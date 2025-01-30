10 nejlepších alternativ a konkurentů SharePointu v roce 2025

Owned by Microsoft, SharePoint has long been a go-to platform for businesses looking to improve productivity, collaborate, and manage content efficiently. However, popular doesn’t always mean best.
With the rise of better technology and a need for more flexible and innovative tools, companies are exploring other options that match their requirements more closely.
To help you determine the perfect fit, we will explore the top 10 Microsoft SharePoint alternatives and competitors and highlight their key features, pros and cons, pricing, and more.
What Should You Look for in SharePoint Alternatives?
Choosing the best SharePoint alternative can be a hassle when you don’t know the exact project management features to consider. It’s essential to look out for a productivity solution that allows for easy sharing, team collaboration, and integration with your already existing stack.
Another critical functionality to check for is flexibility, especially for businesses with unique workflows—a platform that offers customizable templates and automations that can easily be tailored to your specific needs.
And, of course, pricing! Go for an option that is transparent with its pricing—no hidden additional costs for file sharing or knowledge management and collaboration software. Some platforms also offer freemium versions, which you can try before upgrading to a paid plan.
10 Best SharePoint Alternatives & Competitors
Explore our list of the top 10 SharePoint alternatives so you can choose a solution with all the necessary features for effective collaborations and increased productivity across cross-functional teams.
1. ClickUp
One of the best alternatives to SharePoint is ClickUp because of its highly-customizable collaboration features, knowledge management software, and file-sharing capabilities to keep your team productive. And that’s not even mentioning the stellar customer reviews!
ClickUp works as a CRM, a visual Whiteboard tool, or a project management platform to manage tasks and workloads. Its many features help teams stay organized, collaborate effectively, and streamline workflows—making it one of the best productivity tools.
The app’s solid combination of customization, documentation, collaboration software, and task management features make it a great SharePoint alternative for teams of all sizes and industries.
ClickUp best features
- ClickUp Docs: Organize your team’s knowledge in one place and make sure everyone has access to the resources they need to do their jobs efficiently.
- Customizable views: Customize your workspaces to fit your needs. With customizable views, teams can switch between views like list view, board view, and calendar view, all within the same workspace
- Agile project management: Enjoy templates for sprint planning, burndown charts, and custom workflows, making it easy for you to manage projects with Agile methodologies.
- Time tracking: Track time spent on tasks, set estimates, and view time reports.
- Collaboration tools: Communicate with your team using various collaboration tools, such as chat rooms, mentions, and task assignments, making communication and working together easy.
- Integrations: ClickUp integrates with many other solutions, including Slack, Google Drive, and Trello, allowing you to work seamlessly across different platforms.
- Templates: ClickUp offers a variety of pre-built templates for different use cases, such as product launches, event planning, and content management.
ClickUp limitations
ClickUp is one of the most functional project management tools available, but the software has a few limitations — from its complexity to a slightly steep learning curve. Thankfully, its versatility and several use cases have made it a top pick for many users, regardless.
ClickUp pricing
ClickUp customer ratings
- G2: 4. 7/5 (6,700+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 7/5 (3,600+ reviews)
2. SamePage
SamePage is another SharePoint competitor. It is a project collaboration tool that helps manage, organize, and share files. The app lets you collaborate in real-time, helping your team achieve faster results. Paylocity acquired Samepage in 2020 and is pivoting to build an employee engagement and team collaboration platform—ultimately updating some key features.
SamePage best features
- Team chat and instant messaging
- In-built video conferencing
- Task management
- File sharing and collaboration
SamePage limitations
- Not currently accepting new signups
- Only available on the desktop and mobile app
SamePage pricing
- Free version
- Standard plan: $7. 50/month per user
- Pro Plan: $9/month per user
SamePage customer ratings
- G2: 4. 5/5 (210+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 8/5 (810+ reviews)
3. Google Workspace
Google Workspace, formerly known as G Suite, is a cloud-based collection of productivity tools for teamwork and collaboration. While it’s not a direct SharePoint competitor, several Google Workspace tools can be an alternative to SharePoint.
Platforms like Gmail, Google Meet, Google Drive, Google Calendar, Google Docs, and more are all available within Google Workspace — enabling seamless collaboration and content management with few to no third-party tools.
Google Workspace best features
- Cloud storage
- Real-time document collaboration in Google Docs
- Video conferencing
- Email functionality is apart of its major key features
- Data security
Google Workspace limitation
- Unfriendly to third-party collaboration
- Upload and storage limits (Check out these Google Workspace alternatives!)
Google Workspace’s pricing
Google Workspace typically offers four pricing plans:
- Business Starter: $6/month per user
- Business Standard: $12/month per user
- Business Plus: $18/month per user
- Enterprise: Contact Sales for pricing
Google Workspace customer ratings
- G2: 4. 6/5 (40,400+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 7 (14,600+ reviews)
4. Huddle
Huddle is another SharePoint alternative providing a document-centric experience for internal teams, clients, and stakeholders. It offers a unique and secure platform that lets users conduct work reviews, share knowledge securely and collaborate efficiently.
This collaboration tool also lets users in highly regulated industries maintain complete document control, enabling them to meet project goals consistently.
Huddle best features
- Government-grade security
- User-friendly interface
- Enables seamless control of and access to document versions
- External document collaboration features like file sharing and file request
- Automatic activity tracking
- Supports many different file formats
- Client portals
Huddle limitations
- Occasionally freezes up documents
- Confusing software settings
- Limited reporting capabilities
Huddle’s pricing
Huddle offers four pricing plans:
- Essential: $15/month per user
- Plus: $30/month per user
- Team Starter: $150/month
- Premier: Contact Sales for pricing
Huddle customer ratings
- G2: 4. 2/5 (100+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 4/5 (50+ reviews)
5. Nuxeo
Nuxeo is an open-source content management system that allows teams and managers to store and manage digital assets. This SharePoint alternative lets users build smart, low-code content apps that enable decision-making and improve customer experiences.
Unlike traditional content management platforms with limited flexibility and scalability, Nuxeo leverages the power of AI to help organizations stay efficient and get the most value from their content.
Nuxeo best features
- AI project management
- Digital asset management and document collaboration
- Claims management
- Content search and analytics
- Workflow management and automation systems
- REST API for complex content interactions
- Supports integration with other systems
Nuxeo limitations
- Complex backend setup
- Unfriendly user-interface
- Poor community and forums
Nuxeo pricing
Nuxeo offers a 30-day free trial while getting a paid subscription requires a demo booking.
Nuxeo customer rating
- G2: 4/5 (70+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 2/5 (30+ reviews)
6. Confluence
Confluence is a remote-friendly team workspace developed by Atlassian. It gives companies access to a centralized platform where information can be created, shared, and organized.
With many customizable and ready-to-use templates, Confluence is perfect for building a knowledge base or company wiki. On the downside, though, setting up the software takes a lot of learning.
Confluence best features
- Numerous team and project templates to speed up documentation
- Superior integration features
- Page versioning for tracking document change history
- A permissions functionality for access control
- Mobile-friendly
Confluence limitations
- Limited storage
- Non-intuitive search functionality
- Syncing across multiple devices takes time
- Difficulty exporting PDFs
- Steep learning curve (check out these Confluence alternatives!)
Confluence pricing
Confluence has three pricing plans, and custom packages for teams with more than 100 members:
- Free: $0/month per user
- Standard: $5. 75/month per user
- Premium: $11/month per user
Confluence customer ratings
- G2: 4. 1/5 (3500+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 4/5 (2900+ reviews)
7. Jostle
Jostle is a collaboration software for improving employee communication, collaboration, and engagement. The app lets companies publish company news, make critical announcements, and run employee feedback polls to boost team productivity.
With Jostle, you can rest assured that everyone in your organization has a central platform to find relevant information, clarify issues, and share successes – regardless of location or time zone.
Jostle best features
- Polling feature for collecting team input on a critical company decision
- Activity feed to keep employees informed and up to date
- Discussions forum to facilitate collaboration, project management, and transparency
- Document library for sorting files and enabling easy content search
- Easy integration with Microsoft Office and Google Files
Jostle’s limitations
- No free trial is available
- No threaded discussions, so following conversations and topics can be difficult
- No freemium version is available
- Limited customization functionality
Jostle’s pricing
Jostle has four pricing plans, but pricing is determined based on company size and needs.
- Bronze
- Silver
- Gold
- Platinum
Jostle’s customer ratings
- G2: 4. 5 (190+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 4 (70+ reviews)
8. Box
Box is a cloud-based platform for secure file storage, content management, and team collaboration. It helps organizations centralize their team-wide documentation and can be implemented across multiple use cases — marketing, sales, HR, finance, engineering, and more.
With Box, users can share secure file links, add collaborators to groups, approve files, and get important documents signed.
Box best features
- Intelligent threat detection and full information governance
- Classification-based security features
- E-signatures for seamless contract and agreement signing
- 1500+ app integrations
- Content migration
- User management admin controls
- File sharing and cloud storage
Box limitation
- No native syncing feature
- Limited file uploads
- Software incompatibilities
- Unsuitable for mass content transfers
- Limited search function
- No free plan
Box pricing
Box has four pricing plans:
- Business: $15/month per user
- Business plus: $25/month per user
- Enterprise: $35/month per user
- Enterprise plus: Custom payment plan
Box customer ratings
- G2: 4. 2 (4,800+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 4 (5,200+ reviews)
9. Alfresco
Alfresco is a content management system that provides solutions to organizations looking to connect, protect and manage critical information. Its open-source software stores and organizes information efficiently, preventing wasted time and boosting productivity.
Unlike some other SharePoint Alternatives, the Alfresco team hosts virtual events and webinars — and provides hands-on customer support.
Alfresco best features
- Achieve regulatory compliance with document management, audit trails, retention policies, and access controls to ensure the proper handling and retention of content
- A comprehensive document management system allows you to store, organize, and categorize documents in a central repository
- Enjoy version control, check-in/check-out capabilities, metadata management, full-text search, and collaboration tools for efficient document handling
- Capture and analyze data related to content usage, user behavior, and system performance
- Design, model, and automate your business processes and workflows with process modeling, task assignment, workflow routing, and case tracking
Alfresco limitations
- Unfriendly user interface
- No drag-and-drop functionality
- Occasional document upload issues
- Limited search capabilities
Alfresco pricing
Alfresco offers custom pricing to suit team or individual needs.
Alfresco customer ratings
- G2: 3. 6 (40 reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 1 (20+ reviews)
10. Redbooth
With its intuitive content and project management solution, Redbooth helps organizations effectively plan tasks, organize projects and maintain consistent team communications.
Redbooth has limited reporting capabilities, making it difficult for managers to generate detailed project performance reports.
Redbooth best features
- Pre-built project management templates
- Kanban boards for easy workflow visualization
- AI-powered task management
- Mobile-friendly
- HD video meetings
- In-depth productivity reports
- Visual project timelines
Redbooth limitations
- Complex and clunky software
- Complicated file storage and organization
- Inadequate support for new users
- Inability to assign subtasks with dates
- Limited notification settings
Redbooth pricing
- Redbooth Pro: $9/month per user
- Redbooth Business: $15/month per user
- Redbooth Enterprise: Customizable according to your team’s needs.
Redbooth customer ratings
- G2: 4. 4 (98 reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 4 (89 reviews)
ClickUp: The Best SharePoint Alternative for Your Team
If you’re reading this in search of Microsoft SharePoint Alternatives with content and project management features that tick all the boxes for you and your team, you’re in luck!
Why waste time wrestling with a subpar tool when there’s an easy fix? Take control of your project documentation, team communication, and task management with ClickUp — the all-in-one solution for all your productivity needs.
Give ClickUp a try today and see why it is the best Microsoft SharePoint alternative on the market.