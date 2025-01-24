Gratis mallar för marknadsföringsplaner för Word

Let’s face it: building a marketing plan isn’t exactly anyone’s idea of fun. It’s tedious, detail-heavy, and eats up time you could spend actually getting results.

Enter marketing plan templates in Word—perfect for small business owners, marketers, and students who want to skip the formatting drama and get straight to planning. 🏃

We’ve gathered the best free Word templates to meet your simpler needs. But since Word isn’t ideal for real-time collaboration or evolving workflows, we’ve also included our top, free (and feature-rich) templates for you.

But first, let’s talk about what makes a template worth your time.

What Makes a Good Marketing Plan Template for Word?

A great Word marketing template keeps you organized, on track, and ready to present your strategies confidently. Here’s what to look for:

Structure and layout : Pick a template with a clean, logical layout that breaks down key sections (like goals, target audience, and budget), making it easy to fill in and follow

Customization options : Choose a template that’s flexible enough to adapt to your unique needs without forcing you to stick to rigid sections or designs

Actionable sections : Select a template that includes areas for clear, actionable items—goals, timelines, KPIs, and next steps—so you can get things done

Professional design: Opt for a template with a polished design that presents your ideas professionally, making it easier to share with clients, colleagues, or stakeholders.

💡Pro Tip: When creating your marketing roadmap, prioritize a template that helps break large tasks into smaller subtasks. This keeps your team focused and reduces overwhelm.

Free Marketing Plan Templates for Word

Word marketing templates provide a simple yet effective starting point for structuring your marketing efforts. Explore these free, downloadable resources.

1. Word Marketing Plan Template by CoSchedule

via CoSchedule

The Word Marketing Plan Template by CoSchedule offers an 18-page framework for strategy creation. It starts by setting clear, actionable marketing goals and measurable KPIs to track progress.

The template also guides you in defining your target audience with detailed personas, ensuring your strategy is customer-centric. It includes a situational analysis to evaluate both market conditions and competitors, along with a SWOT analysis to assess strengths and weaknesses.

Lastly, it outlines initiatives and marketing channels with assigned responsibilities while providing a budgeting section to ensure financial control.

⚡️Best for: Digital marketers seeking a structured framework with clear goals and KPIs

2. Word Marketing Plan Template by Stakeholdermap. com

The Word Marketing Plan Template by Stakeholdermap.com offers a 16-page structure to help you develop a marketing strategy.

It starts by documenting your business details—like mission and vision statements, identifying your target market, and highlighting your USPs. Then, it walks you through a comprehensive SWOT analysis.

The template also lays out marketing tactics, from pricing to promotional activities, alongside placeholders to track your performance.

⚡️Best for: Cross-functional teams in small companies that need to align on marketing tactics

3. Strategic Goals Marketing Plan Template by Template. Net

The Strategic Goals Marketing Plan Template by Template.Net provides a clear framework to define your business’s core aspects, identify the target audience, and develop actionable marketing plans.

The template includes custom fields for areas like pricing, promotional strategies, and customer engagement, with placeholders for tracking performance and financial goals.

⚡️Best for: Startups defining short- to medium-term marketing goals aligned with growth

4. Product Development Marketing Plan Template by Template. Net

The Product Development Marketing Plan Template by Template.Net is a step-by-step marketing plan for launching new products, emphasizing pre-launch efforts to build anticipation. The predesigned layout includes scope for video advertisements, influencer marketing, and more.

The strategy also outlines activities for a press conference and a launch event to directly engage retailers and customers. It assigns clear responsibilities to team members and provides a budget breakdown to ensure proper financial allocation.

⚡️Best for: Product managers launching new products with focused market and positioning strategies

5. Outreach Action Plan Template by Template. Net

Action plan templates are essential for organizing and executing outreach programs, providing a clear framework for setting objectives, defining actions, and assigning responsibilities.

The Outreach Action Plan Template by Template.Net takes this a step further, offering a comprehensive structure complete with timelines, resources, and progress tracking. This template ensures every team member stays aligned, while also providing a roadmap to monitor success at each stage of the process.

⚡️Best for: Community-focused teams organizing educational programs or events

6. Marketing Sprint Planning Template by Template. Net

The Marketing Sprint Planning Template by Template.Net is a custom one-pager designed to organize the creation of iterative marketing plans.

It organizes tasks into clear stages—from sprint activities to sprint backlog verification. Each task has defined owners and an overall set deadline. The template ensures that by the end of the sprint, all marketing initiatives contribute to creating an actionable marketing plan.

⚡️Best for: Agile teams focused on quick, iterative marketing cycles

7. Restaurant Marketing Planning Calendar Template by Template. Net

The Restaurant Marketing Planning Calendar Template by Template.Net is a practical tool for eateries to organize their monthly and weekly marketing planning processes .

The template splits the year into marketing objectives, from seasonal themes to promotional campaigns. It also includes sections for tracking activities like social media marketing, events, and budget management, keeping everything in sync with your business goals.

You can designate individuals or committees responsible for each task, ensuring accountability.

⚡️Best for: Restaurants coordinating their seasonal promotions and events

8. Real Estate Marketing Plan Template by Template. Net

The Real Estate Marketing Plan Template by Template.Net outlines key strategies for promoting a commercial real estate project.

It includes setting objectives, defining the target market, and planning content and social media marketing. The plan also helps align marketing efforts with key goals, such as showcasing the project and highlighting agents’ expertise.

This action plan lists specific tasks, timelines, and team responsibilities. And the budget section breaks down costs across activities, offering a clear financial roadmap.

⚡️Best for: Real estate agents marketing properties, open houses, and client outreach

Limitations of Using Word for Marketing Plan Templates

Word templates work for basic marketing plans but lack the flexibility and features of advanced campaign management software tools. Here’s what you may face:

Collaboration drawbacks : Teamwork becomes tricky as multiple people can’t edit simultaneously without risking version confusion

Limited customization : You’re stuck with clunky templates and manual design tweaks

No performance tracking : Word lacks built-in metrics or progress-tracking features for ongoing campaigns

Integration gaps: You can’t sync your plan with CRM or marketing platforms, making it harder to measure and adjust in real-time

💡Pro Tip: To overcome the limitations of Microsoft Word in data visualization, consider using it in conjunction with Excel or Google Sheets for data-heavy sections (like budgeting, timelines, and KPIs).

Alternative Marketing Plan Templates

Marketing project management software tools that don’t let your team collaborate can be (especially) limiting. Enter ClickUp.

ClickUp is an everything app for work that brings structure and clarity to your workflows.

It comes packed with advanced automation and an AI tool to speed up your content creation—think briefs, emails, copy for your search engine optimization, and much more.

ClickUp’s marketing project management solutions provide a comprehensive suite to manage all aspects of your marketing campaigns, like ClickUp Docs for business strategy development, calendars to organize timelines, and fuss-free integrations to sync with other marketing tools.

The platform also offers Whiteboards and Proofing solutions for team reviews and brainstorms, along with real-time updates through multiple views and dashboards to keep everyone aligned and on track.

Organize your tasks in lists and track dependencies using ClickUp’s Marketing Project Management Solutions

🔍Did You Know? Marketers who use a comprehensive project management tool are 4% more likely to succeed than those who rely on siloed information scattered across systems.

Check out our top free marketing templates below to get your campaigns off to a flying start.

1. ClickUp Marketing Plan Template

Download This Template Monitor progress with color-coded status and task type in the ClickUp Marketing Plan Template

The ClickUp Marketing Plan Template is perfect for beginners who want to organize marketing objectives and track progress.

Start by defining goals in the ‘Objectives’ list view and split them into key results or subtasks. The progress bar automatically updates as you mark tasks complete.

You can also track your subtasks in the ‘Key Results’ list view and visualize your progress in the ‘Progress Board. ’ There’s also a ‘Timeline’ view that helps manage your marketing OKRs, with the flexibility to adjust project schedules as needed.

⚡️Best for: Marketing teams looking for a structured marketing plan, defining objectives and tactics in one spot

2. ClickUp Marketing Action Plan Template

Download This Template Whip up an accessible marketing Wiki page using the ClickUp Marketing Action Plan Template

The ClickUp Marketing Action Plan Template is a beginner-friendly Wiki page to kickstart your marketing strategy.

It includes a handy table with custom fields for goals, color-coded dropdown options for tagging assignees, and files (for any relevant attachments). There’s also a checklist for subtasks to stay on track, and the percentage completion bar keeps you motivated.

You can further fast-track this action plan with the AI neural network of ClickUp Brain. Get suggestions to improve your plan, generate subtasks, or even find similar tasks to make your process smoother.

⚡️Best for: Marketing teams looking to document step-by-step actions, from campaign ideation to execution

3. ClickUp Strategic Marketing Plan Template

Download This Template Track your OKRs by channel and quarter in the ClickUp Strategic Marketing Plan Template

The ClickUp Strategic Marketing Plan Template helps you align your marketing mix from big-picture goals to specific tasks.

Set at the folder level, the template includes an ‘OKRs’ sub-folder, where OKRs are grouped by their progress level, publication channel, and target quarter in an ‘All OKRs’ list. You can further prioritize objectives in the ‘Key Results by Quarter’ list.

Next, in the ‘Marketing Plan’ sub-folder, you can map your budget and spend for each subtask in the ‘Planned Tasks by OKR’ list view. You can also assign tasks and set priorities.

If you’re more of a visual learner, check out this vlog about setting Strategic Marketing Plan Template!

And with ClickUp Chat, your team can align instantly within ClickUp’s unified workspace—no more back-and-forth emails or platform-hopping needed.

⚡️Best for: Management teams looking to track long-term business goals and key marketing tactics

📮ClickUp Insight: Over 60% of a team’s time is spent searching for context, information, and action items. According to research by ClickUp, teams lose precious hours jumping between different tools. To prevent broken communication, integrate messaging into your workflows with a centralized platform that unites project management, collaboration, and communication. Try ClickUp , the everything app for work.

4. ClickUp Content Marketing Plan Template

Download This Template Monitor the monthly queue of your content deliverables using the ClickUp Content Marketing Plan Template

The ClickUp Content Marketing Plan Template is a beginner-friendly layout that simplifies content workflow management with six structured views.

Begin with the ‘Contents’ list view to sort tasks by publication month, providing a clear roadmap. Then, track progress through the ‘Status’ board, grouping tasks into categories like ‘In approval’ or ‘Complete’.

The ‘Pipeline’ board helps manage your content database, using a drag-and-drop system for quick updates. And for timelines, use the ‘Content Timeline’ and ‘Department Timeline’ views to visualize schedules by content type or team.

Lastly, wrap up with the ‘Publishing Dates Calendar’, which flags due, overdue, and unscheduled tasks for easy tracking.

⚡️Best for: Content teams seeking to create and track a roadmap of content strategies

5. ClickUp Content Plan Template

Download This Template Visualize your content pipeline on an accessible calendar using the ClickUp Content Plan Template

The ClickUp Content Plan Template makes content execution simple and engaging for beginners.

Tasks in the ‘Content Plan’ list are grouped by urgency—High, Medium, or Low—and packed with details like actions taken, content type (like infographics or videos), target audience, keywords, and approval status.

The ‘Approval Board’ then tracks sign-offs efficiently, while the ‘Content Calendar’ offers a visual layout of tasks, color-coded by content pillars like user-generated content or weekly series.

⚡️Best for: Content managers organizing and scheduling editorial calendars for various platforms

6. ClickUp Event Marketing Plan Template

Download This Template Track the status and budget of event-specific subtasks with the ClickUp Event Marketing Plan Template

The ClickUp Event Marketing Plan Template is a beginner-friendly option for smooth event planning and tracking.

Begin by outlining your event activities in the ‘Marketing Tasks’ list view, adding details like teams-in-charge and receipts copies for budgeting. Next, move to the ‘Phase Board’ view to visualize tasks as Kanban cards grouped by phase (like planning, evaluation, and implementation).

There’s also an ‘Event Timeline’ that offers a clear view of task durations, while the ‘Event Calendar’ plots your tasks on a calendar, letting you quickly reschedule and adjust deadlines as needed.

⚡️Best for: Event planners looking to coordinate promotional efforts, logistics, and timelines for events

7. ClickUp Sales and Marketing Plan Template

Download This Template Stack your collaterals on an intuitive Kanban board in the ClickUp Sales and Marketing Plan Template

Effective promotion strategies boost the signal for your brand, and the beginner-friendly ClickUp Sales and Marketing Plan Template simplifies the process.

The layout begins with an ‘Activities’ list, where tasks are grouped by marketing type (like national, local, or PR). You can tag the campaign team, assign sales and marketing leads, and even set sales end dates.

Next, you can visualize progress in the ‘Marketing Pipeline’ board that’s grouped by stages (like research, planning, and development). Plus, you can use the ‘Goals’ table view to evaluate actual sales and campaign results.

⚡️Best for: Sales and marketing teams seeking to align their strategies to boost revenue generation

8. ClickUp Marketing Campaign Plan Template*

Download This Template Analyze the channel-wise performance of your campaigns with the ClickUp Marketing Campaign Plan Template

The ClickUp Marketing Campaign Plan Template is perfect for intermediate users seeking deeper analytics and organization for campaigns. This overarching marketing campaign checklist is set at the folder level.

In the ‘Campaign Analytics’ sub-folder, there’s a ‘Costs’ list that groups task-specific costs by network/source of publication. It features metrics like CPC (cost-per-click), CPM (cost-per-mile), and the formula-driven CPA (cost-per-action).

Plus, there’s a ‘Conversion Metrics’ list that tracks metrics like clicks, conversions, and impressions by the network. You can even mark the audience type (like technology, productivity, or full spectrum).

Next, in the ‘Campaigns’ sub-folder, you can monitor live links, conversion rates, and status for each campaign across three organized views.

⚡️Best for: Campaign managers seeking a competitive analysis of their marketing campaigns

9. ClickUp Social Media Marketing Plan Template

Download This Template Document every aspect of your social media plan on the handy Wiki page of the ClickUp Social Media Marketing Plan Template

The ClickUp Social Media Marketing Plan Template is a user-friendly Wiki page designed to clearly document your social media strategies.

It features a tabular layout with fields for marketing budget, spending, bills, and even notes and tags for in-charges. Phases—Planning, Implementation, and Evaluation—are selectable via a dropdown, and there’s a completion bar to track progress.

A separate table handles a subtasks checklist. You can consider plugging in a content calendar designed for social media to boost your planning efficiency.

⚡️Best for: Social media managers looking to structure content and monitor engagement

10. ClickUp Marketing Calendar Template

Download This Template Queue up your promotional activities by department using the ClickUp Marketing Calendar Template

Creating a marketing project plan is a step-by-step process, and the ClickUp Marketing Calendar Template makes it easy for beginners.

You can start by listing tasks in the ‘Marketing Projects’ view, grouped by status, with custom fields like the latest comments for quick collaboration. Then, move to the ‘Project Timelines’ for a clear department-organized view, complete with adjustable schedules.

The ‘Calendar’ view lets you schedule tasks effortlessly, while the ‘Marketing Process’ board shows progress across project stages. Finally, you can track spending with the ‘Budget Table’ and keep your finances in check.

⚡️Best for: Marketing teams looking to plan, schedule, and visually track key campaigns and deadlines

11. ClickUp Marketing Campaign Brief Template

Download This Template Collate campaign details for smoother kickoffs in the ClickUp Marketing Campaign Brief Template

The ClickUp Marketing Campaign Brief Template simplifies marketing campaign management with a beginner-friendly Wiki layout.

It includes sections for client details to ensure branding alignment and a ‘Campaign Overview’ table to define themes, objectives, and descriptions.

Audience segmentation and behavioral insights help define the different personas under your target market, while a ‘Proposed Budget’ section helps document finances.

You can further track key milestones under ‘Significant Dates’ and outline deliverables in the ‘Marketing Materials’ table. Plus, you can add any reference materials from past campaigns for branding consistency.

⚡️Best for: Marketers looking to quickly outline the goals and tactics of a campaign for alignment among stakeholders

Jumpstart Your Marketing Plans with ClickUp

Word templates are great at handling simpler tasks but can’t handle the heavy lifting when your marketing projects grow.

That’s where ClickUp can step in to help. 🤝

Switch between a Wiki-style layout for organizing info, a Kanban board for task tracking, a Gantt chart for visualizing timelines, and more. With ClickUp, collaboration is easy as well with real-time updates.

The platform integrates with your marketing tech stack: think Google Drive, Figma, and HubSpot. Plus, you can use its built-in AI assistant to automate report creation or follow up on tasks.

And the final flourish? These templates are totally free! Sign up on ClickUp for free and start fast-tracking your campaign ideation to execution.