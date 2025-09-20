20 Best Process Mapping Tools & Software to Improve Workflow in 2025

For all the emphasis on agility and efficiency today, most businesses still operate in the dark. Work gets done, but no one is clear about the actual process.

Workflows reside in emails, chats, and within tacit knowledge, and are understood differently by different teams. So when delays happen or issues crop up, no one knows where the real problem lies.

Process mapping tools change that.

They provide a visual representation of how work flows and where it breaks.

Here, we share the top business process mapping tools that improve your business efficiency, spot potential bottlenecks, standardize workflows, and drive continuous improvement.

How to Choose a Process Mapping Tool?

When evaluating process mapping software, you want to make sure the tool fits your organization’s complexity and goals.

Here’s a breakdown of the advanced features and capabilities to look for in the best process mapping software:

Intuitive drag-and-drop interface: A user-friendly drag-and-drop interface makes it easy for anyone on your team to build process maps, even non-technical users like project managers

Support for standard notations : Choose tools that support widely used : Choose tools that support widely used process mapping techniques like BPMN (Business Process Model Notation) or detailed flowcharts. This keeps things clear and consistent, especially when you’re working across teams or presenting to stakeholders

Real-time collaboration: If your team can’t work on the process map simultaneously, you’ll end up with version control issues. Look for a process mapping software that lets everyone edit, comment, and update live

Flexible exporting and sharing: Choose a business process mapping software that allows you to export maps to PDF, Word, or images, and ideally share them via a link or cloud integration

Process simulation and analysis: For more complex workflows, simulation features let you test out how a process runs, identify bottlenecks, and fix issues before they occur

Templates and examples: Pre-built Pre-built process improvement templates for common processes save you setup time

Integration with your existing tools: You’re likely using some CRM, ERP, project management software, or process automation platforms. Ensure your workflow mapping tool works with your tech stack, to keep your detailed process maps connected to real work

👀 Did You Know? The first process maps go all the way back to the 1920s. Frank and Lillian Gilbreth created flow process charts in 1921 to help visualize and improve industrial workflows.

⭐ Featured Template The ClickUp Process Mapping Template provides a detailed framework for visualizing workflows, assigning responsibilities, and tracking progress. It includes customizable views like Lists, Boards, and Gantt charts, making it simple to manage and optimize your workflows from start to finish. Get free template Build and customize process maps instantly using ClickUp’s Process Mapping Template

Best Process Mapping Software at a Glance

Before we dive in, here’s a quick look at the top process mapping tools to help you choose the right fit.

Tool name Key features Best for Pricing* ClickUp Whiteboards, Mind Maps, Docs, Automations, AI assistant (ClickUp Brain), 15+ views, real-time collaboration Individuals, small to large businesses, and enterprises seeking to visualize, automate, and unify business workflows Free plan available, Custom pricing for enterprises Lucidchart Templates, data-linked shapes, revision history, conditional formatting Mid-sized companies and enterprises looking for intelligent diagramming Free plan available, Paid plans start at $9/month Microsoft Visio BPMN support, 250,000+ shapes, Microsoft 365 integration, validation rules Enterprises looking to document complex processes Paid plans start at $5/month (cloud) Creately AI assistant, real-time collaboration, process-to-Kanban conversion, GitHub integration Small businesses or mid-sized companies seeking collaborative whiteboarding 14-day free trial, Paid plans start at $8/month Miro AI diagramming, BPMN + VSM shapes, Focus Mode, real-time collaboration Small businesses, mid-sized companies, or enterprises that need virtual process mapping Free plan available, Paid plans start at $10/user/month Process Street Conditional logic, process checklists, automation with variables, version history Small businesses and mid-sized companies creating checklist-based workflows 14-day free trial, Custom pricing EdrawMax Smart shapes, Boolean operations, cross-page diagrams, shared libraries Students, individuals, and mid-sized companies building technical diagrams 7-day free trial, Paid plans start at $35. 99 Diagrams. net Offline access, infinite canvas, secure behind-firewall deployment, dark mode Individuals or businesses that prefer offline process mapping Free plan available, Paid plans start at $37/month Bizagi Modeler AI validation, multi-path modeling, ERP/CRM connectivity, simulation tools Mid-sized companies or enterprises designing business processes Free plan available, Custom pricing for paid plans Tango Auto step-by-step capture, contextual screenshots, editing + analytics Enterprises or large companies creating process guides for teams No free plan; Paid plans start at $2,000/user/year Slickplan Real-time collaboration, Figma integration, export in multiple formats, branded workspace Individuals, small businesses, or mid-sized companies creating siteplans and website information architecture 14-day free trial; Paid plans start at $11. 79/month Qntrl Parallel transitions, custom forms, conditional logic, role-based access control Mid-sized companies and enterprises building trackable workflows No free plan; Paid plans start at $14. 37/user/month FigJam AI-assisted diagramming, real-time collaboration, offline mode, integrations with Slack, Jira, Google Drive Individuals, small businesses, and mid-sized companies seeking AI diagramming Free plan available; Paid plans start at $5/month Camunda Executable BPMN workflows, DMN integration, real-time monitoring, modular design Mid-sized companies and enterprises creating BPMN workflows Free plan available; Custom pricing Cardanit BPMN/DMN modeling, auto-layout, smart modeling suggestions, branded visuals Individuals, small businesses, and mid-sized companies building process simulations Free plan available; Paid plans start at $25/month MindManager Mind maps, Venn diagrams, priority indicators, Excel data import Individuals, educators, small businesses, and mid-sized companies building mindmaps compatible with Microsoft Office applications Free trial available, pricing starts at $99/year ClickCharts 60+ templates, 900+ symbols, simple interface, export to multiple formats Individuals, educators, and students looking for simple chart making tools Free Minitab Workspace Six Sigma templates, Monte Carlo simulations, affinity diagrams, tollgate reviews Mid-sized companies and enterprises that wish to integrate diagramming with Minitab software Custom pricing Notion Block-based layout, custom templates, Ai assistance, embeddable flowcharts Individuals, small businesses, and mid-sized companies that want to integrate flowcharts with database features Free plan available; Paid plans start at $12/user/month Monday. com 200+ templates, AI and automation, third-party integrations, multiple views Block-based layout, custom templates, AI assistance, embeddable flowcharts Free plan available; Paid plans start at $12/user/month

Ready to streamline your workflows? Here are the best business process mapping tools to get you started.

1. ClickUp (Best for visualizing and automating business workflows)

Create diagrams and flowcharts collaboratively with ClickUp Whiteboards

ClickUp, the everything app for work, lets you take visual workflows from concept to execution by linking process mapping directly to real-time task management.

ClickUp Whiteboards offers you a clean, interactive canvas to visually lay out your processes. With real-time collaboration, you can brainstorm freely, create flowcharts, or map high-level workflows using shapes, lines, sticky notes, and a convenient touch interface.

This process visualization tool maps everything from marketing campaigns to internal SOPs. With AI image generation and integration with Chat, Docs, and Tasks in ClickUp, you won’t need to constantly switch screens.

For complex workflows, use ClickUp Mind Maps for a non-linear, visual-first approach that starts with a central node representing the core process, such as “Customer Onboarding,” from which major phases can branch out, like “Lead Capture,” “Qualification,” or “Account Setup. ”

Outline project plans and visualize team objectives with ClickUp Mind Maps

No matter how many process flows you document, with ClickUp Docs, you can build a repository of living documentation right within your ClickUp Workspace, tagging team members and adding checklists, media, PDFs, and even videos.

Docs can be linked to your tasks and whiteboards so teams have all the context they need to understand and follow processes efficiently.

Create, edit, and share your business process models with ClickUp Docs

⚡ Quick Hack: Use page templates to map repeatable process steps like review cycles, approvals, or escalations. Instead of rebuilding every time, drop in pre-defined sections that keep your flows consistent and error-free.

To reduce administrative overhead, use ClickUp Automations for repetitive processes, such as email follow-ups, approvals, status updates, task assignments, etc. You can dynamically assign tasks based on specific variables, ensuring assignments adapt as team roles or participants change.

Automations also trigger notifications based on task actions or form submissions, helping maintain seamless communication with team members, clients, vendors, and other stakeholders.

Automate repetitive tasks and streamline workflows with ClickUp Automations

💡 Pro Tip: Keep your workflows reliable by tracking Automation activity in real time. Head to Automation > Activity Log to monitor what’s running, what’s failed, and why. Use this log to troubleshoot broken flows and fine-tune your automation rules for smoother, error-free process execution.

At the core of it all is ClickUp Brain, the AI-powered assistant that lets you use natural language commands to automatically create or modify tasks. Turn mapped steps into actionable tasks with a click; assign owners, set due dates, and track progress—all from your process map.

It can also analyze your workflows to identify inefficiencies, suggesting improvements or next steps based on patterns in your tasks and team behavior.

ClickUp’s process mapping templates allow you to customize your process maps for your use case. For example, ClickUp’s Process Map Whiteboard Template lets you visually represent each part of your workflow on an interactive canvas.

Get free template Track goals, activities, and action items across every project stage with ClickUp’s Process Map Whiteboard Template

The template includes a process map organized into four stages and three categories: Goal, Activities, and Action Items. The stages, labeled Stage 1 to Stage 4, represent the flow and progress of each activity, and you can drag and drop your entry into the correct category and stage for easy tracking and organization.

ClickUp best features

Gain real-time insights: Build Build ClickUp Dashboards that provide a live overview of process efficiency, bottlenecks, and team capacity

Identify time drains: Record how long tasks take with Record how long tasks take with ClickUp Time Tracking to pinpoint inefficiencies and optimize workflow timing

Visualize processes from multiple perspectives: Switch between 15+ Switch between 15+ ClickUp Views , including List, Board, Gantt, Calendar, and Table views to better plan, track, and manage your workflows

Integrate seamlessly with other tools: Create a unified workflow with Create a unified workflow with ClickUp’s 1000+ Integrations , linking popular work tools, such as HubSpot, Toggl, Zendesk, etc. , to your tech stack

Pre-built templates: Design clean, detailed process flows with a huge library of customizable templates like the : Design clean, detailed process flows with a huge library of customizable templates like the ClickUp Process Flow Template

ClickUp limitations

The platform has tons of advanced features, which can feel overwhelming for first-time users

ClickUp pricing

ClickUp ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (10,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (4,000+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about ClickUp?

According to a G2 review:

What I like best about ClickUp is its customization and flexibility. Whether it’s creating tailored workflows for different teams (like marketing and web development), using custom fields to track specific project details, or automating repetitive tasks, ClickUp allows me to adapt it to our exact needs. It helps keep everything in one place, making project management and communication seamless across teams. Plus, the integrations and automations save us so much time, allowing us to focus on what truly matters.

What I like best about ClickUp is its customization and flexibility. Whether it’s creating tailored workflows for different teams (like marketing and web development), using custom fields to track specific project details, or automating repetitive tasks, ClickUp allows me to adapt it to our exact needs. It helps keep everything in one place, making project management and communication seamless across teams. Plus, the integrations and automations save us so much time, allowing us to focus on what truly matters.

2. Lucidchart (Best for creating professional flowcharts and business diagrams)

via Lucidchart

Lucid is a visual collaboration platform for teams to ideate, design, document, and execute workflows and systems.

With Lucid, you can organize your process documentation, making it a single source across teams. You can link data and documents to ensure all critical information is accessible centrally. You can even tag team members to notify them of specific areas in the process that need attention.

A key highlight of Lucidchart is its focus on intelligent diagramming. It incorporates AI to automate layouts, generate diagrams from data, and surface insights, which helps accelerate the creation process and uncover valuable information within the visuals.

The platform also offers templates for business process flows, IT process maps, and swimlane diagrams to help you jumpstart your flowchart creation with industry-standard layouts and symbols.

Lucidchart best features

Link data from a CSV, Google Sheet, or Excel file to assign relevant information directly to shapes or pages in your Lucidchart document

Add links to shapes that direct users to another Lucidchart page, a different document, or an external URL for deeper context or next steps

Integrate seamlessly with platforms like Confluence, Jira, and Microsoft 365

Attach images to objects to provide visual documentation or instructions directly within the diagram

Lucidchart limitations

When users move from PowerPoint to Lucid, it might take some time to get proficient with the interface

While the free version is great for individual use, robust team features and advanced integrations are locked behind subscription tiers, which may make larger teams seek alternatives to Lucidchart

Lucidchart pricing

Free

Individual: $9/month

Team: $10 per user/month

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Lucidchart ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 5/5 (6500+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (2200+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Lucidchart?

A Capterra review says:

The experience working with Lucidchart has been very rewarding to us. It makes it easy for us to create all sorts of diagrams and charts that help us visualize our ideas and plans to keep our work streamlined.

The experience working with Lucidchart has been very rewarding to us. It makes it easy for us to create all sorts of diagrams and charts that help us visualize our ideas and plans to keep our work streamlined.

⚡ Template Archive: A process improvement template (also called a process performance template) is a structured guide for analyzing and improving your business processes. These templates help you add structure to your business process models and workflows.

3. Microsoft Visio (Best for enterprise-level BPMN and compliance-based process mapping)

via Microsoft Visio

Microsoft Visio is a flowchart software for documenting complex and cross-functional processes.

Choose from industry-standard templates like BPMN, cross-functional flowcharts, value stream maps, and six sigma charts to quickly capture operational workflows in a format that aligns with compliance and business standards.

This workflow mapping tool has over 250,000 shapes available. You can tailor diagrams and design processes to reflect the nuances of each department’s work.

To keep your diagrams accurate and aligned with business standards, Visio lets you apply built-in validation rules that flag errors such as incorrect BPMN logic before you share them with anyone.

Microsoft Visio best features

Add handwritten annotations with the Ink Editor to make editing diagrams more intuitive

Automatically generate organizational charts from data sources such as Excel, Exchange, or Microsoft Entra ID

Utilize powerful desktop features for creating highly detailed technical drawings

Create accessible diagrams with high-contrast support and narration

Embed and share diagrams seamlessly within the Microsoft ecosystem (Microsoft Teams, Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and SharePoint) to maintain consistent communication across your existing tools

Microsoft Visio limitation

The diagramming capabilities are sometimes slow, especially when connecting or editing multiple shapes individually

The user interface can feel less modern and intuitive compared to newer, web-first Visio competitors

Microsoft Visio pricing

Included in Microsoft 365 commercial plans

Visio plan 1: $5 per user/month (billed annually)

Visio plan 2: $15 per user/month (billed annually)

Visio Standard: $309. 99 (one-time purchase)

Visio Professional: $579. 99 (one-time purchase)

Microsoft Visio ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 2/5 (660+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (3280+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Microsoft Visio?

A G2 review states that:

Visio is a great product from Microsoft for creating efficient flowcharts, process maps, workflow diagrams and org charts. It provides a wide range of inbuilt features to create visual diagrams of systems and processes and is used for system design and software architecture.

Visio is a great product from Microsoft for creating efficient flowcharts, process maps, workflow diagrams and org charts. It provides a wide range of inbuilt features to create visual diagrams of systems and processes and is used for system design and software architecture.

📚 Bonus: Workflow Automation Examples and Use Cases

4. Creately (Best for collaborative whiteboarding and visual project planning)

via Creately

Creately is a process visualization tool that enables visual collaboration, knowledge management, and project execution. It allows users to collaboratively create detailed process maps, flowcharts, org charts, and more.

Its canvas-based approach lets users create diagrams and then link them directly to data, notes, and task management workflows without ever leaving the visual interface. You can also link multiple process maps to create a central discovery hub, providing a clear view of complex workflows across teams.

Creately AI can generate diagrams from text prompts, act as a brainstorming partner, and generate insights using expert frameworks.

The platform’s GitHub integration allows your dev teams to align your codebase visually with your mapped processes and keep planning and execution tightly in sync.

Creately best features

Use built-in project management tooling or integrate with your project management tool to keep things moving

Choose from 50+ types of standard diagrams and 1000+ shapes and connectors for professional diagramming

Transform your process diagrams into Kanban boards, timelines, or roadmaps for better workflow management

Collaborate with features like real-time cursors, in-line comments, and video conferencing

Connect data sets to shapes for creating dynamic, data-driven dashboards

Creately limitation

Users report integration problems wherein existing drawings refuse to load when imported into Jira or Confluence

The performance can occasionally lag on very large and complex canvases with thousands of items, especially in a collaborative session with many users

Creately pricing

Personal: $8/month

Team: $8 per user/month

Business: $149/month

Enterprise or OnPrem: Custom pricing

Creately rating and reviews

G2: 4. 4/5 (1330+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 4/5 (210+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Creately?

According to a G2 review:

I love how easy it is to create and collaborate on diagrams with Creately. The real-time collaboration feature is incredibly helpful for team projects, and the extensive library of templates and shapes saves a lot of time.

I love how easy it is to create and collaborate on diagrams with Creately. The real-time collaboration feature is incredibly helpful for team projects, and the extensive library of templates and shapes saves a lot of time.

5. Miro (Best for process visualization and brainstorming)

via Miro

Miro’s process mapping software allows you to map business-critical information, right from brainstorming to creating process maps, and organize it all using customizable Spaces.

With AI-powered diagram generation, you can type a simple prompt like ‘employee onboarding workflow’ or ‘procure-to-pay process’, and Miro builds a structured flowchart.

Miro also gives you access to enterprise-ready shape packs, including BPMN for formal process modeling, Swimlanes for responsibility mapping, and Value Stream Mapping for lean process improvement.

You can also add layers to your diagrams to switch between high-level overviews and detailed process steps.

Miro best features

Utilize Miro’s snap-to-grid functionality and automatic object dimensioning to maintain a structured, perfectly aligned layout

Engage teams in workshops and meetings with interactive features like voting and timers

Activate Focus Mode to immerse yourself in a streamlined, distraction-free environment for diagramming and detailed design work

Import. vsdx files from Lucidchart, Microsoft Visio, and Draw. io to review and collaborate with your team in a single, accessible workspace

Collaborate with ease using comments, reactions, @mentions, and cursor tracking

Miro limitation

For beginners, Miro’s vast functionalities can be overwhelming and require a learning curve

Performance can become sluggish on boards that are heavily populated with images, diagrams, and other elements

Miro pricing

Free

Starter: $10 per user/month

Business: $20 per user/month

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Miro Prototyping add-on is available at $25/month for a team

Miro rating and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (8100+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (1640+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Miro?

A G2 review says:

It’s incredibly useful for visualizing flows with our product managers and engineers – makes complex ideas so much clearer! If you’re looking for a solid tool to really bring your team’s ideas to life, you can’t go wrong with Miro.

It’s incredibly useful for visualizing flows with our product managers and engineers – makes complex ideas so much clearer! If you’re looking for a solid tool to really bring your team’s ideas to life, you can’t go wrong with Miro.

👀 Did You Know? There are five advanced business process mapping techniques. They include: Workflow diagrams

Data flow diagrams

Business process model and annotation (BPMN)

Unified model language (UML) diagrams

Suppliers, inputs, processes, outputs, and customers (SIPOC) diagrams

6. Process Street (Best for checklist-based workflows and repeatable task automation)

via Process Street

Process Street is an AI-powered workflow automation tool to optimize your operations and automate recurring processes.

While it’s not a traditional flowchart tool, Process Street allows dynamic branching using conditional logic. You can show or hide tasks based on form responses, roles, or other triggers. This lets you build flexible workflows similar to decision points in visual maps.

Each mapped workflow in Process Street becomes a live checklist with automation and team collaboration. Assign tasks, collect data through form fields, and trigger actions like sending Slack messages or creating tickets in other tools.

Process Street best features

Turn maps into reusable templates and create a new checklist for each instance in the workflow

Automate tasks by integrating with over 1,000 apps via webhooks and integrations

Provide Process AI with a few instructions or upload documents, and get personalized workflows

Introduce automated decision-making and adaptive workflow paths with conditional logic

Track activity and progress in real-time with a comprehensive dashboard

Organize and share knowledge with team members using Pages

Process Street limitation

Limited formatting options within tasks can make it challenging to customize and organize information for different workflows

It is primarily focused on linear, checklist-based processes and is not designed for creating complex visual diagrams like flowcharts or mind maps

Process Street pricing

A 14-day free trial

Startup: Custom pricing

Pro: Custom pricing

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Process Street rating and reviews

G2: 4. 6/5 (440+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (630+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Process Street?

According to a G2 review:

Process Street is essential to how we deliver repeatable value. It lets us standardize, scale, and track complex workflows. We use it daily for everything from healthcare compliance to HR automation.

Process Street is essential to how we deliver repeatable value. It lets us standardize, scale, and track complex workflows. We use it daily for everything from healthcare compliance to HR automation.

7. EdrawMax (Best for technical diagrams and detailed workflow customization)

via EdrawMax

The process visualization software EdrawMax by Wondershare offers more than 210 diagram types, from flowcharts to circuit diagrams, to meet your visual needs.

With this diagram maker, you can create an online workspace for mapping out complex workflows. The Microsoft-like interface and drag-and-drop features make it easy to get started. Choose from over 2000 built-in templates and 26,000 symbols for every stage of your workflow.

For advanced users, the search accuracy feature instantly fetches the relevant information from its repository when you’re creating diagrams.

EdrawMax best features

Generate or analyze your diagrams, including flowcharts, mind maps, org charts, and more, using EdrawMax AI

Collaborate with your team in real-time on its cloud-based platform

Design professional visuals for presentations, reports, and social media with infographic and design tools

Support multi-page diagrams with cross-page connectors for organizing complex workflows

Build a shared symbol library for team-wide reuse and visual standardization

EdrawMax limitation

The user interface, while feature-rich, can feel slightly dated and less streamlined compared to some modern web-first competitors

It does not allow users to edit flowcharts on their mobile devices

EdrawMax pricing

Individual Annual Subscription: $59. 99

Individual Perpetual : $119. 99

Individual Perpetual Bundle Plan: $129. 99

Teams: $9. 92 per user per month, billed annually

Business: Custom pricing

Student Six-month plan: $62

Student One-year plan: $85

Student Two-year plan: $139

Educators: Custom pricing

EdrawMax rating and reviews

G2: 4. 5/5 (130+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (200+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about EdrawMax?

A Capterra review says:

EdrawMax is great for creating flowcharts, network diagrams, drawings, organizational charts, kanban diagrams, digital presentations, design models, database diagrams, web design diagrams, electrical engineering diagrams, technical diagrams, Gantt charts, and many more.

EdrawMax is great for creating flowcharts, network diagrams, drawings, organizational charts, kanban diagrams, digital presentations, design models, database diagrams, web design diagrams, electrical engineering diagrams, technical diagrams, Gantt charts, and many more.

8. Diagrams. net (Best for secure, offline process mapping)

Diagrams. net (or draw. io) is a technology stack for building diagramming applications. It is also the world’s most widely used browser-based end-user diagramming software.

The open-source tool lets you start with informal, hand-drawn sketches for brainstorming and smoothly transition to formal, standardized diagrams. You can also generate diagrams from text descriptions using customizable smart templates.

Its straightforward, no-frills approach to diagramming and focus on user privacy, combined with its powerful integrations (especially with Confluence and Jira), make it a widely adopted tool.

You can deploy the tool entirely behind your firewall, ensuring full control over your data security and compliance with your organization’s governance policies.

Diagrams. net best features

Create a wide variety of technical and business diagrams completely for free

Drag and drop files to import and edit diagrams from various formats

Customize the interface and shape libraries to suit your specific needs

Use dark mode with customizable colors for comfortable viewing

Leverage an infinite canvas with rulers, grids, and guides for faster, precise diagramming

Control your data by saving files directly to your local device or personal cloud storage

Diagrams. net limitation

The auto-layout and snapping capabilities don’t always work smoothly, especially in complicated diagrams

It lacks real-time, multi-user collaboration features

The user interface can feel less polished and intuitive than the more modern, commercially funded alternatives

Diagrams. net pricing

Free trial

Cloud Standard: Free

Cloud Advanced: $37/month

Data Center: Starts at $6,250 per year

Diagrams. net rating and reviews

G2: 4. 4/5 (410+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (760+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Diagrams. net?

According to a G2 review:

I used Draw. io for creating an EER diagram along with one other teammate. We both collaborated on this project and Draw. io was seamlessly updating the diagram in real-time, which really grabbed my attention and something that I found very helpful.

I used Draw. io for creating an EER diagram along with one other teammate. We both collaborated on this project and Draw. io was seamlessly updating the diagram in real-time, which really grabbed my attention and something that I found very helpful.

9. Bizagi Modeler (Best for simulating and analyzing business process performance)

via Bizagi Modeler

Bizagi Modeler is a business mapping tool for creating and documenting business processes using the industry-standard Business Process Model and Notation (BPMN).

The platform is built to support the entire process lifecycle, from initial mapping and documentation to analysis, simulation, and preparation for automation.

In Bizagi Modeler, you can capture multiple process variants within a single model, including exceptions, conditional flows, and alternative paths. You can assign task owners and roles directly in the process map and link them to your organization’s data. This ensures accurate simulations and customized views by role.

The AI-powered validation goes beyond basic error checking. It identifies issues, offers improvement suggestions, and highlights potential risks to help you create more dependable process models.

Bizagi Modeler best features

Design business process diagrams that strictly adhere to BPMN 2. 0 standards

Simulate models to analyze performance, optimize resources, and identify bottlenecks before rollout

Export diagrams as PDF, Word, Excel, images, or BPMN XML for seamless integration

Connect maps to ERP and CRM systems for full process visibility and automation readiness

Collaborate with team members by publishing models to a centralized cloud repository

Bizagi Modeler limitation

The tool struggles with complex workflows, becomes resource-intensive, and lacks integrations with other programs

The software is highly focused on BPMN and is not a general-purpose tool for creating other types of diagrams, like mind maps, org charts, or infographics

Bizagi Modeler pricing

Individual : Free

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Bizagi Modeler rating and reviews

G2: 4. 6/5 (230+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 4/5 (140+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Bizagi Modeler?

A G2 review says:

Bizagi is an excellent BPM solution, offering a level of customization through JS code and plugins. Flexibility is one of its most important features. It has pre-built components for connecting to other systems that simplify implementation. It allows reusable forms and rules, which allows for smoother development.

Bizagi is an excellent BPM solution, offering a level of customization through JS code and plugins. Flexibility is one of its most important features. It has pre-built components for connecting to other systems that simplify implementation. It allows reusable forms and rules, which allows for smoother development.

📚 Also Read: How to Create and Optimize AI Process Maps

10. Tango (Best for auto-generating visual SOPs and step-by-step workflow guides)

via Tango

Tango AI makes process mapping effortless by automatically capturing your workflow as you go. Instead of manually creating process maps, you just perform a task while Tango records each step, takes screenshots, and generates clear, written instructions.

With features like automatic step capture, contextual screenshots, and intuitive editing tools, Tango turns your workflows into polished documentation. You can refine your guide by reordering steps, adding notes, or blurring sensitive information.

The final output is a shareable how-to guide that can be embedded in knowledge bases, shared via a link, or copied into other documents.

Tango best features

Click through your process, and Tango creates how-to guides with customizable screenshots and annotations

Guide users to the next steps for completing the process with interactive action boxes and overlays

Analyze adoption by seeing who is using the software or where they are getting stuck to optimize processes

Protect sensitive data with intelligent blurring and redaction features

Record workflows anywhere with just a click using Tango’s browser extension

Tango limitation

It is designed for documenting linear, screen-based digital processes and is not suitable for visualizing high-level, conceptual workflows or processes with complex branching logic and decision points

When copying images from guides, it pulls the full image instead of the cropped version

Tango pricing

Starts at $2000 per user/year (minimum required, discounts at scale)

Tango rating and reviews

G2: 4. 8/5 (330+ reviews)

Capterra: Not enough reviews

What are real-life users saying about Tango?

A G2 review says:

Since I started using Tango, everything has changed. I’m now able to efficiently and effectively create step-by-step process guides that are clear, consistent, and easy to follow.

Since I started using Tango, everything has changed. I’m now able to efficiently and effectively create step-by-step process guides that are clear, consistent, and easy to follow.

📮 ClickUp Insight: Only 12% of our survey respondents use AI features embedded within productivity suites. This low adoption suggests current implementations may lack the seamless, contextual integration that would compel users to transition from their preferred standalone conversational platforms. For example, can the AI execute an automation workflow based on a plain text prompt from the user? ClickUp Brain can! The AI is deeply integrated into every aspect of ClickUp, including but not limited to summarizing chat threads, drafting or polishing text, pulling up information from the workspace, generating images, and more! ✨ Join the 40% of ClickUp customers who have replaced 3+ apps with our everything app for work!

11. Slickplan (Best for visualizing website architecture and creating sitemaps for UX and content teams)

via Slickplan

Slickplan is a web-based planning tool built to help UX designers, developers, and content strategists structure, visualize, and communicate complex website architecture. Its pre-built templates help you jumpstart your projects and promote consistency across teams.

The core of the platform is its sitemap builder, which provides an intuitive drag-and-drop interface to create visual sitemaps, making it clear how pages and sections will relate to one another.

Users can create content plans, build user flow diagrams, and design visual funnels all within the same environment.

For added clarity in planning, assign page types such as ‘Form’, ‘Dialog’, or ‘External’ to define the purpose and function of each element in your diagram. You can export finalized diagrams in PDF, PNG, CSV, or DOCX formats and share them with internal stakeholders or include them in larger documentation workflows.

Slickplan best features

Incorporate images and design mockups from Figma or local files into your diagrams

Generate sitemaps and optimize site structure with the built-in AI assistant

Personalize your workspace with your company’s logo and color scheme

Collaborate in real time with team members using multi-user editing, live chat, and drop-pin commenting

Integrate with popular content management systems and design tools

Slickplan limitation

It is a highly specialized tool for website planning and is not useful for general business process mapping, flowcharts, or other types of diagrams

Some users have noted that the diagramming and flowchart capabilities are more basic than what dedicated diagramming applications offer

Slickplan pricing

A 14-day free trial

Basic: $11. 99/month

Pro: $34. 99/month

Team: 69. 99/month

Agency: 114. 99/month

Slickplan rating and reviews

G2: Not enough reviews

Capterra: 4. 4/5 (20+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Slickplan?

A Capterra review says:

It’s incredibly easy to use this software, making it client-friendly when trying to get them to actively engage with and amend sitemaps for projects. Multiple levels can be added to a sitemap in a condensed view. The collaboration element is great and different versions are great.

It’s incredibly easy to use this software, making it client-friendly when trying to get them to actively engage with and amend sitemaps for projects. Multiple levels can be added to a sitemap in a condensed view. The collaboration element is great and different versions are great.

12. Qntrl (Best for building structured workflows with parallel transitions)

via Qntrl

The advanced BPM automation platform Qntrl integrates processes and enhances visibility and tracking between departments.

Rather than focusing on the initial visualization of a workflow, Qntrl is built for execution, turning those process maps into live, trackable workflows. It also enhances process mapping by allowing you to create custom forms that gather the necessary data at each step of your workflow.

It’s particularly useful for managing processes that involve multiple stages, approvals, and collaboration between different departments, such as request management, bug tracking, or candidate hiring pipelines.

By enabling parallel transitions, Qntrl helps you represent tasks that occur simultaneously and offers you a clearer picture of complex workflows. Additionally, relation fields link related tasks and workflows within your map, giving you a connected process flow.

Qntrl best features

Orchestrate business processes with customizable forms and workflow stages

Monitor process progress with dashboards and reports to spot bottlenecks

Manage who can view or edit process maps and workflows

Apply conditional logic to automate workflows and route tasks based on predefined criteria

Integrate with other business applications to create a connected operational system

Qntrl limitation

It is not a dedicated diagramming tool, so it lacks the free-form visual mapping capabilities

Users have noted that setting up more complex, multi-layered workflows can require a significant learning curve

Qntrl pricing

Standard: $14. 37 per user/month

Enterprise: $28. 74 per user/month

Custom: Custom pricing

Qntrl rating and reviews

G2: 4. 5/5 (20+ reviews)

Capterra: Not enough reviews

What are real-life users saying about Qntrl?

According to a G2 review:

We can create custom scripts that are based on javascript. There are multiple options like assign to specific person, assign to any role or any team or automate with custom functions.

We can create custom scripts that are based on javascript. There are multiple options like assign to specific person, assign to any role or any team or automate with custom functions.

💡Pro Tip: New to building process maps? This video breaks it down, with examples. 👇

13. FigJam (Best for real-time collaborative flowcharting, brainstorming, and ideation)

via FigJam

FigJam, a collaborative whiteboard software from Figma, offers ready-made flowchart elements such as decisions, processes, and terminals for creating process maps.

Beyond diagramming, FigJam offers a rich set of collaborative tools such as stickies, stamps, timers, voting, and widgets. It allows for live ideation sessions and retrospectives alongside your process flows.

FigJam’s AI capabilities further enhance productivity by auto-generating flow structures, summarizing sticky notes, and grouping related steps. This process mapping tool helps your team move efficiently through complex or unorganized planning.

FigJam best features

Navigate and organize large, complex diagrams effortlessly using an expansive canvas with smooth zooming and panning for detailed views

Generate templates and summarize ideas automatically with the help of FigJam AI

Work offline seamlessly, with your changes automatically syncing once you reconnect to the internet

Integrate with popular tools like Slack, Jira, and Google Drive to streamline workflows and enhance team communication

FigJam limitation

While good for brainstorming and low-fidelity diagramming, it lacks specialized features for creating complex, data-linked, or technical diagrams

The platform doesn’t enable users to add custom shapes, patterns, or gradients

FigJam pricing

Starter: Free

Professional: From $5/month (Collab seat) to $20/month (Full seat)

Organization: From $5/month (Collab seat) to $55/month (Full seat), billed annually

Enterprise: From $5/month (Collab seat) to $90/month (Full seat), billed annually

FigJam rating and reviews

G2: 4. 5/5 (440+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 8/5 (30+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about FigJam?

A G2 review says:

I’ve used it regularly to make some really exciting interactive workshops where people have been fully remote and people have fed back that it is a really enjoyable piece of software to use.

I’ve used it regularly to make some really exciting interactive workshops where people have been fully remote and people have fed back that it is a really enjoyable piece of software to use.

14. Camunda (Best for creating and executing BPMN workflows)

via Camunda

Camunda is a process automation and orchestration platform designed for developers and business stakeholders.

If you’re looking for a process mapping tool that goes beyond just drawing diagrams, Camunda is a practical choice. It supports the full BPMN 2. 0 standard, which means the process maps you create aren’t just visual; they’re fully executable.

You can design a workflow, deploy it, and run it without having to translate the model into code manually. This closes the gap between process design and actual implementation.

Camunda also gives you real-time visibility into your workflows. As processes run, you can see which steps are active, completed, or have failed with their color-coded overlays on your BPMN diagrams.

Camunda best features

Model, deploy, and manage multiple AI agents to keep processes efficient and compliant

Embed decision tables and logic into your process maps using DMN to handle complex business rules

Replay historical data as tokens on BPMN diagrams with Camunda Optimize

Create modular, reusable workflows with Call Activities and Sub-Processes for cleaner process maps

Choose between self-managed and the usual SaaS model of deployment

Collaborate between business and IT teams using a common visual language

Camunda limitation

The interface can be complex for first-time users, especially those who are new to BPMN

It is a developer-centric tool that requires technical expertise to implement and manage

The platform is built for process execution and automation, and is not suitable for simple diagramming or brainstorming

Camunda pricing

Free

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Camunda rating and reviews

G2: 4. 5/5 (260+ reviews)

Capterra: Not enough reviews

What are real-life users saying about Camunda?

According to a G2 review:

Camunda provides a powerful and flexible platform for modeling and automating business processes using BPMN. What I find most helpful is the ease of integration with existing systems and the ability to visualize complex workflows clearly.

Camunda provides a powerful and flexible platform for modeling and automating business processes using BPMN. What I find most helpful is the ease of integration with existing systems and the ability to visualize complex workflows clearly.

15. Cardanit (Best for BPMN and DMN modeling with auto-layout diagrams)

via Cardanit

Cardanit is a cloud-based process mapping tool that combines BPMN and DMN. It allows users to map, manage, and optimize business processes and decision logic.

The auto-layout function automatically organizes your diagrams, helping you create clean, professional-looking models without manual adjustments.

You can export your models in BPMN-compliant XML format and transfer them to other systems while maintaining compatibility.

One of Cardanit’s key features is its process simulation capability, which allows users to analyze “what-if” scenarios to identify potential bottlenecks, calculate costs, and optimize resource allocation before implementing changes in the real world.

Cardanit best features

Customize elements such as colors, fonts, and labels to match your organizational branding or highlight key components for better visual clarity

Use the modeling ring to get smart suggestions on which BPMN elements can logically follow and reduce errors

Compare different versions of a process to track changes and improvements

Build a digital twin of your business models to assess potential improvements in a risk-free environment

Cardanit limitation

Some users might find the platform’s extensive features overwhelming at first

The tool is highly specialized for BPMN modeling and is not suitable for creating other types of diagrams, like mind maps, org charts, or network diagrams

Cardanit pricing

Basic: Free

Pro: $29/month (converted from Euro pricing)

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Cardanit rating and reviews

G2: Not enough reviews

Capterra: Not enough reviews

16. MindManager (Best for switching between mind maps and process charts)

via MindManager

MindManager is a comprehensive mind mapping and visual thinking tool that helps individuals and teams capture, organize, and act on their ideas.

Beyond simple mind maps, it can be used to create flowcharts, timelines, Venn and onion diagrams, Gantt charts, and concept maps, serving as a versatile tool for project planning and strategic thinking.

Even for the most complex process mapping examples, MindManager allows you to attach as many details (notes, deadlines, etc. ) as you want to each step. This means you don’t need to move information around the map repeatedly.

MindManager best features

Map data from Microsoft Office applications directly into MindManager to streamline the import and organization of information for process mapping

Assign priority levels to topics using a drag-and-drop interface and focus on critical tasks

Use color-coded indicators to show task status (e. g. , completed, at risk, overdue)

Present information dynamically with interactive map-based presentations

Keep all your links, documents, images, notes, business data, and tasks in one place

MindManager limitation

Flowchart graphics don’t allow users to manually fix or adjust routes, limiting the overall customization options of the platform

Its core strength is mind mapping and ideation; for creating highly technical or data-intensive process models, dedicated BPMN or flowcharting tools are often more suitable

MindManager pricing

Free trial

Essentials : $99/year

Professional : $179/year

Enterprise : Custom pricing

MindManager for Microsoft Teams: Starts at $105/year per user

MindManager for Students and Educators: Starts at $179/year

MindManager rating and reviews

G2: 4. 5/5 (190+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (70+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about MindManager?

A G2 review says:

MindManager really tops with its unique idea to transform the ideas to reality. Usually one who has the idea needs a solution to display it and make others understand. The application gives you the solution to build, visualize and organise the idea to work on it productively.

MindManager really tops with its unique idea to transform the ideas to reality. Usually one who has the idea needs a solution to display it and make others understand. The application gives you the solution to build, visualize and organise the idea to work on it productively.

📚 Also Read: Best Mind Mapping Software Tools

17. ClickCharts (Best for quickly creating simple flowcharts and diagrams)

via ClickCharts

The free flow diagram and flowchart maker, ClickCharts, is a handy platform to lay out your ideas and processes.

It is a desktop application that appeals to users who need a simple, no-frills tool for quickly mapping out a process or organizing ideas. It offers 60+ pre-designed chart templates to get started.

The software offers a good selection of symbols to support various diagram types, from UML diagrams to data flow charts. With auto-connect, linking shapes is quick and intuitive, helping you assemble well-structured diagrams effortlessly.

You can also export your diagrams in various formats like PDF, JPG, GIF, or PNG and embed them into presentations.

ClickCharts best features

Open and edit multiple diagrams simultaneously across different documents

Customize fonts, colors, fills, and strokes

Access over 900 process map symbols

Work offline with a dedicated desktop application

Export diagrams to common image formats for use in documents and presentations

ClickCharts limitation

Limited control over graphics can make it time-consuming to create more visually appealing flowcharts

It lacks the real-time collaboration and cloud-based features that are standard in modern, web-first applications

ClickCharts pricing

Free

ClickCharts rating and reviews

G2: Not enough reviews

Capterra: Not enough reviews

What are real-life users saying about ClickCharts?

A G2 review says:

I really liked that I was up and ready to work in basically no time. No learning required. Simple and easy interface.

I really liked that I was up and ready to work in basically no time. No learning required. Simple and easy interface.

📚 Also Read: A Complete Guide to Different Types of Charts

18. Minitab Workspace (Best for process improvement)

via Minitab Workspace

Minitab Workspace is a diagramming and mind-mapping tool to build flow charts for processes and organizational charts.

It includes everything from value stream maps and fishbone diagrams to project roadmaps and SWOT analysis forms, all in one integrated package of 100+ visual tools.

The platform supports data-driven decision-making, integrating seamlessly with Minitab’s statistical software. This allows teams to move from process mapping and brainstorming to rigorous statistical analysis within a unified environment.

It allows you to document analyses like ANOVA, regression, and hypothesis tests directly within the workspace, keeping your work consistent and easy to trace.

With over 60 customizable forms for DFMEA, control plans, and project charters, you can also standardize data collection and organization for your projects.

Minitab Workspace best features

Assess project progress at each phase using built-in tollgate reviews

Guide projects using established frameworks like DMAIC and Kaizen

Centralize all project-related visual tools and forms in one file

Test process variability and predict outcomes with an integrated Monte Carlo simulation

Organize complex ideas and explore hierarchical relationships using affinity and tree diagrams

Minitab limitation

Too many options in the analysis creation menu can make it confusing to use

The interface and experience are very structured and methodology-driven, which can feel restrictive for users looking for a more flexible, creative brainstorming tool

Minitab pricing

Custom pricing

Minitab rating and reviews

G2: 4. 3/5 (80+ reviews)

Capterra: Not enough reviews

What are real-life users saying about Minitab?

According to a G2 review:

All of the most common Lean and Six Sigma templates are available in one place, in one format, versus having to either locate or develop your own templates in other formats such as PowerPoint, Visio, Excel, or Word. It eliminates the need to purchase one-off software programs if you don’t already have access to them.

All of the most common Lean and Six Sigma templates are available in one place, in one format, versus having to either locate or develop your own templates in other formats such as PowerPoint, Visio, Excel, or Word. It eliminates the need to purchase one-off software programs if you don’t already have access to them.

⚡ Template Archive: Complex processes can be overwhelming for beginners. Here are the best process documentation templates to give you a head start by documenting your workflows.

19. Notion (Best for documenting and mapping workflows)

via Notion

While Notion is not a dedicated process mapping tool, its flexible canvas and database features can be adapted to build and manage workflows. Users can create process docs, checklists, and Kanban boards to track progress, and embed simple diagrams or link to dedicated diagramming tools to visualize the flow.

For added convenience, Notion provides a variety of customizable templates for process mapping and workflow management. You can also embed flowcharts from external tools like Lucidchart or Miro, and use Mermaid syntax within code blocks.

In addition, Notion AI can help you brainstorm process steps, write standard operating procedures (SOPs), summarize project notes, and automate database properties.

Notion best features

Build custom project dashboards and databases to manage workflows

Use different colors to distinguish task types like decisions, actions, and start/end points

Add icons or emojis to represent activities, statuses, or priorities for quick visual cues

Embed links to related Notion pages, documents, or external resources for easy access to more information

Collaborate with team members on all aspects of a project or process

Notion limitations

The platform lacks built-in visualization tools, such as graphs and mind mapping; users typically embed diagrams from other tools

Notion pricing

Free

Plus : $12 per user/month

Business : $24 per user/month

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Notion ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (6740+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (2560+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Notion?

A G2 review says:

I love Notion’s block-based pages and database system—being able to turn any page into a table, board, calendar, or gallery instantly is incredibly powerful. The vast library of community-created templates means I can get started on anything from meeting notes to product roadmaps in seconds.

I love Notion’s block-based pages and database system—being able to turn any page into a table, board, calendar, or gallery instantly is incredibly powerful. The vast library of community-created templates means I can get started on anything from meeting notes to product roadmaps in seconds.

20. Monday. com (Best for automating workflows with integrations)

Monday. com offers a collaborative workspace where you can bring all parts of your processes together in one place and organize them meaningfully. While it is not a traditional diagramming tool, it lets teams turn processes into visual dashboards.

Teams can map out the stages of any workflow—from a content pipeline to a sales funnel—using customizable columns, statuses, and timelines, providing a real-time view of who is doing what and when.

The platform’s AI assistant automates simple processes, extracts and organizes data, and flags risk. Users can also use process mapping templates to get started quickly.

Monday. com best features

Access 200+ templates to quickly build and customize process maps

Streamline repetitive tasks and maintain consistency across workflows using automation

Visualize project data using multiple views like Kanban, Gantt, and calendar

Integrate with third-party tools to enhance functionality and ensure smooth data flow across systems

Align multiple users on shared goals with centralized planning and connected workflows

Track progress and performance with customizable dashboards and reports

Monday. com limitations

It is not a process mapping or diagramming tool in the traditional sense; you cannot create complex, free-form flowcharts or BPMN diagrams directly on the platform

Admins and board owners don’t get notified when tasks haven’t progressed after a certain time period

Monday. com pricing

Free forever

Basic: $12 per user/month

Standard: $14 per user/month

Pro: $24 per seat/month

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Monday. com rating and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (13610+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (5480+ reviews)

What real-life users are saying about Monday. com?

A G2 review says:

Monday. com provides visual dashboards that provide a clear overview of tasks, deadlines, and progress, ensuring everyone stays aligned. I can easily check on progress on a project without having to wait for an update from the Project Manager.

Monday. com provides visual dashboards that provide a clear overview of tasks, deadlines, and progress, ensuring everyone stays aligned. I can easily check on progress on a project without having to wait for an update from the Project Manager.

Map Your Processes and Design Workflows With ClickUp

Many process mapping tools can help you draw diagrams, flowcharts, or mind maps.

However, you don’t want to just stop there. You want to connect these process maps with real-time execution and minimal manual intervention.

That’s where you need ClickUp. The everything app for work combines process mapping and documentation with intelligent task management, team collaboration, and real-time reporting, all within one AI-powered platform.

With ClickUp, you and your team can collaboratively brainstorm and design workflows, document every detail, and turn ideas into trackable activities with ease.

Ready to convert business process mapping from static diagrams to dynamic workflows? Sign up on ClickUp for free to get started.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

A. While process mapping tools are excellent for visualizing workflows, their limitations lie in their static nature and potential for oversimplification. A process map can quickly become outdated if not diligently maintained, failing to reflect the dynamic and often chaotic reality of day-to-day operations. Solutions like ClickUp that connect process maps to actual work and keep them updated in real time can overcome this limitation.

A. Tools such as ClickUp, Miro, Lucidchart, and Creately allow teams to collaborate on process mapping.