Ingyenes feladatkövető automatizált sablonokkal

It’s a Tuesday morning. A student’s group is huddled together for a project due Friday. A teacher juggles stacks of essays. At the same time, a project team is trying to align on deliverables.

Different places, same scenarios: too much work without clarity.

An assignment tracker with automations gives you a place where tasks organize themselves, deadlines stay visible, and progress updates roll in.

In this blog post, we’ll explore some of the best pre-structured ClickUp templates to help you stay focused on work. 🏁

What are Assignment Trackers with Automations?

An assignment tracker with automations is a pre-built digital framework designed to help students, teachers, and teams manage assignments or tasks. Usually a part of task automation software, it integrates automated features such as reminders, repetitive tasks, status updates, and workflow triggers.

These templates typically include fields for assignment descriptions, due dates, priorities, progress tracking, and responsible owners.

🔍 Did You Know? Poor time management explains nearly 20% of student procrastination, showing how closely planning and delay are connected.

What Makes a Good Assignment Tracker with Automations Template?

A well-crafted assignment tracker with automations is a strategic collaboration tool for students that enhances efficiency and accountability. Here are some features to look for:

Automated status updates: Changes task statuses (e. g. , from ‘To Do’ to ‘Completed’) when certain conditions are met, reducing manual tracking efforts

Due date reminders: Sets up automated reminders to notify you of upcoming deadlines, helping you stay ahead of your workload

Task categorization: Organizes assignments by subject, priority, or due date to maintain a clear overview of your responsibilities

Progress tracking: Utilizes visual indicators like progress bars or percentage completions to monitor your advancement on each task

Customizable views: Offers different viewing options (e. g. , calendar, Gantt chart, Kanban) to suit various organizational preferences

Integration capabilities: Ensures compatibility with other tools or platforms you use for seamless data synchronization

🔍 Did You Know? Procrastination often comes from low self-regulation; the brain prefers quick rewards (scrolling, chatting) over long tasks. That’s why external structures like trackers help enforce discipline.

10 Assignment Tracker With Automations Templates

Here, we’ll explore some of the best ClickUp Templates to help you stay on top of tasks, deadlines, and team collaboration. 🎯

1. ClickUp Class Assignment Template

Get free template Set due dates and record grades, and allocate resources with the ClickUp Class Assignment Template

Teachers handle lesson plans, grading, and student communication daily, which makes assignment management one of the heaviest lifts. The ClickUp Class Assignment Template is built to take that burden off your shoulders, centralizing every piece of student work in an organized space.

🌟 Here’s why you’ll like it:

In Progress , To Do , and Complete Track assignment progress both in-person and online with 12 ClickUp Custom Statuses such as, and

Class , Grade , Task Type , or Topic Covered using Categorize tasks by, orusing ClickUp Custom Fields

List by Due Date , Exams , Papers , and Start Here Switch between six ready-made ClickUp Views like, and

Assign tasks to individuals or groups with Assignee fields and monitor accountability

📌 Ideal for: Teachers managing multiple classes and tutors who need a clear, automated way to track assignments and grades.

🚀 ClickUp Advantage: According to research, when students know what needs to be done, they struggle less with organization and motivation. ClickUp Automations act like a personal assistant in the background, nudging, sorting, and updating tasks for you. Create custom ClickUp Automations to keep your workflow moving in the background For instance, a teacher and her class create a ClickUp workspace to track assignments. Every time the teacher posts a new assignment in ‘To Do,’ ClickUp automatically: Assigns it to students

Adds a due date based on the homework policy, for instance, two days after being assigned

Labels it as ‘High Priority’ if it’s tagged as a ‘test’

2. ClickUp Project Tracker Template

Get free template Track projects with visually stunning timelines using the ClickUp Project Tracker Template

The ClickUp Project Tracker Template helps you balance multiple projects that come with shifting deadlines, budgets, and responsibilities across teams.

Run client deliverables, internal initiatives, and even cross-functional campaigns with its built-in ClickUp Gantt View. The custom RAG (Red-Amber-Green) status fields provide a quick health check on tasks.

🌟 Here’s why you’ll like it:

Organize work into collapsible project stages like Preparation , Production , and Live

Track deadlines automatically with Start Date , Due Date , and Date of Completion fields

Keep accountability clear by assigning owners in the Assignee column

Measure effort with Time Tracked and Duration (Days) columns

📌 Ideal for: Project and task managers and cross-functional groups who need a flexible way to oversee multiple projects. It can also be used by students who are looking for an assignment tracker template to keep deadlines on track.

📮 ClickUp Insight: Only 11% of our survey respondents share their goals with others for accountability. That’s a missed opportunity. Think about it: sharing your vision invites fresh perspectives, helping you unlock clearer goals and spot hidden issues you might have missed. 🎯 ClickUp makes it dead simple to tap into this superpower. Just @mention a mentor for their wisdom, loop in a friend for that accountability boost, or leave detailed notes for your future self. 💫 Real Results: Users say they can handle ~10% more work with ClickUp.

3. ClickUp Deadlines Template

Get free template Highlight key moments like exams, presentations, or launches with the ClickUp Deadlines Template

Missed deadlines can derail assignments, projects, or even an entire semester plan. The ClickUp Deadlines Template helps you avoid this, providing a clear system to plan, track, and meet every due date on time.

With a built-in timeline that runs alongside detailed task lists, you’ll always know what’s coming up and what’s already been completed.

Additionally, with four custom views, All Activities, Status of Activities, Getting Started Guide, and Project Timeline, you can quickly switch perspectives.

🌟 Here’s why you’ll like it:

Visualize all tasks with dual views (List + Project Timeline) for clarity on both details and big-picture deadlines

Track urgency by easily setting priority flags and sorting tasks with built-in filters

Avoid bottlenecks by using dependency lines and spotting project risks beforehand

Today marker on your Stay grounded in real time with aon your project timeline

📌 Ideal for: Students mapping assignment deadlines, teachers scheduling coursework and exams, and teams that need a reliable way to stay on top of time-sensitive projects.

🧠 Fun Fact: Sometimes, you might have good intentions but struggle to act on them. This is a psychological pattern known as the ‘ intention-action gap. ’ This is a mix of cognitive and emotional factors, including self-doubt and the way people handle stress, rather than laziness.

4. ClickUp Student Project Planning Template

Get free template Break down academic projects into manageable chunks with the ClickUp Student Project Planning Template

The ClickUp Student Project Planning Template gives you a ready-to-use student project plan inside ClickUp Docs.

Unlike the previous template (which is built for multi-team project oversight), this one is tailored specifically for academic work. It guides you through creating a clear student profile, structuring project details, and recording instructor information.

You can easily share, update, and expand this digital notebook as your project progresses.

🌟 Here’s why you’ll like it:

Capture essential details with a Student Profile section (Name, Year, Major, Project Dates, and even profile pictures)

Organize coursework with a Project Details table for subject, instructor, project name, and group members

Work together in real time within the document using inline comments, reactions, and file attachments for collaborative note-taking

📌 Ideal for: Students working on group or individual projects and academic teams preparing research work.

🚀 ClickUp Advantage: Stop sweating the details. ClickUp Brain runs in the backend, so you can focus on teaching, learning, or working. Integrated directly in your workspace, its AI Project Manager uses AI to automate tasks and subtasks, set deadlines, and even generate daily standups. And when it comes to group work? ClickUp Brain can summarize discussions, pull out the action items, and tie everything neatly to your projects and notes. Turn messy assignments into clear, actionable steps in seconds with ClickUp Brain Here are some excellent prompts you can use. 🤩 Break down my math project into research, draft, and final submission with deadlines

Generate a weekly progress report for all pending submissions

Create subtasks for grading assignments by week

5. ClickUp Student Template

Get free template Compare and contrast different project topics and concepts using the ClickUp Student Template

The ClickUp Student Template consolidates your notes, reading lists, assignments, and exam prep. With built-in sections for Class Notes and Class Assignments, it doubles as both a digital notebook and an assignment tracker.

With ClickUp for students, you can tag notes by course or topic, track assignments with deadlines, and even assign tasks for group work. This way, you get a reliable dashboard for keeping every part of your student life under control.

🌟 Here’s why you’ll like it:

Customize with dropdown fields for courses and labels for note types (lecture, reading, study group, etc. )

Prioritize effectively with priority flags and status updates like To Do or Complete

Organize your schedule visually with List, Calendar, Workload, and Gantt views

Add clarity with topic-based icons and colors that make notes easy to identify at a glance

📌 Ideal for: Students who want a central hub to manage lecture notes, assignments, and deadlines without using multiple apps.

🚀 ClickUp Advantage: ClickUp Brain’s AI Writer for Work is built into tasks, docs, comments, and more, making it easy to draft, polish, or transform content with just a prompt. Here’s how it helps: Expand gists into full task descriptions, templates, or project briefs

Convert docs or conversations into checklists or tasks

Improve and edit content to refine drafts

Turn long threads, meeting notes, or project updates into concise summaries Turn rough notes and ideas into concrete documents with ClickUp Brain’s AI Writer for Work See how ClickUp Brain makes writing with AI way easier. 👇🏼

6. ClickUp Student Progress Template

Get free template Monitor your student’s growth and development with the ClickUp Student Progress Template

The ClickUp Student Progress Template is designed for teachers, tutors, and administrators who need to track student performance. It focuses less on assignments and more on monitoring each student’s growth, behavior, and academic milestones.

It visualizes who’s thriving, who needs extra support, and where to step in before small issues become big setbacks. With statuses, Custom Fields, and reporting options, you can quickly prepare updates for parents, colleagues, or school leaders.

🌟 Here’s why you’ll like it:

Track student progress with custom statuses like Doing Well , Needs Attention , or Needs Confidence Built

Add important details using Custom Fields for effort ratings , classes , birthdays , parent contact info , and more

View data from multiple angles with Guide, Behaviour Issues, List, and Needs Attention views

📌 Ideal for: Teachers managing classroom performance, administrators preparing reports, and tutors tracking student improvements over time.

🌟 Bonus: Building progress reports and status updates is simple with ClickUp’s AI Agents that adapt to changes in your Workspace to autonomously act based on the instructions given. Use one of the Prebuilt Agents in a Channel, Folder, or List, or customize your own. Start building with the Autopilot Agent Builder

🧠 Fun Fact: Benjamin Franklin’s 1757 Poor Richard’s Almanack popularized the phrase “Don’t put off until tomorrow what you can do today. ” It was essentially one of the first productivity slogans.

7. ClickUp Student Education Template

Get free template Make learning more engaging with the ClickUp Student Education Template

The ClickUp Student Education Template helps you manage your entire academic journey, not just individual tasks or assignments.

While other student-focused templates may cover projects or progress tracking, this one provides a curriculum-wide view that organizes every course, semester, and requirement in one view.

You can track classes, due dates, instructors, grades, prerequisites, and credit units with clear visibility across your education plan. It’s perfect if you’re using multiple study tools for syllabi, course timelines, and communication.

With semester-based grouping and detailed course fields, you get a flexible way to see how each class fits into your bigger academic picture.

🌟 Here’s why you’ll like it:

Track essential details with fields like Course Number , Pre-requisites , Credit Units , Instructor Info , and Syllabus links

Manage academic status using statuses such as To Do , Ongoing , In Progress , and Complete

Switch between Curriculum View , Pre-Requisites View , and Guide View to analyze courses

Record grades and semester completion progress with Custom Fields like Final Grade and Semester Completion Status

📌 Ideal for: Students who want to track their courses and semesters holistically and academic advisors who want a clear view of the curriculum and requirements.

8. ClickUp Task Management Template

Get free template Manage every task, deadline, and responsibility with the ClickUp Task Management Template

The ClickUp Task Management Template gives you a ready-made framework for handling tasks of all scales, including assignments, projects, group work, or even ongoing responsibilities. This one is all about day-to-day execution. In fact, its adaptability is what makes it a top pick.

Students can use it to manage coursework and assign tasks to team members, while teachers can plan lesson prep and grading tasks.

🌟 Here’s why you’ll like it:

Progress , Review , and Revision for clear Organize tasks into stages like In, andfor clear project tracking

Track deadlines in the Due Date column with exact dates and times

Estimate effort using the Time Estimate field and manage workload expectations

Categorize assignments or tasks by function using the Department field

Visualize completion with the progress bar and percentage tracker

📌 Ideal for: Students balancing multiple projects, teachers managing class prep and grading, and cross-functional teams coordinating work across different departments.

Here’s what a Reddit user had to say about ClickUp’s AI capabilities:

For example I use Brain (Max) to build out all my new project lists. I’ll feed it a brief and it will create all my milestones, tasks, subtasks, and checklists. It will also create the dependencies between all of them and set a range of other task attributes. That’s over 100 tasks in a 15 minute chat. Setting up complex bespoke projects used to be a big undertaking and we’d usually have to use a clunky CSV import. If you know how to use it properly it can do a lot.

For example I use Brain (Max) to build out all my new project lists. I’ll feed it a brief and it will create all my milestones, tasks, subtasks, and checklists. It will also create the dependencies between all of them and set a range of other task attributes. That’s over 100 tasks in a 15 minute chat. Setting up complex bespoke projects used to be a big undertaking and we’d usually have to use a clunky CSV import.

If you know how to use it properly it can do a lot.

9. Weekly Assignment Task Tracker Template by Template. net

Need help to structure your academic workload week by week? This Weekly Assignment Template makes it easier to manage multiple assignments over an entire semester or academic year.

With a clear layout for completed and pending assignments, plus a weekly progress bar, you’ll always know how much you’ve achieved and what’s left to tackle. Each week gets its own summary, with totals and progress tracking that show you exactly where you stand.

🌟 Here’s why you’ll like it:

Personalize your planner with Student Information fields like Student Name , ID , Course , and Instructor

Get instant workload visibility with the Weekly Summary Table (Total, Completed, Pending assignments)

Visualize progress with a bar chart comparing completed vs. pending tasks

Track every detail with the Completed Assignments and Pending Assignments tables

📌 Ideal for: Students who prefer structured weekly tracking of assignments and need a visual system to balance deadlines, progress, and workload throughout the semester.

🧠 Fun Fact: Homework debates have deep roots. In the early 1900s, some U. S. school districts actually banned homework; they felt it encouraged rote learning. It returned strongly during the Cold War era when competition in science and math became national priorities.

10. Word Homework Tracker Document Template by Documentero

via Documentero

The Word Homework Tracker Document Template gives students a clear document-based system for logging and tracking assignments.

With dedicated sections for student details, homework tables, and summaries, it works for anyone who wants the familiarity of Word documents, with the convenience of automated updates.

This template stands out for its dynamic content structure. Placeholders like {{dueDate}} and {{completedAssignments}} pull in data automatically from connected sources.

🌟 Here’s why you’ll like it:

Capture essentials quickly with a Student Information section (Name, Class Level, Term)

Track every assignment in the Homework Overview Table (Subject, Title, Due Date, Status, Notes)

Monitor overall workload in the Summary section with live totals of completed and pending tasks

Stay ahead of deadlines with an Overdue Assignments section that only appears when needed

📌 Ideal for: Students who want a simple Word-based task tracker that feels familiar but offers automation-friendly placeholders.

🚀 ClickUp Advantage: ClickUp Brain MAX is your unified hub that understands your workspace contextually, eliminating AI sprawl. With contextual awareness of your tasks, projects, and connected apps, it delivers answers, automations, and insights that actually fit your workflow. Dictate your requirements through Talk-to-Text to break down assignments, summarize group discussions, or automate cross-app updates in Google Drive, Notion, or GitHub. With multi-model flexibility (ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, and more), Brain MAX always selects the best AI for the job. Here’s a glimpse of its capabilities:

Stay On Top of Your Assignments With ClickUp

Parkinson’s Law says that work expands to fill the time available. And with this expanding web of work, it’s difficult to remember deadlines.

ClickUp, the everything app for work, offers excellent free assignment trackers with automation templates that give you a concrete system. Use ClickUp Automations to instantly assign work, move tasks when their status changes, or send reminders. Plus, ClickUp Brain brings AI-powered intelligence to pull context from notes, attachments, and even tasks.

With all your tasks, notes, conversations, and files contained in one user-friendly platform, ClickUp is the Converged AI Workspace that keeps everything together for you.

So, what are you waiting for? Sign up to ClickUp for free today! ✅