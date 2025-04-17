A 15 legjobb jegyzőkönyv-készítő szoftver 2025-ben

Effective communication and collaboration are paramount to team productivity. In this context, meeting minutes have become an indispensable tool that can streamline discussions and support collective progress.

Whether you’re a seasoned professional, a project manager, or a team lead, the value of meeting minutes provides a structured means to conduct meaningful conversations and drive actionable outcomes. Tools like ClickUp AI Note Taker can further enhance this process by automatically transcribing meetings and summarizing key points, allowing your team to stay focused on driving results.

This guide will cover the top 15 meeting minutes software to build collaborative meeting agendas, consolidate real-time meeting feedback, and more!

What Should You Look for in Meeting Minutes Software?

The best meeting management software makes creating and sharing notes simple. While the different meeting minutes software in this article have unique benefits, they all tend to share the following key features that make them stand out from other tools available:

Flexibility: No two meetings are the same. With the right tool, you can adjust your notes document and minutes template to your needs and the type of meeting you’re running

Ease of use: Not everyone Not everyone taking meeting minutes will be an expert in the tool. The easier it is to draft notes, assign tasks, and create follow-ups, the better

Standardization: Your meeting minutes software should help you create a standard protocol for taking notes at meetings, especially when managing Your meeting minutes software should help you create a standard protocol for taking notes at meetings, especially when managing cross-functional teams

Real-time editing: Modern collaboration tools allow you to take notes during the meeting and have multiple editors in the document at the same time without confusion

Shareability: You’ll likely want to share past meetings with stakeholders for You’ll likely want to share past meetings with stakeholders for project transparency

Integrations: Sure, you can use your software to take notes. But it’s even better when those notes can integrate directly into other tools, such as Sure, you can use your software to take notes. But it’s even better when those notes can integrate directly into other tools, such as project requirements and communication plans

15 Meeting Minutes Software

1. ClickUp – Best for AI-powered meeting minutes

ClickUp is an everything app for work that helps teams and industries of all sizes to stay connected, work together, and communicate effectively.

One of the standout features of ClickUp is the AI Note Taker , which significantly streamlines the process of capturing and organizing meeting discussions. The ClickUp AI Note Taker automatically transcribes meetings in real-time, creating clear and concise summaries of key points.

It even identifies action items and assigns them to relevant tasks, ensuring that nothing is missed. This means you can focus on the discussion and leave the note-taking to the AI, making meetings more efficient and follow-ups smoother.

Choose from thousands of prebuilt templates to organize past meeting minutes and meeting-related communication in a single Doc with multiple subpages. The ClickUp Meeting Minutes Template is a great place to begin taking notes and embedding webpages, spreadsheets, videos, and other media for context sharing.

Download This Template ClickUp Meeting Minutes Template

Use other project management tools in the platform, like ClickUp AI, to draft content, generate summaries, and create action items to speed up your workflow!

ClickUp best features:

The ClickUp AI Note Taker automatically transcribes meetings, summarizes key points, and creates actionable tasks, making it easier to stay on top of follow-ups and decisions

The ClickUp Notepad feature helps you organize past meeting notes, checklists, and tasks and access them from a single place on any device

The ClickUp Docs feature is ideal for more in-depth notes and documents, such as a meeting agenda that require multiple editors and easy shareability

Use ClickUp Brain to summarize your meeting notes into meeting minutes and pull out insights and action items using AI

You can integrate your meeting minutes into your projects by linking them to tasks so they’re accessible to all stakeholders

A broad library of templates and extensive knowledgebase make setting up your meeting minutes simple and straightforward

Integrations with Google Calendar, Google Docs, Zoom, Slack, and thousands of other work apps

ClickUp limitations:

Not all views are available on the mobile app yet

Its rich set of features can create a learning curve for some users

ClickUp pricing:

ClickUp ratings and reviews:

G2: 4. 7/5 (8,500+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (3,700+ reviews)

According to our meeting effectiveness survey, 12% of respondents find meetings overcrowded, 17% say they run too long, and 10% believe they're mostly unnecessary. In another ClickUp survey, 70% of the respondents confessed that they would happily send a substitute or a proxy to the meetings if they could.

2. Fellow – Best for integration with other apps

Via Fellow

Fellow is designed as a comprehensive meeting management software that allows users to set up group and 1:1 meetings, build and manage agendas, and take and share notes.

Much of the software uses templates, making recurring meetings easier to manage. The makers of the tool have designed it to drive engagement within and after meetings to enhance productivity throughout your team.

Fellow best features:

A comprehensive calendar system that makes it easy to manage both individual meetings and entire sets and series

A collaborative agenda system that allows all meeting participants to add to the agenda, increasing ownership and meeting engagement

Recurring meeting management that carries forward agendas and incomplete tasks for future follow-ups

A quick learning curve that allows users to start leveraging its features in just a few minutes after signing up

Fellow limitations:

Few file-sharing features, making it difficult to go beyond the simple notes and recordings of meetings after the fact

No integration into a larger project management or productivity suite, meaning meeting-related tasks remain isolated to those meetings

Fellow pricing:

Free

Pro: $6/month per user

Business: $8/month per user

Enterprise: Contact for pricing

Fellow ratings and reviews:

G2: 4. 7/5 (1,700+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 9/5 (30+ reviews)

3. FreJun – Best for automations

Via FreJun

At its core, FreJun is a call automation software for organizations looking to streamline their outbound calls. But its features also lend themselves to keeping minutes, thanks to automated call transcripts and AI insights.

FreJun best features:

Automated transcripts of calls make it easy to keep minutes and build action items after the fact

AI meeting functionality gives your organization deeper insights into your calls and meetings

A Chrome extension allows you to use FreJun without having to enter its dedicated interface

Lauded in user reviews for its ease of use, which means that new team members can jump in and start quickly

FreJun limitations:

Not a traditional meeting minutes software, limiting usability for organizations looking to use it primarily for internal call recaps and action items

Some intermittent network issues can cause small lags that make keeping real-time minutes more difficult

FreJun pricing:

Standard: $16/month per user

Professional: $21/month per user

Call Transcript add-on: $3 per call hour

FreJun ratings and reviews:

G2: 4. 9/5 (50+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (70+ reviews)

4. Magic Minutes – Best for stand alone meeting minutes

Via Magic Minutes

Looking for even more focused meeting minutes software? If so, Magic Minutes (almost) lives up to the promise of its name. It’s not quite magic, but it does get close. This is a great tool if you want to keep your meeting attendees, meeting minutes, and next steps organized in a single space.

Magic Minutes best features:

A streamlined meeting overview screen lets you see all scheduled and previous meetings, along with attendees and agendas

A simple text editor with real-time editing capabilities for taking notes and recording minutes

Task functionality allows assignments to meeting attendees and includes email reminders for incomplete action items

Info request features help the meeting organizer pull together document s and information from each attendee before the meeting

Magic Minutes limitations:

Capable of uploading PDF files only

Limited integrations, which can make incorporating Magic Minutes into your larger work plan difficult

Magic Minutes pricing:

Free

Premium: $12/month per user

10+ Teams: $6/month per user

Magic Minutes ratings and reviews:

G2: N/A

Capterra: 4. 8/5 (50+ reviews)

5. Evernote – Best for all-purpose note-taking

Via Evernote

Evernote is a productivity tool that helps you capture notes from meetings and projects. A simple structure allows you to turn a stack of individual notes into a more productive, organized virtual filing system for your notes and meeting minutes.

With Evernote, you can capture and manage ideas, projects, memories, and to-do lists so nothing gets missed. Write notes, attach documents, scan images, take voice memos, or clip from the web. Organize everything from big projects to personal moments in a single place, accessible on your computer, tablet, or phone—even when offline.

Evernote best features:

Combine written notes with voice memos, scanned images, and web clips

Integrate across devices, including your computer, tablet, and phone—you can even include handwritten notes

Quickly find past notes, tasks, and minutes with the powerful, AI-enabled search engine

Search the extensive template library for different types of notes and meetings

Evernote limitations:

Relatively expensive compared with other software on this list, especially when choosing the Teams collaborative option

Not suitable for enterprise meeting management solutions because of the limited access to notes and files when working offline

Evernote pricing:

Free

Personal: $10. 83/month per user

Professional: $14. 17/month per user

Teams: $24. 99/month per user

Evernote ratings and reviews:

G2: 4. 4/5 (1,900+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 4/5 (8,000+ reviews)

6. Beenote – Best for planning meeting notes

Via Beenote

Beenote prides itself on helping its users run more structured and efficient meetings through easy agenda, minutes building, and extensive integrations that incorporate the tool into your larger workflow.

Beenote best features:

Meeting agenda collaboration features help attendees get on the same page and decide on topics before meetings

Notes, decisions, and follow-up tasks automatically compile into comprehensive minutes you can share with other stakeholders

Extensive integrations with Microsoft Teams, Office 365, and Google Workspace for broader collaboration

Advanced solutions for executive boards and committees to improve governance in more formal applications

Beenote limitations:

A complex interface that new users may find difficult to navigate

Rudimentary analytics that make it difficult to gain broader insights into meetings

Beenote pricing:

Beenote 1: $8. 67/month for one user

Beenote 10: $4. 60/month per user for up to 10 users

Beenote 30: $3/month per user for up to 30 users

Beeboard: $15/month per user

Enterprise: Contact for pricing

Beenote ratings and reviews:

G2: 4. 2/5 (10+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (2+ reviews)

7. MeetingBooster – Best for encrypted storage

Via MeetingBooster

Most professionals know that the time required for meetings is much greater than the time spent in discussion. MeetingBooster has made it its mission to reduce that extra time, saving more than 100 minutes for every meeting you hold.

MeetingBooster best features:

Extensive meeting agenda editor with templates and pre-meeting tasks to prepare everyone ahead of time

In-meeting note cards for participants to keep track of the discussion and takeaways

Automated minutes editor that formats notes into a standardized format to email to participants

Enhanced meeting analytics and feedback mechanisms to improve meetings over time

MeetingBooster limitations:

Initial setup can be somewhat difficult

No functionality to share meeting ownership across multiple participants

MeetingBooster pricing:

Contact for pricing

MeetingBooster ratings and reviews:

G2: 4. 5/5 (2+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 8/5 (5+ reviews)

8. Tactiq – Best for recording & transcribing

Via Tactiq

With Tactiq, you can automatically record and transcribe any of your meetings and calls. Its AI-based functionality then turns those transcripts into succinct notes, minutes, and follow-up agendas.

Tactiq best features:

Integrations with most major meetings software, including Zoom, MS Teams, and Google Meet

Automated speaker identification simplifies after-meeting actions

92% accuracy rate for meeting transcriptions

One of the most affordable options on this list, thanks to flat rate pricing and a free option

Tactiq limitations:

A narrow focus on transcription means other features, such as follow-up tasks and comprehensive meeting agenda items, aren’t available

Limited customer support at times

Tactiq pricing:

Free

Pro: $8/month

Business: $16/month

Tacatiq ratings and reviews:

G2: 4. 2/5 (5+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 2/5 (4+ reviews)

9. MeetingKing – Best for meeting agendas

Via MeetingKing

MeetingKing shines with simplicity as a meeting minutes software solution. Its value proposition focuses slowly on streamlining your meeting agendas, notes, and minutes. That includes integrations from Outlook Calendar and Google Calendar, along with simple collaboration features to keep everyone in the meeting on the same page.

MeetingKing best features:

A simple export function allows you to add post-meeting tasks to your project management tools

An automated meeting management tool turns impromptu meeting notes into formal, professional meeting minutes

Commenting functionality allows all participants to collaborate seamlessly

Meeting participants can create free accounts to add comments and complete tasks, so you only need to pay for meeting organizers

MeetingKing limitations:

Documents are attached to meeting agendas, but there is no centralized resource section

Group pricing is less budget-flexible than per-user pricing

MeetingKing pricing:

Pro Single: $9. 95/month

Pro Small: $39. 95/month for up to five users

Pro Medium: $64. 95/month for up to 10 users

Pro Large: $124. 95/month for up to 25 users

MeetingKing ratings and reviews:

G2: 4. 5/5 (5+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (3+ reviews)

10. Tadum – Best for recurring meetings

Via Tadum

Built specifically for recurring meetings, Tadum looks to bring order to the chaos surrounding the average workday. Through automated meeting agenda and minutes creation, team members stay in the loop, while simple task management increases accountability for everyone involved.

Tadum best features:

Easy agenda creation, with incomplete items from the previous meeting, automatically carried forward

Dynamic read-only minutes creation that combines notes, comments, and agenda items into a professional package

Real-time integration across multiple devices, including computers, laptops, and phones

Intentional simplicity that allows members to start within minutes

Tadum limitations:

No current integrations with other work management software

More suited to informal meetings than executive or board meetings

Tadum pricing:

Member: $9/month

Collaborator: $0/month

Tadum ratings and reviews:

G2: 5/5 (1+ reviews)

Capterra: 5/5 (3+ reviews)

11. minutes. io – Best for quick short notes

minutes. io is a lightweight, browser-based tool built for capturing meeting minutes on the fly—no login required. Its minimalist design helps users jot down action items, decisions, and notes quickly, then share them instantly via email or link.

minutes. io best features:

Intuitive interface designed specifically for fast note-taking

Offline support so you can take minutes without an internet connection

Categorized note types (e. g. , Todo, Info, Decision) keep everything organized

No signup necessary—just start typing

minutes. io limitations:

Lacks real-time collaboration or integrations with project management tools

Limited export and formatting options for professional reports

minutes. io pricing:

Free to use

minutes. io ratings and reviews:

G2: 4. 2/5 (10+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 3/5 (5+ reviews)

12. otter. ai – Best for live AI transcription

Otter. ai harnesses the power of AI transcription to provide real-time, searchable meeting notes. Especially popular for virtual and hybrid meetings, it integrates seamlessly with platforms like Zoom, Google Meet, and Microsoft Teams.

Otter. ai best features:

Automatic transcription with speaker identification

Live summaries and keyword highlights during meetings

Syncs with calendar events and records automatically

Collaborative editing and commenting in shared notes

Otter. ai limitations:

Transcription accuracy may vary based on accents or background noise

More focused on transcription than structured minutes or agenda tracking

Otter. ai pricing:

Basic: Free

Pro: $16. 99/month

Business: $30/month per user

Otter. ai ratings and reviews:

G2: 4. 5/5 (2,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (400+ reviews)

13. Diligent Boards AI — Best for board meetings

Via Diligent Boards

Diligent Boards AI brings boardroom-level sophistication to meeting minutes through smart automation and secure document sharing. Tailored for executives, it ensures compliance, accountability, and high governance standards.

Diligent Boards AI best features:

AI-generated minutes from recorded board meetings

Seamless integration with board books and agendas

Enterprise-level security with granular access controls

Designed to meet compliance and regulatory requirements

Diligent Boards AI limitations:

Pricing and features are best suited for large enterprises and boards

Not ideal for casual team meetings or daily stand-ups

Diligent Boards AI pricing:

Available upon request

Diligent Boards AI ratings and reviews:

G2: 4. 6/5 (100+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (120+ reviews)

14. Smartnotation – Best for structured minutes

Via Smartnotation

Smartnotation is a structured meeting minutes software focused on professional results, combining agenda planning, task assignment, and follow-up tracking in one platform. Its straightforward interface is ideal for consultants and corporate teams.

Smartnotation best features:

Structured templates for agenda and minutes creation

Assign tasks and deadlines during or after meetings

Automatically generates clean, shareable reports

Cloud-based access from anywhere, with encryption

Smartnotation limitations:

Interface feels a bit dated compared to modern alternatives

Limited integration with third-party tools

Smartnotation pricing:

Free Plan

Pro: €4/month

Business: €8/month

Smartnotation ratings and reviews:

G2: 4. 2/5 (5+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 3/5 (10+ reviews)

15. Grain – Best for video meeting highlights

Via Grain

Grain empowers teams to capture, clip, and share key moments from video meetings—perfect for teams who rely on Zoom. With real-time transcription and AI-powered summaries, Grain turns your conversations into shareable knowledge.

Grain best features:

Highlight and clip important meeting moments with timestamps

AI-generated summaries and action items after meetings

Real-time transcription with Zoom integration

Customizable templates and workflows for recurring meetings

Grain limitations:

Currently only supports Zoom, with limited integrations for other platforms

Focused on video-based meetings rather than traditional minutes structure

Grain pricing:

Free Plan

Pro: $19/month per user

Business: Custom pricing

Grain ratings and reviews:

G2: 4. 6/5 (200+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (50+ reviews)

Take Better Meeting Notes with Meeting Minutes Software

Despite the name, you don’t have to write down every minute that happened in your meeting minutes. Instead, the term comes from the Latin minuta scriptura, meaning small notes.

Its purpose is to condense the meeting into the most important points quickly, using as few words as possible.

That in itself is an art. But it’s much easier when you have the right software by your side.

Imagine how much easier notetaking could be with a tool that simplifies the process and allows you to turn takeaways into tasks, share your minutes, and attach them to a larger project build.

That’s where ClickUp comes in. The intuitive meeting templates and Docs feature are part of the greater work management software, making them a perfect fit for you to start recording your important notes.

Best of all, you can use the platform for free forever. Sign up for a ClickUp account today to start exploring!