ClickUp срещу Teams: кой инструмент за сътрудничество е подходящ за вас?

Huddling around a conference table seems like a distant memory. Virtual brainstorming sessions and online meetings are the norm.

But are they always as productive as you’d like?

68% of employees find inefficient team meetings as their top productivity killer.

A collaborative environment can significantly improve productivity by reducing wasted time—in meetings or otherwise.

The right digital collaboration tool can help you get there faster through solid task management or streamlined communication.

Consider the relative merits of ClickUp vs. Microsoft Teams. They’re strong options for keeping teams connected, organized, and efficient. So, which one will suit your team best?

What Is ClickUp?

ClickUp isn’t simply a collaboration tool. It’s the everything app for work where your tasks and conversations converge. Known for its powerful project management features, it has the most critical capabilities you’d expect from any top-notch work management tool.

Use ClickUp Kanban Boards to get a clear, high-level view of all your tasks

From recording and sharing your screen to co-creating and editing documents with your team, this software can single-handedly manage your discussion threads and tasks in the same window. The result? Reduced app overload so your team can do more without jumping between tools all day.

Features like Custom Fields, Custom Views, templates, and Task Dependencies keep projects running smoothly, while @mentions, Assigned Comments, and contextual Chat threads keep everyone on the same page. Whether you’re a startup or an enterprise, ClickUp adapts to your team’s style and transforms how you get things done.

ClickUp features

Let’s break down some of ClickUp’s collaboration features.

Feature #1: Record async videos with ClickUp Clips

Suppose you missed a crucial meeting. How would you prefer to catch up? Go through disjointed email threads to try to piece together what happened, or just watch a recorded summary of the meeting your colleague shared with you? The choice is obvious, and that’s what ClickUp Clips are for.

Record and share videos in tasks or chats with ClickUp Clips

A great communication tool for remote work, training, or video explanations, ClickUp Clips combine screen recording and video messaging with task management. You can use them to easily create tutorials, give visual feedback, or explain complex processes. You can also turn parts of the video transcript directly into ClickUp Tasks.

Add feedback and comments anywhere to your ClickUp Clips with a single click

ClickUp neatly organizes and saves all your videos in the Clips Hub, making it easy to find them later. You can also share them in different ways—like embedding them directly in ClickUp Tasks, sending them as links, or downloading the videos.

Feature #2: Coordinate your weekly meetings with shared calendars

Want to integrate meeting management directly into your workspace? Use ClickUp Meetings!

One of the best features is how it connects meetings to actual outcomes. You can schedule meetings, take detailed notes, produce agendas, and turn discussion points into tasks—all in one place. Important decisions and action items won’t get lost in the shuffle.

You can also carry over notes and action items to the next meeting, so you have a clear record of what’s been discussed and decided. This helps you track project progress, follow up on pending items, and ensure accountability—all in a easy-to-use interface.

💡Pro Tip: Start and attend Zoom Meetings directly from your tasks or chats in ClickUp with ClickUp’s Zoom Integration. Transition from task discussions to video calls without leaving ClickUp!

Get a head start on your meetings with access to a template library in ClickUp Meetings

Plus, with ClickUp’s ready-to-use communication templates (like the ClickUp Conference Management Template ), you can build a solid plan that makes every meeting more productive and keeps a clear record of team commitments and project updates.

Download This Template Use the beginner-friendly ClickUp Meetings Template to start with a readymade framework

If you ask us, we’d suggest giving the ClickUp Meetings Template a shot.

This fully customizable, pre-built framework provides a solid foundation for you to get started. It comes with:

A set of predefined Custom Statuses to monitor task progress(e. g. , Scheduled, In Progress, Open, Closed)

Priority levels and categories for better visibility into each meeting’s stage. This makes it easy to track progress and ensure action items and discussion points aren’t missed

Multiple viewing options to suit your team’s workflow: Traditional list view, visual Kanban board, Calendar, and an embedded conversation thread

Feature #3: Take notes and auto-transcribe your meetings

ClickUp Brain, the platform’s native AI, is a smart knowledge assistant within your workspace.

Ask ClickUp Brain to auto-transcribe your Clips and get access to key highlights

Its auto-transcription feature actively converts your video content into searchable knowledge. This makes it easy to scan through videos, jump to specific timestamps, and pull out specific discussions, decisions, or explanations without watching the entire recording.

The AI tool can also auto-generate meeting notes and agendas, plus summarize meeting minutes in seconds.

Let ClickUp Brain look up what you need instead of doing it yourself

Team members can even ask questions about a video, and ClickUp Brain will comb through the transcripts to provide relevant answers.

Plus, this tool automatically generates action items and subtasks during discussions. So, by the time your meeting ends, all key decisions and responsibilities are captured and ready for follow-up.

This way, your productivity amplifies, and you never lose sight of valuable insights in hours of footage.

Bonus feature: Going the extra mile with instant chats and whiteboards

What if you immediately need to discuss something with your team members? Turn to ClickUp Chat. It brings all your one-on-one and team conversations, comments, updates, and project activity together in one place, so you can seamlessly transition from discussion to action without switching apps.

Keep discussions in sync with tasks for clear, integrated workflows using ClickUp Chat

Turn any message into a task with just a click. ClickUp’s AI can capture context from your conversations and create detailed tasks ready for execution, saving you from the hassle of manual entry. Plus, mentioning a task or document in a chat automatically creates links to those items.

👀 Did You Know? Other AI tools within ClickUp chat include AI Answers from your chat history and connected apps, plus AI CatchUps to summarize threads you missed.

Need to have a live discussion? SyncUps in ClickUp Chat allows for video and audio calls right within your workspace. You can share your screen, link tasks during the call, and even have AI summarize the meeting and create action items with the FollowUps feature afterward.

Brainstorm visually and turn your best ideas into tasks with ClickUp Whiteboards

If you and your team are more visual, whiteboard-huddling types, ClickUp Whiteboards are perfect for you. They allow you to map ideas, design workflows, and hold strategic discussions in one place.

💡Pro Tip: Use these whiteboard templates to save time and organize your ideas quickly. They help you work efficiently and kickstart teamwork by getting your team on the same page.

ClickUp pricing

Free Forever

Unlimited: $7/user per month

Business: $12/user per month

Enterprise: Contact for pricing

ClickUp Brain is available on all paid plans for $7 per Workspace member per month

What is Microsoft Teams?

via Microsoft Teams

Microsoft Teams is a versatile collaboration hub where you can chat, hold virtual meetings, share files, and work on documents with your team. Its unique integration with Microsoft 365 makes it ideal for companies using that ecosystem, streamlining workflows with apps like Word, Excel, and Outlook.

Available on mobile, Teams keeps you connected anywhere. Teams offers dedicated channels, high-quality audio-video calls, and screen sharing to connect with everyone, whether for a quick check-in or a large virtual event.

Microsoft Teams features

Let’s break down some of Teams’ standout features.

Feature #1: Record meetings and host live events for thousands of attendees

Teams has become a powerful video conferencing tool, supporting up to 10,000 participants with unlimited call duration.

via Microsoft Teams

It comes with everything you need for a productive meeting experience: live captions, recording options, screen sharing, and noise suppression to filter out background sounds. Breakout Rooms enable smaller group discussions, while customizable backgrounds and Together Mode create a more natural feel.

However, during highly customized meetings, users have faced slow loading times without a high-bandwidth connection. So, it’s always a good idea to update your browser regularly for the best performance.

via Microsoft Teams

Teams supports webinars with up to 1,000 interactive participants and 20,000 view-only attendees, offering registration, host controls, live reactions, attendance tracking, and analytics.

You can invite external partners through guest access and Teams Connect, add them to channels, and securely share files with Microsoft’s robust cybersecurity.

Feature #2: Set up conversation channels and access files directly from the Microsoft suite

Teams is an expert at keeping team communication in one place.

You can set up dedicated channels for different projects or topics, which can reduce message clutter and keep conversations focused.

via Microsoft Teams

The General channel is the main hub for team-wide updates (Bye-bye company-wide emails!), while custom channels let you focus on more targeted discussions.

Need someone’s input? Just @mention them to bring them into the conversation—this keeps everyone in the loop.

via Microsoft Teams

Another big plus is Teams’ tight integration with Microsoft 365’s document tools. The app allows you to access, share, and edit files and recordings directly from SharePoint and OneDrive, so there’s no need to switch between different platforms.

Powered by Microsoft Copilot, Teams offers a range of AI tools and bots designed to handle tedious tasks for you.

via Microsoft Teams

One of the most useful AI tools is the Recap. Located under the Recap tab in your Teams calendar and chat, this tool can auto-generate:

Meeting summaries and key points

Personalized highlights for each attendee

Easy access to recordings and transcripts

Meeting agendas and notes

via Microsoft Teams

In addition to this, Teams offers a bunch of specialized bots to help you out. A popular example is the TellMe bot, which acts as a smart information relay and gives you quick access to essential organizational information from across Microsoft 365 applications.

via Microsoft Teams

Other commonly used bots include the Polly bot for creating and managing polls and the Statsbot for automating report scheduling and delivery.

You can also design your own bots if you need them!

Other relevant Teams features: Instant messaging and reusable whiteboards

One of Teams’ key features is instant messaging that quickly connects people one-on-one or in groups.

via Microsoft Teams

The chat interface allows for rich text formatting, file transfer, code snippets, and @mentions to get the right people’s attention, helping teams stay on the same page, even from a distance.

via Microsoft Teams

If you need a bigger space to discuss your ideas, you can use the meeting-specific whiteboards to draw, write, and annotate on a shared canvas, recreating the feel of an in-person brainstorming session.

The whiteboard can be saved and revisited, letting teams pick up where they left off in future meetings.

Microsoft Teams pricing

Home plans

Microsoft Teams: Free

Microsoft 365 Personal: $6. 99/month

Microsoft 365 Family: $9. 99/month

Business plans

Microsoft Teams Essentials: $4/month per user

Microsoft 365 Business Basic: $6/month per user

Microsoft 365 Business Standard: $12. 50/month per user

ClickUp vs. Teams: Features Compared

Before we go ahead with the nitty-gritty details, here’s a quick overview of the features of both platforms.

Feature ClickUp Microsoft Teams One-on-one and group video and audio calling Yes Yes Large-scale webinars No Yes, allows up to 1,000 interactive and 20,000 view-only members Screen sharing Yes Yes Video recording Yes, the Clips Hub stores and organizes files automatically Yes, recorded meetings are saved in OneDrive Instant messaging and chat Yes Yes Groups, channels, and threads Yes Yes File sharing Yes, all files are available within the same platform Yes, files can accessed directly from Teams with SharePoint and OneDrive Mentions and comments Yes Yes Polls, GIFs, and emojis Yes Yes Whiteboarding Yes, has advanced tools to brainstorm and map out ideas Yes, basic and reusable whiteboards with every meeting Live captions and translations No Yes Auto transcription and note-taking Yes (for Clips) Yes AI tools for smart summaries and topic search Yes; summarize conversations, highlight key messages, identify action items, convert videos into a searchable directory Yes, recap conversations and ask queries to specialized bots Shared calendars Yes Yes Messages-to-task conversion Yes, directly convert messages into tasks and manage them on the spot Yes; however, it’s a part of the premium plans Document viewing and editing Yes Yes; however, it requires switching to a different app Multiple project spaces Yes No Participant permissions Yes Yes Integrations Yes, 1000+ integrations with all kinds of business tools, including Microsoft apps Yes; integrates with 700+ apps Meeting templates Yes Yes Two-factor authentication and data encryption Yes Yes Mobile and desktop apps Yes Yes Pricing Free, paid plans starting from $7/user/month Free, paid business plans starting from $4/user/month

And now, let’s compare them in detail:

1. Video calling

ClickUp

Its SyncUps feature makes video calls simple for one-on-one or group discussions. These calls can be recorded and stored in the Clips Hub, where users can comment on and share these clips with people from both within and outside the org.

You can also share your screen and collaborate using whiteboards, with everything auto-saved for easy access later.

Teams

Microsoft Teams supports everything from one-on-one calls to webinars with up to 20,000 participants, including guests.

Calls can be recorded to OneDrive or SharePoint, and there are options for screen sharing, annotations, live captions (with translations), and reusable whiteboards. Custom backgrounds and the AI-driven Together Mode create a natural, in-office feel to reduce fatigue.

🏆 Winner: While ClickUp covers the essentials, Microsoft Teams offers more robust video conferencing tools, making it a stronger choice for larger meetings and webinars.

2. Chat and instant messaging

ClickUp

ClickUp Chat combines messaging and project management in one workspace, letting you easily switch between tasks, comments, and documents. You can even turn comments and meeting notes into tasks, but we’ll expand more on this in a bit.

ClickUp also lets you organize chats by creating Spaces that mirror your team’s structure, making discussions easy to find. For important updates, the Posts feature (similar to Teams’ general channel) provides a central spot for announcements. With options for one-on-one chats, reminders, and SyncUps (audio-video calls), ClickUp Chat is a quick way to stay in touch with your team.

Teams

Fast, real-time messaging for one-on-one or group chats is a key Teams feature that minimizes the need for emails. You can pin messages, format text, and use emojis, GIFs, and custom memes to make chats more engaging.

For important updates, you can mark messages as Important or Urgent — the latter sends repeated alerts to ensure they’re noticed. Target specific people with @mentions, or use @channel to notify everyone in a thread. You also have the option to mute your messages for focused work.

🏆 Winner: ClickUp! Combining project management with communication in one place reduces toggle-tax and enhances focus and productivity.

3. Integrated task management

ClickUp

ClickUp takes pride in turning ideas into action. You can easily turn messages, comments, meeting notes, or standout ideas from whiteboard sessions into actionable tasks and assign them to team members on the spot. Plus, all your tasks stay accessible within the chat, whiteboard, or notes, making it easy to monitor deadlines, priorities, and progress trackers in one place.

Teams

Managing tasks in Teams is a perk reserved for Premium members only. With integrated tools like Planner and To Do, you can create tasks, set deadlines, assign responsibilities, and track progress right within the Teams interface. This makes it simple to see project timelines and who’s responsible for what, which helps the team manage projects and deadlines more effectively.

🏆 Winner: When it comes to managing tasks, ClickUp takes the cake with its powerful features, all available in one place without the involvement of other apps (unlike Teams).

4. AI capabilities

ClickUp

ClickUp’s built-in AI tool—ClickUp Brain—automatically transcribes video content in clips, turning it into a searchable database in just a few minutes. You can easily search for important details in the transcripts or let the tool do it.

After meetings, ClickUp Brain can also help summarize meeting notes and create tasks and action items so you have everything organized. It can also catch you up on missed conversations, highlight key messages, and filter out unnecessary details so you can focus on the important stuff.

Teams

Microsoft Teams also has an AI tool that summarizes meetings and produces auto-transcriptions, making it easier for everyone to remember the discussion. It can generate custom highlights for each person, ensuring they get the key points that matter to them.

Teams also has various specialized bots that can answer questions, run polls, and provide statistics. However, finding the right bot can be tricky, as it may take some time to navigate the options.

🏆 Winner: Once again, ClickUp comes out on top thanks to its organized approach, which keeps everything in one place during meetings.

5. Integrations

ClickUp

With over 1,000 integrations, ClickUp easily connects with popular tools such as Google Drive, Slack, Zoom, and GitHub. It allows users to bring in documents, manage communication, and track progress all in one place. You can also customize your workflow by automating tasks and syncing data across all platforms.

Teams

Teams is Microsoft 365’s native collaboration tool, so its integration with the Microsoft ecosystem is unsurprisingly the strongest. It lets you quickly hop between emailing, sharing files, and scheduling meetings using tools like Outlook, OneDrive, and SharePoint. It also connects with 700+ third-party apps, so users can add extra features to manage projects or design polls directly into their channels.

🏆 Winner: It depends. If your business runs on various tools, ClickUp is your best shot. But if your team is already knee-deep into the Microsoft environment, Teams may be better for you.

6. Pricing

ClickUp

ClickUp’s pricing focuses on its management features and offers a clear-tiered structure to fit various team sizes and needs.

If you’re just getting started, go with the free version. However, if you need advanced features, you can explore the paid plans, which start at $7 per user per month. ClickUp has an Enterprise option for larger organizations, but you’ll need to reach out for pricing details.

Plus, anyone can access ClickUp Brain for an extra $7 per Workspace member each month.

Teams

Microsoft Teams also offers a free option with basic features. The paid plans offer options for personal and business use, making it easier for those who just need chat and collaboration tools to get started at a lower cost.

The personal plans begin at $6. 99 per month, while the business plans range from $4 to $12. 50 per user per month.

🏆 Winner: Of the two, Teams has the cheapest plan. However, the best choice depends on your needs—advanced project management from ClickUp or integrated communication tools from Microsoft Teams.

ClickUp vs. Teams on Reddit

To better understand this comparison, we reviewed what Redditors had to say about these tools.

Small-business owners tend to love the all-arounder vibe ClickUp brings to the table. With the ability to handle a major chunk of basic business operations, it has become quite popular, especially among startups.

Here’s what GeekyBlogger says:

I run a small online business (a tech blog) and I use ClickUp (especially with custom fields and views) for almost everything. Instead of Slack, I use conversation views (chat channels) in ClickUp. Instead of a separate CRM, I use custom fields like „deal value" in ClickUp. Even though ClickUp calls every list or board entry a task, it can also be a contact, a website article, a marketing campaign or a project. That way, you don't have to pay for multiple tools and can find all important information in one place.

I run a small online business (a tech blog) and I use ClickUp (especially with custom fields and views) for almost everything. Instead of Slack, I use conversation views (chat channels) in ClickUp. Instead of a separate CRM, I use custom fields like „deal value“ in ClickUp. Even though ClickUp calls every list or board entry a task, it can also be a contact, a website article, a marketing campaign or a project. That way, you don’t have to pay for multiple tools and can find all important information in one place.

Meanwhile, some ClickUp users are quite impressed with the new and improved chat features.

Redditor JordyGG says,

I love the chat feature to be used by our clients over email. This makes our async communication way more channeled.

I love the chat feature to be used by our clients over email. This makes our async communication way more channeled. ”

Another user responded,

The new ClickUp Chat is present at the top level , both on desktop and mobile. It's very easy to jump in and chat, to know if there's things to respond to, etc.

The new ClickUp Chat is present at the top level , both on desktop and mobile. It’s very easy to jump in and chat, to know if there’s things to respond to, etc.

However, some users have complained about its learning curve (due to its customization features) and occasional bugs leading to micro delays from time to time.

MS Teams has a huge following of its own. Some users are big fans of its integration abilities with the Microsoft environment.

The great thing about teams is that it combines slack, zoom, OneDrive and all office applications and Trello/notion/whatever in one app. My firm used different programs before and they hardly communicated with each other, so slowly we are replacing everything, and so are our clients.

The great thing about teams is that it combines slack, zoom, OneDrive and all office applications and Trello/notion/whatever in one app. My firm used different programs before and they hardly communicated with each other, so slowly we are replacing everything, and so are our clients.

However, some Redditors don’t like switching between Teams and Chat sections as they are two separate sections of the platform. Meanwhile, a few others find the learning curve to be quite steep, prompting them to look for alternatives to Teams.

Says graysky311,

The biggest problem is the learning curve . Most importantly, learning what chats are for and what channels are for and using them properly. And then understanding how that ties into the team site in sharepoint, and how to properly share files. I've seen people deploy teams out to their entire organizations without training anyone on how it's supposed to be used and it leads to a lot of frustration and mistakes.

The biggest problem is the learning curve . Most importantly, learning what chats are for and what channels are for and using them properly. And then understanding how that ties into the team site in sharepoint, and how to properly share files. I’ve seen people deploy teams out to their entire organizations without training anyone on how it’s supposed to be used and it leads to a lot of frustration and mistakes.

