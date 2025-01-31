A 15 legjobb kockázatkezelő szoftver 2025-ben | Kockázatkezelő eszközök

Let’s kick things off with a pro tip – risk management software is a must-have tool in today’s business environment.

Hear us out:

What if you knew the long-term outcome of every decision before you made it? Or every time you launched a new product, you already knew how customers would receive it?

These scenarios eliminate the natural risk involved in most businesses and product development, and TBH, these scenarios are also virtually impossible. In fact, 62% of organizations have already faced a critical risk incident in the last 3 years. 😳🤯

There is a silver lining to all this though—risk is a completely normal part of any business. What’s more, there are ways to prepare for and manage the obstacles that may come your way with the help of powerful software designed to handle this very task!

Luckily, there are several risk management tools for you to choose from, but not all of these tools are equally helpful.

Before you trust the future of your company with just any risk management software, make sure you’ve done the work to invest in the one tailored to serve your team’s needs. No need to sweat over that task though, that’s why we’re here. 🙂💜

Read along as we dive into everything you need to know about risk management software—what it is, the must-have features, and 15 strong platforms for the job.

What is Risk Management Software?

Risk management software or Risk Identification Tools monitor many potential issues that may hurt your organization’s bottom line—and proposes solutions to avert the crisis. These are not always job-ending risks, they may range in severity from a minor drop in sales to security data breaches, or non-compliance to regulations.

These tools might sound like a want rather than a need when it comes to expenses—you might even think you have this area covered with your regular team practices and analytics systems.

But in fact, investing in a good risk identification tool is one of the most recommended ways to reduce company-wide costs.

Think about it—if it helps predict or prevent even the smallest drop in sales, then your risk management platform has done its job. Like insurance for your home, car, or life, this tool may not be used every day, but you’ll be so happy it’s there when you need it.

So, how does risk management software actually do all of this, anyway? Look no further. ⬇️

Criteria for Risk Management Software

Not all risk management tools are made the same. How can you tell which software will exceed your expectations? First, consider these factors:

Organizational needs

Your unique requirements will ultimately determine which tool will serve you.

Are you looking to prevent finances from slipping through the cracks? In this case, there’s no point in going for a tool that specializes in compliance-related risks like HIPAA. Consider the key performance indicators (KPIs) and company goals that you want to zero in on, then refine your risk management software search from there. ✅

Contract and budget

Amazing news: You don’t have to rob a bank to snag a sophisticated risk management tool!

There are enough options for companies and budgets of any size, but not every tool will serve each team in the same way. If you’re dealing with a large enterprise company, your budget and objective regarding risk management software will naturally be vastly different than a small agency or solopreneur.

Integration with existing applications

Be sure your solution fits with your existing technology stack. You may feel like you’ve found the risk management software of your dreams—but if it doesn’t align with the tools you’ve already invested in, that may be a make-or-break issue. 😕

From modules to features to plugins, ensure your potential new software integrates with your firewalls, endpoint detection and response, and user behavior analytics. You don’t want security gaps or costly overhauls of tools.

15 Risk Management Software Solutions for Your Risk Management Team

To help you make the smartest choice in your search for the best risk management software, check out our top 15 options below:

Consider ClickUp your one-stop shop for any and all things productivity. With hundreds of fully transparent, customizable, and functional features, ClickUp provides the ultimate platform for teams of any size to monitor project updates, manage risks, and work together—all in one place.

ClickUp’s feature-rich experience makes work management a breeze and benefits teams across industries. From brainstorming on ClickUp’s digital Whiteboards to creating detailed wikis in its collaborative Docs, your ClickUp Workspace offers so much more than the average risk management software you may be used to.

ClickUp’s Assigned comments, in-app chat feature, automations, and real-time reporting help you stay organized and in the know by preventing overscheduling and mitigating risk factors that may be haunting your organization. Here’s how. ⬇️

Our fav ClickUp features for risk management

Like the perfect combination of risk, project, and collaboration software all wrapped into one dynamic package, ClickUp helps you stay on top of potential risks and the team feel a sense of accountability and ownership over their tasks.

Dashboards

Dashboards in ClickUp provide a high-level overview of every aspect of your project’s status and project in one customizable and informative place. Think of it as your mission control center for any project. 🛸

The power is in your hands to essentially build your Dashboard from scratch. Choose what information you want to see and how you visualize it in your Dashboard from over 50 Widgets designed to be tailored to your work processes. Some helpful widgets include tables, embedding external apps, tracking team members’ workloads, roadmaps, custom charts, and more. 🤯

If you want to be in the know of every project detail and every possible risk—start with Dashboards.

Native time tracking

We all know—and secretly love—that feeling of getting lost in a task. When you’re pouring your very best work into one thing for so long that before you know it, it’s already 5 o’clock. 😳

But let’s be real, it’s also a major productivity killer.

The solution? Time tracking! Something the ClickUp has down to a science. 💪🏼

Whether it’s setting time estimates, tracking the time spent on any ClickUp task, recording time spent in any web browser, or staying on top of your billable time, ClickUp’s time tracking features go far beyond your basic stopwatch.

Even view a combined rollup of all time spent across your tasks and subtasks to get into the nitty-gritty of how you spend your day. And if you’re wondering how time-tracking relates to risk—almost all KPIs start here. Know how you and your team are spending time so you can properly delegate important tasks to the right people.

Automate repetitive tasks

One of the key benefits of risk management software is knowing the ins and outs of your team, product, or performance—without micromanaging or adopting the dreaded helicopter-mom energy. 🚁

This type of software can help you trim down the unnecessary time spent on repetitive tasks or basic busy work in your day so the team can stay focused on what matters most.

That’s where automations in ClickUp come into play. 🙂

There are over 100 ways to automate your workflow in ClickUp to create changes to task statuses, assignees, priorities, dates, and more. Plus, over 50 actions trigger the exact, custom automations you need.

Basically, nothing is off limits when it comes to automations in ClickUp—so think outside of the box. 📦

Hundreds of customizable templates

That’s right! Hundreds. 😍

ClickUp has created a template for basically everything it has to offer, including risk management templates. So while it’s packed with tons of customizable features, ClickUp offers tons of ways—even beyond customer support—to help your team hit its goals and mitigate risk in the most productive way possible.

From Kanban boards to Whiteboards, How-To Help Docs, Mind Maps, dynamic Gantt charts, and more— ClickUp’s ever-growing template center offers a free template for users at any level.

Still not seeing the template you need? Or did you customize a pre-built template that you’d like to use again? No problem, save any process, task, or view as a template to your Workspace in a matter of clicks. ✅

ClickUp pricing

Stay productive and risk-free all year long with ClickUp’s pricing plans:

Free forever : Tons of powerful risk and project management features, unlimited tasks and members, 100MB storage, and more

Unlimited ($7/member/month): Unlimited dashboards, storage, and integrations, agile reporting, and more

Business ($12/member/month): Advanced automation and public sharing, unlimited teams, Google SSO, custom exporting

Enterprise (Contact ClickUp for pricing): dedicated success manager, guided onboarding, white labeling, enterprise API

ClickUp reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (4,510+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (2,970+ reviews)

2. Risk Cloud

Risk management and compliance assessments in Risk Cloud

LogicGate’s Risk Cloud risk management platform throws threads of emails and spreadsheets out of the window to make room for a central, streamlined, no-code environment for all of your risk and compliance activities.

The graphic database enhances agility and flexibility as your projects evolve. You can configure it to solve mission-critical issues like IT and third-party risk management.

Our fav Risk Cloud features

30+ apps for common GRC use cases

Custom integrations

Risk Cloud pros

Comprehensive record-keeping and governance structure

Intuitive UI

Risk Cloud cons

Limited reporting functionality

Risk Cloud Pricing

The pricing details are available upon request

Risk Cloud Reviews

G2: 4. 6/5 (110+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (20+ reviews)

3. Vendor360

Third-party and vendor risk management in Vendor360

Vendor360 by CENTRL is an enterprise risk management platform focused on helping you manage any vendors and third-party risks. It comes with pre-set questionnaires to analyze vendors and ensure each one complies with regulatory guidelines. It also offers some automation features to streamline processes for document assignment and approval!

Our fav Vendor360 features

Built-in connectors to exchange details between businesses

Quick-start vendor list templates

Automation tools to improve efficiency in dealing with documents

Vendor360 pros

This is a helpful tool for managing all third-party documents and details

Categorization of vendors based on inherent risk levels and criticality

Vendor360 cons

Limited integrations with major workplace apps

No reviews on G2 or Capterra to know what real customers think of their experience

Vendor360 pricing

Contact Vendor360 for all pricing information

Vendor360 reviews

G2: N/A

Capterra: N/A

4. Lendflow

Embedded credit tools in Lendflow

Lendflow is a credit platform that helps companies embed and launch credit-based products. It aims to link clients to capital faster and handles some of the heavy-lifting involved in getting your credit products off the ground.

In the way of risk management—and with the help of its user-friendly code—Lendflow helps you manage compliance, rule-based workflows, and risk assessments.

Our fav Lendflow features

Pre-built application widgets

Real-time terms and offers alerts to your customers

Advanced data security

A re-share component that can help you earn extra commission!

Lendflow pros

Customizable UI to fit your brand voice

Bank-level security

Various third-party integrations

Lendflow cons

Limited guides and resources online

Lendflow pricing

Contact Lendflow for all pricing information

Lendflow reviews

G2: N/A

Capterra: 5/5 (2 reviews)

5. Resolver

Risk analysis in Resolver

Planning and preparation are among Resolver’s fortes.

While no risk management software can predict the future, Resolver believes a good planning foundation is necessary for every business.

The software focuses on early risk identification and planning before a project commences by assessing regulatory needs and objectives to identify possible future issues.

Our fav Resolver features

Risk-based, agile audit trails

Incident reporting to empower team members to speak up

Corrective and Preventive Actions (CAPA) to save the boat as early as possible

Resolver pros

Responsive customer support

Multiple members can work on a file simultaneously

Easy report creation

Resolver cons

DIY setup can be challenging and may require help from their support team

Some users say upgrading can be disruptive

Limits file transfer into the software

Resolver pricing

Contact Resolver for all pricing information

Resolver reviews

G2: 4. 3/5 (40+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 4/5 (10+ reviews)

6. OneTrust

Incident reporting in OneTrust

OneTrust is a category-defining solution that allows enterprises to cement mutual trust and fosters compliance with best practices. The software centralizes agile workflows across third-party risk, data governance, privacy, ethics, and compliance.

Our fav OneTrust features

Integrations for streamlined data collection

Real-time reporting

OneTrust pros

User-friendly UI

Risk measurement and remediation tools

OneTrust cons

Complicated implementation

OneTrust pricing

Contact OneTrust for all pricing information

OneTrust reviews

G2: 4. 3/5 (110+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 2/5 (10+ reviews)

7. Project Risk Manager

Via Project Risk Manager

While Project Risk Manager is simply a project risk management solution that’s easy to install, set up, and use, the user-interface functionality still runs deep. The tool employs pre-set impact categories and rank descriptions to better prioritize potential threats.

Our fav Project Risk Manager features

Multiple installation copies plus a secure database

Automatic risk alerts

Customizable parameters

Project Risk Manager pros

Powerful risk management applications and analysis features

Organized aggregation of risks for speedy action

Project Risk Manager cons

Desktop-only app

Can be costly to purchase, license, and train members

Setting the correct parameters for your team can be challenging

Project Risk Manager pricing

Free (up to 5 members): customizable parameters, unlimited projects & risks, automatic risk ranking

Pro ($19/month hosting + $1 per member/day): Data export, custom cloud or server hosting

Project Risk Manager reviews

G2: 5/5 (1 review)

Capterra: 4. 4/5 (5 reviews)

8. LogicManager

Account analysis in LogicManager

LogicManager’s state-of-the-art taxonomy technology gives you about 100 package variations for your team’s needs. This platform prides itself on boosting businesses’ performance as an operational risk management tool.

Our fav LogicManager features

To-do lists to monitor risk management tasks

Pre-built, configurable risk libraries to boost the detection of threats

Taxonomy technology to show dependencies

LogicManager pros

Excellent support from account analysts

A single-place platform for accurate and actionable data

Organizations can evolve with product updates

LogicManager cons

Large organizations may not benefit as much from its feature set

Integrated workflows and out-of-the-box reporting could use some improvements

LogicManager pricing

Contact LogicManager for all pricing information

LogicManager reviews

G2: 4. 5/5 (30+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (10+ reviews)

9. nTask

Managing risks involved with your projects in nTask

Are you tired of complex and clunky risk management software?

nTask is user-friendly and comes with pleasantly neutral tones on its intuitive dashboard. This security risk management software lets you prioritize issues, assess potential risks, and delegate them to different members of the team to monitor.

Our fav nTask features

The custom risk matrix for appropriate risk analysis

Search and filters to find assets and tasks

Custom categorization for faster management

nTask pros

Risk assessment features identify potential issues

Intuitive UI

Time tracking and Kanban boards

Affordable

nTask cons

Limited integration with popular apps like Zoom

Steep learning curve adjusting to its workflow and features

Creating reports can be challenging

nTask pricing

nTask offers a free trial and multiple paid plans depending on the number of users.

Premium ($3/month): For teams or individuals just getting started

Business ($8/month): For teams looking to build projects and plans like a pro.

Enterprise (Contact nTask for pricing): For teams desiring enterprise-grade security, customizations, and advanced features

nTask reviews

G2: 4. 4/5 (10+ reviews)

Capterra: 3. 9/5 (90+ reviews)

10. CURA

Governance, risk, and compliance management CURA

Some threats are foreseeable, some are recurring, and some are sneaky. That’s why risk management tools need to track ongoing and re-surfacing risks.

CURA strives to do exactly that with its risk monitoring solutions. The software’s risk reporting finds the probability of impact in industries ranging from banks to utility firms and telecommunications.

Our fav CURA features

Configurable risk reporting with flexible dashboards

Objectives feature to monitor the risks and performance of every team member

Visually interactive reports in the form of graphs, tables, and lists

CURA pros

Vulnerability assessment at every step of your project

Supports exporting of reports as PDF, Excel Spreadsheets, Word doc, and email

Risk remediation and internal risk-based auditing

CURA cons

The UI learning curve is a bit steep

CURA pricing

Contact CURA for all pricing information

CURA reviews

G2: N/A

Capterra: 5/5 (2 reviews)

11. TimeCamp

Track time to stay ahead of potential risks with TimeCamp

Is time ever slipping through your fingers? TimeCamp is an online timer app with a slew of built-in features for assessing simple or seemingly benign risks.

Our fav TimeCamp features

Easy and insightful reports to measure project profitability and track budget

One-click approvals of timesheets

TimeCamp pros

Sorting and controlling leaking expenses is simple

Free up to 5 seats

TimeCamp cons

Can be a bit sluggish when loading content

Mobile app could use some improvements

TimeCamp pricing

Free : Unlimited users, projects, and tasks, mobile plus desktop app

Basic ($6. 3/user/month): Custom reports, management roles, unlimited integrations, XLS reports export

Pro ($9/user/month): Custom user roles, invoicing, 2-factor authentication, screenshots

Enterprise (Discuss pricing with sales): Personalized training, self-hosted server, private cloud implementation

TimeCamp reviews

G2: 4. 6/5 (180+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (550+ reviews)

12. A1 Tracker

Via Youtube

A1 Tracker is a user-friendly risk management software with features like threat and risk assessments, alerts, log history, risk audits, web portal, risk ratings, and more.

Our fav A1 Tracker features

Workflow automation in reviewing and approving data

Automatic real-time notifications

Web-based, cloud hosting, and on-premise hosting options

A1 Tracker pros

Top-in-class flexibility and customizations

Detailed reporting

Allows seamless adaptability and migration from existing solutions

A1 Tracker cons

Some users reported challenges in building custom views

A1 Tracker pricing

Contact A1 Tracker for all pricing information

A1 Tracker reviews

G2: 4. 8/5 (10+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 9/5 (50+ reviews)

13. Qualys

Analyze potential risks in Qualys

Qualys is another security and compliance management tool used to identify risk exposure. This comprehensive software can smoke out even the smallest risk possibilities. Its dedicated system works by tracking down loopholes in your processes so you can solve problems proactively.

Our fav Qualys features

Continuous discovery to inventory all your assets on a global hybrid-IT ecosystem

A powerful search tool to locate assets

Custom tagging of assets for a stellar organization

Qualys pros

Some customization abilities

All apps accessed from a single page

Easy to use

Qualys cons

UI may differ due to its independent upgrading

Complicated installation process

Qualys pricing

Contact Qualys for all pricing information.

Qualys reviews

G2: 4. 2/5 (60+ reviews)

Capterra: 3. 6/5 (10+ reviews)

14. ServiceNow

Heat maps and charts to prioritize risks in ServiceNow

ServiceNow is enterprise risk management software that unifies your processes into Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) programs. The goal is to achieve a centralized, comprehensive risk management process to maintain accurate reports and risk prioritization.

Our fav ServiceNow features

Mobile risk app to stay on top of risk activities wherever you are

Key risk indicators that identify non-compliant controls automatically

Customized reporting

ServiceNow pros

A one-stop risk register for all-round management of vital details

Scalability

ServiceNow cons

Can be a bit of a lag

Limited integrations

ServiceNow pricing

Contact ServiceNow for all pricing information

ServiceNow reviews

G2: 4. 3/5 (10+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (100+ reviews)

15. Riskonnect

Risk insights with charts, maps, and graphs in Riskonnect

Riskonnect is an enterprise-level tool to help your organization holistically grasp, monitor, and control risks to boost shareholder value. It categorizes risk as anything that can injure your reputation, competitiveness, and strategic growth.

Our fav Riskonnect features

Administration tool that integrates systems, people, and claims

Internal auditing for managing complex procedures

Simple prompts in the accident reporting module

Riskonnect pros

Ease of use

Highly configurable features

Consolidates data from multiple sources

Riskonnect cons

Limited customization

Lacking multiple features in its mobile app

Riskonnect pricing

Contact Riskconnect for all pricing information

Riskonnect reviews

G2: 4/5 (2 reviews)

Capterra: N/A

