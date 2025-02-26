De 17 bästa verktygen för hantering av försäljningspipeline 2025

The best salespeople succeed by understanding clients’ emotions and offering them something they can’t resist. They do this by building strong relationships and truly knowing what the customer wants.
Now, imagine doing this granular level of research for your entire sales pipeline. Sounds challenging? That’s where pipeline management software comes in.
These powerful tools empower sales teams to track deals, forecast revenue, automate tasks, and gain valuable insights into their sales performance.
In this blog, we’ll explore the 17 best sales pipeline management tools we have curated after research and testing.
⏰ 60-Second Summary
- ClickUp: Best for sales project management and customer relationships
- Pipedrive: Best for visualizing sales pipelines
- Keap: Best for all-in-one sales and marketing automation
- Freshsales: Best for sales CRM and AI-powered insights
- Salesforce CRM: Best for large enterprises with complex needs
- HubSpot: Best for inbound sales and marketing alignment
- Insightly: Best for project management and CRM integration
- ActiveCampaign: Best for email marketing and sales automation
- EngageBay: Best for affordable all-in-one sales and marketing
- Copper CRM: Best for Google Workspace integration
- Salesmate: Best for AI-powered sales assistance
- Capsule: Best for simple and user-friendly CRM
- Close: Best for sales dialer and call tracking
- Zapier: Best for automating workflows between apps
- Zendesk Sell: Best for customer support and sales integration
- Streak: Best for Gmail and Google Workspace integration
- Salesflare: Best for simple and automated sales tracking
What Should You Look for in Sales Pipeline Management Tools?
Choosing the right sales pipeline management software can make or break your sales strategy. With so many options available, knowing what features will best support your team’s unique needs and sales process is essential.
Here are some key aspects to consider:
- Customization options: Ensure the sales pipeline tool is customizable per your requirements. It should allow you to tailor pipeline stages, workflows, and sales pipeline metrics to match your specific sales process
- Ease of use: Prioritize platforms with an intuitive interface and minimal learning curve so your sales reps can hit the ground running
- Automation features: Sales automation tools save time and improve efficiency by handling repetitive tasks like follow-up emails, lead scoring, data entry, and other sales activities
- Integration capabilities: Ensure the tool seamlessly integrates with your existing CRM workflow. This includes Customer Relationship Management tools, marketing automation tools, and communication platforms
- Reporting and analytics: Choose a tool with strong sales intelligence to track key metrics, identify bottlenecks, forecast revenue, and assess your sales team’s performance
- Customer support: Check for sales pipeline management tools with strong reviews and support features to help resolve issues and answer questions quickly
The 17 Best Sales Pipeline Management Tools
Managing your sales pipeline efficiently is key to closing more deals. The right tools can help you track progress, spot bottlenecks, and keep everything running smoothly.
We have curated a list of the 17 best sales pipeline management tools to optimize your sales pipeline and improve sales productivity.
1. ClickUp (Best for sales project management and customer relationships)
ClickUp is a powerful platform for project and productivity management and can be a game-changer for managing your entire sales cycle.
It centralizes sales activities, letting you manage leads, create workflows, gain insights, and forecast revenue—all in one tool.
ClickUp for sales teams takes the hassle out of managing your sales projects. It helps you visualize your pipeline and track account activity in real time, so you’re always in the loop. Plus, with customizable workflows, handle everything from leads to closed sales, all while nurturing strong customer relationships.
Imagine juggling multiple deals and customer interactions simultaneously—it’s chaotic, right? That’s where ClickUp CRM comes in, making managing your sales projects and relationships easy!
It lets your sales team handle multiple accounts and track deals closely, managing all customer interactions and sales data in one tool. It keeps everything on track, from nurturing leads to closing deals, strengthening relationships and boosting productivity at every step.
What makes ClickUp highly effective is its extensive library of templates that are apt for each activity in the sales funnel. For instance, the ClickUp Sales Pipeline Template provides a ready-to-use framework for managing and optimizing each pipeline stage.
This template simplifies sales processes, ensuring your sales teams can focus on what matters most—closing deals and building lasting customer relationships. In addition, consider ClickUp’s Sales Plan Template to create a results-driven plan with SMART goals, faster strategies, and organized information in one easily accessible place.
Another option is the ClickUp CRM Template, which helps manage the entire customer cycle. It enables you to maximize customer relationships by tracking leads, organizing contacts in one database, and prioritizing tasks by sales stage.
ClickUp best features
- Customize CRM workflows and dashboards to be tailored as per your unique sales process
- Assign tasks, manage dependencies, and easily track progress on your sales activities using ClickUp Tasks to manage your entire sales performance
- Gain valuable insights into sales performance with ClickUp Portfolio with granular details about each customer and deal in your sales pipeline
- Integrate ClickUp with other apps and platforms like CRM software, pipeline software, or leading video conferencing tools like Google Meet and Slack to improve sales productivity
- Automate repetitive tasks like manual data entry and email sequences using ClickUp Automations to save time and increase efficiency
ClickUp limitations
- The advanced customization options and multiple features may have a learning curve for new users
- The mobile app experience can be less intuitive compared to the desktop version
ClickUp pricing
- Free Forever
- Unlimited: $7/month per user
- Business: $12/month per user
- Enterprise: Contact for pricing
- ClickUp Brain: Add to any paid plan for $7 per member per month
ClickUp ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 7/5 (9,000+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 6/5 (4,000+ reviews)
Here’s what Barnie Pretorius, Domain Administrator of Jasper Consulting, has to say about ClickUp:
I believe it is useful in any situation where data needs to be sorted and monitored, from sales reps to management teams all I believe can find advantage with using ClickUp.
- Monitor individual and team performance in real-time
- Make data-driven choices to optimize your pipeline
- Gain insights into where sales efforts are most effective
2. Pipedrive (Best for visualizing sales pipelines)
Pipedrive is a user-friendly CRM tool that helps sales teams manage pipelines effortlessly.
Want to close more deals? With its intuitive drag-and-drop interface, you can quickly create a visual pipeline, track progress, move deals through each stage, and start closing deals.
Beyond its visual appeal, it includes features like contact management, email integration, and sales forecasting to support the entire sales cycle. Plus, since Pipedrive has a mobile app, you get on-the-go access for your sales team.
Pipedrive best features
- Visualize your sales pipeline with a clear and intuitive drag-and-drop interface
- Prioritize deals by focusing on the best opportunities, backed by accurate sales forecasting and pipeline management
- Automate repetitive tasks like data entry and email sequences to save time and increase productivity
Pipedrive limitations
- While visually appealing, the interface lacks customization, limiting its use for complex sales funnels
- AI workflow automation is only available in the higher-tier Professional, Power, or Enterprise plans
Pipedrive pricing
- Essential: $24/month
- Advanced: $49/month
- Professional: $69/month
- Power: $79/month
- Enterprise: $129/month
Pipedrive ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 3/5 (2,000+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 5/5 (3,000+ reviews)
A G2 user says:
Best CRM I’ve ever used, I always recommend it”Most CRM’s are driven and created by techie people and their understanding of sales. What I love about Pipedrive is that it’s clearly been created by sales people and built by the tech people to their needs.
3. Keap (Best for all-in-one sales and marketing automation)
Keap (formerly Infusionsoft) is your sales and marketing powerhouse in one package. It’s got everything small businesses and entrepreneurs need—email marketing, CRM, sales automation, and landing page builders—no extra baggage, just results!
A standout feature is its email marketing, letting you create personalized campaigns directly from the platform. Keap integrates smoothly with tools like Zapier, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp—perfect for businesses wanting to align their marketing and sales on one platform.
Keap best features
- Automate email marketing campaigns, sales funnels, and follow-up sequences with ease
- Manage contacts, track interactions, and segment your audience based on their behavior and engagement
- Build custom landing pages and forms to capture leads and grow your email list
- Schedule appointments and manage your calendar seamlessly within the platform
Keap limitations
- While its features are comprehensive, some users may find the interface somewhat cluttered and difficult to navigate
- Pricing can become relatively expensive for larger teams as the number of contacts and users increases
Keap pricing
- $299/month (up to 2 users, 1500 contacts)
Keap ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 2/5 (1,500+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 1/5 (1,200+ reviews)
4. Freshsales (Best for sales CRM and AI-powered insights)
Freshsales, from Freshworks, is like your AI-powered sales sidekick—making lead management, customer engagement, and deal tracking easy. It simplifies your pipeline so you can focus on the real goal: closing deals!
Freddy AI, Freshsales’ AI assistant, helps sales reps score leads, spot trends, and prioritize tasks for better efficiency. Plus, with built-in phone, email, and chat tools, Freshsales gives you a complete view of your sales pipeline.
Freshsales best features
- Utilize AI-powered insights to predict deal closure probabilities and identify high-value leads
- Automate repetitive tasks like email sequences, appointment scheduling, and data entry with the sales automation features
- Gain real-time visibility into sales activities and pipeline progress with customizable dashboards
Freshsales limitations
- The AI features are powerful, but their accuracy depends on the quality and quantity of data available
- Some advanced features, such as custom reporting and complex integrations, may require a steeper learning curve
Freshsales pricing
- Growth: $9/month per user
- Pro: $39/month per user
- Enterprise: $59/month per user
Freshsales ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 5/5 (1,200+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 5/5 (600+ reviews)
A G2 user says:
FreshSales offers excellent value for its price, making it ideal for small businesses or companies that want an effective CRM without breaking the bank. It is a very intuitive tool with features (such as email marketing) that make it easy to manage the business.
5. Salesforce CRM (Best for large enterprises with complex needs)
Salesforce is the world’s leading sales pipeline CRM tool, offering powerful features for businesses of all sizes. However, it truly shines for large enterprises with complex needs that want to automate their sales and ops processes.
Its powerful customization and integration options make it ideal for sales reps looking to simplify CRM and sales pipelines in one platform. Plus, Salesforce’s cloud-based platform ensures data accessibility from any device, making it ideal for global sales teams.
Salesforce CRM best features
- Customize the platform to fit your unique business needs with a wide range of configurations and integrations
- Gain a 360-degree view of your customers with a wealth of data points and insights
- Automate sales processes, marketing campaigns, and customer service interactions
- Use AI-powered features like Einstein AI to predict customer behavior and improve sales outcomes
Salesforce CRM limitations
- The abundance of features may require specialized training to utilize fully
- The platform’s complexity may be overkill for smaller businesses needing a simple CRM
Salesforce CRM pricing
- Enterprise: $165/month per user
- Unlimited: $330/month per user
- Einstein 1 Sales: $500/month per user
Salesforce CRM ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 4/5 (23,000+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 4/5 (18,000+ reviews)
6. HubSpot (Best for inbound sales and marketing alignment)
Hubspot is another great sales pipeline software for managing end-to-end marketing and sales project management. This widely used tool includes a free CRM known for its user-friendly interface and powerful inbound marketing features.
HubSpot helps sales teams stay on top of leads, automate tasks, and keep the sales funnel running smoothly. Plus, thanks to its powerful analytics, your sales reps can get clear insights into their pipeline and performance.
HubSpot best features
- Align sales and marketing efforts with a unified platform and shared data
- Engage leads with personalized email campaigns, automated workflows, and live chat
- Use innumerable sales pipeline templates to help you optimize and automate your sales pipeline management
- Close deals more effectively with sales tools like contact management, deal tracking, and reporting
HubSpot limitations
- The free CRM lacks workflow automation, so every customer interaction requires manual data entry
- Most key features focus on inbound marketing, which may not suit organizations with a different sales strategy
HubSpot pricing
For individuals and small teams:
- Free Tools
- Sales Hub Starter: $20/month per seat
- Starter Customer Platform: $20/month per seat
- Sales Hub Professional: $100/month per seat
For businesses and enterprises:
- Sales Hub Professional: $100/month per seat
- Sales Hub Enterprise: $150/month per seat
HubSpot ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 4/5 (12,000+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 5/5 (4,000+ reviews)
A G2 user says:
A great tool for Leads & Pipeline Management. We are able to get a very clear view of entire pipeline of customers, easily helps is managing the customer engagements with the help of auomated emails & sequences.
7. Insightly (Best for project management and CRM integration)
Insightly is a sales pipeline CRM that goes beyond traditional contact management. It seamlessly integrates sales with project management, making it ideal for businesses needing close coordination between sales, marketing, tech, and project teams.
It’s budget-friendly and super easy to use, which is why so many growing businesses choose it to boost their sales without any hassle.
Insightly best features
- Integrate CRM, sales pipeline management, and project management functionalities within a single platform
- Track deals, manage projects, and collaborate with sales reps seamlessly
- Gain a 360-degree view of customer interactions and project progress
Insightly limitations
- While it offers project management features, they’re not as efficient as tools like ClickUp, Asana, or Jira
- The overall sales pipeline management tool can be expensive for smaller teams
Insightly pricing
- Plus: $99/month (for 2,000 prospects)
- Professional: $499/month(for 2,000 prospects)
- Enterprise: $999/month(for 2,000 prospects)
Insightly ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 2/5 (900+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 0/5 (600+ reviews)
8. ActiveCampaign (Best for email marketing and sales automation)
Looking for sales pipeline management tools to boost automation and better align with marketing? Try out ActiveCampaign, which integrates marketing automation and CRM functionalities.
The best part? Its campaign management features let you send personalized, automated messages to your contacts—saving you time while keeping things personal. Thus, you can manage your sales pipeline for lead generation, deal tracking, and more.
ActiveCampaign best features
- Create sophisticated email marketing campaigns with advanced segmentation and automation capabilities
- Automate sales workflows, including lead scoring, lead nurturing, and follow-up sequences
- Gain deep insights into customer behavior with detailed analytics and reporting
ActiveCampaign limitations
- Pricing depends on contact numbers, making it costly for organizations with large customer data
- The CRM features are functional but may lack the depth of dedicated CRM software
ActiveCampaign pricing
- Starter: $15/month (for up to 1000 contacts)
- Plus: $49/month (for up to 1000 contacts)
- Pro: $79/month (for up to 1000 contacts)
- Enterprise: $145/month (for up to 1000 contacts)
ActiveCampaign ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 5/5 (13,000+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 6/5 (2,000+ reviews)
9. EngageBay (Best for affordable all-in-one sales and marketing)
EngageBay is an affordable all-in-one sales and marketing platform that offers a vast range of tools at a competitive price. It includes email marketing, CRM, sales automation, and website and landing page builders.
This all-in-one approach is ideal for pipeline management software, lead generation software, or customer management solutions.
EngageBay best features
- Combine email marketing, CRM software, sales automation, and website builder in a single, affordable platform
- Manage contacts, track deals, and gain insights into customer behavior with advanced features like lead scoring
- Build custom landing pages and forms to capture leads and grow your sales pipeline
EngageBay limitations
- The platform may lack the features of more established CRM and marketing automation tools
- While affordable, advanced features are only available in higher-tier plans, making it expensive
EngageBay pricing
- Free
- Basic: $12. 99/month per user
- Growth: $49. 99/month per user
- Pro: $79. 99/month per user
EngageBay ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 7/5 (400+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 7/5 (800+ reviews)
10. Copper CRM (Best for Google Workspace integration)
Copper CRM is a simple and intuitive sales pipeline management tool designed specifically for Google Workspace users. It syncs effortlessly with Gmail, Google Calendar, and other Google apps—making lead management, deal tracking, and teamwork effortless.
Copper’s simple, easy-to-use interface makes it perfect for sales teams like a minimalist approach. It also has features like contact management, deal tracking, and email tracking to manage your sales pipeline efficiently.
Copper CRM best features
- Integrate seamlessly with Gmail, Google Calendar, and other Google Workspace apps
- Manage deals and multiple sales pipelines with key features to log calls and emails within a familiar Google environment
- Track sales performance with customizable reports, sales forecasting, and dashboards
Copper CRM limitations
- Since it is primarily designed for Google Workspace users, it may limit its appeal to businesses on other platforms
- The mobile app is not as feature-rich as the desktop version
Copper CRM pricing
- Starter: $12/month per seat
- Basic: $29/month per seat
- Professional: $69/month per seat
- Business: $134/month per seat
Copper CRM ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 5/5 (1,100+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 4/5 (600+ reviews)
11. Salesmate (Best for AI-powered sales assistance)
Salesmate is among those sales pipeline management tools that use AI to provide sales teams with valuable insights and assistance. It predicts deal outcomes, suggests the next steps, and even drafts personalized emails.
These automated features support sales reps at every step, helping teams streamline workflows and focus on building customer relationships.
Salesmate best features
- Use AI-powered insights to help sales managers predict deal outcomes and recommend the best next steps to close more deals
- Automate sales workflows, including email sequences, appointment scheduling, and social media posting
- Get real-time visibility into sales activities and pipeline progress with customizable dashboards
Salesmate limitations
- The platform may not suit large enterprises with complex needs and multiple custom sales pipelines
- Some advanced features may require upgrading to a higher-priced plan
Salesmate pricing
- Basic: $29/month per user
- Pro: $49/month per user
- Business: $79/month per user
- Enterprise: Custom pricing
Salesmate ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 6/5 (90+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 7/5 (90+ reviews)
A G2 user says:
Salesmate’s platform is open and flexible, featuring all the necessary APIs and Zapier integrations. I can’t praise this product enough! The willingness to train users is also a huge plus. Overall, Salesmate has exceeded my expectations, and I highly recommend it to anyone in need of a robust CRM solution.
12. Capsule (Best for simple and user-friendly CRM)
Capsule is a lightweight yet effective pipeline software designed for small businesses aiming to simplify their sales process.
Its intuitive interface and minimalistic design make it easy to learn and use, even for those with limited technical experience. Moreover, Capsule’s core features, like contact management, deal tracking, and basic reporting, make it a good fit for businesses with simpler sales pipelines.
Capsule best features
- Manage contacts, track deals, and log interactions with customers
- Create simple sales pipelines and track deals as they move through the sales process
- Collaborate with team members by sharing contacts and sharing notes on deals
Capsule limitations
- Limited scalability for larger businesses with complex needs
- The basic reporting features aren’t ideal for organizations that need to track key metrics or gain full sales insights
Capsule pricing
- Starter: $18/month per user
- Growth: $36/month per user
- Advanced: $54/month per user
- Ultimate: $72/month per user
Capsule ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 7/5 (350+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 5/5 (160+ reviews)
A G2 user says:
It’s so easy to use, we absolutely love it. It took a few minutes to set-up, I use it daily and like the project / pipeline features. I’d highly recommend the product for start-ups or scaling businesses. The possible level of customization, search functionality, reminders etc – all very straightforward.
13. Close (Best for sales dialer and call tracking)
Close is among the popular sales pipeline management tools specifically designed for sales teams that rely heavily on phone calls. It offers a powerful sales dialer, call tracking, and voice recording features, making it an ideal solution for outbound sales teams.
The best part? It integrates with other sales tools and gives insights into team performance, helping sales reps manage the pipeline more effectively.
Close best features
- Make and receive calls directly within the CRM using the built-in dialer
- Track call history, record calls for future reference, and analyze call performance
- Automate outbound dialing with power dialer features
Close limitations
- Higher price point compared to other sales pipeline management tools with similar features
- The platform may not be ideal for businesses that rely heavily on email or inbound marketing
Close pricing
- Base: $29/month per seat
- Startup: $59/month per seat
- Professional: $109/month per seat
- Enterprise: $149/month per seat
- Custom: Custom pricing (for 10+ sales reps)
Close ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 7/5 (1,500+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 7/5 (160+ reviews)
14. Zapier (Best for automating workflows between apps)
Zapier isn’t your typical CRM, but it is great for automating workflows and integrating apps. Want to connect to Gmail, Slack, or ClickUp? Zapier has got you covered! It eliminates manual tasks to simplify your sales processes.
The platform stands out for its extensive library of app integrations (5,000+). Whether you want to automatically log emails into your CRM (Zapier Tables) or sync tasks across project management tools, Zapier has all the solutions.
Zapier best features
- Connect your CRM to hundreds of other apps, including email marketing platforms, project management tools, and social media platforms
- Automate multiple tasks in your sales pipeline, such as creating contacts, updating deals, and sending notifications
- Improve data flow between different apps, eliminating manual data entry and reducing errors
Zapier limitations
- While powerful, Zapier can have a steep learning curve for users unfamiliar with automation concepts
- It is not a pipeline management software, thus not ideal for organizations with straightforward sales process
Zapier pricing
- Free
- Professional: Starting from $29. 99/month
- Team: Starting from $103. 50/month
- Enterprise: Custom pricing
Zapier ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 5/5 (1,300+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 7/5 (2,900+ reviews)
A G2 user says:
Zapier is constantly improving and adding more features. Compared to Make, Afterpieces and Microsoft Flow, Zapier usually is easier to set up and has more integrations. It’s one of the best automation services available.
15. Zendesk Sell (Best for customer support and sales integration)
Zendesk Sell is a sales powerhouse that helps teams boost productivity, manage leads, and keep their processes sharp. With lead tracking, pipeline management, and real-time analytics, it’s all about working smarter, not harder!
This sales pipeline software pairs perfectly with Zendesk’s customer service tools, giving you one smooth solution for sales and support. It’s ideal for teams who want to bring sales and service together.
Zendesk Sell best features
- Integrate seamlessly with Zendesk’s customer support platform for a unified customer view
- Manage contacts, track deals, and log customer interactions within a single platform
- Automate sales tasks, such as data entry and email sequences
Zendesk Sell limitations
- The platform may not be ideal for businesses not using Zendesk’s customer support tools
- The Zendesk integration is strong, but the core features may not be as robust as those of a dedicated sales pipeline tool
Zendesk Sell pricing
- Sell Team: $19/month per agent
- Sell Growth: $55/month per agent
- Sell Professional: $115/month per agent
Zendesk Sell ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 2/5 (480+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 3/5 (150+ reviews)
16. Streak (Best for Gmail and Google Workspace integration)
Streak is a lightweight CRM built directly into Gmail. It is perfect for sales teams that rely primarily depend on email communication. The CRM software allows users to track leads, manage pipelines, and automate email workflows without leaving their inboxes.
Gmail and Google Workspace integration make it perfect for small teams and solo entrepreneurs wanting to automate emails and optimize their sales pipeline.
Streak best features
- Manage contacts, track deals, and log interactions directly within your Gmail inbox
- Track email opens and clicks to gain insights into customer engagement
- Collaborate with team members by sharing pipelines and accessing shared contact information
Streak limitations
- Limited scalability for larger teams or businesses
- As it’s built within Gmail, Streak’s functionality is limited by the constraints of the Gmail interface
Streak pricing
- Pro: $59/month per user
- Pro+: $89/month per user
- Enterprise: $159/month per user
Streak ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 5/5 (200+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 5/5 (450+ reviews)
A G2 user says:
Excellent CRM tool for self-employed and small firms. I love creating a pipeline for my sales, and its easy to create snippets to pre-populate email templates for different types of leads, and leads in different stages. Streak literally saves me 2-3 hours a week and it’s integration right into Gmail makes it very easy to use. I also like the ability to export my pipeline so I can run analyses on my performance.
17. Salesflare (Best for simple and automated sales tracking)
The last sales pipeline management software on the list is Salesflare. It’s a simple, automated tool that tracks activities and helps you close more deals—plus, it pulls in customer interactions from email, phone, and calendar for a 360-degree view.
The real kicker? Its AI-powered features help you prioritize leads, forecast deal closures, and recommend the best next steps.
Salesflare best features
- Prioritize leads and identify high-value opportunities with AI-powered insights
- Generate automated reports and dashboards to track sales performance
Salesflare limitations
- The AI features may not be as accurate or advanced as those in a top-tier CRM system
Salesflare pricing
- Growth: $29/month per user
- Pro: $49/month per user
- Enterprise: $99/month per user
Salesflare ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 8/5 (250+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 7/5 (130+ reviews)
Special mentions
- Zoho CRM: Unites marketing, sales, and customer success in one dynamic platform
- Monday. com: Empowers businesses of all sizes to create sales pipelines without needing a developer
- Lusha: Boosts sales team with lead enrichment, sales intelligence, and lead generation tools
- Nutshell: Visualizes sales pipeline to track deals and move them through stages for easier tracking
Master Your Sales Pipeline with ClickUp
We’ve covered 17 top sales pipeline management tools, each with its perks and quirks. By considering your needs and budget, pick the one that fits your needs, and watch your pipeline (and your sales) soar!
However, note that ClickUp is an all-in-one platform that combines everything you need in sales pipeline software with additional productivity features. With this CRM software, you can automate tasks, manage leads, set workflows, and get everything you need in one neat workspace.
Ready to transform your sales pipeline? Sign up for ClickUp today and take control of your sales efforts.