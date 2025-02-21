13 ingyenes projektprezentációs sablon

Project presentations can sometimes feel like snoozefests. You know the drill—long slides, endless bullet points, and that one person who insists on reading every word.

It’s worse when you’re the one who’s on the receiving end of the yawns and disinterested stares. You spend ages designing your presentation on traditional platforms like Microsoft PowerPoint and Google Slides—for nothing.

What if switching up your free presentation template grabs your audience’s attention better?

You’re in luck. We’ve rounded up 13 free presentation templates that’ll save you time and bring your ideas to life with style and flair. (Spoiler alert: No graphic design degree required!)

What are Project Presentation Templates?

A project presentation template is a pre-designed slide layout that is a foundation for creating organized, visually appealing presentations. These templates help you showcase your project goals, progress, and outcomes.

👀Did You Know? 92% of employers now expect employees in non-design positions to have basic design skills to communicate effectively.

These pre-made PowerPoint templates or slide presentations have built-in creative layouts, color palette options, and placeholder sections for text, images, charts, and graphics. Thus, you can create a stunning presentation without tearing your hair out!

Whether you’re using PowerPoint, Google Slides, Pitch, or any other tools’ themes, these templates eliminate the need to start from scratch.

What Makes a Good Project Presentation Template?

Simply put, any template that is easy to use and helps you create a presentation within a few clicks is a good one. But here are some key features that make it an efficient one:

Customization: You should easily be able to edit text, images, and graphs to suit your business presentations

Professional design: It must have a clean, professional look with a balanced color palette that can match your brand identity

Data visualization: The template must be able to showcase data using charts, infographics, and engaging visuals, making presentations more engaging

Ease of use: The template should be compatible to work smoothly with platforms like Microsoft PowerPoint, Google Slides, or even Canva

Relevance: It should fit your industry, audience, and goals. A template designed for an event planning company might not be the best for an investment advisor

🧠 Fun Fact: The phrase “Death by PowerPoint” was popularized in the early 2000s to critique poorly designed and overly text-heavy slides that bored audiences. It led to movements encouraging visual storytelling in presentations.

13 Project Presentation Templates

Here are our recommended slide templates that would make creating and delivering presentations fun for you!

1. The ClickUp Presentation Template

Download This Template Create engaging presentations within minutes with the ClickUp Presentation Template

Creating the perfect PowerPoint presentation (does that even exist?) can take hours. And then there’s a chance it might still leave you thinking it’s still not good enough.

But what if you could skip the chaos and jump straight to a polished, professional presentation? With ClickUp, the everything app for work, it’s possible.

The ClickUp Presentation Template is the ultimate time-saver for anyone tired of wrestling with slide decks.

Whether you’re presenting quarterly reports or pitching the next presentation, this template has your back.

Here’s how:

Start instantly with a pre-built structure and customize it to fit your style and message

Keep all presentation-related tasks in one place—track progress with the Gantt chart, set Custom Statuses, and manage every slide without breaking a sweat

Collaborate with your team on the presentation material in real time with ClickUp Docs , comments, reactions, and priority labels

Explore different views, like the Getting Started Guide and Presentation Whiteboard, to suit your planning needs

🎨 Ideal for: Project managers, team leads, and professionals working in fast-paced environments looking for efficient PowerPoint template alternatives.

2. The ClickUp Project Planner Template

Download This Template Manage everything from project planning to execution with the ClickUp Project Planner Template

What if you could create presentations and plan projects on one platform? The ClickUp Project Planner Template doesn’t just help you create a project plan; it also helps you manage it.

This template rivals any sophisticated project planning software tool —but for beginners. It helps you manage your entire project with task creation, deadline management, and 10 Custom Fields like Risk and Remaining Budget to track crucial information.

Use this template to:

Share ideas in Docs, assign tasks, drop comments, and attach files

Track tasks with progress statuses like Completed, In Progress, On Hold, and To Do

Use six Custom Views in ClickUp , like the Project Activities, Budget Trackers, and Itineraries, to manage every detail without switching apps

Use Kanban boards and Gantt charts to spot bottlenecks, manage dependencies, and stay on schedule.

🎨 Ideal for: Teams looking for project overview templates to plan and manage entire projects on one collaborative platform.

I have biweekly meetings with my supervisor and we use ClickUp for our agenda. I feel more on top of my game because all of my event and presentation requests live here, along with an up-to-date status indicator that she can check out.

3. The ClickUp Project Reporting Template

Download This Template Monitor and communicate key project elements with the ClickUp Project Reporting Template

Presentations and projects have their ups and downs. But mistakes can always be corrected—which only happens when you conduct proper project reporting.

The ClickUp Project Reporting Template is a ready-to-fill template that gives you a high-level overview of a project’s KPIs and overall performance, making it easier to identify areas that require attention.

This is why you need this template:

Use the Activity Timeline to create a visual representation of scheduled activities with their priority levels

Identify tasks that didn’t meet deadlines with the ‘Activities with Unsatisfied Schedules’ feature and add corrections that need to be implemented

Use Custom Statuses in ClickUp like On Track, On Hold, Delayed, and Complete to track progress

🎨 Ideal for: Teams and project managers who want to track and monitor their performance to make informed decisions for better performance.

4. The ClickUp Project Roadmap Template

Download This Template Stay on top of all your project developments and improve productivity with the ClickUp Project Roadmap Template

Think of the ClickUp Project Roadmap Template as your Swiss knife for product development, project management, and, yes, even creating impactful presentations!

It hands you the perfect blueprint to execute successful projects with features to track progress, prioritize tasks, and collaborate with your team effectively.

This template can help you:

Keep track of your project developments with five Custom Statuses like Not Started, In Progress, and Cancelled

Improve team collaboration by keeping all the information in one place with four Custom Fields

Apply six dynamic views and pre-built Quarterly Lists to keep all relevant project information right where you need it

Decide which project milestones deserve center stage in your next meeting and prioritize them

🎨 Ideal for: Project managers who manage complex projects and want to improve their workflow and collaboration to maintain clarity throughout the product development lifecycle.

5. The ClickUp Project Tracker Template

Download This Template Keep tabs on all project-related activities with the ClickUp Project Tracker Template

Back-and-forth emails like, “Hey, what’s the update on the proposal?” can get exhausting very quickly. Tracking projects in a shared, centralized workspace not only improves communication but also helps you plan your next step more efficiently.

📮ClickUp Insight: A typical knowledge worker has to connect with 6 people on average to get work done. This means reaching out to 6 core connections on a daily basis to gather essential context, align on priorities, and move projects forward. The struggle is real—constant follow-ups, version confusion, and visibility black holes erode team productivity. A centralized platform like ClickUp tackles this by making context instantly available at your fingertips.

The ClickUp Project Tracker Template is the perfect tool for determining the efficiency of your current workflow and making it more manageable—and presentable.

Here’s what you can do with this template:

Add team members so everyone stays updated with all the information

Keep track of every step of the project with five Custom Statuses, like Closed, Proposal, and Unqualified Prospect

Use the List View or the Board view for a snapshot of all project activities with assignees, due dates, task priorities, and subtasks

🎨 Ideal for: Project managers and remote teams looking for more manageable ways to collaborate on projects.

💡Pro Tip: Whether you’re tracking multiple projects, working with a cross-functional team, or simply trying to stay on top of your to-do list, project dashboards can make it easier to collaborate on project reporting and presentation.

6. The ClickUp Project Implementation Plan Template

Download This Template Ace project execution for success with the ClickUp Project Implementation Plan Template

You know the drill: Some projects start with a strong idea but get lost in translation or poor execution, ending with disappointment and low team morale.

The ClickUp Project Implementation Plan Template is here to save you (and your sanity). It breaks down every goal, timeline, and resource into bite-sized tasks, ensuring nothing gets missed. There’s no better way to present your roadmap!

Here’s why you need this template, stat:

Collaborate on ClickUp Docs to create project briefs , record goals, or work on progress reports together in real-time

Custom Statuses like In Progress and Needs Review keep tasks and presentation drafts organized and moving forward

Outline key milestones with the Gantt Charts

Track budget information, spending, and even tasks with 10+ Custom Fields

🎨 Ideal for: Team managers and leaders looking for tools to plan, schedule, and execute projects efficiently.

7. The ClickUp Project Roadmap Whiteboard Template

Download This Template Visualize your project goals and make collaboration fun with the ClickUp Project Roadmap Whiteboard Template

Managing a project without a roadmap is like driving without GPS—sure, you might get there, but not without a few wrong turns and heated debates.

The ClickUp Project Roadmap Whiteboard Template helps you visualize your projects effectively from concept to completion. It provides a straightforward way to plan, track, and collaborate on project goals while keeping stakeholders informed. Its visual richness also makes it effective as a presentation tool!

Here are the features that make this template stand out:

ClickUp Whiteboards let you visualize your entire plan with your team in real time. Co-edit plans, convert ideas into actionable tasks, get instant feedback, and have fun!

Built-in tagging, subtasks, and priority labels ensure no task is missed

The Project Roadmap View offers a comprehensive view of your entire project—great for keeping stakeholders updated

ClickUp Milestones help you map out key progress points throughout the project

🎨 Ideal for: Teams that want to simplify their workflows and prioritize team collaboration for effective projects.

🧠 Fun Fact: Overhead projectors, once the staple of office presentations, were first developed in the 1940s for military training during World War II. They became a corporate tool in the 1950s.

8. The ClickUp Elevator Pitch Template

Download This Template Create your winning pitch in minutes with the ClickUp Elevator Pitch Template

On a good day, you have less than 30 seconds to grab someone’s attention while pitching. And the ClickUp Elevator Pitch Template helps make every second count. It helps you craft sharp, impactful pitches that people listen to instead of pretending to take a phone call.

This template keeps your message clear, concise, and compelling, whether it’s for job interviews, startup pitches, or product launches.

Use this template to:

Outline your value proposition, key benefits, and that irresistible hook—ideal for slide titles or speaker notes with

Create your pitch on ClickUp Docs with powerful visuals and structured sections that translate into punchy presentation slides

List down last-minute rehearsal pointers with Checklists in ClickUp —because even the best pitches need confident delivery

🎨Ideal for: Businesses and job seekers who want to present their ideas and capture their audience’s interest confidently.

9. The ClickUp Sales Pitch Template

Download This Template Close your next big deal with the ClickUp Sales Pitch Template

A sales pitch that fails to connect with the audience is simply a missed opportunity. The ClickUp Sales Pitch Template helps you grab that chance with both hands. Use it to craft persuasive, engaging pitches that actually get results (and maybe even a smile).

Whether you pitch a product, service, or the next big idea, this template keeps your process smooth, organized, and pitch-perfect.

Use it to:

Collaborate with your team to create pitches and keep track of the progress with Custom Statuses like Draft and Final Review

Get feedback from stakeholders and the team in real-time on ClickUp Docs

Access advanced project management features like screen recording, collaborative editing, and more

Create custom notifications for tasks with ClickUp Automations

🎨 Ideal for: Sales teams looking to create standardized and efficient pitch decks for all critical meetings while also improving their sales workflow.

👀 Did You Know: In 1955, the Guinness Book of Records began as a promotional sales pitch for Guinness beer. It was so popular that it became an annual book unrelated to beer sales.

10. The ClickUp Annual One Pager Template

Download This Template Tick off all your annual goals with the ClickUp Annual One Pager Template

If your annual goals feel like New Year’s resolutions—ambitious in January and forgotten by March—here’s a template that’ll help.

The ClickUp Annual One Pager Template keeps your big plans alive and thriving all year long! It’s the ultimate tool for setting project goals and taking actionable steps without drowning in spreadsheets.

This is how it helps you:

Categorize goals and key details with Custom Fields so that you can add key details to track progress without playing detective

Visualize goals with Custom Views like Gantt View and Calendar View to stay updated with the timelines

Use automations to set long-term tasks and add comments so you know what you envisioned

Plan for the short and long term with ClickUp Goals

🎨 Ideal for: Teams that want to spend less time micromanaging and more time achieving their ambitious objectives with strategic alignment.

11. The ClickUp Data Analysis Findings Template

Download This Template Turn numbers into actionable insights with the ClickUp Data Analysis Findings Template

Managing data isn’t the most fun part of projects, is it? One minute, you’re analyzing numbers; the next, you’re buried under spreadsheets, wondering if “12345” is a data point or your bank PIN.

The ClickUp Data Analysis Findings Template makes data feel less like a math problem and more like a story you can actually tell (and include in presentations!).

Here’s how to use it:

Store all the data, including customer demographics, website traffic, sales numbers, feedback surveys, and more, with the Table View

Use the Board View to design a visual representation of the analysis results

Categorize your data in different Custom Fields so your team and stakeholders are all on the same page

🎨 Ideal for: Teams that want to turn raw data into actionable insights that help them make informed business decisions.

12. The ClickUp Business Plan Document Template

Download This Template Kickstart your entrepreneurial journey with the ClickUp Business Plan Document Template

Are you creating your first business plan and are confused about what to do next? The ClickUp Business Plan Document Template provides a straightforward approach to organizing and presenting key business information.

Whether you’re wooing investors or just figuring out how to take over the world (or at least your industry), this is your project kickoff template that keeps everything organized, clear, and presentation-ready.

This template helps you:

Compile all the information you wish to include into a centralized ClickUp Doc where your team can access it easily

Break up the creation process into manageable tasks

Highlight key sections with Custom Fields like Financials, Marketing, and Strategy, so your plan reads like a story everyone wants to be part of, not a textbook

Keep tabs on all your presentations with reminders, or use the ClickUp Gantt Chart View to track timelines

🎨 Ideal for: New entrepreneurs or teams that want to effectively communicate their strategies and objectives with a focus on clarity and collaboration.

13. Engineering Project Proposal Template by Slidesgo

via Slidesgo

Do you need to whip up a quick proposal for an urgent meeting? The Engineering Project Proposal Template by Slidesgo helps you create a winning client presentation and makes your ideas stand out without breaking a sweat.

Simply download and customize your proposal using Google Slides, PowerPoint, or Canva and design it.

Here’s what you can expect from it:

100% editable slides that let you tweak text, images, and layouts to match your needs

Over 500 customizable icons from Flaticon to visually represent your project ideas

Built-in graphs and timelines to showcase your project data with clarity and style

A credits slide for attribution and a resources slide with links to all elements used in the presentation

🎨 Ideal for: Professionals looking to create a visually appealing project proposal for clients using professionally designed templates.

💡Pro Tip: While these templates mark a good start, make your presentations interactive. Encourage your audience to join in and ask questions or share their opinions to conduct a healthy discussion where everyone feels involved.

Slides, Insights, and Getting Things Done with ClickUp

Presentations are more than just pretty slides—they’re opportunities to inspire, persuade, and leave a lasting impact. But if you need more out of your project presentations, ClickUp’s Project Management platform has got you covered It helps you create presentations, manage entire projects, track progress, and collaborate in real time, all in one place.

From pitching new ideas and sharing reports, from planning events to launching products, ClickUp makes your life easier at every step of the process.

Sign up for a free ClickUp account to manage your projects and convey their impact meaningfully!