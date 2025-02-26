De 17 bästa verktygen för hantering av försäljningspipeline 2025

The best salespeople succeed by understanding clients’ emotions and offering them something they can’t resist. They do this by building strong relationships and truly knowing what the customer wants.

Now, imagine doing this granular level of research for your entire sales pipeline. Sounds challenging? That’s where pipeline management software comes in.

These powerful tools empower sales teams to track deals, forecast revenue, automate tasks, and gain valuable insights into their sales performance.

In this blog, we’ll explore the 17 best sales pipeline management tools we have curated after research and testing.

Choosing the right sales pipeline management software can make or break your sales strategy. With so many options available, knowing what features will best support your team’s unique needs and sales process is essential.

Here are some key aspects to consider:

Customization options: Ensure the sales pipeline tool is customizable per your requirements. It should allow you to tailor pipeline stages, workflows, and Ensure the sales pipeline tool is customizable per your requirements. It should allow you to tailor pipeline stages, workflows, and sales pipeline metrics to match your specific sales process

Ease of use: Prioritize platforms with an intuitive interface and minimal learning curve so your sales reps can hit the ground running

Automation features: Sales automation tools save time and improve efficiency by handling repetitive tasks like follow-up emails, lead scoring, data entry, and other sales activities

Integration capabilities: Ensure the tool seamlessly integrates with your existing Ensure the tool seamlessly integrates with your existing CRM workflow . This includes Customer Relationship Management tools, marketing automation tools, and communication platforms

Reporting and analytics: Choose a tool with strong sales intelligence to track key metrics, identify bottlenecks, forecast revenue, and assess your sales team’s performance

Customer support: Check for sales pipeline management tools with strong reviews and support features to help resolve issues and answer questions quickly

Managing your sales pipeline efficiently is key to closing more deals. The right tools can help you track progress, spot bottlenecks, and keep everything running smoothly.

We have curated a list of the 17 best sales pipeline management tools to optimize your sales pipeline and improve sales productivity.

1. ClickUp (Best for sales project management and customer relationships)

ClickUp is a powerful platform for project and productivity management and can be a game-changer for managing your entire sales cycle.

It centralizes sales activities, letting you manage leads, create workflows, gain insights, and forecast revenue—all in one tool.

Bring everything from lead tracking to customer onboarding and deal collaboration into one place with ClickUp

ClickUp for sales teams takes the hassle out of managing your sales projects. It helps you visualize your pipeline and track account activity in real time, so you’re always in the loop. Plus, with customizable workflows, handle everything from leads to closed sales, all while nurturing strong customer relationships.

Manage your entire sales funnel, processes, and teams using the ClickUp Sales platform

Imagine juggling multiple deals and customer interactions simultaneously—it’s chaotic, right? That’s where ClickUp CRM comes in, making managing your sales projects and relationships easy!

It lets your sales team handle multiple accounts and track deals closely, managing all customer interactions and sales data in one tool. It keeps everything on track, from nurturing leads to closing deals, strengthening relationships and boosting productivity at every step.

What makes ClickUp highly effective is its extensive library of templates that are apt for each activity in the sales funnel. For instance, the ClickUp Sales Pipeline Template provides a ready-to-use framework for managing and optimizing each pipeline stage.

This template simplifies sales processes, ensuring your sales teams can focus on what matters most—closing deals and building lasting customer relationships. In addition, consider ClickUp’s Sales Plan Template to create a results-driven plan with SMART goals, faster strategies, and organized information in one easily accessible place.

Another option is the ClickUp CRM Template, which helps manage the entire customer cycle. It enables you to maximize customer relationships by tracking leads, organizing contacts in one database, and prioritizing tasks by sales stage.

ClickUp best features

Customize CRM workflows and dashboards to be tailored as per your unique sales process

Assign tasks, manage dependencies, and easily track progress on your sales activities using ClickUp Tasks to manage your entire sales performance

Gain valuable insights into sales performance with ClickUp Portfolio with granular details about each customer and deal in your sales pipeline

Integrate ClickUp with other apps and platforms like CRM software, pipeline software, or leading video conferencing tools like Google Meet and Slack to improve sales productivity

Automate repetitive tasks like manual data entry and email sequences using ClickUp Automations to save time and increase efficiency

ClickUp limitations

The advanced customization options and multiple features may have a learning curve for new users

The mobile app experience can be less intuitive compared to the desktop version

ClickUp pricing

Free Forever

Unlimited : $7/month per user

Business : $12/month per user

Enterprise : Contact for pricing

ClickUp Brain: Add to any paid plan for $7 per member per month

ClickUp ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (9,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (4,000+ reviews)

Here’s what Barnie Pretorius, Domain Administrator of Jasper Consulting, has to say about ClickUp:

I believe it is useful in any situation where data needs to be sorted and monitored, from sales reps to management teams all I believe can find advantage with using ClickUp.

I believe it is useful in any situation where data needs to be sorted and monitored, from sales reps to management teams all I believe can find advantage with using ClickUp.

💡 Pro Tip: Want to take control of your sales process? Try ClickUp’s Sales Tracker Template. Monitor individual and team performance in real-time

Make data-driven choices to optimize your pipeline

Gain insights into where sales efforts are most effective

2. Pipedrive (Best for visualizing sales pipelines)

via Pipedrive

Pipedrive is a user-friendly CRM tool that helps sales teams manage pipelines effortlessly.

Want to close more deals? With its intuitive drag-and-drop interface, you can quickly create a visual pipeline, track progress, move deals through each stage, and start closing deals.

Beyond its visual appeal, it includes features like contact management, email integration, and sales forecasting to support the entire sales cycle. Plus, since Pipedrive has a mobile app, you get on-the-go access for your sales team.

Pipedrive best features

Visualize your sales pipeline with a clear and intuitive drag-and-drop interface

Prioritize deals by focusing on the best opportunities, backed by accurate sales forecasting and pipeline management

Automate repetitive tasks like data entry and email sequences to save time and increase productivity

Pipedrive limitations

While visually appealing, the interface lacks customization, limiting its use for complex sales funnels

AI workflow automation is only available in the higher-tier Professional, Power, or Enterprise plans

Pipedrive pricing

Essential : $24/month

Advanced : $49/month

Professional: $69/month

Power : $79/month

Enterprise: $129/month

Pipedrive ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 3/5 (2,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (3,000+ reviews)

A G2 user says:

Best CRM I've ever used, I always recommend it"Most CRM's are driven and created by techie people and their understanding of sales. What I love about Pipedrive is that it's clearly been created by sales people and built by the tech people to their needs.

Best CRM I’ve ever used, I always recommend it”Most CRM’s are driven and created by techie people and their understanding of sales. What I love about Pipedrive is that it’s clearly been created by sales people and built by the tech people to their needs.

💡 Bonus Tip: Choose a sales pipeline management software that can help you track sales OKRs for optimal performance.

3. Keap (Best for all-in-one sales and marketing automation)

via Keap

Keap (formerly Infusionsoft) is your sales and marketing powerhouse in one package. It’s got everything small businesses and entrepreneurs need—email marketing, CRM, sales automation, and landing page builders—no extra baggage, just results!

A standout feature is its email marketing, letting you create personalized campaigns directly from the platform. Keap integrates smoothly with tools like Zapier, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp—perfect for businesses wanting to align their marketing and sales on one platform.

Keap best features

Automate email marketing campaigns, sales funnels, and follow-up sequences with ease

Manage contacts, track interactions, and segment your audience based on their behavior and engagement

Build custom landing pages and forms to capture leads and grow your email list

Schedule appointments and manage your calendar seamlessly within the platform

Keap limitations

While its features are comprehensive, some users may find the interface somewhat cluttered and difficult to navigate

Pricing can become relatively expensive for larger teams as the number of contacts and users increases

Keap pricing

$299/month (up to 2 users, 1500 contacts)

Keap ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 2/5 (1,500+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 1/5 (1,200+ reviews)

4. Freshsales (Best for sales CRM and AI-powered insights)

via Freshsales

Freshsales, from Freshworks, is like your AI-powered sales sidekick—making lead management, customer engagement, and deal tracking easy. It simplifies your pipeline so you can focus on the real goal: closing deals!

Freddy AI, Freshsales’ AI assistant, helps sales reps score leads, spot trends, and prioritize tasks for better efficiency. Plus, with built-in phone, email, and chat tools, Freshsales gives you a complete view of your sales pipeline.

Freshsales best features

Utilize AI-powered insights to predict deal closure probabilities and identify high-value leads

Automate repetitive tasks like email sequences, appointment scheduling, and data entry with the sales automation features

Gain real-time visibility into sales activities and pipeline progress with customizable dashboards

Freshsales limitations

The AI features are powerful, but their accuracy depends on the quality and quantity of data available

Some advanced features, such as custom reporting and complex integrations, may require a steeper learning curve

Freshsales pricing

Growth : $9/month per user

Pro : $39/month per user

Enterprise: $59/month per user

Freshsales ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 5/5 (1,200+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (600+ reviews)

A G2 user says:

FreshSales offers excellent value for its price, making it ideal for small businesses or companies that want an effective CRM without breaking the bank. It is a very intuitive tool with features (such as email marketing) that make it easy to manage the business.

FreshSales offers excellent value for its price, making it ideal for small businesses or companies that want an effective CRM without breaking the bank. It is a very intuitive tool with features (such as email marketing) that make it easy to manage the business.

💡 Pro Tip: Interested in automating repetitive tasks in sales? Check out our guide on how to use AI in sales to refine sales pipeline management

5. Salesforce CRM (Best for large enterprises with complex needs)

via Salesforce

Salesforce is the world’s leading sales pipeline CRM tool, offering powerful features for businesses of all sizes. However, it truly shines for large enterprises with complex needs that want to automate their sales and ops processes.

Its powerful customization and integration options make it ideal for sales reps looking to simplify CRM and sales pipelines in one platform. Plus, Salesforce’s cloud-based platform ensures data accessibility from any device, making it ideal for global sales teams.

Salesforce CRM best features

Customize the platform to fit your unique business needs with a wide range of configurations and integrations

Gain a 360-degree view of your customers with a wealth of data points and insights

Automate sales processes, marketing campaigns, and customer service interactions

Use AI-powered features like Einstein AI to predict customer behavior and improve sales outcomes

Salesforce CRM limitations

The abundance of features may require specialized training to utilize fully

The platform’s complexity may be overkill for smaller businesses needing a simple CRM

Salesforce CRM pricing

Enterprise: $165/month per user

Unlimited : $330/month per user

Einstein 1 Sales: $500/month per user

Salesforce CRM ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 4/5 (23,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 4/5 (18,000+ reviews)

6. HubSpot (Best for inbound sales and marketing alignment)

via Hubspot CRM

Hubspot is another great sales pipeline software for managing end-to-end marketing and sales project management. This widely used tool includes a free CRM known for its user-friendly interface and powerful inbound marketing features.

HubSpot helps sales teams stay on top of leads, automate tasks, and keep the sales funnel running smoothly. Plus, thanks to its powerful analytics, your sales reps can get clear insights into their pipeline and performance.

HubSpot best features

Align sales and marketing efforts with a unified platform and shared data

Engage leads with personalized email campaigns, automated workflows, and live chat

Use innumerable sales pipeline templates to help you optimize and automate your sales pipeline management

Close deals more effectively with sales tools like contact management, deal tracking, and reporting

HubSpot limitations

The free CRM lacks workflow automation, so every customer interaction requires manual data entry

Most key features focus on inbound marketing, which may not suit organizations with a different sales strategy

HubSpot pricing

For individuals and small teams:

Free Tools

Sales Hub Starter: $20/month per seat

Starter Customer Platform: $20/month per seat

Sales Hub Professional: $100/month per seat

For businesses and enterprises:

Sales Hub Professional : $100/month per seat

Sales Hub Enterprise: $150/month per seat

HubSpot ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 4/5 (12,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (4,000+ reviews)

A G2 user says:

A great tool for Leads & Pipeline Management. We are able to get a very clear view of entire pipeline of customers, easily helps is managing the customer engagements with the help of auomated emails & sequences.

A great tool for Leads & Pipeline Management. We are able to get a very clear view of entire pipeline of customers, easily helps is managing the customer engagements with the help of auomated emails & sequences.

7. Insightly (Best for project management and CRM integration)

via Insightly

Insightly is a sales pipeline CRM that goes beyond traditional contact management. It seamlessly integrates sales with project management, making it ideal for businesses needing close coordination between sales, marketing, tech, and project teams.

It’s budget-friendly and super easy to use, which is why so many growing businesses choose it to boost their sales without any hassle.

Insightly best features

Integrate CRM, sales pipeline management, and project management functionalities within a single platform

Track deals, manage projects, and collaborate with sales reps seamlessly

Gain a 360-degree view of customer interactions and project progress

Insightly limitations

While it offers project management features, they’re not as efficient as tools like ClickUp, Asana, or Jira

The overall sales pipeline management tool can be expensive for smaller teams

Insightly pricing

Plus: $99/month (for 2,000 prospects)

Professional : $499/month(for 2,000 prospects)

Enterprise: $999/month(for 2,000 prospects)

Insightly ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 2/5 (900+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 0/5 (600+ reviews)

8. ActiveCampaign (Best for email marketing and sales automation)

via ActiveCampaign

Looking for sales pipeline management tools to boost automation and better align with marketing? Try out ActiveCampaign, which integrates marketing automation and CRM functionalities.

The best part? Its campaign management features let you send personalized, automated messages to your contacts—saving you time while keeping things personal. Thus, you can manage your sales pipeline for lead generation, deal tracking, and more.

ActiveCampaign best features

Create sophisticated email marketing campaigns with advanced segmentation and automation capabilities

Automate sales workflows, including lead scoring, lead nurturing, and follow-up sequences

Gain deep insights into customer behavior with detailed analytics and reporting

ActiveCampaign limitations

Pricing depends on contact numbers, making it costly for organizations with large customer data

The CRM features are functional but may lack the depth of dedicated CRM software

ActiveCampaign pricing

Starter : $15/month (for up to 1000 contacts)

Plus : $49/month (for up to 1000 contacts)

Pro : $79/month (for up to 1000 contacts)

Enterprise: $145/month (for up to 1000 contacts)

ActiveCampaign ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 5/5 (13,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (2,000+ reviews)

9. EngageBay (Best for affordable all-in-one sales and marketing)

via EngageBay

EngageBay is an affordable all-in-one sales and marketing platform that offers a vast range of tools at a competitive price. It includes email marketing, CRM, sales automation, and website and landing page builders.

This all-in-one approach is ideal for pipeline management software, lead generation software, or customer management solutions.

EngageBay best features

Combine email marketing, CRM software, sales automation, and website builder in a single, affordable platform

Manage contacts, track deals, and gain insights into customer behavior with advanced features like lead scoring

Build custom landing pages and forms to capture leads and grow your sales pipeline

EngageBay limitations

The platform may lack the features of more established CRM and marketing automation tools

While affordable, advanced features are only available in higher-tier plans, making it expensive

EngageBay pricing

Free

Basic : $12. 99/month per user

Growth : $49. 99/month per user

Pro: $79. 99/month per user

EngageBay ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (400+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (800+ reviews)

💡 Pro Tip: Want to boost sales performance? Use targeted content that educates customers about your unique offering. Here’s a detailed guide on creating sales enablement content.

10. Copper CRM (Best for Google Workspace integration)

via Copper CRM

Copper CRM is a simple and intuitive sales pipeline management tool designed specifically for Google Workspace users. It syncs effortlessly with Gmail, Google Calendar, and other Google apps—making lead management, deal tracking, and teamwork effortless.

Copper’s simple, easy-to-use interface makes it perfect for sales teams like a minimalist approach. It also has features like contact management, deal tracking, and email tracking to manage your sales pipeline efficiently.

Copper CRM best features

Integrate seamlessly with Gmail, Google Calendar, and other Google Workspace apps

Manage deals and multiple sales pipelines with key features to log calls and emails within a familiar Google environment

Track sales performance with customizable reports, sales forecasting, and dashboards

Copper CRM limitations

Since it is primarily designed for Google Workspace users, it may limit its appeal to businesses on other platforms

The mobile app is not as feature-rich as the desktop version

Copper CRM pricing

Starter : $12/month per seat

Basic : $29/month per seat

Professional : $69/month per seat

Business: $134/month per seat

Copper CRM ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 5/5 (1,100+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 4/5 (600+ reviews)

11. Salesmate (Best for AI-powered sales assistance)

via Salesmate

Salesmate is among those sales pipeline management tools that use AI to provide sales teams with valuable insights and assistance. It predicts deal outcomes, suggests the next steps, and even drafts personalized emails.

These automated features support sales reps at every step, helping teams streamline workflows and focus on building customer relationships.

Salesmate best features

Use AI-powered insights to help sales managers predict deal outcomes and recommend the best next steps to close more deals

Automate sales workflows, including email sequences, appointment scheduling, and social media posting

Get real-time visibility into sales activities and pipeline progress with customizable dashboards

Salesmate limitations

The platform may not suit large enterprises with complex needs and multiple custom sales pipelines

Some advanced features may require upgrading to a higher-priced plan

Salesmate pricing

Basic: $29/month per user

Pro : $49/month per user

Business : $79/month per user

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Salesmate ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 6/5 (90+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (90+ reviews)

A G2 user says:

Salesmate's platform is open and flexible, featuring all the necessary APIs and Zapier integrations. I can't praise this product enough! The willingness to train users is also a huge plus. Overall, Salesmate has exceeded my expectations, and I highly recommend it to anyone in need of a robust CRM solution.

Salesmate’s platform is open and flexible, featuring all the necessary APIs and Zapier integrations. I can’t praise this product enough! The willingness to train users is also a huge plus. Overall, Salesmate has exceeded my expectations, and I highly recommend it to anyone in need of a robust CRM solution.

12. Capsule (Best for simple and user-friendly CRM)

via Capsule

Capsule is a lightweight yet effective pipeline software designed for small businesses aiming to simplify their sales process.

Its intuitive interface and minimalistic design make it easy to learn and use, even for those with limited technical experience. Moreover, Capsule’s core features, like contact management, deal tracking, and basic reporting, make it a good fit for businesses with simpler sales pipelines.

Capsule best features

Manage contacts, track deals, and log interactions with customers

Create simple sales pipelines and track deals as they move through the sales process

Collaborate with team members by sharing contacts and sharing notes on deals

Capsule limitations

Limited scalability for larger businesses with complex needs

The basic reporting features aren’t ideal for organizations that need to track key metrics or gain full sales insights

Capsule pricing

Starter : $18/month per user

Growth : $36/month per user

Advanced : $54/month per user

Ultimate: $72/month per user

Capsule ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (350+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (160+ reviews)

A G2 user says:

It's so easy to use, we absolutely love it. It took a few minutes to set-up, I use it daily and like the project / pipeline features. I'd highly recommend the product for start-ups or scaling businesses. The possible level of customization, search functionality, reminders etc – all very straightforward.

It’s so easy to use, we absolutely love it. It took a few minutes to set-up, I use it daily and like the project / pipeline features. I’d highly recommend the product for start-ups or scaling businesses. The possible level of customization, search functionality, reminders etc – all very straightforward.

13. Close (Best for sales dialer and call tracking)

via Close

Close is among the popular sales pipeline management tools specifically designed for sales teams that rely heavily on phone calls. It offers a powerful sales dialer, call tracking, and voice recording features, making it an ideal solution for outbound sales teams.

The best part? It integrates with other sales tools and gives insights into team performance, helping sales reps manage the pipeline more effectively.

Close best features

Make and receive calls directly within the CRM using the built-in dialer

Track call history, record calls for future reference, and analyze call performance

Automate outbound dialing with power dialer features

Close limitations

Higher price point compared to other sales pipeline management tools with similar features

The platform may not be ideal for businesses that rely heavily on email or inbound marketing

Close pricing

Base: $29/month per seat

Startup : $59/month per seat

Professional : $109/month per seat

Enterprise: $149/month per seat

Custom: Custom pricing (for 10+ sales reps)

Close ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (1,500+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (160+ reviews)

14. Zapier (Best for automating workflows between apps)

via Zapier

Zapier isn’t your typical CRM, but it is great for automating workflows and integrating apps. Want to connect to Gmail, Slack, or ClickUp? Zapier has got you covered! It eliminates manual tasks to simplify your sales processes.

The platform stands out for its extensive library of app integrations (5,000+). Whether you want to automatically log emails into your CRM (Zapier Tables) or sync tasks across project management tools, Zapier has all the solutions.

Zapier best features

Connect your CRM to hundreds of other apps, including email marketing platforms, project management tools, and social media platforms

Automate multiple tasks in your sales pipeline, such as creating contacts, updating deals, and sending notifications

Improve data flow between different apps, eliminating manual data entry and reducing errors

Zapier limitations

While powerful, Zapier can have a steep learning curve for users unfamiliar with automation concepts

It is not a pipeline management software, thus not ideal for organizations with straightforward sales process

Zapier pricing

Free

Professional : Starting from $29. 99/month

Team : Starting from $103. 50/month

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Zapier ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 5/5 (1,300+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (2,900+ reviews)

A G2 user says:

Zapier is constantly improving and adding more features. Compared to Make, Afterpieces and Microsoft Flow, Zapier usually is easier to set up and has more integrations. It's one of the best automation services available.

Zapier is constantly improving and adding more features. Compared to Make, Afterpieces and Microsoft Flow, Zapier usually is easier to set up and has more integrations. It’s one of the best automation services available.

15. Zendesk Sell (Best for customer support and sales integration)

via Zendesk Sell

Zendesk Sell is a sales powerhouse that helps teams boost productivity, manage leads, and keep their processes sharp. With lead tracking, pipeline management, and real-time analytics, it’s all about working smarter, not harder!

This sales pipeline software pairs perfectly with Zendesk’s customer service tools, giving you one smooth solution for sales and support. It’s ideal for teams who want to bring sales and service together.

Zendesk Sell best features

Integrate seamlessly with Zendesk’s customer support platform for a unified customer view

Manage contacts, track deals, and log customer interactions within a single platform

Automate sales tasks, such as data entry and email sequences

Zendesk Sell limitations

The platform may not be ideal for businesses not using Zendesk’s customer support tools

The Zendesk integration is strong, but the core features may not be as robust as those of a dedicated sales pipeline tool

Zendesk Sell pricing

Sell Team : $19/month per agent

Sell Growth : $55/month per agent

Sell Professional: $115/month per agent

Zendesk Sell ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 2/5 (480+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 3/5 (150+ reviews)

💡 Pro Tip: Before implementing a pipeline management tool, map out your customer journey to identify the key features you need to manage deals and multiple stages. This will help narrow down your options.

16. Streak (Best for Gmail and Google Workspace integration)

via Streak

Streak is a lightweight CRM built directly into Gmail. It is perfect for sales teams that rely primarily depend on email communication. The CRM software allows users to track leads, manage pipelines, and automate email workflows without leaving their inboxes.

Gmail and Google Workspace integration make it perfect for small teams and solo entrepreneurs wanting to automate emails and optimize their sales pipeline.

Streak best features

Manage contacts, track deals, and log interactions directly within your Gmail inbox

Track email opens and clicks to gain insights into customer engagement

Collaborate with team members by sharing pipelines and accessing shared contact information

Streak limitations

Limited scalability for larger teams or businesses

As it’s built within Gmail, Streak’s functionality is limited by the constraints of the Gmail interface

Streak pricing

Pro : $59/month per user

Pro+ : $89/month per user

Enterprise: $159/month per user

Streak ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 5/5 (200+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (450+ reviews)

A G2 user says:

Excellent CRM tool for self-employed and small firms. I love creating a pipeline for my sales, and its easy to create snippets to pre-populate email templates for different types of leads, and leads in different stages. Streak literally saves me 2-3 hours a week and it's integration right into Gmail makes it very easy to use. I also like the ability to export my pipeline so I can run analyses on my performance.

Excellent CRM tool for self-employed and small firms. I love creating a pipeline for my sales, and its easy to create snippets to pre-populate email templates for different types of leads, and leads in different stages. Streak literally saves me 2-3 hours a week and it’s integration right into Gmail makes it very easy to use. I also like the ability to export my pipeline so I can run analyses on my performance.

17. Salesflare (Best for simple and automated sales tracking)

via Salesflare

The last sales pipeline management software on the list is Salesflare. It’s a simple, automated tool that tracks activities and helps you close more deals—plus, it pulls in customer interactions from email, phone, and calendar for a 360-degree view.

The real kicker? Its AI-powered features help you prioritize leads, forecast deal closures, and recommend the best next steps.

Salesflare best features

Prioritize leads and identify high-value opportunities with AI-powered insights

Generate automated reports and dashboards to track sales performance

Salesflare limitations

The AI features may not be as accurate or advanced as those in a top-tier CRM system

Salesflare pricing

Growth : $29/month per user

Pro : $49/month per user

Enterprise: $99/month per user

Salesflare ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 8/5 (250+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (130+ reviews)

Special mentions Zoho CRM: Unites marketing, sales, and customer success in one dynamic platform

Monday. com: Empowers businesses of all sizes to create sales pipelines without needing a developer

Lusha: Boosts sales team with lead enrichment, sales intelligence, and lead generation tools

Nutshell: Visualizes sales pipeline to track deals and move them through stages for easier tracking

Master Your Sales Pipeline with ClickUp

We’ve covered 17 top sales pipeline management tools, each with its perks and quirks. By considering your needs and budget, pick the one that fits your needs, and watch your pipeline (and your sales) soar!

However, note that ClickUp is an all-in-one platform that combines everything you need in sales pipeline software with additional productivity features. With this CRM software, you can automate tasks, manage leads, set workflows, and get everything you need in one neat workspace.

Ready to transform your sales pipeline? Sign up for ClickUp today and take control of your sales efforts.