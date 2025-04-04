A legjobb HR-naptár szoftver a hatékony munkaerő-menedzsmenthez 2025-ben

Surprisingly, 38% of U.S. workers still use punch cards, paper timesheets, or outdated time cards instead of a modern scheduling tool. These manual methods lead to missed shifts, payroll miscalculations, and inconsistent attendance tracking, hurting productivity and labor costs.

With an employee scheduling app, you can automate shift assignments, track time-off requests, and receive real-time notifications about employee absences.

This guide explores the 10 best employee scheduling apps for streamlining scheduling, tracking time off, and improving workforce management.

⏰ 60-Second Summary Here’s a list of employee scheduling software that offers powerful auto-scheduling features and workflow management capabilities to help manage employee schedules: ClickUp : Best for customizable HR workflows and schedule templates

Workday: Best for automating employee scheduling process

Sage HR: Best for streamlining time off requests and approvals

Homebase: Best for streamlining time-tracking processes

Rippling: Best for integrating employee scheduling with compliance

BambooHR: Best for optimizing HR processes and employee management

Factorial HR: Best for managing shifts across multiple locations

Connecteam: Best for managing time off requests and shift swaps

Deputy: Best for facilitating seamless shift swaps and optimizing labor costs

Gusto: Best for streamlining payroll and tax processes efficiently

What Should You Look for in HR Calendar Software?

Choosing the best employee scheduling app isn’t just about basic scheduling—it’s about optimizing efficiency, reducing errors, and keeping your workforce happy.

So, what employee management features should you prioritize? Let’s have a look below:

Simplified shift scheduling: Choose an auto-scheduling tool with an intuitive drag-and-drop interface to help employees claim open shifts, adjust schedules, and manage changes seamlessly

Automated time-off management: Use time tracking software to handle time-off requests with an approval system that ensures proper shift coverage

Optimized workforce planning: Select an employee scheduling app with predictive scheduling to analyze historical data and plan for peak hours and staffing needs

Enhanced team communication: Send automatic notifications, push notifications, and shift reminders to keep employees informed about upcoming shifts with the right scheduling tool

Improved attendance tracking: Monitor employee attendance in real-time, track late arrivals, and generate reports for payroll accuracy with an employee scheduling app

Easy shift swaps and open shifts: Let employees swap shifts, drop shifts, or claim open shifts based on their own availability for better flexibility using an employee management tool

💡 Pro Tip: Customizable templates make work quicker and easier. Explore the best 10 free work schedule templates that help small businesses stay on top of all projects and daily work and manage schedules seamlessly.

The 10 Best HR Calendar Software to Explore

Here are the 10 employee scheduling tools that streamline operations, reduce administrative headaches, and create employee schedules that work for both your business and your team:

1. ClickUp (Best for customizable HR workflows and schedule templates)

Simplify hiring, onboarding, and candidate management with the ClickUp HR tool

ClickUp is a really solid HR calendar tool that can totally transform how HR teams handle their scheduling needs. The platform has some great features built right in that are perfect for HR professionals juggling multiple responsibilities.

Tired of scattered resumes and missed follow-ups? ClickUp HR tool lets you track candidates, applications, and outreach in one place. You can create a ClickUp Kanban board to track candidates from “Applied” to “Interviewed” to “Hired. ”

With ClickUp, create trackable onboarding checklists, training modules, and shared docs to get employees up to speed fast.

HR teams can visualize everything that matters – from interview schedules and onboarding timelines to company events and employee time-off requests – all in one place with ClickUp Calendar View. They can color-code different types of events, filter views by department or event type, and even drag and drop to reschedule things when plans change.

ClickUp’s Calendar is an AI scheduling tool designed to manage your workload intelligently. Imagine having an assistant that analyzes your backlog and prioritizes tasks, then automatically time-blocks them for optimal efficiency. ClickUp’s AI does just that. It intelligently determines the best times for you to tackle your most important work, ensuring your priorities are met.

The platform comes with ready-to-use templates that save tons of time. Use the ClickUp Calendar Planner Template to manage and track events, activities, and tasks.

The ClickUp 30-60-90 Day Plan Template simplifies transitioning and onboarding for your employees. It helps you set goals, document progress notes, and identify behaviors, skills, and competencies

The ClickUp Employee Schedule Template efficiently builds employee schedules, prioritizes tasks, and tracks time off requests

What’s especially helpful is how ClickUp connects scheduling with other HR functions. Need to track how long orientation sessions take? The built-in Time Tracking has you covered. Want to automatically notify team leads when someone requests vacation time? ClickUp Automations can handle that.

Teams love how they can add comments directly to calendar events, assign tasks to specific people, and mention colleagues to keep everyone in the loop. This means way less back-and-forth in emails about schedule changes or event details.

For HR departments that are constantly coordinating across teams and managing competing priorities, having all their scheduling tools in the same place as their other HR workflows is a huge time-saver. It’s basically like having a super-powered HR calendar that talks to all your other HR systems.

📮 ClickUp Insight: About 41% of professionals prefer instant messaging for team communication. Although it offers quick and efficient exchanges, messages are often spread across multiple channels, threads, or direct messages, making it harder to retrieve information later. With an integrated solution like ClickUp Chat, your chat threads are mapped to specific projects and tasks, keeping your conversations in context and readily available.

Get instant answers to your work questions with ClickUp Brain

What if you had an instant assistant to answer all your HR questions about tasks, docs, and team members? That’s ClickUp Brain for you!

Need to know when an employee last had a performance review? Just ask ClickUp Brain, and it retrieves the information instantly—no searching required.

ClickUp best features

Visualize workflows with Kanban boards, easily tracking candidate progress through the hiring stages

Schedule interviews and onboarding with ClickUp Calendar, ensuring smooth coordination and timely follow-ups

Communicate seamlessly with candidates and team members using ClickUp Chat, keeping all conversations in context

Use ClickUp Brain to get instant answers, summarize meeting notes, and generate job descriptions quickly, saving valuable time

Set reminders for important HR deadlines, like performance reviews or contract renewals, with ClickUp Reminders

ClickUp limitations

The extensive feature set requires a learning curve

The mobile app may lack some advanced features accessible on the desktop version

ClickUp pricing

Free Forever

Unlimited : $7/month per user

Business : $12/month per user

Enterprise : Contact for pricing

ClickUp Brain: Add to any paid plan for $7/month per member

ClickUp ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (10,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (4,000+ reviews)

Here’s what Dayana Mileva, Account Director of Pontica Solutions, has to say about ClickUp:

With ClickUp, we went one step ahead of the game and created dashboards where our clients can access and monitor performance, occupancy, and projects in real-time. This allows clients to feel connected to their teams, especially given that they are located in different countries, and sometimes even on different continents.

💡 Pro Tip: AI HR tools go beyond time and labor cost savings. Explore the 10 best AI tools for HR that help manage schedules, make employee onboarding and offboarding easy, and track the hiring cycle.

2. Workday (Best for automating employee scheduling process)

via Workday

Workday offers an employee scheduling app designed to optimize workforce management. It also includes comprehensive Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions, streamlines HR processes, and adapts to your business’s unique needs.

This scheduling software allows you to easily create employee schedules, manage time off requests, and monitor employee attendance.

Its automated scheduling feature lets you generate recurring shifts based on employee availability, reducing manual errors and enhancing scheduling efficiency.

Workday best features

Use AI to create optimized shift schedules that align with business demands and employee availability preferences

Manage all scheduling activities from a unified platform, simplifying the scheduling process

Empower your team to manage their schedules, swap shifts, and submit time off requests independently

Workday limitations

Some say that Workday’s user experience (UX) is poor, with clunky visibility

It comes with a premium price tag, and the setup requires training for your HR team

Workday pricing

Custom pricing

Workday ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 1/5 (1570+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (1570+ reviews)

What are real-time users saying about Workday?

I use Workday on daily basis, and love a lot of its features. For example, I really like the Time management component, as it makes it really easy to mark my working time/time-offs and vacations, which provides visibility to my manager.

🔍 Did You Know? The “ graveyard shift ” isn’t just a spooky name! It refers to overnight work shifts, and some believe it originated from the historical practice of having someone watch over graveyards at night! 🌙

➡️ Read More: Free Attendance Sheet Templates

3. Sage HR (Best for streamlining time off requests and approvals)

via Sage HR

Sage HR is an excellent choice if you’re looking for an intuitive employee scheduling app to streamline your workforce management.

This tool, designed for businesses of all sizes, offers features such as employee attendance tracking, performance monitoring, and expense tracking. Its drag-and-drop interface allows you to create employee schedules, manage recurring shifts, and handle time off requests.

If an employee needs to swap employee shifts, Sage HR’s shift swap feature simplifies the process, ensuring seamless schedule management and enhanced employee satisfaction.

Sage HR best features

Easily add, edit, move, and copy shifts using an intuitive schedule planning interface

Keep your team informed with automatic notifications about upcoming shifts and schedule changes

Manage time off requests, approvals, and balances efficiently within the system

Sage HR limitations

Performance tracking, shift scheduling, and recruitment are only available as paid add-ons

In Sage HR Essentials, you only have three time off policies

Sage HR pricing

Core HR + Leave Management: £5. 28 per employee/month (and optional add-ons)

Sage HR ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 4/5 (80+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (360+ reviews)

4. Homebase (Best for streamlining time-tracking processes)

via Homebase

With Homebase, you can effortlessly create and share employee schedules, ensuring everyone is on the same page.

The platform offers a time clock feature that turns any device into a scheduling tool for tracking hours, breaks, and overtime, eliminating the need for paper timesheets.

Homebase allows you to build weekly schedule templates for your business, seamlessly handle time-off requests, and communicate updates instantly through its built-in messaging system. This streamlines the scheduling process for HR professionals and enhances team coordination.

Homebase best features

Build and distribute employee schedules quickly, reducing administrative time

Monitor employee working hours and breaks to ensure compliance and precise payroll

Integrate with payroll systems smoothly and sync worked hours with payroll to streamline payments

Homebase limitations

Some users find the scheduling rules difficult to navigate

Homebase’s time tracking tools lack geo-fencing and GPS-based employee time clocks

Homebase pricing

Free forever

Essentials : $24. 95/month per location

Plus : $59. 95/month per location

All-in-one: $99. 95/month per location

Homebase ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 2/5 (120+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (1080+ reviews)

What are real-time users saying about Homebase?

We really love this platform and use the free version… DAILY!! It’s a great way to manage our schedule (for our retail store). It’s easy to use for building schedules, as well a managing availability. Our Team can also swap shifts or request coverage fairly easily.

5. Rippling (Best for integrating employee scheduling with compliance)

via Rippling

Try Rippling for seamless employee scheduling, compliance, and payroll integration capabilities. It is one of the best employee scheduling apps that automates the creation and management of employee schedules and ensures compliance with local labor laws.

Managers can assign shifts and adjust them in real time to meet operational needs, while employees can view their schedules, provide availability, and request changes.

If an employee requests time off, Rippling streamlines the approval process and automatically updates the schedule.

Rippling best features

Easily allocate shifts and adjust schedules in real time to meet changing operational needs

Empower your team to access their schedules, provide availability, and request changes seamlessly

Streamline payroll by integrating scheduling data, ensuring accurate and timely compensation

Rippling limitations

Rippling’s time and employee attendance tracking software lacks employee productivity and performance management features

Some users report long wait times to resolve issues, and it can be difficult to reach a live representative

Rippling pricing

Custom pricing

Rippling ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 8/5 (6600+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 9/5 (3500+ reviews)

📜 Fun Fact: Scheduling existed before spreadsheets! Believe it or not, before computers, businesses used physical boards, ledgers, and even paper slips to manage employee shifts! Talk about dedication! 😅

6. Bamboo HR (Best for optimizing HR processes and employee management)

via Bamboo HR

Bamboo HR offers a comprehensive suite of tools designed to streamline your human resource planning processes. While it excels in areas like time tracking and employee management, it’s important to note that BambooHR does not provide built-in employee scheduling features.

By integrating Bamboo HR with a third-party scheduling tool, you can synchronize employee data, ensuring that your schedules are always up-to-date and accurate.

This integration allows you to handle time-off requests efficiently and maintain accurate employee attendance records, contributing to improved workforce management.

Bamboo HR best features

Enable employees to clock in and out via mobile devices, complete with location tracking for accurate time records

Set goals, conduct evaluations, and provide continuous feedback to encourage employee development

Manage HR tasks on the go with a user-friendly mobile application

Bamboo HR limitations

Some users have reported challenges with e-signature functionality, handling shift differentials, and certified payroll

Users have expressed frustration with price increases and lack of flexibility for long-term customers

Bamboo HR pricing

Custom pricing

Bamboo HR ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 4/5 (2400+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (3000+ reviews)

⚡ Bonus: Struggling to keep your team on the same page? Stay organized and boost productivity with the 10 best shared team calendar apps to streamline scheduling and collaboration! 📅🚀

What are real-time users saying about Bamboo HR?

I really enjoy using Bamboo HR as our HRIS. It is very easy to use and implement. It is robust enough to help small/medium businesses operate and solve many challenges that these SMB’s face. Being able to keep all your employee repository in one place is super helpful for current and future tracking.

7. Factorial HR (Best for managing shifts across multiple locations)

via Factorial HR

With Factorial HR’s intuitive interface, efficiently manage employee schedules, track attendance, and handle time-off requests.

The shift management feature allows you to assign shifts remotely, detect scheduling conflicts automatically, and replicate weekly shift templates, ensuring smooth operations.

If you need to coordinate shifts across multiple locations, this employee scheduling app enables you to view rotas split by roles and locations, making it easier to manage your workforce effectively.

Factorial HR best features

Assign shifts remotely to individuals, teams, offices, or locations, ensuring flexibility and efficiency

Prevent overlaps and ensure adequate coverage by identifying scheduling conflicts in real-time

Manage shifts in tandem with employee absences, holidays, scheduled time off, payroll, and more

Factorial HR limitations

The shift management software focuses on Spanish-speaking markets, which may be a barrier for non-Spanish users

Factorial doesn’t have built-in payroll management, so users may need to integrate with external systems

Factorial HR pricing

Custom pricing

Factorial HR ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 4/5 (95+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 4/5 (270+ reviews)

⚡ Bonus: Worried about future hiring gaps? Stay ahead of talent needs by learning how workforce forecasting helps plan future talent needs and make data-driven staffing decisions! 🚀

8. Connecteam (Best for managing time off requests and shift swaps)

via Connecteam

An employee scheduling app like Connecteam can revolutionize how you manage your workforce.

Designed to streamline operations, Connecteam offers features that simplify creating and managing employee schedules. Its intuitive drag-and-drop interface makes it easy to assign shifts, handle time off requests, and accommodate employee availability.

If an employee requests time off, you can quickly adjust the schedule and notify other team members so they can claim open shifts.

This efficiency reduces labor costs and enhances employee satisfaction by ensuring clear communication and balanced workloads.

Connecteam best features

Quickly approve or deny employee time off requests to maintain optimal staffing levels

Utilize in-app chat and updates to keep everyone informed and connected

Track clock-ins and clock-outs to ensure punctuality and accountability

Connecteam limitations

Some users experience difficulties with the built-in camera feature in Forms

Features like GPS tracking and process automation are only available in the advanced plan

Connecteam pricing

Free forever

Basic : $35/month for first 30 users

Advanced : $59/month for first 30 users

Expert : $119/month for first 30 users

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Connecteam ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 6/5 (2170+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (990+ reviews)

What are real-time users saying about Connecteam?

My team uses Connecteam to manage shifts for an escape room, which results in variable schedules depending on customer bookings. Connecteam makes it easy to prepare shifts in advance and only release the shifts that are needed, making it much easier on the team in charge of posting available shifts.

💡 Pro Tip: Looking to boost team morale? Here are 10 morale-boosting employee engagement activities to try right now: Create a welcoming onboarding program 🧑‍🤝‍🧑

Provide training and development opportunities 📚

Engage employees in two-way feedback sessions 🗣️

Celebrate special dates together 🎉

Plan outdoor team activity events 🏞️

Organize employee talent shows 🎤

Host arts and crafts workshops 🎨

Share ideas in mini TED-style talks 🧠

Grab lunch and learn something new 🍽️

Keep fit with health and wellness activities 🤸‍♂️

Implementing these activities can enhance employee satisfaction and productivity! 🚀

9. Deputy (Best for facilitating seamless shift swaps and optimizing labor costs)

via Deputy

With Deputy, you can effortlessly create employee schedules, considering staff availability preferences and labor laws. Its auto-scheduling feature generates optimal rosters, reducing manual planning time. Employees can also swap shifts through the app, promoting flexibility and autonomy.

The employee time clock function allows staff to clock in/out via mobile devices, ensuring accurate attendance records. Integration with payroll systems streamlines payroll processing, minimizing errors.

Deputy best features

Design employee rosters with ease, considering availability and compliance requirements

Utilize auto-scheduling to generate optimal shifts, saving time and reducing errors

Allow employees to exchange shifts seamlessly through the app, enhancing flexibility

Deputy limitations

Some users say that the app is buggy and slow and freezes when starting a shift

It’s not ideal to manually input start and end times for leave instead of just entering the total hours for the day

Deputy pricing

Free

Premium : $6/month per user

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Deputy ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 6/5 (300+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (700+ reviews)

⚡ Bonus: Scrambling through PTO requests and last-minute leave chaos? Get back in control by learning how to optimize your team’s leave management system and keep schedules running smoothly! 📅✅

10. Gusto (Best for streamlining payroll and tax processes efficiently)

via Gusto

Gusto is a comprehensive platform for HR professionals designed to simplify payroll processing, benefits administration, and employee management.

Using it, you can track employee hours and automate payroll calculations, ensuring timely and accurate payments while seamlessly handling tax filings.

This employee scheduling app offers employee self-service portals, enabling your team to access pay stubs, request time off, and manage personal information independently. Gusto also integrates with various accounting software, facilitating synchronized financial data and reducing manual entry.

Gusto best features

Manage federal, state, and local tax submissions without hassle

Empower your team to access and manage their personal and payroll information

Sync payroll data with platforms like QuickBooks and Xero for streamlined bookkeeping

Gusto limitations

It has fewer pre-built reports than some other solutions and lacks efficient spend management capabilities

Gusto’s Cash Account has a daily card spending limit of $2,000 and an ATM withdrawal limit of $510 per day

Gusto pricing

Simple : $40/mo plus $6/mo per person

Plus : $60/mo plus $9/mo per person

Premium: $135/mo plus $16. 50/mo per person

Gusto ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 5/5 (790+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (4000+ reviews)

What are real-time users saying about Gusto?

My company uses Gusto to track hours and keep certain documents (tax, onboarding, signable forms from Jotform, etc). Its greatest asset lies in its integration of time clock and payroll services.

Additional HR Calendar Apps In addition to the different employee scheduling software mentioned above, here are a few more worth noting: Humanity: Best for employee scheduling and time clock functionality

When I Work: Best for shift scheduling and employee communication

7shifts: Best for restaurant employee scheduling and tip management

ScheduleAnywhere: Best for robust functionality for scheduling and customization

➡️ Read More: Free Time Off Request Templates

Optimize HR Workflows with the Top HR Calendar App —ClickUp!

Managing HR workflows, including employee scheduling, hiring, onboarding, and workforce tracking, can be overwhelming without the right tools. A streamlined process means fewer errors, better productivity, and happier employees.

The 10 HR calendar tools we covered offer great scheduling and tracking features, helping you stay organized. But if you need a complete HR solution that goes beyond scheduling, ClickUp is the answer!

With customizable dashboards, automated workflows, task tracking, and built-in chat, ClickUp centralizes your entire HR process so you can focus on people, not paperwork.

So why wait? Sign up for ClickUp today and take HR management to the next level!