10 Best AI Tools for Designers 2025

Let’s face it—as a graphic designer, when someone asks you what your favorite part of the job is, it’s unlikely you’ll say background removal or text formatting. ?
Luckily, you no longer have to limit yourself to these mundane tasks. Today’s AI-empowered world has spawned many AI tools for designers. Besides streamlining tasks for creative or marketing projects, these tools can inspire you with impressive suggestions when you’re stuck in a design rut.
We’ve picked 10 professional AI design software tools for you. We’ll cover their features, pricing, limitations, and reviews and lock down the one that resonates with you!
What Are AI Tools for Designers?
AI design tools are software applications that leverage the power of artificial intelligence to assist design teams. ?
These tools automate repetitive or manual tasks, such as removing backgrounds and resizing images, giving you the freedom and time to focus on more innovative work. They also generate entirely new content based on prompts using natural language processing (NLP).
Notably, AI tools for designers learn from user interactions and feedback. Over time, they adapt to provide increasingly more accurate and personalized suggestions or content.
More importantly, these tools help structure your design process and explore new approaches to support business niches like marketing and product development.
How design teams use AI
AI tools assist designers throughout every design stage, from conceptualization to refinement. They also serve different specializations, such as graphic, product, and web designing.
Here are six examples to illustrate the common use cases of AI tools for designers:
- Automation: Doing some of the grunt work for you, such as ensuring style consistency
- Content generation: Coming up with new ideas, such as unique social media posts and marketing content for websites
- Market research: Gathering user data across platforms to understand their aesthetic preferences
- Optimization: Suggesting improvements for elements like layout and typography
- A/B testing: Analyzing user response to different design variations
- Productivity: Streamlining the design planning and execution process
10 AI-Powered Graphic Design Tools
We scoured the market for solutions that can elevate your creations, optimize your design processes, and make your job more enjoyable overall. ?
No matter your design specialization, the best AI design tools will significantly improve the quality and quantity of your work. This list is by no means comprehensive, but it covers various corners of the design landscape.
1. ClickUp
ClickUp is a versatile project management solution with spectacular features for creative and technical collaboration among design teams. The launch of ClickUp Brain has been an absolute game-changer, as it serves as a trusted AI-powered work assistant regardless of your department, role, or skill level.
The AI assistant can support your complete creative process and workflows—conceptualize ideas, design frameworks, marketing content, and processes on the go. It also generates creative briefs, user personas and journeys, presentation outlines, marketing campaign strategies, and taglines.
ClickUp Brain works across your ClickUp workspace to improve efficiency and collaboration. Brainstorm designs in real time with your teammates using ClickUp Whiteboards and use the Assigned Comments feature to delegate tasks to yourself or your collaborators.
Cannot keep up with those mile-long comment threads? Use ClickUp Brain’s AI power to sum them up or directly pull action items.
You can also explore the Proofing feature for prioritizing client requests and providing feedback on images, videos, and other design mockups.
With over 15 views to monitor your design workflow, numerous templates, and task automation, ClickUp is a reliable ally for creative teams across industries.
ClickUp best features
- AI-powered design project management and content creation
- 15+ views for visibility and collaboration (including Chat view )
- Helps ideate and document design components
- Workload management
- Automation for routine processes
- Proofing and annotation for all types of design projects
- Forms to collect internal requests
- Thousands of free customizable templates for web designers, graphic designers, and other teams
- Integrates with other design tools
ClickUp limitations
- Not all views are available on the mobile app yet
- The notification center can get overloaded if you don’t customize preferences in settings
ClickUp pricing
- Free Forever
- Unlimited: $7/month per user
- Business: $12/month per user
- Enterprise: Contact for pricing
- ClickUp Brain: Available on all paid plans for $5/Workspace member/month
ClickUp ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 7/5 (8,000+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 7/5 (3,000+ reviews)
2. DreamStudio
Owned by industry giant Stability AI, DreamStudio (formerly Stable Diffusion) is an AI design tool that helps create high-quality artwork for any purpose, from illustrations to photorealistic images. ?️
Enter your prompt or upload a photo, then select the style and size you want. DreamStudio will get to work promptly, generating multiple variations of your vision. The tool memorizes your history so you can keep track of all your creations and revisit them later.
If you need to make changes to an image, turn to the editor. It’s an infinite workspace with layers, allowing you to add, remove, and modify individual elements of your masterpiece. You can also enhance the resolution of your images in seconds!
DreamStudio best features
- Various style presets
- Editor with infinite workspace and layers
- Image resolution adjustment
- Open-source version—StableStudio
- API integration
DreamStudio limitations
- No color palette presets
- Prompts written before signup are lost
DreamStudio pricing
- $10 for 1,000 credits (~5,000 images)
DreamStudio ratings and reviews
- Product Hunt: 4. 7/5 (20+ reviews)
- G2: 4. 3/5 (2 reviews)
3. Midjourney
If you’re familiar with leveraging artificial intelligence tools, you must have heard of Midjourney. Thanks to its strong default aesthetic for creations, it’s one of the most well-known AI image generators today. You can create polished artwork within minutes with a short text command on Discord.
The innovative tool bot presents you with four image variations. Use each to spawn new variations or single out an image and edit it. At the moment, the image options include zooming out and repositioning the composition with arrows. All images are generated at maximum size thanks to the most recent update.
If you get stuck, ask the Midjourney bot for help using simple commands. You can request general tips or ask specific questions. ?
Midjourney best features
- Four image variations
- Generates images at maximum size
- Zooming out and repositioning tools
- Midjourney bot for assistance and tips
- Parameters and commands explained in a guide
- Favorites gallery
Midjourney limitations
- No free trial
- Editing capabilities can improve
- Only available through Discord
Midjourney pricing
- Basic: $8/month*
- Standard: $24/month
- Pro: $46/month
- Mega: $96/month
*All listed prices refer to the annual billing model
Midjourney ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 4/5 (70+ reviews)
- Product Hunt: 4. 5/5 (15+ reviews)
4. Adobe Sensei
Adobe Sensei is a hidden gem when it comes to machine learning tech. It’s been around since 2016 and is widely used in the Adobe ecosystem. You’ll find it built into the Creative Cloud Suite and many of Adobe’s marketing and analytics apps and services.
AI tools from Sensei have been trained on a supply of Adobe stock images, openly licensed products, and public domain content with expired licenses. Just use the command Generate to access images fit for your purpose. It can identify the deep and even emotional concepts of an image through elements like the color palette and background details.
The platform automatically identifies and tags images, which is ideal for marketers and designers handling several photos daily.
Adobe Sensei best features
- Optimize and personalize marketing assets
- Content-Aware Fill to remove unwanted objects from images and videos
- Auto-Reframe to optimize videos for different channels
- Auto-animation with face and motion detection
- Video and sound optimization
- Integration across the Adobe Experience Cloud
Adobe Sensei limitations
- Not a standalone tool compared to other comprehensive graphic design software
- Mostly benefits Adobe users
Adobe Sensei pricing
- Integrated across the Adobe Experience Cloud product portfolio
Adobe Sensei ratings and reviews
- No standalone ratings available
5. Canva
In the world of design, few names resonate quite like Canva. It’s a free design platform renowned for its user-friendly interface, which is even more true now that it features a text-to-image generator! ?
Create beautiful visual content on the platform in minutes by entering simple text prompts and picking a style. With the Image Enhancer and other AI graphic design tools, you can tweak your creation to perfection by:
- Improving the resolution
- Fixing the focus, lighting, and saturation
- Removing backgrounds
- Removing, adding, and adjusting objects (with Magic Edit or Magic Eraser)
Improve image engagement with text and animations or add stickers, icons, and other graphics from the available collection. Rely on Canva’s text generator and content planner to coordinate and schedule your design and marketing projects.
Canva best features
- Pre-made styles
- Multiple editing tools
- Magic Write text generator
- Intuitive interface
- Brand kits to build custom color palettes
- Real-time collaboration on designs
Canva limitations
- May not provide the level of customization professional designers expect
- The background remover could be improved
- Certain features (like Magic Eraser and Content Planner) are not available for free use
Canva pricing
Text to Image:
- Free: up to 50 lifetime queries
- Pro: up to 500 queries/month
- Teams: up to 500 queries/month
Magic Write:
- Free: up to 25 queries
- Pro: up to 250 queries/month
- Teams: up to 250 queries/month
Canva ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 7/5 (4,000+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 7/5 (11,000+ reviews)
6. Mokker
Background removal is a task many designers dread, but it’s inevitable if you’re aiming to set up a credible-looking e-commerce page. That’s where Mokker comes in. It’s an AI tool that replaces the background of product images, helping you create professional and marketable visuals.
Mokker is as straightforward as a tool gets. Just upload an image of your product and select one from hundreds of background templates. The tool will yield high-res and print-ready images instantly. You can add various photo props to pretty up the final output.
Mokker best features
- Simple background remover for product marketing
- 100+ background templates
- Photo props
- High-quality images
- API for integration
Mokker limitations
- The onboarding experience could be optimized
- May yield unpredictable results when faced with complex items (such as hair)
Mokker pricing
- Free: 40 photos + 12 photos/month
- Starter: $13/month*
- Team: $29/month
- Organization: $83. 25/month
*All listed prices refer to the annual billing model
Mokker ratings and reviews
- Product Hunt: 4. 4/5 (8+ reviews)
7. Galileo AI
Launched in 2022, Galileo AI has revolutionized the way user interface designs are created. Its UI design generator is trained on thousands of exceptional designs to bring you high-fidelity layouts and illustrations for multiple platforms.
Using the tool is simple; you only need a text description. Galileo AI will then generate an end-to-end interface design—including tailored icons and copies! Use minor tweaks to surpass tedious UI patterns and make your design stand out.
Galileo AI best features
- Generates high-fidelity UI designs
- User-friendly
- Includes content and AI-generated illustrations and images
Galileo AI limitations
- Hasn’t been fully released to the public yet (you have to request early access)
Galileo AI pricing
- Pricing info not available
Galileo AI ratings and reviews
- No determinable ratings yet
8. DALL•E 2 by Open AI
When DALL·E was released in 2021, it took the world by storm with its ability to generate striking imagery from natural language. About a year later, OpenAI graced us with the upgraded version of this tool, DALL·E 2. Compared to the first edition, it produces more accurate and realistic images with 4x greater resolution.
Besides combining styles and concepts to create AI generated images, this tool allows you to explore variations. DALL·E 2 editor offers Inpainting for adding and removing elements based on additional prompts, so you can account for shadows, textures, and reflections. Outpainting enables zooming out to expand the composition of the image.
DALL•E 2 by Open AI best features
- Creating images that are high quality
- Multiple editing tools
- Updates frequently
- Safeguards against the creation of explicit or violent content
DALL•E 2 by Open AI limitations
- Free trial no longer available
- May overlook longer prompts
DALL•E 2 by Open AI pricing
- $15 for 115 credits
DALL•E 2 by Open AI ratings and reviews
- G2: 3. 8/5 (20+ reviews)
- Capterra: 5/5 (less than 5 reviews)
9. Khroma
Color is a psychological design element and can influence the decision-making process of your users. But picking the right pool of shades can be super confusing. Turn to Khroma to narrow down the perfect palette with its AI color tool!
As a custom color palette generator, Khroma is an indispensable AI graphic design tool. It was trained on thousands of human-made palettes to produce color combinations that work.
Additionally, you can train its neural network by selecting colors that resonate with you. The outcomes are beautiful and personalized palettes, which you can view as gradients, typography, or custom images.
Save your favorites to use later, along with their names, hex codes, and WCAG accessibility ratings. Looking for something specific? Filter the generator by factors like hue, tint, and color.
Khroma best features
- AI color palette generator
- Trainable algorithm
- View colors as palettes, gradients, typography, or images
- Save favorites for later
- Handy generator filters
Khroma limitations
- No download/export function yet
Khroma pricing
- Free
Khroma ratings and reviews
- Product Hunt: 4. 3/5 (15+ reviews)
10. Jasper. ai
Every artist dreads a common villain—the creative block. Thankfully, we live in times when AI tools like Jasper save the day for designers, marketers, and writers in a rut, helping them create stellar content through prompts.
The platform is an AI art generator and writer for multipurpose projects. To generate graphic designs, all you have to do is:
- Launch the generator
- Write a prompt
- Select a style, such as Anime or Oil Painting
- Generate the copyright-free content
Jasper creates four images at a time. Its content filter ensures sensitive or unsafe creations are excluded from results.
Jasper. ai best features
- Trainable AI engine that learns your preferred style
- Works in 30+ languages
- High-level safety and privacy protocols
- Free trial available
Jasper. ai limitations
- Tutorials on using some features would be useful
- You cannot copyright generated images
Jasper. ai pricing
- Creator: $39/month*
- Teams: $99/month
- Business: Contact sales
*All listed prices refer to the annual billing model
Jasper. ai ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 7/5 (1,000+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 8/5 (1,000+ reviews)
Create Endlessly With ClickUp AI Tools
Whether you’re a designer or just a mere mortal needing a quick design, our listed AI tools can make your creative journey smoother. Harness their potential to access gorgeous designs for personal or business use. ?
Many tools, like ClickUp, can generate content for diverse use cases, support your marketing initiatives, and improve your ROI.
So, what are you waiting for? Embrace the future of creativity with one of your favorite AI sidekicks!