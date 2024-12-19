De 10 bästa Figma-alternativen och konkurrenterna 2025

Figma is the crown jewel of the design world—its options for collaborative design, realistic prototyping, and vector graphics make it a go-to choice for many professionals. From online whiteboards to pre-loaded frames, Figma simplifies the co-creating process and saves time.

While Figma is undoubtedly one of the best collaborative design and prototyping platforms on the market, it’s not the only one—plus, it has its flaws. Some users find it too complicated, while others think it’s too expensive for what it offers.

Whatever your reason for seeking a Figma alternative, there are plenty of options that can help you ace the design game. In this article, we’ll introduce you to the top 10 Figma alternatives, discuss their pros and cons, and help you find the best solution for your design workflows.

⏰ 60 Second Summary Here are the 10 best Figma alternatives to help you design, collaborate, and create with ease: ClickUp – (Best for teams needing an all-in-one project management and design collaboration tool. ) Freehand by InVision – (Best for teams looking for a digital whiteboard for brainstorming and collaboration. ) Framer – (Best for creating high-fidelity prototypes with interactive animations. ) UXPin – (Best for designers needing code-based prototyping and interactive components. ) Sketch – (Best for macOS users who need a professional vector-based UI design tool. ) Siter – (Best for teams wanting a no-code website design platform. ) Moqups – (Best for wireframing and creating mockups in an easy-to-use interface. ) Penpot – (Best for teams looking for an open-source, cross-platform design tool. ) Corel Vector (Gravit Designer Pro) – (Best for lightweight, browser-based vector graphic design. ) Lunacy – (Best for Windows users needing a free design tool with offline capabilities. )

What Is Figma and How Does Collaborative Design Work?

Figma is a popular design platform that lets you create vibrant designs, prototypes, and vector drawings for various purposes. It boasts auto layouts, customization options, automation features, and integrations that streamline creative processes.

via Figma

Teams often choose Figma because of its collaborative features that support team members operating remotely. The process works due to FigJam, Figma’s digital whiteboard for brainstorming, diagramming, discussing ideas, developing design strategies, and holding meetings.

Every person gets their cursor, which prevents confusion and ensures every move is accounted for. Leave comments, react to ideas, invite people from other teams to pitch in, and customize your whiteboards to align with your projects. ✨

What features to look for in Figma alternatives?

The market is crawling with apps and platforms portraying themselves as excellent Figma alternatives. To make the right choice, look for these characteristics:

Collaboration options : The platform should allow for digital whiteboards, note-taking, leaving comments, and real-time editing that keep your team united and in the loop regarding the smallest design changes Templates: It should offer premade templates for : It should offer premade templates for graphic design , building portfolios, creating brand guidelines , reviewing designs, customizing logos, etc. Design project management: The tool should let you divide your projects into tasks, add assignees and deadlines, set priorities, track progress, and ensure timely deliveries Scalability: It should be able to support your company’s growing design needs and the necessary key features to create prototypes and handle complex projects Customization: The platform should pack a punch with features enabling you to come up with unique designs that align with company goals and client demands Design tool-focused user interfaces: A Figma alternative should have a drag-and-drop feature to quickly add to designs, an affinity designer, and collaboration tools to connect cross-domain teams

10 Best Figma Alternatives & Competitors in 2025

After analyzing dozens of collaborative design tools, we selected the top 10 and outlined their main features, pros, and cons. Check out the list to find the right solution and allow your team to express their creativity without limits. 🖌️

Try ClickUp’s Whiteboards Turn ideas into action with ClickUp Whiteboards 3. 0

ClickUp is a task and project management platform, so not everyone is familiar with the features that make it one of the best Figma alternatives. Some of them include collaboration, project planning, organizing, and tracking, earning itself a spot on the list.

The platform is all about teamwork, and it comes with the designers’ favorite— ClickUp Whiteboards. This digital canvas allows you to set your artistic side free and team up with coworkers to develop the best design solutions. Brainstorm, discuss, leave comments, and connect ideas with its rich editing toolbar. Collaborate with your coworkers in real time and ensure you don’t miss a single update.

Need a gorgeous design but don’t want to start from scratch? ClickUp Templates get you to your goals faster with premade (but customizable) sections. We recommend using Whiteboard templates for maximum creative freedom, but you can dig into ClickUp’s template library with 1,000+ other options. Get started with ClickUp’s Design Brief Whiteboard Template!

Get Free Template Use ClickUp’s Design Brief Template to outline project goals, visualize the design journey, and identify design optimization opportunities

Design project management can also be challenging, but ClickUp makes it a breeze—break up projects into tasks, assign them to your collaborators, and watch your designs come to life piece by piece.

As ClickUp integrates with 1,000+ platforms ( including Figma!), you can boost its functionality and centralize your processes effortlessly. It also comes with both a free plan (boosting several key features) and a helpful pricing model dependent on team size and needs.

ClickUp best features

Whiteboards com with a built-in AI image generator powered by ClickUp Brain

Infinite Whiteboards for easy collaboration and brainstorming

ClickUp Forms to collect design requests and feedback

Chat view for instant discussions

Design-friendly templates

ClickUp Dashboards to view design workflows

Available on mobile and desktop devices

Highly scalable

1,000+ integrations

Proofing feature for quick design approvals

ClickUp limitations

Customizing it to your team’s needs may take some time

The mobile app has limited features

ClickUp pricing

ClickUp ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 7/5 (8,500+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (3,700+ reviews)

2. Freehand by InVision

Elevate your design skills with Freehand by InVision—a top-notch visual collaboration platform that keeps your team aligned.

Freehand is an Intelligent Canvas suitable for brainstorming, discussing ideas, and working on designs. The canvas has three components that work together to streamline your processes:

Smart Objects: Objects containing data with the ability to interact with other objects on the canvas Connectors: They connect objects and let you automate workflows Bidirectional Integrations: They allow you to connect Freehand and ensure no change on the canvas falls through the cracks

Freehand also boasts advanced project management options—drag and drop people cards to assign tasks, use connectors to manage capacity, and take advantage of multiple views to observe your projects from different perspectives.

Key features like Leaderboard, Buzzers and Spinners, and Flip Cards fuel team collaboration and make work fun. 🥰

Freehand by InVision best features

Intelligent Canvas

Drag-and-drop design

Multiple views

Team engagement tools

Freehand by InVision limitations

Working on large canvases can be laggy

Lack of advanced editing options

Freehand by InVision pricing

Free

Pro : $4/month per user

Enterprise: Contact for pricing

*All listed prices refer to the yearly billing model

Freehand by InVision ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 3/5 (300+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 2/5 (less than 5 reviews)

3. Framer

Want to design visually appealing and functional websites? Framer is the way to go! 💪

One of the reasons Framer is so popular is its design and layout options. Choose one of the pre-set layouts or express your creativity through the platform’s freeform canvas.

If you’ve done some work in Figma, you’ll be happy to know you can simply copy and paste your designs to Framer and keep working on them.

Use Framer’s breakpoints to ensure your website works seamlessly on any device. Extensive no-code positioning options allow you to customize navigation bars, badges, sidebars, and other elements to create a website that aligns with client requirements.

Breathe life into your website with appear and scroll animations and customize every component to attract visitors. As Framer boasts robust SEO and performance features, it’s much more than a web design tool.

Create metadata, use semantic tags, and see how your website ranks on search engines with this design tool.

Framer best features

No-code website builder

Advanced design and layout options

Seamless integration with Figma

SEO and performance features

Framer limitations

No category customization

Occasional bugs

Framer pricing

Free

Mini : $5/month per user

Basic : $15/month per user

Pro: $30/month per user

*All listed prices refer to the yearly billing model

Framer ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 5/5 (80+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 4/5 (15+ reviews)

4. UXPin

With its powerful options for prototyping, UX and UI design, wireframing, and mockups, UXPin is the cremè da le cremè of design apps. 🎩

One of its stand-out features is UXPin Merge, with which you can design using React and ensure consistency across the board. This option lets you use the same components for design AND development—all you need to do is choose the source of UI items and build prototypes that perfectly match your final product.

Like other platforms, UXPin lets you create design systems from scratch. But you can also import templates from Material Design or Bootstrap or sync an existing design system library, boosting your productivity and streamlining processes.

This alternative to Figma prioritizes collaboration—share your work with others to get feedback or approval in a few clicks and work on your designs in real-time.

UXPin best features

Supports the entire design process

UXPin Merge for consistency in product development

Advanced design system tools

Collaboration-friendly

UXPin limitations

Occasional autosave issues across the web app

Limited documentation for some workflow problems

UXPin pricing

Free

Advanced : $29/month per editor

Professional : $69/month per editor

Company : $119/month per editor

Enterprise: Contact for pricing

*All listed prices refer to the yearly billing model

UXPin ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 2/5 (100+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 2/5 (20+ reviews)

5. Sketch

If you’re a macOS user on the hunt for a functional design platform, look no further than Sketch!

The platform features a drag-and-drop interface with customizable toolbars and shortcuts, Touch Bar support, and built-in spellcheck to make your work easier.

Sketch started out as a vector editing platform, and it still boasts options like shorthand math operators and effortless editing for multiple borders, making the design process easier.

The platform comes with an infinite canvas where your team can discuss ideas in real time. Can’t find inspiration? Use Templates and Artboards as starting points!

Responsive Symbols with Smart Layout make your work smoother—create a component, reuse it later, and ensure symbols automatically resize to fit the content.

Go from ideas to reality with the platform’s prototyping tools—use Overlays and a dedicated UI to test your designs and see how they look on your Mac or iPhone with this alternative to Figma.

Sketch best features

Native to macOS

Infinite canvas

Hundreds of Templates and Artboards

Advanced prototyping tools

Sketch limitations

Available only on macOS

Limited plugin options

Sketch pricing

Standard : $10/month per editor

Business : $20/month per editor

Mac-Only License: $120 per license

Sketch ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 5/5 (1,100+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (750+ reviews)

6. Siter

The first thing you’ll notice about Siter is its intuitive interface—the toolbar on the left side of the screen lets you access dozens of options in a click or two.

With Siter, you organize your layers in groups for easier navigation. Lock, hide, and move the groups around to keep the desired outline and prevent confusion.

The platform offers thousands of premade icons for your website but also lets you build your own design system. You can:

Customize links and options on the website

Add attractive decorations to make the page pop

Save and reuse font styles and colors across pages for consistency

Thanks to real-time collaboration, your team members can work as one even if you’re not in the same room (or state—or continent!).

If you’ve already started your project in Figma, you’ll be happy to know that Siter has a plugin that lets you import it with no coding.

Siter best features

Familiar, easy-to-use interface compared to top Figma alternatives

Sorts layers in groups to more efficient web design or creative projects

Supports Figma imports

Real-time collaboration across teams

Siter limitations

Limited template options

No real free version and has a higher monthly price compared to similar platforms

Siter pricing

Personal : $12/month for one teammate

Professional : $19/month for up to five teammates

Agency: $39/month, unlimited teammates

*All listed prices refer to the yearly billing model

Siter ratings and reviews

Trustpilot : 4. 6/5 (20+ reviews)

AlternativeTo: 5/5 (less than 5 reviews)

7. Moqups

Before introducing your website to the world, you need to create wireframes and prototypes to ensure everything looks good. Moqups is the go-to platform for that—it helps you visualize and review website designs.

The platform lets you create wireframes directly from your browser. Use the drag-and-drop interface to move the elements around and create the perfect layout.

Moqups offers an impressive library of Icon Sets, widgets, and smart shapes to use on your website. Use diagram extenders and connectors to come up with diagrams and flowcharts. There are also hundreds of font options to choose from, and a Google Fonts integration opens the door to many more.

The platform features an online whiteboard where your team can collaborate, add files, strategize, provide and receive feedback, and visualize your projects.

Moqups best features

Drag-and-drop interface

Supports creating diagrams and flowcharts

Online whiteboard

Rich asset library

Moqups limitations

It can’t be used offline

Occasionally slower page loading

Moqups pricing

Free

Solo : $9/month per seat

Team : $15/month per five seats

Unlimited: $40/month for unlimited seats

*All listed prices refer to the yearly billing model

Moqups ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 2/5 (90+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (20+ reviews)

8. Penpot

Don’t want to worry about platform compatibility, expensive pricing plans, and heavy-duty software installation? Check out Penpot, an open-source, web-based software for prototyping and designing websites. 😍

Penpot uses scalable vector graphics (SVG), so you can forget about formatting issues. With Penpot, you can:

Accelerate your workflows with reusable components

Create flexible interfaces that align with CSS standards

Upload desired fonts for maximum customizability

Define triggers and actions to bring life to your designs, generate eye-catching transitions, and reap the benefits of the infinite canvas to let your imagination go wild.

If you want to prevent distractions, use the Focus Mode to select the elements you want to work on and hide the rest.

Penpot supports real-time collaboration—with options to share presentations internally, leave comments, and export objects and files to share them with external collaborators.

Penpot best features

Open-source and web-based

Based on SVG

Productivity-friendly Focus Mode

Handly file sharing options

Penpot limitations

The interface can sometimes glitch

No dark mode

Penpot pricing

Free

Penpot ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 5/5 (10+ reviews)

Product Hunt: 4. 9/5 (80+ reviews)

9. Corel Vector (Gravit Designer Pro)

Corel Vector, formerly known as Gravit Designer Pro, is a web-based vector graphics app. You can use it for virtually any graphics- and design-related project, from creating logos to marketing materials, design mockups, and websites.

The platform is known for its vector editing options. Create geometric shapes effortlessly using smart shape primitives with magic control points. Use Pen, Knife, Bezigon, and Lasso tools to manipulate vector paths. Deploy live corners and freehand vector tools for ultimate design control.

Besides featuring an intuitive interface, it’s worth mentioning that you can work with this tool online and offline.

With a rich color palette, 35+ live, non-destructive effects and adjustments, and extensive file format support, Corel Vector can help you reach new design heights.

Corel Vector best features

Online and offline mode

Intuitive interface

35+ live, non-destructive effects and adjustments

Powerful vector manipulation options

Corel Vector limitations

No free plan

Not everyone liked the alterations after rebranding

Corel Vector pricing

$69. 99/year

Corel Vector ratings and reviews

AlternativeTo: 3. 2/5 (20+ reviews)

10. Lunacy

If you want an AI-powered design app with advanced options, you’ll go crazy (pun intended) over Lunacy!

The platform offers options you’d expect in a quality collaborative design app—real-time collaboration, leaving comments, color variables, and effortless prototyping.

But Lunacy takes it a step further and offers a few exclusive options. You get a rich built-in graphics library with 1,000,000+ icons, 70,000+ illustrations, and 140,000+ photos—you’re bound to find something that suits you.

You can also use routine killers, a. k. a. options that save you time by completing repetitive tasks for you. Try the AI Background Remover, Avatar Generator, and AI Upscaler, and let them do the mundane work.

Use the Smart layer tree to disable the layers you don’t see, adjust shape colors automatically, and update the generated content automatically!

Lunacy best features

Extensive built-in graphics library

Routine killers

Smart layer tree

Auto updates of generated content

Lunacy limitations

Some users mention they get logged out occasionally

Could use more extensions

Lunacy pricing

Free

Lunacy ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 4/5 (20+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (20+ reviews)

Up Your Design Game with the Right Figma Alternatives

The listed Figma alternatives let you unleash your creativity with powerful features to design websites, apps, logos, and other creative products.

If you want a platform that supports creative collaboration and offers robust design project management options, we recommend signing up for ClickUp!