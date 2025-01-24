A 10 legjobb webalapú CRM eszköz, amelyet 2025-ben ismernie kell

🔎 Did You Know? An astonishing 40% of business-critical data is trapped in data silos!

Think about that—nearly half of the information that could drive smarter decisions is stuck in fragmented systems, inaccessible when you need it most.

For business owners and managers, this isn’t just a statistic; it’s a daily headache.

That’s why web-based CRM software has become a game-changer.

By consolidating customer data into a single, cloud-based platform, these CRM systems break down silos and automate tedious tasks while providing actionable insights. ⚡

Whether you’re looking to upgrade your current setup or procure your first CRM software, this guide highlights the best web-based CRM options to transform how you manage your customer relationships.

⏰ 60-Second Summary Web-based CRM software is a game-changer for managing customer relationships, streamlining workflows, and eliminating data silos. These tools empower businesses by centralizing customer data, automating repetitive tasks, and providing actionable insights to enhance productivity. Here’s a quick look at the best options for 2025 and what they excel at: ClickUp (The best all-in-one everyday app for CRM and project management)

Salesforce (Best for AI-driven sales insights)

HubSpot (Best for growing businesses with free CRM tools)

Zoho CRM (Best for comprehensive 360° customer insights)

Pipedrive (Best for visual sales pipeline management)

Monday. com (Best for customizable CRM with workflow automation)

Freshsales (Best for AI-powered CRM for smarter selling)

Insightly (Best for teams needing a project management solution with CRM)

Less Annoying CRM (Best for simplicity and small businesses)

Copper CRM (Best for Google Workspace integration)

What Should You Look for in Web-Based Customer Relationship Management Software?

🔎 Did You Know? Mitch Muhney and Mike Sullivan developed the first customer relationship management (CRM) software, ACT! (Activity Control Technology), in 1987!

When choosing a web-based CRM, focus on features that address your business’s needs and eliminate inefficiencies. These software-as-a-service (SaaS) platforms provide flexibility and accessibility, allowing you to manage customer relationships from anywhere.

Here are some key features to prioritize:

Centralized business data storage: Simplify access to customer information by leveraging web-based or cloud CRM systems, replacing scattered spreadsheets with a unified platform that organizes everything in one secure location

Automation tools: Automate repetitive tasks —like follow-ups, data entry, and lead tracking—to free up your team to focus on meaningful work

Accessibility: Ensure your team stays connected no matter where they are with cloud CRM solutions that work on any device with an internet connection, making remote collaboration effortless

Customizable dashboards: Personalize how you view your business metrics—track sales performance, monitor leads, and gauge customer satisfaction with dashboards that adjust to your needs

Integrated tools: Unite your sales, marketing, and project management efforts under one roof by selecting a CRM that syncs seamlessly with your existing tech stack for Unite your sales, marketing, and project management efforts under one roof by selecting a CRM that syncs seamlessly with your existing tech stack for efficient sales enablement

Real-time analytics: Harness detailed, up-to-date reporting to identify trends, customer behaviors, and performance gaps, enabling data-driven decisions that drive results 💻

Lead and deal tracking: Gain complete visibility into your sales Gain complete visibility into your sales CRM process with tools that manage leads and deals from first contact to closing, ensuring no opportunity falls through the cracks

The 10 Best Web-Based CRM Software

Having the right web-based CRM software can save time and effort. Let’s take a closer look at the top web-based CRM software:

1. ClickUp (The best all-in-one everyday app for CRM and project management)

Start Using ClickUp CRM Streamline your sales process and customer management with ClickUp CRM

ClickUp CRM offers a comprehensive solution for managing customer relationships by combining customizable tools with powerful workflows. Built to cater to teams of any size, ClickUp enables you to tailor your CRM system to fit your business needs, ensuring a seamless customer management experience.

With Custom Fields in ClickUp, you can create a CRM database that tracks everything from lead status and deal value to contact details and next steps—all visible in one place. For example, you could generate a new field for Lead Source and add it alongside a “Priority” and “Follow-up Date” to ensure your team never misses an opportunity.

Using ClickUps Dashboards, you can assess the health of your pipeline in real-time, as well as the performance of your team and any pertinent revenue figures. You can use charts and cards to assess statistics such as “Deals Closed This Month” or “Top Performing Sales Reps. ” This allows teams to streamline task prioritization and instantly identify obstacles in the sales process.

Visualize sales pipeline, track progress with clarity, and monitor team performance with ClickUp CRM

ClickUp’s custom workflows let you visually manage your sales pipeline using Kanban boards, lists, or Gantt charts. For instance, you can create stages like “New Lead,” “Contacted,” “Negotiation,” and “Closed,” on a pipeline board and drag and drop deals between stages to track progress.

Collaborate and edit in real-time with ClickUp Docs from within ClickUp CRM

ClickUp’s real-time collaboration tools make it ideal for teams that must stay connected and aligned.

Features like task comments, ClickUp Chat, and collaborative ClickUp Docs eliminate the need to switch between multiple tools, keeping everything centralized. This promotes efficient communication and reduces potential errors. ⚡

Integrate and sync 1,000+ apps to ClickUp in seconds

The platform’s integration capabilities are another major advantage, with ClickUp supporting 1,000+ app integrations. From email tools and file storage to marketing software, these integrations ensure businesses connect with all their favorite apps, enhancing overall productivity and data management. 🔗

Auto-assign tasks, trigger status updates, and switch priorities to guide your team’s focus on ClickUp

The AI-powered ClickUp Brain and ClickUp Automations are significant cornerstones of ClickUp’s CRM functionality.

Working in tandem, these tools enable businesses to save time by automating repetitive tasks such as follow-up reminders, task assignments, and data entry. This allows teams to focus on more strategic activities, improving efficiency. Brain also provides progress updates and smart replies, making managing your CRM workflows faster, smarter, and stress-free.

Download This Template Hit the ground running, customize, and start tracking leads instantly with the ClickUp CRM Template

Moreover, ClickUp’s CRM Template is a game-changer for managing sales pipelines, tracking leads, and organizing customer data. With customizable statuses, fields, and views, this template allows teams to prioritize tasks by sales stages, eliminate inefficiencies, and uncover valuable insights to enhance customer interactions.

ClickUp best features

Automate sales follow-ups, pipeline updates, and reminders

Visualize sales data and team performance with dashboards

Set up email integrations to streamline communication with clients

Use prebuilt templates for faster onboarding and customization

Track revenue, deal sizes, and customer insights with formula fields

ClickUp limitations

Not all view options are available on mobile devices

ClickUp pricing

Free Forever

Unlimited: $7/month per user

Business: $12/month per user

Business Plus: $19/month per user

Enterprise: Custom pricing

ClickUp AI: Add to any existing plans for $7/month per user

ClickUp ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (9,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (4,000+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about ClickUp

Talking about ClickUp’s automation and project management capabilities a user says,

Clickup has been the most straightforward and easy to set up project management tool for us. Task tracking is super easy with lots of granular details. Sharing with teams and inviting new members to collaborate with the board and task is super easy. Integration with 3rd party tools is also possible with many apps available. Datadog and Clickup integrations help a lot in creating incident tasks in Clickup for the events that need to be addressed and the team can then start working on the incidents.

💡 Pro Tip: Save yourself hours of setup with sales plan templates. These templates are perfect for getting a head start on structuring your sales strategy. Customize these pre-built plans instead of starting from scratch to fit your needs.

2. Salesforce (Best for AI-driven sales insights)

via Salesforce Sales Cloud

Salesforce’s web-based CRM, Sales Cloud, is designed to empower sales teams with AI-driven insights, guided selling, and streamlined automation. As a business manager, you can track leads, manage accounts, and optimize sales pipelines in real time.

This cloud-based CRM software has features that allow you to predict future sales with detailed forecasting, automate workflows to save time, and centralize all customer data into a single source of truth. Salesforce also integrates seamlessly with tools like Slack and Tableau, enabling collaboration and data-driven decisions across your team.

Salesforce Sales Cloud best features

Automate lead tracking, account management, and deal updates to boost productivity

Unify and sync all your data with the Revenue Intelligence and Data Cloud features

Access real-time pipeline and forecast insights for predictive sales management

Salesforce Sales Cloud limitations

UI can be difficult to navigate, especially for new users

Low-code tools may not fully meet advanced business needs without custom coding

Salesforce Sales Cloud pricing

Starter Suite : $25/month per user

Pro Suite: $100/month per user

Enterprise: $165/month per user

Unlimited: $330/month per user

Einstein 1 Sales: $500/month per user

Salesforce Sales Cloud ratings and reviews

Capterra: 4. 4/5 (18,000+ reviews)

G2: 4. 4/5 (23,000+ reviews)

via HubSpot

HubSpot’s web-based CRM is a dynamic solution for growing businesses. It combines powerful marketing, sales, and service tools into one seamless platform. With real-time sales pipeline tracking, automated email notifications, and detailed reporting, you gain full visibility into your customer management strategies.

HubSpot helps manage contacts, track deals, and analyze team performance. It uses AI features like an email writer and live chat to enhance customer interactions. The platform also supports integrations with third-party apps, ensuring scalability and adaptability for growing businesses.

HubSpot CRM best features

Get actionable insights through the platform’s strong reporting and analytics to help make data-driven decisions

Integrate with the HubSpot ecosystem to use excellent marketing automation, sales enablement, and customer service tools

Be alerted through notifications when leads open emails, allowing for timely follow-ups

HubSpot CRM limitations

Advanced features like automation workflows are available only in paid tiers

Some users may find the platform’s customization options limited without additional integrations

HubSpot CRM pricing

Free CRM with Sales Hub and Marketing Hub available, among other tools, as paid subscription

HubSpot CRM ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 4/5 (2,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (2,000+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about HubSpot

Speaking of Hubspot’s CRM, a user working in the healthcare sector said,

HubSpot Service Hub stood out for us as it has been easy to set up, very user friendly as we introduce it to team members who will be using it every day, and it has the functionality you would expect from a CRM and much more. Setting up automation to save our team members time in their daily workflows has been very straightforward and all of the available resources online / through HubSpot customer support have helped us feel confident in what we are doing.

4. Zoho CRM (Best for comprehensive 360° customer insights)

via Zoho

Zoho CRM is a powerful web-based tool designed to optimize sales, marketing, and customer engagement while delivering a comprehensive 360° view of customer relationships. An intuitive interface and a wide range of features enable organizations to automate daily sales tasks and convert web visitors into leads.

This CRM platform enhances team collaboration, customer interactions, and decision-making by integrating smoothly with different apps and offering advanced AI-powered features through a web-based approach. Besides this, it offers tools for lead management, contact management, and sales pipeline tracking to help you turn customer information into actionable insights.

Zoho CRM best features

Engage with leads and customers directly through social platforms

Get immediate access to customer data and manage tasks on the go with mobile applications

Use AI-powered insights from Zoho’s AI assistant, Zia, to detect anomalies, prioritize opportunities, and create smarter email drafts

Zoho CRM limitations

Entry-level plans may restrict the number of custom fields, affecting data personalization

Limited availability of some third-party application integrations

Zoho CRM pricing

Free forever

Standard: $20/month per user

Professional: $35/month per user

Enterprise: $50/month per user

Ultimate: $60/month per user

Zoho CRM ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 1/5 (2,700+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 3/5 (6,800+ reviews)

5. Pipedrive (Best for visual sales pipeline management)

via Pipedrive

Pipedrive ‘s web-based CRM software is designed for businesses that want to organize their sales pipeline management while focusing on closing deals. It lets you centralize all your customer information, integrates with your tech stack, and uses AI to supercharge your sales process and boost productivity—all while maintaining data security on a trusted platform.

This cloud-based CRM tool empowers your sales teams by automating repetitive tasks and providing instant sales insights. Additionally, Pipedrive offers features like email integration, activity reminders, and goal setting to keep sales teams organized and focused on closing deals.

Pipedrive best features

Use the drag-and-drop interface for managing sales pipelines and tracking deal progress

Get the AI Sales Assistant to offer intelligent suggestions to optimize sales activities and improve performance

Automatically enrich client profiles with publicly available information, saving time on data entry for client records

Pipedrive limitations

Compared to more comprehensive CRMs, Pipedrive lacks advanced marketing automation features

Limitations in deeper customization options without additional integrations for sales and marketing teams

Pipedrive pricing

Essential : $14/month per user

Advanced : $29/month per user

Professional : $59/month per user

Power : $69/month per user

Enterprise: $99/month per user

Pipedrive ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 3/5 (2,100+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5. 0 (3,000+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Pipedrive

Speaking of Pipedrive’s use case for sales teams, a sales development representative said,

Pipedrive has been a super incredible tool for me, it is the best CRM with which I have worked,and it has functionalities that are very useful for me in the B2B prospecting part, it is constantly updated, it incorporates new functionalities from the trends in the market and that contributes a lot worth.

6. Monday. com (Best for customizable CRM with workflow automation)

Monday.com ‘s CRM is built for businesses that demand flexibility and scalability in their cloud CRM solutions. It has been developed to adapt to your unique sales processes and lets you streamline everything from lead tracking to sales pipeline management with intuitive drag-and-drop customization.

This customizable cloud CRM software simplifies task management, enabling teams to centralize data, automate workflows, and focus on growing customer relationships. With customizable dashboards and various views, such as Kanban and Gantt charts, the platform allows teams to visualize their sales pipelines, monitor real-time progress, and enhance team collaboration.

Monday. com best features

Customize workflows to fit your sales process and lead pipelines to drive business success

Automate repetitive tasks like follow-ups and status updates to eliminate manual data entry

Prioritize leads based on customizable criteria to focus on high-potential prospects

Monday. com limitations

Initial setup and customization can be time-consuming for new users

Some users may find the pricing tiers and feature allocations confusing

Monday. com pricing

These tier plans are based on 10 users:

Basic : $15/month per user

Standard : $12/month per user

Pro : $19/month per user

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Monday. com ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 6/5 (900+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (390+ reviews)

7. Freshsales (Best for AI-powered CRM for smarter selling)

via Freshsales

Freshsales, part of the Freshworks Suite, is an AI-powered web-based CRM designed to help businesses improve sales productivity and streamline processes. Sales teams use this web-based CRM application to efficiently manage leads, track customer interactions, and automate repetitive tasks, improving efficiency and accelerating deal closures.

Freshsales also offers a 360° customer view, providing context for customer interactions across multiple channels. Its customizable dashboards and reports provide actionable insights into sales performance and pipeline health.

Freshsales best features

Identify high-value leads and close deals faster with AI-powered Freddy assistant for scoring, deal recommendations, and automated email drafts

Organize and manage your entire sales cycle and pipeline effortlessly using a visual Kanban board with drag-and-drop functionality

Engage with prospects and customers directly with built-in communication tools, including email, phone, and chat

Freshsales limitations

May require additional third-party tools or APIs to connect with certain applications

Functions like AI-based lead management and advanced customization are only available in higher-priced plans

Freshsales pricing

Free : $0 for three users

Growth : $11/month per user

Pro : $47/month per user

Enterprise: $71/month per user

Freshsales ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 5/5 (1,200+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (600+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Freshsales

Speaking of the Freshsales UX, a user on G2 said,

As someone who used Freshworks CRM, Freshdesk for ticketing, and Freshteam, I can vouch for their UX, some of the intuitive easy to use features in the CRM. Quickness of their customer-facing teams getting things live was commendable.

8. Insightly (Best for teams needing a project management solution with CRM)

via Insightly

Insightly blends CRM, marketing automation, and sales project management into one powerful platform. It helps manage the sales pipeline and create a unified system where your sales, marketing, and service teams work harmoniously.

Insightly stands out for its customizability. It allows you to tailor objects, fields, and workflows to meet your exact business needs, regardless of your industry. Furthermore, this cloud-based CRM provider makes tracking leads, managing opportunities, and overseeing post-sale projects easy without switching platforms.

Insightly best features

Ensure data integrity, accuracy, and compliance by implementing validation rules, advanced permissions, and role-based access

Create personalized customer journeys with marketing automation tools

Manage projects and tasks directly within the CRM to ensure seamless workflow from lead acquisition to project delivery

Insightly limitations

The platform’s flexibility is overwhelming for teams new to CRM systems

Despite numerous integrations, some users may find limitations when connecting with specific third-party applications

Insightly pricing

Plus : $29/month per user

Professional : $49/month per user

Enterprise: $99/month per user

Insightly ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 2/5 (900+ reviews)

Capterra: 4/5 (650+ reviews)

💡 Pro Tip: Every customer interaction is a chance to build loyalty—or lose it. While adopting a CRM is crucial for strengthening customer relationships, using it properly is where most businesses stumble. The key? Prioritize a well-planned CRM implementation strategy tailored to your team’s needs, ensuring your CRM becomes a powerful tool for growth, not a missed opportunity. 🛠️

9. Less Annoying CRM (Best for simplicity and small businesses)

via Less Annoying CRM

Less Annoying CRM (LACRM) lives up to its name. It is intuitive, straightforward, and made specifically for small businesses. The platform’s emphasis on simplicity and dedicated customer support ensures that users quickly adapt and integrate it into their daily operations, minimizing the learning curve and maximizing efficiency.

There’s no overwhelming list of features you don’t need—exactly what helps you track customer relationships, manage tasks, and stay organized. With unlimited contacts, pipelines, and custom fields, you’ll have everything you need to streamline your operations without the complexity or hidden fees in larger CRMs.

Less Annoying CRM best features

Manage unlimited contacts and pipelines to nurture customer relationships

Stay on top of tasks and follow-ups with built-in task management and calendar tools

Receive daily emails summarizing upcoming tasks and events, aiding in effective time management

Less Annoying CRM limitation

Limited third-party integrations may restrict advanced automation for some users

Lacks some sophisticated functionalities, such as advanced reporting and automation, found in more complex CRM systems

Less Annoying CRM pricing

A single price tier of $15/month per user

Less Annoying CRM ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 9/5 (600+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 8/5 (600+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Less Annoying CRM

A G2 review says:

LACRM stands out because it’s not designed exclusively for “salesy” businesses. Instead, it accommodates our unique approach, staying out of our way while consistently delivering reliable performance. Features like robust export/import functionality and the ability to merge contacts and histories when needed have been invaluable.

10. Copper CRM (Best for Google Workspace integration)

via Copper CRM

Copper CRM is a cloud-based platform designed to integrate seamlessly with Google Workspace. It provides businesses with a user-friendly solution for managing leads, contacts, and complex sales processes.

Its deep integration with Gmail and Google Calendar allows users to track email conversations, schedule events, and add contacts directly from their inbox, streamlining workflows and enhancing productivity. Copper’s automation features, like task creation and email follow-ups, save time by eliminating repetitive tasks. Besides, the mobile app ensures you can stay on top of your deals even on the go.

Copper CRM best features

Track deals, manage projects, and monitor lead progress visually with customizable pipelines

Enable automated task creation, follow-ups, and status updates to save time and focus on closing deals

Automatically capture and organize contact information from emails and other interactions

Copper CRM limitation

The leads funnel feature might feel limited and may benefit from improved list views and better usability for managing leads

Some users have complained that the support team is not very responsive

Copper CRM pricing

Starter : $12/month per user

Basic : $29/month per user

Professional : $69/month per user

Business: $134/month per user

Copper CRM ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 5/5 (1100+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 4/5 (600+ reviews)

Kickstart Your Web-Based CRM Journey With ClickUp

When choosing a web-based CRM, don’t just focus on features—think about scalability, user adoption, and how well it integrates into your existing workflows. Your CRM should grow with your business, simplify processes, and provide a clear roadmap to measurable results. 🚀

While many tools on this list offer unique advantages, not all are built to handle customer management and internal collaboration seamlessly.

That’s where ClickUp sets itself apart. Combining CRM and project management tools, it’s a one-stop platform that centralizes your workflows, automates repetitive tasks, and empowers your team to stay productive. 🏆

