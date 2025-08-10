15 ingyenes alkalmazotti kiemelő sablon a csapat moráljának és elismerésének növeléséhez

If you want to boost team morale and show your team some well-earned appreciation for all the work they do, employee spotlights are the way to go. Whether it’s a monthly shoutout or a quick highlight in your all-hands meeting, recognizing individual contributions by your star employees can go a long way in building a positive workplace culture.

But let’s be real—coming up with something fresh and engaging every time? Not so easy.

And that’s precisely why we’ve done the work and rounded up a list of top employee spotlight templates to take the guesswork and effort out of recognition and help you make it consistent, meaningful, and maybe even a little fun.

What are Employee Spotlight Templates?

Employee spotlight templates are pre-designed formats used by a company to consistently and engagingly highlight individual employees’ achievements, stories, roles, or personalities.

They’re usually included in internal newsletters, intranet pages, podcast interviews, or social media posts. These templates typically include structured prompts, like job role, recent achievements, hobbies, and fun facts, that showcase an employee’s professional and personal sides.

📌 Remember: Avoid templates that list name, title, and tenure. Instead, use them to reflect company culture and build connections, especially across remote or cross-functional teams, by including prompts about team rituals, favorite Slack emojis, or cross-team collaboration.

What Makes a Good Employee Spotlight Template?

A strong employee spotlight template goes beyond aesthetics. It’s designed to build community, prompt meaningful responses, and be easy to reuse.

Here’s what sets it apart:

Structured, but human : Great templates offer a clean, repeatable layout with room for personality. Think photo slots, job role headers, and 4–5 dynamic prompts that blend work and life

Culture-aligned prompts : The best templates reflect how your team communicates. Do you celebrate wins with GIFs? Include space for fun facts or internal shoutouts

Built for engagement : It should encourage interaction, whether through comment-friendly questions or a format that’s easy to reshare on Slack or LinkedIn

Flexible formatting : The template should be easy to resize or tweak without breaking structure. Pick a template that gives you complete freedom to format the entire document as per your will

Reusable and scalable: A good spotlight should be part of a larger recognition system. That’s why you’ll often find more templates built around birthdays, milestones, or team wins, so your community celebration stays consistent

Employee Spotlight Templates

There are multiple interesting formats for employee spotlights. Here are some of our favorite templates designed for different use cases.

Let’s go!

1. ClickUp Performance Review Template

Get free template Streamline your performance review process with the ClickUp Performance Review Template

The ClickUp Performance Review Template gives managers a structured, repeatable way to track employee progress and spark meaningful growth conversations.

With side-by-side columns for self-evaluation, peer evaluation, and achievements, it captures contributions from multiple perspectives while ensuring no key area—like job understanding, core skills, growth, or overall performance—is overlooked.

⭐ Why you’ll like this template:

Organizes self, peer, and manager feedback in one view

Covers core skills, job knowledge, growth, and overall performance

Helps uncover real employee stories that reflect company values

Great for coaching, recognition programs, and employer branding

✅ Ideal for: HR professionals and team leads who want to facilitate 360-degree feedback by including input from peers, subordinates, and supervisors.

2. ClickUp Quarterly Performance Review Template

Get free template Get organized and track performance with the ClickUp Quarterly Performance Review Template

The ClickUp Quarterly Performance Review Template helps create a reliable rhythm for performance conversations without reinventing the process every quarter.

Managers can monitor review cycles using List, Calendar, or Gantt views, and track progress with Custom Statuses like Not Started, In Progress, or Feedback Pending. Built-in ClickUp Automations update task statuses as reviews progress, saving time and eliminating manual follow-ups.

⭐ Why you’ll like this template:

Streamlines quarterly performance reviews with structured workflows

Tracks cycles visually using List, Calendar, or Gantt views

Automates status updates to reduce admin work

Encourages timely, organized, growth-oriented feedback

✅ Ideal for: Growing HR teams, People managers, and team leads in organizations who need a data-driven approach to track and manage regular performance reviews.

3. ClickUp Printable Kudos Card Template

Get free template Express employee appreciation simply and elegantly with the ClickUp Printable Kudos Card Template

The ClickUp Printable Kudos Card Template is a simple, thoughtful way to recognize team contributions—big or small.

Each card can be customized with names, images, and the type of recognition, then organized into categories like Employee of the Month or Above and Beyond. Priority tags make it easy to spotlight high-impact achievements, while assignees allow multiple stakeholders to collaborate on kudos.

⭐ Why you’ll like this template:

Customizable cards with giver, receiver, and kudos type fields

Categorize recognitions for easy tracking

Highlight high-stakes wins with priority tags

Involve multiple stakeholders in appreciation efforts

✅ Ideal for: Team leads, people managers, and HR coordinators who want to make appreciation a consistent part of their workflow.

📑 Read More: How to Amplify Employee Voices in the Workplace

4. ClickUp Employee Engagement Action Plan Template

Get free template Ensure your team has the resources they need to stay motivated with the ClickUp Employee Engagement Action Plan Template

The ClickUp Employee Engagement Action Plan Template turns feedback into measurable actions that improve engagement and retention.

Define objectives, assign tasks, and set timelines with the Gantt Chart View. Track initiatives using Custom Statuses and ClickUp Milestones —whether it’s increasing survey participation or launching a company-wide spotlight program.

⭐ Why you’ll like this template:

Converts feedback into clear, actionable plans

Uses Milestones to track and celebrate wins

Breaks complex engagement goals into subtasks

Helps maintain a visible, measurable progress loop

✅ Ideal for: HR teams and team leads who want an actionable way to boost engagement in order to retain and motivate their workforce.

💡 Pro Tip: Don’t let survey insights sit idle. Use your employee engagement software to surface trends, like low scores in recognition or manager communication, then feed those directly into your ClickUp action plan. Assign owners, set deadlines, and track initiatives in real time so feedback becomes visible and measurable progress.

5. ClickUp Bonus Matrix Template

Get free template Create an organized system for tracking team performance, rewards, and incentives with the ClickUp Bonus Matrix Template

The ClickUp Bonus Matrix Template provides a transparent framework for tracking performance-based rewards and incentives.

Use a dedicated bonus list with statuses like Open, Under Review, Paid, or Complete. In Table View, align performance goals with rewards and highlight standout achievements by linking them to specific milestones.

⭐ Why you’ll like this template:

Tracks rewards and incentives in one centralized view

Uses Table View to align goals with rewards

Creates transparency around bonus distribution

Integrates recognition directly with performance milestones

✅ Ideal for: Team leads and managers who want to motivate employees with transparency around rewards.

When it comes to real-time visibility and tracking, ClickUp Brain takes it even further. With just one prompt, you can instantly surface updates on bonus approvals, pending reviews, or completed payouts without manually digging through your workspace. Use ClickUp Brain as a company knowledge space

6. ClickUp Evaluation Form Template

Get free template Create comprehensive and effective evaluations for your team with the ClickUp Evaluation Form Template

The ClickUp Evaluation Form Template combines quantifiable metrics with open-ended feedback in one easy-to-use format.

Track hours worked, pending tasks, awards, and improvement areas using dropdowns, rating scales, and Custom Fields. Fully customizable, it’s ideal for consistent, repeatable evaluations across teams.

⭐ Why you’ll like this template:

Evaluates both technical skills and soft skills in one place

Fully customizable with rating scales, dropdowns, and fields

Tracks progress, awards, and areas for growth

Integrates directly as an employee feedback tool into your ClickUp Workspace for visibility

✅ Ideal for: Departmental heads and team leads who want to track employee performance, development, and goal progress with measurable data.

💡 Pro Tip: To improve objectivity and gain a more holistic view of contributions and achievements, integrate your employee recognition software with evaluation forms to link real-time recognition to performance reviews.

7. Employee Spotlight Template by Template. Net

The Employee Spotlight Template by Template. net makes it easy to highlight individual accomplishments while giving team members a chance to share their stories. This helps create a positive work environment, boosts morale, and improves employee productivity.

You can include professional experience, personal interests, and contributions to the team. The design is fully customizable—adjust fonts, colors, and visuals to reflect your brand’s identity.

⭐ Why you’ll like this template:

Combines professional highlights with personal touches

Customizable to fit your company’s look and feel

Supports visual elements like icons, charts, or infographics

Helps build connections across remote or cross-functional teams

✅ Ideal for: HR teams, internal comms specialists, and team leads who want to celebrate employees in a personalized, visually engaging way.

🧠 Culture-building Hack: Add a ‘What should we gift them?’ prompt to your spotlight template. This lets teammates suggest ideas based on shared moments to make employee appreciation gifts more personal and collaborative.

8. Employee of the Month Spotlight Template by Canva

via Canva

Celebrate individual employees and their achievements with the Employee of the Month Spotlight Template by Canva. The drag-and-drop interface makes it simple to build polished spotlights, and you can easily adapt the tone—whether formal, fun, or casual—by adjusting layouts, fonts, and visuals.

⭐ Why you’ll like this template:

Includes dedicated content blocks for unique sections like Fun Facts or Peer Shoutouts

Supports rich media integration for photos, icons, or brand graphics

Works seamlessly with Canva’s scheduling and publishing tools for faster rollout

✅ Ideal for: Teams that want a flexible, no-design-skills-needed way to recognize employee accomplishments.

💡 Pro Tip: Use real employee feedback examples within your spotlight to highlight the person’s impact. These authentic quotes add depth, build credibility, and double as mini case studies of what great work looks like on your team.

9. Employee Welcome Spotlight Template by Canva

via Canva

Create warm, memorable introductions for new hires with the Employee Welcome Spotlight Template by Canva. This template makes showcasing a new teammate’s role, background, and personality simple in a polished, branded format that works across team communication apps, email, or internal dashboards.

⭐ Why you’ll like this template:

Helps new hires feel part of the culture from day one with prompts that spark team engagement

Supports multimedia additions like welcome videos, GIFs, or interactive polls

Works seamlessly for both remote and in-office teams, making onboarding more personal

✨ Ideal for: People ops and team leads who want to create thoughtful, branded welcome moments for new hires.

10. Microsoft Word Employee of the Month Certificate Template by Microsoft 365

via Microsoft 365

The Microsoft Word Employee of the Month Certificate Template by Microsoft 365 provides a ready-to-use, formal way to recognize dedication, passion, and outstanding performance. You can quickly fill in names, dates, and award details, then print or share digitally for a polished presentation during meetings or events.

⭐ Why you’ll like this template:

Fully customizable layout, fonts, and colors to match your company’s branding

Works for various recognition programs beyond “Employee of the Month”

Printable or shareable online for flexible award delivery options

✅ Ideal for: HR teams setting up a reward program to formally recognize employee achievements.

11. PPT Employee Spotlight Template by SlideModel

via SlideModel

The PPT Employee Spotlight Template by SlideModel is designed for quick, visual recognition during meetings, town halls, or onboarding presentations. Its pre-built slide layouts make highlighting a team member’s achievements easy without spending hours on design.

⭐ Why you’ll like this template:

Ready-to-use slides for photo, role, achievements, and personal highlights

Customizable colors, fonts, and layouts to fit your company’s look

Works seamlessly with other presentation tools for multi-platform sharing

✅ Ideal for: Managers or HR teams who want to recognize employees during meetings, internal presentations, onboarding sessions, or company-wide town halls.

📚 Read More: Free Milestone Templates to Track Project Progress

12. Employee Spotlight Template by Postermywall

via Postermywall

The Employee Spotlight Template by PosterMyWall helps you create standout recognition posters, flyers, or digital shoutouts for social media and internal platforms. It’s built for quick edits, so you can move from idea to published post in minutes.

⭐ Why you’ll like this template:

Drag-and-drop customization for text, images, and layouts

Optimized for both print and digital formats, including team communication apps

Access to a gallery of spotlight examples for design inspiration

✅ Ideal for: HR teams or managers who want something quick, beautiful, and easy to execute without hiring external resources.

13. Colorful Employee Spotlight Template by Postermywall

via Postermywall

This vibrant Employee Spotlight Template from PosterMyWall is perfect for brands that want recognition posts to pop. Its bold design and adaptable layout make it easy to feature standout moments in a way that grabs attention.

⭐ Why you’ll like this template:

Bright, eye-catching color schemes designed for social sharing

Easy drag-and-drop editing with no design skills required

Export in multiple formats for websites, newsletters, and team communication apps

✅ Ideal for: Small or medium-sized businesses that want to highlight employee achievements across multiple channels.

14. Employee Spotlight Video Template by Animoto

via Animoto

The Employee Spotlight Video Template by Animoto lets you tell recognition stories through short, engaging videos. You can pair images, text, and soundtracks to create a more memorable spotlight than static posts alone.

⭐ Why you’ll like this template:

Pre-set video blocks for milestones, fun facts, and professional highlights

Built-in music library to match the tone of your spotlight

Simple editing tools for brand colors, fonts, and transitions

✅ Ideal for: HR teams and People managers looking to create engaging, video-based employee spotlights.

15. Google Slides Team Member of the Month Template by Slides Carnival

via Slides Carnival

The Google Slides Team Member of the Month Template by Slides Carnival is a presentation-ready format for honoring monthly achievers. With 22 pre-built slides, you can showcase contributions in a polished, interactive way.

⭐ Why you’ll like this template:

Includes charts, frames, and animations to make presentations engaging

Works with Canva for additional creative flexibility

Suitable for both in-person meetings and remote team communication apps

✅ Ideal for: Teams that want to spotlight monthly achievers during team presentations.

Celebrate Wins, Boost Morale, and Build Culture With ClickUp

Spotlighting employees shouldn’t ever be a once-in-a-while task. ClickUp becomes a repeatable system you can run alongside everything your team manages.

Use ClickUp Docs to draft and store spotlight write-ups, Whiteboards to brainstorm new recognition ideas, and Custom Fields to track milestones and personal interests. Automate reminders so no great work goes unnoticed. And with views like Calendar and Board, you can plan, publish, and celebrate spotlights on a rhythm that feels intentional.

Plus, with 1,000+ ready-to-use templates, you’ve always got a starting point. There are no blank pages, no scrambling, just meaningful recognition built into your workflow.

Try ClickUp for free and build a culture your team wants to stick with.