10 Microsoft To Do Alternatives and Competitors in 2025

Are you a tasks-based optimizer on the hunt for a new task management tool? Microsoft To Do is a familiar choice, but many other note-taking apps may better suit your needs.
In the world of productivity, there’s no one-size-fits-all, and that’s why we’re giving you options for other tools. This list features the top Microsoft To Do alternatives, each bringing its unique blend of features to the table.
Ready to find the right Microsoft To Do competitor to help you be more productive? Let’s dive in.
What Should You Look for In Microsoft To Do Alternatives?
As you venture into the world of productivity hacks, to-do list apps, and task management tools, keep your eyes peeled for more than just aesthetic appeal. Here are some key factors to bear in mind:
- Smooth integration: In our interconnected digital age, the power of a tool often lies in its ability to work harmoniously with others. A top-notch task manager will integrate seamlessly with your favorite apps, centralizing your data and saving you from the tedious switch between platforms. This integration prowess turns good software into an excellent, personalized productivity powerhouse so you can work faster
- User-friendly interface: Simplicity is the ultimate sophistication, especially regarding tech tools. A clean, intuitive user interface can provide a more successful project management experience rather than a chore. It’s crucial to pick a to-do list app that empowers you to capture ideas, create and manage tasks, and organize all your data effortlessly without requiring a deep dive into a user manual or technical documentation first
- Collaboration capabilities: Today’s work often involves collective effort. An ideal to-do list app enables you to share and collaborate on tasks seamlessly with other team members. Collaborative features keep your team in sync and help keep assignments from slipping through the cracks. The power to communicate, delegate, and track progress within the same platform can boost your team’s productivity and foster a healthy work rhythm
Remember, the best task management tool is the one that suits your workflow and helps you stay organized and efficient in the most comfortable way possible.
The 10 Best Microsoft To Do Competitors to Use
Here are our favorite task and to-do list management tools for documenting, managing, and (our favorite part!) crossing off that pesky to-do list.
1. ClickUp
No discussion about productivity tool s is complete without ClickUp.
More than a to-do list app, ClickUp is a unified platform for all your work. ClickUp Tasks allow you to transform daunting projects into smaller tasks, perfect for solo productivity enthusiasts and multiple users.
With ClickUp, real-time collaboration is a breeze, ensuring you and your team are always on the same page. Plus, its customization options let you tailor your workspace to your needs.
ClickUp best features
- Embrace process mapping with nestable task lists that make it easy to break down one task into smaller actions
- Sync your to-do lists across your desktop, smartphone, or tablet
- Format your various tasks to make it easier to see at a glance what you need to get done
- Assign tasks to others to make your to-do list into a team workflow
- Check out dozens of to-do list templates like work plan templates and more!
- Drag and drop tasks to quickly reorder your to-do list on the fly
- Custom statuses allow you to define task progression stages that fit your workflow
- Use built-in time tracking to understand how long tasks take
- Plan your days effectively with an integrated calendar
ClickUp limitations
- All the features might seem overwhelming for new users
- Customization options require a bit of a learning curve to exploit fully
ClickUp pricing
- Free Forever
- Unlimited: $5/month per user
- Business: $12/month per user
- Business Plus: $19/month per user
- Enterprise: Contact for pricing
ClickUp ratings and reviews:
- G2: 4. 7/5 (3,000+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 7/5 (3,000+ reviews)
2. Google Tasks
Google Tasks stands out as a straightforward to-do app. It integrates into Gmail and Google Calendar as a simple yet potent task manager.
With Google Tasks, you can easily create projects, document business processes, set reminders, and keep track of your important tasks and due dates, making it the perfect tool for users who crave simplicity.
Google Tasks best features
- Convert emails into tasks directly from your Gmail inbox
- View tasks and easily manage them within your Google Calendar and Google Docs
- Break down new tasks into manageable parts
- Access your tasks on the go from multiple platforms, including your smartphone
Google Tasks limitations
- Lacks advanced features like time tracking and progress visualization
- Minimal collaboration features make it less suitable for team-based projects not working off Google Calendar, Docs, or Sheets (try out these Google Tasks alternatives!)
Google Tasks pricing
- Free
Google Tasks ratings and reviews:
- G2: 4. 2/5 (10+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 8/5 (1,000+ reviews)
3. Any. do
Any. do is a versatile productivity app and task management software known for its beautiful design and user-friendly interface. This alternative to Microsoft To Do provides key features like integrated calendars, grocery lists, and daily planners that make your task management efficient.
Whether you are an individual user or part of a team that includes external stakeholders, Any. do offers a seamless way to organize and manage your tasks.
Any. do best features
- Organize your shopping lists with automatically sorted categories
- Start your day with a clear plan, prioritizing tasks for maximum productivity
- Add tasks quickly using voice commands
- Manage lists and assign tasks with anyone
Any. do limitations
- Some users may find the reminders system a bit complex to manage
- The free version is somewhat limited in functionality compared to other to-do list apps
Any. do pricing
- Personal: Free
- Premium: $3/month per user
- Teams: $5/month per user
Any. do ratings and reviews:
- G2: 4. 1/5 (100+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 4/5 (100+ reviews)
4. Evernote
Evernote is more than a task manager and to-do list app—it’s a comprehensive note-taking app that can effectively manage all of your to-dos. Evernote is one of the most powerful alternatives to Microsoft To Do.
It excels at storing all sorts of information—from simple text notes to web pages and PDF files—and can be a powerful tool for individuals and teams.
Evernote best features
- Add tasks, attachments, voice recordings, and checkboxes directly into your notes or to-do list
- Save articles, research, and useful web pages directly from your browser
- Use or customize templates for efficient note-taking and task management
- Search text within images or handwritten notes
Evernote limitations
- No dedicated project management features like Gantt charts or time tracking
- Its vast feature set can be overwhelming for new users
Evernote pricing
- Free
- Personal: $10. 83/month per user
- Professional: $14. 17/month per user
Evernote ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 4/5 (1,000+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 4/5 (8,000+ reviews)
5. Things
Things is a task management and to-do list app designed with Apple users in mind. It provides a clean, intuitive interface, allowing you to manage your tasks effortlessly. Its magic lies in its simplicity, making it ideal for personal use or small teams who value ease of use over feature-richness.
Things best features
- Distinct categories help you focus on immediate tasks
- Organize your tasks in sequential order or by priority
- Instantly jump to your projects or areas with a few keystrokes
- View your calendar events alongside your to-do list
Things limitations
- Only available for macOS and iOS devices, limiting cross-platform accessibility—especially those managing Outlook tasks
- No effective collaboration tools, which might be a drawback for teams
Things pricing
- Mac: $49. 99 one-time purchase
- iPad: $19. 99 one-time purchase
- iPhone: $9. 99 one-time purchase
Things ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 4/5 (20+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 9/5 (100+ reviews)
6. Google Keep
Google Keep shines in its simplicity. As a straightforward note-taking app, it lets you jot down ideas, create to-do lists, and set reminders. If you’re already using Google’s suite of products, Google Keep will seamlessly integrate into your workflow.
Google Keep best features
- Organize your notes and group tasks for easy retrieval with folders and colored labels
- Quickly dictate your thoughts and have them transcribed with Google Assistant
- Get reminded about a task when you’re at a specific location
- Share tasks and collaborate on notes with others in real-time
Google Keep limitations
- No advanced task management features such as subtasks or time tracking
- Limited formatting options compared to other apps
- You’ll have to look elsewhere for managing Outlook tasks with Microsoft To Do
- Free
Google Keep ratings and reviews
- G2: N/A
- Capterra: 4. 7/5 (100+ reviews)
7. Toodledo
Toodledo is a robust productivity tool designed to cater to various needs. It covers several aspects of productivity, from tasks and sticky notes to habits and calendars. Its flexible features make it suitable for individuals, teams, and businesses of all sizes.
Toodledo best features
- Track and develop your habits alongside your daily tasks
- Share and edit tasks with colleagues or family members
- Tailor your workspace to match your preferred workflow
- Perfect for complex project planning and brainstorming
Toodledo limitations
- The interface might feel a bit dated compared to Microsoft To Do and other apps
- Steeper learning curve due to its feature richness and customizability
Toodledo pricing
- Free
- Standard: $3. 99/month per user
- Plus: $5. 99/month per user
- Business: Contact Toodledo for pricing
Toodledo ratings and reviews
- G2: N/A
- Capterra: 4. 6/5 (70+ reviews)
8. Hubstaff Tasks
Hubstaff Tasks is a streamlined project management software solution ideal for teams of all sizes. Built around the Agile philosophy, Hubstaff is one of the best alternatives to Microsoft because it offers powerful features like Kanban boards and automated standups that foster team collaboration and ensure smooth workflow.
Hubstaff Tasks best features
- Use sprints to break your projects into smaller, manageable pieces
- Ensure no task detail is overlooked with detailed checklists
- Keep your team in sync and track progress with automated standups
- Visualize your project schedule and adjust it as needed with a timeline view
Hubstaff Tasks limitations
- Lacks advanced reporting features in the free version
- While it integrates with Hubstaff, time tracking isn’t built directly into Tasks
Hubstaff Tasks pricing
- Free
- Starter: $5. 83/month per user
- Pro: $8. 33/month per user
- Enterprise: Contact Hubstaff for pricing
Hubstaff Tasks ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 3/5 (400+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 5/5 (10+ reviews)
9. Quire
Quire is a visually appealing task management tool designed for creative teams. Its unique tree structure allows you to break down multiple tasks into subtasks, making managing complex projects simpler. Its simplicity and intuitive interface make it a joy to use.
Quire best features
- Use subtasks for neatly organizing tasks
- Use visual boards like Kanban to understand your workflow to identify bottlenecks
- Share, delegate, and discuss task comments with your team
- Continue working on your tasks even without an internet connection
Quire limitations
- Limited integration with external tools and services
- No built-in time tracking feature
Quire pricing
- Free
- Professional: $7. 65/month per user
- Premium: $13. 95/month per user
- Enterprise: $19. 95/month per user
Quire ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 6/5 (60+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 7/5 (100+ reviews)
10. Checkvist
Checkvist is a minimalist task manager focusing on a keyboard-centric operation to-do list. It appeals to power users who prefer text and keyboard shortcuts over graphical interfaces to manage projects and organize tasks. Checkvist’s simplicity and speed keep your own to-do lists and collaboration tools efficient and clutter-free to manage projects that much better.
Checkvist best features
- Navigate and manage your tasks entirely via the keyboard
- Organize tasks and subtasks in a nested structure
- Format your task notes and comments with ease
- Share and delegate tasks with your team
Checkvist limitations
- The minimalist, text-based interface for the to-do list app might not appeal to all users
- Lacks visual aids like Kanban boards or Gantt charts
Checkvist pricing
- Free
- Pro: $39/year
- Pro Team: $69/year
Checkvist ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 2/5 (3+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 9/5 (50+ reviews)
Picking Your Productivity Partner to Move on from Microsoft To Do
There’s no substitute for hands-on experience when selecting the best Microsoft To Do alternative for your needs. So, test these other tools and see which meshes with your unique work style.
Start by exploring ClickUp's Tasks feature. We designed our innovative Tasks feature to adapt to your specific needs, transforming how you manage your to-do list.
Additionally, if you're starting your productivity journey or looking for a new approach to managing projects, our Daily To-Do List template is worth a visit.
Remember, the key to better productivity lies in choosing the right tool that aligns with your work style and requirements.