10 Microsoft To Do Alternatives and Competitors in 2025

Are you a tasks-based optimizer on the hunt for a new task management tool? Microsoft To Do is a familiar choice, but many other note-taking apps may better suit your needs.

In the world of productivity, there’s no one-size-fits-all, and that’s why we’re giving you options for other tools. This list features the top Microsoft To Do alternatives, each bringing its unique blend of features to the table.

Ready to find the right Microsoft To Do competitor to help you be more productive? Let’s dive in.

What Should You Look for In Microsoft To Do Alternatives?

As you venture into the world of productivity hacks, to-do list apps, and task management tools, keep your eyes peeled for more than just aesthetic appeal. Here are some key factors to bear in mind:

Smooth integration: In our interconnected digital age, the power of a tool often lies in its ability to work harmoniously with others. A top-notch task manager will integrate seamlessly with your favorite apps, centralizing your data and saving you from the tedious switch between platforms. This integration prowess turns good software into an excellent, personalized productivity powerhouse so you can work faster

User-friendly interface: Simplicity is the ultimate sophistication, especially regarding tech tools. A clean, intuitive user interface can provide a more successful project management experience rather than a chore. It's crucial to pick a to-do list app that empowers you to capture ideas, create and manage tasks, and organize all your data effortlessly without requiring a deep dive into a user manual or technical documentation first

Collaboration capabilities: Today’s work often involves collective effort. An ideal to-do list app enables you to share and collaborate on tasks seamlessly with other team members. Collaborative features keep your team in sync and help keep assignments from slipping through the cracks. The power to communicate, delegate, and track progress within the same platform can boost your team’s productivity and foster a healthy work rhythm

Collaborate with clients or internal teams more effectively with virtual Whiteboards to spark innovation

Remember, the best task management tool is the one that suits your workflow and helps you stay organized and efficient in the most comfortable way possible.

The 10 Best Microsoft To Do Competitors to Use

Here are our favorite task and to-do list management tools for documenting, managing, and (our favorite part!) crossing off that pesky to-do list.

See the 15+ views in ClickUp to customize your workflow to your needs

No discussion about productivity tool s is complete without ClickUp.

More than a to-do list app, ClickUp is a unified platform for all your work. ClickUp Tasks allow you to transform daunting projects into smaller tasks, perfect for solo productivity enthusiasts and multiple users.

With ClickUp, real-time collaboration is a breeze, ensuring you and your team are always on the same page. Plus, its customization options let you tailor your workspace to your needs.

ClickUp best features

Embrace process mapping with nestable task lists that make it easy to break down one task into smaller actions

Sync your to-do lists across your desktop, smartphone, or tablet

Format your various tasks to make it easier to see at a glance what you need to get done

Assign tasks to others to make your to-do list into a team workflow

Check out dozens of to-do list templates like work plan templates and more!

Drag and drop tasks to quickly reorder your to-do list on the fly

Custom statuses allow you to define task progression stages that fit your workflow

Use built-in time tracking to understand how long tasks take

Plan your days effectively with an integrated calendar

ClickUp limitations

All the features might seem overwhelming for new users

Customization options require a bit of a learning curve to exploit fully

ClickUp pricing

Free Forever

Unlimited : $5/month per user

Business : $12/month per user

Business Plus : $19/month per user

Enterprise: Contact for pricing

ClickUp ratings and reviews:

G2 : 4. 7/5 (3,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (3,000+ reviews)

2. Google Tasks

via Google Tasks

Google Tasks stands out as a straightforward to-do app. It integrates into Gmail and Google Calendar as a simple yet potent task manager.

With Google Tasks, you can easily create projects, document business processes, set reminders, and keep track of your important tasks and due dates, making it the perfect tool for users who crave simplicity.

Google Tasks best features

Convert emails into tasks directly from your Gmail inbox

View tasks and easily manage them within your Google Calendar and Google Docs

Break down new tasks into manageable parts

Access your tasks on the go from multiple platforms, including your smartphone

Google Tasks limitations

Lacks advanced features like time tracking and progress visualization

Minimal collaboration features make it less suitable for team-based projects not working off Google Calendar, Docs, or Sheets (try out these Google Tasks alternatives !)

Google Tasks pricing

Free

Google Tasks ratings and reviews:

G2 : 4. 2/5 (10+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 8/5 (1,000+ reviews)

3. Any. do

Any. do is a versatile productivity app and task management software known for its beautiful design and user-friendly interface. This alternative to Microsoft To Do provides key features like integrated calendars, grocery lists, and daily planners that make your task management efficient.

Whether you are an individual user or part of a team that includes external stakeholders, Any. do offers a seamless way to organize and manage your tasks.

Any. do best features

Organize your shopping lists with automatically sorted categories

Start your day with a clear plan, prioritizing tasks for maximum productivity

Add tasks quickly using voice commands

Manage lists and assign tasks with anyone

Any. do limitations

Some users may find the reminders system a bit complex to manage

The free version is somewhat limited in functionality compared to other to-do list apps

Any. do pricing

Personal: Free

Premium : $3/month per user

Teams: $5/month per user

Any. do ratings and reviews:

G2 : 4. 1/5 (100+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 4/5 (100+ reviews)

4. Evernote

via Evernote

Evernote is more than a task manager and to-do list app—it’s a comprehensive note-taking app that can effectively manage all of your to-dos. Evernote is one of the most powerful alternatives to Microsoft To Do.

It excels at storing all sorts of information—from simple text notes to web pages and PDF files—and can be a powerful tool for individuals and teams.

Evernote best features

Add tasks, attachments, voice recordings, and checkboxes directly into your notes or to-do list

Save articles, research, and useful web pages directly from your browser

Use or customize templates for efficient note-taking and task management

Search text within images or handwritten notes

Evernote limitations

No dedicated project management features like Gantt charts or time tracking

Its vast feature set can be overwhelming for new users

Evernote pricing

Free

Personal : $10. 83/month per user

Professional: $14. 17/month per user

Evernote ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 4/5 (1,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 4/5 (8,000+ reviews)

5. Things

via Things

Things is a task management and to-do list app designed with Apple users in mind. It provides a clean, intuitive interface, allowing you to manage your tasks effortlessly. Its magic lies in its simplicity, making it ideal for personal use or small teams who value ease of use over feature-richness.

Things best features

Distinct categories help you focus on immediate tasks

Organize your tasks in sequential order or by priority

Instantly jump to your projects or areas with a few keystrokes

View your calendar events alongside your to-do list

Things limitations

Only available for macOS and iOS devices, limiting cross-platform accessibility—especially those managing Outlook tasks

No effective collaboration tools, which might be a drawback for teams

Things pricing

Mac : $49. 99 one-time purchase

iPad : $19. 99 one-time purchase

iPhone: $9. 99 one-time purchase

Things ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 4/5 (20+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 9/5 (100+ reviews)

6. Google Keep

Via Google Keep

Google Keep shines in its simplicity. As a straightforward note-taking app, it lets you jot down ideas, create to-do lists, and set reminders. If you’re already using Google’s suite of products, Google Keep will seamlessly integrate into your workflow.

Google Keep best features

Organize your notes and group tasks for easy retrieval with folders and colored labels

Quickly dictate your thoughts and have them transcribed with Google Assistant

Get reminded about a task when you’re at a specific location

Share tasks and collaborate on notes with others in real-time

Google Keep limitations

No advanced task management features such as subtasks or time tracking

Limited formatting options compared to other apps

You'll have to look elsewhere for managing Outlook tasks with Microsoft To Do

Free

Google Keep ratings and reviews

G2 : N/A

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (100+ reviews)

7. Toodledo

via Toodledo

Toodledo is a robust productivity tool designed to cater to various needs. It covers several aspects of productivity, from tasks and sticky notes to habits and calendars. Its flexible features make it suitable for individuals, teams, and businesses of all sizes.

Toodledo best features

Track and develop your habits alongside your daily tasks

Share and edit tasks with colleagues or family members

Tailor your workspace to match your preferred workflow

Perfect for complex project planning and brainstorming

Toodledo limitations

The interface might feel a bit dated compared to Microsoft To Do and other apps

Steeper learning curve due to its feature richness and customizability

Toodledo pricing

Free

Standard : $3. 99/month per user

Plus : $5. 99/month per user

Business: Contact Toodledo for pricing

Toodledo ratings and reviews

G2 : N/A

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (70+ reviews)

8. Hubstaff Tasks

via Hubstaff

Hubstaff Tasks is a streamlined project management software solution ideal for teams of all sizes. Built around the Agile philosophy, Hubstaff is one of the best alternatives to Microsoft because it offers powerful features like Kanban boards and automated standups that foster team collaboration and ensure smooth workflow.

Hubstaff Tasks best features

Use sprints to break your projects into smaller, manageable pieces

Ensure no task detail is overlooked with detailed checklists

Keep your team in sync and track progress with automated standups

Visualize your project schedule and adjust it as needed with a timeline view

Hubstaff Tasks limitations

Lacks advanced reporting features in the free version

While it integrates with Hubstaff, time tracking isn’t built directly into Tasks

Hubstaff Tasks pricing

Free

Starter : $5. 83/month per user

Pro: $8. 33/month per user

Enterprise: Contact Hubstaff for pricing

Hubstaff Tasks ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 3/5 (400+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (10+ reviews)

9. Quire

via Quire

Quire is a visually appealing task management tool designed for creative teams. Its unique tree structure allows you to break down multiple tasks into subtasks, making managing complex projects simpler. Its simplicity and intuitive interface make it a joy to use.

Quire best features

Use subtasks for neatly organizing tasks

Use visual boards like Kanban to understand your workflow to identify bottlenecks

Share, delegate, and discuss task comments with your team

Continue working on your tasks even without an internet connection

Quire limitations

Limited integration with external tools and services

No built-in time tracking feature

Quire pricing

Free

Professional: $7. 65/month per user

Premium: $13. 95/month per user

Enterprise: $19. 95/month per user

Quire ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 6/5 (60+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (100+ reviews)

10. Checkvist

via Checkvist

Checkvist is a minimalist task manager focusing on a keyboard-centric operation to-do list. It appeals to power users who prefer text and keyboard shortcuts over graphical interfaces to manage projects and organize tasks. Checkvist’s simplicity and speed keep your own to-do lists and collaboration tools efficient and clutter-free to manage projects that much better.

Checkvist best features

Navigate and manage your tasks entirely via the keyboard

Organize tasks and subtasks in a nested structure

Format your task notes and comments with ease

Share and delegate tasks with your team

Checkvist limitations

The minimalist, text-based interface for the to-do list app might not appeal to all users

Lacks visual aids like Kanban boards or Gantt charts

Checkvist pricing

Free

Pro : $39/year

Pro Team: $69/year

Checkvist ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 2/5 (3+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 9/5 (50+ reviews)

Picking Your Productivity Partner to Move on from Microsoft To Do

There’s no substitute for hands-on experience when selecting the best Microsoft To Do alternative for your needs. So, test these other tools and see which meshes with your unique work style.

Start by exploring ClickUp’s Tasks feature. We designed our innovative Tasks feature to adapt to your specific needs, transforming how you manage your to-do list. ClickUp is more than just a to-do list app—it’s a comprehensive platform we built to help you work smarter, not harder.

Additionally, if you’re starting your productivity journey or looking for a new approach to managing projects, our Daily To-Do List template is worth a visit. It’s a resource designed to structure your day, accommodating many needs.

Remember, the key to better productivity lies in choosing the right tool that aligns with your work style and requirements. With ClickUp, you’re not just picking a great alternative to a tool—you’re choosing a partner committed to enhancing your productivity. It’s time to take the next step!