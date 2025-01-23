A termelékenység javítását szolgáló 15 legjobb AI feladatkezelő alkalmazás

Ready to unlock the full potential of AI-driven task management?

AI Task Managers are transforming the way we work by boosting efficiency in completing tasks and projects by 53%! No wonder the AI task manager market is expected to grow to $10 billion by 2032.

In this blog, we explore the top AI task managers designed to help you manage tasks and execute projects with unparalleled efficiency.

⏰ 60-Second Summary AI task managers boost productivity by automating tasks, managing priorities, and providing personalized insights. ClickUp (Best for AI-powered task management and collaboration)

Taskade (Best for AI-powered automations of project & task management)

Motion (Best for automated task scheduling and prioritization)

Todoist (Best for simple AI-enhanced personal task management and reminders)

TimeHero (Best for task planning with deadline-focused AI tools)

Notion (Best for customizable AI-powered workflows and knowledge management)

Reclaim AI (Best for smart time blocking and work-life balance optimization)

Asana (Best for large teams needing AI-powered project tracking at scale)

Wrike (Best for task management with custom workflows and real-time tracking)

Clockwise (Best for intelligent meeting scheduling and calendar optimization)

Monday (Best for AI-driven project customization and team collaboration)

Scheduler AI (Best for setting deadline reminders and keeping your schedule organized)

Otter. ai (Best for task extraction and meeting management from transcripts)

Trevor AI (Best for real-time calendar integration with task lists)

Trello (Best for AI-powered visual task management with drag-and-drop boards)

What Should You Look for in an AI Task Manager?

The primary function of a task management tool is to help you manage complex tasks. But thanks to AI implementation, such tools now do a lot more than that.

So, here are some key features you should seek in an AI task manager:

Task automation features: Go for a tool that Go for a tool that automates repetitive tasks , like scheduling, reminders, etc. This will free up your schedule, enabling you to focus on the most important activities only 🧐

Task prioritization features: Look for a tool that Look for a tool that prioritizes tasks in order of urgency, importance, deadlines, etc. This will help you create a solid to-do list for the day and avoid negligence 😌

Customizable workflows: Pick a tool that adapts to your task management style. For instance, if you prefer visualizing tasks through a Kanban board, the software should support this feature 🫡

Natural language processing: Choose a tool with NLP capabilities. This will reduce manual input, helping you create and Choose a tool with NLP capabilities. This will reduce manual input, helping you create and assign tasks through voice commands 🔉

Collaboration features: Look for a tool that lets you collaborate with other team members. This facilitates the sharing and implementation of actionable suggestions 🧑🏻‍🤝‍🧑🏻

Data security: Go for AI task manager apps with robust data security standards and protocols. This helps avoid cybersecurity threats, keeping your crucial data safe and secured 🔒

Third-party integration: Pick a tool that seamlessly integrates with other project management tools and software in your workflow. This makes managing tasks more effortless 🤝🏻

The 15 Best AI Task Managers to Use

Here are 15 top task manager apps that leverage the power of AI to help you manage and assign tasks to redefine your routine:

1. ClickUp (Best for AI-powered task management and collaboration)

ClickUp has solidified its position as the ultimate task management platform for individuals, professionals, and teams. It’s not just a task manager; it’s the everything app for work that breaks down workflows into communicable silos and keeps teams on track with powerful AI-driven advanced features.

With features like ClickUp Tasks and ClickUp Brain, the platform empowers users to manage their time effectively, automate mundane tasks, and foster seamless collaboration within a single interface when tackling complex projects.

Explore ClickUp Tasks Create mind maps, checklists, to-do lists, etc. , to stay aligned with every task in a project with ClickUp Tasks

Every task management cycle starts with planning. You need to visualize available resources, chalk out the scope of the project, deliverable timelines, etc. ClickUp Tasks simplifies this process.

It gives you a consolidated view of all your ongoing and future projects, allowing you to plan more effectively. Use it to automatically assign tasks, set priorities, check progress, etc. Shift between views—from list to board and sometimes calendar—to ensure everything aligns with your plan.

ClickUp Tasks also lets you create to-do lists and mind maps for advanced task tracking and team collaboration.

Use ClickUp Brain ’s advanced AI features to auto-schedule tasks, summarize their details, adjust dependencies, and get detailed analytics!

Moreover, since Brain works like an in-suite neural network, it connects all your teams, resources, projects, etc. , and minimizes the chances of lapse.

So, if you need the most comprehensive AI task management tool, look no further—ClickUp is your answer!

ClickUp best features

ClickUp limitations

New users might face a learning curve

ClickUp pricing

Free Forever

Unlimited: $7/month per user

Business: $12/month per user

Enterprise: Contact for pricing

ClickUp Brain: Add to any paid plan for $7 per member per month

ClickUp ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (9,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (4,000+ reviews)

This Capterra user likes ClickUp’s task management features for its ease and organization:

ClickUp has been a game-changer for managing the tasks involved in completing client work. I needed a tool to organize tasks instead of keeping everything in my head, and Excel just wasn't cutting it. ClickUp has proven to be an effective and user-friendly solution for my business.

ClickUp has been a game-changer for managing the tasks involved in completing client work. I needed a tool to organize tasks instead of keeping everything in my head, and Excel just wasn’t cutting it. ClickUp has proven to be an effective and user-friendly solution for my business.

2. Taskade (Best for AI-powered automations of project & task management)

via Taskade

If you’re looking for a comprehensive task management tool, Taskade is an excellent option.

The platform advertises itself as a unified workspace, and rightly so. Whether you want to organize tasks, generate detailed notes, or brainstorm ideas—Taskade lets you do everything backed by the power of AI.

It also gives you your very own AI Team, with whom you chat and collaborate to expedite every task in your workflow.

Taskade best features

Visualize tasks flexibly with views like lists, boards, calendars, mind maps, and org charts

Streamline workflows using AI-generated task templates and smart automation tools

Manage tasks on the go with fully synchronized mobile, desktop, and web apps

Taskade limitations

Steep learning curve in understanding all the features involved

The free plan has limited features compared to other task managers

Taskade pricing

Free Forever

Taskade Pro: $10/month per user

Taskade for Teams: $20/month per user

Taskade ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 6/5 (50+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (60+ reviews)

One of Taskade’s biggest pros for users is its ease of use:

Overall I have a pleasant time using Taskade with my team and clients. It's easy to use, and navigate, and the Taskade AI was a game changer for me.

Overall I have a pleasant time using Taskade with my team and clients. It’s easy to use, and navigate, and the Taskade AI was a game changer for me.

3. Motion (Best for automated task scheduling and prioritization)

via Motion

Motion is among the ideal task management apps for beginners and professionals and centralizes everything in a tool.

With powerful automation features, it lets you schedule and prioritize tasks effectively. You also have the option to integrate your calendar to create recurring tasks, custom time windows, and detailed notes. The tool’s intuitive interface remains another plus point that wins over many new users.

Motion best features

Use AI to automate scheduling by arranging tasks based on priority and due dates

Organize tasks effortlessly with a time-blocking feature to plan your entire day

Track progress visually with real-time productivity analytics

Motion limitations

The app’s advanced features are only accessible online, hindering productivity in areas with poor internet connectivity

Some users have noted a lack of in-depth customization options

Motion pricing

Individual: $34/month

Business Standard: $20/month per user

Business Pro: Custom pricing

Motion ratings and reviews

G2: 4/5 (90+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 3/5 (40+ reviews)

4. Todoist (Best for simple AI-enhanced personal task management and reminders)

via Todoist

Next on the list of the best AI task managers is Todoist. With its range of cool features, this task management tool is ideal for managing both professional and personal life.

Two such features are the Quick Add and Todoist Karma. The Quick Add feature lets you capture and organize tasks through natural language commands. On the other hand, the Todoist Karma is an interactive, gamified solution that motivates users with points for completing tasks.

Todoist best features

Organizes tasks by projects and sub-tasks, letting you manage large workloads easily

Prioritize tasks with color-coded labels and filters to focus on the most important actions

Jumpstart your projects with 50+ built-in templates for different tasks

Todoist limitations

The free plan has restrictions on project limits and advanced functionalities like reminders

Users relying heavily on time management may need third-party integrations to track hours

Todoist pricing

Beginner: Free forever

Pro: $5/month per user

Business: $8/month per user

Todoist ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 4/5 (800 reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (2,500+ reviews)

For this user, Todoist’s simplicity is the best part of the tool. Here’s what they have to say:

It is a simple and quick task software. It is very simple to add tasks. The learning curve is also very easy compared to other task software. I use it every day, I can put something in it and have it remind me or show up in my task list days later.

It is a simple and quick task software. It is very simple to add tasks. The learning curve is also very easy compared to other task software. I use it every day, I can put something in it and have it remind me or show up in my task list days later.

via TimeHero

Time H ero is a unique task management tool designed to automate task scheduling and help prioritize tasks.

Its built-in AI automatically records and schedules tasks based on upcoming deadlines, which is immensely helpful when managing several complex projects simultaneously. The tool also flags delayed tasks and suggests ways to get them back on track.

Whether you’re an individual looking to manage your day or a team coordinating across complex workflows, TimeHero adapts to your needs and keeps you ahead of the curve.

TimeHero best features

Reschedule tasks in real-time with AI when priorities shift and ensure you stay on track

Tracks progress with detailed reports on time spent versus estimated time

Schedule recurring weekly tasks way before the deadline to give yourself flexibility

TimeHero limitations

Customizations of scheduling features are less flexible for highly specific workflows

There is no free plan tier for new users

TimeHero pricing

Basic: $5/month per user

Professional: $12/month per user

Premium: $27/month per user

TimeHero ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 5/5 (20+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (20+ reviews)

6. Notion (Best for customizable AI-powered workflows and knowledge management)

via Notion

Notion is a familiar name in AI task managers, and it makes sense why. Right from the user interface to the features, this tool has aced almost every factor that makes or breaks a task manager. With 100+ integrations, it also seamlessly incorporates into your workflow.

Moreover, Notion’s advanced machine-learning algorithms and built-in Notion AI make it a breeze to automate repetitive tasks, gain actionable insights, check project progress, and visualize tasks.

Notion best features

Use Notion AI to summarize notes, generate content, and create task to-do lists based on natural language commands

Design boards, calendars, lists, or kanban views according to your task management style

Offers a rich content editor for embedding multimedia, including images and videos

Notion limitations

Many might find its project management features to be limited

Despite some offline functionality, a stable internet connection is necessary for full usage

Notion pricing

Free forever

Plus: $10/month per seat

Business: $15/month per seat

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Notion AI: $10/month as an add-on to other plans

Notion ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (5,800+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (2,400+ reviews)

Notion’s ease of setup and functionality are two hit aspects among users:

Notion's ease of setup and functionality are two hit aspects among users:

Notion was very easy to set up and my team found the content and functionality very easy to adopt. It's the one place my team can find everything they need related to our business.

Notion was very easy to set up and my team found the content and functionality very easy to adopt. It’s the one place my team can find everything they need related to our business.

🔎 Did You Know? Notion’s customizable workspace is often compared to building with LEGO bricks! 🤭

7. Reclaim AI (Best for smart time blocking and work-life balance optimization)

via Reclaim AI

Looking for AI task managers that automate time blocking? We recommend Reclaim AI.

This Dropbox software visualizes your workflow’s daily or weekly tasks with a clear calendar view. As you glance through your to-do lists, its smart scheduling feature automatically creates time blocks for next week, ensuring no overlaps or last-minute blunders.

Moreover, the tool has a separate focus mode that minimizes interruptions and lets you focus on the task.

Reclaim AI best features

Automatically set buffer periods between meetings and tasks to prevent overbooking and reduce stress

Set recurring habits and incorporate them into your schedule with AI

Integrate with Google Tasks, Slack, and Asana to help you manage to-do lists

Reclaim AI limitations

No dedicated mobile apps that restrict on-the-go accessibility

Heavy reliance on Google Calendar may not suit users preferring alternative calendar services

Reclaim AI pricing

Lite: Free forever

Starter: $10/month per seat

Business: $15/month per seat

Enterprise: $18/month per seat (billed annually)

Reclaim AI ratings and reviews

G2: Not enough reviews

Capterra: Not enough reviews

8. Asana (Best for large teams needing AI-powered project tracking at scale)

via Asana

Asana needs no introduction. A well-known task management software with many advanced features, its best new addition is its AI task assistant, Asana AI.

It automates all your day-to-day manual activities—to-do list creation, task prioritization, resource allocation, etc. —so you can better manage your schedule. Tailor workflows for your team with custom fields and automation rules that match specific project requirements.

The tool also updates you to ensure no crucial task is missed.

Asana best features

Assign tasks to individuals and teams, helping track ownership and responsibilities

Understand dependencies to avoid delays by linking tasks and their completion order.

Access detailed reporting tools, offering insights into team performance and project status

Asana limitations

Extensive features require time to adapt to and use

Primarily, online functionality is restrictive in environments with limited internet connectivity

Asana pricing

Personal: Free forever

Starter: $10. 99/month per user

Advanced: $24. 99/month per user

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Enterprise+: Custom pricing

Asana ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 4/5 (10,600+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (13,100+ reviews)

While Asana has many pros, users specifically like its easy-to-navigate interface:

Asana's interface is easy to use and intuitive, which makes navigating the platform and performing specific tasks easier. Wide variety of functionalities: you can create and assign tasks, monitor task progress, collaborate in teams, and communicate with team members, among other things. This makes it an extremely versatile and useful tool for a variety of project types.

Asana’s interface is easy to use and intuitive, which makes navigating the platform and performing specific tasks easier. Wide variety of functionalities: you can create and assign tasks, monitor task progress, collaborate in teams, and communicate with team members, among other things. This makes it an extremely versatile and useful tool for a variety of project types.

9. Wrike (Best for task management with custom workflows and real-time tracking)

via Wrike

While mainly known for its project management solution, Wrike’s task management features are also handy.

If task prioritization is your core challenge, Wrike offers an intuitive dashboard that creates succinct to-do lists and essential tasks. Its AI-driven features assist in automating routine tasks, delivering actionable insights, and optimizing resource allocation, making it suitable for teams of all sizes aiming to boost productivity.

This AI task manager also simplifies collaboration with in-app tools that let you work with your team members on your current task. That’s not all—Wrike provides a wide range of proofing tools and templates to speed up your feedback process.

Wrike best features

Use Wrike’s AI-powered Work Intelligence feature to predict project risks and recommend task prioritization

Create item descriptions and comments with the GenAI capabilities

Track task progress visually with Kanban boards and workload views

Wrike limitations

The pricing tiers are expensive for small teams

Occasional performance issues occur when managing large-scale projects

Wrike pricing

Free Forever

Team: $10/month per user

Business: $24. 80/month per user

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Pinnacle: Custom pricing

Wrike ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 2/5 (3,700+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 3/5 (2,700+ reviews)

10. Clockwise (Best for intelligent meeting scheduling and calendar optimization)

via Clockwise

Scheduling is a massive part of task management. That’s where Clockwise comes in.

This AI assistant is designed to optimize your schedule by intelligently arranging meetings and tasks to maximize uninterrupted focus time. By analyzing your work patterns and preferences, Clockwise dynamically adjusts your calendar to reduce conflicts through personalized scheduling suggestions.

The best part about Clockwise is its ease of use. Whether you want to create tasks on your calendar or block time for a meeting, you don’t have to do any of it manually.

Clockwise best features

Track time spent on tasks to improve work habits and productivity

Automatically organize meetings and tasks to create substantial blocks of focus time

Find mutually convenient meeting times with team members while preserving individual focus periods

Clockwise limitations

Due to fundamentally being a scheduling app, the task management features are somewhat limited

The mobile app lacks all the various functionalities of the desktop version

Clockwise pricing

Free Forever

Teams: $6. 75/month per user

Business: $11. 50/month per user

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Clockwise ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (60+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (50+ reviews)

For this user, Clockwise’s customizability and integration stand out the best:

Clockwise is a great way to know specifically where your time is going. I really like the ability to custom code meetings based on criteria so your calendar becomes a one glance item to understand your time. I also greatly value the Slack integration so Slack auto-mutes during meetings and the ability to add blocks like lunch without a huge effort.

Clockwise is a great way to know specifically where your time is going. I really like the ability to custom code meetings based on criteria so your calendar becomes a one glance item to understand your time. I also greatly value the Slack integration so Slack auto-mutes during meetings and the ability to add blocks like lunch without a huge effort.

💡 Pro Tip: Think scheduling is not your cup of tea? Try the ‘Two-Minute Rule’! Start your day by doing tasks that take two minutes or less to finish. This minimizes buildup and keeps your schedule (and your mind) clutter-free!

11. Monday (Best for AI-driven project customization and team collaboration)

via Monday

If we had to suggest just one collaborative task management software for all types of teams, it would be Monday.

This task management tool leverages artificial intelligence to give you the best real-time collaboration experience. This eases several aspects of task management—from progress viewing to feedback giving.

Moreover, Monday also aligns with different project requirements and workflows, further facilitating the process.

Monday best features

Integrate with tools like Zoom and Slack to centralize communications and file sharing

Visualize project progress through timeline views and Kanban boards

Automate notifications to ensure all team members are updated on task statuses

Monday limitations

The paid plans need a minimum of three users and might be expensive for personal usage

There is a lack of deep reporting features for complex projects

Monday pricing

Free Forever (up to two users)

Basic: $12/month per user

Standard: $14/month per user

Pro: $24/month per user

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Monday ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (12,500+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (5,200+ reviews)

12. Scheduler AI (Best for setting deadline reminders and keeping your schedule organized)

via Scheduler AI

Although Scheduler AI is primarily a meeting tool, it also has features relevant to efficient task and project management.

Using them, visualize your schedule and add tasks at your convenience. Designed to engage with leads and clients proactively, it optimizes scheduling by integrating directly into popular messaging applications, reducing the need for back-and-forth emails.

If a task is nearing its due date, Scheduler’s smart AI will notify you in advance to ensure you don’t miss out on it. Apart from this, the software’s overall interface and ease of use are bonuses.

Scheduler AI best features

Set AI to act as an autonomous agent that initiates conversations, schedules and monitors meetings, and handles re-bookings

Seamlessly integrate with Customer Relationship Management (CRM) systems for better task prioritization

Personalize the scheduling assistant’s identity and communication style to align with your brand

Scheduler AI limitations

Prices plans are quite expensive compared to the typical AI task manager app

The number of third-party integrations is limited

Scheduler AI pricing

Co-Pilot Meeting Assistant: $50/month

Auto-Pilot Meeting Assistant: $500/month

Professional: $1,000/month

Scheduler AI ratings and reviews

G2: Not enough reviews

Capterra: Not enough reviews

13. Otter. ai (Best for task extraction and meeting management from transcripts)

Otter.ai is renowned for its real-time transcription capabilities, transforming spoken content from meetings and conversations into accurate text.

However, beyond transcription, Otter. ai enhances productivity by identifying and managing action items, making it a valuable tool for teams aiming to simplify workflows and ensure accountability in the planning process.

Otter provides the relevant task details whenever a team action plan is needed. Since the tool also integrates with most project management and collaboration tools, incorporating it into the workflow is also quite easy.

Otter. ai best features

Automatically identify and compile tasks discussed during meetings with the ‘My Action Items’ feature

Highlight key points, add comments, and assign tasks within the transcript, enabling immediate collaboration

Sort transcriptions by project or meeting, making it easy to find important notes

Otter. ai limitations

Otter. ai’s applications as a task management tool aren’t extensive

The accuracy of the transcription and understanding of tasks might vary

Otter. ai pricing

Basic: Free forever

Pro: $16. 99/month per user

Business: $30/month per user

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Otter. ai ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 4/5 (280+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 4/5 (80+ reviews)

Otter’s accuracy and real-time transcription feature has helped several users—like this one:

Using Otter has been a game-changer for my productivity. Its ability to transcribe meetings and notes accurately has saved me countless hours.

Using Otter has been a game-changer for my productivity. Its ability to transcribe meetings and notes accurately has saved me countless hours.

14. Trevor AI (Best for real-time calendar integration with task lists)

via Trevor AI

If you’re looking for a tool that helps you plan your daily tasks, Trevor AI might be the answer.

Its interactive software implements AI to organize, schedule, and manage task lists. Use it to plan your schedule, create a to-do list, or assign task duration to every activity on your list. Additionally, by integrating tasks with your calendar, Trevor AI optimizes efficient organization and enhances focus, making it ideal for individuals seeking to streamline their workflows.

The best part? Trevor’s easy-to-navigate user interface and robust third-party integrations.

Trevor AI best features

Enable easy scheduling by dragging and dropping tasks into the calendar

Provides task-specific reminders, helping users stay on track with due dates

Allows personalized work hours to create a schedule that aligns with individual preferences

Trevor AI limitations

There is a lack of collaborative features

Customization options offered by Trevor AI are less compared to others on the list

Trevor AI pricing

Free Forever

Pro: $6/month

Trevor AI ratings and reviews

G2: Not enough reviews

Capterra: Not enough reviews

15. Trello (Best for AI-powered visual task management with drag-and-drop boards)

via Trello

Last but never least, we’d like to include Trello on our list of AI task managers. Atlassian’s widely adopted project management tool employs a visual, card-based system to help teams manage tasks and workflows effectively.

With the integration of Atlassian Intelligence, Trello enhances its capabilities by offering AI-driven features that streamline task management and improve team collaboration. If you’re new to task management, use Trello’s expertly designed templates to get a headstart.

Trello best features

Enhance card descriptions and comments with AI-powered content generation, grammar correction, and brainstorming assistance

Customize workflows using Butler automation for repetitive tasks and actions

Integrate 200+ tools like Slack, Google Drive, and more for seamless workflows

Trello limitations

No advanced reporting and other task management features

Slow to load when dealing with a large number of tasks

Trello pricing

Free Forever

Standard: $6/month per user

Premium: $12. 5/month per user

Enterprise: $17. 50/month per user for 50 users (billed annually)

Trello ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 4/5 (13,600+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (23,200+ reviews)

Many users seem to like Trello for its ease of collaboration and organization—this review summarizes why:

I really like Trello because it's easy to work in a team, and it also allows me to quickly organize my projects. It's easy to implement, I didn't have any complications, and I use it frequently. Every time I start a project, I include it in Trello, give access to the people who will work on my project, and everyone begins to carry out their designated tasks and update each card in Trello, so I just have to enter Trello and see what everyone did without having to call them.

I really like Trello because it’s easy to work in a team, and it also allows me to quickly organize my projects. It’s easy to implement, I didn’t have any complications, and I use it frequently. Every time I start a project, I include it in Trello, give access to the people who will work on my project, and everyone begins to carry out their designated tasks and update each card in Trello, so I just have to enter Trello and see what everyone did without having to call them.

