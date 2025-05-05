De 10 bästa apparna för måluppföljning 2025 (gratis och betalda)

Life’s short, and our bucket lists? They keep getting longer.

One day, you want to be in your best shape ever, and the next is all about upskilling to advance your career. The sheer number of goals we chase every single day can get exhausting, especially if we don’t track the results and use them to fuel our motivation.

How do we do that?

Through goal-tracking apps! Thanks to technological miracles, goal-tracking apps can act as your personal coaches, cheerleaders, and taskmasters rolled into one. I’ve found them helpful for organizing, prioritizing, and tracking every step of my journey.

If you’re looking for one, too, you’re at the right place.

Based on my experience and the testing done by our team at ClickUp, I’ve compiled a list of the best goal-tracking apps, including both free and paid alternatives.

I hope this helps you find the solution you need to crush those big, hairy, audacious goals of yours!

⏰ 60-Second Summary Try these goal-tracking apps for setting, achieving, and exceeding your goals: ClickUp —Best for setting and tracking project goals —Best for setting and tracking project goals Hive—Best for setting a productive daily routine Way of Life—Best for building new habits Coach. me—Best for personal growth and learning a new skill Habitica—Best habit-tracking app with fun-filled gamified elements Todoist—Best for task management using minimalist, clean to-do lists ATracker—Best for time management for each goal GoalsOnTrack—Best for creating detailed action plans for your goals Lattice—Best for OKRs and employee goals Toodledo—Best for increasing productivity in all areas of your life

The Importance of Goal-Tracking & Setting Apps

As we pursue big (and small) ambitions, many of us need help with maintaining focus, measuring progress, and staying motivated over time.

And that’s exactly what goal-tracker apps are built for—setting targets, breaking them down into actionable steps, celebrating milestones, working harder toward missed goals, and monitoring how far you’ve come and how much further you need to go.

Unlike traditional paper planners that can be easily lost or damaged, these digital tools provide accessible, real-time data on progress. This data-driven approach enables accountability, motivation, and adaptability while achieving goals.

They surpass simple digital notes by offering structured frameworks, reminders, and analytics that push us to do our best and course correct when needed.

Wondering which apps offer all these benefits and then some? Let’s find out.

The 10 Best Goal-Tracking Apps at a Glance

To help you choose the best goal-tracking app, we’ve compiled a table summarizing the top 10 options available. Each app offers unique features tailored to different goals and user preferences. Check them out:

App Best for Standout Feature ClickUp Comprehensive goal-setting and management with adaptable task management capabilities A suite of customizations for goals overview, a range of collaboration options, and pre-built templates for quick goal-setting Hive Tracking project goals Hive Goals to visualize progress on complex projects Way of Life Cultivating good habits and consciously removing undesirable patterns Built-in diary for identifying bad habit triggers with a time-bound overview of good vs. bad habit patterns Coach. me Personal growth and skill development Access to specialized coaches and mentors Habitica Gamifying habit building Fun quests and rewards to keep you on track Todoist Turning every goal or project into tasks and sub-tasks on the go Beautiful, straightforward, and clean interface ATracker Time management Multi-device time tracking for every goal GoalsOnTrack Creating detailed action plans and vision boards End-to-end goal setting and progress tracking with planners, worksheets, visualizations, journals, and reports Toodledo Increasing all-round productivity Categorizes your time into Life, Work, and Schedule options to manage productivity goals in each area Lattice Employee goal-setting Five separate products, including Performance, Goals, and Grow, each focusing on driving performance, OKRs, and continuous improvement

10 Best Goal-Tracking Apps in 2025

We’ve listed apps that aren’t just popular with professionals but those that just about anyone can use to their advantage—students, freelancers, business owners, or office workers.

Let’s start with ‘the everything app’ for your big goals, long-winded projects, and straightforward tasks.

1. ClickUp—Best for setting and tracking project goals

Start Tracking Goals with ClickUp Track your goals’ progress with the ClickUp Dashboard

ClickUp is a versatile project management tool that excels at tracking goals for individuals and teams.

ClickUp Goals helps teams and individuals effectively set, track, and achieve objectives. The feature allows you to create specific, measurable goals (including Objectives and Key results or OKRs) and break them down into actionable ClickUp Tasks, subtasks, and checklists.

You can monitor them using customizable progress tracking with numerical, monetary, true/false, and task targets.

Set measurable targets within ClickUp Goals

If you’re tracking multiple goals for a team, ClickUp lets you share them, assign responsibilities, and track collective achievements. Features such as ClickUp Chat, task discussion threads, @mentions, and the ClickUp Inbox promote seamless collaboration on all your projects. You can also organize your goals in dedicated folders for easy access.

Store and categorize your ClickUp Goals in folders for easy access

With features like goal dependencies and progress roll-ups, ClickUp Goals ensures everyone is aligned and working toward common objectives.

Besides these, ClickUp offers many prebuilt templates for easily setting and tracking goals. My favorite one has to be the ClickUp SMART Goals Template.

Download This Template Set and track SMART goals with the ClickUp SMART Goals Template

It includes customizable statuses to track project progress, custom fields to categorize and visualize goals efficiently, and custom views such as Goal Effort and SMART Goal Worksheet to adapt to your workflow.

I use this template to:

Keep track of all goals and targets

Organize goals into different statuses : Complete, Crushing, Off Track, On Hold, On Track, to keep track of progress

Monitor and analyze tasks to ensure maximum productivity

Measure the effort required for each goal

Set and stick to timelines

The best part is that ClickUp not only helps with goal tracking but also offers key features and templates for project management, communication, and collaboration. Think of it as one app to get most of your work done, professional and personal!

ClickUp best features

Get a high-level overview of goal progress and time spent on projects with ClickUp Dashboards ’ multiple widgets, including progress bars, pie graphs, burndown charts, etc.

Get notifications for upcoming deadlines using ClickUp Reminders . ClickUp reminds you about your tasks from five minutes up to three days before they are due

View your upcoming tasks in a List, Kanban board, Gantt chart, and any other style of your choice using ClickUp Views

Collaborate on tasks, share feedback, and work on collective goals together using ClickUp Chat

Adapt your workflow to any type of task with valuable ClickUp Tasks features, such as custom statuses, priority levels, and dependencies

ClickUp limitations

Can’t export dashboards easily

Steeper learning curve compared to tools that offer only goal-tracking

ClickUp pricing

ClickUp ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (9,700+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (4,000+ reviews)

Many ClickUp users agree that the platform has become a lifesaving tool for their project goals:

ClickUp Goals help keep the focus of each and every department’s member on what’s really important, which is critical when the new product is being launched.

ClickUp Goals help keep the focus of each and every department’s member on what’s really important, which is critical when the new product is being launched.

2. Hive—Best for setting a productive daily routine

via Hive

Hive is one of the few apps on this list that blends goal tracking with robust project management features. It gives you the flexibility to structure your goals using task lists, deadlines, milestones, and progress metrics. Whether you’re setting personal habits or managing team objectives, Hive adapts to how you work best.

The app’s main strength lies in helping you build a routine that supports both productivity and consistency. You can set up goals as projects, assign subtasks, track completion percentages, and use automated reminders to stay on schedule.

Hive best features

Choose from different ways to track goals—use projects for milestone-based tracking, tasks for daily habits, and dashboards for an overview of everything in one place

View your progress over time with filters for week, month, or year

Use built-in analytics like completion rates, status updates, and team productivity insights to stay on track

Hive limitations

No built-in reward system or gamification features to boost motivation

The mobile experience is available, but it’s most powerful as a desktop or web app

Hive pricing

Free

Starter: $5 per month per user

Teams: $12 per month per user

Enterprise: Contact Sales

Hive ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 6/5 (600+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 4/5 (200+ reviews)

3. Way of Life—Best for building new habits

via App Store

Way of Life combines habit-building hacks like journaling and keeping to-do lists into an intuitive digital habit tracker.

We loved how it holds you accountable for bad habits. So, instead of just highlighting your good habits, you can figure out a way to navigate situations that may tempt you into falling behind on your habit-building goals.

With the Charts feature, you can spot positive and negative trends over weeks, months, or even years.

Way of Life’s best features

Track your routines with a unique color-coded system

Stay on course to achieving your goals with powerful reminders

Jot down what triggers bad habits using the in-built diary function

Way of Life limitations

You can only track three habits in the free plan

There’s no way to track how close you are to achieving a goal. There’s only a yes or no option

Way of Life pricing

Free

Premium: Starts at $4. 99/month per user

Way of Life ratings and reviews

G2: Reviews unavailable

Capterra: Reviews unavailable

4. Coach. me—Best for personal growth and learning a new skill

Coach. me is an excellent platform that connects you to certified coaches and mentors in various specialties. If personal growth is your primary goal, I highly recommend Coach. me.

I found it extremely helpful for skill development because you get 360-degree support for learning the skill of your choice—friends, colleagues, and even a personal coach can keep you on track.

You can also benefit from its versatility—it doubles up as a habit tracker app, so you can enjoy several functions even without signing up for a personal coaching plan.

Coach. me best features

Set goals and reminders for how many times you want to practice a skill or work on a habit each week

View weekly and monthly trends of your progress

Follow daily instructions from coaches to achieve your goal

Check-in from your iPhone’s Today View widget or on your smartwatch without opening the app

Coach. me limitations

Occasional check-in glitches that may break your streak

Limited project tracking functionality

Coach. me pricing

Habit tracker: Free

Personal coaching: $100 per month (starts at $25 per week)

Coach. me ratings and reviews

G2: Reviews unavailable

Capterra: Reviews unavailable

5. Habitica—Best habit-tracking app with fun-filled gamified elements

via Habitica

Habitica gamifies your list of habits and lets you create fun avatars that grow stronger with task completion. You also earn rewards that let you buy cool avatar upgrades.

What I enjoyed the most was its social media integration. I find it easier to stay motivated with accountability partners With Habitica’s gamified social media integration, it becomes easier to get your contacts involved in your ‘quests’ and work toward the same goals together.

Habitica best features

Track habits and daily tasks on the go with mobile and web interfaces

Earn fun rewards for your goals to decorate your avatar with battle armor, mysterious pets, magic skills, and even quests

Use in-game coins to buy real-life benefits such as free access to TV shows

Habitica limitations

Limited options to customize challenges

Navigation can be tricky for some users

Habitica pricing

Free

Habitica ratings and reviews

G2: Not enough reviews

Capterra: Reviews unavailable

6. Todoist—Best for task management using minimalist, clean to-do lists

via Todoist

Todoist is a beautiful, automated to-do list app for task management on the go. It simplifies your goals by turning them into action items. And the satisfaction it gives you when you check an action item or subtask as ‘done’ is unbeatable. Yes, you can do so with one tap or click.

Another remarkable feature is its natural language recognition, which sorts your tasks into Today, Upcoming, and custom filter views. This helps you effortlessly prioritize your goals. It also allowed me to create a shared space for collaborative tasks separate from my personal goals and projects.

Todoist best features

Capture and organize tasks the moment they come to you with easy-flowing, natural language

Build habits and keep tabs on deadlines using automated data recognition

Turn anything into a task on your to-do list from anywhere using 80+ integrations

Track your progress in several ways—productivity visualizations, activity history, and completed tasks archive

Todoist limitations

The quality of generated summaries varies, so you have to manually check and revise them for accuracy

Limited customizations for productivity statistics and report display

Todoist pricing

Beginner: Free

Pro: $5/month

Business: $8/month

Todoist ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 4/5 (700+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (2000+ reviews)

7. ATracker—Best for time management for each goal

via ATracker

ATracker is a time-driven goal management app that generates insights into how you spend your time on each goal. This lets you strategically schedule each task and subtask for optimum utilization of your hours.

I explored the app’s advanced settings, and it turns out that you can track aggregated time spent on a group of tasks. ATracker stores all your logs and presents them in both list and calendar views. You can also update your entries or log time later.

ATracker best features

Start and stop a task with just one touch without unlocking your device

Track your time on mobile apps, tablets, Apple Watches, or computers

Set daily and weekly goals based on task and tag, including numeric and drop-down tags

Create daily progress reports in the form of beautiful pie charts and bar charts

ATracker limitations

Occasional glitches in calendar syncing

Fails to track time for multiple tasks simultaneously

ATracker pricing

Free

Pro: $4. 99 on iOS and $2. 99 on Android (one-time cost)

Premium: $2. 99/month

ATracker ratings and reviews

G2: Reviews unavailable

Capterra: Reviews unavailable

8. GoalsOnTrack—Best for creating detailed action plans for your goals

via GoalsOnTrack

GoalsOnTrack is SMART goal-setting software with multi-level goal structures. This means you can create detailed action plans for every goal and sub-goal. This not only makes it a to-do list app but also a detailed agenda tracker complete with habit, time, and progress-tracking features.

I was pleasantly surprised by how much of your effort is taken on by this software. For example, you get a goal metrics form to fill out to ensure your goal is SMART —specific, measurable, achievable, relevant, and time-bound.

Similarly, there are vision boards, goal-setting templates, and journals for a brain dump. It’s like all your ideas about your goals live inside a multi-story apartment. Everything is within the same complex but separated enough for proper organization.

GoalsOnTrack best features

Map out every stage of your goals with printable planners and worksheets

Track goal progress in four ways: by sub-goals, by tasks, by the outcome, and manually

Drag and drop scheduling with task calendar that integrates with external calendars like Google Calendar, iCal, Outlook

Track your habit execution with daily checkmarks

Share goals with your team, log team activities in real time, and post messages or comments on a centralized message board to work together

GoalsOnTrack limitations

Requires an internet connection

There is no trial or free version

GoalsOnTrack pricing

Membership costs $68 per year

GoalsOnTrack ratings and reviews

G2: Reviews unavailable

Capterra: Reviews unavailable

9. Lattice—Best for OKRs and employee goals

via Lattice

Lattice is a goal-setting solution for teams. It’s ideal for organizations that want to track work performance while allowing employees to align their professional development with the company’s objectives.

We found it useful for cross-functional project management and ensuring clear collaboration. For example, you can set goals for marketing together in one place and customer service goals separately in another. You can also set objectives for software development and SMART goals for managers. All of them can be interconnected and collaborated upon in one platform.

The OKR software integrates with Jira, Salesforce, Slack, and Microsoft Teams to ensure that goals are always front and center and are continuously acted on.

Lattice best features

Connect individual targets to department and company-wide goals for performance review

Integrate OKRs into performance management to align achievement against top business priorities

Encourage employee engagement with 1:1 meetings and interactions with HR and managers

Lattice limitations

The website may be slow during the initial loading

No free version

Lattice pricing

Performance Management + OKRs & Goals: $11/person per month

Engagement: $4/person per month

Grow: $14/person per month

Compensation: $6/person per month

Lattice ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 7/5 (3000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (160+ reviews)

10. Toodledo—Best for increasing productivity in all areas of your life

via Toodledo

Toodledo is an elaborate productivity tool. It offers several options to organize and track goals, with a focus on increasing output. It takes the idea of a simple to-do list and expands it into a detailed workspace so you get more done with each goal or task.

I found its categorizations quite interesting:

Life: Lets you create to-do lists and notes and share them with friends and family based on the Getting Things Done method

Work: Helps you outline your projects, assign tasks to your team, and track time spent on each project

Schedule: Encourages you to make the most of your free time with its in-built scheduler, complete with reminders based on your location, recurring tasks, and calendar integrations

Toodledo best features

Use folders, tags, contexts, and subtasks to help organize to-do lists

Sort, filter, and search through your list, and get to know what needs to be completed. The app sends you alerts when tasks are due

Monitor your self-improvement; stay motivated and achieve your goals

Write down your memories, use it as a journal—log recipes, trip notes, and more

Use an outline to plan your next project, record your family genealogy, or any other use cases you can think of

Toodledo limitations

The Notes feature requires better search functionality

Toodledo pricing

Free

Toodledo ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 5/5 (60+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (70+ reviews)

Choose the Best Goal Tracking App

The apps I tested and shortlisted have a few things in common: they are all simple to use and keep me more organized and productive. While they’re great for setting and tracking goals, very few go beyond the basic features.

I prefer long-term goal-planning tools that help me balance both personal and professional tasks. So, a platform with advanced team collaboration, task management, and project management becomes ideal for me.

In that context, only one tool checks all the boxes—ClickUp!

It simplifies goal tracking with its versatile features and ready-to-use templates. ClickUp’s project management tools let us stay on top of task lists and collaborate with cross-functional teams.

Overall, instead of an individual-only goal tracker, ClickUp gives you the flexibility to work on professional goals as a team. While you can maintain your personal trackers separately, the collaborative functions offer an edge.

Try ClickUp today! You won’t regret it.