Över 15 kostnadsfria mallar för projektledning i Notion för alla typer av projekt

It’s Monday morning, and your team is gathered around the conference table, scrambling to align on the week’s priorities. Deadlines are looming, tasks are piling up, and communication feels like a tangled web.

Whether coordinating a large-scale project with multiple stakeholders or managing daily task priorities, having the right tools can make all the difference. With tons of free project management templates, Notion provides a flexible, structured solution for project management.

Let’s explore how you can use Notion templates to fix your project management challenges and improve project outcomes.

What Are Notion Project Management Templates?

Notion project management templates are pre-designed frameworks that help organize project planning, execution, and tracking. They provide a structured layout for recording tasks, timelines, resources, and team roles, making it easier for project managers and teams to visualize their work and collaborate effectively.

Project management templates in Notion offer standardized formats, saving time and reducing errors. They allow you to focus on critical project activities rather than documenting them from scratch. Plus, you can customize them to suit different project types and methodologies, such as Agile, Waterfall, or Kanban.

What Makes a Good Notion Project Management Template?

A good Notion project management template should be clear, customizable, efficient, and easy to use. Here’s what to look for:

Clarity and organization: Tasks, deadlines, and responsibilities should be easily visible

Customizability: It should adapt to varying project needs and allow for adjustments as the project evolves

Efficiency: It should help save time by automating or simplifying task management and tracking

Ease of use: The template should be intuitive, requiring minimal training for team members to navigate

Essential features: It must have task lists, timelines, and progress tracking for seamless project execution

Integration-friendliness: Compatibility with other Compatibility with other collaboration tools can enhance teamwork and communication

15 Free Notion Project Management Templates

Check out this collection of 15 free Notion project management templates to help make your work easier. Whatever your project management methodology, these templates are designed to improve how you organize tasks and track progress.

Each Notion project management template below has a specific focus and is ideal for certain purposes or teams. Read on to know more.

1. Notion Issue Tracker

via Notion

The Notion Issue Tracker Template is for software development teams that want a structured way to manage and resolve project issues.

It helps track bugs, feature requests, and recurring tasks, prioritize backlog, and organize tasks into sprints. It can also be connected to other tools like GitHub, Figma, Slack, and more.

✨ Ideal for: Bug tracking by engineering teams, product managers, and agile teams.

2. The Notion Product Roadmap Template

The Notion Product Roadmap Template is a comprehensive tool designed to help teams manage the entire product lifecycle efficiently. It allows teams to track product ideas, key features, and development progress from concept to launch.

The Product Roadmap Template is meant for Agile Roadmap Development, recording everything from high-level product strategy to detailed feature roadmaps. You can use this free Notion template to visualize your release plan and strategy map. It ensures alignment on product blueprints and goal mapping across teams.

✨ Ideal for: Agile Roadmap Development

3. The Notion Sales CRM Template

The Notion Sales CRM Template is for businesses that need a simple and effective system to manage leads and customer relationships.

It aims to be a lightweight alternative to traditional CRM software. It offers a clean and customizable interface for tracking leads, organizing sales pipelines, and documenting touchpoints.

✨ Ideal for: CRM for sales teams, freelancers, and small business owners

Also Read: How to Create a Dashboard in Notion

4. The Notion Business Starter Kit Template

The Notion Business Starter Kit Template provides a comprehensive solution to manage business operations efficiently. It is perfect for those seeking an all-in-one tool to track goals, manage clients, and improve internal workflows.

This template suits businesses looking for the ultimate productivity systems to enhance team collaboration, stay organized, and achieve strategic goals.

✨ Ideal for: Operations management for entrepreneurs and startup founders

5. The Notion Startup Data Room Template

The Notion Startup Data Room Template is designed for startup founders and entrepreneurs who are preparing for fundraising and need a centralized, organized space to store important business documents and data.

It gives potential investors a clear, in-depth view of their business operations, financials, and strategic plans.

✨ Ideal for: Fundraising for startups

6. The Notion Social Media Planner Template

The Notion Social Media Planner Template is for social media managers and small business owners who need an organized system for planning, scheduling, and tracking projects related to their social media content.

It’s perfect for individuals or teams looking to maintain a consistent posting schedule across various platforms, optimize their social media strategy, and enhance their online presence.

✨ Ideal for: Social media content management for small businesses

7. The Notion Projects and Tasks Template

The Notion Projects and Tasks Template is ideal for project managers, team leads, and cross-functional teams who need a flexible and comprehensive system to manage projects of any scale.

It suits teams in various industries, from software development to marketing. It allows them to track projects, tasks, and milestones in different views, such as timeline views, Kanban boards, or calendars.

✨ Ideal for: Flexible and comprehensive project management

8. The Notion Simple Roadmap Template

The Notion Simple Roadmap Template offers a straightforward way to track and organize project work. It suits teams working in Agile environments, allowing them to manage projects by epics, sprints, tasks, and bugs.

This template is perfect for product managers, engineering teams, and project leads who need multiple views of their project database, such as tracking by status, engineer, or product manager.

✨ Ideal for: Simple project management

9. The Notion User Research Template

UX researchers, product managers, and design teams who need an organized way to schedule, track, and manage their user research activities can leverage the Notion User Research Template.

It is perfect for teams conducting interviews, surveys, or usability tests. It allows them to monitor the progress of research tasks, record findings, and maintain a clear overview of research status.

✨ Ideal for: UX research

💡Pro Tip: You can utilize Notion Forms to gather user feedback on which features your users found most useful or what additional features they’d like to see.

10. The Notion Sprint Planning Meetings Template

The Notion Sprint Planning Meetings Template suits teams looking to improve their sprint planning process by easily generating meeting entries, reviewing past sprints, and planning upcoming ones.

It is ideal for Agile teams, Scrum Masters, and project managers who need a structured and efficient tool to plan and organize their sprint meetings.

✨ Ideal for: Sprint meeting planning

11. The Notion Product Launch Checklist Template

The Notion Product Launch Checklist Template provides an interactive and dynamic way to manage launch-related tasks, assign responsibilities, set deadlines, and send reminders. As such, it’s a must-have for product managers, marketing teams, and startups preparing for high-stakes product launches.

This template is perfect for creating accountability, promoting collaboration, and maintaining transparency throughout the product launch.

✨ Ideal for: Product launch preparation for marketing teams and startups

12. The Notion Content Calendar Template

Content creators, marketing teams, and editorial managers needn’t look further than the Notion Content Calendar Template to plan their posting cadence across media platforms. It’s perfect for those needing a collaborative system for planning, organizing, and tracking their content strategy.

This template is perfect for those who want to maintain a cohesive publishing schedule, track deliverables, and ensure alignment with their content marketing roadmap.

✨ Ideal for: Content creation and publishing tracking

13. The Notion Brand Assets Template

Targeted toward marketing teams, brand managers, and designers, the Notion Brand Assets Template offers a centralized system for organizing and managing brand assets. It’s for teams looking to keep track of essential files like logos, images, fonts, and other brand materials.

This template is perfect for those who need an easy way to tag and categorize assets by file type or application. It ensures team members can quickly access and utilize the right assets for marketing campaigns, design projects, or brand consistency efforts.

✨ Ideal for: Brand asset management

14. The Notion Design Sprint Template

The Notion Design Sprint Template is meant for design teams, UX/UI designers, and product managers who need a structured system for managing and iterating design projects.

It suits teams working on creative sprints, allowing them to track progress, incorporate user feedback, and efficiently move projects from ideation to completion.

✨ Ideal for: Design project management

15. The Notion Social Media Calendar Template

The Notion Social Media Calendar Template is geared towards social media managers, content creators, and marketing teams who need a collaborative tool to draft, plan, and organize social media posts.

This template is perfect for managing social media strategy. It helps ensure consistent posting schedules and easy coordination across campaigns.

✨ Ideal for: Social media strategy management

These templates provide the perfect starting point for tackling various types of projects across functions. But are they comprehensive enough? Or are there better options available? Let’s find out!

Notion Project Management Limitations

While Notion is a powerful tool for project management, it’s not without its limitations. Like any platform, it has areas where it might fall short for some users. Here are a few fundamental limitations to keep in mind as you explore Notion for your project management needs:

Steep learning curve : Notion’s flexibility can be overwhelming for new users. Compared to more traditional : Notion’s flexibility can be overwhelming for new users. Compared to more traditional project management tools , Notion can have a steeper learning curve, especially for those unfamiliar with its database-driven approach

Limited offline capabilities: While Notion offers some offline features, its capabilities are limited compared to fully offline While Notion offers some offline features, its capabilities are limited compared to fully offline project management software . As a cloud-based tool, Notion relies on a stable internet connection for optimal functionality

No native time tracking: Unlike some project management tools, Notion lacks native time-tracking features, which could be a drawback for teams that need to monitor hours worked on each project closely

Limited features: Notion offers a solid foundation for project management, with tools such as Notion offers a solid foundation for project management, with tools such as Gantt charts , but lacks some specialized features found in dedicated project management tools, such as detailed time tracking for invoicing

Performance issues with large projects: Notion can become slow and difficult to manage with large amounts of data. It may experience lag when multiple users are editing large databases simultaneously, making it less ideal for managing projects involving extensive datasets or high-user activity

Alternative Notion Templates

If you’re looking for a Notion alternative that addresses the above challenges, look no further than ClickUp. As powerful project management software, ClickUp offers many features that can help improve your workflows, team collaboration, and productivity.

Unlike Notion, ClickUp has built-in project management tools like Gantt charts, time tracking, and extensive reporting capabilities that cater to various project methodologies, from Agile to Waterfall.

Here are some of the most-loved ClickUp templates you can use for project management:

1. The ClickUp Project Management Template

Download This Template Use the ClickUp Project Management Template to ensure successful project completion

The ClickUp Project Management Template is designed to help manage complex projects. This template offers the tools to plan, organize, and execute each task efficiently.

This template allows you to:

Create detailed task lists, assign roles, and track timelines with Gantt charts, calendars, or lists

Update task statuses, set priorities, and view progress in real-time, ensuring that every team member knows their responsibilities and deadlines

Integrate seamlessly with other tools. You can track time, manage budgets, and communicate updates without leaving the ClickUp platform

✨ Ideal for: Teams of all sizes looking for a comprehensive yet user-friendly solution to manage their projects.

📮 ClickUp Insight: 74% of employees use two or more tools just to find the information they need—while jumping between emails, chat, notes, project management tools, and documentation. This constant context-switching wastes time and slows down productivity. As the everything app for work, ClickUp unifies all your work—email, chat, docs, tasks, and notes—into a single, searchable workspace, so everything is exactly where you need it.

2. The ClickUp Project Management Portfolio Template

Download This Template Get a high-level view of all ongoing projects using the ClickUp Project Management Portfolio Template

When juggling multiple projects at once, keeping everything organized can feel overwhelming. The ClickUp Project Management Portfolio Template is your solution for effortlessly managing a wide array of projects.

With this template, you can:

Group and monitor individual projects, tracking progress, deadlines, and resources in one central location

Make data-driven decisions with multiple Custom Views in ClickUp , such as List, Table, and Timeline, that help you visualize your portfolio the way you need

Track project health, priority, and budget, and identify risks or bottlenecks more easily with ClickUp’s Custom Fields

✨ Ideal for: Both internal initiatives and client projects to maintain complete control and stay on top of every moving part.

3. The ClickUp Project Management Framework Template

Download This Template Use the ClickUp Project Management Framework Template to simplify tasks by creating sub-categories

The ClickUp Project Management Framework Template is perfect for teams looking to organize and track tasks easily.

Here are some standout features of this template:

It is divided into sections like Project Definition, Schedule, Cost, Risk, Logistics, and Management

Each section breaks tasks down into smaller, actionable steps. You can also assign tasks, priorities, and responsibilities using color-coded sticky notes, making it simpler to follow progress

The board is customizable to fit your team’s needs. It allows you to easily track tasks, deadlines, and costs while keeping everyone aligned on what needs to be done

✨ Ideal for: Teams that need a robust guideline to create and start a new project.

4. The ClickUp Project Management Report Template

Download This Template Keep all stakeholders informed of the latest project developments with the ClickUp Project Management Report Template

The ClickUp Project Management Report Template helps teams capture essential project information, such as stakeholder sign-offs, project overviews, deliverables, key milestones, success metrics, and scope.

By using this template, teams can ensure that all critical aspects of a project are documented and easily accessible, facilitating better communication and collaboration among team members and stakeholders.

✨ Ideal for: Teams that are just starting out with formal project management

5. The ClickUp Project Management Playbook Template

Download This Template Simplify your project process and guarantee consistency across projects with the ClickUp Project Management Playbook Template

The ClickUp Project Management Playbook Template is essential for project managers tackling complex and multi-phase projects.

You can organize tasks, timelines, and goals, keeping everyone involved on the same page. With real-time tracking features, this template makes monitoring progress easy and ensures consistency across all projects.

Custom statuses such as Blocked, Internal Review, To Dos, Complete, and In Progress let you track project phases, while Custom Fields like Budget, Deliverable, and Delivering Team ensure key details are readily accessible.

✨ Ideal for: Aligning your projects’ progress to your company’s traditional operations.

6. The ClickUp Project Management Tasks Plan Template

Download This Template Use the ClickUp Project Management Tasks Plan Template to break down complex projects into manageable parts

Think of the ClickUp Project Management Tasks Plan Template as your project’s roadmap, designed to guide your team efficiently from start to finish. Whether managing timelines, delegating work, or overseeing the entire project workflow, this template is a go-to solution for delivering projects on time and within budget.

You can organize your tasks in a List view for quick updates, a Board view for Kanban-style management, or a Calendar view to keep deadlines in check.

Custom Fields allow you to prioritize work, estimate effort, and track dependencies between tasks. You can also improve project tracking with comment reactions and assigned tasks. You can also manage multiple projects with assignees, tag tracking, and other monitoring features.

✨ Ideal for: Teams that want to transform high-level objectives into actionable, trackable work items.

7. The ClickUp Project Management Review Template

Download This Template Get an overall summary and review of your project with the ClickUp Project Management Review Template

The ClickUp Project Management Review Template provides a clear layout for reviewing project progress, documenting feedback, and listing action items to improve future outcomes.

Here’s why this template is helpful:

It includes sections for the Project Title, Location, and Timeframe, along with space for adding a company logo to personalize documents

The Project Review Details section features a table to track crucial information, such as the Client, Project Manager, and meeting dates. It also includes space for the review facilitator’s name, keeping things organized

The Project Overview section summarizes the project’s goals, background, and costs. This keeps everyone informed about the project’s progress, making collaboration easier

A helpful navigation panel on the right lists sections like Project Performance, Review, and Action Items

✨ Ideal for: Facilitating detailed project reviews

8. The ClickUp Project Management Approach Template

Download This Template Use the ClickUp Project Management Approach Template to keep an easy schedule to make project management easier

The ClickUp Project Management Approach Template is designed to guide you from the early stages of planning a project to its final execution. It provides an intuitive roadmap for aligning your project’s tasks and objectives with your organization’s goals. This template offers the structure needed to ensure success, whether launching a new initiative, developing software, or coordinating an event.

With this template, you can:

Quickly outline project milestones, assign tasks to team members, and monitor real-time progress

The customizable fields and statuses allow you to categorize tasks, track dependencies, and set deadlines, all in one centralized location

Leveraging the ClickUp Project Management Approach Template can help you manage your projects effectively, save time, and ensure accountability across your team.

✨ Ideal for: Planning projects of all sizes and at all levels

9. The ClickUp Project Management Requirements Template

Download This Template Use the ClickUp Project Management Requirements Template to help teams track project needs

The ClickUp Project Management Requirements Template is designed to help teams gather and track essential project needs. Whether launching a product, developing software, or executing a marketing campaign, this template provides a clear framework for documenting all project requirements.

The template ensures that no detail is overlooked. You can:

Outline technical specifications to capture stakeholder needs

Collect and categorize project requirements, assign ownership, and track their progress

Use visual tools like lists, dashboards, and timelines to monitor requirement statuses, manage dependencies, and ensure team alignment

✨ Ideal for: Accurately recording project scope and requirements for better planning

10. The ClickUp Project Management Spreadsheet Template

Download This Template Use the ClickUp Project Management Spreadsheet Template to better organize tasks across different phases

The ClickUp Project Management Spreadsheet Template is ideal for those who prefer a more traditional approach to managing projects. It offers a familiar layout that makes it easy to manage tasks, timelines, resources, and budgets all in one place.

Whether handling a single project or juggling multiple initiatives, the template helps you maintain clarity and organization at every stage.

Each phase is clearly labeled with tasks and projects that are either completed or in progress, keeping things structured

It seamlessly combines the simplicity of spreadsheets with the advanced project management tools ClickUp offers

The template also allows you to group tasks by project phases, making it easy to focus on specific project parts at any given time

✨ Ideal for: Flexible, spreadsheet-based project management

ClickUp’s templates provide a more dynamic, automated, and data-driven solution for project management, making them better suited for teams seeking efficiency and scalability than Notion’s more basic, manual approach.

They integrate threaded comments, file attachments, and in-task discussions, giving teams a collaborative space within each task. This ensures that all communication, documents, and updates are housed in one place, providing context for each project phase—without needing to switch platforms.

Prior to using ClickUp, I was struggling to find a platform that could scale with my growing team. I tried Hive App, Notion, Asana, Basecamp, and Wrike, but none of them were as user-friendly AND pretty to look at.

Prior to using ClickUp, I was struggling to find a platform that could scale with my growing team. I tried Hive App, Notion, Asana, Basecamp, and Wrike, but none of them were as user-friendly AND pretty to look at.

Optimize Your Workflow with the Project Management Templates

Using an effective project management template can simplify your workflows substantially. While the 15+ free Notion project management templates described earlier offer flexibility and customization for your project organization, they might not have everything you need.

Notion is great for its simplicity and versatility, providing essential features like task management and progress tracking. However, if you’re ready to take the headache out of project management, ClickUp is your best bet.

Why wait? Sign up for a free ClickUp account today!