De 10 bästa påminnelseapparna för att hålla koll på dina uppgifter 2025 (gratis och betalda)

Ah, reminders. Where would we be without them?
Between your to-do lists, multitasking, and carving out precious moments for yourself, your brain can’t keep up with all the information it processes in a day alone. This is why reminder apps are essential.
But how do you find a reminder app that helps instead of hinders? That’s where I come in! I’ve done the research and found the top 10 best reminder apps on the market, complete with pricing, reviews, pros, and cons.
The 10 Best Daily Reminder Apps (Free & Paid)
It’s time to get your brain a virtual assistant in the form of an awesome reminder app. Whether you’re looking for the best reminder apps or something paid, I have you covered.
1. ClickUp – Best for Project Management
Yep, ClickUp took the top spot. ✨ Sure, you probably expected it, but I put it here because it keeps our entire team on task! ClickUp has won several awards and topped multiple lists, but I won’t bore you with the details while you’re trying to get organized.
Instead, I want to tell you about the functionality of ClickUp’s Reminders and to-do list. You can create notifications for yourself and your team members in seconds and add files and attachments as reminders to make life easier. They’re easy to change, organize, comment on, update, and (best of all) customize.
ClickUp is a fantastic free reminder app with tons of features on the Free Forever plan. And with flexible goal tracking, flexible due dates, to-do-list templates, and time-blocking templates, it’s a perfect solution for teams of any size.
Speaking of teams, ClickUp has over 1,000 integrations and works on any device you could ask for, so it’s excellent for cross-platform teams. So ClickUp has you covered whether you want an iOS or Android app, browser functionality, or desktop download.
Did I mention that ClickUp has hundreds of other functional features to simplify life? Yep, it’s more than a to-do list app—it’s a personal assistant that can streamline every aspect of your workday. And it’s an excellent alternative to project management outsourcing.
ClickUp features
- ClickUp Reminders are packed with personalization settings, color-coding, and other features to help you meet your deadlines and stay organized every day
- Inbox functions as a calendar app and task manager to make it easier to keep track of your reminders
- “Next,” “Done,” and “Unscheduled” tabs let you keep track of what’s coming up, what you’ve completed, and reminders that have no due dates
- Set reminders using attachments and files like photos, voice memos, or map locations to keep you and your team on track
- Sync reminders and due dates with your calendar apps thanks to 1,000+ integrations with tools like Google Calendar, Outlook Calendar, Zoom, Amazon Alexa, Microsoft Teams, and Zendesk
- Set reminders, notifications, and recurring reminders for your team using the “delegated reminders” option and keep it all organized with team profiles
ClickUp pros
- Many reviews mention successful time and task management using ClickUp’s free version
- Time blocking and notification features make it easy to visualize your workday and stay on top of tasks
- Simplifies employee monitoring using delegated reminders and team profiles
ClickUp cons
- Some user reviews report superfluous available features
- May need to refresh tasks while co-editing reminders
ClickUp pricing
ClickUp ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 7/5 (6,000+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 7/5 (3,000+ reviews)
2. nTask – Best for Collaboration
nTask is another option for anyone looking for a free reminder app. It’ll help you figure out how to prioritize your work with task lists, reminders, notifications, due dates, and collaboration functions. You can also view task statuses to track where your team is on any project.
As a handy reminder app, nTask also has good cross-platform functionality, providing to-do reminders for your team on almost any device. It’s also designed to help organize personal tasks, so whether you need to create reminders to get more milk or finish a project, it’ll help you get it done.
nTask features
- Make collaboration easier with cross-platform functionality for web, iOS, and Android devices
- View tasks lists and statuses based on planned and actual due dates
- Use task assignment and project management features to stay on top of your team’s progress
- Multiple project and meeting management tools to help manage other areas of your workflow
- Integration with popular tools like Google Calendar, Outlook, Slack, Zoon, and Zapier
nTask pros
- Reviews report better project management thanks to the ability to create teams
- Easy to create and organize each task to stay on track
- Successful time tracking is easy with helpful notifications
nTask cons
- Some users report a need for more features
- Lack of customization options may make the calendar difficult to organize
nTask pricing
- Premium: $4/month per user
- Business: $12/month per user
- Enterprise: Contact nTask for pricing
nTask ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 4/5 (15+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 2/5 (100+ reviews)
3. Todoist – Best for Managing Tasks
Todoist is one of this list’s most widely used daily reminder apps thanks to its extensive features, quick add options, and sleek interface. It’s a simple to-do list organizer designed to help you complete your tasks at work and in your personal life.
One of the most popular features of Todoist is the streak system, which gamifies your to-do list and helps motivate you to get stuff done. And since it’s optimized for delegation, it’s also useful for project managers trying to keep their teams on task.
Todoist features
- Quick add tasks to keep your to-do list updated regardless of how busy you are
- Cross-platform functionality reminder apps for Android and iOS devices
- Sleek user interface makes task view easy to understand
- Prioritize tasks, leave project comments, create reminders, and change due dates with ease
- Delegate tasks to team members to keep everyone on the same page
Todoist pros
- Year-end report shows your overall progress on to-do list tasks
- Easy to create and prioritize tasks with due dates and delegation
- Some reviews mention positive responses from their team about the Kudos feature
Todoist cons
- Reviews mention unwanted daily reminders about all unfinished tasks, regardless of priority
- May create collaboration issues if all members don’t have the same plan
- Free version lacks several features
Todoist pricing
- Free version
- Pro: $5/month per user
- Business: $8/month per user
Todoist ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 4/5 (700+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 6/5 (2,000+ reviews)
4. Microsoft To Do – Best for Microsoft Users
Microsoft To Do is a simple to-do list app that manages professional and personal tasks on one easy dashboard. It lets you view a snapshot of everything you need to do in a day or zoom in on particular lists as needed. And the best part? It’s completely free!
Microsoft To Do allows you to set due dates and reminders for each task and star your most important tasks to keep them visible. You can also use “steps” (aka subtasks) to break down larger tasks and add notes to each one as needed.
Microsoft To Do features
- Task creation allows you to set assignees, create due dates, drag and drop between lists, and implement mass updates
- Task prioritization allows you to order your to-do lists by the most pressing tasks
- Set reminders or task dependencies to help you determine which order tasks need to be performed
- Recurring tasks make your days easier, eliminating unnecessary extra work, especially when you assign tasks
Microsoft To Do pros
- Microsoft To Do tasks automatically sync with Outlook tasks so you can see your lists in both places
- Outlook and Microsoft user reviews reported a simple, easy-to-use interface
- Free to use for all users with an existing Microsoft account
Microsoft To Do cons
- On the best reminder apps in this list, To Do lacks in integrations with other apps
- Recent customer reviews report a lack of updates and new features
- User interface doesn’t have many customization features, and some find it unattractive
Microsoft To Do pricing
- Free
Microsoft To Do ratings and Reviews
- G2: 4. 4/5 (50+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 6/5 (2,000+ reviews)
5. TickTick – Best Reminder App with an Alarm
TickTick is another reminder app that makes a free version available to all users. And since finding the best reminder app can be challenging, it’s nice to have options you can take for a spin free of charge.
It’s designed for individuals and businesses of all sizes, with work scheduling features to help you manage tasks, deadlines, files, and correspondence from one dashboard. And since it creates automatic reminders, it’ll help you and your team members avoid forgotten tasks so you can all stay on track.
TickTick features
- Communication features enable collaboration with team members and people in your personal life
- Enable the “Annoying Alert” to set reminder alarms
- Create habits for professional and personal use and keep track of your streaks to increase productivity and success
- Organize your tasks and processes to a past or future date, and set reminders or timers so you never miss a deadline
- “Annoying Alert” feature and multiple reminders for one task help bypass the temptation to dismiss alerts without looking at them
- Pomodoro timer is a great reminder app feature that alerts you when it’s time to take a break
TickTick pros
- Users report success with the smart suggestion feature and lists and recurring reminders
- Reviews mention that the minimal features make the app easy to learn
- Recurring tasks or suggest recurring tasks features
TickTick cons
- Some reviews mention poor experiences with customer service
- May present issues with syncing, resulting in lost data
TickTick pricing
- Free version
- Premium: $2. 79/month per user
TickTick ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 5/5 (80+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 7/5 (100+ reviews)
6. ProofHub – Best for Enterprise Teams
ProofHub is a reminder and project management app designed for businesses and large teams, and it’s loaded with collaboration features. From time tracking to chats and announcements, it has everything a project manager needs to keep team members moving forward with tasks.
ProofHub is designed for a minimal learning curve, making integration with team members more efficient. And since it’s available in multiple languages, it’s a popular option with multinational companies managing remote workers. ✨
ProofHub features
- Option for unlimited users on both plans makes collaboration easier for large teams
- Plan, schedule, and execute projects easily thanks to collaboration features
- Optimized to work with remote team members
- Online tool works on any iOS or Android device
- Collaboration features include things like chat, discussions, file transfers, and announcements
- Available in 10 languages
ProofHub pros
- Reviews mention success with team-specific task boards and workflows
- Seamless syncing for most devices
ProofHub cons
- Some users report that their teams became uncomfortable using the app after a few months
- Price may be too high for smaller teams and businesses
ProofHub pricing
- Essential: $50/month
- Ultimate Control: $99/month
ProofHub ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 5/5 (80+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 5/5 (80+ reviews)
7. Twobird – Best Free Daily Reminder App
Twobird is arguably one of the best free reminder apps on this list because it’s 100% free. While they plan to add premium plans with extra features down the road, all of the app’s tools are currently available free of charge.
Instead of functioning like a separate tool, Twobird transforms your inbox into a multitasking to-do list, note-taking hotspot, and communication platform. It’ll send your shopping lists, team notes, and more to your inbox for quick and easy access.
Twobird features
- Integrates with Gmail and Outlook to help manage your tasks from your inbox instead of using multiple tools
- Set reminders and notes from your inbox and keep them organized in a straightforward calendar
- Uses existing email account to manage to-do lists, shopping lists, tasks, chores, and reminders
- Identify your most important to-do tasks with the help of Twobird’s intelligent task identification
Twobird pros
- Entire app is free to use, making it ideal for small businesses, entrepreneurs, and personal use
- Share notes with people who don’t use TwoBird and allow them to edit the notes from their browser
Twobird cons
- Lacks customer feedback on popular review sites
- Limited features available, and no paid plans to unlock more tools
- Only supports Gmail and Outlook email accounts compared to other to-do list apps
Twobird pricing
- Free
Twobird ratings and reviews
- G2: N/A
- Capterra: N/A
8. Any. do – Best Group Reminder App
Any. do is a web-based task management app designed with simple features to make learning easier for team members. It can help with project management for teams of any size while keeping your personal life in order.
With to-do lists, tasks, daily planners, and a calendar, Any. do focuses on the key features of a reminder app without adding a bunch of clutter. And it has a free version, so you can give it a try before committing, which is always a bonus.
Any. do features
- Project management features make it easy to create to-do lists and tasks for you and your team
- Daily planner helps you plan each day to stay on top of what you need to get done and when
- Calendar gives you a top-down view of your work schedule and personal tasks
- Reminders and notifications help keep you on track
- Chat and collaboration features help teamwork go smoothly
- Works with any iOS or Android device
Any. do pros
- Syncs with Google Calendar for easy task management
- Prioritizes daily tasks to make them easier to complete
- Simple features make the app easy to learn
Any. do cons
Any. do pricing
- Personal: Free
- Premium: $3/month per user
- Team: $5/month per user
Any. do ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 1/5 (150+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 4/5 (150+ reviews)
9. Capsicum – Best for Daily Planning
Capsicum is a to-do list and day planner app designed exclusively for iOS users. It’s optimized for personal use over professional use, with features designed to plan your days, track healthy habits, and encourage journal entries.
Capsicum also helps professionals check the forecast for upcoming tasks, take notes on projects, and plan workdays to stay organized. The design is inspired by physical day planners and may help professionals who are switching to digital task management.
Capsicum features
- Use Siri Shortcuts to track and add habits on the go; they also enable location-based habit reminders
- Create multiple notebooks to manage different aspects of your life
- Use monthly, weekly, and daily to-do lists to organize your tasks
- Sync events and tasks with Apple calendar
- Notes pages encourage journal entries and casual notes not linked to any task
Capsicum pros
- Streamlined for iOS users
- The 14-day free trial counts each individual day the app is used, not 14 consecutive days
Capsicum cons
- Lacks customer feedback on popular review sites
- Only available for iOS users
Capsicum pricing
- Monthly: $1. 99/month per user
Capsicum ratings and reviews
- G2: N/A
- Capterra: N/A
10. Google Keep – Best for Google Workspace Users
Google Keep is a note-taking and reminder app that’s free for anyone with a Gmail account. It lets you make lists, reminders, and to-do list tasks quickly and easily. You can also save images and integrate Keep with your Google Calendar.
Google Keep is useful for freelancers and small businesses that need to track multiple projects, but it’s also functional for personal use. And since you can edit tasks and lists whenever you’d like, it’s easy to create a short on-the-go note and expand it later.
Google Keep features
- Organize, filter, and find your notes based on color and category
- Use images and audio files as tasks and reminders
- Works on almost any phone, tablet, or computer
- Ability to share lists with other people for simple collaboration and real-time syncing
Google Keep pros
- Simple software is easy to use and intuitive for existing Gmail users
- Users report more productivity and enjoyment thanks to the personalization features
Google Keep cons
- Reviews report limited features for word processing
- May lag on some iOS devices
Google Keep pricing
- Free
- Business Starter: $6 per user per month, with 30 GB of storage per user
- Business Standard: $12 per user per month, with 2 TB of storage per user
- Business Plus: $18 per user per month, with 5 TB of storage per user
Google Keep ratings and reviews
- G2: N/A
- Capterra: 4. 7/5 (150+ reviews)
What Should You Look for in a Reminder App?
A reminder app should help your brain keep track of everything, from essential tasks at work to daily to-do lists for personal use. The human brain forgets a lot—research shows that people forget 50% of new information within an hour of receiving it. After 24 hours, you’ve forgotten 70% of it; after a week, that figure jumps to 90%!
Reminder apps can help fill those gaps. Here are some key points to look for when choosing the best app for your daily tasks:
- Cross-platform compatibility: The best daily reminder app for you and your team should support iOS and Android devices to work for everyone. You never know; your team members might want it on their iPad, iPhone, Apple Watch, Android, Android Wear, Outlook, Gmail, browser, Windows or Mac desktop, or something else
- Intuitive user interface: A to-do app that’s difficult to use doesn’t help anyone. So find one that’s user-friendly, has a minimalist interface, and offers plenty of tutorial options
- Effective notifications: If you don’t notice when your app notifies you, you won’t benefit from it. Look for apps with location-based reminder features, text message reminders, pop-up task reminders, snooze options, and widgets to ensure they’re visible
- Quick-add tasks: It’s easy to forget to add a task if your app makes it a chore. So the best reminder apps have quick-add features like voice commands and smart suggestions
- Extra features: The more your task reminder app can do, the better. Look for additional features like subtasks, recurring tasks, and note-taking
It’s OK to have high standards here! When you find an excellent reminder app, you don’t have to worry about forgetting anything, and you can get things done more efficiently.
Never Miss a Deadline with Reminder Apps
It’s time to pick a reminder app and kiss those missed deadlines goodbye. These trusty helpers will keep you on top of your game to get you closer to a perfect track record in your personal and work life. You might even free up some time for happy hour—cheers to staying on top of things!