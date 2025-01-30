10 nejlepších alternativ a konkurentů SharePointu v roce 2025

Owned by Microsoft, SharePoint has long been a go-to platform for businesses looking to improve productivity, collaborate, and manage content efficiently. However, popular doesn’t always mean best.

With the rise of better technology and a need for more flexible and innovative tools, companies are exploring other options that match their requirements more closely.

To help you determine the perfect fit, we will explore the top 10 Microsoft SharePoint alternatives and competitors and highlight their key features, pros and cons, pricing, and more.

What Should You Look for in SharePoint Alternatives?

Choosing the best SharePoint alternative can be a hassle when you don’t know the exact project management features to consider. It’s essential to look out for a productivity solution that allows for easy sharing, team collaboration, and integration with your already existing stack.

Another critical functionality to check for is flexibility, especially for businesses with unique workflows—a platform that offers customizable templates and automations that can easily be tailored to your specific needs.

And, of course, pricing! Go for an option that is transparent with its pricing—no hidden additional costs for file sharing or knowledge management and collaboration software. Some platforms also offer freemium versions, which you can try before upgrading to a paid plan.

10 Best SharePoint Alternatives & Competitors

Explore our list of the top 10 SharePoint alternatives so you can choose a solution with all the necessary features for effective collaborations and increased productivity across cross-functional teams.

ClickUp’s 15+ views provide organizations with a wall-to-wall solution for every team

One of the best alternatives to SharePoint is ClickUp because of its highly-customizable collaboration features, knowledge management software, and file-sharing capabilities to keep your team productive. And that’s not even mentioning the stellar customer reviews!

ClickUp works as a CRM, a visual Whiteboard tool, or a project management platform to manage tasks and workloads. Its many features help teams stay organized, collaborate effectively, and streamline workflows—making it one of the best productivity tools.

The app’s solid combination of customization, documentation, collaboration software, and task management features make it a great SharePoint alternative for teams of all sizes and industries.

ClickUp best features

ClickUp Docs : Organize your team’s knowledge in one place and make sure everyone has access to the resources they need to do their jobs efficiently.

Customizable views: Customize your workspaces to fit your needs. With customizable views, teams can switch between views like list view, board view, and calendar view, all within the same workspace

Agile project management: Enjoy templates for sprint planning, burndown charts, and custom workflows, making it easy for you to manage projects with Agile methodologies. Enjoy templates for sprint planning, burndown charts, and custom workflows, making it easy for you to manage projects with Agile methodologies.

Time tracking: Track time spent on tasks, set estimates, and view time reports.

Collaboration tools: Communicate with your team using various collaboration tools, such as chat rooms, mentions, and task assignments, making communication and working together easy.

Integrations: ClickUp integrates with many other solutions, including Slack, Google Drive, and Trello, allowing you to work seamlessly across different platforms.

Templates: ClickUp offers a variety of pre-built templates for different use cases, such as product launches, event planning, and : ClickUp offers a variety of pre-built templates for different use cases, such as product launches, event planning, and content management

ClickUp limitations

ClickUp is one of the most functional project management tools available, but the software has a few limitations — from its complexity to a slightly steep learning curve. Thankfully, its versatility and several use cases have made it a top pick for many users, regardless.

ClickUp pricing

ClickUp customer ratings

G2: 4. 7/5 (6,700+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (3,600+ reviews)

📮 ClickUp Insight: 83% of knowledge worker s rely primarily on email and chat for team communication. However, nearly 60% of their workday is lost switching between these tools and searching for information. With an everything app for work like ClickUp, your project management, messaging, emails, and chats all converge in one place! It’s time to centralize and energize!

2. SamePage

Via SamePage

SamePage is another SharePoint competitor. It is a project collaboration tool that helps manage, organize, and share files. The app lets you collaborate in real-time, helping your team achieve faster results. Paylocity acquired Samepage in 2020 and is pivoting to build an employee engagement and team collaboration platform—ultimately updating some key features.

SamePage best features

Team chat and instant messaging

In-built video conferencing

Task management

File sharing and collaboration

SamePage limitations

Not currently accepting new signups

Only available on the desktop and mobile app

SamePage pricing

Free version

Standard plan: $7. 50/month per user

Pro Plan: $9/month per user

SamePage customer ratings

G2: 4. 5/5 (210+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 8/5 (810+ reviews)

3. Google Workspace

Via Google

Google Workspace, formerly known as G Suite, is a cloud-based collection of productivity tools for teamwork and collaboration. While it’s not a direct SharePoint competitor, several Google Workspace tools can be an alternative to SharePoint.

Platforms like Gmail, Google Meet, Google Drive, Google Calendar, Google Docs, and more are all available within Google Workspace — enabling seamless collaboration and content management with few to no third-party tools.

Google Workspace best features

Cloud storage

Real-time document collaboration in Google Docs

Video conferencing

Email functionality is apart of its major key features

Data security

Google Workspace limitation

Unfriendly to third-party collaboration

Upload and storage limits (Check out these Google Workspace alternatives !)

Google Workspace’s pricing

Google Workspace typically offers four pricing plans:

Business Starter : $6/month per user

Business Standard : $12/month per user

Business Plus : $18/month per user

Enterprise: Contact Sales for pricing

Google Workspace customer ratings

G2 : 4. 6/5 (40,400+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7 (14,600+ reviews)

4. Huddle

Via Ideagen

Huddle is another SharePoint alternative providing a document-centric experience for internal teams, clients, and stakeholders. It offers a unique and secure platform that lets users conduct work reviews, share knowledge securely and collaborate efficiently.

This collaboration tool also lets users in highly regulated industries maintain complete document control, enabling them to meet project goals consistently.

Huddle best features

Government-grade security

User-friendly interface

Enables seamless control of and access to document versions

External document collaboration features like file sharing and file request

Automatic activity tracking

Supports many different file formats

Client portals

Huddle limitations

Occasionally freezes up documents

Confusing software settings

Limited reporting capabilities

Huddle’s pricing

Huddle offers four pricing plans:

Essential: $15/month per user

Plus: $30/month per user

Team Starter: $150/month

Premier: Contact Sales for pricing

Huddle customer ratings

G2 : 4. 2/5 (100+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 4/5 (50+ reviews)

5. Nuxeo

Via Nuxeo

Nuxeo is an open-source content management system that allows teams and managers to store and manage digital assets. This SharePoint alternative lets users build smart, low-code content apps that enable decision-making and improve customer experiences.

Unlike traditional content management platforms with limited flexibility and scalability, Nuxeo leverages the power of AI to help organizations stay efficient and get the most value from their content.

Nuxeo best features

AI project management

Digital asset management and document collaboration

Claims management

Content search and analytics

Workflow management and automation systems

REST API for complex content interactions

Supports integration with other systems

Nuxeo limitations

Complex backend setup

Unfriendly user-interface

Poor community and forums

Nuxeo pricing

Nuxeo offers a 30-day free trial while getting a paid subscription requires a demo booking.

Nuxeo customer rating

G2 : 4/5 (70+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 2/5 (30+ reviews)

6. Confluence

Via Atlassian

Confluence is a remote-friendly team workspace developed by Atlassian. It gives companies access to a centralized platform where information can be created, shared, and organized.

With many customizable and ready-to-use templates, Confluence is perfect for building a knowledge base or company wiki. On the downside, though, setting up the software takes a lot of learning.

Compare SharePoint Vs Confluence!

Confluence best features

Numerous team and project templates to speed up documentation

Superior integration features

Page versioning for tracking document change history

A permissions functionality for access control

Mobile-friendly

Confluence limitations

Limited storage

Non-intuitive search functionality

Syncing across multiple devices takes time

Difficulty exporting PDFs

Steep learning curve (check out these Confluence alternatives !)

Confluence pricing

Confluence has three pricing plans, and custom packages for teams with more than 100 members:

Free: $0/month per user

Standard: $5. 75/month per user

Premium: $11/month per user

Confluence customer ratings

G2 : 4. 1/5 (3500+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 4/5 (2900+ reviews)

Compare Confluence Vs Notion!

7. Jostle

Via Jostle

Jostle is a collaboration software for improving employee communication, collaboration, and engagement. The app lets companies publish company news, make critical announcements, and run employee feedback polls to boost team productivity.

With Jostle, you can rest assured that everyone in your organization has a central platform to find relevant information, clarify issues, and share successes – regardless of location or time zone.

Jostle best features

Polling feature for collecting team input on a critical company decision

Activity feed to keep employees informed and up to date

Discussions forum to facilitate collaboration, project management, and transparency

Document library for sorting files and enabling easy content search

Easy integration with Microsoft Office and Google Files

Jostle’s limitations

No free trial is available

No threaded discussions, so following conversations and topics can be difficult

No freemium version is available

Limited customization functionality

Jostle’s pricing

Jostle has four pricing plans, but pricing is determined based on company size and needs.

Bronze

Silver

Gold

Platinum

Jostle’s customer ratings

G2 : 4. 5 (190+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 4 (70+ reviews)

8. Box

Via Box

Box is a cloud-based platform for secure file storage, content management, and team collaboration. It helps organizations centralize their team-wide documentation and can be implemented across multiple use cases — marketing, sales, HR, finance, engineering, and more.

With Box, users can share secure file links, add collaborators to groups, approve files, and get important documents signed.

Box best features

Intelligent threat detection and full information governance

Classification-based security features

E-signatures for seamless contract and agreement signing

1500+ app integrations

Content migration

User management admin controls

File sharing and cloud storage

Box limitation

No native syncing feature

Limited file uploads

Software incompatibilities

Unsuitable for mass content transfers

Limited search function

No free plan

Box pricing

Box has four pricing plans:

Business : $15/month per user

Business plus : $25/month per user

Enterprise : $35/month per user

Enterprise plus: Custom payment plan

Box customer ratings

G2 : 4. 2 (4,800+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 4 (5,200+ reviews)

9. Alfresco

Via Alfresco

Alfresco is a content management system that provides solutions to organizations looking to connect, protect and manage critical information. Its open-source software stores and organizes information efficiently, preventing wasted time and boosting productivity.

Unlike some other SharePoint Alternatives, the Alfresco team hosts virtual events and webinars — and provides hands-on customer support.

Alfresco best features

Achieve regulatory compliance with document management, audit trails, retention policies, and access controls to ensure the proper handling and retention of content

A comprehensive document management system allows you to store, organize, and categorize documents in a central repository

Enjoy version control, check-in/check-out capabilities, metadata management, full-text search, and collaboration tools for efficient document handling

Capture and analyze data related to content usage, user behavior, and system performance

Design, model, and automate your business processes and workflows with process modeling, task assignment, workflow routing, and case tracking

Alfresco limitations

Unfriendly user interface

No drag-and-drop functionality

Occasional document upload issues

Limited search capabilities

Alfresco pricing

Alfresco offers custom pricing to suit team or individual needs.

Alfresco customer ratings

G2 : 3. 6 (40 reviews)

Capterra: 4. 1 (20+ reviews)

10. Redbooth

Via Redbooth

With its intuitive content and project management solution, Redbooth helps organizations effectively plan tasks, organize projects and maintain consistent team communications.

Redbooth has limited reporting capabilities, making it difficult for managers to generate detailed project performance reports.

Redbooth best features

Pre-built project management templates

Kanban boards for easy workflow visualization

AI-powered task management

Mobile-friendly

HD video meetings

In-depth productivity reports

Visual project timelines

Redbooth limitations

Complex and clunky software

Complicated file storage and organization

Inadequate support for new users

Inability to assign subtasks with dates

Limited notification settings

Redbooth pricing

Redbooth Pro : $9/month per user

Redbooth Business : $15/month per user

Redbooth Enterprise: Customizable according to your team’s needs.

Redbooth customer ratings

G2 : 4. 4 (98 reviews)

Capterra: 4. 4 (89 reviews)

ClickUp: The Best SharePoint Alternative for Your Team

If you’re reading this in search of Microsoft SharePoint Alternatives with content and project management features that tick all the boxes for you and your team, you’re in luck!

Why waste time wrestling with a subpar tool when there’s an easy fix? Take control of your project documentation, team communication, and task management with ClickUp — the all-in-one solution for all your productivity needs.

Give ClickUp a try today and see why it is the best Microsoft SharePoint alternative on the market.