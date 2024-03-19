ClickUp Clips

(test) Instantly share screen recordings with Clips

Eliminate endless comment threads and confusion. Use Clips to record a video and share your ideas clearly.

4.6 stars25,000+ reviews from

Why Clips?

Clips are the easiest way to communicate

Clips aren’t just screen recordings. They’re a fundamentally faster way to work and communicate because they’re embedded everywhere you already work.

Create a Clip in any convo (1)

Click the video icon to create a Clip in any ClickUp conversation.

Create a Clip in any convo

Transcribe Clips with AI (1)

ClickUp Brain transcribes every Clip, including timestamps and snippets.
Transcribe Clips

Share Clips in one click (1)

Embed your Clip in ClickUp, share a public link, or download the video file.

Share Clips

Comment on Clips to give feedback (1)

Leave comments anywhere on a Clip to start a conversation about what what shared.

Comment on Clips

Turn any Clip into a task (1)

Convert any Clip into a task, and assign owners to take action on the ideas that were shared.

Turn any Clip

Search inside Clips with ClickUp Brain (1)

Clip transcripts are added to ClickUp Brain to make your Clip content instantly searchable.

Search inside Clips

Manage everything in Clips Hub (1)

Every Clip you record is automatically added to your Clips Hub to keep you organized.

Manage everything in Clips Hub

Create in convos

Use Clips to communicate clearly in any conversation (1)

Clips make collaborating a breeze. Instead of typing, just click the video icon and share your thoughts clearly to move any conversation forward.

Create in convos

Transcribe with AI

Automatically transcribe every Clip with ClickUp Brain (1)

Every Clip is automatically transcribed with AI so you can scan Clip highlights, click timestamps to jump around the video, and copy snippets to use wherever you need.

Transcribe with AI

Share in one click

Share Clips with anyone using a public link or video file (1)

Sharing Clips is incredibly flexible. You can embed a Clip in ClickUp, share a public link, or download the actual video file to do with what you please!

Share in one click

Add comments

Coming Soon

Comment on Clips to give feedback within the video (1)

Click anywhere in a Clip to add a comment and start a conversation. ClickUp shows the timeline of all comments on the video so you can replay any section in one click.

Add comments

Turn Clips to tasks

Turn Clips into tasks to take action on the ideas you share (1)

Embed any Clip in the description of a task, add assignees, and move the task to any List, Folder, or Space where you’re already doing your work.

Turn Clips to tasks

Search with Brain

Search the knowledge in any Clip with ClickUp Brain (1)

Ask AI any question and ClickUp Brain will search your Clip transcripts to answer, instantly unlocking knowledge buried in Clip videos for your entire company.

Search with Brain

Manage in Clips Hub

Manage everything in one place with Clips Hub (1)

Clips Hub keeps you organized. Every Clip you record in a comment, Task, or Doc in ClickUp is automatically added to your Clips Hub. You can search, sort, and visualize your hub however you want so you never lose track of a Clip you create.

Manage in Clips Hub

One app to replace them all

24/7 support

Weekly updates

Secure and compliant

99.9% uptime