A 11 legjobb Midjourney alternatíva és versenytárs az AI képalkotás terén 2025-ben

Midjourney has transformed how we express ourselves through art, providing a unique platform that turns text prompts into visual masterpieces through its AI image generator.

For those lacking conventional artistic skills, it has become a gateway to creativity, and for artists, a new playground to explore and showcase their talent with the help of AI tools.

Midjourney might not cater to everyone’s preferences for digital art and image editing tools, though. Some users may object to the recent transition to a paid model, while others may desire more direct customer support for troubleshooting product-related issues.

That’s why we’ve done some digging and assembled a list of the top 11 Midjourney alternatives for AI image generation. We carefully examined their features and pricing to help you find the perfect match for your needs.

And as an extra treat, we will introduce you to a platform that could open up new avenues for tackling your creative tasks and harnessing the power of AI in a broader context.

What Should You Look For in Midjourney Alternatives?

Before diving into our top picks for Midjourney alternatives, free and paid, let’s outline some features that make an AI art generator stand out:

User-friendly interface: The image tool should be easy to navigate, even for users without technical or design expertise Fast image generation: While a longer generation time can lead to more intricate images, the generator should still be able to quickly produce high-quality visuals ⏱️ Flexibility of prompt inputs: The tool should accept various parameters for generating AI art. Some users prefer a simple language interface, while others might want to use more advanced commands and characters in their AI art generators Editing options: Post-generation editing options such as upscaling, variation, and object replacement can enhance the utility of the AI model ✂️ Theme and art styles selection: The ability to choose different themes and art styles based on user inputs can take image generation to the next level Commercial use: Depending on your goals, the tool should provide clear information on the usage rights of generated images, especially for commercial purposes Free and paid options: Depending on your budget, the availability of both free and paid options can be a vital factor

The 11 Best Midjourney Alternatives & Competitors To Use

Now that we know what to look for in AI art generators, let’s check out the top 11 Midjourney alternatives that hit the mark.

Generate Images with ClickUp Convert text to tasks directly from Whiteboards with ClickUp Brain

Meet ClickUp Brain, an AI-powered tool that can generate AI art instantly to help you overcome creative blocks and transform brainstorming sessions into structured, actionable plans.

ClickUp’s Whiteboard feature comes equipped with an AI image generator that adds a new level of creativity to your brainstorming process. While working in your whiteboard you can ask Brain to create AI visuals like diagrams, charts, or other relevant imagery to support your ideas. You don’t need to switch between tools or manually design visuals—Brain takes care of it!

ClickUp best features:

Transform writing in seconds to sound more professional, direct, or engaging

Create high-quality content quickly by using AI-powered prompts

Highlight any text and let the AI toolbar optimize it

Generate summaries and action items instantly to streamline administrative tasks

Translate languages and check spelling and grammar within the ClickUp platform

Bring ideas to life in minutes with digital Whiteboards for real-time or asynchronous collaboration

Create a design workflow that mirrors your ideal process with the library of templates

Manage creative brief documents collaboratively with ClickUp Docs

Relay clear instructions and speed up the design feedback process with Proofing

ClickUp limitations

New users may find it challenging to navigate ClickUp’s many features and customization options

Whiteboards with AI image generation can’t be used on the mobile app yet

ClickUp pricing

ClickUp ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (9,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (4,000+ reviews)

2. DALL-E 2

Created by OpenAI, DALL-E 2 stormed onto the scene in 2022 and quickly captivated users with its intuitive AI art generation. All you need to do is type in your vision, and within seconds, you’ll have four unique images that reflect your thoughts.

Users who hopped on board before April 2024 are treated to a sweet deal of free monthly credits. But it’s the new users who might need to think twice. With a minimum credit purchase requirement of $15, the thrill of experiencing this original AI powerhouse now comes at a cost for the AI image generator.

DALL-E 2 best features

User ownership over the generated images, including the right to sell, reprint, and merchandise

Integration with Microsoft-backed platforms like Bing

Safeguards against generating violent, hateful, or adult images ensure content suitability

Regular updates provide users with the latest AI features

DALL-E 2 limitations

Overlooks prompts if they’re too long

It lacks editing options

DALL-E 2 pricing

Free: for users who signed up before April 6, 2024

115 credits: $15 (1 credit is 1 text prompt)

DALL-E 2 ratings and reviews

G2 : 4/5 (21 reviews)

Capterra: 5/5 (1 review)

3. Stable Diffusion

Stable Diffusion is an AI art generator trained to generate new images based on input text or pictures. Created by Stability AI, it incorporates advanced algorithms and deep learning techniques, offering a fast and secure image generation process.

A distinguishing trait is its ability to run smoothly on consumer-level hardware, requiring a GPU with at least 8 GB VRAM. This sets it apart from cloud-only services like DALL-E and Midjourney, and makes it a more accessible option for many users.

And the cherry on top It’s completely free.

Stable Diffusion best features

Quick generation of high-quality images

Doesn’t require any personal information to get started

Comes with a handy library of prompts to inspire your creations

Allows user-defined parameters for detailed image customization

Ability to generate photorealistic images

Supports both text-to-image and image-to-image transformations

One of the few free AI art generators available

Stable Diffusion limitations

You need to install a third-party app on your device

Some computers don’t meet the minimal technical requirements to run Stable Diffusion

Stable Diffusion pricing

Free

Stable Diffusion ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 3/5 (2 reviews)

Capterra: 5/5 (1 review)

4. Jasper Art

Jasper Art stands out with its intuitive user interface and the ability to generate unique, watermark-free images from simple text prompts. Its versatile customization options include styles, moods, and mediums, giving users a broad creative spectrum.

This AI image generator tool saves time and effort by generating numerous high resolution images within seconds, making it one of the fastest AI image generators. The price is steep compared to other platforms, though, but you get to generate an unlimited number of images per month.

Jasper Art best features

Fast image generation

Straightforward user interface

Allows customization based on various styles and preferences

Watermark-free AI generated images

Can generate high quality images that include celebrities

Jasper Art limitations

Doesn’t support image-to-image transformations

You can’t copyright the images you generate

Jasper Art pricing

Creator: $49/month

Teams: $125/month

Business: Contact Jasper sales team for pricing

Jasper Art ratings and reviews

G2 : N/A

Capterra: N/A

5. Dream by WOMBO

Dream By Wombo is a unique AI image generator offering a range of abstract design possibilities. Its user-friendly approach caters to individuals regardless of their tech proficiency levels. It’s also easy on the wallet to accommodate budget constraints.

Interestingly, the AI art generator enables users to create art specifically for the NFT market, granting them full ownership guarantees over their creations.

Dream by WOMBO best features

Provides multiple abstract artwork possibilities

Compatibility with mobile devices

The AI art generator encourages community engagement through sharing of artwork

Text-to-image and image-to-image transformations

Catering specifically to the creation and trade of NFT art

Dream by WOMBO limitations

Some users have complained that harmless images get flagged as NSFW

The free plan comes with a lot of ads

Dream by WOMBO pricing

Free

Premium: $9. 99/month

Dream by WOMBO ratings and reviews

G2 : N/A

Capterra: N/A

6. Prompt Hunt

Prompt Hunt allows users to generate art using multiple tools like Stable Diffusion, DALL-E, and Midjourney. You can create prompts from images or textual input or use one of the pre-made templates, which are particularly useful for beginners.

The platform shines with its accessibility across devices compared to other Midjourney alternatives in this list.

Users can keep their art private or share it through the platform. In both cases, they retain ownership of their generated images. This certainly sets this AI image generator apart of the other AI tools.

Prompt Hunt best features

Unique AI art creation with Stable Diffusion, DALL-E, and Midjourney

Access to a broad range of AI art styles

Ability to share AI art directly from the platform

Cross-device compatibility

A template library to help generate images

Prompt Hunt limitations

Creating custom templates is not very straightforward

The basic price tier is limited to Stable Diffusion and the Prompt Hunt proprietary model

Prompt Hunt pricing

Essential: free 7-day trial, then $1. 99/month

Pro: $9. 99/month

Pro+: $14. 99/month

Prompt Hunt ratings and reviews

G2 : N/A

Capterra: N/A

7. NightCafe

NightCafe is an end-to-end platform for networking, creating, and selling AI-generated artwork, connecting the art community with AI technology.

It’s one of the best Midjourney alternatives because it simply provides text prompts or original images, and NightCafe will transform them into unique museum-grade art pieces.

The combination of advanced AI technology, social media features, and gamification is what sets NightCafe apart. Artists, hobbyists, and even newbies find this platform fun to use, thanks to its vibrant community and daily challenges.

The user-friendly interface, a wide range of AI models and presets, and free daily credits make the platform widely accessible compared to other art generators.

NightCafe best features

Intuitive, user-friendly interface

Generous free daily credits

Wide variety of styles and art generation modes

Creators can claim the copyright of their artwork

Several models are available, including Stable Diffusion and DALL-E 2

NightCafe limitations

Reportedly unresponsive customer service

Some users find censorship on the platform too strict

NightCafe pricing

Free: five credits/day plus two for voting in a daily challenge

AI Beginner: $5. 99 for 100 credits/month

AI Hobbyist: $9. 99 for 200 credits/month

AI Enthusiast: $19. 99 for 500 credits/month

AI Artist: $49. 99 for 1400 credits/month

Packs of credits without a monthly subscription: starting at $7. 99 per 100 credits

NightCafe ratings and reviews

G2 : N/A

Capterra: 4. 2/5 (5 reviews)

8. AutoDraw

If you still enjoy the pastimes you had as a child, you’ll love AutoDraw. ✏️

This free-to-use AI art tool impresses with its intuitive design and user-friendly interface.

When you sketch something, no matter your artistic prowess, AutoDraw uses its smart technology to comprehend your intentions. It then presents you with a bunch of well-drawn options that match your sketch. You can choose the one you like and swap it with your original drawing, instantly elevating the quality of your creation!

AutoDraw best features

Completely free, no sign-up required

User-friendly and beginner-friendly

Advanced suggestion tool that enhances drawings

Features a diverse set of tools for customization

Can be used across multiple devices

AutoDraw limitations

Lacks realistic drawing options

Absence of advanced features for more intricate designs, like layering

AutoDraw pricing

Free

AutoDraw ratings and reviews

G2 : N/A

Capterra: N/A

9. Designs. ai

Other popular Midjourney alternatives include Designs. ai. This AI tool offers a suite of features for creating digital assets such as logos, videos, and speech, among others.

The platform’s Video Maker fetches relevant video footage based on user-provided text, generating engaging and meaningful videos within minutes.

Font Pairer offers insightful recommendations for font pairings, a lifesaver for any designer seeking harmonious font combinations.

Finally, Graphic Maker is a nifty tool for creating and downloading vector images with custom colors, though the limited library of images can be a hindrance.

Designs. ai best features

Excellent for logo design and video creation

Backed by 123RF, providing access to millions of images, graphics, and videos

Responsive live chat customer support

Designs. ai limitations

Lack of mobile applications compared to other Midjourney alternatives in this list

You cannot license, sell, or redistribute your work to other stock asset platforms

Designs. ai pricing

Basic: $29/month

Pro: $69/month

Enterprise: Contact Designs. ai for custom pricing

Designs. ai ratings and reviews

G2 : N/A

Capterra: 4/5 (2 reviews)

10. StarryAI

StarryAI is as user-friendly as AI image generators get. First, you give it a written prompt to work with. Then, pick your preferred style from a massive selection and steer the artwork towards abstract or more detailed depictions.

This is where the magic happens. StarryAI uses two distinct modes, Altair for abstract interpretations and Orion for more story-like images, to bring your idea to life.

In just a few minutes, your unique, high-quality artwork is ready for you to use any way you like. ⭐

StarryAI best features

Complete ownership of generated images

Two distinct modes, Altair and Orion, for a variety of image outputs

The Evolve feature allows for further refinement of your images

Frequent feature updates

Mobile apps

StarryAI limitations

Some users have complained about the buggy user interface

The app occasionally ignores the prompt

StarryAI pricing

Free: five credits/day + three every three days for sharing on social media

Starter: $11. 99/month

Unlimited Pro: $37. 99/month

Unlimited Pro Max: $79. 99/month

You can also buy credits without a monthly subscription, starting at $15. 99 for 40 credits

StarryAI ratings and reviews

G2 : N/A

Capterra: N/A

11. Craiyon

Craiyon, formerly known as DALL-E mini, is a beginner-friendly AI art generator. You enter your text prompt and choose from four image-generation models: Art, Drawing, Photo, and None.

You can also add negative text prompts. For instance, if you input a positive prompt like “sunset” but use “beach” as a negative prompt, the AI generates an image of a sunset without any beach-related elements.

Craiyon is unique for its “Next Prompt” feature, using ChatGPT to suggest new prompts based on your previous entries. Another innovative functionality is showcasing your AI-generated art on t-shirt mockups to inspire merchandising ideas.

Craiyon best features

User-friendly platform that is easy to navigate for beginners

Unlimited image generation capability

Unique “Next Prompt” feature for creative inspiration

Displays artwork on t-shirt mockups

Craiyon limitations

Sometimes the servers can’t support the traffic, and images don’t get generated

No mobile apps

Craiyon pricing

Free

Supporter: $6/month

Professional: $24/month

Enterprise: Contact Craiyon for custom pricing

Craiyon ratings and reviews

G2 : N/A

Capterra: N/A

Generate AI Images with Midjourney Alternatives

As we navigate the landscape of Midjourney alternatives, it’s clear that the scope extends beyond just replacing one tool with another. It’s about finding a solution that adds value in diverse ways, like ClickUp, with its rich array of features.

As you weigh your options, remember that innovation often comes from unexpected places. Perhaps a shift in perspective from image generation to encompassing workflow optimization might just unlock new levels of efficiency and creativity. After all, the best tools not only solve our existing problems—they open up new opportunities!