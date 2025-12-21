De 11 bästa alternativen till Attio att prova under [år]

The early days of building a business are messy enough without your CRM adding to the chaos. You upload your leads, set up a few fields, loop in your team…and then something breaks. A column won’t sync, a field won’t rename, or half your data disappears into a folder you swear you didn’t create.

If you’ve tried Attio during this phase, this might be relatable.

When your customer data becomes harder to manage inside your CRM than it was inside your spreadsheet, it’s a sign to start looking at Attio alternatives.

In this blog post, we’ve compiled a list of Attio alternatives with their strengths, weaknesses, and pricing, and who they’re best suited for. Let’s start the hunt! 🔭

Why Go For Attio Alternatives?

Many Attio users report encountering hurdles during CRM implementation, including slower onboarding, disrupted workflows, and limitations on customization.

Let’s look at some common reasons teams look for Attio alternatives:

Unreliable data uploading and processing: It fails to reliably upload and process lead data (even when within account limits), resulting in missing records, ignored attributes, and wasted time during high-pressure workflows

Limited flexibility with system object attributes: Core attributes like Companies, People, and others can’t be renamed, which restricts Core attributes like Companies, People, and others can’t be renamed, which restricts sales process improvement for teams with niche or non-traditional workflows

Missing language support for key AI features: Call transcription, enrichment, and other AI-powered features currently do not support French, forcing multilingual teams to manage those tasks manually

Lack of depth beneath the interface: Some users feel that while Attio has a user-friendly interface, it lacks essential CRM features such as AI, data modeling, or advanced analytics and automation

Gaps in integrations that matter: Missing connections to multiple tools, such as Amplitude, can create roadblocks for product-led or data-driven teams who rely on seamless analytics workflows

🧠 Fun Fact: Modern CRM has two pioneers: Robert and Kate Kestnbaum, who introduced ‘database marketing’ in the 1980s. This was the first time customer info was stored digitally for targeted outreach.

11 Attio Alternatives at a Glance

Here’s how these CRM software stack up against each other:

Tool Best for Best features Pricing ClickUp Teams of all sizes that need unified work management, customizable pipelines, and connected collaboration across projects Built-in CRM with customizable pipelines, Custom Fields, Goals, AI-powered insights with ClickUp Brain, Automations for stage updates and reminders, real-time Chat, Docs collaboration, Enterprise Search, and visual Dashboards Free forever; customization available for enterprises HubSpot CRM Sales and marketing teams that need shared data, inbound automation, and customer lifecycle tracking Multi-channel communication with Live Chat & chatbots, AI lead scoring, Activity Timeline with automatic email/call/log sync, email templates, sequences, CMS, and marketing automation via add-on Hubs, AI Content Writer Free; paid plans starting at $50/user/month Folk Relationship-focused teams managing people pipelines, warm outreach, and lightweight CRM workflows Smart & Magic Fields for personalized engagement, automated Campaigns and Sequences, shared contact lists and notes, one-click capture from LinkedIn/Gmail/browser Paid plans starting at $25/user/month Pipedrive Sales teams using visual pipelines, deal management, and activity-driven workflows AI Sales Assistant, customizable pipelines, web forms and chatbots, calendar scheduling, mobile app, activity tracking, email & calendar sync Paid plans starting at $19/user/month Affinity Network-driven teams like VCs and investment firms that rely on intros and relationship intelligence AI Notetaker, relationship mapping, Inferred Connections, enriched contact/company data, Formula Fields for custom calculations, Collaborator Seats Paid plans starting at $2,000/user/year Bigin by Zoho CRM Small businesses and freelancers needing simple, streamlined pipelines Built-in telephony, WhatsApp/SMS/social channels, customizable pipelines, mobile apps, stage-based automations, visual dashboards, role-based access controls and audit logs Free; Paid plans starting at $9/month per user Capsule CRM Solo users and small teams wanting a simple contact and sales manager People & Organization profiles, Tracks for automated task sequences, Kanban pipeline, sales & activity reporting, contact organization via Magical extension Free; Paid plans starting at $21/user/month Salesflare Teams that want automated data capture and minimal manual entry Automatic data enrichment from emails/calendars/social profiles, drag-and-drop pipeline, engagement tracking, Email Sequences, AI lead scoring, and Hotness alerts Paid plans starting at $39/user/month EngageBay Budget-conscious teams that want CRM + marketing automation + service tools in one system Appointment scheduling, landing pages & pop-ups, segmentation & scoring, Power Dialer & call recording, drag-and-drop pipelines, multi-module reporting, ticketing & live chat Free; Paid plans starting at $14. 99/user/month Keap Service-based businesses that rely on automation-heavy follow-ups and client workflows Tag-based segmentation, automated journeys, built-in invoicing & payments, checkout forms, activity timelines, and AI Content Assistant Custom pricing monday. com Individuals and teams needing customizable workflows on a flexible work OS Visual boards, pipeline tracking, shared inboxes, seamless integration with Google workspace and Outlook, AI timeline summaries, automation triggers, forecasting dashboards Free; Paid plans starting at $12/user/month

👀 Friendly Tip: Not all sales pipelines are the same. Tailor your pipeline stages to fit your sales process—for example, typical stages include Lead Qualification → Discovery Call → Proposal Sent → Negotiation → Closed-Won/Lost. Check out these free sales pipeline templates to start building yours quickly.

The Best Attio Alternatives to Use

Each of the tools on this list offers its own approach to managing customer data, onboarding clients, tracking pipelines, and supporting sales or CS teams:

1. ClickUp (Best unified platform for CRM, projects, and collaboration)

Modern customer relationship management means tracking deals through complex sales pipelines and automating follow-up workflows. It requires coordinating across marketing and sales teams, documenting customer interactions, and maintaining a single source of truth about every relationship.

When your CRM exists separately from where your team manages projects, stores customer documentation, and coordinates work, you’re constantly switching between tools to get the full picture.

Enter ClickUp!

ClickUp is the world’s first Converged AI Workspace, bringing together all work apps, data, and workflows.

Create your ideal system to store and analyze contacts, customers, and deals with ClickUp CRM

It functions as both a powerful sales CRM and a complete work management platform. Your sales pipeline, customer data, marketing automation, and sales operations live alongside the actual work your team does to serve those customers.

ClickUp eliminates all forms of Work Sprawl to provide 100% context, no matter where you are. Pipeline management connects directly to project delivery. Customer conversations link to support tickets and product requests. Sales automation triggers workflows across your entire organization, not just within a standalone CRM tool.

CRM in ClickUp packs a lot more under the hood, so let’s dig deeper:

Organize and prioritize work effortlessly

ClickUp Tasks sit at the center of your workspace, giving you a flexible structure to centralize context. Each Task can represent a lead, deal, activity, follow-up, or support request, giving you visibility into what needs attention and who’s responsible.

Add ClickUp Custom Fields to your ClickUp Tasks to sort and filter your CRM data

With ClickUp Custom Statuses, assignees, due dates, checklists, and sales automations, your team can turn every interaction into clear next steps.

Layer in ClickUp Custom Fields to transform Tasks into rich, dynamic CRM records. For instance, you can create:

Deal value (Currency) to track the expected revenue for each opportunity

Lead source (Dropdown) for categorizing where each lead originated (web form, referral, event, etc. )

Close probability (Percentage) to forecast pipeline health with confidence scoring

💡 Pro Tip: Automate lead nurturing and campaign tracking by integrating platforms like Gmail, HubSpot, or MailChimp with ClickUp. Trigger automated email sequences when a lead enters a specific stage (e. g. , when a lead moves to “Interested,” send a case study). Store email interactions within ClickUp tasks for easy reference. Bring your entire workspace to one single platform with 1000+ ClickUp Integrations

Optimize your pipelines instantly

ClickUp Brain, the platform’s AI-powered assistant, actively lightens your workload. It’s fully contextual, meaning it understands your Tasks, Docs, past conversations, and team activity to give you answers.

Prompt ClickUp Brain to draft messages for client communication based on your workspace context

Its project management capabilities can review your pipeline, surface bottlenecks, write updates, and even suggest next steps for deals or campaigns.

For instance, if a deal hasn’t moved in a week, ClickUp Brain flags it, drafts a follow-up, and updates your pipeline summary. You can also prompt it to prepare a quick rundown before the next sales standup.

Here are some example prompts: Summarize all deals that haven’t moved in the last seven days and suggest next actions

Draft a follow-up message for prospects in the ‘Negotiation’ stage who haven’t replied this week

Write a status update for the Q1 outreach campaign based on recent activity from the team

And if you’re new to AI in sales or feel like most AI advice is hype—this is your go-to video. Let’s break down how to use AI for sales with clarity: specific tools, prompts, and templates that work for sales teams like yours.

Automate repetitive work with Automations

ClickUp Automations handle the predictable, repetitive parts of your workflow with simple custom triggers you set. For instance, when a new lead is marked as ‘Qualified,’ it automatically assigns the task to a rep, adds a ‘High Priority’ tag, and moves it to the next stage.

Create custom ClickUp Automations based on simple ‘if this, then do that’ commands

Here are some example automations you can set: Move new leads to the right stage

Auto-notify your team when a deal’s value crosses a certain threshold

Keep stale deals visible (if a Task hasn’t been updated for five days)

How AI Agents supercharge sales reps

AI Agents for sales are like a secret weapon in your toolkit, so your team can focus on building relationships and strategy.

Set up custom triggers to automate time-consuming repetitive tasks with ClickUp Autopilot Agents

Here are the types of agents you can set up:

Lead Scoring Agents : Quickly assess and prioritize leads based on data-driven insights

Communication Bots : Manage initial customer interactions or follow-ups

Data Analysis Agents : Compile and crunch numbers to generate actionable insights

Competitor Intelligence and Analysis Agents : Monitor market trends and competitor performance

Scheduling Agents: Coordinate meetings and manage your calendar effortlessly

Monitor performance and KPIs at a glance

Real-time dashboards provide a clear view of sales performance, deal progress, and customer engagement. Use reporting widgets to track key metrics and identify bottlenecks before they impact business outcomes

ClickUp Dashboards provide a real-time snapshot of your sales pipeline’s performance.

Create a personalized CRM Dashboard with cards tailored to specific KPIs for data-driven decisions

You can create a custom Dashboard that becomes your team’s living, breathing command center with these cards:

Bar or Funnel Chart for deal value by stage

Pie Chart for lead status breakdown

Calculated Card for forecasted revenue

List Card for upcoming renewals

Time-Tracking Card for email response times

You can also monitor the sales cycle duration, customer sentiment, resource allocation, at-risk deals, and marketing attribution.

💡 Pro Tip: Take advantage of List, Board, Table, and Whiteboard views to visualize your CRM data in the way that works best for your team. Use Relationship columns to link contacts to accounts and deals, making navigation and updates seamless.

Use templates to set up your first CRM quickly

Turn to the ClickUp CRM Template for a starting point to manage contacts, deals, and tasks across your sales pipeline. It offers 22 Custom Statuses like Need Approval, Qualified, and Scheduled, allowing you to finely track deal and customer progress.

Plus, its eight Custom Fields, such as CRM Item Type, Contact Name, and Job Title, help you capture detailed contact and deal data.

Get free template Track leads and opportunities within a systematic pipeline with ClickUp’s CRM Template

ClickUp best features

Collaborate instantly: Centralize deal conversations, share updates, and keep every message tied directly to the work it supports with Centralize deal conversations, share updates, and keep every message tied directly to the work it supports with ClickUp Chat

Centralize documentation: Build living playbooks, client briefs, and internal knowledge bases that stay connected to tasks and workflows inside Build living playbooks, client briefs, and internal knowledge bases that stay connected to tasks and workflows inside ClickUp Docs

Find answers fast: Search across every task, doc, comment, and connected app to surface the exact information you need in seconds using Search across every task, doc, comment, and connected app to surface the exact information you need in seconds using ClickUp Enterprise Search

Automate follow-through: Let autonomous Let autonomous ClickUp AI Agents monitor pipelines, run actions, and keep work moving without manual intervention

Create polished content: AI Writer for Work Use AI for note-taking , draft emails, proposals, reports, and summaries tailored to your role and project context with ClickUp Brain’s

ClickUp limitations

Its extensive customization options might be difficult for users to get used to

ClickUp pricing

ClickUp ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (10,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (4,000+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about ClickUp?

This G2 review really says it all:

What I like most is how much I can centralise in a single place: tasks, documents, discussions, deadlines and dashboards for different projects and teams. The hierarchy (Workspaces → Spaces → Folders → Lists → Tasks), custom fields and views (List, Board, Gantt, etc. ) let me adapt ClickUp to very different workflows without needing separate tools. It’s also great for collaborative work: comments, assigned comments, checklists and automations make it much easier to follow who is doing what and keep complex projects under control.

💡 Pro Tip: Sales managers shouldn’t need to manually compile reports or dig through CRM records to understand deal health or team performance. ClickUp BrainGPT provides instant answers about pipeline status, customer interactions, and sales trends based on your entire CRM data. Use your voice to dictate notes, set up reminders, and search across your workspace Here’s how: Search across all customer touchpoints : Find specific customer conversations, contract terms, or past commitments instantly by searching across deals, tasks, emails, meeting notes, and documents

Instant pipeline insights without manual reporting : Ask BrainGPT, “Which deals are at risk of slipping this quarter?” and get immediate answers based on actual deal stages, activity logs, and close dates across your workspace

Voice-powered CRM updates on the go : Use : Use Talk to Text to log customer calls, update deal stages, or add notes after client meetings while driving or between appointments

Select the right AI model for different tasks: BrainGPT offers multiple LLMs so you can use Claude for drafting personalized outreach emails, ChatGPT for analyzing deal patterns, or other models for specific sales tasks

2. HubSpot CRM (Best for sales and marketing alignment at scale)

via HubSpot

HubSpot is a good fit for teams that want their marketing, sales, and service work. Start with a free CRM that covers the basics: contacts, deals, emails, and forms, and then add more capabilities only if you need them. Plus, you can build a shared CRM database that ensures everyone works from the same customer information.

The platform is built around an inbound approach, so it naturally supports content-driven lead nurturing, simple automation, and organized follow-ups. And if your needs change, you can add Hubs for marketing automation, sales sequences, ticketing, knowledge bases, data sync, or even CMS features.

HubSpot CRM best features

Engage website visitors with Live Chat and chatbots that capture lead information

Use lead scoring and smart insights powered by AI to prioritize prospects based on their engagement

Maintain organized communication logging with Activity Timelines that automatically record emails, calls, meetings, and notes within the customer database software

Access an AI Content Writer for rapid content creation for marketing materials

HubSpot CRM limitations

Some functions aren’t flexible and customizable enough; for instance, you can only add fonts if you have technical expertise

Designing an email within the platform is not user-friendly, unlike HubSpot alternatives

HubSpot CRM pricing

Free

Professional: $50/month per user

Enterprise: $75/month per user

HubSpot CRM ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 5/5 (14,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (4000+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about HubSpot CRM?

Here’s what a G2 reviewer had to say:

I love how the HubSpot Marketing Hub serves as our single source of truth, integrating seamlessly as both our CRM and marketing platform. It allows me to manage marketing campaigns, segments, reports, and emails efficiently, making it indispensable in daily operations…Some of the limitations only become clear as you grow. For example, scaling dynamic content or building deeply multi-branch workflows can get unwieldy fast…

📮 ClickUp Insight: 16% want to run a small business as part of their portfolio, but only 7% currently do. Fear of having to do it all on your own is one of the many reasons that often holds people back. If you’re a solo founder, ClickUp Brain GPT acts as your business partner. Ask it to prioritize sales leads, draft outreach emails, or track inventory—while your AI agents handle the busywork. Every task, from marketing your services to order fulfillment, can be managed via AI-powered workflows—freeing you to focus on growing your business, not just running it.

3. Folk (Best for relationship-focused teams managing warm outreach)

via Folk

Folk is a lightweight, relationship-centric collaborative CRM built for individuals and small teams who want an easy, flexible way to manage people. It takes a spreadsheet-style approach that feels familiar from tools like Airtable or Notion, making it simple to organize contacts, pipelines, and projects.

The platform centralizes all types of relationships: customers, candidates, partners, investors, and collaborators. This way, it works just as well for recruiting and fundraising as it does for sales. With one-click contact capture from LinkedIn, Gmail, and the browser, Folk reduces the friction of building and enriching your network.

Folk best features

Prioritize leads with Smart Fields and AI-powered Magic Fields that rank prospects

Use automated Sequences and Campaigns to send personalized, bulk outreach with AI-generated content suggestions

Share contact lists, notes, and interaction timelines to give your team visibility into conversations and prevent duplicated outreach

Folk limitations

Lacks advanced features for reporting and automation that other Folk CRM alternatives offer

LinkedIn DMs cannot be integrated into the platform

Folk pricing

Standard: $25/month per user

Premium: $50/month per user

Custom: $100/month per user onwards

Folk ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 5/5 (290+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (40+reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Folk?

Straight from a review:

I like Folk CRM is not complicated. It’s seamless, provides integrations and custom features that make day-to-day operations easy…Integration with linkedin can be flaky sometimes – but that’s to be expected with how hard Linkedin is trying to block third-party players, especially smaller ones like Folk…

🔍 Did You Know? An interesting precursor to CRM (at least for history buffs) was the Farley File, kept by U. S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s campaign manager, James Farley. It was a detailed file of personal and political data about people FDR met, including birthdays, family details, and more. This helped FDR come off as very ‘in touch’ with people.

💡 Pro Tip: Before you customize stages in a new CRM, validate your lead qualification logic with the BANT framework (Budget, Authority, Need, Timeline). This prevents overcrowded pipelines and ensures your CRM tracks what truly matters.

4. Pipedrive (Best for sales teams relying on visual pipelines and deal tracking)

via Pipedrive

Pipedrive is a sales-driven CRM built around visual pipelines that help reps keep deals moving with momentum. It doesn’t try to be an all-in-one platform; instead, it focuses on what sales representatives need, including clean deal boards, clear next steps, and lightweight automation that removes admin work.

Its kanban-style pipeline makes it easy to drag deals across stages, spot bottlenecks, and maintain a healthy funnel at a glance—an approach shaped by its ‘built by salespeople’ philosophy. The platform includes essential features such as customizable pipelines, contact management, activity tracking, email and calendar synchronization, and a robust mobile app for on-the-go selling.

Pipedrive best features

Deploy its AI Sales Assistant to flag stalled deals, get recommended actions, and handle repetitive tasks

Capture leads with customized web forms and chatbots

Schedule meetings with its calendar integration, including round robin scheduling

Pipedrive limitations

Lacks an automation to alert assignees during task allocation

Unlike Pipedrive alternatives , it’s difficult to build multi-step, conditional workflows

Pipedrive pricing

Lite: $19/month per user

Growth: $34/month per user

Premium: $64/month per user

Ultimate: $89/month per user

Pipedrive ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 3/5 (2700+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (3000+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Pipedrive?

A reviewer said:

I appreciate Pipedrive for its excellent user interface, which greatly enhances usability and makes interaction smooth and intuitive. The ease of access from various devices like phones and computers, coupled with its cloud-based nature, facilitates seamless operations irrespective of location. I dislike the way Pipedrive handles multiple deals for the same project. It is challenging to segregate these deals easily to avoid duplicates

📖 Also Read: Employee Onboarding Templates

5. Affinity (Best for managing network-driven deals and relationship intelligence)

via Affinity

Affinity is tailored for teams that rely heavily on networks and warm introductions, like venture capital firms, investment teams, and deal desks. It automatically captures every email and calendar event to build a living map of who knows whom, giving your team visibility into the strongest connections.

The platform enriches your contact and company records with up-to-date data, including job changes, organization info, and more. Importantly, Affinity surfaces warm introduction paths, automatically highlighting internal connections to key stakeholders, which can help teams accelerate deals.

Affinity best features

Capture and transform meeting discussions into notes with the AI-powered Affinity Notetaker

Quantify your network with Smart Relationship Mapping and Inferred Connections

Collaborate with your team and external partners using Collaborator Seats

Perform custom calculations across datasets within Affinity Lists using Formula Fields

Affinity limitations

No direct LinkedIn integration

Poor document management features that don’t connect to existing tools in your tech stack

Affinity pricing

Essential: $2,000/year per user

Scale: $2,300/year per user

Advanced: $2,700/year per user

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Affinity ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 4/5 (50+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (not enough reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Affinity?

Here’s what a G2 review said:

It’s built specifically for the use cases of a venture investor. Integrates really well with your email and calendar. The note-taker and early AI features work really well. The mobile app is not very useful. The search function it needs more improvement

🧠 Fun Fact: Years ago, with the rise of Web 2.0 and social media, a new paradigm called Social CRM (or CRM 2. 0) emerged. This enables companies to integrate social channels (like Facebook, Twitter) into their CRM strategy.

6. Bigin by Zoho CRM (Best for small businesses needing streamlined pipelines)

via Bigin

Bigin is designed for small businesses, freelancers, and micro-teams that want an intuitive CRM without overwhelming complexity. It supports multiple customizable pipelines, so you can track different types of customer journeys (sales, onboarding, support, etc. ).

Plus, the platform lets you trigger stage-based automations. This way, when a deal moves into a particular stage, you can automatically send emails, create tasks, or reassess fields. You can make and track calls directly from the CRM using supported providers through Zoho’s PhoneBridge.

Bigin best features

Engage customers using its built-in telephony, WhatsApp, SMS, and social media channels

Use its mobile-first approach with iOS and Android apps so your team can stay on top of their timeline from anywhere

Generate visual dashboards and detailed reports on sales performance, pipeline stages, and team activities

Protect sensitive information with role-based access controls, audit logs, and secure data handling (supporting GDPR, SSO, and multi-factor authentication)

Bigin limitations

Limited integrations with third-party apps that aren’t part of the Zoho suite

Lacks flexibility in automation triggers and dashboards

Bigin pricing

Free

Express: $9/month per user

Premier: $15/month per user

Bigin 360: $21/month per user

Bigin ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 6/5 (650+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (650+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Bigin?

Insights from a user:

Bigin by Zoho CRM offers a clean, intuitive, and lightweight CRM experience — perfect for small and growing teams. The pipeline view makes tracking deals effortless, and the mobile app keeps everything accessible on the go. While Bigin is great for simplicity, it could use a few more advanced reporting and workflow customization options. The integrations with third-party tools outside the Zoho suite are somewhat limited

7. Capsule CRM (Best for solo users and small teams)

via Capsule CRM

Capsule CRM is built for small-to-medium businesses that need a reliable, user-friendly system for managing contacts, tasks, and sales opportunities. On the contact side, it lets you store rich profiles, like names, company details, notes, and even social links, and it automatically enriches profiles with additional info.

Their pipeline management is visual and flexible. You can drag deals across stages in a Kanban board, set up multiple pipelines to reflect different sales processes (e. g. , new business vs. upsell), and track deal values and customer engagement.

Additionally, its reporting features are solid, offering a variety of sales and activity reports (win/loss, pipeline growth, average deal size) that you can filter by dates, users, or teams.

Capsule CRM best features

Manage sales opportunities within the People & Organizations tabs with easy import, tagging, and activity logging

Automate routine sales and project tasks with Tracks , allowing for sequential task activation

Capture contacts automatically from LinkedIn, WhatsApp, Gmail, and Outlook using the Capsule ‘Magical’ browser extension

Capsule CRM limitations

The mobile app is slow, feature-poor, and clunky

You’ll have to use a third-party software like Zapier to connect it to other tools in your tech stack; it lacks integrations with systems like APTEM, Survey Monkey, and Force 24

Capsule CRM pricing

Free

Starter: $21/month per user

Growth: $38/month per user

Advanced: $60/month per user

Capsule CRM ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (400+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (150+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Capsule CRM?

A perspective on Capsule CRM:

I appreciate how Capsule CRM has been instrumental in maintaining a detailed record of conversations and opportunities with customers and prospects. I find the simplicity of Capsule CRM to be its standout feature; it just works without unnecessary complications. I notice that there’s a lot of functionality in Capsule CRM that I’m probably not using. It would be helpful to have tutorial videos to learn how to use these additional features effectively.

via Salesflare

Salesflare is built for teams that hate manual data entry (and it shows!). The platform automatically pulls in contact details from emails, calendar meetings, signatures, social profiles, and even website visits. This makes it especially appealing to B2B companies where context and relationship history are essential.

Its visual pipeline keeps deals easy to manage, while automation handles the repetitive work: follow-up reminders, stage movements, and email sequences. Salesflare’s engagement tracking shows who opened your emails, clicked links, and visited your website. Thus, helping you nail nurture campaigns.

Salesflare best features

Visualize your sales process with a drag-and-drop Sales Pipeline

Automate follow-up workflows with Email Sequences that send personalized, multi-step campaigns triggered by behavior

Use AI-driven Lead Scoring and Hotness alerts to prioritize prospects

Salesflare limitations

Lacks automations for sending documents directly to the CRM, and doesn’t offer features for reporting and dashboard

Limited native integrations, which means you have to depend on Zapier

Salesflare pricing

Growth: $39/month per user

Pro: $64/month per user

Enterprise: $124/month per user

Salesflare ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 8/5 (290+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (130+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Salesflare?

What a G2 user had to say:

I appreciate Salesflare’s ability to pull data from emails, calendars, social media, and phone logs, which saves me a lot of time by eliminating the need for manual updates… Salesflare may feel a bit limited for very large enterprises or teams. It is primarily suited for small and medium-sized businesses, and I would like it to be usable in large enterprises as well.

🔍 Did You Know? The earliest form of ‘CRM’ was literally a Rolodex. It was a spinning card wheel where salespeople stored customer details, invented by Arnold Neustadter and Hildaur Neilsen of the Zephyr American corporation in 1956.

via EngageBay

EngageBay offers a suite of tools for CRM, marketing automation, sales pipelines, and customer support. On the marketing side, it includes visual workflows for lead nurturing, segmentation, scoring, and multichannel campaigns. You can build targeted sequences that react to customer behavior, allowing even small teams to run sophisticated automation.

On the other hand, its sales CRM offers drag-and-drop pipelines, detailed contact profiles, appointment scheduling, and built-in telephony. The platform also supports real-time customer interactions through live chat, web forms, and support tickets, all feeding into one customer record.

EngageBay best features

Schedule appointments and automate calendar management with personalized meeting links and team-wide calendar sharing

Capture and nurture leads through customizable landing pages, web forms, and smart pop-ups

Integrate telephony with Power Dialer , call recording, and real-time call insight

Gauge which channels bring conversions, how leads progress, and where bottlenecks occur with its multi-module reporting

EngageBay limitations

Users complain that the mobile app lacks desktop features

Lacks specialized integrations and reporting features for recruitment

EngageBay pricing

Free

Basic: $14. 99/month per user

Growth: $64. 99/month per user

Pro: $119. 99/month per user

EngageBay ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (550+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (900 reviews)

What are real-life users saying about EngageBay?

From a G2 reviewer:

A large number of student inquiries every day, and managing all of them used to be quite chaotic. With EngageBay, everything is kept organize leads, emails, forms, and reminders are all in one place. The automations are especially helpful for us…I would appreciate it if the reports offered more detail to better support educational needs, such as tracking which batches had higher conversion rates or monitoring how students progress through the admission cycle.

🔍 Did You Know? In 1993, Tom Siebel left Oracle to start Siebel Systems, which became a pioneer in ‘Sales Force Automation’ (SFA), including tracking leads, automating sales tasks, and managing pipelines.

10. Keap (Best for service-based businesses using automation-heavy follow-ups)

via Keap

Keap (formerly Infusionsoft) is tailored for small businesses, solopreneurs, and service providers. The platform compiles contacts, email marketing, invoices, appointments, and payments. Additionally, you can ensure client management via integrated email syncing, call logs, and activity timelines.

Its automation builder is a highlight. Using triggers and actions, create personalized customer journeys that send follow-ups, assign tasks, update fields, and initiate email sequences based on user behavior.

Keap best features

Ensure contact and lead management with tagging, detailed profiles, interaction tracking, and notes

Use built-in Payments and Invoicing features to create checkout forms, send invoices, track payments, and automate billing

Segment contacts with flexible tag-based filtering and automation triggers to deliver personalized messaging

Leverage an AI-powered Content Assistant to generate customized marketing copy

Keap limitations

Users report missing features, particularly in areas like e-commerce and AI integration, leading them to Keap alternatives

Templates are outdated and less flexible

Keap pricing

Custom pricing

Keap ratings and reviews

G2: Not enough reviews

Capterra: 4. 1/5 (1250+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Keap?

A reviewer said:

I really appreciate Keap’s workflows; in my opinion, they are the best available in the industry. I also enjoy using their new SMS marketing features. Additionally, their email deliverability is excellent. Keap is quite expensive, which is my main issue with the software. Additionally, it can be complicated for new users. While it is a robust platform, this sometimes makes it difficult to use

💡 Pro Tip: If your team handles B2B or enterprise deals, set up your CRM stages around MEDDIC (Metrics, Economic Buyer, Decision Criteria, Decision Process, Identifying Pain, Champion). It improves forecast accuracy and creates cleaner, insight-driven opportunities.

11. monday. com (Best for individuals wanting customizable workflows on a work OS)

Monday. com gives you flexible customization around pipelines, workflows, and collaboration. Build visual boards using groups, columns, and views (table, Kanban, timeline) to track leads, deals, and contacts in whatever structure suits your team.

You’ll find email sequences, mass email sends, call and meeting logging, and automation features for tasks and deal movements. Its dashboards and forecasting tools enable you to monitor pipeline health, team performance, and deal outcomes through funnel charts, leaderboards, and filters.

monday. com best features

Centralize communication with shared inboxes and collaboration tools

Track email communications with built-in Gmail and Outlook integrations, enabling send, receive, and real-time tracking

Extract sentiment, get tailored suggestions on actionable steps, and predict deal success or failure with its AI-powered timeline summaries

monday. com limitations

You can’t use formulas to display numbers, and it lacks AI workflow automation for mirrored information

The Outlook integration isn’t helpful when you’re managing multiple contracts with one contact, so look for monday.com alternatives

monday. com pricing

Free

Basic: $12/month per user

Standard: $14/month per user

Pro: $24/month per user

Enterprise: Custom pricing

monday. com ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (17,200+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (5,600+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about monday. com?

A monday.com user said:

I really like how intuitive and easy monday CRM is to use – it’s very visual and straightforward, so our whole team can jump in without much training…The only downside for me is that I feel the CRM has a lot more potential than we’re currently using, and we’re probably just scratching the surface with the basic features

