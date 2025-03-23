A 13 legjobb Linear alternatíva a hatékony projektmenedzsmenthez

Ever found yourself thinking, “Linear is great, but something’s missing”?

While Linear excels at software project tracking, many teams need more flexibility in their project management toolkit. Whether you’re looking for better collaboration features, more customizable workflows, or simply a fresh approach, we’ve got you covered.

According to a Wellingtone study, over half of teams express dissatisfaction with their current project management tools, with only 35% reporting moderate to full satisfaction.

The key? Finding software that grows with your team—not against it.

Let’s explore the top Linear alternatives that could transform how your team works together.

⏰ 60-Second Summary Short on time? Here’s a quick overview of the best Linear alternatives for different use cases: ClickUp : Best for collaborative project management Best for collaborative project management

Jira: Best for agile development teams

Asana: Best for marketing and creative teams

Trello: Best for simple project visualization

Aha!: Best for product road mapping

monday. com: Best for customizable workflows

ProofHub: Best for client collaboration

Todoist: Best for personal task management

Productboard: Best for customer-centric product management

Wrike: Best for enterprise project management

Hive: Best for resource management

GitHub: Best for code-centric project management

Notion: Best for documentation-heavy projects

Linear Limitations

Linear app is a project management and issue-tracking tool designed to help software development teams streamline their workflows, manage projects, and track issues efficiently.

While Linear shines in its simplicity and developer-first approach, it comes with several notable constraints:

Limited view options beyond the standard issue tracker ❌

Minimal customization for non-development workflows ❌

Basic reporting capabilities compared to full-featured project management tools ❌

Restricted integration options outside the development ecosystem ❌

No built-in document collaboration features ❌

Limited resource management capabilities ❌

These limitations often push teams to seek alternatives that offer more versatile project management features while maintaining the clean, efficient interface that made Linear popular.

Linear Alternatives at a Glance

Tool Name Best For Standout Feature ClickUp Collaborative project management AI-powered project management with unified workspace capabilities Jira Agile development teams Advanced roadmaps for complex multi-team project planning Asana Marketing and creative teams Workflow builder for non-technical team automation Trello Simple project visualization Butler automation engine for workflow optimization Aha! Product road mapping A block-based system combining docs and project management monday. com Customizable workflows Flexible workflow engine for custom process creation ProofHub Client collaboration Integrated proofing and feedback system with flat-rate pricing Todoist Personal task management Natural language processing for quick task creation Productboard Customer-centric product management Customer feedback to feature development pipeline Wrike Enterprise project management Three-pane interface for portfolio-to-task visibility Hive Resource management Advanced resource allocation and capacity planning GitHub Code-centric project management Direct integration between code and project management Notion Documentation-heavy projects Block-based system combining docs and project management

The 13 Best Linear Alternatives to Use

Selecting the right Linear alternative requires understanding how each tool addresses specific project execution challenges.

Each option brings unique features and capabilities that better suit your team’s needs than Linear’s development-focused approach.

1. ClickUp (Best for collaborative project management)

Use ClickUp to manage projects and bring teams together with connected workflows, docs, and real-time dashboards

While Linear focuses primarily on software development workflows, ClickUp, the everything app for work, expands beyond this to unify all team operations.

The ClickUp for Project Management solution combines task management, collaboration tools, and automation to streamline project delivery.

For instance, VMware consolidated more than five different tools into ClickUp’s platform, creating a standardized system for global operations. The results were measurable: project setup and reporting became 8 times faster, while teams saved 95% of time on quarterly business review preparations.

We wanted a single intake platform and found that with ClickUp. We partnered to make everything work. We developed global standardizations… [and made] tracking & decision-making really quick and transparent,

When you compare Jira vs. ClickUp, ClickUp’s project management software offers broader functionality than traditional development-focused tools like Jira. While Jira excels in software development workflows, ClickUp provides these same capabilities while extending beyond dev-team needs.

ClickUp Tasks

Project teams often start with the ClickUp Tasks feature for collaborative work management. This feature forms the foundation of any workflow. It breaks down tasks into subtasks, organizes them with custom statuses, and assigns them to multiple team members.

Customize your workflow with ClickUp Tasks by adding custom fields, linking dependencies, and defining task types

ClickUp Views

The way teams view and interact with these tasks makes ClickUp remarkably versatile. The ClickUp Views feature offers 15+ fully customizable views that let teams tailor their workflow to fit their needs.

Customize your task management, project tracking, and workflow visualization to fit your needs with ClickUp Views

While developers might prefer a Kanban board for sprint management, project managers can simultaneously view the same data in a Gantt chart for timeline planning.

This flexibility extends to Calendar views for deadline tracking, List views for quick task processing, and ClickUp Mind Maps for project planning. Cross-functional teams can switch between these views without losing data consistency, enabling everyone to work in their preferred style.

ClickUp Automations

That’s not all. You can use ClickUp Automations to assign tasks automatically, post comments, change statuses, and move lists.

Use prebuilt ClickUp Automations or customize them to your needs

Furthermore, the software allows teams to create and edit documents in real time, use ClickUp Whiteboards for brainstorming sessions, and maintain version control for essential files.

ClickUp Brain

The platform’s AI, ClickUp Brain, boosts efficiency by automating routine and repetitive tasks and providing intelligent suggestions. From creating tasks based on recurring patterns to assisting with project documentation, the AI reduces manual effort while improving accuracy.

Automate tasks across various platforms with ClickUp Brain

Additionally, ClickUp Goals makes goal-setting and tracking effortless, allowing teams to set measurable targets that automatically update as tasks progress, ensuring alignment and clarity throughout the project lifecycle.

ClickUp best features

Create custom project templates for quick setup and standardization

Set up advanced workflow automations with conditional logic

Generate comprehensive project analytics and custom reports

Utilize formula fields for automatic calculations and data processing

Manage team workload with capacity planning tools

Create interactive project wikis and knowledge bases

ClickUp limitations

Initial setup requires a time investment to customize workflows

Advanced features may have a learning curve for new users

ClickUp pricing

Free Forever

Unlimited : $7/month per user

Business : $12/month per user

Enterprise : Contact for pricing

ClickUp Brain: Add to any paid plan for $7 per member per month

ClickUp ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 7/5 (10,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (4,000+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about ClickUp?

Here’s what Nebi K, co-founder of a small business, has to say about ClickUp:

At RecRam, ClickUp has become an essential tool for managing error tracking, team communication, and task follow-ups. Its visually appealing interface and simplicity make it a joy to use, while its speed ensures efficiency in daily operations.

2. Jira (Best for agile development teams)

via Jira

How do you track thousands of code changes, bug fixes, and feature requests without losing sight of the big picture? This challenge led to Jira’s evolution beyond basic issue tracking.

Unlike Linear’s streamlined but limited approach, Jira project management software offers deeper customization options for complex workflows. Where Linear excels in simplicity, Jira provides enterprise-scale features that support large, distributed teams.

If you’re specifically thinking of Linear vs. Jira, the latter excels at scaling agile practices across large organizations, with robust issue tracking and sprint management tools that surpass Linear’s capabilities.

🧠 Fun Fact: ‘Jira’ is a truncation of ‘Gojira,’ which means Godzilla in Japanese. This name was inspired by the internal bug-tracking tool Bugzilla, which Atlassian’s developers had used before creating Jira.

Jira best features

Configure custom JQL queries for advanced filtering

Set up automated release notes from issue updates

Create custom workflow rules with no-code triggers

Design team-specific estimation schemes

Build custom dashboards with real-time metrics

Enable cross-project dependency tracking

Jira limitations

Complex setup and administration

Can be overwhelming for smaller teams

Jira pricing

Free : Up to 10 users

Standard : $7. 53/month per user

Premium : $13. 53/month per user

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Jira ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 3/5 (6,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 4/5 (15,000+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Jira?

One user shared their mixed but generally positive experience with Jira:

It’s okay. We use it to manage the HR workload,and so far it has been a good experience, however, I think it can have a better look.

3. Asana (Best for marketing and creative teams)

via Asana

What if your project management tool could think like a creative professional? This question drove Asana’s development into something more versatile.

While Linear serves development teams well, Asana breaks down the barriers between technical and creative work. Where Linear’s interface might challenge non-technical users, Asana’s Workflow Builder creates an intuitive environment accessible to all team members.

The platform offers more versatile project views than Linear, integrating development tasks with creative workflows while handling approvals, content calendars, and campaigns—features Linear users often need separate tools for.

🧠 Fun Fact: The name ‘Asana’ is d erived from a Sanskrit word that refers to a posture or position, particularly in yoga. It reflects the company’s mission to help users find balance and efficiency in their work processes, much like yogis find balance in their poses.

Asana best features

Create custom project templates with nested subtask structures

Set up automated approval workflows

Design custom form fields for work requests

Build custom reporting dashboards

Enable workload balancing across teams

Configure custom project milestones

Asana limitations

Limited subtask management compared to Linear

No built-in time tracking

Asana pricing

Personal : Free

Starter : $13. 49/month per user

Advanced : $30. 49/month per user

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Asana ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 4/5 (10,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (13,000+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Asana?

One Asana user shared their experience, highlighting how essential it has become for their team:

“We have a remote team of 10-15 members. We use Asana for our tasks management, content calender, project management and so much more. Its literally our most useful app right now. Everyone in our team uses asana daily. Its solving the problem of tasks management, and project management. ”

4. Trello (Best for simple project visualization)

When teams get lost in complex project tools, clarity suffers. Trello’s intuitive boards bring visual simplicity back to project management.

Trello prioritizes a visual-first approach, contrasting Linear’s structured development focus. Its Kanban boards offer instant project visibility, while the Butler automation engine manages routine tasks. While Linear excels in development workflows, Trello streamlines project tracking for both software teams and non-technical users.

Trello best features

Design multi-step automation rules with Butler

Create advanced card filtering systems

Build custom power-up combinations

Configure template boards for repeatable processes

Enable cross-board dependency tracking

Set up custom labels and categorization schemes

Trello limitations

Basic project management features for complex projects

Restricted view options compared to alternatives

Trello pricing

Free: Basic features for individuals and small teams

Standard: $6/month per user

Premium: $12. 5/month per user

Enterprise: $17. 50/month per user

Trello ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 4/5 (13,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (23,000+ reviews)

5. Aha! (Best for product road mapping)

Some tools manage tasks; others manage strategies—Aha! does both. It connects product strategy with development execution through robust requirements management, mapping customer feedback to features, and tracking progress against strategic goals.

Aha! best features

Create scenario planning models

Design custom scoring metrics for features

Set up competitive analysis frameworks

Build capacity planning algorithms

Configure custom initiative tracking

Enable strategic portfolio views

Aha! limitations

Steep learning curve for new users

Limited task management features for non-product teams

Aha! pricing

Premium : $74/month per user

Enterprise : $124/month per user

Enterprise+: Custom pricing

Aha! ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 4/5 (300+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (500+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Aha!?

A user highlighted the product’s strength in organizing and managing roadmaps effectively:

The product lays out roadmaps and related information in an intuitive way. The pivot tables, list features, and other reports are powerful and flexible, so you can manage as you need. Good modeling of ideas (with a portal) through to release with initiatives and releases all tied to strategic goals. Excellent conceptual design, good execution in a reliable cloud application.

6. monday. com (Best for customizable workflows)

When one-size-fits-all project management feels like a straitjacket, teams need the freedom to create their own solutions. Touted as one of the most popular Asana alternatives, monday. com makes this possible by letting you build exactly what you need.

Linear follows a prescriptive project management approach, while Monday. com enables teams to build workflows from the ground up. Its flexible workflow engine goes beyond Linear’s fixed structure, supporting custom processes for any business need.

While Linear specializes in development, Monday. com’s modular design adapts to everything from marketing to HR, making it a versatile choice for cross-departmental project management.

monday. com best features

Build custom dashboards with drag-and-drop widgets

Create multi-level dependencies between items

Set up custom automation recipes

Design team-specific work views

Configure advanced formula columns

Enable time-tracking with custom workweeks

monday. com limitations

Higher tiers are needed for advanced features like time tracking

Workflow customization can be overwhelming initially

monday. com pricing

Individual : Free up to 2 users

Basic : $12/month per user

Standard : $14/month per user

Pro : $24/month per user

Enterprise: Custom pricing

monday. com ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 7/5 (12,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (5,000+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about monday. com?

One user praised the platform’s design and user experience:

Of the points that I can highlight is its interface, its design is minimalist, the well crafted colors, its intuitive menus make it a pleasant platform for the user.

7. ProofHub (Best for client collaboration)

ProofHub streamlines collaboration with its integrated proofing system, simplifying feedback and approvals. Unlike Linear’s technical focus, ProofHub combines project management and client collaboration in one user-friendly platform.

It centralizes conversations, files, and deadlines, making client communication effortless. With a flat-rate pricing model, it offers better value than Linear’s per-user pricing, making it a cost-effective choice for growing teams working with external collaborators.

ProofHub best features

Create custom approval workflows

Design branded client portals

Set up multilingual interfaces

Build custom project templates

Configure role-based access levels

Enable white-labeling options

ProofHub limitations

Limited integration options compared to competitors

Basic reporting functionality

ProofHub pricing

Essential : $50/month (flat-rate)

Ultimate Control: $99/month (flat-rate)

ProofHub ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 6/5 (100+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (100+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about ProofHub?

A user shared their enthusiasm for the platform’s ease of use and organization:

I love how easy it is to use with project management, and it helps me stay very organized! I love how I can prioritize tasks easily and manage each task with the “Me” tab. I would recommend PH to anyone who needs company project management!

8. Todoist (Best for personal task management)

via Todoist

Emphasizing simplicity, Todoist blends personal task management with team collaboration.

Its natural language input enables quick task creation, avoiding the complexity of structured systems. Where Linear feels overwhelming for individual tasks, Todoist offers a streamlined alternative that scales effortlessly.

With a minimalist design and flexible functionality, it adapts to solo users and teams, making it a more approachable choice than Linear’s development-focused workflow.

👀 Did You Know? Unlike Boolean-based search, NLP uses semantic processing to analyze word relationships and intent, enabling more intuitive, context-aware responses.

Todoist best features

Create custom productivity scores

Design advanced filter queries

Set up location-based reminders

Build habit-tracking systems

Configure smart task scheduling

Enable cross-project task relationships

Todoist limitations

Limited advanced project management features

Basic collaboration tools

Todoist pricing

Beginner : Basic features

Pro : $2. 5/month per user

Business: $8/month per user

Todoist ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 4/5 (800+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (2,500+ reviews)

9. Productboard (Best for customer-centric product management)

via Produc tboa rd

Without clear customer insights, development teams risk building unwanted features.

Productboard connects feedback to development with advanced prioritization, balancing user needs and business goals. Its roadmap tools enhance transparency with stakeholders.

Unlike Linear’s execution-focused approach, Productboard bridges customer input and development. With more sophisticated prioritization than Linear’s basic settings, it empowers teams to make data-driven decisions.

Productboard best features

Consolidate customer feedback from multiple sources

Create data-driven feature prioritization frameworks

Share targeted roadmaps with different audiences

Track feature development progress

Productboard limitations

Higher price point than general project management tools

Limited task management capabilities

Productboard pricing

Starter: Free

Essentials : $25/month per user

Pro : $75/month per user

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Productboard ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 3/5 (200+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (100+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Productboard?

A user highlighted Productboard’s value for software companies:

Productboard is a great tool for software companies looking to build a process around their customer feedback.

10. Wrike (Best for enterprise project management)

via Wrike

As teams scale, visibility fades—but Wrike’s three-pane interface keeps projects crystal clear. It enables seamless navigation from portfolios to tasks, acting as an enterprise project control center. With customizable workflows, advanced reporting, and enterprise security, Wrike excels at managing complexity.

Unlike Linear’s simpler layout, it visualizes intricate hierarchies and offers portfolio management, custom request forms, and resource planning—ideal for organizations with strict compliance needs.

Wrike best features

Create custom request forms with dynamic fields

Design advanced analytics dashboards

Set up project health monitoring

Build custom workflow triggers

Configure enterprise security rules

Enable cross-department resource allocation

Wrike limitations

The complex interface requires time to learn

Advanced features reserved for higher tiers

Wrike pricing

Free : Basic features

Team : $10/user/month

Business : $24. 80/user/month

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Wrike ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 3/5 (200+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (100+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Wrike?

A user shared how this tool streamlines feature prioritization and stakeholder communication:

This is helping us prioritize our features. A little help on our bandwidth and if we have the pipeline full. This helps us have a clean deliverable to stake holders. Very easy portal feature to better engage company and clients. Helping us manage our large client feedback pool from multiple sources.

11. Hive (Best for resource management)

via Hive

Effective resource management goes beyond availability—it’s about the right fit. Hive streamlines project management with resource planning and time tracking, surpassing Linear’s basic allocation tools. While Linear focuses on development, Hive integrates email and proofing to reduce tool switching.

Its advanced analytics offer deeper insights into productivity and project progress, making it a comprehensive choice for teams needing robust resource and workflow management.

Hive best features

Create resource forecasting models

Design capacity planning scenarios

Set up automated resource leveling

Build custom utilization reports

Configure skill-based assignments

Enable predictive analytics

Hive limitations

The mobile app has limited functionality

Some integrations require third-party tools

Hive pricing

Solo : Free for individuals

Starter : $1. 5/month per user

Teams : $12/month per user

Enterprise: Contact for pricing

Hive ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 6/5 (500+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 4/5 (200+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Hive?

A user highlighted the platform’s integration capabilities and project-tracking features:

I love that it has the ability to integrate with multiple applications, we can easily track project progress. I like the visualization of project task progress, you can create a knowledge base for your team.

12. GitHub (Best for code-centric project management)

via GitHub

Switching between code and project management disrupts developer flow. GitHub embeds project management within the development process, integrating issue tracking, project boards, and GitHub Actions for automation.

While Linear offers issue tracking, GitHub connects tasks directly to code changes and pull requests. Its developer-first approach eliminates tool switching, making it a more seamless choice for teams that want project management tightly integrated with their coding workflow.

GitHub best features

Create custom project board automations

Design repository-linked workflows

Set up code review automation

Build custom CI/CD pipelines

Configure security scanning rules

Enable automated dependency updates

GitHub limitations

Limited non-technical project management features

Basic reporting capabilities

GitHub pricing

Free : Basic features

Team : $4/month per user

Enterprise: $21/month per user

GitHub ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 7/5 (2,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 8/5 (6,000+ reviews)

13. Notion (Best for documentation-heavy projects)

via Notion

Notion blends project management with collaborative documentation, using a block-based system for custom workspaces.

Unlike Linear, which separates documentation and tracking, Notion creates a fluid workspace where teams can integrate knowledge bases, databases, and project planning.

Its flexible structure surpasses Linear’s rigid organization, making it ideal for teams prioritizing documentation and task management. While Linear focuses on development, Notion offers a more adaptable workspace for diverse team needs.

Notion best features

Create relational database views

Design custom knowledge bases

Set up automated page structures

Build dynamic content relationships

Configure custom property formulas

Enable nested database filtering

Notion limitations

Limited native integrations

Project management features require setup

Notion pricing

Free : Basic features

Plus : $12/month per user

Business : $18/month per user

Enterprise: Contact for pricing

Notion ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 7/5 (5,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (2,000+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Notion?

A user shared how Notion’s versatility enhances both work and personal projects:

I use Notion for a lot of things. As a content marketer, I’ve used it to create a portfolio and plan my projects. Since I also day trade on the side, the app allows me to journal my trades, which is a big deal for me. I love the simplicity and the ease of use, and I can move things around based on their level of importance.

Choose ClickUp: The Right Linear Alternative

The best project management tool depends on your team’s workflows, size, and long-term goals.

When evaluating Linear alternatives, consider scalability, integration with your existing development tools, and ease of adoption. A tool should enhance efficiency without adding unnecessary complexity.

Look for solutions that offer flexibility, robust collaboration features, and pricing that aligns with your budget.

ClickUp is the ultimate Linear alternative, offering unmatched flexibility, advanced project tracking, and deep customization. Whether managing development tasks or cross-functional projects, ClickUp adapts to your needs.

Ready to optimize your workflow? Sign up for ClickUp and transform how your team works.