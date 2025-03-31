Nejlepší generátory zpráv AI pro efektivní reporting v roce 2025

Have you ever been racing against a deadline, fully focused on an important task, only to realize you need to create a detailed progress report, too?

Frustrating, right?

In a perfect world, it would be quick—just a few tweaks in a spreadsheet—but that’s rarely the case.

What if a free AI report generator could handle it all for you?

With AI-powered tools, you can create polished, accurate reports in just a few clicks, saving time, reducing errors, and including all the essentials.

🔍 Did You Know? 80% of businesses using AI report increased productivity, with tasks that once took days completed in hours.

When choosing an AI tool to create or write a report, consider a few factors that may impact the quality and efficiency of your output. Some of these factors include:

Customization options : Look for tools that allow you to tailor reports to your specific needs, including branding, layout, and content, especially if you want to create : Look for tools that allow you to tailor reports to your specific needs, including branding, layout, and content, especially if you want to create marketing reports

Ease of use : Make sure you pick a tool with user-friendly features, such as a drag-and-drop interface, simple visual dashboards, etc. , to create professional reports without extensive training or technical expertise

Integration capabilities : For thorough AI-generated reports, the AI report generator must sync with other platforms like CRMs, project management tools, or : For thorough AI-generated reports, the AI report generator must sync with other platforms like CRMs, project management tools, or data visualization software

AI capabilities : To generate accurate and insightful AI reports, the tool needs to have advanced features like automated data extraction, natural language summaries, and smart suggestions for content or design

Report design : Ensure the tool supports aesthetic and engaging designs to help you generate amazing reports

Pricing and scalability: Whether you’re looking for a free AI report generator or an enterprise-level solution, choose a tool that fits your budget and grows with your needs

The 10 Best AI Report Generators

Here’s a roundup of 10 AI report generators that’ll check all the above boxes:

1. ClickUp (Best AI reporting tool)

Get Started with ClickUp Write with ClickUp Brain and summarize detailed reports, meetings, and more

An AI report generator must collect information from multiple sources to produce accurate, insightful reports.

ClickUp accomplishes this by

Combining the functionalities of most of your tools and apps into one streamlined platform. This simplifies the tedious and time-consuming task of generating reports from multiple spreadsheets and tools

Integrating with the tools it doesn’t replace in your tech stack—so that all your data can stay in one place even if your work doesn’t

👀Did You Know? ClickUp integrates with over 1000 apps!

Start Using ClickUp Brain Use the power of ClickUp Brain to generate detailed reports, summarize text, and optimize it for your business needs

With its native AI assistant, ClickUp Brain, you can collect and extract relevant data points from multiple sources within your workspace, create a summary of the key points, visualize data clearly, and present it in the appropriate report design. Brain’s advanced natural language processing lets you generate, customize, and transform data into clear reports using conversational prompts.

Try ClickUp Dashboards Easily create advanced dashboards for your data sets using ClickUp Dashboards

You can even craft powerful reports using ClickUp Dashboards, which transform your raw data into a real-time dashboard, including elements like detailed lists, cards, charts, graphs, and more. This lets you track and access information in real time and export them as PDFs, presentations, or documents.

Try ClickUp Docs Collaborate with your team in real time to build advanced ClickUp Docs and organize your knowledge base

If you need a report writer to help you create progress reports, get it done quickly in ClickUp Docs. Use headers, checklists, tables, and more to structure your report clearly and effectively. Link tasks, projects, and other docs from ClickUp directly within your report to give context and save time.

This powerful feature centralizes data in one document, enabling team contributions, comments, real-time and collaborative edits, and controlled sharing.

And don’t forget to check out ClickUp’s ready-to-use templates, such as the ClickUp Professional Report Template, to create and present complex information in an easy-to-understand manner.

ClickUp best features

Use ClickUp Brain for smarter insights and improved content suggestions for your reports

Simplify reporting with an intuitive interface and customizable dashboards that transform raw data into powerful visualizations

Collaborate effectively within documents using ClickUp Chat , Clips, Comments, and other built-in communication features

Connect with over 1,000+ apps to get real-time and accurate insights

Schedule recurring reports and workflows using ClickUp Automations

Visualize data in 15+ formats with ClickUp Views , including tables, timelines, mindmaps, maps, and Kanban boards

ClickUp limitations

It may have a steep learning curve due to its various features

Advanced customization may require some manual intervention and initial configuration

ClickUp pricing

ClickUp ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 7/5 (9,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (4,000+ reviews)

2. Piktochart (Best for creating visually stunning reports)

via Piktochart

If you want a tool for designing visually appealing reports with AI writing features, Piktochart is the ideal option. Known for its drag-and-drop interface, this AI report generator allows users with little to no design experience to craft polished, data-driven reports effortlessly.

What sets Piktochart apart is its emphasis on design and accessibility. Color schemes, customizable graphics, and chart integration ensure your reports are professional and engaging. The platform also supports collaboration, enabling teams to work together on projects in real time.

Piktochart best features

Get AI-generated design suggestions to enhance the visual appeal of your reports

Choose from a wide range of pre-designed templates to quickly create stunning reports

Create engaging charts, graphs, and maps to visualize your data effectively

Work seamlessly with your team to create reports and get access controls for easy sharing

Piktochart limitations

Limited advanced data analysis tools compared to other platforms

Most of the advanced AI report features are available only with premium plans

Piktochart pricing

Free Forever

Pro : $29/month per user

Business : $49/month per user

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Piktochart ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 4/5 (160+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (180+ reviews)

3. Venngage (Best for designing branded reports)

via Venngage

Venngage is a popular tool for creating a professional-grade annual report tailored to your business needs. With an extensive library of templates and design elements, it empowers you to present data and insights from your progress reports in visually captivating ways.

One of Venngage’s strengths lies in its customization capabilities. You can adjust color schemes, use company branding, and create various reports, including market analysis and annual and campaign performance reports.

Venngage best features

Get full control over design elements to help you customize reports for your specific brand identity and requirements

Utilize hundreds of ready-to-use templates for business reports, daily reports , infographics, and more

Work seamlessly with your team to create and edit reports in real time using its powerful collaboration features

Venngage limitations

Limited export formats on the free plan

Advanced features like t eam collaboration and image generation are restricted to premium plans

Venngage pricing

Free Forever

Premium : $19/month per user

Business : $49/month per user

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Venngage ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 7/5 (120+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (300+ reviews)

4. Easy Peasy AI (Best for quick and straightforward report generation)

via Easy Peasy AI

Easy Peasy AI is one of those all-in-one AI tools that gives you everything, whether you need AI writing tools, content creation and image generation capabilities, chatbots, or AI-powered report generation. Its advanced AI reporting tool analyzes data and generates concise, well-structured reports.

Build your progress reports, project status reports, executive summaries, or visualizations for data insights, with minimal design or technical expertise. Plus, use its pre-built templates to quickly create high-quality reports for multiple projects, saving time.

Easy Peasy AI best features

Create powerful AI reports for faster turnaround time using simple prompts

Simplify report writing using pre-built templates for different report types

Generate human-readable reports, from annual reports to market analysis reports, with clear and concise language

Collaborate with your team to refine and improve your reports

Easy Peasy AI limitations

Limited design customization compared to competitors

Best suited for straightforward reports, lacking advanced features for complex designs

Easy Peasy AI pricing

Free

Starter : $16/month

Unlimited 50 : $24/month

Unlimited: $32/month

Easy Peasy AI ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 5/5 (20+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 9/5 (10 reviews only)

5. Texta (Best for AI-generated written content in reports)

via Texta

Texta is an AI-powered writing assistant that can help you generate high-quality content for your reports. Its advanced language models generate engaging narratives, data-driven insights, and persuasive arguments.

The AI report-writing tool has a sleek interface that converts your data into business-friendly language. This makes it ideal for writing financial summaries, project updates, client reports, etc.

Texta best features

Generate excellent project and summary reports using the power of Texta’s advanced AI writer

Tailor your content to your specific audience and brand voice, making it ideal for presenting to decision-makers or executive leaders

Access ready-to-use templates for creating annual reports, business reports, KPI reports , and more

Texta limitations

Reports generated are often text-heavy and lack interactive elements or dashboards

AI features mainly focus on content creation and writing rather than generating comprehensive reports like other tools

Texta pricing

Individual : $9/month

Team : $39/month

Scale: $79/month

Texta ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 2/5 (220+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (300+reviews)

6. Powerdrill (Best for handling complex data analysis and visualization)

via Powerdrill

Powerdrill is an AI-powered report generator designed for businesses that rely on advanced data analytics and dynamic reporting. It seamlessly integrates with enterprise-level data sources to deliver detailed insights and sophisticated visualizations. With robust analytics, predictive capabilities, and advanced visualizations, this reporting tool is perfect for organizations handling large datasets and making critical business decisions.

Powerdrill best features

Use AI to identify trends, anomalies, and patterns in your data, making it ideal for predictive analytics

Create interactive dashboards and templates for any report, from business and annual reports to detailed project reports

Ask questions in natural language to get instant insights from your data

Powerdrill limitations

Its advanced features may have a steeper learning curve for less experienced users

Advanced AI features and reporting capabilities require higher outlay

Powerdrill pricing

Free Forever

Basic : $3. 90/month

Plus : $9. 90/month

Pro: $29. 90/month

Powerdrill ratings and reviews

G2 : Not enough reviews

Capterra: Not enough reviews

7. Storydoc (Best for creating interactive and engaging reports)

via Storydoc

Storydoc is designed to create visually engaging, interactive reports that help professionals and businesses deliver impactful presentations.

Its focus on AI-generated storytelling makes it ideal for industries like marketing, sales, and management, where presenting complex data is key.

Storydoc best features

Build interactive and immersive reports with interactive elements using the AI-powered content creator

Use AI to create a narrative-driven report that tells a story to captivate your audience

Choose from a variety of pre-designed templates to get started quickly

Storydoc limitations

It may not be ideal for business users who need advanced features for data visualization and analytics

The design-focused interface may feel complex for marketing and non-tech teams

Storydoc pricing

Starter : $40/month per user

Pro : $60/month per user

Team Plans: Custom pricing

Storydoc ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 7/5 (40+ reviews)

Capterra: NA

8. Docuopia (Best for automating repetitive report creation tasks)

via Docupia

Docupia is a document-centric AI-writing tool that can also generate customizable reports. While its reporting capabilities are still nascent, it helps create detailed, scalable reports to optimize workflows and improve data-driven decision-making.

The tool’s customization capabilities, including templates and integrations, let you craft reports that meet specific business requirements.

Docupia best features

Create customizable reports with flexible formatting and AI-generated content

Connect multiple data sources to your tool for seamless integration

Get suggestions to improve your writing style and avoid grammatical errors

Docupia limitations

AI reports generated may have errors and need to be verified before submission

Mainly focused on writing project reports or team updates, with limited data visualization capabilities

Docupia pricing

Startup Plan: Free

Standard Plan: $10/month per user

Docupia ratings and reviews

G2 : Not enough reviews

Capterra: Not enough reviews

9. Visme (Best for combining data visualization with creativity)

via Visme

Visme is primarily a design tool for creating visually engaging and professional AI reports. It offers a wide range of customizable templates, interactive elements, and design features, making it ideal for professionals seeking to enhance report presentation.

Visme’s intuitive drag-and-drop interface and accessibility to non-technical users set it apart from more complex tools. It mainly targets marketers, educators, and business analysts who must deliver visually appealing reports and may not have extensive design expertise.

Visme best features

Get AI-generated design suggestions to improve your visuals and other elements of your reports

Use the drag-and-drop editor to design and customize your AI reports quickly

Easily import data from spreadsheets or other sources to create charts, graphs, and visualizations with just a few clicks

Add interactive elements like links, hover effects, and animations to reports to engage your audience

Visme limitations

Limited advanced data analysis tools compared to specialized analytics platforms

Lacks integration options, limiting its use mainly to designing assets and creating presentations

Visme pricing

Basic: Free

Starter: $29/month

Pro: $ 59/month per user

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Visme ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 6/5 (420+reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (700+reviews)

10. Taskade (Best for simple team-based reporting)

via Taskade

Taskade is a productivity tool that combines report creation with project management. It is ideal for teams that need to collaborate on reports.

Its user-friendly interface, task management, and integrations enable seamless team collaboration and real-time report generation. The tool’s emphasis on collaboration and task organization makes it an excellent free AI report writer for teams focused on productivity.

Taskade best features

Work with your teams in real time on multiple project reports simultaneously

Use its AI features to gain insights into your tasks and data patterns

Integrate reports with tasks, notes, and reports in one workspace

Taskade limitations

Advanced data analytics and integrations may be limited

Not ideal for large-scale or highly complex report generation needs

Taskade pricing

Free Forever

Taskade Pro : $10/month per user

Taskade for Teams: $20/month per user

Taskade ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 6/5 (50+reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (60+reviews)

Create Detailed, Accurate Reports With the Best AI Report Generator—ClickUp

AI report generators transform how businesses create, analyze, and present reports. These tools save valuable time and enhance reporting accuracy by automating data analysis, offering customizable templates, and streamlining collaboration.

When selecting the right AI report generator, consider features like ease of use, integration capabilities, and the ability to produce insightful, business-friendly content in various formats.

Among the top options, ClickUp is a leading platform for creating collaborative project reports. With its powerful project management features and AI capabilities, you can elevate your reporting process and provide more accurate insights that drive business outcomes.

Sign up for a free ClickUp plan and experience how reports created by AI can enhance your team’s efficiency and success.