A 10 legjobb ingyenes online jegyzetalkalmazás 2025-ben

While traditional sticky notes have served us well in the physical world, the virtual realm has introduced a whole new level of convenience and accessibility. Welcome to the era of online whiteboards and sticky tools.

Online sticky notes can be of great help not just in streamlining collaboration or to brainstorm ideas, but also in overcoming issues arising from context switching.

In this article, we present a comprehensive roundup of the 10 best free online sticky notes tools available in 2024.

Before we begin, let’s quickly go through some of the most important criteria for choosing an online sticky notes solution.

What Should You Look For in Online Sticky Note Apps?

There are many free online sticky notes tools and whiteboard software around and they all taunt excellent features and promise amazing functionalities.

User-friendliness Look for an intuitive interface that allows effortless creation, organization, and customization of notes. Just like you need a clean, well-organized desk , you also need a clean and simple board as your visual workspace

Collaboration features are more than welcome, especially for team-oriented projects, as they enable real-time sharing and editing even when not in the same room. Features like these are tremendously helpful in organization and project prioritization

Robust security measures should not be overlooked, safeguarding your sensitive data

By prioritizing these qualities, you can find a sticky note tool that perfectly suits your needs and elevates your digital organization to new heights.

The 10 Best Online Sticky Notes Apps

Try ClickUp Sticky Notes Draw diagrams and add sticky notes to your note-taking routine with ClickUp Whiteboards

Anyone looking for a robust, comprehensive, and feature-rich online whiteboards and notes tool, look no further than ClickUp. The ClickUp Whiteboards feature provides a virtual canvas for ideas, workflows, and strategies.

One of the best things about ClickUp Whiteboards is that it comes with an amazing set of premade whiteboard templates – from organization charts and roadmaps, to user story mapping and impact effort matrix, you will find templates that streamline and speed up all the most important aspects of your workflow and help you track your progress.

While this great tool is excellent as an aide in your brainstorming session and mapping efforts, as well as robust agile workflows, it’s also great for simpler, but equally essential stuff, like to-do lists. Plus, it is one of the best AI-powered note taking tools around.

Instantly organize your thoughts with Rich Text Editing in ClickUp’s Notepad

Note that ClickUp is so much more than just a virtual sticky notes tool. It’s a full-fledged collaboration, productivity, and project management platform so in addition to ClickUp Whiteboards you also get to enjoy a wide range of other features that will greatly improve your workflow.

ClickUp best features

Use premade templates or create a new one to streamline your team collaboration and track progress. ClickUp template center features a rich selection of templates divided into experience levels and for 13+ use cases—easily editable in your online whiteboard

The Mind Map feature helps you display complex concepts and best ideas in a simple, clean, and easy-to-understand way

Fully editable items, tasks, and Docs that you can duplicate, draw on, link to each other, etc.

Rich customization options include changing everything from the color and size of the items to connector types, allowing you to create a unique whiteboard that reflects your ideas and processes perfectly

ClickUp also comes with a Reminder App feature to make sure you never miss a meeting or a deadline

ClickUp limitations

Somewhat steep learning curve

Few complaints about the Android app

ClickUp pricing

ClickUp ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (8,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (3,000+ reviews)

2. Padlet

via Padlet

Padlet is another great solution for organizing your teamwork, improving team collaboration, and prioritizing your work. Its main feature is virtual boards, called “padlets,” for organizing and sharing content with team members and occasional collaborators.

And by content, we mean virtually anything. As one of the sticky note board tools, it obviously serves for creating various online sticky notes, but the padlets can also contain video and audio files, photos, freehand drawings, links to YouTube or Twitter, and more.

Padlet best features

Supports 45 languages

Padlet has apps for web, iOS, Android, Mac, PC, Chromebook

119 customizable wallpapers and emoji support

Beautiful boards with great attention to graphics and visual details

Padlet limitations

Free plan is rather basic

Limited video length and file size

Comments can’t be threaded or formatted

Padlet pricing

Free plan for up to 3 padlets

Gold plan for up to 20 padlets: €4. 99/month

Platinum plan with unlimited padlets: €6. 99/month

Team plan : €9. 99/month

School plan: starting at €1,000/year (ask for a quote)

Padlet ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 6/5 (20+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 8/5 (130+ reviews)

3. IdeaBoardz

via IdeaBoardz

Fans of really simple, no-frills solutions that put more emphasis on simplicity and convenience than on visual bells and whistles – check out IdeaBoardz. It is one of the free online sticky note tools for team collaboration, ideal for collaborative brainstorming sessions and retrospectives.

What IdeaBoardz does is really extremely simple: you create an online sticky note board with one or more sections and then add notes to it. You can share the board with your team or other collaborators via URL or export it as PDF or XI.

IdeaBoardz has a couple of templates to choose from, with a particular focus on retrospectives. It can also be used for pros/cons discussions, risks/opportunities evaluations, and feedback.

IdeaBoardz best features

An extremely simple and straightforward user interface

Easy to share for a brainstorming session

Ideal for fans of old-school design

IdeaBoardz limitations

No integration options

No reports or analytics

Doesn’t work in real time

IdeaBoardz pricing

Free

IdeaBoardz ratings and reviews

G2 : 4/5 (1 review)

Capterra: No reviews

4. Pinup

via Pinup

Pinup is a free online sticky notes solution that really captures the feel of real sticky notes made of paper on a corkboard. It’s basically just notes on the board, but they can be customized and color-coded.

The Pinup virtual sticky notes board is readily available in your browser, you don’t need to download or install anything, and it’s incredibly simple to use – you can add sticky notes in just a few clicks. Unlike some other solutions that put simplicity at the forefront, Pinup does offer some customization options for writing your quick notes.

Each canvas gets a unique code so when you need your board, just access its unique URL.

Pinup best features

Supports video input

Notes can be linked, duplicated, and moved around

File import from computer or Dropbox

Group chat feature

Pinup limitations

No integration options

No customer support

Features are limited to notes alone

No push notifications

Pinup pricing

Free

Pinup ratings and reviews

G2 : No reviews

Capterra: No reviews

5. CardBoard

via CardBoard

CardBoard is an online collaborative workspace solution based around virtual sticky note features, but with features that make it more complex and convenient for team collaboration and remote meetings than the plain post-it corkboard apps.

Completely customizable and shareable, it allows teams to communicate in real-time across their digital whiteboards and to use templates (also customizable) to map workflows, user stories, agendas, flowcharts, and much more.

From teams to wedding planners, CardBoard is a great visual tool to streamline work and improve collaboration using virtual sticky note capabilities.

CardBoard best features

A great selection of templates (UX/UI, agile…) and you can also make your own and save them

Direct in-app communication (discussions, voting, commenting, annotations…)

Integrations with all major agile platforms (Jira, Trello, Azure…)

Users can create communities and assign permissions

CardBoard limitations

Cards too small for notes with a lot of text, no card overlapping

Complaints about the Jira tasks integration

Hard to manage with bigger maps

CardBoard pricing

Essential: $9/month per user

Professional: $15/month per user

Enterprise: $19/month per user

CardBoard ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 1/5 (15 reviews)

Capterra: 4. 2/5 (170 reviews)

6. Stickies

via Stickies

Stickies is a modern and dynamic digital sticky notes board for brainstorming sessions, retrospectives and affinity mapping, developed by Carbon Five. It uses smart “stickies” or digital sticky notes that change color code depending on the context, which guarantees consistent formatting. With a particular focus on the agile process, Stickies is made with software teams in mind, but it can be a great asset to any other team that needs an online sticky note tool to share ideas, too.

Stickies allow teams to create multiple sheets on the same board, to keep sessions well-organized and tidy. You can even stick the post one on top of the other to organize similar notes or the ones that are relevant to each other. This online whiteboard tool also features an infinite canvas functionality.

Stickies best features

Incognito mode for sharing thoughts in private

One-click alignment of sticky notes

Upvote functionality using +1 button

Extendable boards with an infinite canvas

Stickies limitations

No mobile app

No integrations

Stickies pricing

Free

Stickies ratings and reviews

G2 : No reviews

Capterra: No reviews

7. Microsoft Sticky Notes

via Microsoft Sticky Notes

While it’s not a web-based online sticky notes tool, Microsoft Sticky Notes is a popular, tried-and-tested, and easy online whiteboard solution for organizing your work and your everyday life using virtual post-it notes.

The app is as simple as can be – you can set different colors for the digital sticky notes, do some basic text formatting, and add an image. There’s also a handy notes list view to display all your active stickies.

Microsoft Sticky Notes best features

Requires no download or install; it comes out of the box with Windows 7 and up

Extremely easy to use

List view helps organize digital sticky notes on your desktop

Microsoft Sticky Notes limitations

No collaboration or integration features

Sometimes the app fails to launch automatically and notes disappear

No option to link or map notes

Microsoft Sticky Notes pricing

Free with Windows

Microsoft Sticky Notes ratings and reviews

G2 : No reviews

Capterra: No reviews

8. GroupMap

via GroupMap

If what you need is virtual sticky notes geared toward brainstorming, check out GroupMap. This real-time online collaboration solution is ideal for events, meetings, conferences, and workshops. The user creates a map and then invites other participants to share their thoughts using a sticky note, after which they can all analyze the results, also in real-time.

GroupMap comes with ready-made templates for Mind Maps, Risk Assessment, SWOT, Agile Retrospectives, and many more.

GroupMap is based on blocks that you can mix and match to create your map: brainstorm, group, survey, vote, rate, position, action, results, etc.

GroupMap best features

Timer functionality to keep your processes on time and limit the duration

Several privacy levels for virtual sticky notes (including partial and full anonymity)

Real-time chats—ideal for your remote team

Survey and polling

GroupMap limitations

No voice or video support

No integrations

Poor UX on mobile devices

GroupMap pricing

Basic: $20/month

Professional: $60/month

Custom: Ask for quote

GroupMap ratings and reviews

G2 : 4/5 (10 reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (15 reviews)

9. Linoit

via Linoit

Lino is an English version of the popular Japanese app Linoit, a free virtual sticky notes board for sharing post-it notes and photos. In addition to the web-based tool, Lino is also available as an iOS and Android app, so it’s excellent for taking notes on the go.

From simple to-do notes and reminders to pinning photos to a canvas, Lino also serves as a functional discussion board for friends, families, and schools.

The canvases can be private or public, and customization options for a sticky note include colors and several font sizes and types.

Linoit best features

Linoit successfully recreates the feeling of an actual community bulletin board

Ability to set reminders and due dates for notes

Photos and videos can be zoomed in and out on this convenient tool

Linoit limitations

Mobile versions are a bit messy

User interface is basic and somewhat outdated

Not particularly suitable for teams looking for a project management solution

No integrations

Linoit pricing

Free

Premium: $3/month for PayPal/Stripe subscriptions, $2. 99 for in-app iOS/Android purchases

Linoit ratings and reviews

G2: No reviews

Capterra: No reviews

10. Google Jamboard

via Google Jamboard

Fans of the Google Workspace suite probably already know about Google Jamboard; the rest should definitely check it out. This digital interactive whiteboard with handwritten stickies is designed for use with the Jamboard device, which is a 55-inch physical board compatible with Workspace, but it also comes as a web app and a mobile app.

The web and mobile apps allow users to write or draw on jam boards, which can be grouped into sessions and distributed as tabs. They can also search Google, insert images or even web pages, and work on a jamboard using Google Meet.

Projects are presented as slideshows, with 20 frames per jam. Slideshows are automatically saved to Google Drive. Frames themselves represent a blank whiteboard, on which users can draw, write or upload content.

Note that the frames are not simple sticky notes, but there is a note feature with which you can type in text directly. Otherwise, writing a sticky note and freehand drawing is done using a special pen (for those using the Jamboard device), touch screen, mouse, or touchpad.

Google Jamboard best features

Ideal for professionals and teams who work extensively with the Google Workplace suite

Boards are very easy to share and collaborate on in brainstorming sessions

Great for creating slideshows to showcase your best ideas

Google Jamboard limitations

Limited customization options, lacks flexibility

Limited export options for post its boards

Jamboard works best when there’s at least one device per team, and the device is quite expensive

Google Jamboard pricing

Free desktop and mobile apps

Device: $4,999 plus $600/year management and support fee

Google Jamboard ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 2/5 (20 reviews)

Capterra: 4. 3/5 (97 reviews)

Manage Tasks with Online Sticky Notes

The vast world of online sticky note tools offers a range of solutions, from the simplest note-taking applications to complex project management platforms. The best choice will align with your unique needs and workflow.

But what if you could have a tool that flexibly adapts to virtually any requirement you might have? From simple tasks to complex projects, and from individual users to larger teams, ClickUp is a one-stop solution for enhancing your creative process.

Don’t just take our word for it—experience firsthand how ClickUp can revolutionize your approach to digital organization. Discover more about ClickUp’s virtual Whiteboard tool and unlock your productivity potential.

Why wait? Your next level of efficiency is only a click away!