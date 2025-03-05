11 nejlepších bezpečných softwarů pro spolupráci pro firmy

You’ve finally nailed the perfect workflow—files are shared, deadlines are clear, and everyone seems to be on a roll (on a Monday morning!).

Now, all you need is collaboration software to maximize your team’s synchronization and productivity. But is the software secure enough?

Without the right security protocols, your team’s hard work is at risk. It’s like walking a tightrope without using a safety net below—one wobble, and it’s all downhill from there!

This is where secure collaboration tools step in.

In this article, we’ll explore 10 platforms that’ll help your team work together without compromising on security.

What Should You Look for In Secure Collaboration Software?

Some of the basic features you should look for in a secure collaboration platform include:

End-to-end encryption: Ensures that your data is secured at all stages (even in transit) and can only be accessed and read by intended users

Access control: Allows admins to define who can view, edit, or share specific files or data, keeping sensitive information insusceptible to unauthorized members

Multi-factor authentication (MFA): Supports 2FA or MFA (e. g. , password and mobile verification) to prevent unidentified logins

Private workspace: Allows sharing sensitive files and documents (like project financial reports) only with select people

Data loss prevention: Stores data and allows easy retrieval in case of unexpected data loss

Activity logs: Allows you to monitor and track changes, including who made the change, what change was made, and when it was done

The 11 Best Secure Collaboration Software

1. ClickUp (Best for collaborative project and task management)

ClickUp, the everything app for work, keeps data, documentation, and conversations safe for companies of all sizes. It combines secure messaging and advanced task management in one comprehensive project management platform.

Collaboration begins with chat for most of us. A built-in messaging solution, ClickUp Chat connects your conversations with all the related assets, like tasks, docs, dependencies, etc. , within the workspace. Official Follow-Ups can be created by assigning a chat message to a specific team member to reduce ambiguity and increase accountability within teams.

Never miss essential action items in your chat threads with FollowUps in ClickUp Chat

Like everything else in ClickUp, Chat is also powered by ClickUp Brain, ClickUp’s very own neural network. This means you can get AI-generated chat summaries, answers based on chat history, and information related to the thread you are looking at.

Summarize chat threads or create tasks from messages with ClickUp Brain

When it’s time to convert an important chat message into a trackable action item, click on ‘Create task with AI,’ and ClickUp Brain creates a task with the complete chat thread added to the task description, so no time is wasted looking for context.

Ensure important messages are captured and tracked without delay by converting them into tasks from within the ClickUp Chat

That said, real-time collaboration is not limited to Chat in ClickUp.

Create detailed documents, wikis, or project charters with ClickUp Docs and invite your team members to work alongside you. You can connect the docs to relevant tasks, keeping all the information in one place. Pair this up with numerous communication plan templates, and it’s easier than ever to keep your team in sync!

Edit in real-time with your co-workers with ClickUp Docs

ClickUp’s Collaboration Detection further streamlines collaboration between teams working on the same document. A live cursor shows all the collaborators simultaneously active in that location and highlights changes being made in real time, making it easy to identify the owners of edits and prevent unauthorized access to sensitive information.

However, if you’re more of a visual planner, ClickUp Whiteboards would be right up your alley. With an intuitive interface, you can sketch, draw, and bring concepts to reality. Thanks to built-in AI Image Generator, you can quickly generate images to add more context to your whiteboards.

📌Pin It: Want to hit the ground running? Use ClickUp’s Whiteboard templates to document your ideas or create project timelines, even when catching up on a team meeting.

Bring your concept to life with ClickUp Whiteboards

Engage in collaborative asynchronous communication with team members through screen recordings via ClickUp Clips. You can add these clips to any conversation, embed them within task notes, download them as an MP4 file, or share a public link.

And you don’t even have to worry about organizing your Clips. ClickUp automatically stores every Clip you create to your personal Clips hub, giving you all-time visibility.

Share screen recording for ease of communication with ClickUp Clips

While you focus on boosting the team’s productivity, ClickUp’s security protocols ensure user data protection with 256-bit SSL encryption, SOC 2 Type 2 certified AWS data centers, and continuous adherence to GDPR and HIPAA regulations.

ClickUp best features

End-to-end encryption: Prevent unauthorized access to sensitive data with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and its security protocols

Two-factor Authentication (2FA): Monitor your workspace and prevent unapproved access with two-factor authentication (2FA)

SOC 2 Compliance: Benefit from organizational and technology controls that are independently audited at least annually

Custom permissions: Go beyond the default and give additional controls to Guest, Admin, or Member roles

Custom roles: Create and assign custom roles (other than admin, guest, and member) like super admin, editor, and limited member

ClickUp limitations

New users may experience a steep learning curve due to ClickUp’s extensive features

ClickUp pricing

Free

Unlimited: $7/month per user

Business: $12/month per user

Enterprise: Contact for pricing

ClickUp Brain: Add to any paid plan for $7 per member per month

ClickUp ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (9,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (4,000+ reviews)

2. Microsoft Teams (Best for video conferencing with Microsoft Suite integration)

via Microsoft Teams

Microsoft Teams is a go-to video conferencing tool for cross-functional teams running on the Microsoft Office suite. It’s a secure collaboration tool for hosting online meetings and having real-time conversations with peers.

The tool safeguards against unauthorized access through SSO and 2FA. It also keeps the video communication line secure from attackers through Secure Real-Time Transport Protocol (SRTP).

Microsoft Teams best features

Microsoft Defender: Allows you to determine any malicious content in Teams and block it from user access

Safe attachments: Protects against cyber threats by checking for and detecting any malicious attachments

Secure Score: Measures your organization’s data security and recommends actions to improve your account, app, and device security

Microsoft Teams limitations

Notifications can become overwhelming, especially when you’re a part of multiple groups or clubs

Collaboration with people outside your organization requires extra setup

Microsoft Teams pricing

Microsoft Teams Essentials: $4 per user/month (billed annually)

Microsoft 365 Business Basic: $6 per user/month (billed annually)

Microsoft 365 Business Standard: $12. 50 per user/month (billed annually)

Microsoft 365 Business Premium: $22 per user/month (billed annually)

Microsoft Teams review and ratings

G2: 4. 3/5 (15,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (9,700+ reviews)

3. Slack (Best for centralizing internal communication and collaboration)

via Slack

Slack is a team communication and collaboration software that offers instant messaging, file sharing, and advanced search features.

You also get Enterprise Key Management (EKM), which gives you complete control of your encryption keys. This means no one, not even Slack, can access the data except you. It’s also lightweight, consuming less system resources for a smooth, lag-free collaboration session.

Slack best features

Single sign-on (SSO): Adds a security layer to prevent unauthorized access by partnering with ADFS, Google Workspace (SAML), and Okta

Audit logs : Records user activity, helping you detect unrecognized logins or changes

Role-based access control (RBAC): Gives you the power to manage access across your team based on each person’s roles and responsibilities

Slack limitations

File storage limitations don’t allow you to share large files

Free plan does not store conversations for more than 30 days

Slack pricing

Free

Pro: $8. 75 per user/month

Business+: $15 per user/month

Enterprise Grid: Custom pricing

Slack ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 5/5 (33,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (23,000+ reviews)

4. Basecamp (Best for simplified team collaboration and work management)

via Basecamp

Basecamp is a project-based collaboration software that helps you collaborate in async and remote environments with work, messages, schedules, files, and more.

Its built-in document tool helps you brainstorm ideas or write detailed plans and share them with your team. Everything you do stays encrypted and is sent over using a HTTPS connection, ensuring no leakage.

Basecamp best features

File and data encryption: Stores your file securely through AES-256, which scrambles the data so only authorized systems can read and access it

PCI (Payment Card Industry) compliance: Conducts regular audits by submitting a self-assessment (SAQ A 3. 2) report, keeping your payment info safe

Suspicious activity monitoring: Offers a built-in system to monitor and alert you about any unusual behavior, like repeated failed login attempts

Basecamp limitations

Uploading big files in the chat takes a bit too long

Threaded conversations are difficult to track after long collaboration sessions

Basecamp pricing

Free: $0 per user/month

Plus: $15 per user/month

Pro Unlimited: $299 per user/month (billed annually)

Basecamp ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 1/5 (5,300+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 3/5 (14,000+ reviews)

5. Trello (Best for collaborating using Kanban boards)

via Trello

Trello is a Kanban-focused collaboration software that organizes your work into a beautiful drag-and-drop card system. At a glance, you can see which projects are in progress, which need to be reviewed, and which are ready to go live.

All of your data will stay secure under a government-approved, FedRAMP-certified system. Even though the tool is simple and light, its security is way heavier.

Trello best features

Secure sign-in: Adds a layer of security through native two-factor authentication or Google Authenticator

Automated scans: Allows you to run weekly automated checks and annual data breach tests, detecting and resolving any potential vulnerabilities in the system

Bug Bounty Program: Invites ethical hackers through Bugcrowd to find and report security flaws, ensuring your data gets first-class treatment

Trello limitations

Private items or personal notes can’t be easily distinguished from shared team boards

Prone to cluttering with very large projects

Trello pricing

Free: $0 per user/month

Standard : $5 per user/month

Premium: $10 per user/month

Enterprise: $17. 50 per user/month (billed annually)

Trello ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 4/5 (13,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (23,000+ reviews)

6. Notion (Best for collaborating through customizable dashboards)

via Notion

Notion is a secure collaboration tool that brings creativity and customizability to the forefront. It empowers you to design workflows, share ideas, and manage tasks while ensuring data security.

You can keep tabs on the tool’s security and compliance through annual internal security audits. Going even further, Notion stores your data on AWS, using a combination of databases, keeping it safe and sound.

Notion best features

Multi-factor authentication: Allows you to make login more secure by adding multiple layers of authentication

Data sovereignty: Complies with regulations like GDPR, ensuring safe data hosting and management

Key management: Offers digital locks while maintaining full data control through a trusted third-party service

Notion limitations

Occasional performance hiccups when dealing with extensive databases or large volumes of data

The mobile app is not as robust as its desktop version, offering limiting functionality for on-the-go workers compared to Notion alternatives

Notion pricing

Free: $0 per seat/month

Plus: $10 per seat/month

Business: $15 per seat/month

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Notion ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (5,900+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (2,400+ reviews)

7. Google Workspace (Best for holistic collaboration with Google Suite)

via Google Workspace

Google Docs (and Google Workspace) is a leader in the collaboration workspace. In fact, Google’s Office Suite had over 44% share of the Office suite technology market, while Microsoft Office 365 had 30%.

Now, Google Workspace is a solid collaboration tool due to its extensive range of apps and top-notch security features. Using AI-powered defenses, Google protects your inbox from spam, phishing, and malware attacks, letting you browse efficiently.

Google Workspace best features

Advanced Encryption Standard (AES): Encrypts the data using 128-bit or AES protocol with distinct keys

Access controls: Lets you define who can view, edit, or share specific files, ensuring that sensitive information remains accessible only to authorized parties

Mobile device management: Enables administrators to manage and secure mobile devices for Google Workspace access

Google Workspace limitations

The search functionality within Google Drive can be frustrating, as it sometimes struggles with locating older files or documents with generic names

Complexity in navigating and managing permissions across various apps and files, especially in larger team settings

Google Workspace pricing

Business Starter: $7 per user/month

Business Standard: $14 per user/month

Business Plus: $22 per user/month

Enterprise: Custom quote

Google Workspace ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 6/5 (42,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (16,000+ reviews)

8. Zoom (Best for conducting high-quality video meetings)

via Zoom

From sharing quarterly project updates to hosting fun monthly town halls, Zoom makes collaboration within large teams effortless. Its ease of use and real-time connectivity make it an effective team collaboration tool.

The platform uses encryption to secure all your video, audio, and screen sharing during meetings, with cryptographic keys known only to participants.

Zoom best features

Waiting rooms: Meeting attendees can only join after the host joins the call

Passcode-enabled meetings: Provides access to meetings only through shared passwords

Authentication integrations: Connects with powerful identity management platforms like Centrify, Microsoft Active Directory, and OneLogin to protect the call from unapproved personnel

Zoom limitations

Sometimes the audio becomes erratic or the video quality decreases, which makes meetings less efficient

The 40-minute limit on group meetings in the free plan can be restrictive

Zoom pricing

Basic: $0 for only one user

Pro: $13. 33 per user/month

Business: $18. 32 per user/month

Zoom ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 5/5 (56,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (13,000+ reviews)

9. Asana (Best for task dependencies and powerful automation)

via Asana

Asana is an intuitive, collaborative software that supports task dependencies, helping you streamline your tasks and projects more efficiently. You can store files, run automated workflows, and stay connected with your team through native commenting and @mentions features.

If you use Asana’s mobile app, you’ll have control over what your team members can download, screenshot, and copy-paste on the mobile app, safeguarding your data.

Asana best features

Session duration limits: Sets session duration to manage each user’s logged-in duration and request sign-in requests after it expires

Data residency: Hosts your data for higher reliability and performance in four countries—the US, Germany, Japan, and Australia

Guest invite control: Allows people with access to invite more guests only from an approved list of email domains

Asana limitations

Doesn’t support assigning multiple people to the same task

It takes a lot of thought and adoption from the whole team to make it work

Asana pricing

Personal $0 per user/month

Starter: $10. 99 per user/month

Advanced: $24. 99 per user/month

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Enterprise+: Custom pricing

Asana ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 4/5 (10,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (13,000+ reviews)

10. Toggl (Best for remote team collaboration)

via Toggl

Toggl has a visually appealing interface on Kanban boards and Timeline view. It stands out as a good Asana alternative since it lets you add multiple assignees to a single task, which is helpful for multi-step tasks.

And you don’t need to lose sleep over data loss, as Toggl backs it up every 24 hours.

Toggl best features

Data encryption: Transmits data over a public network using TLS 1. 2, AES-256 encryption, and SHA2 signatures to maintain privacy and collaborate securely

Multiple storage technologies: Stores your data across multiple systems to protect it against unexpected hardware failures

Advanced single sign-on: Helps minimize the risk of stolen credentials by managing login controls through the identity provider (Google Authenticator, Okta, etc. )

Toggl limitations

It doesn’t have a built-in communication tool like some Toggl alternatives with chat embedded within the workspace

Slow loading times or lag, especially when dealing with a high volume of tasks and projects

Toggl pricing

Free: $0 per seat/month for up to 5 users

Capacity: $5 per seat/month

Starter: $8 per seat/month

Premium: $13. 5 per seat/month

Toggl ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 3/5 (40+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (100+ reviews)

11. Wire (Best for unified communication and collaboration)

via Wire

Wire is a comprehensive workplace collaboration platform that brings messaging, file sharing, document collaboration, and team communication under one roof.

What’s even more interesting is that Wire’s code is completely open-source and available on GitHub, giving you the utmost transparency into how the Wire team stores and manages your data.

Wire best features

ID-Shield: Runs identity checks in the background and gives you a go-ahead if you’re talking to the right person

Wire Secure: Keeps past communication secure in case of breach (Forward Secrecy) and replaces compromised keys to keep future ones secure (Post-Compromise Security (PCS))

Self-deleting messages: Allows you to set a timer, after which messages will disappear for both participants

Wire limitations

When problems arise during device synchronization, it may be necessary to perform a fresh sync using a new encryption key

Lacks 2FA, which is a prerequisite in any secure collaboration tool

Wire pricing

Free

Wire for enterprise: €7. 45 (approx. $7. 73) per person/month

Wire on-premise: Custom pricing

Wire ratings and reviews

G2: Not enough reviews

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (60+ reviews)

Protect Your Business Data and Conversations With ClickUp

When it comes to sensitive information—financial reports, client project details, and daily work-related conversations—security isn’t optional.

This is why you need a secure collaboration tool like ClickUp, where security isn’t an afterthought, it’s built-in.

ClickUp maintains high-level data security through encrypted keys, compliance, and custom permissions. Of course, you also get excellent collaboration features like Whiteboards, Docs, Chat, and Clips to enhance productivity and keep members in sync.

Sign up for ClickUp today and experience seamless collaboration without breaking a sweat about security!