De 10 bästa påminnelseapparna för att hålla koll på dina uppgifter 2025 (gratis och betalda)

Ah, reminders. Where would we be without them?

Between your to-do lists, multitasking, and carving out precious moments for yourself, your brain can’t keep up with all the information it processes in a day alone. This is why reminder apps are essential.

But how do you find a reminder app that helps instead of hinders? That’s where I come in! I’ve done the research and found the top 10 best reminder apps on the market, complete with pricing, reviews, pros, and cons.

The 10 Best Daily Reminder Apps (Free & Paid)

It’s time to get your brain a virtual assistant in the form of an awesome reminder app. Whether you’re looking for the best reminder apps or something paid, I have you covered.

1. ClickUp – Best for Project Management

Yep, ClickUp took the top spot. ✨ Sure, you probably expected it, but I put it here because it keeps our entire team on task! ClickUp has won several awards and topped multiple lists, but I won’t bore you with the details while you’re trying to get organized.

Instead, I want to tell you about the functionality of ClickUp’s Reminders and to-do list. You can create notifications for yourself and your team members in seconds and add files and attachments as reminders to make life easier. They’re easy to change, organize, comment on, update, and (best of all) customize.

ClickUp is a fantastic free reminder app with tons of features on the Free Forever plan. And with flexible goal tracking, flexible due dates, to-do-list templates, and time-blocking templates, it’s a perfect solution for teams of any size.

Create clear, multi-functional to-do lists to easily manage your ideas and work from anywhere so you never forget anything again

Speaking of teams, ClickUp has over 1,000 integrations and works on any device you could ask for, so it’s excellent for cross-platform teams. So ClickUp has you covered whether you want an iOS or Android app, browser functionality, or desktop download.

Did I mention that ClickUp has hundreds of other functional features to simplify life? Yep, it’s more than a to-do list app—it’s a personal assistant that can streamline every aspect of your workday. And it’s an excellent alternative to project management outsourcing.

ClickUp features

ClickUp Reminders are packed with personalization settings, color-coding, and other features to help you meet your deadlines and stay organized every day

Inbox functions as a calendar app and task manager to make it easier to keep track of your reminders

“Next,” “Done,” and “Unscheduled” tabs let you keep track of what’s coming up, what you’ve completed, and reminders that have no due dates

Set reminders using attachments and files like photos, voice memos, or map locations to keep you and your team on track

Sync reminders and due dates with your calendar apps thanks to 1,000+ integrations with tools like Google Calendar, Outlook Calendar, Zoom, Amazon Alexa, Microsoft Teams, and Zendesk

Set reminders, notifications, and recurring reminders for your team using the “delegated reminders” option and keep it all organized with team profiles

ClickUp pros

Many reviews mention successful time and task management using ClickUp’s free version

Time blocking and notification features make it easy to visualize your workday and stay on top of tasks

Simplifies employee monitoring using delegated reminders and team profiles

ClickUp cons

Some user reviews report superfluous available features

May need to refresh tasks while co-editing reminders

ClickUp pricing

ClickUp ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (6,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (3,000+ reviews)

2. nTask – Best for Collaboration

via nTask

nTask is another option for anyone looking for a free reminder app. It’ll help you figure out how to prioritize your work with task lists, reminders, notifications, due dates, and collaboration functions. You can also view task statuses to track where your team is on any project.

As a handy reminder app, nTask also has good cross-platform functionality, providing to-do reminders for your team on almost any device. It’s also designed to help organize personal tasks, so whether you need to create reminders to get more milk or finish a project, it’ll help you get it done.

nTask features

Make collaboration easier with cross-platform functionality for web, iOS, and Android devices

View tasks lists and statuses based on planned and actual due dates

Use task assignment and project management features to stay on top of your team’s progress

Multiple project and meeting management tools to help manage other areas of your workflow

Integration with popular tools like Google Calendar, Outlook, Slack, Zoon, and Zapier

nTask pros

Reviews report better project management thanks to the ability to create teams

Easy to create and organize each task to stay on track

Successful time tracking is easy with helpful notifications

nTask cons

Some users report a need for more features

Lack of customization options may make the calendar difficult to organize

nTask pricing

Premium: $4/month per user

Business: $12/month per user

Enterprise: Contact nTask for pricing

nTask ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 4/5 (15+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 2/5 (100+ reviews)

3. Todoist – Best for Managing Tasks

via Todoist

Todoist is one of this list’s most widely used daily reminder apps thanks to its extensive features, quick add options, and sleek interface. It’s a simple to-do list organizer designed to help you complete your tasks at work and in your personal life.

One of the most popular features of Todoist is the streak system, which gamifies your to-do list and helps motivate you to get stuff done. And since it’s optimized for delegation, it’s also useful for project managers trying to keep their teams on task.

Todoist features

Quick add tasks to keep your to-do list updated regardless of how busy you are

Cross-platform functionality reminder apps for Android and iOS devices

Sleek user interface makes task view easy to understand

Prioritize tasks, leave project comments, create reminders, and change due dates with ease

Delegate tasks to team members to keep everyone on the same page

Todoist pros

Year-end report shows your overall progress on to-do list tasks

Easy to create and prioritize tasks with due dates and delegation

Some reviews mention positive responses from their team about the Kudos feature

Todoist cons

Reviews mention unwanted daily reminders about all unfinished tasks, regardless of priority

May create collaboration issues if all members don’t have the same plan

Free version lacks several features

Todoist pricing

Free version

Pro: $5/month per user

Business: $8/month per user

Todoist ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 4/5 (700+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (2,000+ reviews)

4. Microsoft To Do – Best for Microsoft Users

via Microsoft To Do

Microsoft To Do is a simple to-do list app that manages professional and personal tasks on one easy dashboard. It lets you view a snapshot of everything you need to do in a day or zoom in on particular lists as needed. And the best part? It’s completely free!

Microsoft To Do allows you to set due dates and reminders for each task and star your most important tasks to keep them visible. You can also use “steps” (aka subtasks) to break down larger tasks and add notes to each one as needed.

Microsoft To Do features

Task creation allows you to set assignees, create due dates, drag and drop between lists, and implement mass updates

Task prioritization allows you to order your to-do lists by the most pressing tasks

Set reminders or task dependencies to help you determine which order tasks need to be performed

Recurring tasks make your days easier, eliminating unnecessary extra work, especially when you assign tasks

Microsoft To Do pros

Microsoft To Do tasks automatically sync with Outlook tasks so you can see your lists in both places

Outlook and Microsoft user reviews reported a simple, easy-to-use interface

Free to use for all users with an existing Microsoft account

Microsoft To Do cons

On the best reminder apps in this list, To Do lacks in integrations with other apps

Recent customer reviews report a lack of updates and new features

User interface doesn’t have many customization features, and some find it unattractive

Microsoft To Do pricing

Free

Microsoft To Do ratings and Reviews

G2: 4. 4/5 (50+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (2,000+ reviews)

5. TickTick – Best Reminder App with an Alarm

via TickTick

TickTick is another reminder app that makes a free version available to all users. And since finding the best reminder app can be challenging, it’s nice to have options you can take for a spin free of charge.

It’s designed for individuals and businesses of all sizes, with work scheduling features to help you manage tasks, deadlines, files, and correspondence from one dashboard. And since it creates automatic reminders, it’ll help you and your team members avoid forgotten tasks so you can all stay on track.

TickTick features

Communication features enable collaboration with team members and people in your personal life

Enable the “Annoying Alert” to set reminder alarms

Create habits for professional and personal use and keep track of your streaks to increase productivity and success

Organize your tasks and processes to a past or future date, and set reminders or timers so you never miss a deadline

“Annoying Alert” feature and multiple reminders for one task help bypass the temptation to dismiss alerts without looking at them

Pomodoro timer is a great reminder app feature that alerts you when it’s time to take a break

TickTick pros

Users report success with the smart suggestion feature and lists and recurring reminders

Reviews mention that the minimal features make the app easy to learn

Recurring tasks or suggest recurring tasks features

TickTick cons

Some reviews mention poor experiences with customer service

May present issues with syncing, resulting in lost data

TickTick pricing

Free version

Premium: $2. 79/month per user

TickTick ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 5/5 (80+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (100+ reviews)

6. ProofHub – Best for Enterprise Teams

via ProofHub

ProofHub is a reminder and project management app designed for businesses and large teams, and it’s loaded with collaboration features. From time tracking to chats and announcements, it has everything a project manager needs to keep team members moving forward with tasks.

ProofHub is designed for a minimal learning curve, making integration with team members more efficient. And since it’s available in multiple languages, it’s a popular option with multinational companies managing remote workers. ✨

ProofHub features

Option for unlimited users on both plans makes collaboration easier for large teams

Plan, schedule, and execute projects easily thanks to collaboration features

Optimized to work with remote team members

Online tool works on any iOS or Android device

Collaboration features include things like chat, discussions, file transfers, and announcements

Available in 10 languages

ProofHub pros

Reviews mention success with team-specific task boards and workflows

Seamless syncing for most devices

ProofHub cons

Some users report that their teams became uncomfortable using the app after a few months

Price may be too high for smaller teams and businesses

ProofHub pricing

Essential: $50/month

Ultimate Control: $99/month

ProofHub ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 5/5 (80+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (80+ reviews)

7. Twobird – Best Free Daily Reminder App

via Twobird

Twobird is arguably one of the best free reminder apps on this list because it’s 100% free. While they plan to add premium plans with extra features down the road, all of the app’s tools are currently available free of charge.

Instead of functioning like a separate tool, Twobird transforms your inbox into a multitasking to-do list, note-taking hotspot, and communication platform. It’ll send your shopping lists, team notes, and more to your inbox for quick and easy access.

Twobird features

Integrates with Gmail and Outlook to help manage your tasks from your inbox instead of using multiple tools

Set reminders and notes from your inbox and keep them organized in a straightforward calendar

Uses existing email account to manage to-do lists, shopping lists, tasks, chores, and reminders

Identify your most important to-do tasks with the help of Twobird’s intelligent task identification

Twobird pros

Entire app is free to use, making it ideal for small businesses, entrepreneurs, and personal use

Share notes with people who don’t use TwoBird and allow them to edit the notes from their browser

Twobird cons

Lacks customer feedback on popular review sites

Limited features available, and no paid plans to unlock more tools

Only supports Gmail and Outlook email accounts compared to other to-do list apps

Twobird pricing

Free

Twobird ratings and reviews

G2: N/A

Capterra: N/A

8. Any. do – Best Group Reminder App

Any. do is a web-based task management app designed with simple features to make learning easier for team members. It can help with project management for teams of any size while keeping your personal life in order.

With to-do lists, tasks, daily planners, and a calendar, Any. do focuses on the key features of a reminder app without adding a bunch of clutter. And it has a free version, so you can give it a try before committing, which is always a bonus.

Any. do features

Project management features make it easy to create to-do lists and tasks for you and your team

Daily planner helps you plan each day to stay on top of what you need to get done and when

Calendar gives you a top-down view of your work schedule and personal tasks

Reminders and notifications help keep you on track

Chat and collaboration features help teamwork go smoothly

Works with any iOS or Android device

Any. do pros

Syncs with Google Calendar for easy task management

Prioritizes daily tasks to make them easier to complete

Simple features make the app easy to learn

Any. do cons

Lacks many features present with similar apps

Some reviews mention issues with customer service response times

Some users struggle to connect Any. do to their calendars and report issues with syncing

Any. do pricing

Personal: Free

Premium: $3/month per user

Team: $5/month per user

Any. do ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 1/5 (150+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 4/5 (150+ reviews)

📮ClickUp Insight: 37% of workers send follow-up notes or meeting minutes to track action items, but 36% still rely on other, fragmented methods. Without a unified system for capturing decisions, key insights you need may get buried in chats, emails, or spreadsheets. With ClickUp’s built-in reminders, you’ll always stay on top of your tasks—ensuring nothing falls through the cracks. Plus you can add exact time estimates and date details too!

9. Capsicum – Best for Daily Planning

via Capsicum

Capsicum is a to-do list and day planner app designed exclusively for iOS users. It’s optimized for personal use over professional use, with features designed to plan your days, track healthy habits, and encourage journal entries.

Capsicum also helps professionals check the forecast for upcoming tasks, take notes on projects, and plan workdays to stay organized. The design is inspired by physical day planners and may help professionals who are switching to digital task management.

Capsicum features

Use Siri Shortcuts to track and add habits on the go; they also enable location-based habit reminders

Create multiple notebooks to manage different aspects of your life

Use monthly, weekly, and daily to-do lists to organize your tasks

Sync events and tasks with Apple calendar

Notes pages encourage journal entries and casual notes not linked to any task

Capsicum pros

Streamlined for iOS users

The 14-day free trial counts each individual day the app is used, not 14 consecutive days

Capsicum cons

Lacks customer feedback on popular review sites

Only available for iOS users

Capsicum pricing

Monthly: $1. 99/month per user

Capsicum ratings and reviews

G2: N/A

Capterra: N/A

10. Google Keep – Best for Google Workspace Users

via Google Keep

Google Keep is a note-taking and reminder app that’s free for anyone with a Gmail account. It lets you make lists, reminders, and to-do list tasks quickly and easily. You can also save images and integrate Keep with your Google Calendar.

Google Keep is useful for freelancers and small businesses that need to track multiple projects, but it’s also functional for personal use. And since you can edit tasks and lists whenever you’d like, it’s easy to create a short on-the-go note and expand it later.

Google Keep features

Organize, filter, and find your notes based on color and category

Use images and audio files as tasks and reminders

Works on almost any phone, tablet, or computer

Ability to share lists with other people for simple collaboration and real-time syncing

Google Keep pros

Simple software is easy to use and intuitive for existing Gmail users

Users report more productivity and enjoyment thanks to the personalization features

Google Keep cons

Reviews report limited features for word processing

May lag on some iOS devices

Google Keep pricing

Free

Business Starter: $6 per user per month, with 30 GB of storage per user

Business Standard: $12 per user per month, with 2 TB of storage per user

Business Plus: $18 per user per month, with 5 TB of storage per user

Google Keep ratings and reviews

G2: N/A

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (150+ reviews)

What Should You Look for in a Reminder App?

A reminder app should help your brain keep track of everything, from essential tasks at work to daily to-do lists for personal use. The human brain forgets a lot—research shows that people forget 50% of new information within an hour of receiving it. After 24 hours, you’ve forgotten 70% of it; after a week, that figure jumps to 90%!

Reminder apps can help fill those gaps. Here are some key points to look for when choosing the best app for your daily tasks:

Cross-platform compatibility: The best daily reminder app for you and your team should support iOS and Android devices to work for everyone. You never know; your team members might want it on their iPad, iPhone, Apple Watch, Android, Android Wear, Outlook, Gmail, browser, Windows or Mac desktop, or something else

Intuitive user interface : A to-do app that’s difficult to use doesn’t help anyone. So find one that’s user-friendly, has a minimalist interface, and offers plenty of tutorial options

Effective notifications : If you don’t notice when your app notifies you, you won’t benefit from it. Look for apps with location-based reminder features, text message reminders, pop-up task reminders, snooze options, and widgets to ensure they’re visible

Quick-add tasks: It’s easy to forget to add a task if your app makes it a chore. So the best reminder apps have quick-add features like voice commands and smart suggestions

Extra features: The more your task reminder app can do, the better. Look for additional features like subtasks, recurring tasks, and note-taking

It’s OK to have high standards here! When you find an excellent reminder app, you don’t have to worry about forgetting anything, and you can get things done more efficiently.

Never Miss a Deadline with Reminder Apps

It’s time to pick a reminder app and kiss those missed deadlines goodbye. These trusty helpers will keep you on top of your game to get you closer to a perfect track record in your personal and work life. You might even free up some time for happy hour—cheers to staying on top of things!

