb.ai

Walking through properties and taking notes gets old fast. Restb. ai uses computer vision to analyze your photos and pull out details you might miss or forget to document.

The AI technology identifies everything from hardwood floors and granite countertops to potential safety issues and maintenance problems. You snap photos during your walkthrough, upload them, and get back a detailed report that reads like a professional inspection summary.

It even catches things like missing smoke detectors or outdated electrical fixtures that could become deal-breakers later.

Beyond just data entry, Restb. ai’s AI-powered image analysis enhances the entire marketing and search experience. It can generate descriptive, SEO-optimized alt text for images, making listings more visible to search engines and accessible to visually impaired users.

Restb. ai best features

Calculate approximate square footage measurements from standard smartphone photos, eliminating the need for manual measuring tools during property visits

Detect specific appliance brands and models to include detailed specifications in property descriptions and marketing materials

Flag potential safety hazards like missing railings, damaged stairs, or electrical issues that might affect buyer decisions or inspection results

Categorize room types automatically to streamline MLS data entry and reduce time spent on administrative tasks

Extract photo metadata, such as timestamps and GPS coordinates, for comprehensive documentation that proves when and where photos were taken

Enhance listings with AI-generated descriptive alt text for images

Restb. ai limitations

Analysis accuracy depends heavily on photo quality and lighting conditions

May miss subtle details that human inspectors would catch during physical walkthroughs

Limited ability to assess structural issues not visible in standard property photos

Requires consistent photo angles and coverage for optimal analysis results

Restb. ai pricing

Custom pricing

Restb. ai ratings and reviews

G2: Not enough reviews

Capterra: Not enough reviews

🧠 Fun Fact: The concept of the open house dates back to the 1910s. Early real estate agents would throw elaborate themed parties complete with tea, string quartets, and handwritten invitations to attract wealthy buyers.

5. HouseCanary (Best for market prediction analytics)

via HouseCanary

HouseCanary is an AI-powered real estate analytics platform that provides agents with precise and comprehensive data to inform their business decisions.

It crunches millions of data points—economic indicators, job growth, population changes, and interest rates—to forecast where property values are headed. You can show clients charts predicting their home’s value six months or two years from now, backed by actual data.

With its ‘Propensity to List’ scores, agents can identify off-market leads that have a high probability of selling

This AI tool for real estate agents also evaluates properties and neighborhoods through data such as school ratings and crime statistics, helping clients decide where they’d prefer to buy. It also updates its predictions continuously as new data comes in.

HouseCanary best features

Evaluate rental yield potential and cash flow projections for investment properties to assist investors in portfolio planning

Generate reliable Comparative Market Analysis (CMA) reports quickly, saving hours of manual research

Quickly assess properties and pull market insights from the vast database using Canary AI

Compare risk profiles between similar properties in different neighborhoods to help clients understand market stability factors

Receive alerts when market conditions change significantly in your target areas, allowing you to contact clients proactively

Access detailed economic data, such as employment trends and population growth patterns that influence long-term property values

HouseCanary limitations

The tool’s complex interface may require training to utilize advanced analytical features effectively

There’s limited historical data available for newer developments or rural properties

HouseCanary pricing

Basic: $19/month

Pro: $79/month

Teams: $199/month

Enterprise: Custom pricing

HouseCanary ratings and reviews

G2: Not enough reviews

Capterra: Not enough reviews

What are real-life users saying about HouseCanary?

See what this reviewer had to say:

HouseCanary does all of the research for you! The best feature is the ranking of comparable properties on a scale of 1 to 100. No more sifting through bad comps! HouseCanary has saved me hours of work on CMAs. What used to take me 30-45 minutes now takes me 5-10, max! I can’t think of a single thing that I dislike about HouseCanary. Really.

📖 Also Read: Top Real Estate CRM Templates for Better Client Management

6. OpusClip (Best for turning property tours into social clips)

via OpusClip

Think of OpusClip as your personal video assistant that watches your hour-long property walkthroughs and pulls out the most compelling moments. This AI-powered tool transforms your long videos into high-quality viral clips, automatically identifying the best segments from your listings, client testimonials, or market updates.

You upload your raw footage, and OpusClip’s AI analyzes the content to create engaging short-form videos perfect for Instagram Reels, TikTok, and YouTube Shorts.

What’s more, you can use the built-in social media scheduler to automatically post your videos to YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

OpusClip best features

Automatically add accurate captions to your real estate videos, making them accessible and engaging for viewers who watch without sound

Optimize your content for different social media platforms by creating clips in multiple aspect ratios (9:16, 16:9, 1:1)

Use AI-powered virality scoring to identify which segments of your property videos are most likely to engage potential clients

Apply branded templates and overlays to maintain a consistent, professional presentation across all social media content

OpusClip limitations

Limited customization options for advanced editing features compared to traditional video editing software

The virality score effectiveness can vary depending on your specific content type

Free version includes watermarks on your videos and caps monthly processing at 60 minutes

OpusClip pricing

Free

Starter: $15/month

Pro: $29/month

Business: Custom pricing

OpusClip ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 6/5 (110+ reviews)

Capterra: Not enough reviews

What are real-life users saying about OpusClip?

Based on a G2 review:

The main benefit of OpusClip is that you can quickly create short branded videos to share across social platforms. The captions functionality is great. It generates very accurate subtitles and you can very easily edit them (though this is rarely necessary) and change the font, colour, and positioning. It’s also great that you can save up to five branded templates.

7. Collov AI (Best for renovation visualization)

via Collov AI

Buyers struggle to see potential in outdated or poorly maintained properties. Collov AI bridges that imagination gap by showing exactly how spaces could look after renovation.

The platform analyzes room photos or floor plans and creates multiple design variations—think different paint colors, flooring options, and furniture arrangements. With this virtual staging solution, you can demonstrate how knocking down a wall would open up the space or how modern finishes would transform a dated kitchen.

The AI creates photorealistic renderings that resemble professional interior design presentations, making it easier to sell properties. You can also use its integrated tools to create virtual tours to make listings more attractive.

Collov AI best features

Experiment with different paint colors and finishes, or visualize structural changes to show clients transformation and renovation possibilities

Present multiple design themes for the same space to appeal to different buyer tastes and lifestyle preferences

Create detailed renovation mood boards that inspire clients and provide clear direction for contractors and designers

Demonstrate how different lighting fixtures and window treatments would change the room’s ambiance and overall aesthetic appeal

Collov AI limitations

Generated designs may not account for structural limitations or building codes

Limited ability to incorporate specific furniture pieces or custom design elements

The rendering quality can vary depending on the original photo quality and the room complexity

It may not accurately represent the costs or the feasibility of suggested renovations

Collov AI pricing

Free trial

Standard: $21/month

Advanced: $49/month

Premium: $79/month

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Collov AI ratings and reviews

G2: Not enough reviews

Capterra: Not enough reviews

🔍 Did You Know? The U.S. Capitol building sits on what was once private farmland. George Washington and Pierre L’Enfant personally negotiated land rights with farmers to carve out what is now Washington, D. C.

8. Canva (Best for marketing content creation)

via Canva

Canva gives you professional-looking property management templates for everything from property flyers and social media posts to open house signs and presentation slides.

The drag-and-drop interface allows you to customize colors, fonts, and layouts without learning complex design software. This helps maintain brand consistency across all your materials while still allowing you to have creative freedom for individual listings.

Canva’s AI tools act as a marketing assistant, with features like Magic Write helping to draft compelling property descriptions or engaging social media captions. Its AI-powered photo editing tools, such as Magic Eraser and Magic Edit, let you quickly clean up listing photos by removing unwanted objects or tweaking details.

The platform also handles social media scheduling, so you can create a week’s worth of posts and let Canva publish them automatically.

Canva best features

Produce high-quality marketing materials in minutes with the help of AI and templates

Create animated social media posts and short video content that generate higher engagement rates than static images

Collaborate with team members on design projects while maintaining brand consistency across all marketing materials

Store brand assets like logos, color schemes, and fonts in shared libraries for easy access and consistent use across all materials

Canva limitations

Template-based approach may result in similar-looking materials across different agents

Advanced design features require a premium subscription for full functionality

There are limited customization options for highly specific or unique design requirements

Font and graphic selections may not match specific brokerage brand guidelines

Canva pricing

Free

Pro: $15/month per user

Teams: $10/month per user

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Canva ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (5,100+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (12,870+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Canva?

As shared on Reddit:

Canva is a great tool for professionals and non-professionals alike. I can turn to it if someone says “hey I need an animated ad within the next ten minutes”, and if someone comes to me with a job so small or simple that it’s not worth my time, like a business card or a wedding invite, I can just point them to Canva and go on my merry way. It’s like a self-checkout aisle for design.

💡 Pro Tip: Some AI tools for real estate agents help prep for showings. Paste property details into an AI tool and ask for objections a buyer might raise. You’ll walk in better prepared to handle concerns about layout, location, or pricing.

9. Reonomy (Best for commercial property research)

via Reonomy

Commercial real estate moves differently from residential, and Reonomy understands this. The platform specializes in tracking commercial property ownership, lease expirations, and development activity that signals opportunity.

You can research who owns that strip mall, when their tenants’ leases expire, and whether the owner might be interested in selling. This intelligence helps you identify potential clients before they start actively looking for space or representation.

Reonomy’s AI technology sifts through vast amounts of public and proprietary data to identify properties that are likely to sell but aren’t currently listed. It also monitors building permits and zoning changes that indicate upcoming development projects.

With over 200 filters, agents can conduct highly targeted searches to find properties that perfectly match their clients’ criteria.

Reonomy best features

Monitor lease expiration dates to identify tenants who might need new space and connect with businesses planning relocations

Track building permit activity that indicates expansion or renovation projects, revealing potential opportunities for leasing or sales

Analyze transaction history and comparable sales for commercial properties to provide accurate market analysis and pricing recommendations

Stay informed about market changes and opportunities with alerts for specific property types or geographic areas of interest

Reonomy limitations

Focuses primarily on commercial properties rather than residential real estate

Data accuracy varies across different geographic markets and property types

Learning curve required to utilize advanced research and analysis tools effectively

Reonomy pricing

Free trial

Custom pricing

Reonomy ratings and reviews

G2: Not enough reviews

Capterra: 4. 2/5 (30+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Reonomy?

A quick snippet from a real user:

Easy to use – can plug in any address and get all the county information and contact informattion. The analytics are fantastic. Reonomy lets you know when a property is highly likely to sell. You can also do a report showing which properties are distressed. They are working on a project that will allow you to see all the relationships between owners and the businesses they are involved in. It shows all the properties that are associated with the owner.

💡 Pro Tip: Use AI real estate tools to summarize contracts or legal docs into plain English. It won’t replace your lawyer, but it helps you explain key points to nervous buyers in a way that doesn’t feel overwhelming.

10. Cotality (Best for comprehensive market and risk analysis)

via Cotality

Cotality, formerly CoreLogic, is an AI-driven property intelligence platform that helps real estate agents provide their clients with a sophisticated understanding of historical trends and future market potential of neighborhoods and properties.

The platform’s AI, CoreAI, analyzes billions of data points to deliver highly accurate automated valuation models (AVMs) and in-depth market analysis.

Realist and Araya, their professional-grade property intelligence tools, provide agents with comprehensive data on properties and markets. You can access insights into tax history, property characteristics, off-MLS comps, sales records, and owner transfer history.

The ‘likelihood-to-sell’ score uses predictive analytics to identify properties likely to be listed for sale in the near future. This allows agents to proactively target their marketing and lead generation efforts.

The platform also provides detailed hazard reports, including information on flood and wildfire risks, which is crucial for helping clients make informed decisions.

Cotality best features

Obtain in-depth market analysis and intelligence to increase client confidence

Access reliable data from over 22,000 sources covering 99. 9% of U. S. properties

Find the best prospects to target lead-generation efforts toward

Access crime statistics and safety ratings for different neighborhoods, including trend analysis over multiple years

Track school district performance changes and demographic shifts that affect property values and family decisions

Monitor economic indicators, including employment trends, business development, and population growth

Cotality limitations

The extensive data can be overwhelming for agents without analytical experience

Subscription costs may be prohibitive for newer agents or small brokerages

Risk assessments may not account for recent infrastructure improvements or policy changes

Cotality pricing

Custom pricing

Cotality ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 1/5 (40+ reviews)

Capterra: Not enough reviews

What are real-life users saying about Cotality?

Here’s a firsthand perspective:

CoreLogic allows us to get the information we need promptly, and their customer service is above what and beyond. We have yet to have any issues, and the information is always accurate.

11. ChatGPT (Best for content generation assistance)

via ChatGPT

Writing compelling property descriptions and professional emails takes time you don’t have. ChatGPT helps you craft communications that sound polished and engaging without starting from scratch every time.

You can feed it basic property details and get back listing descriptions that highlight unique features and appeal to target potential buyers.

The real estate marketing tool also helps draft follow-up emails, social media posts, and client presentations that maintain a consistent professional tone. Agents also use it to role-play negotiation scenarios, develop personalized follow-up email sequences, and even create scripts for property video tours.

Beyond content generation, advanced agents leverage ChatGPT as a strategic tool for analysis and client communication. It can summarize lengthy market reports or local news articles, providing key talking points for client meetings.

ChatGPT best features

Draft client management templates for different transaction stages, from initial contact through closing congratulations

Research local market trends and neighborhood information quickly to support client conversations and presentations

Create social media content calendars and blog post outlines that help you maintain a consistent online presence

Develop presentation talking points and client meeting agendas that ensure thorough coverage of important topics

ChatGPT limitations

Responses may contain inaccuracies that require fact-checking before client use

You cannot access real-time market data or current property listings

The AI-generated property descriptions may lack local market knowledge and regional specifics

Requires careful editing to ensure compliance with real estate regulations and standards

ChatGPT pricing

Free

Plus: $20/month

Team: $25/month per user (billed annually)

Enterprise: Custom pricing

ChatGPT ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (825+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (220+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about ChatGPT?

According to one reviewer:

What I like best about ChatGPT is how it helps me start my day-to-day writing tasks with ease and clarity. I use it regularly to draft letters, emails, and policies, things that often take time to get just right. ChatGPT gives me a solid starting point based on the thoughts or points I share, helping to shape my ideas into something structured and coherent. It takes the pressure off the blank page, which can be one of the biggest hurdles when writing anything from scratch.

12. Getfloorplan (Best for digital floor plan creation)

via Getfloorplan

Measuring rooms and creating floor plans manually is time-consuming and error-prone. Getfloorplan converts your property photos into accurate architectural drawings and 3D models automatically.

Upload photos from your walkthrough, and the AI analyzes room layouts, measures dimensions, and creates professional floor plans that would normally require a draftsperson.

The tech also generates 3D virtual tours that help remote buyers understand spatial relationships and flow between rooms.

For business users, the software also gives options to choose your preferred interface style and language, window views, interior styles, etc. You can also add your own brand elements to the output for a professional look.

Getfloorplan best features

Convert smartphone photos into professional architectural drawings that meet industry standards for accuracy and presentation

Calculate square footage and room dimensions automatically, eliminating measurement errors and saving time during property evaluations

Create multiple floor plan views, including furniture placement options that help buyers visualize how spaces could be used

Export plans in various formats suitable for MLS listings, marketing materials, and professional presentations

Getfloorplan limitations

Accuracy depends on photo quality and completeness of property coverage

May struggle with complex layouts or unusual architectural features

Processing time can vary based on property size and complexity

Limited ability to incorporate outdoor spaces or landscaping details

Getfloorplan pricing

Basic Set: $25

Plus Set: $45

Render Set: $49

Pro Set: $49

Max Set: $69

Getfloorplan ratings and reviews

G2: Not enough reviews

Capterra: Not enough reviews

What are real-life users saying about Getfloorplan?

A user shared this feedback:

They give you a set of 2D, 3D and virtual tour. You upload a 2D floor plan and get a full set of 2D (with different angles) and also 3D panorama and a great virtual tour. No downside at the moment, but one thing is you can’t mix styles together.

13. Tableau AI (Best for data visualization and analytics)

via Tableau

Real estate data is everywhere, but making sense of it all requires serious analytical skills. Tableau AI transforms complex market information into visual dashboards that actually tell a story.

You can combine MLS data, demographic statistics, and economic indicators to create a comprehensive market analysis that goes way beyond simple price comparisons. The AI sales tool helps you identify patterns and trends that might indicate emerging opportunities or potential market shifts.

Tableau Pulse is a key feature that automatically monitors key metrics—like lead sources, days on market, or pricing trends—and delivers personalized, easy-to-understand insights in natural language.

Another important AI capability is the Tableau Agent, a conversational assistant that empowers agents to quickly answer questions, create custom market analyses for clients, and identify micro-trends in specific neighborhoods.

Tableau AI best features

Build interactive dashboards that visualize market trends and property performance across multiple variables and time periods

Update reports instantly with new information and schedule them for regular client distribution

Design custom visualizations for specific market segments or property types that highlight relevant trends and opportunities

Share interactive reports with clients that allow them to explore data and ask questions during consultation meetings

Tableau AI limitations

Requires significant learning investment to master advanced analytical features

Subscription costs may be substantial for individual agents or small teams

Data quality depends on the accuracy and completeness of source information

Its complex interface may overwhelm users without data analysis experience

Tableau AI pricing

Tableau Viewer: $15/month

Tableau Explorer: $42/month

Tableau Creator: $75/month

Enterprise Viewer: $35/month

Enterprise Explorer: $70/month

Enterprise Creator: $115/month

Tableau+: Custom pricing

Tableau AI ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 2/5 (2,770+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (2,345+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Tableau AI?

Straight from a G2 review:

The best thing about Tableau is how easy it is to create beautiful, interactive dashboards once you’re comfortable with the tool. It handles large datasets well, and the visual customization options are awesome. I love how it lets you bring data to life — makes it easier to explain insights to non-technical folks. Drag-and-drop interface is super helpful for quick analysis too.

💡 Pro Tip: After a showing, record voice notes with ClickUp Clips and have ClickUp AI transcribe them. It then suggests actions, like creating a CRM entry, drafting an email, or logging next steps. You keep moving, AI does the admin.

14. Ylopo (Best for lead generation and nurturing)

via Ylopo

Generating consistent leads while managing existing clients is a constant challenge. Ylopo uses AI for lead generation by creating targeted advertising campaigns across Facebook, Google, and other platforms.

This AI-powered digital marketing platform for real estate agencies scores incoming leads based on their behavior and conversion likelihood, so you focus on prospects most likely to buy or sell. It also provides conversation starters and follow-up suggestions based on each lead’s specific interests and activity.

Ylopo AI acts as a 24/7 virtual assistant that engages leads through both text and voice. It can initiate conversations, qualify leads by asking questions about their timeline, budget, and needs, and even schedule appointments.

This makes it one of the most practical AI tools for real estate agents who want to automate their marketing funnel.

Ylopo best features

Launch simultaneous targeted advertising campaigns across multiple digital platforms, maximizing reach while maintaining consistent messaging

Automate initial follow-up sequences and nurture campaigns to engage with prospects over extended periods

Track lead behavior patterns to optimize messaging timing and content for different prospect segments

Receive conversation starters and talking points customized for each prospect based on their specific interests and online activity

Ylopo limitations

Requires an ongoing advertising budget in addition to platform subscription costs

The lead quality can vary depending on market conditions and campaign optimization

It may generate leads outside the agent’s preferred geographic area or price range

Automated communications may lack the personal touch that some clients prefer

Ylopo pricing

Custom pricing

Ylopo ratings and reviews

G2: Not enough reviews

Capterra: Not enough reviews

What are real-life users saying about Ylopo?

See what this reviewer had to say:

I like that my service rep makes us feel like we’re their only clients. I also love all the Ai integration

15. LocalizeOS (Best for neighborhood intelligence)

via LocalizeOS

LocalizeOS is an AI-powered operating system designed to amplify a real estate agent’s ability to manage and convert leads at scale.

Its core AI engine, Hunter, acts as a virtual assistant that proactively engages with every lead in your database to nurture and qualify them. This frees up your time, so you can focus your energy on transaction-ready clients.

By analyzing a lead’s digital interactions, such as browsing history, clicks, and responses to messages, the AI can determine their likelihood of transacting. This allows agents and teams to prioritize their pipeline and focus on the most promising opportunities.

The platform seamlessly integrates with existing CRMs and lead sources, providing real estate agents with a powerful, centralized system to manage their business and convert more leads into closed deals.

LocalizeOS best features

Deliver personalized listing suggestions to clients based on their past interactions and preferences, creating a superior experience

Qualify and nurture your leads with AI so you can focus on closing deals

Re-engage dormant leads with personalized and automated messages

Gain transaction propensity insights so you can focus on leads closest to making a decision

Integrate it seamlessly with your existing tech stack of CRM and marketing tools

LocalizeOS limitations

Agents and teams looking for an all-in-one solution with deep transaction management or post-closing features may need to integrate it with other tools

Subscription costs may be challenging for newer agents or small brokerages

LocalizeOS pricing

Agents: $249/month per agent + 15% referral fee

Teams: $749/month (up to 5 agents) + 12% referral fee

Brokerage: Custom pricing

LocalizeOS ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 8/5 (25+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (45+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about LocalizeOS?

This is how one user described their experience:

LocalizeOS has proven to be highly beneficial in reengaging our older leads with our agents. We’ve successfully revived dormant leads, igniting their interest in property listings once again. Additionally, this software and thier human assistance functions like an inside sales team, efficiently scheduling appointments for our agents and maintaining momentum in lead engagement to facilitate ongoing property searches.

💡 Pro Tip: Build reusable AI prompts for your workflows. For example: ‘Write a friendly follow-up after a showing that mentions the kitchen layout and invites questions. ’ Save 3-5 prompts like this and reuse them daily with tiny edits.

