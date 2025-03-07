Den bästa filöverföringsprogramvaran 2025 för överföring av data och filer

When did you last pull a business document from your shelf? Can’t recall? That’s because, today, over 60% of a company’s data is tucked away on cloud devices.

While the digital renaissance has made organizing and storing files very convenient, transferring them remains quite a struggle for many companies.

Most file transfer services either lack robust security standards or perform poorly. Ones that manage to tick both criteria eventually fail to integrate with workflows. Put simply, there’s always a dead end waiting to test you!

But not anymore! Read this blog as we enlist 11 of the best file transfer software you could use to transfer files at work. 🧑🏻‍💻

What Should You Look for in File Transfer Software?

Choosing file transfer software may seem trivial, but it isn’t. If you end up with the wrong tool, there might be severe repercussions on your data’s integrity, team collaboration, and overall productivity. So, assess the following attributes before picking a file transfer solution for your company:

Security: Select a tool that prioritizes data security. Adherence to secure FTP standards like SFTP and FTPS ensures that. Additionally, check for features like encryption, access control, and GDPR/HIPAA compliance

Speed: Choose a tool that supports fast file transfer. This will enable you to transfer large files over the cloud significantly faster (provided you have a decent internet connection)

Versatility: Look for software that supports the transfer of different file formats like images, videos, MP4, etc. , for maximum flexibility

Integration: Go for software that integrates with other systems in your workflow. Of all, compatibility with Go for software that integrates with other systems in your workflow. Of all, compatibility with cloud collaboration tools , project management solutions, and communication tools is very important

Collaboration: Ensure your file transfer software is accessible to your team members, too. Features like file versioning, shared access, and user permissions are a bonus

Compatibility: Find a tool that works on Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices for a seamless experience

User-friendliness: Prioritize a tool with a clean and simple user interface. This will allow you and your coworkers to transfer files without expert assistance

🧠 Fun Fact: ‘Sneakernet’ is an unconventional file transfer method that involves physically shipping storage devices. Companies like Google often turn to this method as it sometimes proves faster than transferring large files online! 🚢

The 11 Best File Transfer Software

Here are 11 of the best file transfer software and tools for you to consider:

1. ClickUp (Best for document management, collaboration, and workflows)

ClickUp’s Project Hierarchy

Effortless file transfers start with impeccable file management. If your documents are scattered around, you can never easily share them with your team.

Fortunately, this is where ClickUp shines! An integrated solution, ClickUp lets you create, organize, and transfer files—all in one place. The first step to this is ClickUp’s Project Hierarchy which helps organize projects neatly into spaces, lists, and folders.

The platform provides task attachment functionality across all its plans, ensuring users can easily share relevant files. Even your guests can contribute by uploading attachments.

For individual files, the maximum size permitted is 1GB; however, for larger files, ClickUp integrates with cloud storage options. Furthermore, each task can accommodate up to an impressive 1,000 attachments, facilitating comprehensive information sharing.

Use ClickUp Docs to create, organize, and edit files in a centralized location

There’s more! With ClickUp Docs, you can build versatile documents, wikis, notes, or lists in just a few taps. Thanks to the real-time editing and collaboration features, you and your teammates can make edits, suggest feedback, and incorporate new items, so no document is outdated!

As such, every document that you build natively on ClickUp is accessible to your teammates. But what about external stakeholders? Well, don’t worry!

Turn on the public sharing mode to share documents with your teammates and external stakeholders

With ClickUp’s public sharing feature, you can safely and rapidly share documents with people outside your organization. Turn on the public link mode, copy the file’s URL, send it to the recipient, and you’re good to go!

Thanks to the tool’s centralized design, every document is automatically saved in your Docs Hub. However, if you still miss an important file, ClickUp has an AI-powered Connected Search feature to make things easier.

Retrieve documents from anywhere in ClickUp with Connected Search

Need to locate an image? Can’t seem to find that important piece of documentation? With the all-new ClickUp Connected Search, you can retrieve anything—from goals to tasks and even reminders—from anywhere in ClickUp.

Or you can ask ClickUp Brain, ClickUp’s built-in AI assistant to find files or information for you!

Use ClickUp Brain to find files or information easily

ClickUp best features

ClickUp limitations

New users often find the tool overwhelming because of its wide range of features

ClickUp pricing

ClickUp ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (9,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (4,000+ reviews)

ClickUp’s rich collaboration features make it very easy to manage tasks and teams simultaneously—just like this user testifies:

"What I liked about ClickUp is that it is effective in task management due to collaboration tools such as file attachments and document sharing. These tools helped my team to stay coordinated and manage tasks collectively, improving our overall efficiency.

“What I liked about ClickUp is that it is effective in task management due to collaboration tools such as file attachments and document sharing. These tools helped my team to stay coordinated and manage tasks collectively, improving our overall efficiency.

2. Dropbox (Best for cloud-based file storage and seamless team collaboration)

via Dropbox

Dropbox is a popular cloud service. Whether you want to store or transfer files, this tool has features that let you do both. Its versatility and ease of use set it apart from other solutions in this category.

Although primarily built for storing images, Dropbox lets users edit and sign documents, collaborate on projects, and store different multimedia file formats, including MP4. The user interface is also very intuitive and easy to navigate. You don’t need an account to start if you’re a new user.

Dropbox best features

Sync files across devices in real time, ensuring access from anywhere

Share files and folders via links, even with non-users

Provide offline access to files for easy work without an internet connection

Integrate with popular tools like Google Docs, Microsoft Office, and Slack

Dropbox limitations

Provides only 2GB worth of free storage; more storage requires paid plans

Restricts file size uploads to 50 GB on the web interface

Dropbox pricing

Basic: Free up to 2GB

Plus: $11. 99/month

Essentials: $19. 99/month

Business: $18/month per user

Business Plus: $30/month per user

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Dropbox ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 4/5 (28,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (21,600+ reviews)

For this user, Dropbox’s ease of use and offline access are great features:

Dropbox is easy to use. Making it easy for anyone, including a beginner to use. I use it daily and enjoy the fact that even when the internet times out while uploading, when the internet connects again, it will then continue uploading.

Dropbox is easy to use. Making it easy for anyone, including a beginner to use. I use it daily and enjoy the fact that even when the internet times out while uploading, when the internet connects again, it will then continue uploading.

3. Google Drive (Best for integrated file sharing within the Google ecosystem)

via Google Drive

Google Drive is another solid option for sharing files online. It’s quick, secure, and easy to work with. Besides, there are several ways to share documents with this tool.

If the recipient is a Drive user, simply share the file’s access with them—there’s no need to export anything. Non-Drive users can send them the file’s link or enter the recipient’s email address to share the file. All these features are available for Windows and macOS devices. As for security, Drive is based on a zero-trust architecture and implements strict access controls to prevent unauthorized access.

Google Drive best features

Stores up to 15 GB of data for free across Google services

Syncs documents, spreadsheets, and presentations directly to the cloud

Protects files with built-in encryption and two-factor authentication

Integrates seamlessly with Google Workspace (Docs, Sheets, Slides)

Google Drive limitations

Limits free storage to 15 GB, which includes Gmail and Photos

Struggles with large file delivery due to file size restrictions

Google Drive pricing

Free: Up to 15GB

Business Starter: $7. 20/month per user

Business Standard: $14. 40/month per user

Business Plus: $21. 60/month per user

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Google Drive ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 6/5 (42,700+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 8/5 (27,700+ reviews)

🔍 Did You Know? Google Drive has many hacks, one of which is that you could use the platform to host simple HTML-based websites by uploading and sharing public files. 🤯

4. WeTransfer (Best for quick, hassle-free large file transfers without registration)

via WeTransfer

If you want software that specializes in sending large files or files in bulk, WeTransfer is a good choice.

But that’s not all—WeTransfer also doubles up as a team collaboration and distribution platform. So, you get to build and modify content, write personalized emails, and share everything with your audience right in one place. The tool also upholds strong security standards, with encryption and early threat detection. So, the chance of a data breach is also minimal.

WeTransfer best features

Deliver up to 2GB of large files in minutes—even without registering for an accounts

Track file deliveries with email notifications for both sender and receiver

Customize branding options on paid plans for a professional look

Offer password protection for secure file sharing on paid plans

WeTransfer limitations

Doesn’t have direct cloud storage for long-term file storage

Requires paid plan for higher storage limits and customization

WeTransfer pricing

Free forever

Ultimate: $23/month per person

Enterprise: Custom pricing

WeTransfer ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 6/5 (500+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 8/5 (2,900+ reviews)

WeTransfer’s notification element is a pro for many users like this one:

I have been using WeTransfer to send video edits to clients, I like the fact it is very easy and convenient to send files. You receive a notification once the recipient opens your link, which facilitates communication working towards the next step.

I have been using WeTransfer to send video edits to clients, I like the fact it is very easy and convenient to send files. You receive a notification once the recipient opens your link, which facilitates communication working towards the next step.

5. FileZilla (Best for FTP-based secure file transfers and remote server access)

via FileZilla

FileZilla is free file transfer software that uses the FTP (File Transfer Protocol) system. While the tool isn’t very intuitive, it helps if you need to share complex files with a distant server. Although the service is free, it is highly secure, offering both TLS and SFTP encryptions.

Moreover, FileZilla Pro also supports the WebDAV protocol. While there’s no mobile app, install the software on your laptop or any desktop device—Windows, macOS, or Linux—and you’re ready.

FileZilla best features

Support multiple protocols, including FTP, SFTP, FTPS, and WebDAV

Send large files securely using drag-and-drop functionality

Encrypt data transfer with SSL/TLS support

Maintain connection history for easy reconnections

FileZilla limitations

Lacks advanced cloud storage integrations

Needs technical knowledge for setup and use

FileZilla pricing

Free forever

FileZilla Pro: Bundles starting at $13. 5 per device

FileZilla ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 5/5 (740+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (130+ reviews)

This is what a user who relies on FTP solutions had to say about choosing FileZilla over others for its ease of use and enhanced security:

I use Filezilla to transfer data via FTP, and I can install it on Windows (client and server), Linux, or Mac. Filezilla is easy to install and use, often updated for better security.

I use Filezilla to transfer data via FTP, and I can install it on Windows (client and server), Linux, or Mac. Filezilla is easy to install and use, often updated for better security.

6. Slack (Best for instant file sharing within team communication channels)

via Slack

Slack isn’t a full-fledged file-sharing software; it’s a communication tool. However, it ticks the box if you want something that offers a unified solution for both.

With Slack, you can share basic files like PDFs, documents, images, videos, audio clips, etc. , with your internal team. The interface is also easy to use and navigate, much like any instant messenger. The platform also offers enhanced file organization features. So, pin a file, create conversation threads with it, and even start a new chat thread from a document itself.

Slack best features

Organize files using threads and channels for easy discovery

Allow sharing of files with external partners through Slack Connect

Sync files across Windows, Linux, iOS, and Android devices

Integrate with Google Drive, Dropbox, and other file-sharing services

Slack limitations

Requires a paid plan for extended file archiving beyond 10,000 messages

Struggles with large-scale file management in highly active channels

Slack pricing

Free Forever

Pro: $8. 75/month per user

Business+: $15/month per user

Enterprise Grid: Custom pricing

Slack ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 5/5 (33,800+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (23,500+ reviews)

This user likes how Slack helps them stay connected and manage crucial files at the same time:

I love how Slack helps me stay connected with my team, even when we're not in the same place. It's like having a virtual water cooler where we can chat about work and life, share ideas, and celebrate wins. Plus, I can easily search for past conversations and files, which is a lifesaver when I need to revisit something.

I love how Slack helps me stay connected with my team, even when we’re not in the same place. It’s like having a virtual water cooler where we can chat about work and life, share ideas, and celebrate wins. Plus, I can easily search for past conversations and files, which is a lifesaver when I need to revisit something.

7. Send Anywhere (Best for fast, device-to-device file transfers with encryption)

via Send Anywhere

Looking for a high-speed file delivery solution? Send Anywhere lets users instantly transfer files up to 50 GB without requiring an account. Also, since Rakuten Drive powers the platform, you get 3TB of cloud space to store and organize your essential documents.

However, Send Anywhere’s best feature is its ease of use. The tool’s interface is very simple, so expect no learning curve. It also has an email add-on, which is as easy to navigate and makes file sharing over email much more convenient.

Send Anywhere best features

Protect files with 256-bit encryption for secure deliveries

Share files via QR code, email link, or key for easy access

Use mobile app transfers, making it ideal for on-the-go sharing

Support cross-platform compatibility for easy transfers between devices

Send Anywhere limitations

Limits free transfers to 10 GB per transfer

Needs stable internet access for large file transfers

Send Anywhere pricing

Free forever

Lite: $5. 99/month

Standard: $9. 99/month

Send Anywhere ratings and reviews

G2: Not enough reviews

Capterra: Not enough reviews

💡 Pro Tip: If you are an Android system user, incorporating an Android file manager gives you full control over your device’s storage, making it easy to organize, transfer, and back up files efficiently. Whether managing large downloads, moving files between cloud storage, or freeing up space, a file manager helps you stay organized and optimize your device’s performance. 📂

8. ShareFile (Best for enterprise-grade secure file sharing with compliance controls)

via ShareFile

ShareFile is a collaboration platform that offers enterprise-level secure file-sharing options. Suppose you need a tool to safely transfer confidential business documents to your coworkers. In that case, you will benefit from the software’s strong access controls, encryption, and compliance with security regulations like HIPAA, FINRA, etc.

Apart from file sharing, it lets users work with their team to design, edit, and sign documents. Furthermore, there’s also a template library for you to use to customize and make files from scratch.

ShareFile best features

Get secured file sharing with 256-bit TLS encryption

Sync files across multiple devices for easy access anywhere

Allow file sharing via email, links, or embedded widgets

Integrate with Google Workspace, Microsoft Office, and more for seamless collaboration

ShareFile limitations

Requires a subscription for full access to advanced features

Lacks integration with some niche third-party tools

ShareFile pricing

Advanced: $17. 60/month per user

Premium: $27. 50/month per user

Industry Advantage: $45. 83/month per user

Virtual Data Room: $75/month per user

ShareFile ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 2/5 (1,400+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (400+ reviews)

For many users, ShareFile’s strong security and ease of use are two of its top USPs:

ShareFile is a secure and easy-to-use platform, perfect for businesses that need to share and manage sensitive documents. It offers encryption and compliance features, making it reliable for industries with strict data security requirements.

ShareFile is a secure and easy-to-use platform, perfect for businesses that need to share and manage sensitive documents. It offers encryption and compliance features, making it reliable for industries with strict data security requirements.

9. Hightail (Best for creative teams managing large media file transfers)

via Hightail

Hightail is a tool known for its project management features. However, it’s also a decent file-sharing software for creative teams handling large files. Upload your documents, and they’ll be ready for sharing. Track files, enable notifications, and secure them to minimize any chances of loss or unauthorized access.

The best part? Even if the recipient does not have an account, they can access, preview, and collaborate on files in real time.

Hightail best features

Use cloud-based storage for managing files in one place

Seamlessly collaborate with comments, feedback, and approval features

Track file activity, allowing users to monitor who has accessed files

Integrate with Google Drive, Dropbox, and Microsoft Office for smooth workflow

Hightail limitations

Charges for premium features like large file transfer and advanced branding

Doesn’t have offline file transfer options

Hightail pricing

Lite free

Pro: $12/month

Teams: $24/month per user

Business: $36/month per user

Hightail ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 2/5 (680+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 4/5 (280+ reviews)

One user likes Hightail for its ease and speed efficiency:

Overall, I've been extremely happy with Hightail. I love that I can upload a series of videos in one place for feedback and not have to worry about file size. It's fast and easy!

Overall, I’ve been extremely happy with Hightail. I love that I can upload a series of videos in one place for feedback and not have to worry about file size. It’s fast and easy!

10. MASV (Best for ultra-fast large file transfers tailored for media professionals)

Via MASV

MASV is designed to support high-quality, fast file transfer. This tool accelerates the process if you tend to work with large files. The platform is TPN and ISO compliant, so the security standards are moderate.

Unlike other tools specializing in large file transfer, MASV is relatively easier to use, with no significant learning curve. Plus, you can access the tool on any device—Windows, macOS, or Linux.

MASV best features

Transfer files up to 15 TB in size with high-speed performance

Secure files with encryption during both upload and download

Provide real-time tracking for file deliveries

Support cloud integrations with platforms like AWS, Google Cloud, and Azure

MASV limitations

Requires a paid account for extended features and larger transfers

May experience slower transfers in regions with limited server access

MASV pricing

Free forever

Annual Subscription: Starts at $95/month for 5GB

Transfer Credits: Starts at $1,075 for 5TB (pay as you go)

Enterprise: Custom pricing

MASV ratings and reviews

G2: Not enough reviews

Capterra: Not enough reviews

11. SHAREit (Best for offline file transfers between mobile and desktop devices)

via SHAREit

Another free file transfer software, SHAREit, is exclusively ideal for sharing files between mobile phones, tablets, and computers. This free tool lets you share pages, pictures, videos, music, and other files without an internet connection. Share files with up to five devices at once!

Apart from this, the platform’s intuitive interface and engaging side features are worth mentioning. Play games, stream videos, explore trending music, and even communicate with the recipient through GIFs, stickers, emojis, etc.

SHAREit best features

Transfer various types of media files, including photos, videos, and apps

Get high-speed transfers for quick file delivery

Protect transfers with secure encryption for privacy

Enable cross-platform sharing between Android, iOS, and PC

SHAREit limitations

Requires both devices to be on the same Wi-Fi network for transfers

Includes ads in the free version, which may be disruptive

SHAREit pricing

Free forever

SHAREit ratings and reviews

G2: Not enough reviews

Capterra: Not enough reviews

🔍 Did You Know? SHAREit was originally developed by Lenovo as an internal tool before becoming one of the world’s most popular file transfer apps. 📂

Do More than Just File Transfers—Manage Documents and Workflows with ClickUp!

File transfer software provides an efficient solution for sharing files within and outside an organization. It optimizes knowledge distribution, ensuring teams stay aligned and have access to critical documents, resources, and updates.

However, ClickUp goes beyond this, offering a unified collaboration and workflow management platform. So, in addition to sharing files, you communicate in real time, assign tasks, track progress, and organize work in one centralized system.

So, hurry up—get ClickUp today by signing up here for a free trial!