10 reMarkable 2 alternatíva és versenytárs 2025-ben

The joy of writing on paper is great, but it has more disadvantages than benefits, at least as far as note-taking is concerned: What if your notes get lost? What if they get drenched or torn?

Then there’s the question of space and organization–you run out of pages, can’t organize them effectively, and there’s little flexibility if you need to share your notes, collaborate with others, or look up specific information.

E-ink tablets like reMarkable 2 are the perfect alternative.

The digital note-taker market is booming, and there are several contenders to reMarkable 2 that you can explore. Whether you crave color, more features, or just a different price tag, this guide delves into 10 of the best alternatives to reMarkable 2.

⏰ 60-Second Summary Traditional paper note-taking has limitations like loss, damage, and lack of organization. E-ink tablets like reMarkable 2 offer a digital alternative, with various contenders providing different features and price points Onyx Boox (Best for app flexibility)

Kindle Scribe (Best for Kindle ecosystem)

Kobo Elipsa 2E (Best for large display)

Fujitsu Quaderno A5 (Best for affordability )

iPad Air (Best for versatility)

MeeBook (Best battery life)

Supernote (Best for paper-like writing experience)

MobiScribe (Best glare-free display)

Rocketbook (Best for a reusable paper experience) .

Sony DPT-RP1 (Best for document management)

ClickUp (Best for comprehensive note-taking and organization): ClickUp transforms notes into actionable tasks, wikis, or collaborative agendas, enhancing productivity and ensuring nothing falls through the cracks : ClickUp transforms notes into actionable tasks, wikis, or collaborative agendas, enhancing productivity and ensuring nothing falls through the cracks

What Should You Look for in reMarkable 2 Alternatives?

Before diving into specific devices, consider the features most important to you:

Display: The e-ink display quality varies. Consider factors like resolution, responsiveness, and presence of a front light for reading in low light

Writing experience: If you like the pen-to-paper writing experience on reMarkable 2, then the natural pen feel, pressure sensitivity, and palm rejection will be crucial for you to evaluate

Features : Features like organization tools, note-to-text conversion, and cloud storage can simplify your workflow

Reading experience: If reading e-books is a priority, consider screen size, library integration, and font adjustments

Operating system: Android-based systems offer more app versatility, while closed systems prioritize security and focus

Pricing: reMarkable 2 sits at a premium price point. Do you need all its features or would a more budget-friendly option suffice?

10 Best reMarkable Tablet Alternatives

Now that you know what to look for in reMarkable 2 alternatives, let’s check out the top 10 options.

1. Onyx Boox

via Boox

Onyx Boox offers a range of e-readers and note-taking devices that run on Android 11. This allows for greater app flexibility compared to reMarkable 2. Popular options include the Note Air 3, Note Air 3 C, and Tab Ultra C Pro.

The devices support various note-taking and annotation features, such as the ability to write directly on PDFs and ebooks. You can also create and organize handwritten notes in various formats.

Onyx Boox’s best features

Get access to a wide range of apps for note-taking , reading, and organization

Choose from various display sizes to suit your needs

Leverage several pen options to cater to different writing styles and preferences

Onyx Boox limitations

The interface may be less intuitive for non-tech-savvy users

Onyx Boox pricing

Note Air 3: $399. 99

Note Air 3 C: $499. 99

Tab Ultra C Pro: $649. 99

Onyx Boox ratings and reviews

Amazon: 4. 1/5 (450+ reviews)

Best Buy: 4. 7/5 (700+ reviews)

2. Kindle Scribe

via Amazon

Combining the familiar feel of reading a physical book with a built-in pen for note-taking and annotation, Kindle Scribe caters to those who love the Kindle ecosystem and want a seamless way to capture ideas directly on their ebooks.

Compared to reMarkable 2, Kindle Scribe offers a deeper integration with the vast Kindle library, making it ideal for those who prioritize reading ebooks and taking notes within that ecosystem.

While reMarkable 2 offers a more versatile document management system and a wider range of pen options, it lacks the ease of note organization within ebooks.

Kindle Scribe’s best features

Read and annotate your Kindle library directly on the device

Improve your reading experience in low light

Enjoy ample writing space with a 10. 2-inch display

Kindle Scribe limitations

Focuses primarily on the Kindle ecosystem, with fewer third-party apps available

Certain advanced note-taking features require a separate subscription

Kindle Scribe pricing

$339. 99

Kindle Scribe ratings and reviews

Amazon: 4. 2/5 (5,700+ reviews)

Best Buy: 4. 6/5 (280+ reviews)

3. Kobo Elipsa 2E

via Rakuten Kobo

Kobo Elipsa 2E is a compelling option for those who prioritize a large display for reading and note-taking. The device is made with recycled ocean-bound plastic and magnesium alloy—an appealing option for the environmentally conscious.

Kobo Elipsa 2E offers a similar screen size to reMarkable 2 but trumps it in the reading experience. Kobo boasts superior e-reader features like built-in access to the Kobo ebook store, adjustable warm and cool ComfortLight Pro for night reading, and overdrive support for library ebook borrowing.

While reMarkable 2 offers a more pen-centric interface optimized for note-taking and sketching, Kobo Elipsa 2E prioritizes a comfortable reading experience with the ability to annotate and write notes directly on ebooks easily.

Kobo Elipsa 2E’s best features

Ensure a natural writing experience with a precise and responsive pen

Leverage various ebook formats and libraries

Write directly on eBooks and PDFs

Kobo Elipsa 2E limitations

Focuses on the Kobo ecosystem, with fewer third-party note-taking apps available compared to Android-based devices

Kobo Elipsa 2E pricing

$399. 99

Kobo Elipsa 2E ratings and reviews

Amazon: 4. 1/5 (130+ reviews)

Best Buy: Not enough reviews

4. Fujitsu Quaderno A5

via Fujitsu Quaderno Store

The Fujitsu Quaderno A5 is a digital note-taking device designed to replace paper notebooks and documents. It’s the second generation of their A5 model and successfully addresses a few shortcomings in their first iteration.

Fujitsu Quaderno A5 prioritizes affordability and practical note-taking features compared to reMarkable 2. It boasts functionalities like reusable templates and handwriting recognition for easy searchability.

Fujitsu Quaderno A5’s best features

Replicate the tactile experience of writing on paper with precise pressure sensitivity

Prioritize note-taking without distractions on a streamlined interface

Carry it around easily owing to its compact A5 dimensions

Fujitsu Quaderno A5 limitations

No email, web browsing, or audio recording capabilities

Fujitsu Quaderno A5 pricing

$549. 99

Fujitsu Quaderno A5 ratings and reviews

Amazon: 4. 1/5 (360+ reviews)

Best Buy: 4. 7/5 (400+ reviews)

5. iPad Air

via Apple

With coverage for accidental drops and a powerful processor, the iPad Air offers a versatile alternative to reMarkable 2, especially if you’re already invested in the Apple ecosystem.

In addition to its durability and processing power, one key technical feature of the iPad Air that makes it great for note-taking is its support for the Apple Pencil (2nd generation on some models).

iPad Air’s best features

Access a vast array of note-taking, organization, and creativity apps

Handle demanding tasks like note-taking with multiple apps open

Integrate effortlessly with iPhones, Macs, and other Apple products

iPad Air limitations

More expensive than most dedicated e-readers

While offering an optional note-taking app with Apple Pencil support, the display isn’t e-ink. This means that it may not be ideal for extended reading sessions due to eye strain

iPad Air pricing

64GB: Starts at $599

256GB: Starts at $749

iPad Air ratings and reviews

Amazon: 4. 8/5 (12,500+ reviews)

Best Buy: 4. 8/5 (26,300+ reviews)

6. MeeBook

via Amazon

The MeeBook P10 Pro offers a comfortable reading and writing experience. It doubles as a digital note-taking device with the versatility of a full Android tablet. This differs from reMarkable 2’s focus on a more minimalist note-taking experience.

The device runs on Android 11 and comes with Google Play Services pre-installed, allowing users to access a wide range of apps. It’s a budget-friendly alternative that lets you write naturally, with lines that get thicker or thinner depending on how hard you press.

MeeBook best features

Carry it around easily for taking notes on the go

Enjoy excellent battery life with moderate use

Choose from a range of formats, including PDF, EPUB, TXT, DOCX, MOBI, and even popular image and audio formats like JPG, MP3, and CBR

MeeBook limitations

Focuses on note-taking, with minimal e-reading capabilities and no app support

It may not be ideal for users who prefer a large writing surface

MeeBook pricing

Starts at $259

MeeBook ratings and reviews

Amazon: 3. 9/5 (100+ reviews)

Best Buy: Not enough reviews

7. Supernote

via Supernote

Supernote Nomad is designed to mimic the feel of writing on paper. It boasts an e-ink screen, a hard-tipped stylus, a note-organizing system, and documentation annotation. Its thin, lightweight design and fine-tipped stylus deliver a natural writing experience.

Unlike reMarkable 2’s glass screen, the Nomad paper tablet boasts a unique film that provides a satisfying ‘indent’ with each pen stroke, mimicking the tactile feedback of pen on paper.

While reMarkable 2 offers a simple folder system, Supernote Nomad allows you to create a digital notebook, folders, and subfolders for organized note-taking.

Supernote best features

Effectively annotate and mark up existing PDF documents

Convert handwriting to editable and searchable text

Speed up note-taking with customizable templates

Get support for over sixty languages

Link a Bluetooth keyboard for a distraction-free typing experience

Supernote limitations

Focuses on the proprietary note-taking app, with fewer third-party options

Supernote pricing

$299

Supernote ratings and reviews

Amazon: Not enough reviews

Best Buy: 4. 7/5 (190+ reviews)

8. MobiScribe

via MobiScribe

Compared to reMarkable 2, MobiScribe offers a more versatile device but with a smaller screen size.

MobiScribe goes beyond just being a note-taking device. It combines the benefits of a notepad, e-reader, and digital organizer in one. You can jot down ideas, store and read ebooks, and manage notes with folders.

The e-ink display mimics real paper for a comfortable, familiar writing experience. Plus, the glare-free feature makes it easy to use outdoors or in bright light.

The MobiScribe features a pressure-sensitive stylus that allows for natural writing and sketching on a glare-free, waterproof e-ink tablet. The device can also convert handwritten notes to digital text, making them easy to share and search.

MobiScribe best features

Write in six colors, similar to sticky notes , and make your sketches come to life

Experience less eye strain and better visibility when reading for long periods

Get support for 100+ languages

MobiScribe limitations

Web browsing is a challenge due to the absence of an in-built browser

Some users find it slow due to frequent glitches

MobiScribe pricing

Starts at $320

MobiScribe ratings and reviews

Amazon: Not enough reviews

Best Buy: Not enough reviews

9. Rocketbook

via Rocketbook

Rocketbook offers a unique hybrid approach, combining reusable paper notebooks with a digital connection. Unlike reMarkable 2’s e-ink display that you can’t physically erase, Rocketbook uses real paper that you can wipe clean and reuse.

You write on the pages as you would on a regular notebook. So, when you want to reuse a page, just wipe it clean with a damp cloth and get a fresh page.

Once you’re done with a page, you use the Rocketbook app to scan it. This smart notebook app can then send your notes to various digital destinations like Google Drive and Dropbox.

Rocketbook best features

Scan notes with the Rocketbook app to upload them to cloud storage or digital note-taking platforms

Choose from various pre-designed note-taking templates for different planning and organizational needs

Customize your color enhancement type in settings for optimal scanning

Rocketbook limitations

Relies heavily on the app for advanced features

The process of erasing and scanning each work session via the app on the phone can be tedious for frequent note-taking

Rocketbook pricing

Starts at $17. 99

Rocketbook ratings and reviews

Amazon: 4. 5/5 (50,000+ reviews)

Best Buy: 4. 3/5 (70+ reviews)

10. Sony DPT-RP1

via Sony

Sony DPT-RP1 is a digital paper device with a 13. 3-inch screen that closely resembles a standard letter-sized sheet.

The included stylus offers a pressure-sensitive tip that replicates the feeling of writing on paper, making note-taking and annotation a smooth experience.

This is similar to the reMarkable 2 stylus. While both aim for a natural feel, user reviews suggest the Sony DPT-RP1 might have a slight edge due to its nib design.

The Sony DPT-RP1 stylus also has a dedicated eraser button for precise erasing, unlike reMarkable2, which relies on a separate tool within the software.

Thanks to the Sony DPT-RP1’s e-ink display, which reflects light like real paper, reading and annotating documents for extended periods is easier on the eyes than on traditional tablets.

Sony DPT-RP1’s best features

Review documents on the go thanks to the ultra-lightweight design

Make detailed document markups with robust highlighting, underlining, and note-taking tools

Seamlessly transfer documents to and from your computer using Wi-Fi or Bluetooth for easy management and sharing

Store a large number of documents (around 10,000 PDFs) in the 16GB internal memory, keeping everything organized and accessible in one place

Sony DPT-RP1 limitations

Might not be ideal for artists seeking a digital sketchpad

The 16-shade limitation of e-paper makes some images or diagrams render oddly

Sony DPT-RP1 pricing

$656. 19

Sony DPT-RP1 ratings and reviews

Amazon: 3. 8/5 (350+ reviews)

Best Buy: Not enough reviews

Yet to find the perfect note-taking tool to replace reMarkable 2? We recommend ClickUp. Its robust suite of customizable features not only facilitates note creation and writing but also offers both AI-driven and manual organization options to suit your preferences.

📮ClickUp Insight: 37% of workers send follow-up notes or meeting minutes to track action items, but 36% still rely on other, fragmented methods. Without a unified system for capturing decisions, key insights you need may get buried in chats, emails, or spreadsheets. With ClickUp, you can instantly turn conversations into actionable tasks across all your tasks, chats, and docs—ensuring nothing falls through the cracks.

Whether you’re on the web or using mobile and desktop devices, ClickUp ensures seamless access across all platforms and devices. It integrates with over 1000 apps, ensuring you don’t have to keep switching platforms to access your notes.

Here are some features that make ClickUp an excellent alternative for note-taking:

1. ClickUp Docs

You can craft beautiful and insightful documents with a wealth of formatting options, intuitive nested structures, and integrated widgets with ClickUp Docs. Organize documents into folders and spaces for clear categorization and access management.

Create Intuitive Notes with ClickUp Docs Create beautiful Docs, wikis, and more—then connect them to workflows using ClickUp Docs

It also allows real-time collaboration, enabling multiple people to simultaneously work on the same document. This is useful for brainstorming sessions or taking shared meeting notes.

2. ClickUp Brain

ClickUp Brain is your virtual writing assistant that enhances your digital note-taking experience. It automatically transcribes meetings, turning spoken words into digital notes.

This saves you time and ensures you capture everything important without frantically writing everything down yourself.

Summarize task discussions and meeting activity from your ClickUp workspace using ClickUp Brain

Craft and refine your documents with insightful prompts and suggestions from the AI.

For example, ClickUp Brain can identify related tasks or connect notes to specific project stages and search for concepts or ideas within your notes, making them easier to find and use later.

Ask ClickUp Brain anything from your workspace and get instant, context-aware answers. Find out how in this explainer video.

3. ClickUp Notepad

Use ClickUp Notepad to take various kinds of notes and organize them within your workspace. Format your notes, convert them into actionable tasks, and stay organized with to-do lists on the go.

Quickly jot down notes, format with rich editing, and transform entries into trackable tasks with ClickUp Notepad

The best part? Notepad is easily accessible to everyone, regardless of technical expertise.

4. ClickUp Whiteboard

Try ClickUp Whiteboards for Free Collaborate and visualize your ideas on the ClickUp Whiteboards

ClickUp’s Whiteboard is a dynamic, visual collaboration tool that makes brainstorming and planning feel intuitive and interactive. When used on a tablet like the reMarkable 2, it becomes even more fun! Think fluid sketching, natural handwriting, and drag-and-drop organization with a paper-like feel. It’s the perfect blend of productivity and creativity, making project planning feel more like play.

5. Daily Notes Template

Do you wish there was a central hub for your daily brainstorms, fleeting ideas, and grocery lists so you could find them when you actually need them? ClickUp’s Daily Notes Template could be the perfect replacement for scattered sticky notes and numerous notebooks.

It includes custom statuses that make tracking and categorizing notes easier into ‘to-do’ and ‘done. ’

Download This Template Record key information and track tasks with the ClickUp Daily Notes Template

In addition to jotting down ideas and to-dos, you can track progress on their execution and ensure nothing gets lost in a sea of thoughts.

By turning notes into ClickUp Tasks with statuses, you can ensure follow-through on your ideas and to-dos. This makes your notes more than just a record; they become part of your actionable workflow.

You can use the structured template to:

Prioritize tasks and projects by importance and urgency

Set realistic goals and track progress

Keep important details or notes in one place

Improve communication and collaboration with team members

ClickUp best features

ClickUp limitations

New users note a steep learning curve due to a variety of features

ClickUp pricing

ClickUp ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (9000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (4000+ reviews)

Choosing the Right Note-Taking Solution

reMarkable 2 is great for jotting down ideas, but what if your notes could help you boost productivity? With ClickUp, you can take notes and turn them into action items, wikis, or collaborative agendas.

ClickUp keeps all your notes organized, searchable, and accessible from any device. Thus, you can steer clear of the limitations of reMarkable 2 and take your note-taking to the next level. Try ClickUp today!