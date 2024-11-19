A 15 legjobb Google Jamboard alternatíva és helyettesítő (digitális táblák) 2025-ben

Jamboard is a revolutionary creative collaboration platform that has helped creatives bring their ideas to life. However, as the modes of interactions evolve every day, Jamboard may fall short of your expectations and demands.

In such a case, you may start combing through the internet for Jamboard alternatives that deliver an authentic virtual collaborative experience for your team.

This article sifts through different digital whiteboards based on features, user feedback, and pricing and presents you with the crème de la crème Jamboard alternatives.

⏰ 60-Second Summary Here is our round-up of the top Jamboard alternatives: ClickUp: Best overall, seamlessly connects whiteboards with tasks and projects

Miro: Best for large teams, unlimited users, and excellent communication tools

Mural: Best for complex projects, offers multiple resizable whiteboards

Stormboard: Best for brainstorming, sticky-note style layout with individual whiteboards

Limnu: Best for mapping process flows, offers a realistic drawing experience

Conceptboard: Best for team presentations, allows for customer journey mapping

InVision Freehand: Best for photo editors, syncs with design tools for real-time feedback

Microsoft Whiteboard: Best for Microsoft Workspace users, offers collaborative drawing and diagramming

Witeboard: Best cloud-based platform, simple and easy to use for collaboration

Draw Chat: Best for collaborative drawing, allows for real-time interaction with various communication channels

Whiteboard Fox: Works well with Zoom and Google Meet, offers a host of drawing tools

Ziteboard: Lightweight and simple, ideal for education and online classes

Canva: Great for design teams, offers a wide range of editing and animation tools

Crayon: Free and simple, but with limited features and no communication channels

Zoom Whiteboard: Integrated with Zoom, allows for real-time collaboration during meetings

What Is Jamboard’s Interactive Whiteboard?

Jamboard is a cloud-based platform that facilitates real-time interaction between connected users.

For example, the platform has rooms, and users in the same room can share files and make edits in a process known as sync-working. This interactive whiteboard tool utilizes Google Drive, Google Sheets, and Google Docs in its collaborative design.

This technology was a lifeline to creative teams, teachers and students, and different businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns. It enabled teachers to prepare interactive online sessions with their students, and it kept teams remotely connected. 👩‍💻🌎 👋🧑‍💻

Why look for apps like jamboard?

According to user reviews, Jamboard falls short in many areas, including:

Lack of administrator autonomy—educators have reported cases where students can delete study files without the administrator’s notification

It has no offline function

Can only accommodate 50 active users at a time

Users can only have a max of 20 slides per Jamboard

Users must integrate teams or zoom for verbal communication

These limitations have prompted many users to seek other digital whiteboard alternatives that meet their needs and expectations.

Let’s take a look at the 14 best Jamboard alternatives today. 👀

15 Virtual Whiteboard Jamboard Alternatives in 2025

1. ClickUp – Best Interactive Whiteboard

Get Started with ClickUp Whiteboards Brainstorm, strategize, or map out workflows with visually collaborative ClickUp Whiteboards

ClickUp is the everything app for work that brings your ideas, tasks, docs, projects, analytics, and communications into one powerful AI-driven productivity platform.

Is it all that surprising then that ClickUp Whiteboards are at the top of this list?

They’re the perfect canvas for brainstorming, strategy planning, Agile workflows, and so much more—for both in-person and virtual meetings! The best part? Objects added to the Whiteboard can be converted into ClickUp Tasks with a single click, streamlining the transition from brainstorming to execution.

Create AI images with ClickUp Brain in ClickUp Whiteboards

And if that weren’t enough, ClickUp’s built-in AI, ClickUp Brain, helps you convert text into visuals and assists in project execution without needing to switch applications. You can generate AI images directly on the whiteboard canvas to add a fun touch to your discussions!

Features:

Google Drive Compatibility : If you had tasks on Jamboard’s Google Drive, you could quickly transfer them to ClickUp Whiteboard and it’s seamlessly : If you had tasks on Jamboard’s Google Drive, you could quickly transfer them to ClickUp Whiteboard and it’s seamlessly compatible with ClickUp Docs

Formatting features : Create drawings, texts, : Create drawings, texts, sticky notes , emojis, images, and shapes

Customizable design : Users can manipulate customizable layers to create company wikis, logos, and knowledge base banks.

Focus mode : Limits distractions on the screen by focusing on specific whiteboard sections

Dark mode : Switch to the dark mode to reduce strain on your eyes and process information better

Embedded widgets : Widgets allow users to edit tasks without leaving the documents

Quick, customizable whiteboard templates: Speed up whiteboarding processes between different departments Speed up whiteboarding processes between different departments

Pros:

ClickUp offers real-time collaboration

Smooth editing

Embedded tasks

User-friendly user interface

Quick sharing actions

Cons:

Some features are too complex for new users

Offline mode is unavailable

Pricing:

Rating:

2. Miro – Best for unlimited users and verbal communication

via Miro

Miro allows teams to collaborate and achieve faster results virtually. The online whiteboard is compatible with iOs, android, and desktop devices and features an interactive, user-friendly design. Users can start working from the desired template or a new blank whiteboard.

Unlike Jamboard, Miro accommodates an unlimited number of users at a time and uses zoom as a means of verbal communication. Moreover, Miro features some of the best interactive tools on the market.

Features:

Pre-designed whiteboard templates such as UX design , customer mapping, and retrospective

Unlimited user functionality

Miro marketplace: contains a host of compatible apps

Pros:

Better administrator settings

Wide range of interactive features

Has a screen-sharing features

Cons:

Bugs are present in the screen sharing mode

The Miro whiteboard takes up a lot of computer memory

Pricing:

Miro has three payment options:

Free mode

Team plan : $8/month

Business : $16/month

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Ratings:

G2: 4. 8 stars from 3,450 reviews

Captera: 4. 7 stars from 634 reviews

3. Mural – Best for complex projects

via Mural

Are you looking for Jamboard alternatives for your photo editing team? Well, Mural canvas offers multiple whiteboards similar to photoshop artboards. However, Mural whiteboards can be rearranged and resized to suit your needs.

Features:

Premade Templates

Pre-built grids

Context boxes

Multiple rooms for different teams

In-built editing tools

Chat tools

Focus mode and timers

Pros:

Smooth collaborative work features

A wide range of templates, canvas, and palette items

Export and import options

Industry-standard support

Cons:

Limited integration options to other digital whiteboards

The mobile application can be glitchy and delayed from time to time

Lacks Zoom integration

Pricing:

Starter plan : $12/Month

Plus plan: $20/Month

Reviews:

G2 rating: 4. 6 stars from 949 reviews

Capterra rating: 4. 5 stars from 81 ratings

4. Stormboard – Best for brainstorming

via Stormboard

Stormboard interactive whiteboard has a sticky note style layout, with each sticky note holding its whiteboard. You can assign a team a sticky note and their whiteboard. The interface makes team management easy, and you can seamlessly track tasks across various platforms.

Features:

Adjustable whiteboard sticky notes

Compatible with other productivity apps

Smooth team management tools for team leaders

Inbuilt Chat and voice tools

Customizable templates

Pros:

User-friendly interface

Better communication channels

A customizable template simplifies work

Cons:

The limited color pallet for cards

Little bugs

Limited administrator tools

Pricing:

Personal : Free

Business : $10/month

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Rating:

G2 rating: 4. 3 stars from 25 reviews

Capterra rating: 4. 5 stars from 34 reviews

5. Limnu – Best for mapping process flows

Via Linmu

Limnu digital whiteboard is available in android, iOS, and desktop versions, giving a conservative digital collaboration experience. The platform suits teams that are reluctant to go fully digital; hence it features limited tools, and you have to complete some tasks with physical touch.

Features:

Realistic marker drawings

Collaborative tools

Great administrator controls

Beginner-friendly interface

Pros:

Easy to use

Sizeable whiteboard display on the interface

Chat and video communication channels

Cons:

It relies on zoom for video and voice communication

The erasing feature can be erratic

Pricing:

Pro plan : $5/month

Team : $8/month

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Ratings:

G2 ratings: 4. 9 stars from 13 reviews

Capterra ratings: 4. 8 stars from 12 reviews

6. Conceptboard – Best for team presentations

Via Concetboard

Conceptboard is ideal for team presentation and brainstorming, making the best Jamboard alternative for business teams that want to share their ideas and solutions with their customers. The platform enables you to map your customer journey and create a persona on the board as you discuss expectations and strategies with your clients.

Features:

Customizable templates

In-app screen sharing

Chat board widget

Task system

Conference call options

Pros:

The free online whiteboard offers up to 500 MB of space and unlimited boards

Reliable communication channels, including conference calls

Easy export and share options

Cons:

Uploading images takes long

The user interface is less attractive

Pricing:

Free

Premium : $6/month per user

Business : $9/month per user

Enterprise: Custom pricing for 250 users

📮ClickUp Insight: 92% of workers use inconsistent methods to track action items, which results in missed decisions and delayed execution. Whether you’re sending follow-up notes or using spreadsheets, the process is often scattered and inefficient. ClickUp’s Task Management Solution ensures seamless conversion of conversations into tasks—so your team can act fast and stay aligned.

7. InVision Freehand – Best for photo editors

Via InVision Freehand

InVision Freehand is an ideal option for photo editors, but its versatility means that any team can work on it. The platform syncs your sketches and photoshops and uses it to create real-time feedback.

Features:

Customizable templates

Screen sharing

Collaborative tools

Pros:

User-friendly interface, especially for designers

The free version offers access to many features

Easy to upload files and add text comments

Cons:

No chat tools except for the comments section

Pricing:

Free

Pro : $4/month per user

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Ratings:

G2 rating: 4. 4 stars from 743 reviews

Capterra rating: 4. 6 stars from 666 reviews

8. Microsoft whiteboard – Best for Microsoft Workspace users

Via Microsoft

Microsoft whiteboard cloud software enables teams to collaborate in drawing shapes, creating tables, and designing products. Features such as the comment section facilitate feedback channels through real-time interaction. In addition, users have different pen options that they can use to edit images, draw shapes on the canvas, and share sticky notes.

Features:

API

Collaborating tools

Commenting tools

Diagraming

Live canvas

Analysis and reports

Customizable template

Pros:

Connected to Office 365 environment

A versatile tool that can be used in any industry

Cons:

Features can be glitchy when changing canvases

Lack of key features compared to high-end digital whiteboards such as ClickUp and Miro

Pricing:

Microsoft 365 Personal : $6. 99/month per user

Microsoft 365 Family : $9. 99/month per user

Microsoft 365 Business Basic : $6/month per user

Microsoft 365 Business Standard: $12. 50/month per user

Rating:

G2 rating: 4. 2 from 30 reviews

Capterra rating: 4. 3 stars from 59 reviews

9. Witeboard – Best cloud-based platform

Via Witeboards

Witeboard collaborative cloud-based platform allows users to create, edit and share ideas on the whiteboard canvas. Team members have to create user profiles that are added to the platform by the team leader.

The platform supports only the web version and is suitable for all business levels.

Features:

Collaboration tools

Brainstorming

Sketching tools

Whiteboard

Digital canvas

Focus function

Pros:

Easy to join teams and add members

Easy to use

Customizable templates

The focus function enhances productivity

Cons:

Only available on web browsers

Limited communication channels

Pricing:

Free

Rating:

G2 rating: 4. 2 stars from 30 reviews

10. Draw Chat – Best collaborative drawing

Via Draw Chat

Draw chat interactive whiteboards allow you to host meetings and manage different teams—they feature real-time interactive whiteboards where team members can share editable links of their drawings. Teams communicate through chats, audio messages, or video conferences.

Features:

Drawing board

Text messages

Video conferences

Annotate PDF

24/7 support

Users guide

Pros:

Different communication channels

Responsive and easy-to-use interface

Different team tools

Cons:

Only available in web browsers

Misses features and tools available in other digital whiteboards

Pricing:

Free

Rating:

G2 rating: 4. 5 from 9 reviews

Capterra rating: 4. 2 stars from 5 reviews

11. Whiteboard Fox

Via Whiteboard Fox

Whiteboard Fox is an interactive online workspace that works hand in hand with zoom and Google Meet to facilitate online meetings. The platform has a host of tools, including drawing colors and a pen, where users can design and edit images and shapes on its canvas.

Features:

Drawing tools

Collaborative tools

Zoom and Meet are compatible

A drawing canvas

Pros:

Unlimited number of team members

Communication is seamless via zoom

A host of editing and drawing tools

Cons:

The text color palette is limited

The board deactivates after a certain amount of use time

Pricing:

Personal : Free

Pro : $7/month

Enterprise: $15/month per user

Rating:

G2 rating: 4. 2 stars from 12 reviews

Capterra rating: 4. 3 stars from 20 reviews

12. Ziteboard

Via Ziteboard

Ziteboard is a lightweight whiteboard that is only available on web browsers but is compatible with both mobile phone and computer browsers. The platform is specifically designed for education experts and works well during online classes.

It’s a simple alternative to overly complex digital whiteboards such as Jamboard. Nonetheless, it still has some of the best features.

Features:

Collaborative tool

Drawing tools

Pdf and image annotation

Pros:

It’s simple to use

Requires simple device specifications

Cons:

It lacks many features and tools due to its lightweight aspect

Pricing:

Weekly Pro : $5/ Individual

Monthly Pro : $9/ Individual

Annual Pro : $85

Enterprise: Versatile

Rating:

G2 rating: 4. 2 stars from 4 reviews

Capterra rating: 5. 0 stars from 3 reviews

13. Canva

Via Canva

Canva sharable platform allows you to create, edit and share whiteboards with your team members. The platform is a favorite amongst designers in the digital, fashion, and graphic design industries.

Features:

Customized templates

Collaborative tools

Free editing tools

Free animation tools

Video editing tools

Pros:

Easy to use

Compatible with various devices

Great editing tools

Ideal for effective team brainstorming

Cons:

You cannot create unique elements

Elements and photos are generic

Hard to use on small screens

Pricing:

Canva Pro: $119. 99 per year

Rating:

G2 rating: 4. 7 stars from 3,337 reviews

Capterra rating: 4. 7 stars from 9 561 reviews

14. Crayon

Via Crayon

Crayon (Cr4yon. com) is a free online whiteboard option with limited features. This free platform has no communication channels and has limited collaborative tools onboard. The site is still in its initial creation process and has a long way to go.

Features:

Simple drawing tools

Collaborative tools

Pros:

It does not require account creation

It’s free

It’s straightforward

Cons:

Lack of creation tools for complex creative tasks

Has no communication channels

Only available on web browsers

Pricing:

Free

15. Zoom Whiteboard

via Zoom

Zoom Whiteboard is a digital collaboration tool that is highly accessible for users who are already utilizing Zoom for their video conferencing needs. It provides an interactive board where team members can brainstorm, plan, and share ideas in real-time during Zoom meetings.

Features:

Collaboration tools to add shapes, text, and freehand drawings to whiteboards

Video conferencing features

Pros:

Add onto Zoom meetings

Easily save your whiteboard as a PNG

Undo & redo actions

Cons:

Limited features compared to other whiteboard tools

Zoom is required

Users report performance issues with collaborating

Pricing:

Whiteboard: $2. 49/month per user

Whiteboard Plus: $7. 00/month per user

Improve Your Visual Collaboration With Digital Whiteboards

Visual collaboration software has revolutionized communication in various sectors. For example, you can now host virtual brainstorming sessions with team members halfway across the globe. 👋 🌎

Jamboard is one of the leading interactive whiteboard platforms; however, there are other noteworthy alternatives, such as ClickUp Interactive Whiteboard, that can deliver a limitless collaborative experience to your team.

ClickUp’s Whiteboard feature connects directly to your tasks, teammates, and more

When it comes to brainstorming and project management, you’ll want a tool that can let you visually express your ideas, easily share them with your team, and manage and connect all your important work together.

ClickUp allows you to do that and so much more—all in one place.

With over a hundred customizable features including a powerful and collaborative Whiteboard, you and your team will have all the tools you need to crush every type of project! 🔥