15 nejlepších alternativ k Microsoft Project pro rok 2025 (bezplatné i placené)

An alarming 70% of organizations experience at least one project failure in a financial year—proof that better tools and strategies are essential.

While Microsoft Project might seem like the ‘standard’: its steep learning curve, limited collaboration options, and hefty price tag don’t always make it the right fit, I’ve worked with teams that spent more time learning the tool than actually managing their projects.

There are smarter, more intuitive options out there—project management software that adapts to how you work. Whether you’re leading a small, fast-paced team or orchestrating complex enterprise workflows, you’ll find a better Microsoft Project Alternative here.

I’ve explored dozens of project management tools and understand how impactful the right one can be.

In this blog post, I’ll walk you through 15 Microsoft Project alternatives for 2025—tools that make planning, tracking, and collaborating much smoother.

Microsoft Project Limitations

Here are some of the key limitations that often leave teams searching for an alternative to Microsoft Project:

Steep learning curve: Its complex interface and feature-heavy design can overwhelm new users, making onboarding challenging

Limited collaboration: Microsoft Project isn’t built with real-time teamwork in mind. There’s no seamless way for team members to communicate, share updates, or collaborate directly within the platform without relying on external tools

Rigid and outdated interface: It lacks the intuitive, modern feel that many competitors now offer, making it rigid, outdated, and harder to adapt to fast-moving or non-traditional workflows like Agile or Kanban

Price and accessibility: Microsoft Project’s cost can be a dealbreaker for smaller businesses and startups. Plus, it’s not the most accessible solution, requiring a Microsoft 365 subscription, and its compatibility is limited to Windows users, leaving Mac users out of the loop

Lack of integration: Integrations are limited, making it difficult to sync your project workflows with the tools your team already uses, such as Slack, Google Workspace, and modern CRMs

Microsoft Project Alternatives at a Glance

Here’s a quick overview of 15 powerful alternatives to Microsoft Project, each offering something unique to help you manage projects with more ease, collaboration, and flexibility:

💡 Pro Tip: If you’re switching from Microsoft Project to a new tool, start small. Test it with one team or project before rolling it out company-wide. This allows you to identify what works and tweak workflows without overwhelming your team.

The 15 Best Microsoft Project Alternatives to Use

Now, let’s take a closer look at these Microsoft Project alternatives:

1. ClickUp (Best for AI-powered project management)

Get Started with ClickUp Manage tasks and hit every deadline with ClickUp’s Project Management

From managing sprints with agile teams to planning campaigns as a creative professional, I’ve found that ClickUp —the everything app for work—evolves with your project needs as few other tools can.

For instance, ClickUp’s Project Management helped me easily manage my tasks, timelines, goals, and resources in a single workspace.

Whether I was handling personal projects or overseeing complex team workflows, ClickUp adapted to my needs with its wide range of views, visual dashboards, mind maps, real-time communication solutions, document management tools, and so much more. What sets ClickUp apart is its in-house AI-powered assistant, ClickUp Brain.

Boost productivity and automate workflows with ClickUp Brain

From automating task creation and generating insights to summarizing lengthy updates or documents, ClickUp Brain can help you work smarter and more efficiently.

It also allows you to improve productivity by automating task creation, summarization, and reporting.

Besides tools for task tracking and remote team collaboration, I could also manage simple to-do lists or full-scale projects with several customizable templates like the ClickUp Project Management Template .

This template breaks down silos and barriers, enabling project, program, and project portfolio management to be executed effectively and quickly.

No wonder Cartoon Network’s social media team doubled its output in 50% less time with ClickUp as the team’s one source of truth. I can relate—before finding the right tool, it felt like every project was more about managing chaos than creating results. ClickUp changes that.

You can customize workflows, assign tasks, set deadlines, and track progress in real time—whether you’re using visual dashboards, Kanban boards, Gantt charts, or simple lists.

ClickUp best features

Switch between different ClickUp Views —List, Kanban, Gantt charts, Calendar, and more to visualize projects your way

Manage complex workflows with task priorities, dependencies, and timelines via ClickUp Tasks

Monitor productivity and allocate resources effectively with built-in ClickUp Project Time Tracking

Leverage assigned comments, real-time document editing

Manage projects end to end, from brainstorming with ClickUp Whiteboards to tracking performance with ClickUp Dashboards

Add a built-in AI notetaker to your project meetings and get a concise summary, plus action items delivered on a private doc

Keep project descriptions centralized with the platform via ClickUp Chat, the platform’s integrated chat capability

ClickUp limitations

With so many customizable features, it may take time for new users to navigate the platform effectively

ClickUp pricing

ClickUp ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (9,500+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (4,000+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about ClickUp?

A friendly tool that allows me to monitor every task, and every client, add due dates, and automate processes. It also helps me communicate effectively with my team and co-workers and organize all documents in one place.

A friendly tool that allows me to monitor every task, and every client, add due dates, and automate processes. It also helps me communicate effectively with my team and co-workers and organize all documents in one place.

🧠 Fun Fact: ClickUp was born out of frustration with other project management tools. The founders wanted an all-in-one solution that eliminated the need to juggle multiple apps—so they built it themselves!

2. Smartsheet (Best for spreadsheet-style project management)

via Smartsheet

Smartsheet will feel like fresh air if you find spreadsheets comforting for managing data.

I tested it on several complex project executions, and what I appreciate most is how it combines the flexibility of spreadsheets with powerful project management features.

Smartsheet allows you to easily track tasks, dependencies, and timelines in a way that feels intuitive if you’re familiar with Excel but offers so much more.

Smartsheet best features

Create and manage spreadsheets with advanced project management capabilities like Gantt charts

Automate repetitive tasks to streamline workflows and reduce manual effort

Track project progress and performance in real time using custom project dashboards and reports

Manage team resources effectively, allocate tasks, and monitor team utilization

Smartsheet limitations

There’s a learning curve, especially if you’re not used to spreadsheet-based project management tools

Smartsheet pricing

Free trial: 30-day free trial available

Pro: $12/user per month

Business: $24/user per month

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Advanced Work Management: Custom pricing

Smartsheet ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 4/5 (18,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (3,000+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Smartsheet?

Smartsheets did not have the learning curve I had originally thought, and for the most part was very straightforward and easy to use. I was able to use this to keep track of lists of many of our students, and the ability to automate these lists and have them work with each other to keep track of changes in real time is extremely helpful. I also use Smartsheets a ton, and it has been part of my daily routine for a while now. The ability to export to and import of Microsoft Excel has also been a huge bonus.

Smartsheets did not have the learning curve I had originally thought, and for the most part was very straightforward and easy to use. I was able to use this to keep track of lists of many of our students, and the ability to automate these lists and have them work with each other to keep track of changes in real time is extremely helpful. I also use Smartsheets a ton, and it has been part of my daily routine for a while now. The ability to export to and import of Microsoft Excel has also been a huge bonus.

3. Monday. com (Best for visual workflows and collaboration)

From daily to-dos to sprawling projects, I put Monday. com through its paces, and its adaptability impressed me. What stands out is how customizable it is.

The platform offers multiple views—Gantt charts, Kanban boards, timelines—and you can easily switch between them to see what works best for you. Its communication plan templates are great for teams that need to stay on the same page in real time.

Monday. com best features

Create color-coded dashboards to track project progress and team goals

Automate routine tasks and updates to save time and reduce manual work

Collaborate in real time, share files, and comment on tasks directly within the platform

Integrate with other tools like Slack, Zoom, and Google Drive to centralize communication

Monday. com limitations

The platform can feel overwhelming for small, simple projects with all the features available

Monday. com pricing

Free

Basic: $12/user per month

Standard: $14/user per month

Pro: $24/user per month

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Monday. com ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (12,500+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (5,000+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Monday. com?

Monday. com provides visual dashboards that provide a clear overview of tasks, deadlines, and progress, ensuring everyone stays aligned. I can easily check on progress on a project without having to wait for an update from the Project Manager. Monday. com tools make project management and working between sales and operations a more efficient and smoother process.

Monday. com provides visual dashboards that provide a clear overview of tasks, deadlines, and progress, ensuring everyone stays aligned. I can easily check on progress on a project without having to wait for an update from the Project Manager. Monday. com tools make project management and working between sales and operations a more efficient and smoother process.

📮ClickUp Insight: A typical knowledge worker has to connect with 6 people on average to get work done. This means reaching out to 6 core connections on a daily basis to gather essential context, align on priorities, and move projects forward. T he struggle is real—constant follow-ups, version confusion, and visibility black holes erode team productivity. A centralized platform like ClickUp, with Connected Search and AI Knowledge Manager, tackles this by making context instantly available at your fingertips.

4. Wrike (Best for cross-functional and enterprise teams)

via Wrike

For sprawling, cross-functional projects, Wrike hits the sweet spot between flexibility and control. This is especially important when dealing with different teams or departments.

The ability to create detailed Gantt charts, plan resources, and track progress while managing projects, all in one place, makes Wrike a powerful Microsoft Project alternative.

Wrike best features

Automate workflows to reduce manual effort and boost productivity

Handle team resources and workloads with advanced resource management and planning tools

Collaborate on creative work with built-in proofing and feedback tools

Integrate Wrike with tools like Slack, Google Drive, and Microsoft Teams

Wrike limitations

Wrike’s pricing can be restrictive for smaller businesses, especially those on a tight budget

Wrike pricing

Free

Team: $10/user per month

Business: $24. 80/user per month

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Pinnacle: Custom pricing

Wrike ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 2/5 (3,500+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 3/5 (2,500+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Wrike?

Helpful PM tool for all of our team needs – from scheduling and resourcing to accurate reporting. We use this everyday, and integration was super easy. Customer support is always available. Interface could be better, but overall a great product.

Helpful PM tool for all of our team needs – from scheduling and resourcing to accurate reporting. We use this everyday, and integration was super easy. Customer support is always available. Interface could be better, but overall a great product.

5. Teamwork (Best for client-focused project management)

via Teamwork

If you work in an agency environment, Teamwork’s ability to track billable hours, generate invoices, and create client portals makes managing client expectations much easier.

It’s also incredibly useful for organizing multiple projects at once.

What stands out most is the client portal feature. You can invite clients to specific projects so they can check on progress, see the latest deliverables, and share feedback without sending endless emails. For me, this makes the whole process more transparent and organized.

Teamwork best features

Manage resources, deadlines, and tasks in one place with detailed project planning tools

Automate tasks like notifications, status updates, and task assignments to save time

Integrate with tools like Slack, Google Drive, and HubSpot

Teamwork limitations

The user interface can feel a bit cluttered at times, especially when working with multiple projects

The reporting features aren’t as advanced as those of other tools

Teamwork pricing

Deliver: $13. 99/user per month

Grow: $25. 99/user per month

Scale: $69. 99/user per month

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Teamwork ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 4/5 (1,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (900+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Teamwork?

The most helpful thing about teamwork is that it is very easy to use and very useful for tracking the project estimation which needs to meet the deadline.

The most helpful thing about teamwork is that it is very easy to use and very useful for tracking the project estimation which needs to meet the deadline.

👀 Did You Know? Organizations with strong project management practices in scope, budget, schedule, and performance measurement achieve a 92% project success rate, compared to just 33% for underperforming organizations.

6. Jira (Best for agile and software development teams)

via Jira

When it comes to Agile project management, especially for software teams, Jira is the tool project managers often turn to. It’s ideal for managers to get a high-level project view of upcoming projects, too.

I’ve worked on development sprints and bug tracking with Jira, and it’s helpful for managing complex workflows.

Jira’s customization capabilities impressed me the most. You can tailor workflows to match your team’s processes and create advanced reports that give you actionable insights into team productivity and project status.

Jira best features

Generate detailed performance reports for sprint planning, velocity tracking, and productivity analysis

Customize workflows to fit your team’s processes and requirements

Integrate seamlessly with developer tools like Bitbucket, GitHub, and CI/CD pipelines

Jira limitations

There’s a steep learning curve for teams unfamiliar with Agile practices

Non-tech teams may find Jira overwhelming due to its complex interface and features

Jira pricing

Free

Standard: $7. 53/user per month

Premium: $13. 53/user per month

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Jira ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 3/5 (6,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 4/5 (15,000+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Jira?

It is easy to build tickets, add releases, and epics and create sub-tasks, tasks, bugs, and stories on Jira. Users can track the issues using Epic or releases. Maintaining backlog is also easy there. Very little downtime for new updates. It is easy to log into Jira and we can provide access according to the role. I use Jira on a daily basis to track and log my work, which is too easy to do.

It is easy to build tickets, add releases, and epics and create sub-tasks, tasks, bugs, and stories on Jira. Users can track the issues using Epic or releases. Maintaining backlog is also easy there. Very little downtime for new updates. It is easy to log into Jira and we can provide access according to the role. I use Jira on a daily basis to track and log my work, which is too easy to do.

7. Zoho Projects (Best for budget-friendly project management)

via Zoho Projects

Zoho Projects is one of those tools that packs a punch without breaking the bank.

It works best for small teams and startups because it combines essential project management features with affordability. With Zoho Projects, you can manage tasks, track progress with Gantt charts, and even integrate time tracking—at a much lower cost than many competitors.

Zoho Project’s best features

Collaborate through built-in chat, comments, and project documentation

Automate workflows to reduce manual work and streamline processes

Integrate with Zoho apps, Slack, Microsoft Teams, and Google Drive

Zoho Projects limitations

Limited advanced features for larger or more complex projects

Reporting tools are basic compared to higher-end competitors

Zoho Projects pricing

Free

Premium: $4/user per month

Enterprise: $9/user per month

Zoho Projects ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 3/5 (450+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (750+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Zoho Projects?

It allows reporting and tracking issues for each project, is highly customizable, and has a very low cost. The User Interface is not very intuitive, and a Kanban view of all projects would be interesting.

It allows reporting and tracking issues for each project, is highly customizable, and has a very low cost. The User Interface is not very intuitive, and a Kanban view of all projects would be interesting.

👀 Did You Know? Nearly $48 trillion is invested in projects annually. However, 65% of these projects fail, significantly wasting resources and missed opportunities.

8. GanttPRO (Best for Gantt chart enthusiasts)

via GanttPRO

If you’re a project manager who lives and breathes Gantt charts, this tool will feel tailor-made for you. I used GanttPRO to plan complex project timelines, set dependencies, and visualize task progress, and it was a huge time-saver.

GanttPRO’s clean, user-friendly interface makes it easy to set up projects, adjust schedules, and keep track of deadlines. You can create tasks, assign them to multiple team members, and visualize the progress of projects in different project views like Kanban boards, table view, and Gantt view.

GanttPRO best features

Visualize project progress and milestones in an easy-to-read format

Collaborate with teams using task comments, file attachments, and notifications

Adjust timelines using dynamic scheduling tools

Track team workload and resources to prevent burnout or overallocation

GanttPRO limitations

Limited collaboration features in its free plan compared to tools like ClickUp

Lacks some advanced reporting options for larger teams

GanttPRO pricing

Basic: $9. 99/user per month

Pro: $15. 99/user per month

Business: $24. 99/user per month

Enterprise: Custom pricing

GanttPRO ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 8/5 (500+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 8/5 (500+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about GanttPRO?

I had previously used SmartSheet for project management and I found GanttPro to be superior and easier to use. The only thing I dislike about it is that I have to pay for it on my own as my employer doesn’t currently utilize GanttPro.

I had previously used SmartSheet for project management and I found GanttPro to be superior and easier to use. The only thing I dislike about it is that I have to pay for it on my own as my employer doesn’t currently utilize GanttPro.

9. Trello (Best for simple Kanban project management)

via Trello

New to project management? Trello is your perfect starting point. I’ve used Trello for everything from content calendars to personal to-do lists, and its simplicity makes it effective.

The drag-and-drop interface is easy to use, and you can quickly organize tasks into lists, add checklists, attach files, and set deadlines. It’s also an excellent tool for collaboration—you can invite team members to boards, leave comments, and share updates effortlessly.

Trello best features

Organize tasks visually with customizable Kanban boards

Automate repetitive tasks using Butler automation

Integrate Trello with tools like Slack, Google Drive, and Jira

Trello limitations

Not the best fit for complex project management with dependencies and detailed timelines

Reporting and analytics features are limited compared to other tools

Trello pricing

Free

Standard: $6/user per month

Premium: $12. 50/user per month

Enterprise: $17. 50/user per month (billed annually)

Trello ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 4/5 (13,500+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (23,000+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Trello?

Trello is for me the synonym for boards, although I used extensively other tools such as Meistertask for a project even more than I used Trello. Trello has great views and is easy to set up and use, especially if you are working on an event or workshop and want the people to cooperate before, during and after the event.

Trello is for me the synonym for boards, although I used extensively other tools such as Meistertask for a project even more than I used Trello. Trello has great views and is easy to set up and use, especially if you are working on an event or workshop and want the people to cooperate before, during and after the event.

👀 Did You Know? Trello was originally created as an internal tool for Fog Creek Software in 2011 before it became the go-to app for visual task management, loved by over 50 million users worldwide.

10. Basecamp (Best for simple team communication and project tracking)

via Basecamp

If you’re looking for an all-in-one platform to simplify team communication while keeping project tracking straightforward, Basecamp is a solid choice.

It’s best for small teams and projects that focus more on collaboration and less on advanced project management features. Basecamp combines to-do lists, file sharing, messaging, and scheduling into a clean interface that’s easy for everyone to use.

Basecamp best features

Organize projects with to-do lists, schedules, and file sharing in one place

Keep team communication transparent using Campfire chats and message boards

Use Hill Charts for a unique way to visualize project progress

Share automatic check-ins to reduce status meetings and keep everyone aligned

Basecamp limitations

Lacks task dependencies and advanced task management software capabilities

Limited reporting and analytics for larger, more complex projects

Basecamp pricing

Free

Basecamp: $15/user per month

Basecamp Pro Unlimited: $299/month (billed annually)

Basecamp ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 1/5 (5,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 3/5 (14,000+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Basecamp?

My overall experience with Basecamp has been quite positive! Basecamp’s project management features streamline workflows, enhance communication, and keep projects on track. It’s a powerful toolkit for modern teams!

My overall experience with Basecamp has been quite positive! Basecamp’s project management features streamline workflows, enhance communication, and keep projects on track. It’s a powerful toolkit for modern teams!

11. Asana (Best for task and workflow management)

via Asana

I used Asana for content planning, team task tracking, and managing project workflows, and it didn’t disappoint. Its visual task boards, lists, and timeline views make it easy to break down projects and stay on top of deadlines.

One feature I particularly love is its automation. Setting up rules to automate repetitive tasks or dependencies saves so much time.

Asana best features

Use workload management to balance team resources effectively

Track project milestones, deadlines, and dependencies with ease

Integrate with 200+ apps, including Slack, Google Drive, and Zoom

Asana limitations

Lacks built-in time tracking, requiring integrations for this feature

Can feel overwhelming for new users due to the range of features

Asana pricing

Personal: Free

Starter: $13. 49/user per month

Advanced: $30. 49/user per month

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Enterprise+: Custom pricing

Asana ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 4/5 (10,500+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (13,000+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Asana?

We use Asana to track project status and tasks needed. We assign the task and re-assign as needed. It is super helpful especially when working with third parties. It is hard for a non-developer type person to navigate and get used to it.

We use Asana to track project status and tasks needed. We assign the task and re-assign as needed. It is super helpful especially when working with third parties. It is hard for a non-developer type person to navigate and get used to it.

👀 Did You Know? As per a Gartner study, Artificial Intelligence will replace 80% of project management tasks by 2030.

12. ProofHub (Best for centralized project and collaboration management)

via ProofHub

ProofHub is a centralized platform where teams can collaborate on projects without juggling multiple tools.

I tested it when communication, task management, and document sharing needed to be consolidated—and it delivered. With ProofHub, you get task boards, timelines, discussions, and proofing tools under one roof.

ProofHub best features

Use the proofing feature to review and approve creative files efficiently

Streamline collaboration with discussions, file sharing, and real-time updates

Assign roles and permissions for better team management

ProofHub limitations

Limited reporting features compared to tools like ClickUp or Asana

Lacks third-party integrations for added flexibility

ProofHub pricing

Ultimate Control : $99/month

Essential: $50/month

ProofHub ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 6/5 (100+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (120+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about ProofHub?

ProofHub is an incredibly strong and scalable project management tool that helps teams and businesses be more efficient and productive. Whether you’re handling a single or multiple projects at once, ProofHub assists with great organization and tracking features to make sure your projects don’t deviate from track. With all this said, I love ProofHub for its multilingual interface and fantastic customer support team.

ProofHub is an incredibly strong and scalable project management tool that helps teams and businesses be more efficient and productive. Whether you’re handling a single or multiple projects at once, ProofHub assists with great organization and tracking features to make sure your projects don’t deviate from track. With all this said, I love ProofHub for its multilingual interface and fantastic customer support team.

13. Notion (Best for customizable project workspaces)

via Notion

If you’re one of those who love customizing their project management workspaces, Notion is for you. I tinkered with it to build task boards and notes, and its flexibility makes it feel like a blank canvas for your workflow. Whether you’re managing simple to-do task lists or detailed projects, Notion adapts to your needs.

Notion best features

Build wikis and databases to centralize team knowledge

Combine AI, project management , and collaboration tools in one app

Use templates to speed up project planning and execution

Notion limitations

Requires setup time to make use of its full potential

Lacks advanced project management tools like time tracking

Notion pricing

Free

Plus: $12/seat per month

Business: $18/seat per month

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Notion AI: Add to your workspace for $8 per member/month (billed annually)

Notion ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (5,500+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (2,000+ reviews)

What real-life users are saying about Notion?

I organize almost everything in my life—from work tasks and documentation to my personal to-do lists. One of the many things I love about Notion is how every feature is simplified; nothing is complex or requires tech-savviness. I’ve never needed to contact customer support since I haven’t encountered any major issues that prevented me from doing my job.

I organize almost everything in my life—from work tasks and documentation to my personal to-do lists. One of the many things I love about Notion is how every feature is simplified; nothing is complex or requires tech-savviness. I’ve never needed to contact customer support since I haven’t encountered any major issues that prevented me from doing my job.

14. nTask (Best for simple and affordable task management)

via nTask

nTask is one of those tools I recommend to teams looking for affordable, no-frills project management software. It’s particularly effective in task and meeting management—two critical areas for any team trying to stay organized. You can use nTask for smaller projects where task assignments, deadlines, and progress tracking need to be simplified.

nTask best features

Manage tasks with Kanban boards, lists, and task dependencies

Log hours and manage timesheets for effective time-tracking

Identify and resolve issues using integrated issue-tracking tools

Collaborate on tasks with comments, attachments, and file-sharing

nTask limitations

Limited advanced reporting and analytics for large teams

UI can feel a bit basic compared to more modern tools

nTask pricing

Premium: $4/user per month

Business: $12/user per month

Enterprise: Custom pricing

nTask ratings and reviews

G2: Not enough reviews

Capterra: 4. 2/5 (100+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about nTask?

Task feature is the most fantastic part of this software. It’s get even better with Board feature. From day one Ntask seems to have a slow loading time compared to other software. We try to increase bandwidth, but it still doesn’t help.

Task feature is the most fantastic part of this software. It’s get even better with Board feature. From day one Ntask seems to have a slow loading time compared to other software. We try to increase bandwidth, but it still doesn’t help.

15. Celoxis (Best for enterprise-level project management)

via Celoxis

Celoxis is a project management tool I’ve found particularly effective for enterprise teams managing large, complex projects.

One of Celoxis’ standout features is its resource allocation and capacity planning tools. If you manage a large team and manage multiple projects, you’ll appreciate how these tools help distribute workloads and identify resource planning bottlenecks.

Celoxis best features

Plan and execute complex projects with Gantt charts, dependencies, and critical paths

Track budgets, costs, and profitability across projects

Generate powerful, customizable project reports and dashboards for real-time insights

Celoxis limitations

The interface feels dated compared to more modern project management platforms

Steep learning curve for teams new to enterprise-level platforms

Celoxis pricing

Essential: $25/user per month (billed annually)

Professional: $35/user per month (billed annually)

Business: $45/user per month (billed annually)

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Celoxis ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 5/5 (250+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 4/5 (300+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Celoxis?

Easy to use because of having a great number of features and AI which helps to implement easily

Easy to use because of having a great number of features and AI which helps to implement easily

Bonus! Now, we present a few other tools that prove to be effective MS Project alternatives:

Find the Perfect Project Management Tool for Your Needs

Choosing the right MS Project alternatives isn’t just about ticking boxes—it’s about finding something that truly works for your team, style, and goals.

After working with so many tools, I’ve realized one thing: the best software feels like it was built for you.

For me, that’s ClickUp. Its versatility, endless customization options, and ability to integrate everything—project tasks, timelines, docs, collaboration, and project templates—into one platform make it stand out from the rest.

Take the time to explore digital project manager options, try their free trials, and get a feel for how they fit into your workflow.

Switching tools might feel like a hassle at first, but the right Microsoft Project equivalent can completely transform how your entire team works together.

Start with ClickUp, and you might find it’s the only great Microsoft Project alternative you’ll ever need to organize your projects and inspire your team to reach their full potential.