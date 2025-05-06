A 10 legjobb kiadáskezelő eszköz (2025)

How do you define and choose the best release management tool? With so many options in the market, it can be hard to narrow down the search. Beyond leveraging the release processes across your organization to deploy at scale, you also want an intuitive tool for your teams and external partners to use regularly.

In our Release Management 101 guide, we cover the good sh*t: how a release management process minimizes release failures and increases productivity to meet business demands.

We’re back again, and this time we’ve shortlisted the top release management tools to aid your search for a long-term solution. ✨

Here are the top 10 release management tools to maximize the value of your software development processes and communication!

1. ClickUp

ClickUp is the ultimate productivity platform for agile teams to track releases, collaborate on sprints, and bring all work under one tool. Everyone in an organization—release managers, developers, external partners, security, and HR—can adopt ClickUp to personalize their work areas.

With ClickUp, anyone can view tasks from days to months out or get granular details on a task’s progress in a few clicks. Here are some of ClickUp’s 100+ versatile features that will align with any agile and DevOps teams needs:

✅ ClickUp pros

❌ ClickUp cons

Not all ClickUp views are available on the mobile app… yet! 🔮

💸 ClickUp pricing

💬 ClickUp customer ratings

G2: 4. 7/5 (3,930+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (2,530+ reviews)

2. Azure Pipelines

via Azure Pipelines

Azure Pipelines is a release management tool capable of building and deploying code written in any language using any platform. Users can create a new project with an Azure DevOps organization and source code stored in a version control system to start a Continuous Integration (CI) and Continuous Delivery (CD) release pipeline. If the project is an open source project, users get ten free parallel jobs to help speed up the build time.

✅ Azure Pipelines pros

Deploys to different types of targets at the same time

Linux, macOS, and Windows agents hosted by Microsoft with full CI/CD release pipeline support

❌ Azure Pipelines cons

Difficult to grasp the core capabilities if a user is new to this type of system

To shift to Azure Pipelines as a single project management platform, teams will need to develop workarounds or add more services for customization

💸 Azure Pipelines pricing

Azure Pipelines is free for public projects. For custom quotes, inquire with Azure Pipelines.

💬 Azure Pipelines customer ratings

G2: 4. 5/5 (30+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 4/5 (600+ reviews)

3. Jira

via Jira

Atlassian’s Jira Software is an issue-tracking platform that can automate code throughout the entire lifecycle with Bitbucket Cloud’s built-in Continuous Integration (CI) and Continuous Delivery (CD) tool, Bitbucket Pipelines, or Jira partners. It supports development teams, but they’ll need to integrate with a project management tool like Trello (another Atlassian product) to collaborate with non-product teams across the organization.

✅ Jira pros

Assign tasks or create Jira issues directly from your pull request

Incident Report Dashboard to resolve code deployment issues faster

❌ Jira cons

Non-product teams might have to use multiple applications for straightforward work management and to avoid overly complex workflows

The steep learning curve for Jira admins to learn, implement, and train team members

💸 Jira pricing

Jira has a limited free plan. For custom quotes, inquire with Jira.

💬 Jira customer ratings

G2: 4. 2/5 (4,490+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 4/5 (11,270+ reviews)

4. Chef

via Progress Chef

The next release management tool on our list is Chef, a product under the Progress portfolio providing organizational alignment with a standard tool-set and infrastructure library for Application, Security, and Operations teams. In addition, their business and technical solutions have deployment automation that takes teams all the way from development to production.

✅ Chef pros

DevOps dashboards for validation across infrastructure and applications

Define policies as code to reduce compliance testing time

❌ Chef cons

Newly acquired by Progress (too soon to measure its development)

Other release management tools are needed to complete software releases

💸 Chef pricing

Chef does not have a free plan or freemium version. For a custom quote, inquire with Chef.

💬 Chef customer ratings

G2: 4/5 (40+ reviews)

Capterra: N/A

5. Ansible

via Ansible

Ansible is an enterprise IT automation solution from Red Hat. Under a single tool, teams have the flexibility to automate tasks across IT departments and domains. It’s simple to deploy using the YAML language and works by connecting to your nodes and pushing out small programs written to be resource models of the system’s desired state.

✅ Ansible pros

Create “plays”, which select a particular group of hosts and assign tasks to execute or roles for them to fulfill

Split your Ansible inventory to slice your production environment up into different groups of machines

❌ Ansible cons

No free plan or freemium version

Built for a specific use case (IT environment)

💸 Ansible pricing

Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform has a limited product trial. For a custom quote, inquire with Red Hat.

💬 Ansible customer ratings

G2: 4. 5/5 (100+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (30+ reviews)

6. Plutora

via Plutora

Plutora helps teams improve software releases by creating complete visibility and organization for in-house tools and business logic. The software development process combined with Plutora’s features (release calendars and analytics dashboards) takes the guesswork out of the release. As teams and release processes evolve, Plutora is built to grow with them.

✅ Plutora pros

Consolidated release calendar aligns resources across the portfolio

Automated role-based reporting keeps stakeholders informed of application health and release status

❌ Plutora cons

Requires release processes experience to learn, implement, and teach team members

No free plan or freemium version

💸 Plutora pricing

For a custom quote, inquire with Plutora.

💬 Plutora customer ratings

G2: N/A

Capterra: N/A

7. Spinnaker

via Spinnaker

Spinnaker is an open source, multi-cloud continuous delivery platform for releasing software changes. A Spinnaker application models the concept of operating a collection of services (applications or microservices). It’s built to lift the manual burden of development teams with two core sets of features: application management and application deployment.

✅ Spinnaker pros

Offers deployment across multiple cloud providers, including Google Apple Engine, Microsoft Azure, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, and more

Ability to restrict the execution of stages to specific windows of time

❌ Spinnaker cons

While the Spinnaker tool is free for open source projects, there’s a time cost for developers to learn and install

Requires upgrades, more engineers, and maintenance to scale

💸 Spinnaker pricing

Spinnaker is free.

💬 Spinnaker customer ratings

G2: 3. 9/5 (10+ reviews)

Capterra: N/A

8. Octopus Deploy

via Octopus Deploy

Octopus Deploy, an independent vendor, is a single platform for teams to manage release pipelines, control software development, and automate runbooks to keep the release cycle operating. Additionally, developers can build a customized tutorial for their Continuous Integration (CI) and Continuous Delivery (CD) stack.

✅ Octopus Deploy pros

Supports advanced deployment patterns

Consistent release promotion across environments, manual approvals, and release notes

❌ Octopus Deploy cons

Bug tracking, source control, and build/CI release automation are not available solutions through Octopus Deploy

Expensive paid plans

💸 Octopus Deploy pricing

Octopus Deploy offers a free 30-day trial and paid plans starting at $50/month.

💬 Octopus Deploy customer ratings

G2: 4. 4/5 (40+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 8/5 (10+ reviews)

9. Digital. ai Release

via Digital. ai Release

Digital. ai Release provides release management and orchestration solution using release automation to accelerate delivery and reduce risk. It’s designed to support teams at any level of Continuous Delivery maturity for insight into software delivery processes from end to end.

✅ Digital. ai Release pros

Automated reports and compliance evidence for IT auditors

Fully customizable dashboards to view data from all DevOps tools

❌ Digital. ai Release cons

No free plan or freemium version

The interface isn’t user-friendly compared to other release and deployment management tools on this list

💸 Digital. ai Release pricing

For a custom quote, inquire with Digital. ai Release.

💬 Digital. ai Release customer ratings

G2: 4/5 (2 reviews)

Capterra: N/A

10. Jenkins

via Jenkins

Jenkins is an open source automation server enabling developers worldwide to build, test, and deploy their software reliably. With hundreds of plugins in the Update Center, Jenkins integrates with other software in the Continuous Integration (CI) and Continuous Delivery (CD) toolchain.

✅ Jenkins pros

Jenkins Pipeline: a suite of plugins that supports implementing and integrating continuous delivery release pipelines into Jenkins

Library of plugins to work towards building a dynamic application deployment tool

❌ Jenkins cons

The interface isn’t user-friendly compared to other release and deployment management tools on this list

As a community-driven tool, troubleshooting support can be complicated

💸 Jenkins pricing

Jenkins is free.

💬 Jenkins customer ratings

G2: 4. 4/5 (370+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (380+ reviews)

There you have it—the top ten best release management tools!

Not all release management tools were created equal. Here are the must-have agile features that are essential for continuous delivery success:

Whiteboards for brainstorming and ideation

Collaborative docs for SOPs, project briefs , and internal/external communications

Team and individual workload views to align with the development plan

Dependencies and time estimates for task assignments

Spaces to separate team workflows but still cross-collaborate as needed

Automations to reduce or eliminate the manual effort required to perform simple tasks

Sprints, Kaban boards, and dashboards to view agile metrics in one place

Ongoing product support

By now, you have two or three release tools in mind. But which is the rock-solid solution that not only will align with existing workflows but work for both technical and non-technical users in your organization? 🤔

Let’s briefly go over the benefits to expect with the proper release management tool:

Quick adoption for internal teams and external partners

Increased and streamlined communication between cross-functional teams

Automatic status updates for task tracking

Better resource and skills management to retain talent

Detailed release and deployment data

Value stream analysis to pinpoint improvement opportunities

Visibility into workflows and bottlenecks through real-time reporting and records management

Shipping software quickly and efficiently

Emerging change ambassadors to navigate growth over time

A quick start guide to choosing a release management tool

As the release manager, it’s not a simple path to a decision. On top of juggling several systems, groups of projects, and operations, you have a “look for a release management tool” on your list. 😮‍💨

What will ultimately determine success is the transformation the release management tool will make to your team and projects. The good news is that this is not a one-person task! So here’s a quick start guide to start on the right foot and save hours of research:

1️⃣ Begin your search by recognizing what issues this release management tool will solve. The people who will rely on the tool to get their work done on a day-to-day basis and others that will come in regular contact with it are the most important folks to connect with!

Send a ClickUp Form to gather your recipient’s release management tool criteria

2️⃣ Evaluate the form submissions and gather key takeaways to select suitable options. For example, if the majority list they need subtasks, you can pass over any tools that don’t have that feature. Don’t forget to add your thoughts as well! You’re in the mix of technology and teams, so your perspective is valuable. Think back to past projects that highlighted areas of opportunity and ad hoc conversations with team members about release process improvements.

Pull in the responses into a ClickUp Docs table and prioritize all immediate needs

3️⃣ Create a comparison table of the best release management tools and share this information with team leads and the decision-makers.

Tip: Seek out a small group of enthusiastic ambassadors that can train and motivate others after the new software is introduced. They’ll be able to provide one-on-one support that wouldn’t be possible for everyone.

Keep everyone up to date with the search progress from a single ClickUp Dashboard

