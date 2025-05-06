A 10 legjobb vízesés projektmenedzsment eszköz 2025-ben

There are many ways you can manage a project—from Agile to Lean, Scrum to Kanban. Each has its strengths, but one of the most popular project management methodologies is the waterfall model.

This approach favors careful planning and research to ensure a successful outcome. To make this happen, project teams need software designed for this model—with features that align with the steps involved throughout a project.

There are plenty of waterfall project management software out there, but which are the best?

Let’s dive in to find out!

What is a Waterfall Project Management Tool?

the waterfall project management methodology focuses on one linear path from start to finish, with the next phase of the project only starting once the previous phase has been completed. It’s ideal for complex projects with many tasks. ✅

The various elements of the waterfall methodology

Waterfall project management software and sprint planning tools give project and software development teams an easy way to plan projects according to this methodology.

This type of project management is typically broken down into five distinct stages:

Project Requirements Phase: gathering knowledge and data required for the gathering knowledge and data required for the project scope at the beginning of the project

Design Phase : the technical design phase of a product or solution

Implementation Phase : the stage where a product is coded or built

Verification or Testing Phase: the robust testing process before a product is released to end users

Deployment and Maintenance Phase: the ongoing maintenance and deployment of updates as part of the development process

A central feature of waterfall project management is front-heavy planning to avoid potential challenges further down the line. As planning is such a crucial element, the best waterfall project management software include features that support and streamline this process—like task management, document libraries, Gantt charts, and project schedules. ?

What Should You Look for in a Waterfall Project Management Tool?

With so many distinct stages, project teams need a software platform that’s designed with the waterfall model in mind.

When considering which tool will work best with your waterfall project management methodology, reflect on:

Features: Does the software have the specific project management features you need?

Usability: Is it easy to use? Can all your team members learn how to use it effectively?

Customization: Can you customize the experience to match your needs?

Pricing : Is there a free plan? Is the monthly pricing affordable?

Integrations: Does the tool integrate with others? Does it fit with your existing tools?

Growth: Will the software scale as you grow? Could it replace some of your other tools?

To find the best waterfall project management tool for your team or company, think about your goals and which factors are the most important to you. Decide whether cost is a key factor, or whether you’re happy to invest more for a more fully featured tool that includes workflow optimization recommendations. Consider whether you need just project management features, or whether the software could replace other aspects of your toolkit too.

There’s a huge variety when it comes to project management solutions for the waterfall method. Some focus on one area, like project planning, while others could replace many of your other tools too. Here’s our shortlist of the best waterfall project management tools to try.

Monitor your waterfall project on a Gantt chart with ClickUp

When it comes to project management, there’s no better tool than ClickUp. This visual project management software platform is highly customizable, which means you can use it for any project management method you like—including Agile project management and the waterfall process improvement methodology.

Visualize your entire workflow at a glance in a number of different ways with ClickUp Views. Use a Gantt chart to see your project timeline, work through your tasks in List view, or use our Board view to quickly see which tasks belong in which stage of the process. Use our powerful Form view to turn bug submissions into actionable tasks.

ClickApps let you build relationships between tasks, set milestones, and manage and break down project sprints. Or get started right away with the expertly designed Waterfall Management Template by ClickUp.

Collaborate with team members in real-time with ClickUp Chat. Share resources, pool ideas, and handle challenges in a more efficient way than sending emails or messages back and forth.

Connect ClickUp to over 1,000+ work tools through ClickUp Integrations with a mix of native and Zapier-supported integrations—including tools like GitHub, Bitbucket, Figma, and Sentry.

ClickUp best features

ClickUp limitations

ClickUp has plenty of customization options, but this may be overwhelming for new users at first

ClickUp AI is a new feature, so more project management-focused functionality will follow in the future

ClickUp pricing

Free Forever

Unlimited: $7/month per user

Business: $12/month per user

Enterprise: Contact for pricing

ClickUp AI is available on all paid plans for $5 per Workspace

ClickUp ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (9,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (3,800+ reviews)

2. Jira

via Jira

Jira is a project management tool favored by teams that follow Agile methodology, but it can be customized for the waterfall model too. Jira makes it easy for development teams to plan projects, track tasks, log issues, and deploy updates throughout the project lifecycle.

Jira best features

View your entire progress on a project timeline

Track project flows from start to finish, in line with waterfall methodology

Disallow open transitions so stages must be completed before moving on

Jira limitations

Some users report that Jira isn’t easy for newcomers to use

It’s difficult to customize built-in reports without using third-party apps

Jira pricing

Free

Standard: $8. 15/month per user

Premium: $16/month per user

Enterprise: Contact for pricing

Jira ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 3/5 (5,500+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 4/5 (13,500+ reviews)

3. Asana

via Asana

Asana is a popular project management tool that lets teams reduce the silo effect, coordinate and launch projects, and manage campaigns of any size. It’s also useful for project management teams to track milestones, monitor goals, and manage new deployments.

Asana best features

View cascading tasks in a timeline view

See the critical path of your project to monitor key milestones

See incomplete tasks by stage, so you can check for roadblocks

Asana limitations

You can only assign one team member per subtask, which may make it difficult to manage if multiple people are responsible for it

Some users find the amount of notifications for tasks overwhelming

Asana pricing

Free

Premium: $10. 99/month per user

Business: $24. 99/month per user

Asana ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 3/5 (9,500+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (12,200+ reviews)

4. Microsoft Project

via Microsoft Project

Microsoft Project is an online project management tool that has built-in features designed with the waterfall methodology in mind—like burndown charts and the opportunity to see your schedule’s critical path. Project teams will stay on track from start to finish with this software.

Microsoft Project best features

See key data at a glance with customizable templates

Update tasks and milestones and communicate changes to your team instantly

Identify contingencies and monitor your critical path

Microsoft Project limitations

The software is designed for large-scale projects, so another software may be more approachable for smaller waterfall projects or new project managers

Some users report that there are limited opportunities to customize the experience

Microsoft Project pricing

Project Plan 1: $10/month per user

Project Plan 3: $30/month per user

Project Plan 5: $55/month per user

Project Standard 2021: $679. 99 one-time purchase

Project Professional 2021: $1,129. 99 one-time purchase

Microsoft Project ratings and reviews

G2: 4/5 (1,600+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 4/5 (1,700+ reviews)

Check out these Microsoft Project alternatives!

5. Nifty

via Nifty

Nifty is a cloud-based project management tool that works for teams that want to use the waterfall model. Nifty’s features allow project managers to monitor project progress, track resource use, stay in touch with the team, and download weekly progress reports.

Nifty best features

Gather ideas, feedback, and data to help you plan your project or developments

Visualize your project across a cascading timeline view or Gantt chart

Manage files and project assets in one place

Nifty limitations

Some users report that some key project management functions, like resource allocation and cost tracking, aren’t included

There are a limited number of integrations, making it difficult to connect with other tools you already use

Nifty pricing

Free

Starter: $9/month per user

Pro: $16/month per user

Business: $25/month per user

Enterprise: Contact for pricing

Nifty ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (400+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (400+ reviews)

6. Trello

via Trello

Trello is a project tool that’s typically used for Kanban boards, but it’s versatile enough to be used for the waterfall project management approach too. The software’s choice of view options and workflow automations make it useful for project teams that want to streamline their project workflows.

Trello best features

Use the Timeline view to visualize how stages of your project fit together

Enable automation features to move tasks or stages based on triggers

Get useful insights on bottlenecks and issues from your dashboard

Trello limitations

Some users find the amount of notifications frustrating

There are limited customization opportunities compared to other waterfall project management tools, like ClickUp

Trello pricing

Free

Standard: $5/month per user

Premium: $10/month per user

Enterprise: From $17. 50/month per user

Trello ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 4/5 (13,400+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (22,900+ reviews)

7. Smartsheet

via Smartsheet

Smartsheet is a contemporary alternative to the popular Microsoft Excel, but project teams might also find the software useful to manage projects in alignment with the waterfall approach. Collaborate with team members in real time for project planning, management, delivery, and reporting.

Smartsheet best features

Build project plans with Gantt charts to visualize different stages

Break projects down into tasks, subtasks, milestones, and critical paths

Create standard processes and templates and repeat them for future projects

Smartsheet limitations

Some users express frustration over either having to create all projects within one sheet or having them all completely separate

Some users find the learning curve steep

Smartsheet pricing

Free

Pro: $7/month per user

Business: $25/month per user

Enterprise: Contact for pricing

Smartsheet ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 4/5 (14,800+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (3,000+ reviews)

8. MindManager

via MindManager

MindManager differs from other tools on this list as it’s a mind mapping software, instead of a more traditional project management software tool. MindManager allows project teams to visually plan their project timelines, create flowcharts, and brainstorm ideas at the planning stage.

MindManager best features

Brainstorm product development and product launches

Create process management flowcharts to instruct your team on what to do next

See your project milestones and track progress with Gantt charts and timelines

MindManager limitations

There are limited integrations with third-party software for additional features

Some users suggest it’s difficult to align boxes to keep mind maps looking organized

MindManager pricing

Essentials: $99/year for 1 user

Professional: From $179/year for 1+ users

Enterprise: Contact for pricing

MindManager ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 5/5 (100+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (60+ reviews)

9. Wrike

via Wrike

Wrike is an online project management tool that lends itself well to alignment with the waterfall model. The tool makes it easy for team members to plan and manage projects, and it includes detailed task dependencies that support waterfall project methodology.

Wrike best features

Use a Gantt chart to visualize your waterfall project workflow

Create dependencies that prevent you from moving on until a task is completed

Get email notifications when a task is due to begin

Wrike limitations

Some expected project management features are missing, such as being able to account for the cost of materials

Some users mention that the automation features are less advanced compared to other project management tools

Wrike pricing

Free

Team: $9. 80/month per user

Business: $24. 80/month per user

Enterprise: Contact for pricing

Pinnacle: Contact for pricing

Wrike ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 2/5 (3,400+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 3/5 (2,500+ reviews)

10. Hive

via Hive

Hive is a project management software tool that’s designed to make the experience feel seamless. The software includes objective and milestone tracking, status updates and alerts, time and resource tracking, and customizable dashboards for monitoring. ⚒️

Hive best features

Create, assign, and monitor the progress of tasks

Track the amount of time spent on specific tasks

See at a glance which tasks are waiting on previous tasks to be completed

Hive limitations

The features on the mobile app are more limited than on the web version, users report

Some users wish the way project hierarchies were organized and viewed was more user friendly

Hive pricing

Free

Teams: $12/month per user

Enterprise: Contact for pricing

Hive ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 6/5 (400+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (100+ reviews)

Empower Your Team With a Better Solution

While methodologies like Scrum and Agile are more commonly talked about, waterfall project management is still the go-to model for many project teams. The ideal waterfall project management tool should include multiple view options, task management, and the ability to set rules on when tasks can or can’t progress—like many of the tools on this list.

If you decide you want a tool that delivers waterfall-style project management and more, try ClickUp for free. ClickUp is the all-in-one tool that you can use for project, task, and resource management—and so much more. ✨