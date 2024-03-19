Create in convos
Use Clips to communicate clearly in any conversation (1)
Clips make collaborating a breeze. Instead of typing, just click the video icon and share your thoughts clearly to move any conversation forward.
ClickUp Clips
Eliminate endless comment threads and confusion. Use Clips to record a video and share your ideas clearly.
Why Clips?
Clips aren’t just screen recordings. They’re a fundamentally faster way to work and communicate because they’re embedded everywhere you already work.
Leave comments anywhere on a Clip to start a conversation about what what shared.
Create in convos
Clips make collaborating a breeze. Instead of typing, just click the video icon and share your thoughts clearly to move any conversation forward.
Transcribe with AI
Every Clip is automatically transcribed with AI so you can scan Clip highlights, click timestamps to jump around the video, and copy snippets to use wherever you need.
Share in one click
Sharing Clips is incredibly flexible. You can embed a Clip in ClickUp, share a public link, or download the actual video file to do with what you please!
Add commentsComing Soon
Click anywhere in a Clip to add a comment and start a conversation. ClickUp shows the timeline of all comments on the video so you can replay any section in one click.
Turn Clips to tasks
Embed any Clip in the description of a task, add assignees, and move the task to any List, Folder, or Space where you’re already doing your work.
Search with Brain
Ask AI any question and ClickUp Brain will search your Clip transcripts to answer, instantly unlocking knowledge buried in Clip videos for your entire company.
Manage in Clips Hub
Clips Hub keeps you organized. Every Clip you record in a comment, Task, or Doc in ClickUp is automatically added to your Clips Hub. You can search, sort, and visualize your hub however you want so you never lose track of a Clip you create.