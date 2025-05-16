De 10 bästa alternativen till Discord för gruppchattar 2025

📈 According to Lexicon, over 80% of Americans believe strong employee communication fosters business trust. That’s a big deal!

Discord is one go-to platform for team communication. Over time, it has become a go-to communication platform for gamers, remote teams, educators, and businesses.

The platform offers voice and video calls, group chats, screen sharing, and community building in one place. Its versatility has made it a top choice for both casual and professional collaboration.

However, Discord isn’t perfect—issues like limited file sharing, lack of end-to-end encryption, and notification overload push many users to seek alternatives.

This guide covers some top alternatives to Discord for group conversations, video conferencing, and team collaboration. Here we go! 🎢

What Is Discord?

via Discord

Discord is a popular communication platform designed for seamless voice and video calls, group chats, and community building. Its voice channels allow real-time audio communication, making it perfect for team discussions and gaming sessions.

Its screen-sharing feature helps you present ideas, while file-sharing features let you send documents, images, and videos effortlessly. You can create group chats, manage chat rooms, and send direct messages to keep conversations organized. For instant messaging and collaboration, Discord offers plenty of basic features to get started.

💡 Bonus Tip: Looking to level up your online community? Check out 15+ Discord Hacks to Enhance Community Engagement Beyond Gaming. Get powerful tips to boost interaction and keep conversations flowing!

Discord Limitations to Explore

Discord is a feature-rich chat platform, but it’s not always the best choice.

Here’s why you might want an alternative to Discord:

No end-to-end encryption : Unlike some secure communication platforms, Discord lacks enterprise-grade encryption, making business communication and private chats less secure

Background noise issues : Discord’s audio quality can suffer from unwanted noise, making group calls and voice messages frustrating

Limited project management features : No : No team management or built-in collaboration tools for structured team communication

No seamless integration: Unlike other business tools, Discord doesn’t integrate well with third-party apps

Not ideal for professional use : It’s known for gaming communities but lacks business communication features like meeting scheduling or task tracking

Moderation challenges: Managing chat rooms, group conversations, and community discussions can be tough due to spam and security concerns

15 Discord Alternatives at a Glance

Here’s a quick overview of the best Discord alternatives:

Here’s a concise comparison table for the top Discord alternatives, including Tool, Key Features, Best For, and Pricing:

Tool Key Features Best For Pricing ClickUp All-in-one work app: chat, tasks, docs, AI, screen recording, integrations All business types Free plan availablePaid plans start at $7 Slack Team chat, channels, integrations, file sharing, search Remote teams, businesses Free plan availablePaid plans start at $8. 75 Microsoft Teams Channels, video calls, Office integration, file sharing, encryption Businesses, organizations Free plan availablePaid plans start at $4 Chanty Team chat, Kanban tasks, audio/video calls, scheduling Remote teams, small businesses Free plan availablePaid plans start at $4 Mumble High-quality, low-latency voice chat, positional audio, overlay Gamers, community managers Free forever Steam Chat Rich media chat, group channels, in-game overlay Gamers Free forever Troop Messenger Secure messaging, calls, file sharing, broadcast, self-destruct messages Businesses, organizations Free trial availablePaid plans start at $2. 50 Google Chat Google Workspace integration, Spaces, file sharing, calendar Businesses, educators Free with Google account WhatsApp Messaging, calls, media sharing, group chats, end-to-end encryption Community managers, global teams Free forever Flock Channel chat, video calls, productivity tools, integrations Small teams, businesses 30-day free trial availablePaid plans start at $4. 50 Mattermost Self-hosting, channel chat, integrations, voice/video calls Organizations, developers Free plan availablePaid plans start at $10 Zoom Video meetings, webinars, screen sharing, chat Businesses, educators Free plan availablePaid plans start at $15. 99 Element End-to-end encryption, decentralized, file sharing, voice/video Privacy-focused orgs, communities Paid plans start at $5. 40 TeamSpeak High-quality voice, file sharing, private channels, low latency Gamers, esports teams Free plan availableCustom pricing for advanced features

Top Discord Alternatives to Explore

Here are 15 Discord alternatives with better security, seamless integration, and enhanced team communication:

1. ClickUp (Best all-in-one work management and collaboration tool)

Keep your team on one page, fostering improved communications using ClickUp Chat

As the everything app for work, ClickUp integrates multiple tools for collaboration, communication, and task management, bringing everything together in one place. It’s a great Discord alternative because it does more than just send messages—it integrates conversations with work, ensuring that every discussion translates into action.

With direct messaging, team channels, and threaded discussions, you always stay in sync with your team using ClickUp Chat.

Have direct messaging, team channels, and threaded discussions with ClickUp

Need to discuss project updates? Create a dedicated chat channel for them. Want to follow up on a conversation? With just one click, you can turn any message into a task. Want to get a teammate’s immediate attention for a quick update? Just @mention them in chat.

What’s more? It lets you schedule messages for later, ensuring timely communication without interrupting your team’s workflow. Video and voice calls are just a click away with SyncUps, making it easy to hold real-time discussions.

You can even enable AI agents in ClickUp Chat to answer questions, triage issues, or handle custom use cases!

Want to switch up your screen sharing capabilities? ClickUp Clips, the platform’s built-in screen recorder, lets you easily share your screen when explaining complex ideas or reviewing documents. When discussions spark action items, you can instantly create and assign tasks from the chat itself, keeping everything organized and actionable.

Additionally, ClickUp Brain makes writing emails, drafting messages, or responding to team chats effortless with AI-powered quick replies. It even adapts to your tone, ensuring professional and personalized communication.

If you’re in a meeting, the powerhouse combo of ClickUp AI Notetaker + ClickUp Brain automatically transcribes conversations and extracts key action items, saving you time and effort. This way, it enhances productivity and ensures that important details are captured and actionable tasks are seamlessly assigned.

ClickUp best features

ClickUp limitations

ClickUp has an extensive set of feature-rich capabilities,s which may pose an initial learning curve for some users

ClickUp pricing

ClickUp ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (10,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (4,000+ reviews)

Here’s what Samantha Dengate, Sr. Project Manager at Diggs, has to say about ClickUp:

Before ClickUp, meetings, and back-and-forth email communications led to a black hole where items were left unseen and unattended. Due to this, tasks were not being reviewed on time, and no one knew how the creative development was going. Now, everyone on the team can clearly see when action items are due, chat, and collaborate within the tasks.

Before ClickUp, meetings, and back-and-forth email communications led to a black hole where items were left unseen and unattended. Due to this, tasks were not being reviewed on time, and no one knew how the creative development was going. Now, everyone on the team can clearly see when action items are due, chat, and collaborate within the tasks.

2. Slack (Best for organized project discussions)

via Slack

Slack is widely used by remote teams, businesses, and project managers to streamline workflows. Its channels let you structure conversations by topic, project, or team, so nothing gets lost.

Need to collaborate beyond your team? Slack Connect helps you work with external partners effortlessly, replacing endless email threads. And when quick decisions are needed, Huddles offer instant voice or video chats—no scheduling required.

Slack best features

Organize team conversations with structured topic-specific channels for clarity

Integrate essential tools like Google Drive, Trello, and Zoom seamlessly

Search the entire message history to find important information instantly

Slack limitations

Some users say that Slack’s audio and video calls aren’t as good as other platforms

Slack pricing

Free forever

Pro : $8. 75/month per user

Business+: $15/month per user

Enterprise Grid: Custom pricing

Slack ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 5/5 (33,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (23,000+ reviews)

Check out what this G2 user has to say about Slack:

Its integration with different cloud-based tools, for e. g. , JIRA, along with its feature to use Slack bots to automate tasks and reminders, is one of the key features that’s been proved very useful. It has limited video calling features when compared to other tools. If we improve on this front, I guess it will prove to be a wholesome tool for companies.

Its integration with different cloud-based tools, for e. g. , JIRA, along with its feature to use Slack bots to automate tasks and reminders, is one of the key features that’s been proved very useful. It has limited video calling features when compared to other tools. If we improve on this front, I guess it will prove to be a wholesome tool for companies.

➡️ Read More: The Pros and Cons of Slack at Work

3. Microsoft Teams (Best for messaging, video calls, and file sharing)

via Microsoft Teams

For seamless collaboration, video calls, and professional communication, Microsoft Teams is a top Discord alternative. Whether you’re managing projects, hosting virtual meetings, or team chatting, it keeps everything in one place.

With channels, you can organize group chats by project or department to keep discussions focused. Plus, end-to-end encryption ensures your team’s conversations remain private and secure.

Microsoft Teams best features

Improve collaboration by keeping team chats structured using channels for projects and topics

Host HD video calls with screen sharing for clear meetings

Edit shared documents in real time with built-in Office tools

Microsoft Teams limitations

Users say that the desktop solution is easier to use than the mobile messaging app

The interface may appear cluttered and overwhelming due to too many options

Microsoft Teams pricing

Microsoft Teams Essentials: $4 user/month, paid yearly

Microsoft 365 Business Basic: $6 user/month, paid yearly

Microsoft 365 Business Standard: $12. 50 user/month, paid yearly

Microsoft Teams ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 4/5 (15,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (9,000+ reviews)

Check out what this Capterra user has to say about Microsoft Teams:

Microsoft Teams helps me as a PhD student, especially during the COVID-19 time, as it facilitated virtual meetings and discussions. The interface can be cluttered and overwhelming at times, and performance can slow down with larger or more complex data.

Microsoft Teams helps me as a PhD student, especially during the COVID-19 time, as it facilitated virtual meetings and discussions. The interface can be cluttered and overwhelming at times, and performance can slow down with larger or more complex data.

📮 ClickUp Insight: About 41% of professionals prefer instant messaging for team communication. Although it offers quick and efficient exchanges, messages are often spread across multiple channels, threads, or direct messages, making it harder to retrieve information later. With an integrated solution like ClickUp Chat, your chat threads are mapped to specific projects and tasks, keeping your conversations in context and readily available.

4. Chanty (Best for team chat with task management)

via Chanty

Chanty offers a seamless experience with its intuitive interface. Its Teambook feature keeps all your messages, files, and tasks organized, ensuring you can easily access important information. With threaded conversations, you maintain focused discussions, preventing information overload.

Chanty’s Kanban board view allows you to monitor and manage tasks efficiently, turning messages into actionable items. For example, during a team chat, you can assign a task directly from a message, ensuring clarity and accountability.

Chanty best features

Organize tasks visually using the Kanban board interface

Schedule messages to be sent at optimal times for recipients

Enhance team discussions with high-quality audio and video calls

Chanty limitations

Some users say the video call feature is glitchy, and the HD feature is not up to the mark

Many users have reported issues with screen sharing, including connection stability and screen freezing

Chanty pricing

Free forever

Business : $4/month per user

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Chanty ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 4/5 (40+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (30+ reviews)

Check out what this Trustpilot user has to say about Chanty:

Chanty turned out to be a true game-changer for me! The simplicity of the interface, fast performance, and ease of use have made this service my favorite tool for team collaboration. I especially appreciate the ability to organize tasks directly in chats — it saves so much time. Another highlight is the seamless integration with other services like Google Drive and Trello, which makes the workflow even more efficient. I highly recommend Chanty to anyone looking to simplify team workflows and focus on achieving results. It’s simply a perfect service!

Chanty turned out to be a true game-changer for me! The simplicity of the interface, fast performance, and ease of use have made this service my favorite tool for team collaboration. I especially appreciate the ability to organize tasks directly in chats — it saves so much time. Another highlight is the seamless integration with other services like Google Drive and Trello, which makes the workflow even more efficient. I highly recommend Chanty to anyone looking to simplify team workflows and focus on achieving results. It’s simply a perfect service!

➡️ Read More: 10 Best Screen Share Software for Remote Meetings

5. Mumble (Best for secure, high-quality audio chats)

via Mumble

Mumble is a VoIP communication app renowned for its low-latency, high-quality voice chat, making it a compelling alternative to Discord. Ideal for gamers and communities, Mumble offers key features designed to enhance your communication experience.

With positional audio, in-game voice chat becomes immersive as voices pan based on in-game locations. For instance, in compatible games, you’ll hear teammates’ voices coming from their character’s direction, adding realism to your gameplay.

Mumble best features

Access Mumble across multiple platforms, including Windows, macOS, and Linux

Utilize the in-game overlay to see who’s talking without switching screens

Experience minimal delay with low-latency voice communication

Mumble limitations

It is not suitable for business team collaboration, and it lacks other project management features

Mumble doesn’t offer video conferencing features and lacks built-in text messaging

Mumble pricing

Free forever

Mumble ratings and reviews

G2: Not enough reviews

Capterra: Not enough reviews

💡 Pro Tip: Wondering how to make the most out of workplace communication tools? Here are some tips to follow: 🚀 Integrate with productivity tools to streamline workflows and boost efficiency

💬 Keep conversations organized by using threads and channels to avoid clutter

📅 Schedule messages to reach your team at the right time, especially across time zones

🔒 Use end-to-end encryption for private and secure team communication

🎥 Leverage video calls and screen sharing for more effective collaboration

6. Steam Chat (Best for seamless gaming group communications)

via Steam Chat

Steam Chat is a great Discord alternative, especially for those already in the Steam ecosystem. Designed for gamers, it seamlessly integrates with your gaming library, making it easy to connect with friends.

With features like rich text chat, you can share videos, images, tweets, and more directly in your conversations, enhancing your interactions. The group chat function enables you to create persistent channels for your gaming squads, making coordination a breeze.

Steam Chat best features

Share multimedia directly in chats with rich media support

Coordinate teams effectively using persistent group chat channels

Access chats seamlessly through the in-game overlay feature

Steam Chat limitations

It doesn’t offer features like screen sharing, streamer mode, and message editing

It lacks video conferencing functionality for face-to-face interactions

Steam Chat pricing

Free forever

Steam Chat ratings and reviews

G2: Not enough reviews

Capterra: Not enough reviews

Here’s what a Reddit user says about Steam Chat:

It’s honestly pretty solid. You can use it on your phone, it has voice calls, and you can even screen share or watch someone’s game without even being in a call. Just click their name and boom you’re watching. It feels super seamless compared to setting up a Discord server or group. Plus, you’re already friends with most people you game with on Steam anyway. No need to ask for a Discord tag or join five different servers.

It’s honestly pretty solid. You can use it on your phone, it has voice calls, and you can even screen share or watch someone’s game without even being in a call. Just click their name and boom you’re watching. It feels super seamless compared to setting up a Discord server or group. Plus, you’re already friends with most people you game with on Steam anyway. No need to ask for a Discord tag or join five different servers.

7. Troop Messenger (Best for secure team communication)

via Troop Messenger

As an alternative to Discord, Troop Messenger offers a comprehensive communication platform designed to enhance team collaboration and productivity. You can seamlessly connect with your team with features like instant messaging, voice and video calls, and group chats.

Troop Messenger’s “Forkout” lets you broadcast messages to multiple users simultaneously, streamlining announcements and updates.

Troop Messenger best features

Send confidential messages with self-destruct timers for privacy

Broadcast messages to multiple users simultaneously for efficiency

Share your live location with team members for coordination

Troop Messenger limitations

Uploading image files is limited to 5 MB, and video files up to 20 MB

Some users felt that its user interface is cluttered, which can make navigation and finding specific features a bit challenging, especially for new users

Troop Messenger pricing

Premium : $2. 50/month per user

Enterprise : $5/month per user

Superior: $9/month per user

Troop Messenger ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 6/5 (70+ reviews)

Capterra: Not enough reviews

Check out what this G2 user is saying about Troop Messenger:

I like the overall experience with Troop messenger, There are many cool emojis that makes communicate much funny. Overall a great communicate tool for team chat.

I like the overall experience with Troop messenger, There are many cool emojis that makes communicate much funny. Overall a great communicate tool for team chat.

💡 Pro Tip: Ever sent a message and instantly regretted it? Master team chat etiquette at work for optimal collaboration with these game-changing tips! Stay professional—friendly vibes are great, but keep it work-appropriate 🎩

Think before you ping—don’t interrupt deep work for minor updates 🤔

Keep it short and sweet—your team will thank you ✂️

Proofread like a pro—typos can change everything 🔍

Make subject lines mini-headlines—grab attention fast 📰

Use humor wisely—what’s funny to you may not be to others 😅

8. Google Chat (Best for collaboration within the Google Workspace ecosystem)

via Google Chat

As an integral part of Google Workspace, Google Chat offers seamless integration with apps like Google Drive, Calendar, and Meet. This lets you share files, schedule meetings, and collaborate on documents directly within the chat interface.

Its Spaces feature enables you to create a space for your marketing team to discuss campaign strategies, share relevant files, and assign tasks, ensuring everyone stays on the same page.

Google Chat best features

Integrate seamlessly with Google Workspace for enhanced productivity

Create Spaces for persistent team collaboration and discussions

Schedule and join meetings with Google Calendar integration

Google Chat limitations

It requires a Google account for access, limiting external collaboration

Google Chat pricing

Free forever as part of your Google account

Google Chat ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 6/5 (42,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (2,000+ reviews)

Check out what this Capterra user has to say about Google Chat:

Google Chat works well for basic communication needs and integrates smoothly with other Google apps, but it can feel a bit limited for more complex, feature-rich conversations or large teams.

Google Chat works well for basic communication needs and integrates smoothly with other Google apps, but it can feel a bit limited for more complex, feature-rich conversations or large teams.

9. WhatsApp (Best for sharing media and making international calls for free)

via Whatsapp

WhatsApp is a free, cross-platform messaging app that lets you stay connected with friends and family through text, voice calls, and video chat. You can send text messages, share photos, videos, and documents, and make audio and video calls—all over an internet connection without extra charges.

WhatsApp also offers group chats, allowing you to connect with multiple people simultaneously, making it easy to coordinate plans or stay in touch with various social circles. Its end-to-end encryption ensures that your conversations remain private and secure.

WhatsApp best features

Engage in real-time text conversations with individuals or groups, making it easy to stay in touch

Make high-quality calls to friends and family, no matter where they are

Share photos, videos, and documents effortlessly within your chats

WhatsApp limitations

Hackers can send malicious programs to WhatsApp users on desktop computers

Users can be exposed to inappropriate content on WhatsApp

WhatsApp pricing

Free forever

WhatsApp ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (90+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (15,000+ reviews)

Here’s what a GetApp user is saying about WhatsApp:

It is very easy to use, it makes international communication very easy, works perfectly for work communication, the business option is great for communication with clients.

It is very easy to use, it makes international communication very easy, works perfectly for work communication, the business option is great for communication with clients.

10. Flock (Best for efficient communication for small teams)

via Flock

Flock is an excellent alternative to Discord, especially for professional environments. With Flock, you and your team can engage in direct and group messaging through organized channels, ensuring focused discussions on specific projects or topics.

Additionally, Flock integrates seamlessly with various productivity tools like Google Drive and Trello, enabling you to manage tasks and share files effortlessly. For instance, you can assign to-dos, set reminders, and conduct polls directly within the app, keeping everyone aligned and on track.

Flock best features

Organize conversations with channel-based messaging for focused collaboration

Host virtual meetings using integrated video conferencing effortlessly

Utilize voice notes for quick, clear communication among team members

Flock limitations

The free version supports up to 20 members, restricting larger teams

Users also find the user experience to be clunky and difficult to manage many different conversations

Flock pricing

Free forever

Pro : $4. 50/user/per month (billed annually)

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Flock ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 4/5 (200+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (300+ reviews)

Check out what this Capterra user has to say about Flock:

I like the user interface; it’s clean and, for the most part, works for what we need. You can’t DM multiple people, and it is hard to manage a lot of different conversations, which we need a lot in our organization. There’s parts of the UX that are just clunky and annoying.

I like the user interface; it’s clean and, for the most part, works for what we need. You can’t DM multiple people, and it is hard to manage a lot of different conversations, which we need a lot in our organization. There’s parts of the UX that are just clunky and annoying.

11. Mattermost (Best for prioritizing data sovereignty and security)

via Mattermost

Unlike Discord, Mattermost offers self-hosting options, granting you full control over your data. Its channel-based messaging system ensures organized discussions, while integrated voice and video calls facilitate seamless real-time collaboration.

Developers appreciate its extensive integrations with tools such as GitLab and Jira, streamlining workflows within a unified environment. It lets you automate deployment notifications directly into specific channels, keeping your team informed without manual updates.

Mattermost best features

Organize discussions with channel-based messaging efficiently

Collaborate seamlessly using integrated voice and video calls

Enhance productivity through deep integration with developer tools like GitLab

Mattermost limitations

The messaging app doesn’t have in-built video or audio conferencing capabilities

Users may find the search features confusing and have trouble navigating chat history

Mattermost pricing

Free forever

Professional : $10/month per user (billed annually)

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Mattermost ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 3/5 (300+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 4/5 (100+ reviews)

Here’s what a Gartner user says about Mattermost:

Mattermost offers room for the creation of an unlimited number of communication channels under one roof. I like how Mattermost streamlines internal and external collaboration via instant messaging and live chat.

Mattermost offers room for the creation of an unlimited number of communication channels under one roof. I like how Mattermost streamlines internal and external collaboration via instant messaging and live chat.

12. Zoom (Best for hosting professional virtual meetings and webinars)

via Zoom

Zoom is a leading video conferencing platform renowned for its high-quality audio and video capabilities, making it a great alternative to Discord. It facilitates seamless virtual meetings, webinars, and collaborative sessions and allows you to host or join meetings effortlessly.

Features like screen sharing enhance presentations, while virtual backgrounds add a personal touch to your video feed. During a project discussion, you can share your screen to walk colleagues through a proposal, ensuring everyone stays on the same page.

Zoom best features

Host unlimited one-on-one meetings with high-definition video

Collaborate seamlessly using integrated screen sharing and annotations

Enhance engagement with virtual backgrounds and visual effects

Zoom limitations

The free version limits Zoom meetings to 40 minutes, which is annoying when you have to host longer meetings

Its features, like Zoom Phone and Zoom Webinars, are not included in the plans but come as add-ons

Zoom pricing

Free forever

Pro : $15. 99/month per user

Pro : $21. 99/month per user

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Zoom ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 5/5 (56,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (14,000+ reviews)

Check out what this G2 user has to say about Zoom:

As a frequent user of Zoom for workplace communication, I find it to be an invaluable tool for keeping teams connected, especially in a hybrid or remote work environment.

As a frequent user of Zoom for workplace communication, I find it to be an invaluable tool for keeping teams connected, especially in a hybrid or remote work environment.

13. Element (Best for prioritizing data sovereignty and encrypted messaging)

via Element

Unlike Discord, Element offers end-to-end encryption by default, ensuring your conversations remain confidential. Its decentralized architecture allows you to self-host servers, granting full control over your data—a critical feature for privacy-conscious users.

With support for text, voice, and video chats, Element facilitates seamless collaboration across various formats. For instance, during a project meeting, you can share files directly within the chat, streamlining workflow without relying on third-party services.

Element best features

Communicate seamlessly through integrated voice and video calls

Collaborate effectively with support for file sharing within chats

Access conversations across devices with synchronized messaging

Element limitations

Compared to Slack or Teams, Element may have a smaller user base, making it less convenient for wider team communication

Some users find the message threading less intuitive when dealing with complex group conversations

Element pricing

Business : $5. 40 per user/month or €5 per user/month (paid annually)

Enterprise : $10. 80 per user/month or €10 per user/month (paid annually)

Sovereign: Custom pricing

Element ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 2/5 (30+ reviews)

Capterra: Not enough reviews

Here’s what this G2 user has to say about Element:

I absolutely love the level the security features they have for each conversation. Along with the encryption and server options. I use it to communicate with my private network.

I absolutely love the level the security features they have for each conversation. Along with the encryption and server options. I use it to communicate with my private network.

14. TeamSpeak (Best for high-quality voice communication for gaming teams)

via TeamSpeak

Designed for gamers, esports teams, and professionals, TeamSpeak offers robust, customizable, and efficient voice communication tailored for gaming and professional use. It’s integrated automatic microphone volume adjustment, background noise reduction, and echo cancellation ensure superior sound during intense gaming sessions or collaborative projects.

For instance, during a competitive match, you can create private channels to strategize with your team without interruptions, enhancing coordination and performance.

TeamSpeak best features

Experience crystal-clear, lag-free communication with automatic microphone adjustments

Share files effortlessly within your community without firewall issues

Communicate discreetly through direct messaging or team text chat

TeamSpeak limitations

Its user capacity on a free server is capped at 32 concurrent users

Some users criticize its outdated interface and lack of integrated features compared to other platforms

TeamSpeak pricing

Free forever

Gamer and Commercial licenses: Custom pricing

TeamSpeak ratings and reviews

G2: Not enough reviews

Capterra: Not enough reviews

Here’s what a Reddit user says about TeamSpeak:

With teamspeak, you actually own and control the server. Not some company who gives away Spyware. Other than that, you can transfer files with no size limit. The amount of system resources discord uses is 10x that of teamspeak. The only feature Discord has that won’t be found in teamspeak is the screenshare. I prefer teamspeak over discord, and thats all it really is, is a preference.

With teamspeak, you actually own and control the server. Not some company who gives away Spyware. Other than that, you can transfer files with no size limit. The amount of system resources discord uses is 10x that of teamspeak. The only feature Discord has that won’t be found in teamspeak is the screenshare. I prefer teamspeak over discord, and thats all it really is, is a preference.

Special mentions

In addition to the different Discord alternatives mentioned above, here are a few more worth noting:

Rocket.Chat: The tool is best for highly customizable and open-source communication) The tool is best for highly customizable and open-source communication)

Fleep: It focuses on conversations and overall task management It focuses on conversations and overall task management

Nextcloud Talk: This tool is ideal for privacy-focused and self-hosted communication This tool is ideal for privacy-focused and self-hosted communication

Telegram: It is best for large group chats and privacy features It is best for large group chats and privacy features

Zulip: This tool is ideal for threaded conversations and open-source flexibility) This tool is ideal for threaded conversations and open-source flexibility)

Upgrade Your Team Communication with ClickUp

Effective communication is the backbone of any successful team. Whether you’re managing projects, hosting virtual meetings, or coordinating tasks, the right tools can make all the difference. The 15 Discord alternatives in this list offer powerful messaging, collaboration, and productivity solutions.

But why juggle multiple apps when you can have everything in one place?

With ClickUp, you get a one-stop solution for work and communication. Chat in real-time, start voice and video calls, turn messages into tasks, and let ClickUp Brain automate your workflow.

Everything stays connected—tasks, docs, and conversations—all in one app. So why wait? Sign up on ClickUp to simplify your work and boost productivity today! 🚀