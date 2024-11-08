A legjobb ingyenes RACI-táblázat sablonok Excelhez [+5 alternatíva]

Working on projects with multiple stakeholders is no easy task. Between handling project deliverables, timelines, and other variables, it’s easy to lose focus on roles and responsibilities.

Fortunately, this is where RACI charts come into play as assistive tools. They implement the RACI model—Responsible, Accountable, Consulted, and Informed—to outline exactly who is responsible for what and promote smoother collaboration.

Whether working on a small project or juggling a large team, using RACI chart templates in Excel makes tracking tasks and driving efficiency easier.

Let’s explore some free templates for RACI charts that help with stakeholder management, resource planning, team accountability, and more.

What Makes a Good RACI Chart Template?

The primary objective of RACI charts is to define roles and keep the project on track. As such, an ideal RACI chart template should include the following components:

Clarity of roles : It should leave no ambiguity while defining who’s responsible, accountable, consulted, and informed for each task to maintain : It should leave no ambiguity while defining who’s responsible, accountable, consulted, and informed for each task to maintain team accountability

Real-time updates : It should allow and display quick modifications and updates to align with changing team roles and project tasks

Visualization : It should sport a clean, easy-to-understand layout, allowing stakeholders to understand their roles and responsibilities at a glance

Compatibility : It should integrate smoothly with other tools for project management, : It should integrate smoothly with other tools for project management, resource planning , schedule management, etc.

Customization : It should be customizable to adapt to different industries, projects, team sizes, structures, and roles

Flexible scalability: It should keep up with changing team composition, scale across multiple departments, and accommodate additional tasks and participants

7 RACI Chart Templates Available for Microsoft Excel

Given the tabular nature of the RACI diagram, using Excel (or Google Sheets, for that matter) for its rows x columns layout makes it an effective tool for those just getting started.

To help you with it, here are seven free RACI matrix templates for Excel:

1. Excel RACI Matrix Template by ProjectManager

via ProjectManager

This no-frills RACI template by ProjectManager simplifies project management by offering a clear and organized framework to assign team members well-defined roles and responsibilities.

This free RACI matrix template contains pre-filled columns to help you get started, and color coding helps you quickly identify roles. Adjust the values to optimize stakeholder management and communicate everyone’s role in the project.

📌 Why you’ll love it

Simplifies collaboration through clearly defined roles and responsibilities

Set up is faster due to pre-filled columns and pre-configured color coding

Integrates with the ProjectManager software for real-time collaboration

🎯 Ideal use cases Suitable for larger project teams or projects with multiple stakeholders spread across departments

Supports teams that are transitioning from manual Excel sheets to cloud-based project management platforms like ProjectManager

2. Excel RACI Matrix Template by ExcelDownloads

via Excel Downloads

The free RACI matrix template by ExcelDownloads has a straightforward yet adaptable design.

Its greatest strength lies in its flexibility, with customizable fields that allow you to configure it according to the specific needs of your project tasks or team members.

Whether you’re managing a small project or a large project team, the visual nature of the resulting RACI matrix offers a discernible breakdown of responsibilities.

📌 Why you’ll love it

Provides an intuitive framework for quick understanding of project roles and responsibilities

Clarifies role with color-coding for each RACI matrix category

Grants visibility by highlighting gaps in team member roles of responsible

🎯 Ideal use cases Best suited for small or medium-sized teams working in an agile environment where visual role tracking is crucial to keeping the project on track

Works well for applications across different industries

3. Excel RACI Chart Template by Stakeholdermap. com

This RACI matrix template by Stakeholder. com is designed for managing internal and external stakeholders for project management in the Excel environment.

The RACI matrix’s minimalist design makes it more intuitive and easy to use, allowing you to focus on rapid planning. At the same time, it features deep functionality for effective roles and responsibilities mapping across different project phases.

📌 Why you’ll love it

Supports granular stakeholder mapping for projects with multiple team members and clients

Enables quick identification of RACI assignments—Responsible, Accountable, Consulted, and Informed—in a minimal layout

Supports project management on Excel through native integration

🎯 Ideal use cases Perfect for projects or industries with high stakeholder involvement, such as event planning, web development, etc. , where project managers have to stay focused on delivering to expectations

4. Excel RACI Matrix Template by Vertex42

via Vertex42

If you’re looking for a RACI matrix template that balances polished aesthetics with in-depth functionality, your search ends here.

This highly flexible and customizable template by Vertex42 is ideal for complex projects requiring precise and unambiguous assignment of RACI roles. Pivot using this RACI chart template for client-facing reports, allowing them to gain insights into the project roles and responsibilities.

📌 Why you’ll love it

Permits extensive customization of project tasks, roles, and responsibilities

Offers clear, structured RACI roles for large teams

Maintains project task progress and accountability at individual levels with detailed role breakdowns

🎯 Ideal use cases Best for corporate project managers who need a professional RACI chart template for internal tracking and client reporting

5. Responsibility Assignment Matrix Assignment by TeamGantt

via TeamGantt

Use this free RACI template by TeamGantt to manage resources effectively. The template works well with the TeamGantt platform, offering a two-pronged mechanism for effective project management that blends assigning roles with tracking time using a Gantt Chart.

The RACI matrix sports a user-friendly design that allows you to effortlessly juggle multiple tasks while ensuring everyone knows their roles and responsibilities and can act within a stipulated period.

📌 Why you’ll love it

Ensures every team member stays focused while achieving goals on time

Combines time tracking with taking ownership at work to simplify large projects

Integrates responsibility mapping into Gantt chart timelines across project phases

🎯 Ideal use cases Best suited for team members operating on tight deadlines and resources

Typical use cases include event management, construction projects, product development, etc

6. Excel RACI Matrix Template by HubSpot

via Hubspot

HubSpot’s free RACI template is designed for cross-functional collaboration among heterogeneous team members. To ensure everyone is on the same page, the RACI chart features a clean, intuitive interface with a simple drop-down box to clarify the manager’s or team’s roles.

Such features make it easier for project managers to adapt rapidly to dynamic conditions.

📌 Why you’ll love it

Clarifies RACI roles and responsibilities in a sleek and easy-to-use interface

Scales according to varying team or project conditions

Integrates seamlessly with existing HubSpot tools

🎯 Ideal use cases Ideal for preparing an action plan for business operations like sales and marketing

Also suited for streamlining cross-functional collaboration across departments and rapidly scaling startups for successful project completion

7. Excel RACI Template by RACI Charts

via RACI Charts

This no-frills RACI model template by RACI Charts clarifies roles and responsibilities within a project. Its simple, easy-to-read design is perfect for anyone—whether you’re an experienced project manager or just starting with a RACI chart.

Its greatest strength lies in its flexibility, as it allows you to customize the RACI chart depending on the project complexity and the number of stakeholders involved, among other variables.

📌 Why you’ll love it

Allows quick and easy customization to meet project requirements and complexities

Provides flexibility in assigning roles to every team member and increases accountability

Offers an intuitive, user-friendly design for easy use and quick setup

🎯 Ideal use cases Best for startups and smaller teams who need a flexible and easy-to-use RACI template for managing internal and external stakeholders’ responsibilities

Also works well for skill development and familiarization with the RACI model

Limitations of Using Excel for RACI Charts

Although there’s no dearth of options when finding a RACI chart template, Excel has certain limitations that hinder its use.

Here’s an overview:

No real-time collaboration: Unless you’re using Google Sheets or Microsoft 365, Excel does not have any real-time collaboration capabilities. That’ll make it harder to update roles and responsibilities concurrently, resulting in delays, confusion, and version control issues

Limited visualization options: Excel is great for organizing data and color-coding cells. But that’s about it. You won’t get the advanced visualization features you’d get for some project management software. Such opacity makes it harder for stakeholders to understand the project structure at a glance

Requires manual updates : Excel has little to no automation features. You’ll have to update all roles and responsibilities manually. This increases project risks, especially when it’s crucial to make the : Excel has little to no automation features. You’ll have to update all roles and responsibilities manually. This increases project risks, especially when it’s crucial to make the responsible vs. accountable distinction right at the outset

Limited scalability: Your RACI chart should grow with your project and team. However, for Excel, this growth faces challenges as the spreadsheets become harder to navigate and cumbersome

Alternative RACI Chart Templates

From the above, it’s clear that Excel isn’t the best pick for your RACI matrix unless you have very basic requirements. A project manager should look for non-Excel ACI alternatives that will sustain outstanding results in the long run.

Enter ClickUp.

The platform is a full-featured productivity suite that allows you to assign tasks, appoint a responsible team member, maintain transparency through two-way communication, and more.

It’s highly versatile, so you can transform the platform into your own RACI matrix! Here’s a selection of some templates to get you started.

1. ClickUp RACI Matrix Template

Download This Template Streamline your teams’ roles and responsibilities with ClickUp’s RACI Matrix Template

The ClickUp RACI Matrix Template offers a clear and customizable layout for managing your team’s roles and responsibilities.

Use this RACI chart template to define who is responsible, accountable, consulted, and informed for each task. This improves transparency and clarity and lays a solid foundation for better project oversight and accountability.

📌 Why you’ll love it

Brings everyone on the same page regarding roles and responsibilities

Assigns clear ownership of each task to increase accountability

Keeps team members informed and involved to strengthen collaboration

Adapts to your project requirements

🎯 Ideal use cases Ideal for projects where maintaining task ownership and clear lines of communication is essential, such as marketing campaigns and product development

2. ClickUp RACI Planning Template

Download This Template Use the ClickUp RACI Planning Template to plan projects with precision

As the name suggests, the ClickUp RACI Planning Template helps with project planning and resource management. This RACI matrix simplifies role assignments for every task and strengthens communication across departments and stakeholders.

Visualizing roles alongside project timelines enables the project manager to steer the project in the right direction and maintain accountability among team members.

📌 Why you’ll love it

Streamlines role assignment for every task and avoids any ambiguity or overlaps

Simplifies role distribution with a clear layout of the RACI acronym

Adapts to changing team size or structure and project complexities

Monitors accountability amongst project team members in real-time

🎯 Ideal use cases Excellent for fast-paced environments or large-scale projects

Supports coordination and offers clarity in multiple projects or cross-functional teams where team members may have combined roles, like retail

3. ClickUp Project Management Roles and Responsibilities Template

Download This Template Organize project roles effectively with ClickUp’s Project Management Roles and Responsibilities Template

The ClickUp Project Management Roles and Responsibilities Template is designed for detailed project management.

This RACI template clearly outlines the roles and accounts for each task. It breaks down the project task and team into smaller and more manageable activities and project sub-teams. This work breakdown structure identifies the person responsible, accountable, consulted, and informed to keep your project moving seamlessly.

📌 Why you’ll love it

Defines roles clearly and easily across each project phase and informs all stakeholders

Tracks roles as the project progresses and prevents any specific task from obstructing progress

Ensures accountability with a detailed overview of RACI roles

Updates effortlessly and in real-time in response to changing roles and tasks

🎯 Ideal use cases Best suited for complex projects with multiple team members, such as product development. In such cases, there is greater stress on defining roles clearly to prevent costly misunderstandings

4. ClickUp Roles and Permission Matrix Template

Download This Template Establish clear role-based access controls with the ClickUp Roles and Permissions Matrix Template

Use the ClickUp Roles and Permission Matrix Template to manage user roles and permissions across multiple departments. The RACI template offers a logical framework for tracking who has access to a particular task or information. This helps maintain data confidentiality and security without hampering collaboration.

📌 Why you’ll love it

Organizes roles and permissions from different teams in a singular place

Maintains project security by limiting access based on roles

Improves clarity around everything team members have access to

Simplifies updating roles and permissions as they evolve

🎯 Ideal use cases Ideal for projects involving sensitive data or role-based access to ensure that the right people have access to the right information. Think of industries like banking, healthcare, and cybersecurity

5. ClickUp Responsibility Assignment Matrix Template

Download This Template Simplify role assignment with ClickUp’s Responsibility Assignment Matrix Template

The ClickUp Responsibility Assignment Matrix Template deconstructs task management into smaller, manageable subtasks.

This breakdown allows project managers to assign clear responsibility for all elements with controlled granularity. The RACI matrix helps maintain responsibility and accountability while ensuring no overlaps or missed assignments.

📌 Why you’ll love it

Visualizes task responsibility by defining it clearly across departments and team members

Avoids redundancy by appointing only one responsible person per task

Improves team efficiency through dynamic resource allocation and workload balancing

Helps track progress through an overview of who’s doing what

🎯 Ideal use cases Great for small and medium-sized businesses where the project leadership needs a simple tool to smooth operations and gain visibility into task responsibilities

6. ClickUp Job Responsibility SOP Template

Download This Template Set expectations and standardize job responsibilities with the ClickUp Job Responsibility SOP Template

Customize the ClickUp Job Responsibility SOP Template to establish standard operating procedures for documenting job responsibilities.

Managers can use it to provide feedback on all job titles’ baseline expectations, tasks, and deliverables. Communicating these values explicitly helps employees immediately understand what is required of them.

📌 Why you’ll love it

Establishes clear guidelines for every role, reducing the need for constant clarification

Standardizes job responsibilities across teams to maintain consistency

Strengthens training and capacity building initiatives for new and existing employees

Updates easily when employees change roles and titles

🎯 Ideal use cases Best suited for HR departments and team leaders who are required to standardize job responsibilities

This RACI template is handy when onboarding new hires or helping internal talent ease into new roles

7. ClickUp Role-Based Access Control Matrix Template

Download This Template Manage role-based permissions using the ClickUp Role-Based Access Control Matrix Template

The ClickUp Role-Based Access Control Matrix Template helps manage role-based access within a project, organization, or external resources.

The RACI matrix makes it easier for project managers to assign and monitor permissions based on stakeholders’ roles. For instance, the tech lead would have more information than a freshly recruited SDE.

📌 Why you’ll love it

Maintains security throughout the project by controlling access levels efficiently

Ensures that only authorized personnel can view or edit certain tasks

Improves transparency by clarifying what each person can (and cannot) do

Keeps access information up-to-date and makes adjustments with changing roles

🎯 Ideal use cases Perfect for larger organizations or teams

Use it in cases where you need to tightly control role-based access, such as in web or app development

Supercharge Your Project Tasks With ClickUp

Creating a RACI matrix significantly improves team accountability and collaboration. It prepares your team to experiment with more actionable decision-making tools, like the DACI framework (an abbreviation for ‘Driver, Approver, Contributor, Informed), which provides greater clarity surrounding roles.

Whether you use RACI or DACI, one thing’s clear—choosing the right tool impacts the framework’s effectiveness. If you don’t want to be bogged down by Excel’s limitations, ClickUp is an excellent alternative with various templates to get you started. Sign up on ClickUp and prepare to take your project management skills to the next level!