De 15 bästa alternativen till Culture Amp för medarbetarengagemang

Engaged teams fuel innovation, encourage thriving work cultures, and boost productivity. Wondering how big the impact is? Businesses with high employee engagement have 14% more profitability and 70% better well-being!

Sure, tools like Culture Amp have become go-to solutions for tackling the nuanced challenge of employee engagement. But Culture Amp isn’t the only solution and may not fit every team or workflow.

Instead of losing hours in a research spiral, we’ve done the heavy lifting for you. This blog covers 15 standout Culture Amp alternatives, breaking down their pros, cons, pricing, and reviews to help you find your perfect match.

What Should You Look for in Culture Amp Alternatives?

While looking for Culture Amp alternatives, ensure they have the following features to boost employee engagement and performance.

Easy scalability: Consider tools that meet your current and future team’s size and complexity. Select one that adapts to your organization’s specific needs

User-friendly features: Look for intuitive interfaces with simple navigation options. Prioritizing user-friendliness minimizes training time, keeps it easy to use, and even fun and appealing

Prioritize customization: Choose software that has flexible settings to match your business culture. Ensure the platform allows you to tailor tools like surveys and feedback processes

Analyze reporting and analytics: Select Culture Amp alternatives with robust reporting features that provide actionable insights. Seek solutions that offer easy-to-read visualizations and detailed data

Check integration capabilities: Adopt tools that seamlessly integrate with your existing software stack. Prefer options that work well with HRIS, robust performance management tools, Adopt tools that seamlessly integrate with your existing software stack. Prefer options that work well with HRIS, robust performance management tools, employee monitoring software , and communication applications

💡 Pro Tip: Pen down a list of features you need that are unique to your work culture and processes. This keeps the selection process systematic and well-rounded.

The 15 Best Culture Amp Alternatives

With customizable surveys, slick analytics, and easy integrations, Culture Amp alternatives might just have the features you’re missing. As your team grows, these 15 tools will scale up with you, offering extra features and better data security.

1. ClickUp (Best for HR project management and employee engagement)

ClickUp is your team’s everything app for work with more than 30 tools and 1,000+ integrations. From survey forms and task management to in-depth analytics and stunning visualizations, it’s got everything you need to crush your goals—all in one place.

Want to dive into everything related to HR?

Clickup’s HR Project Management Software is designed to supercharge employee engagement and collaboration. The solution includes goal-setting tools that link long-term targets to every task, helping managers set the pace and direction for their teams.

Manage individual capacities, optimize employee bandwidth, and even plan resources for future projects with ClickUp Workload View

ClickUp’s HR features include a handy workload view that gives you a one-page snapshot of your team’s tasks and future needs.

It helps with better capacity planning, strengthens workforce analytics, avoids burnout, and keeps the team stress-free. Plus, you’ll always know who has room to take on more!

Create employee surveys, automate repetitive tasks, and brainstorm development plans with ClickUp Brain

Using ClickUp HR Project Management gives you access to the platform’s AI tool, ClickUp Brain. This feature helps standardize workflows, streamline policy communication, and automate repetitive tasks. It even creates instant surveys, summarizes reports, and shares detailed analyses of employee sentiments.

Visualize survey data, organize insights, and plan timeline-oriented tasks with ClickUp Views

ClickUp HR project management offers more than 15 views, such as Calendars and Gantt Chart. This feature allows teams to customize how they track performance and plan employee development. Plus, HR teams can adopt ClickUp Dashboards for engagement metric insights that rival the most comprehensive performance management tools.

The platform’s robust project hierarchy and permissions encryption keep its features and communications secure. This way, confidential conversations between managers and teams remain protected.

Think setting this up is tedious? ClickUp offers ready-to-use, pre-filled HR templates for quick employee development, making the setup easy. Here are a few excellent examples:

🔍 Did You Know? Employee disengagement and attrition can cost a median S&P 500 company $228–$355 million annually. An end-to-end solution carries much more gravitas now.

ClickUp best features

ClickUp limitations

A slight learning curve to master all the features that ClickUp offers

May lack comprehensive mobile optimization for ClickUp Table View

ClickUp pricing

Free Forever

Unlimited: $10/month per user

Business: $19/month per user

Enterprise: Contact for pricing

ClickUp Brain: Add to any paid plan for $7/month per user

ClickUp ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (9,500+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (4,200+ reviews)

Here’s what Ahmad Abu Sharea, Project Manager at Primeland Real Estate Development, has to say about ClickUp:

The goal of using ClickUp at the beginning was to have an eye on everyone’s tasks from a manager’s point of view, but it was developed later on when everyone started to lay their tasks with timelines. It became a great collaboration tool that we did not expect it to be, and then we created more projects and shifted our original purpose from managing employees to managing tasks and monitoring them.

The goal of using ClickUp at the beginning was to have an eye on everyone’s tasks from a manager’s point of view, but it was developed later on when everyone started to lay their tasks with timelines. It became a great collaboration tool that we did not expect it to be, and then we created more projects and shifted our original purpose from managing employees to managing tasks and monitoring them.

2. Lattice (Best for personalized performance reviews and growth plans)

via Lattice

Designed to prioritize meaningful reviews, Lattice makes its way to this list as a veteran HR solution. The tool includes 1:1 meeting tools, talent management dashboards, and topic-specific performance reviews.

This employee engagement software lets you create competency matrices and clear career paths to help HR identify potential leaders and create personalized training plans.

Lattice best features

Facilitate employee career growth with easy-to-launch individual development plans

Manage role expectations regularly with dedicated function-specific career paths

Stay in line with compensation benchmarks with the latest market intelligence

Lattice limitations

Customization for surveys and reviews is limited and somewhat restrictive

Integrating existing HR systems is a complex process

Lattice pricing

Talent Management: $11/month per seat

HRIS: $10/month per seat

Lattice rating and reviews

G2 : 4. 7/5 (3,800+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (150+ reviews)

3. Leapsome (Best for automating 360-degree feedback and goal alignment)

via Leapsome

Leapsome prioritizes an intuitive interface to make HR improvements more approachable. It stands out by integrating 360° feedback, in-depth goal trees, and AI-powered insights in a simple and appealing platform.

Leapsome also simplifies survey and review creation with diverse best-practice templates, including mental health and change management.

Leapsome best features

Identify talent easily with automated reporting tools like the 9-box matrix

Connect each employee’s aspirations and company goals with goal trees

Leapsome limitations

Too broad and extensive to adopt for businesses with limited HR resources

Lacks a free trial and comes with ambiguous pricing despite the numerous modules

Leapsome pricing

Custom pricing

Leapsome rating and reviews

G2 : 4. 8/5 (1800+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (50+ reviews)

Let’s find out why Capterra users find Leapsome simple and user-oriented:

It’s amazing how easy yet impactful it is to monitor employee performance and interact with individuals in your network.

It’s amazing how easy yet impactful it is to monitor employee performance and interact with individuals in your network.

🔍 Did You Know? Employees value having a sense of belonging much more than their employers understand. That’s a miss that your business cannot afford!

4. Quantum Workplace (Best for predictive engagement analytics)

via Quantum Workplace

Want to fortify your HR systems? Try Quantum Workplace. The solution covers essentials such as pulse feedback, engagement, and lifetime surveys.

It also includes performance review tools, 1:1 meetings, and a dedicated goal assistant. Bonus: Quantum Workplace predicts engagement and gives insights for teams, individuals, and feedback cycles.

Quantum Workplace best features

Align organizational, team, and employee goals with cascading goals

Share praise and recognition with work culture-specific badges and praise connected to organizational tasks

Strengthen manager hiring, onboarding, and engagement skills with exit interview analytics

Quantum Workplace limitations

Limited integration with other HR and email systems, restricting a smooth workflow

Lacks an intuitive interface, leading to goal confusion and traceability issues

Importing and exporting feedback data may feel tedious

Quantum Workplace pricing

Custom pricing

Quantum Workplace rating and reviews

G2 : 4. 4/5 (550+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (90+ reviews)

5. 15Five (Best for weekly engagement check-ins and heatmaps)

via 15Five

15Five is a popular find that takes on a mental well-being approach to engagement. Its weekly check-in feature helps employees share how they’re doing, and managers understand and facilitate improvement.

It also includes AI-powered suggestions and action plans for individual development. This Culture Amp alternative also analyzes survey data to quantify manager performance, key drivers, and engagement risks.

15Five best features

Map engagement to each job responsibility with surveys that measure how energizing it is

Connect to various HRIS easily with its integration options

Enhances employee recognition through public praise features

15Five limitations

May not scale well with larger organizations due to feature limitations

Lacks advanced analytics compared to competitors like Lattice

Offers limited customization in performance review templates

15Five pricing

Engage: $4/month per user

Perform: $10/month per user

Total Platform: $16/month per user

15Five rating and reviews

G2 : 4. 6/5 (1,700+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (850+ reviews)

Check out why this G2 user considers 15Five as a powerful toolset for employee engagement and performance management:

I can see how the different functions like High Fives, the Best Self Review, or even how the individual user profile is set up all align with a lot of the best practices we’ve seen for helping employees leverage their strengths and other key learnings in the HR field.

I can see how the different functions like High Fives, the Best Self Review, or even how the individual user profile is set up all align with a lot of the best practices we’ve seen for helping employees leverage their strengths and other key learnings in the HR field.

6. Betterworks (Best for integrating OKRs and continuous feedback)

via Betterworks

Are you looking for Culture Amp alternatives that are ideal for businesses that emphasize agile methodology for improvement? Check out Betterworks! It offers dynamic OKR tracking to keep goal alignment at the forefront of employee engagement.

With quick calibrations and straightforward rating approaches, Betterworks lets your team mix growing business standards into your performance and employee potential process.

Betterworks best features

Ensure data-driven performance actions with data sharing and processes connected to all modules

Gain unbiased, data-driven insight into employee performance with customizable company standards

Boost continuous improvement with historical records of comprehensive employee feedback and surveys

Betterworks limitations

May be expensive for medium and large teams

Implementation may become complex without trained experts in your organization

Betterworks pricing

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Mid-Market: Custom pricing

Betterworks rating and reviews

G2 : 4. 3/5 (200+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 0/5 (20+ reviews)

7. Workleap (Best for collaboration and engagement tracking)

via Workleap

If you want to weave in skill development and engagement within your organizational structure, Workleap is the best fit! In addition to manager reviews, this software keeps collaborative work healthy through quick peer reviews and self-assessments.

Workleap also comes with skill tracking and learning module creation. Plus, you have crisp visuals to track how your engagement levels are improving.

Workleap best features

Nurture an appreciation culture with thoughtful shoutouts and gamified wins

Blend development and engagement with survey insight-driven course outlines

Workleap limitations

Integrating team communication tools like Slack and email gives way to occasional bugs

Pricing becomes quite high for larger organizations

Reporting features are quite basic compared to competitors

Workleap pricing

Platform experience: $22/month per user

Officevibe: $6. 25/month per user

Performance: $6. 25/month

Pingboard: $5/month per user

Learning Management: $5/month per user

Onboarding: $2. 50/month per user

Skills: $2. 50/month per user

Workleap rating and reviews

G2 : 4. 3/5 (720+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 8/5 (100+ reviews)

Here’s why this Capterra user finds Workleap a great tool for feedback:

Very positive, makes employees feel like they are a critical component in the team as well as allows managers to uncover any areas that need attention or changes.

Very positive, makes employees feel like they are a critical component in the team as well as allows managers to uncover any areas that need attention or changes.

via Engagedly

Engagedly makes the list for its mobile-first approach to keeping teams engaged and satisfied—employees can stay connected and motivated anytime, anywhere.

It also tracks goals as key OKRs, with gamification and automated learning to keep things fun and productive. Meet Marissa AI, your new assistant for goal-setting, feedback summaries, and content creation!

Engagedly best features

Cultivate an outcome-based performance culture with AI-powered OKRs & goals

Implement effective mentoring programs with dedicated mentoring experts

Deliver critical updates and plan employee resources with its mobile-optimized platform

Engagedly limitations

Minimum pricing slabs make it expensive for small teams

Some features like check-ins and integrations may be complex to new users

Engagedly pricing

Manage Performance: $5-$8/month per user

Learn & Grow: $3-$5/month per user

Recognize & Reward: $2/month per user

Engage & Listen: $2/month per user

Mentoring Suite: $8/month

Manage Compensation: $10/month

Deskless Employee Communication: $5/month

Engagedly rating and reviews

G2 : 4. 3/5 (500+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (70+ reviews)

9. Workday (Peakon) (Best for employee experience and sentiment analysis)

Next up in the Culture Amp alternatives list is Workday Peakon, an employee engagement platform focused on visualizing the subjective employee voice.

This AI-powered gem sends personalized engagement surveys and instantly turns responses into real-time insights. Managers can easily close the feedback loop with conversation starters, acknowledgments, and private two-way chats.

The tool highlights focus areas, celebrates wins, and helps brainstorm ways to shift sentiment.

🔍 Did You Know? Peakon supports up to 60 languages, removing geographic or socio-cultural barriers.

Workday (Peakon) best features

Collect feedback from in-office and remote employees with desktop, mobile, kiosk, Slack, or Microsoft Teams extensions

Forecast turnover risk and improve talent retention with live employee lifecycle metric analysis

Workday (Peakon) limitations

Extracting its full benefit requires trained experts to work on it constantly

As expensive than competitors, it’s less ideal for businesses with less HR provision

Workday (Peakon) pricing

Custom pricing

Workday (Peakon) rating and reviews

G2 : 4. 6/5 (110+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 8/5 (40+ reviews)

Let’s see how Workday (Peakon) helps this G2 user know the pulse of employees:

Peakon is a platform where the Organization gets to know the pulse of its employees. Its variety of questions in the survey makes sure that all the topics related to employee relations and organization are covered.

Peakon is a platform where the Organization gets to know the pulse of its employees. Its variety of questions in the survey makes sure that all the topics related to employee relations and organization are covered.

10. Glint (Best for AI-powered engagement insights)

via Glint

Glint is a Microsoft solution that helps organizations turn insights into meaningful change with customizable surveys. Glint’s templates keep your workplace in tune with what matters most, from onboarding to exit interviews and diversity check-ins to change management.

It also has built-in Microsoft AI features that summarize all comments and responses into insights. This is perfect for leaders who want to promote cultural change and align employees with HR strategy goals.

🔍 Did You Know? Glint Inc. , once standalone, joined the Microsoft ecosystem in 2018 after LinkedIn (a Microsoft subsidiary) acquired it. Today, its resources serve as a community forum for users to share insights and ideas.

Glint best features

Enhance retention with real-time feedback tracking and action planning

Improve communication with instant and easy-to-export report generation

Glint limitations

Businesses must limit themselves to the Microsoft ecosystem for full functionality

Offers limited performance management platform features

Glint pricing

Microsoft Viva Glint: $2/month per user (billed annually)

Glint rating and reviews

G2 : 4. 6/5 (40+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (20+ reviews)

11. Workvivo (Best for driving employee communication and work culture)

via Workvivo

Need an intuitive social-style interface to improve engagement? Workvivo delivers just that. The platform brings communication, surveys, and human resource solutions into a single space for a community experience.

Workvivio even features personalized organizational intranet news to keep individuals invested in their latest business goals and developments.

Workvivo best features

Amplify team achievements with intuitive recognition and public shoutouts

Encourage authentic connections with its personalized news feeds

Enhance collaboration with integrated social and communication tools

Workvivo limitations

Limited customization options and expensive for smaller teams

Does not have integration options with more niche HR software solutions

Workvivo pricing

Business Plan: Custom pricing

Enterprise Plan: Custom pricing

Workvivo rating and reviews

G2 : 4. 8/5 (2000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (120+ reviews)

Let’s see why this Capterra user loves Workvivo:

What I liked most about Workvivo is its ability to create a cohesive and engaging workplace culture.

What I liked most about Workvivo is its ability to create a cohesive and engaging workplace culture.

12. SurveySparrow (Best for dynamic, conversational surveys and feedback)

via SurveySparrow

SurveySparrow is ideal for businesses that prefer a simple yet analytical survey solution. Its systematic interface breaks the engagement survey process into steps, from building it to analyzing and exporting results.

In addition to its clear backend, SurveySparrow lets you add multiple question formats and control blocks of the survey with individual logic. It also allows HR teams to use email notifications and reminders for effective follow-up.

SurveySparrow best features

Customize each survey with a wide range of buttons, fonts, colors, and even themes

Set conditions that present only relevant questions to each employee with adaptive smart surveys

Collect data even without internet access and sync information later with its offline survey option

SurveySparrow limitations

Features only basic style formatting options when creating questions

Limited to engagement surveys, not performance reviews or other HR solutions

SurveySparrow pricing

For Individuals

Basic: $39/month

Starter: $59/month

For Teams

Business: $149/month

Professional: $399/month

Enterprise: Custom pricing

CX Suit (NPS, CSAT, CES)

Professional: $399/month

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Reputation Management

Free

Starter: $99/month

Ticket Management

Free

Starter: $12/month

360 Assessment

Performance: Custom pricing

Full Suite

Platform: Custom pricing

SurveySparrow rating and reviews

G2 : 4. 4/5 (2000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 4/5 (100+ reviews)

via CultureMonkey

CultureMonkey is like a growth guru for businesses. With anonymous feedback and AI-powered insights, it turns honest input into action plans that make a difference.

The best part? Its visual dashboards give you real-time, priority-ranked snapshots of employees’ thoughts—no filter required. Plus, every question and pulse survey tool in CultureMonkey is easy to customize to any extent.

CultureMonkey best features

Reduce survey fatigue with the option of scheduling one question on a bi-weekly or monthly basis

Measure the impact of your actions with historical trends and insights

Maximize the ROI of your HR practices and efforts with pre-defined employee engagement metrics

CultureMonkey limitations

Comes with occasional loading issues and bugs when building complex surveys

Exporting advanced reports like heatmaps can lose visual details, like color coding

CultureMonkey pricing

Custom pricing

CultureMonkey rating and reviews

G2 : 4. 7/5 (50+ reviews)

Capterra: Not enough reviews

Check out what this G2 user has to say about CultureMonkey:

Culture Monkey has the most advanced dashboards that I have come across in a lot of tools that I have evaluated or worked with in the past. There are customized reports and views available, split by manager level, locations, departments and roles.

Culture Monkey has the most advanced dashboards that I have come across in a lot of tools that I have evaluated or worked with in the past. There are customized reports and views available, split by manager level, locations, departments and roles.

14. BambooHR (Best for streamlining HR processes and employee self-services)

via BambooHR

BambooHR is a popular HRM software designed to empower employees and improve processes. It offers manager feedback and self-assessment that are easily connected to its goal-setting tools.

The solution includes an employee satisfaction tool that instantly tracks employer branding and employee motivation levels. Plus, it simplifies payroll, applicant tracking, and leave management.

BambooHR best features

Create a central hub for all internal updates and announcements with its community space feature

Enhance data accuracy with its researched, ready-to-use question bank on employee experience

BambooHR limitations

Reporting style, especially elements like data stamps and sources, is quite basic and outdated

Features focus on broad HR management, not engagement, and have a steep learning curve

BambooHR pricing

(Flat monthly rate for under 25 employees; pricing per user for 25+ employees)

Core : Custom pricing

Pro: Custom pricing

BambooHR rating and reviews

G2 : 4. 4/5 (2,400+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (2,800+ reviews)

via Microsoft Viva

If you have Microsoft integrated into your business, Microsoft Viva is a fine addition to your HR toolkit. Beyond Viva Glint’s capabilities in survey analysis, it offers community forums and campaign management to foster connections and engagement.

Viva also lets you assess employee well-being through quick polls and task-related data analysis. Plus, it helps integrate learning into Microsoft’s productivity tools for employee development.

Microsoft Viva best features

Facilitate engaging conversations with dedicated spaces for company news and shared interests

Map and improve well-being with employee work pattern charts and activity distributions

Microsoft Viva limitations

Integrations are limited to the Microsoft ecosystem

May feel like a complex interface that’s difficult to configure

Microsoft Viva pricing

Microsoft Viva in Microsoft 365: Free

Microsoft Viva Employee Communications and Communities: $2/month per user

Microsoft Viva Workplace Analytics and Employee Feedback: $6/month per user

Microsoft Viva Suite: $12/month per user

Microsoft Viva rating and reviews

G2 : 4. 5/5 (40+ reviews)

Capterra: Not enough reviews

Let’s see why this G2 user prefers Microsoft Viva:

Viva Insights is the best software for interacting and working in a professional environment. It’s very easy to use, and easy to implement. The best thing I like about this is, it is very useful for increasing productivity, and enhance employee experience.

Viva Insights is the best software for interacting and working in a professional environment. It’s very easy to use, and easy to implement. The best thing I like about this is, it is very useful for increasing productivity, and enhance employee experience.

Supercharge Employee Engagement and Performance with ClickUp

High team spirit is the rocket fuel for momentum and commitment to business goals—throw in some constructive feedback, and you’ve got a laser focus on the long game. But let’s face it: HR teams need the right tools, like Culture Amp, to keep everything on track.

But, since not every business clicks with it, we’ve rounded up 15 Culture Amp alternatives that might be the perfect fit. But, when it comes to engagement and project execution, they go hand in hand.

That’s where ClickUp shines. With its slick automation, AI insights, and task management magic, ClickUp builds a positive and productive work culture—talk about a win-win!

Ready to enhance employee engagement and business performance?