A 10 legjobb AI eszköz a projektmenedzsmenthez 2025-ben

As a project manager, I’ve spent my fair share of time juggling tasks, deadlines, and team coordination, and let me tell you—AI project management tools are the real game-changer.

They help you navigate your team through challenges, automate task allocation, provide real-time insights into project progress and roadblocks, and enhance decision-making.

If you, too, want to enhance operational efficiency and are wondering which AI project management works best, I’ve got you. In this post, I will walk you through the 10 best AI project management tools, their features, limitations, and pricing.

AI project management tools use machine learning and artificial intelligence algorithms to analyze data, automate tasks, and predict outcomes. But what does that mean in practice?

These tools don’t just organize tasks—they learn how you and your team work. For instance, AI can look at your team’s past projects, assess how long tasks usually take, and predict how much time you’ll need to finish your current work.

Here’s where it gets even more interesting— AI tools can prioritize tasks automatically. Instead of manually sorting through lists, the AI scans the project, figures out which tasks are critical, and moves them to the top of your to-do list.

In short, AI project management tools simplify your workload and enhance operational efficiency.

AI project management tools make your life easier. Here are some of the significant benefits I’ve experienced firsthand:

Enable smarter, data-driven decisions: AI tools analyze patterns, track progress, and crunch numbers to provide insights into project budgets, timelines, and resources

Automate tasks: With AI project management tools, you can automate resource allocation, send task reminders to team members, update task statuses, and create reports. In short, WithAI project management tools, you can automate resource allocation, send task reminders to team members, update task statuses, and create reports. In short, project management automation saves time and reduces the risk of human error

Forecast risks or delays: AI project management tools use predictive data analytics to forecast risks and delays before they even happen. They track task progress in real time and identify bottlenecks

Enhance team collaboration: AI collaboration tools are great at keeping everyone on the same page. With features like automated status updates and real-time task tracking, the team always knows what’s happening without constant check-ins

Ensure better resource management: Efficient resource management is critical for project success. AI project management tools analyze how resources—like time, manpower, or budget—are used and recommend adjustments when things are off track

When choosing an AI project management tool, look for features that align with your specific needs and goals. Here are some key functionalities to consider:

Smart automation: The tool should be able to automate routine tasks with minimal effort

Predictive analytics: Look for tools that can predict potential risks, bottlenecks, and resource constraints

Natural language processing: This feature enables you to interact with the tool using natural language, making it easier to get the information you need

Integration capabilities: Ensure the tool integrates seamlessly with your existing tools and systems, such as communication platforms, time-tracking software, and CRM systems

Scalability: As your projects and team grow, your tool should be able to scale with you. Look for tools that can handle increasing workloads and complexity

User-friendliness: A tool that’s easy to learn and use will help your team adopt it quickly and avoid frustration

Here’s a quick comparison table to give you an overview of the top 10 AI project management tools:

AI Project Management Tool Best For Key Features Free Plan ClickUp AI project management Task automation, real-time project updates, and automated project summaries Unlimited free plan members, Tasks, Docs, Chat, 100MB storage Asana Automating workflows Aligning projects with company goals Unlimited projects and tasks, 15 users Fireflies. ai Automated meeting notes and transcriptions Automated note-taking and transcription for meetings Unlimited transcription, limited AI summaries Notion Visualizing project progress Project ideas generation, task summarization Unlimited blocks for individuals Taskade Collaborative task management Automated task management, real-time project collaboration 1 AI Agent, 1 Workspace, 5 AI requests per day ChatGPT Breaking down complex projects into simpler tasks Project planning, project document creation, budget forecasting Browse the web and obtain up-to-date information, Analyze and extract insights from your data (to a portion of users), Upload images in your prompts Copilot AI-powered project forecasting and resource management Project timeline and budget forecasting, real-time project updates Free plan not available Motion AI-powered time blocking Project scheduling, calendar blocking 1 month free trial Monday Customizing project workflows Workspace customization, project visualization Up to 2 users, limited features OneCal Project time management Time-blocking, calendar sync 14-days free trial

Now, let’s explore these tools and their best features in detail. Here we go!

1. ClickUp (Best for AI project management)

Simplify your workflow and boost productivity with ClickUp’s Project Management Solution

ClickUp is my go-to AI project management software. While I love trying different project management tools, I keep coming back to ClickUp because of its automation features. The ClickUp Project Management Solution, coupled with AI capabilities, has transformed how I handle tasks, prioritize work, and automate processes.

It helps me create and execute project plans efficiently by breaking down complex project tasks into subtasks based on task descriptions.

ClickUp Brain, ClickUp’s powerful AI assistant, is one of the best AI task managers. It uses predictive analytics to take task scheduling and prioritization to a whole new level. ClickUp Brain automatically identifies the most critical tasks and shuffles priorities in real time based on deadlines, dependencies, and resource availability. This has saved me countless hours, especially when managing multiple projects with tight timelines.

Automate tasks, prioritize work, and predict outcomes with ClickUp Brain

That’s not it! ClickUp Brain also provides automated project summaries and progress updates, so I’m always in the loop without getting bogged down by excessive details. I also use it to create project timelines and project briefs and implement the RACI (Responsible, Accountable, Consulted, and Informed) matrix for complex projects.

ClickUp Brain also works as an excellent AI knowledge manager. With it, I can easily find and add all details related to a project, which helps my team members see the complete picture and stay aligned with project goals.

I also love the automation capabilities that take care of repetitive actions so I can focus on more strategic tasks. From moving tasks across stages to sending reminders or updating team members, ClickUp Automations streamlines the entire workflow.

Save time and reduce errors with ClickUp Automations

ClickUp also offers built-in project management templates that help project teams plan, manage, and monitor project progress better.

ClickUp best features

Task automation: Schedule tasks, prioritize work, streamline processes, and predict project outcomes with ClickUp Brain

Customizable dashboards: Visualize project progress and track key metrics with Visualize project progress and track key metrics with ClickUp Dashboards

Smart notifications: Stay informed about critical tasks, deadlines, and project milestones with AI-powered Stay informed about critical tasks, deadlines, and project milestones with AI-powered ClickUp Notifications

Real-time collaboration: Collaborate seamlessly with your team on tasks, documents, and projects with Collaborate seamlessly with your team on tasks, documents, and projects with ClickUp Docs

Collaborate on project ideas, timelines, and tasks in real time with ClickUp Docs

Easy goal-setting and tracking: Set clear, measurable goals and cascade them to individual team members with Set clear, measurable goals and cascade them to individual team members with ClickUp Goals . Track progress, identify roadblocks, and celebrate wins, all within ClickUp’s intuitive interface

Set measurable targets and automate progress tracking with ClickUp Goals

Multiple view modes: Choose from Choose from ClickUp Views , including Kanban Boards, Lists, and Calendar View, to get a 360-degree view of your projects

Custom Fields: Sort tasks and track real-time task status with Sort tasks and track real-time task status with ClickUp Custom Fields

Integrations: Integrate ClickUp with popular tools like Slack, Google Calendar, Microsoft Teams, and more, simplifying your workflow

ClickUp limitations

Extensive features and customization options can initially feel overwhelming for those new to project management tools

ClickUp pricing

Free Forever

Unlimited : $7/month per user

Business : $12/month per user

Enterprise : Contact for pricing

ClickUp Brain: Add to any paid plan for $7 per member per month

ClickUp ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (9,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (4,000+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about ClickUp?

I find ClickUp to be an incredibly beneficial project management tool. Its versatility, extensive features, seamless integrations, and customization options make it a standout choice. The live chat support is also a huge plus.

2. Asana (Best for automating workflows)

via Asana

Asana AI stands out in streamlining task management through auto-generated labels. It also helps organize project sections by adding detailed descriptions and creating custom fields, boosting overall project efficiency.

I use Asana as an AI project manager, mainly to identify project blockers and track dependencies so things can keep moving forward smoothly. One of its best features is AI-powered insights that help me make smart project decisions.

Asana best features

Distribute tasks evenly among team members with workload balancing

Align individual tasks with larger company objectives via the Goals feature, ensuring everyone is focused on the big picture

Identify potential bottlenecks and deadlines based on historical data with Asana’s smart suggestions

Automate repetitive workflows with easy-to-set rules

Asana limitations

Customization options aren’t as flexible compared to some other tools

Asana pricing

Personal: Free

Starter: $13. 49/month per user

Advanced: $30. 49/month per user

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Enterprise+: Custom pricing

Asana ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 4/5 (10,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (12,000+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Asana?

Everything is easy to find and use, and the minimalistic layout helps to see things clearly. I had an easy path using integrations and automations. I have to say that I enrolled on a Asana live tour with Joanna, and it was amazing; very interactive and easy to understand, which means that support is one of the priorities of Asana.

3. FirefliesAI (Best for automated meeting notes and transcriptions)

via FirefliesAI

As a project manager, I spend a lot of time communicating with stakeholders, clients, and different team members. Keeping track of each conversation was a hassle. This is where Fireflies AI has helped me—taking meeting notes and transcribing them.

It’s like having a dedicated note-taker on every call. FirefliesAI makes it easier to document all important project discussions so we can meet project requirements. Another standout feature is its AI-powered voice recognition. It accurately captures details, even with multiple speakers or background noise.

FirefliesAI best features

Customize transcription settings to suit your needs

Get action items automatically for every meeting

Find a specific comment or discussion from past meetings with Fireflies’ searchable transcripts, saving time

FirefliesAI limitations

While the tool works great for standard meetings, customizing how transcripts are formatted can feel a bit restrictive

Doesn’t offer comprehensive project management features

FirefliesAI pricing

Free

Pro: $18/month per user

Business: $29/month per user

Enterprise: $39/month per user, billed annually

FirefliesAI ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 79/5 (490+ reviews)

Capterra: Not enough reviews available

What are real-life users saying about FirefliesAI?

Fireflies. ai has really changed how I manage my meetings. The recap feature is in my mailbox just minutes after we finish is a game changer. I am able to quickly find key spots in our conversation with time-stamped notes. I can take the notes from Fireflies. ai and add them to my CRM.

4. Notion (Best for visualizing project progress)

via Notion

If you are someone who loves to visualize ideas and project details, you will like Notion. It arranges all projects in a timeline view so you can see how different projects connect, track dependencies, and align my workflow.

Plus, Notion AI helps create project documents, draft project plans, and define project tasks. To further simplify project management, Notion’s AI Autofill feature automatically gathers information from the workspace, such as action items and project blockers, and provides real-time project updates.

Notion best features

Create databases to organize and manage information in a variety of formats, from task lists to project timelines

Use templates to quickly create new pages and databases, saving time and effort

Summarize information, generate ideas, and automate repetitive tasks with Notion AI

Integrate with other popular tools like Slack, Google Calendar, Microsoft Teams, and more

Notion limitations

The learning curve for Notion can be steep, especially for those new to the platform

With so many customization options, it’s easy to overcomplicate workflows

Notion pricing

Free

Plus: $10/month per user

Business: $15/month per user

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Notion ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (5000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (2200+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Notion?

The platform is very interactive and allows you to design a more organized and personalized workflow with the multiple tools it has. With the help of AI, you can generate better ideas for carrying out projects. I also like that I can share any type of information with my team and be able to work together more easily.

5. Taskade (Best for collaborative task management)

via Taskade

If you’re looking for a versatile project management tool that prioritizes real-time collaboration and simplicity, I highly recommend Taskade.

I used it when I needed a lightweight but powerful tool for quick team coordination without the complexity of larger platforms. I loved building custom AI Agents tailored to address specific use cases, like generating a project outline.

Taskade shines in real-time editing, where multiple team members can collaborate on tasks, outlines, and notes simultaneously.

Taskade best features

Organize your tasks using Kanban boards or lists, depending on your preferred workflow

Create visual representations of your projects using mind maps

Collaborate with your team in real time, even while editing the same task

Chat with your team directly from Taskade’s integrated video chat

Taskade limitations

Limited customization options

While Taskade is a great tool for smaller teams and simple projects, it may lack some advanced features that larger teams or complex projects require

Taskade pricing

Free

Taskade Pro: $10/month per user

Taskade for Teams: $40/month per user

Taskade ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 5/5 (50+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (60+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Taskade?

Taskade is a great software to manage my daily to-do list and collaborate on tasks with my team members. The communication platform lets me chat and have a quick video call with members in my contact list. The Mindmap-like project structure lets us have a bigger insight for all the assets and workload involved in the project.

6. ChatGPT (Best for breaking down complex projects)

via ChatGPT

While ChatGPT is great for creating content, I have also been experimenting with it for project management. If you are looking for a free tool to enhance project management on a small scale, such as defining project scope, creating project requirements, or creating a project timeline, ChatGPT can be a great AI assistant.

I give ChatGPT prompts for breaking down projects into simpler tasks and creating a to-do list. It also helps prioritize tasks based on project goals and deadlines, create project budgets, and draft proposals and reports.

ChatGPT best features

Define project scope by generating ideas for potential deliverables, identifying stakeholders, and outlining project objectives

Assist in creating a clear work breakdown structure (WBS)

Generate project reports or summaries for sharing with stakeholders

Anticipate potential risks within a project plan and suggest creative solutions to mitigate those risks

ChatGPT limitations

It does not provide real-time updates or insights into project progress

You will have to add project details manually. This can become time-consuming, especially for larger projects.

ChatGPT pricing

Free

ChatGPT Plus: $20/month per user

ChatGPT ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (600+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (60+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about ChatGPT?

ChatGPT is very nice. It’s so user-friendly, and with GPT+ and plugins installed, it really changes the game. I’m able to find information fast and write things fast, too. It’s absolutely one of my favorite tools.

7. Microsoft Project with Copilot (Best for AI-powered project forecasting)

via Copilot

If you’re looking for an AI solution to forecast project budgets, schedules, and risks within the Microsoft ecosystem, try Microsoft Project with Copilot. Its AI assistant leverages historical data and live inputs to generate smart project plans, surface potential issues, and keep timelines on track.

The best part about Microsoft Project with Copilot is how it proactively flags risks and recommends actions—like reassigning resources or adjusting dependencies—before problems escalate. Plus, it integrates seamlessly with Microsoft 365, making it easy to pull in data from Teams, Excel, and Outlook for more accurate forecasting.

Copilot best features

Generate data-driven project plans with AI-powered scheduling and resource suggestions

Get intelligent insights on potential delays and receive suggestions to get projects back on track

Collaborate in real time through Teams and other Microsoft 365 tools

Visualize project timelines and resource usage with customizable Gantt charts and dashboards

Copilot limitations

Requires a Microsoft 365 ecosystem to get the most out of its AI capabilities

May feel too complex for small teams or simple projects

Copilot pricing

Custom pricing (via Microsoft Project Plan 1–5 tiers and Copilot add-ons)

Copilot ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 8/5 (200+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (11+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Forecast?

It’s like having a super helpful assistant that can tackle a wide range of tasks.

8. Motion (Best for AI-powered time blocking)

via Motion

Motion is another excellent project planning software. Its AI assistant automatically adds project tasks to my team members’ calendars and provides deadlines. This helps my team prioritize work and enhances accountability.

What I like the most about Motion is that it allows me to attach documents, spreadsheets, and images for each task, allowing me to manage all project details in one place. It also turns recurring projects into templates to improve work efficiency.

Motion best features

Categorize tasks and projects by adding labels for quick search

Get project task notifications on email or Slack

Automatically create a customized project schedule for the entire team

Block time for project tasks with automated scheduling

Motion limitations

Limited customization options for task and time management preferences

Sorting or recording projects within a workspace is difficult

Motion pricing

Individual: $34/month

Business Standard: $20/month per user

Business Pro: Custom pricing

Motion ratings and reviews

G2: 4/5 (90+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 3/5 (40+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Motion?

I like that it (Motion) prioritizes my to-do list for me. Easily reshuffles tasks and events based on unexpected fire drills at work. Calendar syncing allows for awareness of what I have going on and what I should be working on to stay on top of things.

9. Monday. com (Best for customizing project workflows)

via Monday.com

Monday. com is a visual project management tool that helps me manage my entire project portfolio. It provides an overview of all ongoing business projects so my team can make informed business decisions to scale our operations.

Monday also helps automatically generate tasks and provides a quick summary of tasks. The color-coded interface and customizable column types (status, timeline, priority) help my team stay aligned on the real-time progress of every task.

Monday. com best features

Create custom workspaces with drag-and-drop boards, columns, and views tailored to your specific needs

Assign tasks, add comments, share files, and set due dates all within one platform

Automate repetitive tasks and seamlessly integrate with your favorite tools to streamline workflows

Perform calculations and create data visualizations directly within your boards

Monday. com limitations

Even though Monday. com is feature-rich, it can take some time to learn how to navigate and use all its functionalities effectively

While Monday. com offers a free plan, its AI features are only available in paid plans

Monday. com pricing

Free

Basic: $9/month per user

Standard: $12/month per user

Pro: $19/month per user

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Monday. com ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (12000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (5000+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Monday. com?

It’s a quick platform to adapt to – all a new user really needs to do is pay attention to notifications – so that allows for fast adoption and a minimum of resistance from new users. The built-in dashboards are highly useful and deliver actionable information.

10. OneCal (Best for project time management)

via OneCal

Even though OneCal is not entirely a project management software, it helps with time management and improving productivity. OneCal is a smart calendar tool that I use to automate tasks like setting meetings, scheduling project task reminders, and blocking time off for important tasks.

It helps sync and view all calendars so you can easily connect with your team, clients, and vendors and track project deadlines.

OneCal best features

Integrate seamlessly with Google Calendar, Outlook, and iCloud Calendar

Share OneCal booking links to allow others to easily set up meetings with you and avoid scheduling conflicts

Allocate specific time blocks for different tasks or activities to improve productivity

Synchronize events between multiple calendars, ensuring that changes in one calendar reflect across all others in real time

OneCal limitations

The free version offers limited features

Slight delays in syncing across platforms, which can be inconvenient when you’re trying to make last-minute changes

OneCal pricing

Starter: $6/month per user

Essential: $12/month per user

Premium: $30/month per user

OneCal ratings and reviews

G2: Not enough reviews available

Capterra: Not enough reviews available

What are real-life users saying about OneCal?

With all seven calendars cross-syncing, if an employee/customer/client at one of the domains looks at my availability, it is always up to date. Additionally, OneCal has a unified dashboard where I can see my availability cleanly, efficiently, and in one spot.

Try ClickUp: The Ultimate AI Project Management Tool

Using AI project management tools can feel overwhelming initially because of automation and customization features. However, finding the right AI project management software can help you achieve your goals faster and more efficiently.

Speaking about the right AI project management tool, you must try ClickUp.

Its powerful AI assistant, ClickUp Brain, can streamline all your tasks based on priorities, provide real-time insights into project progress, and automate workflow.

If you’re ready to take project management to the next level, sign up for free on ClickUp today.