De 11 bästa anteckningsapparna med stöd för stylus

Ever find yourself in the middle of something important when a brilliant idea suddenly hits? You’re knee-deep in work, and out of nowhere, that perfect solution you’ve been searching for just pops into your mind.

Naturally, you don’t want to lose that idea, but we can juggle only so much in our heads.

But what if you had a tool that not only captures your thoughts in a snap but also lets you sketch, annotate, and organize notes with ease?

Whether you’re brainstorming ideas, drafting quick notes, or even creating detailed diagrams, the right note-taking app can turn your Android device into a powerful productivity tool.

To help you out, my team and I have compiled a list of the 10 best note-taking apps for Android with stylus support. From free note-taking app options to feature-packed premium solutions, we’ve got something for everyone.

Let’s have a look!

What Should You Look for in the Best Note-Taking Apps with Stylus?

When choosing the best note-taking app with a stylus for Android, focus on features that align with your workflow and enhance productivity.

Here are some key aspects to consider:

Stylus responsiveness: The app should offer smooth and lag-free writing, ensuring that your stylus movements are accurately captured in real time

Customization options: Look for note apps that allow you to customize your pen styles, colors, and thickness, giving you flexibility in how your notes look and feel

Handwriting recognition: The best apps can convert your handwritten notes into text, making it easier to search and organize your notes later

Multi-device syncing: Ensure the app supports syncing across multiple devices, whether you’re taking notes on your phone, tablet, or computer

Organizational tools: Check for features like folders, tags, Check for features like folders, tags, online sticky notes , and notebooks that help you keep your notes organized and easy to retrieve

Export and sharing options: The app should allow you to export your notes in various formats (PDF, image, etc. ) and share them with others

Cloud storage integration: Integration with cloud storage services like Google Apps or Dropbox is important for backing up your digital notes and freeing up device space

Offline access: The ability to access and edit your meeting notes offline is essential when you have to The ability to access and edit your meeting notes offline is essential when you have to travel for work , often with limited internet access

Security features: Look for apps that offer password protection or encryption to keep your notes secure, especially if they contain sensitive information

User interface and experience: A clean, intuitive user interface makes the app easier to use, allowing you to focus on your notes without getting bogged down by complicated menus

The 11 Best Note-Taking Apps With Stylus

We’ve rounded up the best note-taking apps for Android that cater to everyone from students to professionals and beyond.

Let’s start with the best free note-taking app we prefer using in-house—ClickUp!

1. ClickUp (Best for AI-powered comprehensive note-taking)

ClickUp is one of the best note-taking tools out there, and for a good reason. It’s packed with features that make it more than just another Google Keep alternative.

ClickUp Docs is a great place to jot down ideas, create task lists, and even build out wikis. This setup simplifies assigning tasks and working with the team in real time.

The rich text formatting options, like bullet points, checklists, banners, and code blocks, help organize notes in a way that’s visually appealing and easy to navigate, especially when using a stylus on an Android device.

Get Started with ClickUp Docs Collaborate with your team in real time while editing documents on ClickUp Docs

Another great aspect of ClickUp is the ability to embed multimedia elements directly into Docs. This feature is especially helpful when adding images or videos to enhance notes. However, what really stands out is the bi-directional linking within ClickUp Tasks. It helps connect related tasks, giving a clearer view of how everything fits together.

Summarize discussion threads with AI CatchUps in ClickUp Chat

ClickUp Brain has been a game-changer for me and has become central to my note-taking strategy. It is pretty helpful for summarizing long notes, creating accurate tables, and finding information quickly. When pressed for time, I also use ClickUp Brain to summarize lengthy chat and comment threads, avoiding the hassle of reading through hundreds of comments.

Summarize customer interactions, get answers to your questions, and analyze reports with ClickUp AI

ClickUp Notepad is another go-to spot for jotting down quick notes on a phone or desktop. My team and I often draft our initial thoughts here, using simple formatting before moving them to a more polished document.

Capture notes on the go with ClickUp Notepad and access them from both your browser and mobile device

ClickUp AI Notetaker goes beyond traditional note-taking by auto-joining meetings, transcribing discussions in real time, and summarizing key points instantly. It highlights action items, decisions, and important details, so you never have to relisten or sift through notes. Whether you’re in a sales call, team meeting, or online class, it syncs directly with tasks and documents—turning notes into action without extra steps.

Voice-record, transcribe, and summarize your meetings with ClickUp AI Notetaker

Bonus: Check out this video for the best tips on using AI to take meeting notes. Focus on the conversation and action items as AI records every word!

ClickUp Clips is perfect for sharing screen recordings directly within notes, adding an interactive element that many note-taking apps lack. Plus, with AI-powered transcription, every word spoken in a Clip is searchable, making it easier to find important information later. And you can centrally access all your clips in the Clips Hub.

Transcribe voice and video notes with AI using ClickUp Clips

The best part? ClickUp is available across all devices, including Android, with seamless stylus support. This makes it easy to access and share notes between PC, phone, and tablet. It’s not just a note-taking app; it’s a complete productivity suite that keeps everything in a single platform.

ClickUp best features

Use ClickUp Notepad to quickly jot down notes, add images, and convert text notes into actionable tasks and to-do items

Categorize and collaborate on detailed notes using ClickUp Docs

Generate summaries, convert notes to action items, and format with ClickUp Brain

Integrate extensively with productivity tools like Google Calendar, Outlook, and Dropbox

Convert your notes into actionable tasks using ClickUp Tasks

Use ClickUp Whiteboards or ClickUp Mind Maps if you want to make a visually connected web of notes

ClickUp limitations

New users may experience a learning curve due to ClickUp’s extensive features

ClickUp pricing

ClickUp ratings & reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (9,500+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (4,000+ reviews)

2. Evernote (Best for organizing and managing large volumes of notes)

via Evernote

Evernote is a widely used application offering diverse features, including customizable note-taking templates. It allows users to create different types of notes, such as text-based entries, audio recordings, meeting summaries, and to-do lists.

The note app offers excellent stylus support for those who prefer handwriting, letting them use digital ink with precision. The tool makes it easy to switch between handwritten and typed notes, customize pen styles and colors, and adjust stroke widths. The handwriting recognition technology converts written notes into searchable, editable text, making finding and organizing content easier.

With cloud storage integration, all stylus-annotated notes sync across devices in real time, preserving formatting and annotations. Evernote also integrates with tools like ClickUp, Google Calendar, Slack, and Microsoft Teams, which is incredibly useful.

Evernote best features

Capture web snippets directly into notes using Web Clipper

Use your phone’s camera to scan, digitize, and organize paper documents

Edit notes and tasks in real time to ensure all contributors stay aligned

Evernote limitations

The free version is limited, often steering users toward a premium subscription. For those seeking more budget-friendly solutions, exploring Evernote alternatives might be worthwhile

Evernote pricing

Free Forever

Personal: $14. 99/user per month

Professional: $17. 99/user per month

Teams: $24. 99/user per month

Evernote ratings & reviews

G2: 4. 4/5 (2,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 4/5 (8,200+ reviews)

3. Notion (Best for customizable workspaces and collaborative note-taking)

via Notion

Notion lets you create personalized workspaces—private or shared—that cater to your specific needs. In these workspaces, you can add a variety of flexible ‘synced blocks,’ which can be anything from text snippets and bookmarks to images, toggle links, files, code snippets, and discussion sections.

What’s great about Notion is how easily you can move these blocks around. You can drag and drop them wherever you need without worrying about messing up the entire document. They allow you to link and synchronize content across multiple pages within your workspace. The free version of Notion allows you to save and sync up to 1,000 content blocks.

The premium subscription plans offer additional features like admin tools and permission settings, depending on the chosen tier.

Notion best features

Design custom templates and integrate your database directly into notes

Quickly access important information through the sidebar

Use Markdown for writing and formatting notes

Notion limitations

The extensive features and user interface can be overwhelming for beginners

The mobile app can feel less intuitive compared to the desktop version

Notion pricing

Basic: Free

Plus: $12/seat per month

Business: $18/seat per month

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Notion AI can be added to your plan for $10/user/month

Notion ratings & reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (5000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (2000+ reviews)

4. Google Keep (Best for quick notes and seamless integration with Google Workspace)

via Google Keep

One of the best things about Google Keep is that it’s completely free, with no hidden costs or subscriptions. You can easily copy and paste images, add voice memos, create to-do lists, and more.

You can write notes, color-code them, and format them to resemble a blog post. Searching for specific keywords is simple.

What sets Google Keep apart is its seamless integration with other Google products.

For instance, you can save your notes as PDFs directly to Google Drive or attach them to emails in Gmail. Available on both Android and PC, it also offers excellent stylus and S Pen support, making it a versatile tool for all your note-taking needs.

Google Keep best features

Set reminders that can be configured to recur, ensuring you never miss a note

Easily add images to notes with direct integration from your camera roll

Utilize a to-do list with checkboxes that automatically convert notes into tasks

Enjoy access to all features for free, without any cost

Google Keep limitations

Lacks the ability to lock notes

Offers limited formatting options compared to other free note-taking apps

Google Keep pricing

Free

Google Keep ratings & reviews

G2: Not enough reviews

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (180+ reviews)

5. Notability (Best for handwritten notes and cloud syncing)

via Notability

Built for iOS users, Notability makes it easier for you to share and edit notes. You can easily export your notes into a reader-friendly document or share them across platforms like Dropbox. And if you need to tweak those notes later, you’ve got the flexibility to do that, too.

The cloud syncing lets you sync your notes across all your devices, whether a computer, phone, or tablet. This allows easy access to notes anytime, anywhere, without the hassle of emailing attachments. Everything is stored securely in the cloud, so your notes are always within reach, irrespective of the device you’re on.

Notability best features

Combine handwriting, typing, and audio recordings into a single note for a versatile note-taking experience

Annotate PDFs and images with ease, making it ideal for reviewing and commenting on documents

Sync notes across devices with iCloud, ensuring your content is always accessible and up-to-date

Use a variety of pen styles and colors to customize your notes and enhance clarity

Notability limitations

Some users find the interface to be less intuitive, which can affect ease of use

The app’s limited collaboration features may not meet the needs of users looking for extensive team-based functionalities

Occasional syncing issues were reported, which can cause delays in accessing updated notes

Notability pricing

Notability Starter: Free

Notability Plus: Custom pricing

Notability ratings & reviews

G2: 4. 6/5 (40+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (40+ reviews)

6. Workflowy (Best for outline-based note-taking and task management)

via Workflowy

Workflowy is a minimalist note-taking app designed with a focus on simplicity. It offers a unique approach to note-taking by allowing you to create infinitely nested lists, breaking down large projects into smaller, manageable tasks.

While you can categorize and search through your notes using hashtags or @mentions, the filtering system lets you quickly find related content, which is especially useful when dealing with extensive information.

The app’s Stylus Support on Android adds another layer of functionality, especially for users who prefer handwritten notes or sketches. With stylus compatibility, Workflowy becomes more than just a text-based app—it becomes a versatile tool for capturing ideas in various formats.

Workflowy best features

Organize notes and tasks with unlimited nested lists, allowing for detailed hierarchical structures

Quickly find information using robust search and filtering options

Adjust the view to focus on specific sections or tasks, enhancing productivity and organization

Work simultaneously with others, with changes instantly visible to all collaborators

Workflowy limitations

Limited integration with third-party tools compared to other note-taking apps

Workflowy pricing

Basic: Free

Workflowy Pro: $8. 99/month per user

Workflowy ratings & reviews

G2: Not enough reviews

Capterra: Not enough reviews

7. One Note (Best for structured note organization)

via Microsoft

A note-taking app that seamlessly integrates with Microsoft Office, OneNote is ideal for users already embedded in the Microsoft ecosystem.

With OneNote, you can type or dictate your notes and create checklists. Adding photos, PDFs, emails, or clipping web content directly into your notes is easy. The app organizes your information using a notebook system, which is divided into sections and tags, allowing easy categorization and quick text searches.

OneNote’s cloud syncing ensures notes are always up-to-date and accessible across all devices. Additional features like collaboration tools, Android Wear support, and TouchID integration add to OneNote’s versatility.

One Note best features

Recreate a physical binder with separate sections and pages in the Digital Notebook Layout

Convert handwritten notes into typed text for easy editing and searching

Synchronize notes across devices and platforms to maintain continuity of thought

Access notes offline, ensuring availability even without an internet connection

One Note limitations

Requires a Microsoft 365 subscription for full access; otherwise, consider exploring OneNote alternatives

Primarily integrates with Microsoft products, which may limit functionality for users in other ecosystems

One Note pricing

Included in Microsoft 365 subscription, starting at $69. 99/year

One Note ratings & reviews

G2: 4. 5/5 (1800+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (1700+ reviews)

8. Bear (Best for Markdown support and aesthetic note formatting)

via Bear

Bear is a Markdown-based note-taking app that lets you format and organize various types of content—text, photos, tables, and to-do lists—within a single note. It’s currently available for iOS users.

Upgrading to Bear PRO unlocks advanced features like OCR search and the ability to export notes in multiple formats (PDF, HTML, DOCX, and JPG). The features are especially helpful for those who enjoy a polished, versatile note-taking experience.

Bear best features

Format notes effortlessly using simple Markdown

Organize content with a flexible tagging system

Focus on one section at a time with folding functionality, hiding the rest

Personalize the app with a variety of beautiful themes

Bear limitations

Bear’s free version doesn’t sync notes, so you can only use the app on one device

Bear pricing

Free

Bear Pro: $2. 99/month

Bear ratings & reviews

G2: 4. 6/5 (40+ reviews)

Capterra: Not enough reviews

9. Simplenote (Best for minimalist note-taking with cross-platform syncing)

via Simplenote

Simplenote is a straightforward note-taking app that seamlessly syncs across multiple devices and platforms, including Android, iOS, Mac, Windows, Linux, and web browsers. Notes are updated automatically in real time, so there’s no need to sync manually.

The version history feature is incredibly useful when you often update detailed notes with new content but need to access previous versions. Simplenote keeps a backup of every change, allowing easy retrieval of notes from days, weeks, or even months ago. While the interface resembles Apple Notes, it cannot add images or sketches.

Simplenote best features

Organize notes with tags and use instant search to retrieve them quickly

Collaborate by sharing lists, posting instructions, or publishing notes online

Create, preview, and publish notes using Markdown format

Simplenote limitations

Does not support table insertion

Only supports text notes, not photos or graphs

Simplenote pricing

Free

Simplenote ratings & reviews

G2: Not enough reviews

Capterra: Not enough reviews

10. Goodnotes (Best for digital handwriting and academic note-taking)

via Goodnotes

GoodNotes functions similarly to Notability, with a few key differences. Its advanced design functionalities allow efficient organization and customization. You can select from various built-in note layouts and templates or import your own.

It supports typing, stylus writing, PDF-annotation, and accommodates left-handed users. Additionally, GoodNotes can convert handwritten text into typed text and offers broad stylus compatibility, including options beyond the Apple Pencil.

The shape recognition tool automatically corrects shapes and ensures neatness. It also assists with underlining and highlighting, keeping annotations clean and readable. The multiple window functionality allows you to work on different tabs simultaneously using a split-screen view.

Goodnotes best features

Provide a smooth and responsive writing experience with advanced stylus support

Offer robust organizational tools like notebooks, folders, and tags

Enable annotation and markup of PDF documents for easy review and editing

Automatically adjust shapes to ensure neat and precise drawings

Allow simultaneous work on multiple documents with multi-window support

Goodnotes limitations

There is no corresponding application on Windows or Linux that allows you to view the notes taken on the iPad in a synchronized manner

Audio recording functionality is available only on Apple devices

Goodnotes pricing

Free

Apple : $9. 99/year or one-time purchase of $29. 99

Android & Windows: $6. 99/year

Goodnotes ratings & reviews

G2: 4. 8/5 (40+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (50+ reviews)

11. Squid (Best for academic note-taking and school work)

via Squid

Squid is a versatile note-taking app that offers a natural handwriting experience. Focusing on digital ink and handwriting recognition, it lets you easily annotate PDFs, images, and other documents. You can also add notes, highlights, and drawings directly to your files.

As for organization, the app lets you organize your notes and drawings into separate layers, making it easy to edit and rearrange elements. When your note-taking is done, export the text and drawings in various formats, including PDF, image, and text.

Squid supports both iOS and Android operating systems.

Squid best features:

Leverage the user-friendly interface for a faster digital note-taking process

Customize the appearance of your notes and drawings with a variety of pen colors, thicknesses, and styles

Integrate with other productivity apps to import and export notes and drawings

Squid limitations

While Squid offers basic text editing features, it may not be as robust as dedicated word-processing apps

Squid pricing

Basic: Free

Premium: Custom pricing

Squid ratings & reviews

G2: Not enough reviews

Capterra: G2: Not enough reviews

Organize Notes Effortlessly With Clickup

Most apps we tested and shortlisted handle basic note-taking and retrieval well; only some offer more advanced functionalities such as team collaboration, task and project management, and robust integrations.

Using multiple note-taking apps tends to clutter a digital workspace and create unnecessary complexity. The key is to pick one versatile app that integrates seamlessly with your existing tech ecosystem.

ClickUp stands out as the solution that ticks all these boxes.

It simplifies note-taking with features like Docs, Notepad, and ready-to-use templates. Its AI capabilities streamline writing, retrieve old notes, and transcribe voice notes. The project management tools keep task lists organized and support collaboration with cross-functional teams.

Sign up on ClickUp for free today and enjoy a seamless note-taking experience.