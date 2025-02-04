10 Best AI Tools for Designers 2025

Let’s face it—as a graphic designer, when someone asks you what your favorite part of the job is, it’s unlikely you’ll say background removal or text formatting. ?

Luckily, you no longer have to limit yourself to these mundane tasks. Today’s AI-empowered world has spawned many AI tools for designers. Besides streamlining tasks for creative or marketing projects, these tools can inspire you with impressive suggestions when you’re stuck in a design rut.

We’ve picked 10 professional AI design software tools for you. We’ll cover their features, pricing, limitations, and reviews and lock down the one that resonates with you!

AI design tools are software applications that leverage the power of artificial intelligence to assist design teams. ?

These tools automate repetitive or manual tasks, such as removing backgrounds and resizing images, giving you the freedom and time to focus on more innovative work. They also generate entirely new content based on prompts using natural language processing (NLP).

Notably, AI tools for designers learn from user interactions and feedback. Over time, they adapt to provide increasingly more accurate and personalized suggestions or content.

More importantly, these tools help structure your design process and explore new approaches to support business niches like marketing and product development.

How design teams use AI

AI tools assist designers throughout every design stage, from conceptualization to refinement. They also serve different specializations, such as graphic, product, and web designing.

Here are six examples to illustrate the common use cases of AI tools for designers:

Automation: Doing some of the grunt work for you, such as ensuring style consistency Content generation: Coming up with new ideas, such as unique : Coming up with new ideas, such as unique social media posts and marketing content for websites Market research: Gathering user data across platforms to understand their aesthetic preferences Optimization: Suggesting improvements for elements like layout and typography A/B testing: Analyzing user response to different design variations Productivity: Streamlining the : Streamlining the design planning and execution process

We scoured the market for solutions that can elevate your creations, optimize your design processes, and make your job more enjoyable overall. ?

No matter your design specialization, the best AI design tools will significantly improve the quality and quantity of your work. This list is by no means comprehensive, but it covers various corners of the design landscape.

See the 15+ views in ClickUp to customize your workflow to your needs

ClickUp is a versatile project management solution with spectacular features for creative and technical collaboration among design teams. The launch of ClickUp Brain has been an absolute game-changer, as it serves as a trusted AI-powered work assistant regardless of your department, role, or skill level.

The AI assistant can support your complete creative process and workflows—conceptualize ideas, design frameworks, marketing content, and processes on the go. It also generates creative briefs, user personas and journeys, presentation outlines, marketing campaign strategies, and taglines.

ClickUp Brain works across your ClickUp workspace to improve efficiency and collaboration. Brainstorm designs in real time with your teammates using ClickUp Whiteboards and use the Assigned Comments feature to delegate tasks to yourself or your collaborators.

Using ClickUp Brain’s AI Writer for Work to create a project brief

Cannot keep up with those mile-long comment threads? Use ClickUp Brain’s AI power to sum them up or directly pull action items.

You can also explore the Proofing feature for prioritizing client requests and providing feedback on images, videos, and other design mockups.

With over 15 views to monitor your design workflow, numerous templates, and task automation, ClickUp is a reliable ally for creative teams across industries.

ClickUp best features

ClickUp limitations

Not all views are available on the mobile app yet

The notification center can get overloaded if you don’t customize preferences in settings

ClickUp pricing

Free Forever

Unlimited : $7/month per user

Business : $12/month per user

Enterprise : Contact for pricing

ClickUp Brain: Available on all paid plans for $5/Workspace member/month

ClickUp ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 7/5 (8,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (3,000+ reviews)

2. DreamStudio

Owned by industry giant Stability AI, DreamStudio (formerly Stable Diffusion) is an AI design tool that helps create high-quality artwork for any purpose, from illustrations to photorealistic images. ?️

Enter your prompt or upload a photo, then select the style and size you want. DreamStudio will get to work promptly, generating multiple variations of your vision. The tool memorizes your history so you can keep track of all your creations and revisit them later.

If you need to make changes to an image, turn to the editor. It’s an infinite workspace with layers, allowing you to add, remove, and modify individual elements of your masterpiece. You can also enhance the resolution of your images in seconds!

DreamStudio best features

Various style presets

Editor with infinite workspace and layers

Image resolution adjustment

Open-source version—StableStudio

API integration

DreamStudio limitations

No color palette presets

Prompts written before signup are lost

DreamStudio pricing

$10 for 1,000 credits (~5,000 images)

DreamStudio ratings and reviews

Product Hunt : 4. 7/5 (20+ reviews)

G2: 4. 3/5 (2 reviews)

3. Midjourney

If you’re familiar with leveraging artificial intelligence tools, you must have heard of Midjourney. Thanks to its strong default aesthetic for creations, it’s one of the most well-known AI image generators today. You can create polished artwork within minutes with a short text command on Discord.

The innovative tool bot presents you with four image variations. Use each to spawn new variations or single out an image and edit it. At the moment, the image options include zooming out and repositioning the composition with arrows. All images are generated at maximum size thanks to the most recent update.

If you get stuck, ask the Midjourney bot for help using simple commands. You can request general tips or ask specific questions. ?

Midjourney best features

Four image variations

Generates images at maximum size

Zooming out and repositioning tools

Midjourney bot for assistance and tips

Parameters and commands explained in a guide

Favorites gallery

Midjourney limitations

No free trial

Editing capabilities can improve

Only available through Discord

Midjourney pricing

Basic : $8/month*

Standard : $24/month

Pro : $46/month

Mega: $96/month

*All listed prices refer to the annual billing model

Midjourney ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 4/5 (70+ reviews)

Product Hunt: 4. 5/5 (15+ reviews)

4. Adobe Sensei

Adobe Sensei is a hidden gem when it comes to machine learning tech. It’s been around since 2016 and is widely used in the Adobe ecosystem. You’ll find it built into the Creative Cloud Suite and many of Adobe’s marketing and analytics apps and services.

AI tools from Sensei have been trained on a supply of Adobe stock images, openly licensed products, and public domain content with expired licenses. Just use the command Generate to access images fit for your purpose. It can identify the deep and even emotional concepts of an image through elements like the color palette and background details.

The platform automatically identifies and tags images, which is ideal for marketers and designers handling several photos daily.

Adobe Sensei best features

Optimize and personalize marketing assets

Content-Aware Fill to remove unwanted objects from images and videos

Auto-Reframe to optimize videos for different channels

Auto-animation with face and motion detection

Video and sound optimization

Integration across the Adobe Experience Cloud

Adobe Sensei limitations

Not a standalone tool compared to other comprehensive graphic design software

Mostly benefits Adobe users

Adobe Sensei pricing

Integrated across the Adobe Experience Cloud product portfolio

Adobe Sensei ratings and reviews

No standalone ratings available

5. Canva

In the world of design, few names resonate quite like Canva. It’s a free design platform renowned for its user-friendly interface, which is even more true now that it features a text-to-image generator! ?

Create beautiful visual content on the platform in minutes by entering simple text prompts and picking a style. With the Image Enhancer and other AI graphic design tools, you can tweak your creation to perfection by:

Improving the resolution

Fixing the focus, lighting, and saturation

Removing backgrounds

Removing, adding, and adjusting objects (with Magic Edit or Magic Eraser)

Improve image engagement with text and animations or add stickers, icons, and other graphics from the available collection. Rely on Canva’s text generator and content planner to coordinate and schedule your design and marketing projects.

Canva best features

Pre-made styles

Multiple editing tools

Magic Write text generator

Intuitive interface

Brand kits to build custom color palettes

Real-time collaboration on designs

Canva limitations

May not provide the level of customization professional designers expect

The background remover could be improved

Certain features (like Magic Eraser and Content Planner) are not available for free use

Canva pricing

Text to Image:

Free : up to 50 lifetime queries

Pro : up to 500 queries/month

Teams: up to 500 queries/month

Magic Write:

Free : up to 25 queries

Pro : up to 250 queries/month

Teams: up to 250 queries/month

Canva ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 7/5 (4,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (11,000+ reviews)

6. Mokker

Background removal is a task many designers dread, but it’s inevitable if you’re aiming to set up a credible-looking e-commerce page. That’s where Mokker comes in. It’s an AI tool that replaces the background of product images, helping you create professional and marketable visuals.

Mokker is as straightforward as a tool gets. Just upload an image of your product and select one from hundreds of background templates. The tool will yield high-res and print-ready images instantly. You can add various photo props to pretty up the final output.

Mokker best features

Simple background remover for product marketing

100+ background templates

Photo props

High-quality images

API for integration

Mokker limitations

The onboarding experience could be optimized

May yield unpredictable results when faced with complex items (such as hair)

Mokker pricing

Free : 40 photos + 12 photos/month

Starter : $13/month*

Team : $29/month

Organization: $83. 25/month

*All listed prices refer to the annual billing model

Mokker ratings and reviews

Product Hunt: 4. 4/5 (8+ reviews)

7. Galileo AI

Launched in 2022, Galileo AI has revolutionized the way user interface designs are created. Its UI design generator is trained on thousands of exceptional designs to bring you high-fidelity layouts and illustrations for multiple platforms.

Using the tool is simple; you only need a text description. Galileo AI will then generate an end-to-end interface design—including tailored icons and copies! Use minor tweaks to surpass tedious UI patterns and make your design stand out.

Galileo AI best features

Generates high-fidelity UI designs

User-friendly

Includes content and AI-generated illustrations and images

Galileo AI limitations

Hasn’t been fully released to the public yet (you have to request early access)

Galileo AI pricing

Pricing info not available

Galileo AI ratings and reviews

No determinable ratings yet

8. DALL•E 2 by Open AI

When DALL·E was released in 2021, it took the world by storm with its ability to generate striking imagery from natural language. About a year later, OpenAI graced us with the upgraded version of this tool, DALL·E 2. Compared to the first edition, it produces more accurate and realistic images with 4x greater resolution.

Besides combining styles and concepts to create AI generated images, this tool allows you to explore variations. DALL·E 2 editor offers Inpainting for adding and removing elements based on additional prompts, so you can account for shadows, textures, and reflections. Outpainting enables zooming out to expand the composition of the image.

DALL•E 2 by Open AI best features

Creating images that are high quality

Multiple editing tools

Updates frequently

Safeguards against the creation of explicit or violent content

DALL•E 2 by Open AI limitations

Free trial no longer available

May overlook longer prompts

DALL•E 2 by Open AI pricing

$15 for 115 credits

DALL•E 2 by Open AI ratings and reviews

G2 : 3. 8/5 (20+ reviews)

Capterra: 5/5 (less than 5 reviews)

9. Khroma

Color is a psychological design element and can influence the decision-making process of your users. But picking the right pool of shades can be super confusing. Turn to Khroma to narrow down the perfect palette with its AI color tool!

As a custom color palette generator, Khroma is an indispensable AI graphic design tool. It was trained on thousands of human-made palettes to produce color combinations that work.

Additionally, you can train its neural network by selecting colors that resonate with you. The outcomes are beautiful and personalized palettes, which you can view as gradients, typography, or custom images.

Save your favorites to use later, along with their names, hex codes, and WCAG accessibility ratings. Looking for something specific? Filter the generator by factors like hue, tint, and color.

Khroma best features

AI color palette generator

Trainable algorithm

View colors as palettes, gradients, typography, or images

Save favorites for later

Handy generator filters

Khroma limitations

No download/export function yet

Khroma pricing

Free

Khroma ratings and reviews

Product Hunt: 4. 3/5 (15+ reviews)

10. Jasper. ai

Every artist dreads a common villain—the creative block. Thankfully, we live in times when AI tools like Jasper save the day for designers, marketers, and writers in a rut, helping them create stellar content through prompts.

The platform is an AI art generator and writer for multipurpose projects. To generate graphic designs, all you have to do is:

Launch the generator Write a prompt Select a style, such as Anime or Oil Painting Generate the copyright-free content

Jasper creates four images at a time. Its content filter ensures sensitive or unsafe creations are excluded from results.

Jasper. ai best features

Trainable AI engine that learns your preferred style

Works in 30+ languages

High-level safety and privacy protocols

Free trial available

Jasper. ai limitations

Tutorials on using some features would be useful

You cannot copyright generated images

Jasper. ai pricing

Creator : $39/month*

Teams : $99/month

Business: Contact sales

*All listed prices refer to the annual billing model

Jasper. ai ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 7/5 (1,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 8/5 (1,000+ reviews)

Whether you’re a designer or just a mere mortal needing a quick design, our listed AI tools can make your creative journey smoother. Harness their potential to access gorgeous designs for personal or business use. ?

Many tools, like ClickUp, can generate content for diverse use cases, support your marketing initiatives, and improve your ROI.

So, what are you waiting for? Embrace the future of creativity with one of your favorite AI sidekicks!