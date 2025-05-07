A legjobb Workona alternatívák és versenytársak 2025-ben

Open tabs can be RAM-eating monsters. No one likes juggling dozens of different tabs while doing their job. Chances are that the browser doesn’t like it, too.

It’s a known fact that mess causes stress at work. This doesn’t just refer to cluttered desks—but also your digital workspace. Luckily, apps and browser extensions like Workona help you organize your work with a tab manager to keep all relevant info in one space.

Grouping tabs and organizing to-do lists—especially across multiple accounts—is a quick way to save you the trouble of jumping back and forth between platforms or a separate browser.

Workona is pretty popular because of features like automatic syncing between devices, a tab suspender, autosaving, a handy dashboard for tab management, and third-party integrations. Still, the app isn’t a good fit for everyone—for instance, you may want more versatility or a simpler setup process.

In this article, we’ll reveal the top Workona alternatives. Go through their features and pricing and find the perfect tool that can streamline your workflows. ✅

What Is Workona?

Workona is a browser-based workspace organizer. With this handy tool, you can create separate tabs for every project you’re working on or group relevant apps and platforms together. You can establish a Workona tab for your projects, add notes, attach docs, and invite your team members to contribute.

Via Workona

While Workona has its advantages, there are a few reasons why you may consider an alternative. For example, you may not like that the platform accesses your browser history to provide its services or doesn’t have enough video tutorials for certain features.

What to look for in a Workona alternative

There are plenty of tools with Workona-like features—the problem is finding one that compliments your work pattern. To enjoy maximum functionality, here are some aspects you should focus on:

Visualization features: The platform should offer a tab management dashboard that acts as a control center, helping you visualize your projects and tasks, to-do lists, and : The platform should offer a tab management dashboard that acts as a control center, helping you visualize your projects and tasks, to-do lists, and manage resources Document management : It should offer a centralized space for creating, storing, and working on project-related documents Integrations: It should integrate seamlessly with apps for collaboration, : It should integrate seamlessly with apps for collaboration, workflow management habit tracking , and communication, so you don’t have to switch between multiple platforms or opened tabs Collaboration options : Workona has limited collaboration features, but several popular organizer and tab manager tools come with top-tier team-friendly features like digital whiteboards , real-time editing, and comment threads to easily manage tasks Versatility: It should work seamlessly on different platforms, from desktop computers to smartphones, giving you the flexibility to track your work from anywhere

Best Workona Alternatives

We’ve checked out dozens of Workona alternatives, from tab managers and browser extensions to task organizers, and shortlisted the top 9 that offer the most efficiency-focused functionalities.

Without further ado, let’s get started! ?

Visualize tasks, projects, and workflows the way that works best for you with ClickUp’s 15+ customizable views

As a top project and task management platform, ClickUp helps organize multiple workspaces at a time. It’s a perfect Workona alternative if you’re looking to streamline complex workstreams, minimize context switching, and get high-stake projects done faster without feeling overwhelmed.

Keep your resources in top shape with ClickUp Docs —a unique space where you and your team can create, edit, and share documents. Connect these docs to tasks and keep all contextual data in one place.

Want to have a bird’s eye view of your projects? You can with ClickUp Dashboards! Get real-time insights into every aspect of your project workflows, pinpoint areas of improvement, track time, and manage workloads with 15+ views and over 50 widgets.

Use ClickUp to boost multi-stream workflows with robust monitoring and analysis features

Sorting tasks is a breeze with ClickUp Kanban Boards —drag-and-drop tasks to categorize them based on their status. Other pro-visibility views include Workload, Gantt, and List.

Collaboration in ClickUp is never an issue, thanks to ClickUp Whiteboards. These digital whiteboards are ideal for brainstorming in real time. If you don’t want to build your Whiteboard from scratch, use templates. The ClickUp Process Flow Whiteboard Template is excellent for organizing teams with task lists, checklists, and comments.

ClickUp integrates with over 1,000 apps to help you create a centralized work environment without having to jump back and forth between tabs.

ClickUp best features

ClickUp limitations

It takes time to explore all feature options

The mobile app could be improved

ClickUp pricing

Free forever

Unlimited : $7/month per user

Business : $12/month per user

Enterprise: Contact for pricing

*All listed prices refer to the yearly billing model

ClickUp ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 7/5 (8,500+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (3,700+ reviews)

2. Tablerone

Don’t confuse this platform with Toblerone, the famous Swiss chocolate brand. ?

Tablerone is a platform designed for tab hoarders. You know, those who dare to open 50+ tabs on their browser or save them for later. While some might say that’s too many tabs, this tab management tool is the solution to avoid browser crashes that eat up all your CPU usage.

Tablerone minimizes browser clutter with auto-save—every active session is saved so that you can go back to it later without losing info. If you don’t name your session, Tablerone will do it for you by using the name of the first opened tab.

Organizing Tablerone sessions is effortless. Save specific tabs by clicking on the extension button on the right side of the address bar, or use the Ctrl button to select and save multiple tabs.

Create sessions to separate your work and private browsing activities, customize the tabs’ order, and use keyword filtering options to find the desired sessions in the blink of an eye.

Tablerone best features

Simple features to organize tabs

Auto-save enabled (as well as auto-tab discard options)

Advanced keyword filtering to get through your many tabs

Session customization features for efficient tab management

Tablerone limitations

Only works on Google Chrome for now

Auto Sleep Mode may cause unexpected disruptions

Tablerone pricing

Free with the option to donate to the platform

Tablerone ratings and reviews

Product Hunt : 4. 7/5 (15+ reviews)

AlternativeTo: 5/5 (under 10 reviews)

3. tabXpert

Every open tab in your browser consumes a portion of the system’s memory and puts a strain on your CPU. Why not up your browsing game and boost performance with tabXpert?

This platform lets you create dedicated browsing sessions—also called workspaces. Every session consists of active tabs, a history of closed tabs, and bookmarks. As everything’s saved automatically, you can always pick up where you left off.

Use the drag-and-drop tool to rearrange tabs within sessions. Share links with your coworkers and use keyboard shortcuts to switch tabs for improved productivity. You can even import Google Chrome bookmarks and apply filters and tags to organize them.

Another feature you’ll appreciate is cloud syncing—backup your data and access it from any supported device. The tool gives you pop-up, tab, and window interfaces for added flexibility.

tabXpert best features

Drag-and-drop design makes tab management a breeze

Auto-save prevents lost pages even with many tabs in one window

Cloud syncing creates a smoother process with its bookmark manager

Pop-up, tab, and window interfaces

tabXpert limitations

User experience could be improved compared to some of the best alternatives in this list

No option to drag tabs to different sessions in search mode

tabXpert pricing

tabXpert Free

tabXpert Pro: Starting at $2. 50/month

tabXpert ratings and reviews

Chrome Stats : 4. 45/5 (200+ reviews)

AlternativeTo: 4. 5/5 (Under 5 reviews)

4. Trello

Trello isn’t a mere tab organizer—it’s a productivity powerhouse that helps organize tasks and is based on three simple concepts: boards, lists, and cards.

Boards can be used to group tasks according to statuses like to-do, currently working on, or completed. Lists represent different stages of your tasks, and cards allow moving specific tasks around across lists and boards for easier navigation and workflow optimization. Attach links to cards and get rid of those distracting tabs.

Trello can also be the perfect ground for building an information hub for your team —keep important documents in one place and allow your staff to access them in a few clicks.

With Trello’s 200+ integrations and a rich template collection, you can take your productivity to new levels. ?

Trello best features

Advanced task management through boards, lists, and cards

Customizable information hub

200+ integrations

Various templates for organizing work

Trello limitations

Lack of advanced customization for tasks

UI can appear messy

Trello pricing

Free

Standard : $5/month per user

Premium : $10/month per user

Enterprise: $17. 50/month per user

*All listed prices refer to the yearly billing model

Trello ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 4/5 (13,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (22,500+ reviews)

5. Partizion

Say goodbye to scattered browsing sessions with Partizion, a top-notch tab organizer with auto-save features! The platform lets you separate personal and work projects by creating individual workspaces for each of them.

You can create collections by grouping in-use tabs inside every workspace. For example, name a collection “Work Tools” and add all tabs necessary for your work. That way, you’ll declutter your browser and enjoy a clean interface and improved productivity.

Partizion offers custom views—use lists, Kanban boards, or grids to review workspaces and collections from different perspectives. The platform comes with efficient tagging and filtering options for stress-free searchability.

Partizion best features

Custom views for easy organization

Seamless syncing across devices

Session auto-saving

Adding tags and filters

Partizion limitations

Limited customization options

No free version

Partizion pricing

Starter : $6/month

Pro: $8/month

Partizion ratings and reviews

Product Hunt: 5/5 (Under 5 reviews)

6. Cluster

Cluster is a tab and window manager—we mean a browser window, of course.

It comes in handy when you’re using different sets of tabs for separate objectives and don’t want to overload your system.

Let’s say you’re browsing office renovation ideas and working on an app design project at the same time. The dozens of open tabs not only trigger confusion—they could very well increase your stress levels.

With Cluster, you have the option to group your tabs into separate windows and manage them from a single interface. Drag and drop tabs between windows, use different sorting methods, save windows for future use, and suspend tabs when you’re not using them.

Although Cluster can be used only on Google Chrome, you still enjoy flexibility through its cloud syncing capabilities. The infinite tabs manager platform also supports exports and imports for easy collaboration and search and filtering tools for smooth navigation.

Cluster best features

Manages Chrome windows and tabs

Drag-and-drop design

Bookmark manager provides cloud syncing

Tab suspension for freeing up memory

Cluster limitations

Occasional lags with import/export functions

Doesn’t offer backup for saved windows

Cluster pricing

Free License

Full License: $9. 80

Cluster ratings and reviews

Chrome Stats: 4. 5/5 (650+ reviews)

7. Session Buddy

Need some help managing long Google Chrome sessions? Why not let SessionBuddy give you a hand? ?

This Chrome extension for productivity prevents a cluttered browser and keeps your sessions organized.

As you launch the extension, you’ll see your current session with every opened tab. Press the Save button at the top-right corner, and your session will appear under Saved Sessions in the menu on the left side of the screen. Name the session for easier navigation.

Repeat these steps for every session you want to save. When the session list piles up, use the search bar at the top-left corner of the screen to locate the one you’re looking for.

Choose whether to show or hide tab URLs and use sorting options like By Title or URL for impeccable organization.

The tab and bookmark manager lets you back up (by downloading a JSON file), export, and import sessions. Keep in mind that you must initiate the backups due to browser security limitations.

Session Buddy best features

Ease of use

Various sorting features for working from many tabs

Effortless backup

Export/import options

Session Buddy limitations

No cloud backup, which may lead to loss of active sessions

No option to restore tab groups

Session Buddy pricing

Free, with the option to donate money to support the platform

Session Buddy ratings and reviews

Product Hunt: 4. 5/5 (5+ reviews)

8. HiTabs

Say hi to HiTabs—a convenient platform for organizing tabs, bookmarks, and links. Unlike many other platforms we’ve discussed, this one isn’t an extension—but a website. So, you’re not limited to a specific browser.

HiTabs lets you categorize your tabs depending on categories like work and private browsing. Use the drag-and-drop interface to move tabs around and create a tailored task space.

What makes HiTabs extra convenient is the option to import bookmarks from major browsers and social bookmarking websites, which makes the initial setup a breeze. Another option you’ll love is creating a shortcode for teamwork. It enables sharing your tabs with others or adding tab groups created by others to your browser.

HiTabs best features

Compatible with various browsers

Drag-and-drop interface

Bookmark manager imports

Shortcodes for sharing tabs

HiTabs limitations

Only available upon signup

No browser extension and can only work in its one app

HiTabs pricing

Free

HiTabs ratings and reviews

No reviews available yet

9. TabCloud

Going back and forth between sessions can be tiring, not just for you but for your system as well. TabCloud puts an end to this by saving your window sessions. Open them at your convenience for easier navigation.

You can access tabs directly from the extension, save current sessions, restore previous ones, and move tabs around by dragging and dropping.

This extension is an excellent choice for you if you’re part of a hybrid team or tend to switch devices often. With TabCloud, you can access saved window sessions from any device—all you need to do is log in, open the extension, and press the plus sign to restore.

TabCloud best features

Saves window sessions in a few clicks

Drag-and-drop design

Lets you access saved sessions from multiple devices

TabCloud limitations

Occasional issues with logging in

No way to restore deleted tabs

TabCloud pricing

Free

TabCloud ratings and reviews

Chrome Web Store: 4. 4/5 (2,000+ reviews)

Become a Master of Organization with These Top Workona Alternatives!

According to the findings of the 2024 CHI Conference on Human Factors in Computing Systems, browsing clutter can lead to information overload, disrupt your focus, and cause a huge drop in productivity. The Workona alternatives we’ve listed will surely help you prevent productivity dips due to clutter or system burnouts.

Still on the fence? ClickUp can be a great default option for anyone looking to create a centralized environment for documents, tasks, to-do lists, and multiple workflow streams.

Create a free account to explore the platform!