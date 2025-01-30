A 10 legjobb munkarend-szoftver karbantartási igényekhez 2025-ben

A business runs on the exchange of value. When you create value through a product or service, your customers pay for it. The day-to-day representation of this is work orders.

Whether client-raised or internal, preventive or corrective, processing work order requests efficiently ensures smooth business cycles.

Work order software helps you handle work orders easily without the manual grunt work that often leads to errors, redundancies, and non-compliance. You could face an audit anytime—you’ll need to ensure you have a clear log of all information, follow the right processes, and have proper guardrails in place.

The right work order software will help you process and track incoming and outgoing work orders, improving team coordination and asset management.

We’ve listed the top 10 work order software of 2024. This list includes various options, from advanced functionalities to user-friendly designs, and will help you find the perfect match for your organization’s needs.

What Should You Look for in Work Order Software?

When selecting work order software, consider features that streamline maintenance management and improve operational efficiency. Here are vital aspects to look for:

User-friendly interface: The software must have simple dashboards and an intuitive process flow, making it easy for you to navigate

Comprehensive maintenance management: Look for capabilities such as automated maintenance scheduling and real-time status updates that support detailed tracking of maintenance requests, scheduling, and execution

Real-time communication tools: Communication channels like in-app messaging and notification alerts within the software will enhance coordination among team members

Mobile accessibility: Mobile-friendly features such as push notifications and mobile-responsive design allow remote access and updates

Reporting and analytics: Insights into maintenance activities, such as downtime tracking and cost analysis, and their impacts are crucial for continuous improvement

Customizable workflows: Ability to tailor the software to your specific operational processes, such as adjusting task prioritization rules or customizing request forms

Scalability: Ensure the software handles increased workload and additional features such as multi-location management and advanced user role customization

Cost-effectiveness: Consider the pricing structure to ensure it aligns with your budget and offers value for money

The 10 Best Work Order Software to Use in 2024

We’ve compiled a list of the top 10 work order software solutions. The design of these tools helps streamline processes and enhances team coordination, ensuring effective maintenance management.

1. ClickUp

ClickUp is a popular all-in-one project management software. It has everything an organization needs to manage projects and help maintenance teams collaborate.

See the 15+ views in ClickUp to customize your workflow to your needs

ClickUp’s Form View feature is ideal for handling work order requests. With the 360-degree view it offers, you can manage work orders and collect detailed information effortlessly. It captures responses and instantly routes work to the right team at the right time.

Create in-depth forms within ClickUp 3. 0 with drag-and-drop capabilities to insert fields and add conditional logic to collect better feedback

The Form View feature helps create custom forms to capture specific, relevant data or information needed for maintenance requests.

Maintenance managers can customize forms with custom fields to categorize and organize data types. They intake service feedback for order improvements, maintenance requests, and service requests.

The Form View stands out for its functionality to automatically create trackable tasks from form responses. This translates all information from a work order request into actionable tasks.

The automation feature proactively saves time while organizing all communications and data within a single platform.

Customize your task automations with ClickUp

For experienced users, ClickUp Form View offers the flexibility to capture relevant data using conditional logic. The forms dynamically update based on responses, making them better at capturing relevant information.

If you get stuck with the Form View feature or find anything complex, ClickUp’s work request form template is handy. Using the work request form template helps you eliminate the need for email requests, manage resources well, and easily track the progress of various projects.

Conditional Logic in ClickUp Forms Product Feedback Example

These order form templates help you use a form to intake potential work, gather requirements before approving tasks, and track work from start to finish.

ClickUp features

Use ClickUp AI to write faster, summarize and polish text, generate email responses, and more

ClickUp AI : Use generative AI to create tasks, write emails, summarize notes, and set reminders to enhance Use generative AI to create tasks, write emails, summarize notes, and set reminders to enhance client project management

Agile project management : Utilize agile project management features that are suitable for a variety of projects Utilize agile project management features that are suitable for a variety of projects

Docs : Benefit from AI-powered Google Docs style for Benefit from AI-powered Google Docs style for collaborative document creation and management

Versatile views : Access over 15 ways to view project progress, including List, Box, Calendar, Board, Gantt, Mind Map, Workload, and Activity Views Access over 15 ways to view project progress, including List, Box, Calendar, Board, Gantt, Mind Map, Workload, and Activity Views

No-code options: Employ extensive customization options with custom fields and dashboards to adapt to various workflows and business models

Real-time reports : Use advanced reporting capabilities with custom dashboards for a comprehensive overview of projects and tasks Use advanced reporting capabilities with custom dashboards for a comprehensive overview of projects and tasks

Collaboration : Engage in team collaboration and communication with features like chat view, document editing, and email integration Engage in team collaboration and communication with features like chat view, document editing, and email integration

Time tracking : Utilize flexible time tracking features, including options for marking billable hours and adjusting tracked time Utilize flexible time tracking features, including options for marking billable hours and adjusting tracked time

Mobile app : Manage tasks and projects on the go with a fully responsive mobile app Manage tasks and projects on the go with a fully responsive mobile app

ClickUp limitations

The free plan offers limited storage capacity

Higher-tier premium plans are expensive for small businesses

ClickUp pricing

Free Forever

Unlimited: $7/month per user

Business: $12/month per user

Enterprise: Contact for pricing

ClickUp Brain: Available on all paid plans for $5/Workspace member/month

ClickUp ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (2,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (2,000+ reviews)

2. MaintainX

via MaintainX

MaintainX is a web-based work order, maintenance, and CMMS software that enhances workflow completion and team communication in maintenance tasks.

It’s easily accessible from desktop and mobile devices, making it a practical option for manufacturing, facility management, and hospitality industries.

MaintainX best features

Experience a clean user interface for easy navigation

Manage everything on the go with a mobile app

Create and manage work orders with attached photos

Get dynamic SOPs that adapt to user inputs

Use in-built chat for improved team communication

MaintainX limitations

Advanced features like IoT sensor integrations are available in enterprise plans only

Compatibility issues with specific systems or devices

MaintainX pricing

Basic : Free

Essential: $16/month per user

Premium: $49/month per user

Enterprise: Custom pricing

MaintainX ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 8/5 (500+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 8/5 (500+ reviews)

3. BlueFolder

via Bluefolder

BlueFolder is a comprehensive field service management software known for its easy setup and customization.

It optimizes service maintenance operations through user-friendly features, from work order tracking to customer engagement.

BlueFolder best features

Track work orders from start to finish, including assignments and logs

Sync team workback schedules and dispatch with Outlook and Google Calendar

Manage assets, track service history, and attach photos

Support multiple assignments per work order

Set up recurring jobs for repetitive tasks

Create client- approval workflows on smartphones and tablets

BlueFolder limitations

Potential learning curve for new users

Compatibility with existing systems or specific business requirements vary

BlueFolder pricing

Pro: Starts at $100/month

Pro Plus: Starts at $210/month

Enterprise: Starts at $440/month

BlueFolder ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 3/5 (25+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (60+ reviews)

4. UpKeep

via Upkeep Dashboard

UpKeep’s work order software offers a complete solution for managing maintenance work orders. It helps organize maintenance schedules and simplifies workflow optimization, enhancing productivity.

The software enables users to manage work orders directly from smartphones and facilitate on-the-spot task handling.

UpKeep best features

Streamline creation, assessment, prioritization, and measurement of maintenance work orders

Assign and filter work orders by criteria like technician, location, and priority

Reduce resolution times and automate data collection and reporting

Mobile-friendly features for managing work orders on the go

UpKeep limitations

Potential learning curve for new users

Compatibility with existing systems or specific business needs requires additional customization or integration efforts

UpKeep pricing

Lite: $20/month for basic order management

Starter: $45/month with inventory management

Professional: $75/month with advanced analytics

Business +: Custom pricing

UpKeep ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 5/5 (800+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (1300+ reviews)

5. Fracttal

via Fracttal

Fracttal One, Fracttal’s work order management software, is a solution for planning, documenting, tracking, and completing maintenance tasks and work orders.

It’s a mobile-first solution available on major operating systems like Android and iOS. It’s notable for its responsive design for convenient work order management and maximum resource utilization.

Fracttal best features

Create maintenance plans based on specific locations, assigning tasks and assets

Digitize management processes for enhanced tracking of tasks and work orders

Support secure integrations with other software

Enable mobile accessibility for operation and decision-making from any device

Fracttal limitations

Some users feel that the method for calculating the estimated average value of a meter is inadequate

It lacks a pause function for tasks and does not provide reasons for pauses when they occur

Fracttal pricing

Community: Free

Starter: $229/month billed annually or $2,748/year

Pro plan: $539/month billed annually or $6,468/year

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Fracttal ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 6/5 (390+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (850+ reviews)

6. Connecteam

via Connecteam

Connecteam is an employee and work-order management software that streamlines workforce management. It simplifies scheduling, communications, and employee growth.

Connecteam is known for its employee-focused tools to enhance team productivity and engagement. The platform’s comprehensive features ensure smooth daily operations and help develop your workforce.

Connecteam best features

Create schedules, track work hours, and integrate easily with payroll systems

Create custom forms and checklists for real-time job management and field reports

Get multiple tools for connecting employees, including work chat, surveys, and an events manager

Facilitate onboarding, training, and employee recognition to maintain a motivated workforce

Connecteam limitations

Some advanced features require higher-tier plans

Compatibility with existing systems or specific business requirements should be evaluated

Connecteam pricing

Small Business Plan: Free

Basic: $29/month

Advanced: $49/month

Expert: $99/month

Connecteam ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 4/5 (40+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 8/5 (300+ reviews)

7. FMX

via FMX

FMX’s maintenance work order software equips technicians with the necessary tools for efficient field operations.

The software enhances task management, contract management, and coordination, ensuring timely completion and effective team communication. Its ability to integrate with several software systems while offering custom integration services makes it a worthy work order software.

FMX best features

Create and edit request forms to capture essential details

Access the complete FMX product on mobile devices

Streamline work order processes with automatic routing

Manage and track inventory effectively

Attach barcodes to equipment for easy information access with QR code tagging

Generate real-time reports for insights into performance metrics using reporting dashboards

FMX limitations

Occasional delays in drop-down fields

Inspections do not automatically create work orders for failed inspections

FMX pricing

Custom pricing

FMX ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 8/5 (4+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (400+ reviews)

8. ManagerPlus

via ManagerPlus

ManagerPlus work order software simplifies computerized maintenance management system processes through a centralized platform to generate, assign, track, and store work orders.

It is known for including cloud-based access, allowing maintenance managers, operators, and technicians to retrieve essential data from connected devices using mobile apps.

The software also features inventory management capabilities, tracks parts needed for work orders, and optimizes maintenance programs.

ManagerPlus best features

Plan critical and preventive maintenance work to avoid failures and track work order costs

Secure and share maintenance knowledge with custom work order templates

Simplify vendor work order management system by automating and centralizing processes

Optimize assets for better return on investment with cloud-based real-time data access

ManagerPlus limitations

Some users find the software difficult to navigate

Lacks flexibility in creating custom reports to get specific information

Absence of downtime reports

ManagerPlus pricing

Lightning Plus: $85/month per user

Lightning Experience: $125/month per user

ManagerPlus ratings and reviews

G2: 3. 4/5 (9+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 8/5 (300+ reviews)

9. Wrike

via Wrike

Wrike is a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) project management tool that supports users in managing and tracking projects, deadlines, work schedules, and various workflow processes.

It stands out for its vertical approach—a tool built for specialized functions offering a more in-depth experience than its competitors.

Wrike best features

Get over 400 integrations with various applications

See multiple view options like Gantt charts and Kanban boards

Use advanced reporting capabilities for Enterprise and Pinnacle plans

Utilize flexible timelines for tracking project progress

Explore issue-tracking capabilities

Wrike limitations

Advanced security features are provided only in the Enterprise plan

More expensive when compared to Wrike’s competitors​

Wrike pricing

Free: Unlimited users and projects, 2GB storage

Team: $9. 80/month per user for small teams

Business: $24. 80/month per user for advanced tools

Enterprise: Custom pricing for advanced security and scalability

Pinnacle: Custom pricing for complete feature access

Wrike ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 2/5 (3500+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 3/5 (2500+ reviews)

10. EZOfficeInventory

via EZOfficeInventory

EZOfficeInventory is a cloud-based software leading work order, asset, and maintenance management solution suitable for companies of all sizes.

It offers features like tracking items across locations, barcode scanning via mobile, optimized stock levels management, and comprehensive user and vendor management. Its GPS tracking is ideal for monitoring asset locations​.

EZOfficeInventory best features

Track all your licenses in one location

Experience cloud-based, multi-user access

Design and print asset tags, supporting barcodes, QR codes, and RFID tags

EZOfficeInventory limitations

Paywalls on certain key features

Buggy mobile app

EZOfficeInventory pricing

Essential: $35/month

Advanced: $45/month

Premium: $55/month

Enterprise: Custom pricing

EZOfficeInventory ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 4/5 (190+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (1400+ reviews)

Your Path to Smarter Work Order and Maintenance Management

You’ve seen the best work order software of 2024, and the right tool can transform how you handle maintenance requests. It’s not just about fixing things quicker; it’s about intelligent management, clear communication, and staying ahead.

Whether you’re a small team or a large operation, a solution here will fit like a glove. However, if you want something that does not just fit but brings something extra, sign up for ClickUp and see for yourself! ?