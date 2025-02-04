RACI-táblázat példák és sablonok projektmenedzsmenthez

Clarifying project roles and responsibilities is critical if you wish to prevent project management-related issues such as schedule delays, scaling costs, and lower performance, just to name a few.

That’s when the RACI matrix, also known as the RACI diagram or the responsibility assignment matrix, comes into the picture. 🖼️

The RACI model helps map all of the stakeholders’ roles and responsibilities, bringing structure and clarity and engaging everyone from the team in successful project delivery so that miscalculations are out of the question.

Here’s why many people from the corporate world across various industries, from healthcare to construction, swear by RACI charts for project planning. 🙏

We’ve compiled some RACI matrix examples, templates, and best practices to help you get started.

What is a RACI Matrix Chart?

The RACI matrix is a simple approach to defining project roles and responsibilities that help produce desired outcomes.

This term is an acronym that stands for Responsible, Accountable, Consulted, and Informed. A RACI matrix in project management essentially describes the different roles assigned to team members involved in the project and details who does what.

The four roles in the RACI model

Responsible

This person is responsible for taking action and ensuring that the project’s tasks are being worked on.

Typically, this is a team member or a project manager who reports to an ‘A’. You can have more ‘R’s in a RACI, and some of them can also be involved in the decision-making process.

However, it is highly advisable not to blow things up out of proportion and over-assign the number of Responsibles in your responsibility assignment matrix.

Accountable

That’s someone who ensures all the responsibilities are assigned properly, approves or rejects work or decisions (basically, this person is a decision maker), and ensures that everything is successfully and timely delivered. According to the RACI matrix, there should be only one ‘A’.

Consulted

This is the expert the team consults about various topics and actions. This person, or multiple persons, provides feedback and evaluates so tasks can be performed.

Informed

Someone who should be updated on progress once everything is done and dusted but isn’t directly involved in the process. This person doesn’t contribute to making decisions or delivering tasks nor is consulted on any matter.

We know project management teams love abbreviations: PMP, KPI, SOW, and SME. The list goes on and on, but the RACI matrix chart makes it a breeze to scheme out key decisions, tasks, milestones, and roles.

Advantages of the RACI Chart Model

In large project management teams, where team members are distributed across multiple departments and reliant on other teams, it is kind of natural to suffer from role confusion.

In a situation like this, it’s up to a project manager or the leading project team to step up and make sure that every member of every team is well aware of what’s expected from them. Things can get even more challenging if the work is remotely managed and done. However, that’s when a simple RACI matrix comes to the rescue! 🚀

The RACI chart model provides many benefits:

It eliminates role confusion and confusion about who makes decisions (it could be that the Accountable or Responsible party is the decision-maker, so it should be made clear from the beginning)

It encourages teamwork and communication between everyone involved in the project, which leads to setting expectations straight

It prevents over and under-allocation of resources of a team member and ensures a smooth reallocation of resources when needed

It can guarantee that even in case of resource reallocation, no task is overlooked

By using it, you’ll streamline communications, eliminate conflict resolution, instill trust and ensure a high level of engagement

Ultimately, it improves project efficiency and saves time

It’s worth mentioning that RACI matrix examples can be created to manage any relationship, whether it be with customers, sponsors, VIP clients, internal users, suppliers, investors, executives, analysts, or government regulators.

That’s why this model ticks all of the boxes for both B2B and B2C businesses. ✅

RACI Matrix Compared With Other Models

RACI vs. DACI models

Here’s a comparison of the RACI and DACI frameworks:

Aspect RACI Framework DACI Framework Definition A responsibility assignment matrix that defines roles in a process or project A decision-making framework that clarifies roles in group decision-making Acronym Stands For Responsible, Accountable, Consulted, Informed Driver, Approver, Contributors, Informed Primary Focus Clarifies task ownership and responsibilities in a project Clarifies decision-making authority and involvement Used For Assigning roles and responsibilities in project management, process execution, and operations Streamlining decision-making processes in teams, product development, and business strategy Role of the Main Actor “Responsible” executes the task, while “Accountable” ensures completion “Driver” leads the decision-making process Decision-Making Authority The “Accountable” person has the final say The “Approver” has the final decision authority Collaboration Level Defines how different stakeholders contribute to execution Defines how different stakeholders contribute to decisions Best For Projects, workflows, and operational processes Product development, strategic initiatives, and high-stakes decisions Key Benefit Ensures clear task ownership, avoiding confusion in execution Speeds up decision-making and avoids bottlenecks in team decisions Potential Drawback May lead to ambiguity in decision-making if not properly defined Can slow down execution if too many contributors are involved in discussions

RACI is about task ownership, while DACI is about decision-making.

RACI vs. RASCI

Sometimes, teams on large or complex projects also use the RASCI model. This is an extended version of RACI, adding a role for support (Responsible, Accountable, Support, Consulted, Informed).

This model offers more flexibility by acknowledging supportive roles that aren’t directly responsible.

Like in the RACI matrix, the “Accountable” person still has the final say. Its potential drawback is that it can complicate role assignments if “Support” is overused or misunderstood.

When to Use the RACI Chart Model

The RACI matrix can be used for all things project management, from clarifying team member roles and tasks to eliminating confusion and stalled processes.

The great thing is that it is unbelievably flexible, and you can use it in any industry. 🤩

Here are some examples of RACI charts being helpful:

Role confusion typically gets in the way of progress and bogs down the approval process or when decisions are made seemingly arbitrarily, again, because of the lack of transparency around the roles

When authority, responsibilities, roles, and tasks are not clearly defined

When there is no clarity on who should be performing tasks, which either results in multiple people working on the same task or none of them working on the project tasks they should be working on

As an example, any project manager or product owner is somehow (wrongfully) seen as responsible for every little detail and the success of a project team in general.

The RACI chart takes the burden of these roles. It allows developers and designers to be responsible for their scope of work.

However, note that RACI is not the one-size-fits-all solution.

It works wonders with larger, complex projects that involve multiple stakeholders. On the other hand, it simply doesn’t cut it for smaller project management teams and fast-moving projects since it can only slow down the decision-making process and the project as a whole.

How To Create a RACI Chart Model

Before you actually start creating a RACI chart, take these factors into account:

Ideally, one person should have only one type of responsibility

The Accountable person should have the authority and be able to provide guidance and help with completing tasks

Assign a single Accountable party per deliverable

Every task should be associated with Responsible and Accountable roles, while it is not mandatory to ask for outside input if the task is not overly complex

Stakeholders should be informed even about minor changes and updates on the project

Now, here’s how to create a simple RACI chart:

Step 1. Define deliverables

Define and list the main project tasks that need to be completed and list them all on the left side of the RACI chart, one under another.

Do not include all of the project deliverables in the chart, or else you’ll go too granular and make it too complex to use and understand.

Step 2. Identify project roles

Identify members of the project team and their roles (Responsible, Accountable, Consulted, and Informed ) and add them to the top of the chart, one next to another.

For instance, you can go for something like this: project executive, project manager, business analyst, technical architect, and application developer.

Alternatively, you can specify roles by name. This is particularly useful since it clarifies who does what and if multiple stakeholders are assigned similar roles.

Step 3. Connect the dots

Now is the time to connect tasks and roles. ♻️

Assigning Responsible and Accountable per task is a must, while you should also think carefully about who needs to be Consulted and who is Informed about the deliverables.

Step 4. Resolve any conflicts if they occur

Ideally, one team member should be assigned to only a few responsibilities (two to three maxi).

If there are many empty cells, try reallocating resources (change Responsible to Consulted).

Also, if there are too many Accountable roles, this could slow down the decision-making process, so aim to have just one Accountable person per task.

Too many Cs can also cause delays for project managers since some under the consultant role can often be switched to Informed. Having no C and I roles usually points to a lack of communication within the team.

RACI Matrix Templates

When you need inspiration or guidance in building a RACI framework, ClickUp offers ready-to-use and editable RACI model templates.

ClickUp’s RACI Planning Template

Download This Template Assign roles and responsibilities with ClickUp’s RACI Planning Template

This is a Doc template with a chart that identifies and outlines the roles and responsibilities of team members in relation to project tasks. ClickUp’s RACI Planning Template helps you:

Assign clear responsibilities to each team member

Identify potential risks and areas of improvement

Ensure accountability in all areas of the project

Using this template, your team can stay organized and plan better together.

The RACI Matrix Template by ClickUp

Download This Template Avoid task-related miscommunication by clearly defining responsibilities with ClickUp’s RACI Matrix Template

The RACI Matrix Template from ClickUp is an effective way to stay on top of your projects and ensure that everyone knows their part in the process.

Use the Project Status View to easily keep track of the status of each project. The Project Leadership View will help you identify who is responsible for each task, while the Project Team View will help you assign tasks to members of the team.

RACI Model Use Cases at Work

The RACI matrix is widely used in modern workplaces to clarify roles and responsibilities, improve accountability, and reduce confusion. Here are some key use cases of RACI matrix examples:

1. Project management

Defines clear roles for team members in projects

Ensures accountability for project milestones and deliverables

Prevents role overlap and task duplication

Example A software development project may use RACI as follows: Responsible: Developers (write code)

Accountable: Project Manager (ensures project delivery)

Consulted: UX Designers, QA Engineers (provide input)

Informed: Senior Leadership (kept updated on progress)

2. Process optimization and standardization

Helps organizations streamline and document business processes

Ensures clear ownership of each step in a workflow

Reduces bottlenecks and role ambiguity

Example An employee onboarding process in HR may be based on the RACI framework in this way: Responsible: HR Specialist (executes onboarding tasks)

Accountable: HR Manager (ensures completion)

Consulted: IT, Finance (for system access, payroll setup)

Informed: New Hire, Team Lead

3. Cross-functional team collaboration

Clarifies responsibilities in complex teams (e. g. , marketing and sales alignment)

Reduces miscommunication when multiple departments are involved

Improves efficiency in product launches and strategic initiatives

ExampleHere is how roles may be defined for a new product launch involving marketing, sales, and engineering: Responsible: Marketing Team (creates promotional content)

Accountable: Product Manager (oversees launch strategy)

Consulted: Sales Team (provides customer insights)

Informed: Executives, Customer Support

4. IT and change management

Ensures smooth system implementations and process changes

Avoids confusion about who handles what during transitions

Reduces resistance to change by involving key stakeholders

Example A software upgrade in an organization could be divided as follows: Responsible: IT Team (executes the upgrade)

Accountable: IT Director (ensures completion)

Consulted: End Users, Security Team (give feedback on system impact)

Informed: All Employees (updated on changes)

5. Compliance and risk management

Helps define accountability for regulatory compliance

Ensures necessary consultation with legal or security teams

Reduces risk of non-compliance and penalties

Example A data privacy compliance process could have roles distributed as follows: Responsible: Data Protection Officer (ensures compliance)

Accountable: Chief Compliance Officer (owns the process)

Consulted: Legal, IT Security (provide legal & technical input)

Informed: All Employees (trained on data policies)

6. Customer support and service management

Clearly defines roles in customer service operations

Ensures timely issue resolution and accountability

Improves customer satisfaction and response times

Example Handling customer complaints in a SaaS company may take this shape: Responsible: Customer Support Reps (resolve tickets)

Accountable: Support Manager (ensures SLA compliance)

Consulted: Product Team (for technical issues)

Informed: Customers (updated on resolution status)

7. Mergers and acquisitions (M&A) integration

Ensures structured integration of teams and processes

Defines who leads different aspects of the transition

Minimizes disruption and enhances collaboration

Example A merger between two companies could see roles defined as shown: Responsible: Integration Team (executes merger steps)

Accountable: COO (oversees the integration)

Consulted: HR, Finance, IT (provide expertise)

Informed: Employees, Investors

8. Agile and DevOps teams

Clarifies responsibilities in agile workflows

Helps balance ownership in DevOps practices

Improves collaboration between development and operations teams

Example Roles in a continuous deployment process can be divided as shown: Responsible: DevOps Engineers (deploy and monitor updates)

Accountable: Engineering Manager (ensures smooth releases)

Consulted: QA Team, Security Team (validate code)

Informed: Developers, Business Teams

The RACI model is a versatile tool that ensures clarity, accountability, and efficiency across various functions in the modern workplace. Whether it’s project management, IT, compliance, or customer service, RACI helps teams work more effectively by eliminating role confusion.

RACI Matrix Examples in ClickUp

With ClickUp, it is easier than ever to create your ideal RACI matrix.

Let’s see how much flexibility ClickUp offers for creating RACI charts. We’ve created 5 sample RACI charts in ClickUp.

1. Simple RACI Chart in Doc View

RACI Matrix Example in ClickUp Docs

Here’s a perfect example of what we’ve explained above. ClickUp Docs can be used for making a RACI chart without overcomplicating things.

Stakeholders to the left, roles to the top and right. Jack, Sabrina, and Selena are Responsible for program management, Caroll is Accountable, Samatha is Consulted, and Ahmed is Informed.

It’s a great thing that there’s only one responsible person who holds the role of Accountable when it comes to program management. That’s the thing with campaign marketing, design, product marketing, data analysis, brand marketing, and customer success, too!

It’s also easy to spot that no resources are overallocated. Jack is the Responsible person for program management, brand marketing, and customer success while he is Accountable for campaign marketing, Informed for product marketing, and Consulted for Data Analysis.

2. Color-Coded RACI Matrix in List View

Color-coded RACI Matrix in ClickUp’s List view

ClickUp’s List View lets us go more into detail with the RACI chart. It also allows you to bring a pop of color to the whole concept to make sometimes dull project management more refreshing. 🌈

You can actually choose between various role colors. We used blue for Responsible, green for Accountable, and so on. It’s totally up to you to customize the table and roles to your liking.

Here, we also have slightly different positioning of roles and tasks. Project tasks are listed on the left, one under another, while names and responsibilities are located on the top and to the right (if you prefer this kind of visualization, that’s totally cool).

You can also see priority flags that can give everyone direction and point out tasks that need to be taken care of ASAP and the ones that can wait a little bit. 🚩

3. RACI Model in Table View

RACI Model In ClickUp’s Table view

ClickUp’s Table view allows getting more nitty-gritty with your RACI chart. Aside from seeing roles, tasks, and priorities, you can also track the status of each task from the chart.

Statuses are fully customizable; this is just an example of how you can name and color each.

4. RACI Chart Example Grouped by Status in ClickUp

RACI Chart Example Grouped By Status in ClickUp’s Table View

Within the Table view, ClickUp also lets you filter and group tasks by name, role, status, priority, etc.

This allows you to get more into the nitty-gritty details of your RACI chart and see which tasks are in progress, which ones are yet to be worked on, and which ones are completed.

5. RACI Roles in ClickUp Whiteboards

RACI Roles in ClickUp’s Whiteboard View

The ClickUp Whiteboard makes it easy to visualize tasks, roles, and roles separately, all with a touch of color.

It ensures that everyone works as a team, leaving practically no room for conflicts or low morale.

Best Practices For Using RACI Charts

Creating a RACI or responsibility matrix effectively ensures clarity in roles and responsibilities. Here are some best practices to follow:

1. Clearly define the scope

Identify the process, project, or workflow that requires a RACI chart and set clear objectives to ensure it aligns with business goals. Keep it focused to avoid unnecessary complexity.

2. Identify all key activities and tasks

List all tasks, decisions, or deliverables that require role assignments. Ensure tasks are specific and actionable, not too broad or vague

Example: Instead of “Manage project,” use “Define project scope,” “Approve budget,” or “Monitor progress”.

3. Define and list stakeholders

Identify all roles that will be involved in the process (teams, individuals, departments). Use roles or job titles instead of names to ensure scalability.

Example: Use “Marketing Manager” instead of “John Doe. ”

4. Assign RACI roles thoughtfully

Each role in the matrix must have a clear, distinct responsibility.

Each task should have exactly one “Accountable” person to avoid confusion

Minimize the number of “Consulted” roles to streamline decision-making

Balance responsibilities to prevent overloading a single person or team

Remember, too many “Accountable” or “Consulted” roles will slow execution.

Review the chart with all key stakeholders to ensure accuracy and address any role conflicts or overlaps. Secure buy-in from leadership and team members.

6. Keep it simple and easy to read

Avoid overcomplicating the responsibility matrix with excessive details. It must be accessible to all stakeholders and easy for anybody to understand.

Use color-coding or formatting for better visibility

✅ Here’s an example RACI format:

Task Responsible (R) Accountable (A) Consulted (C) Informed (I) Define project scope Project Manager Sponsor Stakeholders Team Members Approve budget Finance Lead CFO Project Manager Department Heads Develop marketing strategy Marketing Team Marketing Director Sales Team Executives

Update the RACI chart as the project evolves.

Reassess roles during team changes, new priorities, or workflow shifts. Keep it aligned with real-world responsibilities

8. Communicate and train teams

Ensure everyone understands their role and how RACI applies to them.

Train new employees on how to use RACI effectively and encourage teams to refer to the RACI chart when in doubt.

9. Use the RACI chart as a living document

Integrate the RACI matrix into project documentation, meetings, and workflows for better execution.

Who Benefits From Using a RACI Chart?

Project Managers

A RACI chart is a useful tool for project managers who need to track the various tasks and roles associated with a project. By tracking these roles, it helps to ensure that everyone involved in the project is held accountable for their individual tasks.

Business Leaders

A RACI chart is also useful for business leaders who need to clearly define the roles and responsibilities of each team member. This chart can also be used to identify gaps in roles and responsibilities and help develop an effective plan for allocating resources accordingly.

RACI to Project Success With ClickUp!

The RACI acronym is useful for defining roles and responsibilities—it provides more than a clear outline, so your job is to ensure that work and responsibilities are fairly allocated. It also describes the project tasks that need to be completed in advance to eliminate confusion and bottlenecks.

Now that you’ve seen these RACI matrix examples, it’s your turn to try it for yourself! Load one of the templates, like the ClickUp RACI template, customize it to your liking, and start delegating tasks and responsibilities more effectively.

But that’s not all you can use ClickUp for. With collaborative whiteboards, AI assistance, 15+ custom views, goal tracking, knowledge management, communication, and task management all together, ClickUp is the only project management tool you need. Try the Free Forever Plan today.

