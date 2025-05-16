Gratis mallar för leadspårning för att hantera din försäljningspipeline

Keeping track of leads can feel like juggling flaming torches. You know it’s crucial for spotting growth opportunities and delivering a great customer experience, but trying to stay on top of every lead, every stage, and every follow-up? It’s a lot.

You might start out with a basic spreadsheet in Excel or Google Sheets—totally fine. But soon, things can get messy. That’s where a solid lead-tracking template comes in.

With a well-designed template, you’ve got a ready-to-go framework to neatly organize customer info, track interactions, and stay on top of follow-ups.

In this guide, we’ll break down what makes a lead-tracking template truly effective, how to pick the one that fits your workflow, and where you can grab some great (and free!) templates to start managing your leads like a pro.

What Are Lead Tracking Templates?

Lead tracking templates are structured tools that help you manage and monitor potential customers. They serve as a centralized tool to track where sales leads originate, their level of engagement, and what actions are needed to guide them through the sales funnel.

Here are the standard elements of a lead tracking template:

Lead name & contact information : Essential details such as name, email, phone number, and company

Lead source : The origin of the lead (e. g. , website form, social media, referral, event, etc. )

Date of first contact : The initial interaction or inquiry from the lead

Lead status : Classification such as new, in progress, or converted to understand the scope of sales opportunities

Interaction history : A log of calls, emails, meetings, and follow-ups

Assigned sales representative : The individual responsible for managing the lead

Next steps: Follow-up actions required to move the lead toward conversion

💡 Pro Tip: Level up your sales with dedicated lead tracker software to organize, score, and nurture leads automatically. The right lead management system transforms casual interest into consistent revenue by making every interaction count toward conversion.

What Makes a Good Lead Tracking Template?

Finding the perfect lead tracking template is crucial to organizing all the information about the leads and the sales funnel.

Here’s what you should look for in a lead-tracking template:

Structure and flow : Select a well-organized template with a logical flow, guiding you through each stage of : Select a well-organized template with a logical flow, guiding you through each stage of customer management effortlessly. It should be easy to enter, update, and retrieve information when needed

Customization in design : Go for a flexible template that lets you adjust fields, categories, and sections to fit your workflow. Personalization ensures that your team works efficiently without unnecessary distractions

Efficient collaboration : Choose a lead tracker template that allows multiple team members to access and update lead information in real time. This ensures that everyone is on the same page, reducing miscommunication and improving teamwork

Visual appeal : Prioritize an aesthetically pleasing and easy-to-read template to enhance usability. Using color coding, clear labels, and structured layouts can make tracking leads more intuitive and less overwhelming

Easy organization and tracking : Pick a lead-tracking template with features like quick sorting, filtering, and searching of leads. This will help you save time and improve decision-making

Comprehensive yet Concise: Decide on a sales template that captures all relevant lead details and tracking progress—it should not be cluttered with excessive information. Keeping it to the point ensures that data remains efficient and useful without unnecessary complexity for your sales and marketing teams, apart from helping you make informed decisions

📮 ClickUp Insight: Knowledge workers send an average of 25 messages daily, searching for information and context. According to research by ClickUp, a fair amount of time is wasted scrolling, searching, and deciphering fragmented conversations across emails and chats. 😱 With a smart platform that connects tasks, projects, chat, and emails (plus AI!) in one place, you will not miss any important information.

Top Lead Tracking Templates to Boost Your Sales and Marketing Efforts

Here are the top lead tracking templates from ClickUp, the everyday app for work, and others. They will let you track every phase of your sales funnel and optimize lead conversion.

1. ClickUp Steps to Create Sales Funnel Template

Get free template Visualize the sales funnel, organize tasks, and ensure collaboration with the ClickUp Steps to Create Sales Funnel Template

A sales funnel is an important step in creating a successful sales strategy. The ClickUp Steps to Create Sales Funnel Template helps you visualize every stage of the sales funnel clearly to ensure consistency in the sales process.

The template provides a blueprint for tailoring the sales funnel to different customer segments and identifying bottlenecks. It also helps analyze the funnel’s effectiveness.

💫 Why you’ll love this template:

Use Custom Fields in ClickUp to easily capture and track your funnel metrics

Create checklists about the sales stages, assign tasks, and set priorities to keep the strategy up and running

Add any relevant attachments needed to boost the strategy or refer to during any step of the sales funnel

Ideal for: Sales teams aiming to identify bottlenecks and optimize the funnel for better efficiency.

🎁 Bonus: Want to organize and nurture your leads efficiently? Use CRM Templates to keep all the lead data in one place.

2. ClickUp Sales Pipeline Template

Get free template Manage customer data, create a sales funnel, and set priorities with the ClickUp Sales Pipeline Template

Sales pipelines help you track your customers and leads from start to finish. The ClickUp Sales Pipeline Template provides an efficient toolkit to optimize each stage of your sales process.

With the template, you can optimize team communication and make accurate forecasts of future sales. It further ensures quicker product development with a streamlined sales process.

💫 Why you’ll love this template:

Track the details about the clients in the pipeline and new leads using the pipeline management folder

Record contact details, account details, and plan details about current and past clients from the account management folder

Quickly rank leads according to factors such as urgency, value, and potential

Ideal for: Sales teams looking to track and manage leads throughout the sales journey.

➡️ Read More: Sales Pipeline Metrics Every Sales Team Should Track

3. ClickUp Sales Tracker Template

Get free template Get clarity on sales efforts, and make data-driven decisions with the ClickUp Sales Tracker Template

The ClickUp Sales Tracker Template makes evaluating team performance and managing your sales pipeline simple. The template lets you set and review sales targets, identify trends, and track performance to progress toward the goals.

With this template, you can track individual and team performance in real time. It also helps you clarify where sales efforts are best spent and make data-driven decisions to optimize your pipeline.

💫 Why you’ll love this template:

Add product list, target to be achieved, and other metrics to track your sales by product

Create metrics in the sales volume by month list to get an overview of the products sold and targeted every month

Use the sales tracker to get details about the costs, profit margins, targets, and returns

Ideal for: Sales managers monitoring team performance and sales efforts.

🧠 Fun Fact: Research states that 62% of retailers believe data and analytics create a competitive advantage.

4. ClickUp Sales CRM Template

Get free template Identify prospects, and get customer insights with the ClickUp Sales CRM Template

Having efficient CRM software is a must to boost growth and stay ahead of the competition. In case you don’t have one, the ClickUp Sales CRM Template provides a productive tool to make data-driven decisions and enhance your strategy.

It helps you gain insights into customer behavior by accessing data in one place. Additionally, the template increases productivity with automated processes and saves time by eliminating the need for manual data entry.

💫 Why you’ll love this template:

Gather all the customer data you want to keep track of, including contact details, sales history, and any notes about the leads

Segment your customers based on demographics, interests, and other factors to create personalized campaigns and messages

Initiate automated emails to be sent to each customer segment to keep in touch with them

Ideal for: Teams wanting to centralize customer interactions and sales data, apart from monitoring the feedback and reviews of customers to understand their preferences.

5. ClickUp Sales Report Template

Get free template Understand key metrics and customer behavior with the ClickUp Sales Report Template

A sales report is essential for staying informed about the progress of your sales process. The ClickUp Sales Report Template provides an efficient tool for gaining clarity on the entire process.

Using this template, you track sales performance, maintain accountability, and make a data-driven sales plan to drive growth. Additionally, you get an overview of sales using the annual, quarterly, and monthly sales reports, which include details about projections, actual sales, regions, etc.

💫 Why you’ll love this template:

Designate tasks using custom statuses like Open and Complete to monitor the advancement of sales performance and accomplishments

Analyze the sales overview to examine details about the top-performing services

Add formulas to track various aspects like sales growth and sales achievement, and get insights to boost marketing efforts

Ideal for: Sales teams looking to track performance through detailed sales reports for sales growth analysis.

💡 Pro Tip: AI-powered tools like ClickUp Brain will assist you in maintaining a clear and structured sales funnel and lead data. According to your prompts, the tool will generate detailed insights to help you better organize data. Here is how it helps: Automate repetitive tasks to focus on complex problems and data analysis ⏳

Maintain efficiency in the lead conversion process with AI-powered suggestions 🔄

Create a well-organized sales funnel to increase conversion rates 🚀

Automate repetitive tasks with ClickUp Brain

6. ClickUp Weekly Sales Report Template

Get free template Plan future efforts, and optimize the strategy with the ClickUp Weekly Sales Report Template

Weekly sales reports provide a quick snapshot of the performance and help you identify bottlenecks to optimize your efforts. The ClickUp Weekly Sales Report Template does just that and more to keep you ahead.

The template helps you better understand customer data to make decisions that boost success. It also helps you track and analyze performance, find areas for improvement, and direct your efforts in the right direction.

💫 Why you’ll love this template:

Add the goal deviation formula to analyze the positive or negative deviation from the goals set

Obtain an overview of the reports in ‘Review’ and ‘Complete’ queues

Share insights with your team instantly to enhance collaboration and alignment

Ideal for: Sales teams looking to monitor short-term sales trends to optimize the sales funnel.

➡️ Read More: Best CRM Software Examples and Their Use Cases to Increase Productivity

Waseem Nicola, Operations Manager at Carflow, says this about using ClickUp:

It (ClickUp) has helped and simplified the work organisation between the departments within Operations: Support/Project Management/Delivery and Customer Success. It has also improved our ability to communicate and be transparent to other internal stakeholders, such as Sales, and external, such as retail and enterprise customers.

It (ClickUp) has helped and simplified the work organisation between the departments within Operations: Support/Project Management/Delivery and Customer Success. It has also improved our ability to communicate and be transparent to other internal stakeholders, such as Sales, and external, such as retail and enterprise customers.

7. ClickUp Sales KPI Template

Get free template Define and monitor KPIs, assign tasks, and analyze progress with the ClickUp Sales KPI Template

Deciding which sales KPI (key performance indicators) metrics to track to get the best insights is challenging. As the name suggests, the ClickUp Sales KPI Template lets you set measurable goals and KPIs across the sales funnel to keep the team aligned and focused on achieving the goals.

With the template, you can clearly see the key metrics, track performance, and identify areas for improvement to ensure improved results.

💫 Why you’ll love this template:

Use weekly reports and monthly reports to track ongoing performance and optimize the strategy

Define different KPIs and add formulas to analyze performance efficiently

Get a yearly overview of month-wise metrics using the revenue board per month to formulate efficient strategies

Ideal for: Sales teams looking to set, track, and regularly review key sales performance metrics for long-term and short-term results.

Find out how to set effective KPIs through this quick video:

➡️ Read More: Sales Automation Tools for Small Businesses

8. ClickUp Customer Journey Map Template

Get free template Gain insights into customer behavior with the ClickUp Customer Journey Map Template

The ClickUp Customer Journey Map Template provides a detailed structure for tracking different aspects of your customer journey. It helps you build strategies that improve customer satisfaction and business progress.

Fundamentally, this template allows you to visualize customer interactions and pinpoint various touchpoints and opportunities to reduce friction. As a result, design a successful strategy that boosts conversion rates and enhances customer satisfaction.

💫 Why you’ll love this template:

Define different phases of the customer journey and add relevant details into each section to get comprehensive insights

Use questions about customer behavior during each phase to find insights into customer preferences

Identify ways to solve customer problems in sync with your team lead

Ideal for: Marketers and sales teams looking to improve customer experiences by mapping touchpoints.

💡 Pro Tip: Want to maintain a steady stream of leads? Use AI for lead generation and boost your lead generation process: Analyze large volumes of data to get data-driven insights ✅️

Create dynamic content to resonate with the customers ✅️

Personalize customer journey for improved engagement ✅️

Automate repetitive tasks and ensure efficiency ✅️

9. Sales Lead Tracker Template by HubSpot

via HubSpot

The Sales Lead Tracker Template by HubSpot provides a simple tool for tracking sales leads and understanding customer behavior.

The template clearly shows the leads at different stages. This will help you create strategies to hit those sales targets and boost your business.

💫 Why you’ll love this template:

Use dashboards and reporting features to get an overview of the data and perform deep analysis

Add the phases of the sale, new deals, reporting process, and other details to ensure coherence

Update the data as your leads progress through the different stages to ensure accurate insights

Ideal for: Marketers and sales teams looking to optimize lead conversion through data-driven insights.

10. Sales Lead Tracker Spreadsheet Template by Pipedrive

via Pipedrive

To nurture leads to the buying phase, you need a complete understanding of the customer’s needs and behavior. The Sales Lead Tracker Spreadsheet Template by Pipedrive provides a handy tool for analyzing data and capturing relevant insights to create an effective sales strategy.

This lead tracking spreadsheet helps you to ensure efficient resource allocation and spot the areas of improvement.

💫 Why you’ll love this template:

Add every detail about the lead from the date you contacted last, to the next date to contact, and the contact details to ensure timely efforts

Track different metrics like source of lead, status, and projected sale to get data about customer acquisition and behavior

Leave comments to fill in any important detail about the lead to ensure that the efforts are in the right direction

Ideal for: Marketers and sales teams looking to track lead status, contact history, and projected sales to optimize their follow-up strategies.

🧠 Fun Fact: Studies indicate that nurtured leads tend to have purchases that are 47% larger than non-nurtured leads.

11. Excel/Google Sheets Sales Lead Tracker Template by Coefficient

via Coefficient

The Excel/Google Sheets Sales Lead Tracker Template by Coefficient provides an easy-to-use tool for adding the required customer data and tracking different customer journey phases.

From lead capture to closing the deal, this sales lead tracking Excel template helps identify opportunities and take steps to convert the leads successfully. Furthermore, it provides a detailed overview of the leads converted and forecasted sales to track whether the efforts are in the right direction.

💫 Why you’ll love this template:

Track how a potential lead behaves throughout the sales process to find relevant insights to boost your business

List the date of the last contact and next contact, the next action to be performed, and the lead status to ensure an accurate and personalized pitch for every lead

Add lead source, lead type, and contact person to get insights into your customer type and behavior

Ideal for: Marketers and sales teams looking for a simple and customizable lead tracking tool for easy collaboration.

📚 Also Read: How to Create a Sales Process Flowchart

12. Excel Sales Funnel Template by SalesFlare

via SalesFlare

The Excel Sales Funnel Template by SalesFlare provides an organized layout for lead management and analyzing your leads to build an effective sales strategy.

This template lets you forecast revenue, track sales reps, check conversion rates, and access other important data. This will help you understand customer behavior and effectively drive the strategy towards conversion.

💫 Why you’ll love this template:

Get a reminder if you haven’t followed up with the lead by the due date, and ensure no lead goes unattended

Use the sales funnel insight sheet for an overview of revenue, sales reps, closing percentage, earnings per account, and lead conversion percentage

Customize the settings and instructions sheet based on the sales funnel, team structure, follow-up duration, targets, and other metrics to ensure accurate projections and insights

Ideal for: Marketers and sales teams looking to track lead conversion rates and revenue forecasts.

🔎 Did You Know? Companies with evolved lead generation and management practices achieve a 9.3% higher sales quota.

Optimize Your Lead Tracking with ClickUp

Lead tracking templates will help you find relevant insights about customer behavior. With a lead tracking template, you can see where the sales blockers are and the potential conversion opportunities.

ClickUp provides an all-in-one platform for streamlining the sales funnel. With features like ClickUp Docs, ClickUp Brain, and customizable lead tracking templates, you can enhance your customer journey and ensure collaboration between your team members.

Don’t let scattered customer data keep you from converting leads. Sign up for ClickUp today and optimize your lead management!