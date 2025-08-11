11 Best Free Gantt Chart Software for Mac in 2026

You’d think by now that Gantt chart software for Mac would be easy to find. All one wants is a clean interface, smooth drag-and-drop, no weird browser hiccups or clunky downloads.

However, most tools still feel like they were designed with Windows in mind and then only barely adapted for macOS.

If you’re managing complex timelines and tight deadlines, you need something that works as smoothly as the rest of your Mac setup.

This list brings you the best Gantt chart tools built for Mac users. Let’s begin! 💪🏼

Top Gantt Chart Software for Mac at a Glance

Here are the best Gantt chart software for Mac compared.

Tool Best for Best features Pricing ClickUp All-in-one project management solution with native Mac supportfor individuals, mid-market companies, and large enterprises Flexible dependencies, AI assistance, automation, real-time syncing Free plan available; Customizations for enterprises GanttPRO Straightforward visual project planningfor small teams needing fast setup and clarity Drag-and-drop dependencies, portfolio view, PDF/Excel exports No free plan; Paid plans start at $9/month per user TeamGantt Collaborative team planning workflowsfor small to mid-size teams working in parallel Resource scheduling, team availability view, reusable project templates Free plan available; Paid plans start at $9/month per user Instagantt Simple Gantt chartsfor teams already using Asana Real-time Asana sync, baseline tracking, AI assistant, public snapshots, milestone visualization No free plan; Paid plans start at $12/month per user Microsoft Project Enterprise complexity managementfor large organizations with advanced needs Custom formulas, deep Microsoft Teams and MS Project integrations, Copilot, advanced baseline No free plan; Paid plans start at $10/month per user (billed annually) GanttProject Zero-budget project planning for startups, freelancers, and solo users Open-source tool, PDF/CSV export, task hierarchy, offline access Free ProjectManager Flexible multi-view project workflows for growing teams with varied preferences Kanban and task list view, executive dashboards, project version control No free plan; Paid plans start at $17/month per user Toggl Plan Simple timeline clarityfor small teams focused on visual planning Drag-and-drop timelines, view sharing, Toggl Track integration Free plan available; Paid plans start at $10/month per user nTask Comprehensive functionality on a budget for small to mid-sized cross-functional and software development teams Meeting scheduler, time tracking, nTask AI, risk management, expense tracking No free plan; Paid plans start at $4/month per user Smartsheet Visualization for spreadsheet-familiar teams at large enterprises Spreadsheet-style planning, dashboard reporting, integrations No free plan; Paid plans start at $12/month per user Wrike Agile workflow managementfor creative and project teams and agencies AI assistance, creative proofing, stakeholder and user feedback loops Free plan available; Paid plans start at $10/month per user

How to Choose Gantt Chart Software for Mac

Your Gantt chart software must have these key features to align with your project goals. 🧰

Offline functionality: Select software that supports offline access and syncing, so you can work on charts without internet disruptions

Intuitive interface: Seek a clean, user-friendly design that lets project management beginners also quickly Seek a clean, user-friendly design that lets project management beginners also quickly create Gantt charts

Collaboration tools: Opt for software with real-time task assignment, commenting, and file-sharing to keep your team connected and efficient

Task dependency management: Confirm that the tool displays task relationships and critical paths to avoid project delays

Customization options: Choose a Mac app that lets you adjust timelines, colors, and views to suit your project’s unique requirements

Integration capabilities: Pick a tool that integrates with apps like ClickUp, Google Drive, or Jira to enhance your workflow

🧠 Fun Fact: Gantt charts are named after Henry Gantt, who developed and popularized this project management tool between 1910 and 1915 to measure productivity and visualize project schedules.

The Best Gantt Chart Apps for MacOS

If you’re looking for powerful, reliable Gantt chart software that plays well with macOS, start here. 🏁

How we review software at ClickUp Our editorial team follows a transparent, research-backed, and vendor-neutral process, so you can trust that our recommendations are based on real product value. Here’s a detailed rundown of how we review software at ClickUp.

1. ClickUp (Best all-in-one project management solution with native Mac support)

Map your workflow with ClickUp Gantt Chart View Use the ClickUp Gantt Chart View’s drag and drop functionality to manage task completion effectively

ClickUp is the everything app for work that combines project management, documents, and team communication, all in one platform—accelerated by next-generation AI automation and search.

Using Gantt Charts in ClickUp

The ClickUp Gantt Chart View provides a clear and easy-to-navigate visual timeline for Mac users who appreciate simplicity.

For instance, a project manager leading a website redesign can create Gantt charts to break their project into phases like design, development, and testing.

They can then schedule tasks, assign them to other team members, identify dependencies, and adjust timelines as feedback rolls in. Depending on what they need, it’s easy to filter the charts by priority, due date, or assignees.

Get Free Template Launch projects quickly with ClickUp’s Simple Project Management Gantt Chart Template

If you prefer to launch projects quickly, the ClickUp Simple Project Management Gantt Chart Template eliminates the hassle of manual setup.

Break projects into four clear stages: Project Initiation, Planning, Execution, and Closure

Map work using prebuilt tasks with realistic timelines, dependencies, and milestones

Drag tasks to adjust durations, and add deadlines to track progress

View everything in relation to ‘Today’

For example, if you’re coordinating a branding refresh, this task management template clearly outlines key steps, including initial research, design, and approvals. Tasks are color-coded, milestones are marked with diamonds, and dependencies are linked with arrows.

AI-powered assistance

Get instant clarity on project deadlines and monitor progress with ClickUp Brain’s AI-powered insights

When details pile up and clarity matters most, ClickUp Brain is your AI-powered assistant.

Let’s say you’re preparing a project update for stakeholders and must quickly pinpoint overdue tasks. Instead of manually scanning timelines, ask ClickUp Brain directly: ‘What’s overdue right now?’

It instantly summarizes any problem areas and suggests actions to get you back on track.

Integrated smoothly into your Mac environment, ClickUp Brain saves you valuable time and keeps your workflow streamlined.

ClickUp best features

Live syncing across views: Update project timelines and see changes reflected instantly across task lists, Google Calendars, and workloads

Flexible dependencies: Link tasks with start-to-start, finish-to-start, or any combo, and let ClickUp auto-adjust timelines when things shift

One-click critical path: Highlight the must-hit tasks to spot bottlenecks and deliver projects effectively

Automate repetitive actions: Set triggers for task status changes, assignee updates, or project completion date shifts so routine work happens without manual input with Set triggers for task status changes, assignee updates, or project completion date shifts so routine work happens without manual input with ClickUp Automations

Connect with advanced tools you use: Work with Slack, Google Drive, Zoom, GitHub, Notion, and more to keep everything in one place with Work with Slack, Google Drive, Zoom, GitHub, Notion, and more to keep everything in one place with ClickUp Integrations

ClickUp limitations

With so many extensive features and customization options, it can feel overwhelming at first

ClickUp pricing

ClickUp ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (10,400+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (4,400+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about ClickUp?

This G2 review says it all:

I love how customizable the platform is—I can switch between List, Board, and Gantt views depending on my workflow. The integrated Chat feature also makes real-time collaboration super convenient and is one of the reasons I use ClickUp daily. Plus, the automations and AI tools save me tons of time on repetitive tasks. Setting up project spaces, tasks, and automations was surprisingly smooth. My team got the hang of it after a few quick training sessions. Also the help docs and live chat have been super responsive, ensuring we’re never stuck for long. One thing we did was integrated ClickUp with Google Drive in just a few clicks, saving us time and avoiding tool-switching.

I love how customizable the platform is—I can switch between List, Board, and Gantt views depending on my workflow. The integrated Chat feature also makes real-time collaboration super convenient and is one of the reasons I use ClickUp daily. Plus, the automations and AI tools save me tons of time on repetitive tasks. Setting up project spaces, tasks, and automations was surprisingly smooth. My team got the hang of it after a few quick training sessions. Also the help docs and live chat have been super responsive, ensuring we’re never stuck for long. One thing we did was integrated ClickUp with Google Drive in just a few clicks, saving us time and avoiding tool-switching.

📮 ClickUp Insight: 31% of managers prefer visual boards, while others rely on Gantt charts, dashboards, or resource views. But most tools force you to pick one. If the view doesn’t match the way you think, it just becomes another layer of friction. With ClickUp, you don’t have to choose. Switch between AI-powered Gantt charts, Kanban Boards, Dashboards, or Workload View in a single click. And with ClickUp AI, you can auto-generate tailored views or summaries based on who’s looking—whether it’s you, an exec, or your designer. 💫 Real Results: CEMEX sped up product launches by 15% and cut communication delays from 24 hours to seconds using ClickUp.

2. GanttPRO (Best for straightforward visual project planning)

via GanttPRO

Sometimes you just want an online Gantt chart that makes sense without being a project management expert. GanttPRO gets this completely; they’ve built something that feels intuitive from day one. You can drag tasks around, see how changes affect your timeline, and share clean-looking charts that won’t confuse your stakeholders.

The interface doesn’t try to be flashy or pack in every feature imaginable. Instead, it focuses on doing the core Gantt functionality well, which means you can actually get your projects organized.

The platform also facilitates real-time communication through comments, attachments, and notifications, ensuring that all stakeholders stay informed.

GanttPRO best features

Juggle multiple projects simultaneously with portfolio views showing resource allocation and project health across your entire workload

Export professional-looking charts to PDF, PNG, or Excel file formats for client presentations and stakeholder updates

Set up automated notifications to alert team members when deadlines approach or task statuses change

Customize working calendars to match project schedule patterns and holiday breaks

Create and save custom project templates for future use

GanttPRO limitations

You can only create new tasks in the chart and list views, not in the Kanban view

Mobile app lacks functionality available on the desktop version, limiting on-the-go adjustments to project milestones

GanttPRO pricing

Core: $9/month per user

Advanced: $15/month per user

Business: $24/month per user

Enterprise: Custom pricing

GanttPRO ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 8/5 (520+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 8/5 (520+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about GanttPRO?

Here’s what one user had to say about this Gantt chart software for Mac:

First, its user interface is uncomplicated and clear even though the product has rich capabilities. Second, and this is what I mean by “sweet spot”, they have wisely chosen the most important features and built them with just the right set of capabilities. What you NEED is all there and yet it’s SIMPLE to use.

First, its user interface is uncomplicated and clear even though the product has rich capabilities. Second, and this is what I mean by “sweet spot”, they have wisely chosen the most important features and built them with just the right set of capabilities. What you NEED is all there and yet it’s SIMPLE to use.

3. TeamGantt (Best for collaborative team planning workflows)

via TeamGantt

TeamGantt is an online project management software that helps team members understand and engage with your project plan.

The platform makes collaboration feel natural rather than forced. Team members can update their progress, leave comments directly on tasks, and see how their work connects to everyone else’s.

It focuses on helping teams visualize timelines, allocate resources, and manage tasks without unnecessary complexity. Resource management features let you monitor team availability and workload, ensuring no one is overbooked.

TeamGantt best features

Create and manage project schedules with an intuitive drag-and-drop Gantt chart maker

Assign multiple team members to individual tasks and track each person’s time contribution separately

Visualize project progress with multiple views, including Gantt, board, list, and calendar

Generate automatic progress reports that keep stakeholders informed without requiring manual updates

Create reusable Gantt chart project templates to capture your team’s proven workflow patterns

TeamGantt limitations

Other operating systems have more advanced features for budget tracking and financial reporting features

Limited customization options for chart appearance and visual branding

Resource management features may not be robust enough for very large or complex projects

TeamGantt pricing

Free

Pro: $59/month per manager, $9/month per collaborator

Unlimited Everything: Custom pricing

Construction Edition: Custom pricing

TeamGantt ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 8/5 (890+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (200+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about TeamGantt?

This is how one user described their experience:

TeamGantt is one of the most powerful tools that helps display workflow diagrams in an organized, uncluttered manner that is easy to understand for all parties of the project. I loved the ease of setting up the WBS and the ease of creating sublevels under each section. Adding activities and linking them according to relationships is easy…There are no drawbacks, but the capabilities of TeamGantt must be increased so that we can measure the overall completion rates and compare them to what was planned, as well as so that we can monitor the various resources in the project.

TeamGantt is one of the most powerful tools that helps display workflow diagrams in an organized, uncluttered manner that is easy to understand for all parties of the project. I loved the ease of setting up the WBS and the ease of creating sublevels under each section. Adding activities and linking them according to relationships is easy…There are no drawbacks, but the capabilities of TeamGantt must be increased so that we can measure the overall completion rates and compare them to what was planned, as well as so that we can monitor the various resources in the project.

📖 Also Read: TeamGantt Alternatives and Competitors

4. Instagantt (Best for existing Asana team integration)

via Instagantt

Your team already uses Asana for daily task management, but you need the visual timeline views that Gantt charts provide. Does this sound familiar? Rather than forcing everyone to learn an entirely new platform, Instagantt bridges this gap.

With Instagantt, teams can get a clear overview of their projects, track progress, and manage workloads effectively. And if you’re short on time, the AI Assistant can quickly generate Gantt charts for you based on simple prompts.

It’s not a complete project management suite, and that’s the point; it solves one specific problem without adding complexity.

Instagantt best features

Build portfolio dashboards that show progress across multiple projects simultaneously

Set up milestone tracking with clear visual indicators for key project deliverables

Generate baseline comparisons to measure actual progress against your original project plans

Create public snapshots of your Gantt charts to share with clients and stakeholders who are not Instagantt users

Instagantt limitations

Heavily dependent on the Asana integration, making standalone functionality quite limited

Reporting options remain basic beyond simple progress and timeline visualization techniques

Instagantt pricing

Individual Plan: $12/month per user

Team Plan: $24/month

Instagantt ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 3/5 (30+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 3/5 (440+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Instagantt?

See what this reviewer had to say:

Suficient but not impressed. Sometime filling and updating it becomes a chore instead of a tool to help keep track of processes. Its more of a place to do the schedule and set the dates, but not really a flexible project tracker or workload reflection.

Suficient but not impressed. Sometime filling and updating it becomes a chore instead of a tool to help keep track of processes. Its more of a place to do the schedule and set the dates, but not really a flexible project tracker or workload reflection.

5. Microsoft Project (Best for enterprise complexity management)

via Microsoft

Microsoft Project is the tool for when your projects involve hundreds of tasks, complex resource constraints, and stakeholders who demand detailed reporting. Yes, the learning curve is steep, but that’s because you’re dealing with professional-grade capabilities that can model virtually any business scenario.

Plus, its integration with Microsoft 365 means your project data flows seamlessly into Excel, SharePoint, and Teams.

The software is available in both cloud-based and on-premises versions, catering to a wide range of project sizes and complexities.

Microsoft Project best features

Create custom formulas and calculations that automatically compute specialized project metrics

Manage resources effectively with tools for assignment, tracking, and workload analysis

Utilize Copilot for Project for AI-assisted task plan generation, risk assessments, project status reports, and an interactive chat experience

Create and share rich, interactive dashboards and reports using Power BI to visualize all aspects of your project

Microsoft Project limitations

Requires significant training investment for team members to use the software effectively

The full feature set is only available on the Windows desktop version, with the web and Mac versions having limited functionality

Interface feels outdated and clunky compared to modern web-based project management tools

Microsoft Project pricing

Planner Plan 1: $10/month per user (billed annually)

Planner and Project Plan 3: $30/month per user (billed annually)

Planner and Project Plan 5: $55/month per user (billed annually)

Microsoft Project ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 0/5 (1,615+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 4/5 (2,030+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Microsoft Project?

Here’s a G2 review for this Gantt chart software:

Their neat feature of capacity planning, it simplifies our work in allocating resources efficiently. Also, the scheduling and planning tools are outstanding – visual timeline (Gantt charts), dependency tracking, which help us to monitor project’s progression. Lastly, the software’s ability to easily integrate with other Microsoft products, like Excel and Power Bi, enhances our data analysis and reporting capabilities.

Their neat feature of capacity planning, it simplifies our work in allocating resources efficiently. Also, the scheduling and planning tools are outstanding – visual timeline (Gantt charts), dependency tracking, which help us to monitor project’s progression. Lastly, the software’s ability to easily integrate with other Microsoft products, like Excel and Power Bi, enhances our data analysis and reporting capabilities.

6. GanttProject (Best for zero-budget project planning)

via GanttProject

GanttProject is an open-source tool designed for individuals or small teams that need to visualize project timelines without complex project management activities.

The software is simple and easy to use, focusing on the core functionalities of project management, such as task creation, dependency setting, and resource allocation. While it doesn’t offer drag-and-drop scaling like modern SaaS tools, you can manually zoom out using the toolbar or keyboard shortcuts to shift your view.

The best part? You own the software completely without worrying about subscription renewals.

GanttProject best features

Define tasks, milestones, and dependencies to build a comprehensive project schedule

Monitor project costs and generate basic budget reports to monitor spending

Track project progress using key performance indicators and adjust plans to address any deviations

Export projects to various formats, including PDF, PNG, CSV, and Microsoft Project files

GanttProject limitations

The collaboration features are limited to the GanttProject Cloud service, which is a paid add-on

Technical support relies entirely on community forums rather than dedicated customer service

Not ideal for managing very large or complex projects with a high number of tasks and resources

GanttProject pricing

Free

GanttProject ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 3/5 (60+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 2/5 (170+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about GanttProject?

Straight from a G2 review:

The most helpful feature in GanntProject is the diagrammatic representation of duration of phases in a complete project. It is very easy to use for professionals as well as beginners…I want to include auto numbering feature that I have to enter manually.

The most helpful feature in GanntProject is the diagrammatic representation of duration of phases in a complete project. It is very easy to use for professionals as well as beginners…I want to include auto numbering feature that I have to enter manually.

💡 Pro Tip: Use Finish-to-Start, Start-to-Start, and Finish-to-Finish relationships to connect tasks. Don’t make everything dependent; it creates a waterfall! Only link tasks that truly need to wait on one another.

7. ProjectManager (Best for flexible multi-view project workflows)

via ProjectManager

ProjectManager’s Gantt chart software for Mac is built for project managers who want a deeper grasp of timeline planning. It walks through how to build and manage Gantt charts online, offering insight into task dependencies, drag-and-drop scheduling, and progress tracking.

The software facilitates collaboration among team members, whether they are working in the office or remotely. Mac users can use its cloud-based features without worrying about compatibility or setup, making it practical for cross-platform teams.

ProjectManager best features

Track time automatically or manually, depending on your team’s preferences and workflow requirements

Manage team availability and workload in real-time to optimize resource allocation

Manage project budgets with real-time cost tracking and variance reporting capabilities

Set up automated workflows that trigger specific actions based on task status changes

Track and restore project changes with project version control

Identify the critical path and add important milestones to your project plan

ProjectManager limitations

Advanced features like workflow automation and risk management require higher-tier subscriptions that significantly increase monthly costs

Initial setup requires a substantial time investment to configure all available options properly

ProjectManager pricing

Team: $17/month per user

Business: $30/month per user

Enterprise: Custom pricing

ProjectManager ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 4/5 (90+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 1/5 (340+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about ProjectManager?

Here’s a firsthand perspective:

The functions offered are well thought out and do not require extensive customization. The help desk is staffed by knowledgable people who know how to communicate. The sales staff are knowledgable and honest so we did not experience a disconnect between what we thought we signed up for and what we experienced.

The functions offered are well thought out and do not require extensive customization. The help desk is staffed by knowledgable people who know how to communicate. The sales staff are knowledgable and honest so we did not experience a disconnect between what we thought we signed up for and what we experienced.

8. Toggl Plan (Best for simple timeline clarity)

via Toggl Plan

Toggl Plan’s Gantt chart software for Mac is built with simplicity and clarity in mind, making it great for team leads who manage people and deadlines rather than complex dependencies. Its drag-and-drop interface lets you quickly map out timelines and rearrange tasks without needing to delve into nested menus.

The chart view is color-coded and uncluttered, offering a clean snapshot of what’s happening and when. Mac users can access it directly through any modern browser, no app or plugin installation needed.

Toggl Plan best features

Create visual project timelines using simple drag-and-drop actions that anyone can understand

Track projects and workloads by week, month, quarter, or year

Share read-only project views with clients and stakeholders for easy progress communication

Color-code projects and tasks for instant visual organization across your entire workload

Integrate seamlessly with Toggl Track for comprehensive time tracking across all your projects

Toggl Plan limitations

Lacks advanced project management features like detailed budget tracking or resource allocation

No dependency management between tasks or project phases available

Limited reporting capabilities compared to more comprehensive project management platforms

Toggl Plan pricing

Free (for up to 5 users)

Capacity: $6/month per user, $3/month per ghost user

Starter: $9/month per user, $3/month per ghost user

Premium: $15/month per user, $3/month per ghost user

Toggl Plan ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 3/5 (40+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (110+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Toggl Plan?

One G2 review puts it this way:

As it consolidates so many useful features into a single interface, Toggl Plan facilitates team collaboration and makes it very easy to keep track of daily task updates without distraction. Toggl Plan’s collaborative features allow us to quickly get all of our members onboard, so they can easily add tasks, the time required to complete them, and any other essential input, and a large collection of pre-made templates makes for a quick and easy start of planning processes.

As it consolidates so many useful features into a single interface, Toggl Plan facilitates team collaboration and makes it very easy to keep track of daily task updates without distraction. Toggl Plan’s collaborative features allow us to quickly get all of our members onboard, so they can easily add tasks, the time required to complete them, and any other essential input, and a large collection of pre-made templates makes for a quick and easy start of planning processes.

9. nTask (Best for comprehensive functionality on budget)

via nTask

nTask gives you task management, time tracking, meeting scheduling, risk management, and even basic CRM features, all for a surprisingly reasonable price.

The Gantt chart software for Mac covers enough ground to eliminate the need for multiple specialized tools. This approach works particularly well for small teams that want comprehensive project management capabilities without enterprise-level complexity or costs.

Its Gantt chart functionality allows for detailed project planning with task dependencies, progress tracking, and baseline management, catering to both simple and complex projects.

nTask best features

Develop project risk registers and issue tracking logs to manage potential problems proactively

Get automated timesheets from tracked work hours for accurate billing and reporting

Set up project budgets with expense tracking and comprehensive cost reporting capabilities

Utilize nTask AI to generate project plans, create tasks from prompts, summarize progress, and identify potential risks

Collaborate within a unified workspace that includes tasks, projects, risks, and issues

nTask limitations

It can feel cluttered and overwhelming when you just want to focus on Gantt chart functionality

Limited customization options for reports, dashboards, and visual layouts

nTask pricing

Premium: $4/month per user

Business: $12/month per user

Enterprise: Custom pricing

nTask ratings and reviews

G2: Not enough reviews

Capterra: 4. 2/5 (100+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about nTask?

A quick snippet from a real user of this Gantt chart software for Mac:

From project planning to management, nTask offers great features and is effective for collaboration too.

From project planning to management, nTask offers great features and is effective for collaboration too.

10. Smartsheet (Best for spreadsheet-familiar teams needing visualization)

via Smartsheet

Smartsheet bridges that gap between the familiar comfort of spreadsheets and the visual power of Gantt charts. You can build project plans using familiar rows and columns, then instantly switch to Gantt view to see how everything connects on a timeline.

The real strength lies in its adaptability; you can create custom columns for any data you need to track, build formulas that calculate project metrics automatically, and design forms that feed data directly into your project sheets.

Smartsheet best features

Generate dynamic reports that pull data from multiple project sheets simultaneously for comprehensive overviews

Automatically calculate variance and update project forecasts using baselines

Roll up the overall effort required by project, program, or portfolio

Connect to hundreds of business applications through native integrations and third-party automation tools

Leverage AI tools to generate formulas and create summaries from large datasets

Automate workflows with rules that trigger alerts, reminders, and updates based on task changes

Smartsheet limitations

It can be overwhelming with features that feel excessive for smaller teams

Lacks advanced functions, formulas, and conditional formatting compared to Excel

The pricing can be a significant investment, making it more suitable for larger teams and enterprises than for small businesses or individuals

Smartsheet pricing

Pro: $12/month per user

Business: $24/month per user

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Advanced Work Management: Custom pricing

Smartsheet ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 4/5 (20,400+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (3,460+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Smartsheet?

One G2 review puts it this way:

I love how Smartsheet blends the familiar sense of a spreadsheet with the project management tools, very flexible feel. The ability to automate workflows, collaborate with teammates in real-time, and customize views, like the Gantt charts and calendar, has made tracking complex projects much more efficient. This has become implemented into my teams daily use, for project tracking to individual task tracking.

I love how Smartsheet blends the familiar sense of a spreadsheet with the project management tools, very flexible feel. The ability to automate workflows, collaborate with teammates in real-time, and customize views, like the Gantt charts and calendar, has made tracking complex projects much more efficient. This has become implemented into my teams daily use, for project tracking to individual task tracking.

🔍 Did You Know? Gantt charts date back to before World War I. A Polish engineer, Karol Adamiecki, came up with it in 1896, calling it a ‘harmonogram. ’ However, since his work was published only in Polish and Russian, the world missed it.

11. Wrike (Best for agile workflow management)

via Wrike

Wrike’s Gantt chart system, referred to as the Timeline view, is great for agile teams that frequently adapt plans and reassign tasks. The platform focuses on creating a responsive workflow: setting up tasks, linking dependencies, and updating deadlines as priorities shift.

Wrike’s powerful analytics and AI-driven features help teams proactively manage risks and optimize their processes. It’s particularly popular among marketing and creative agencies due to its built-in proofing and approval tools.

Mac users can access everything through the browser, with no performance drop or platform restrictions. The interface allows for real-time edits and automatically reflects changes across collaborators, keeping the team aligned.

Wrike best features

Plan projects with interactive, drag-and-drop Gantt charts that show task dependencies and critical paths

Utilize Work Intelligence AI to predict project risks, automate task creation, and receive smart suggestions for improving efficiency

Customize workflows, dashboards, and reports to fit your team’s specific processes and needs

Manage incoming work and standardize intake with dynamic request forms

Integrate with over 400 applications, including popular tools from Adobe, Microsoft, Google, and Salesforce

Wrike limitations

Advanced customization options for this Gantt chart software for Mac require technical knowledge to implement

The pricing structure can become complex and costly, especially when adding more advanced features or premium integrations

Wrike pricing

Free

Team: $10/month per user

Business: $25/month per user

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Pinnacle: Custom pricing

Wrike ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 2/5 (4,400 reviews)

Capterra: 4. 4/5 (2,614 reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Wrike?

Here’s a fresh take on this Gantt chart software for Mac:

Wrike helps me stay organized and aligned across multiple projects and teams. I especially like the ability to create custom workflows and dashboards tailored to our marketing campaigns. The timeline view (Gantt chart) is great for visualizing project phases, while task dependencies and automated notifications help ensure we never miss deadlines. Wrike’s seamless integration with tools like Outlook and Teams also makes collaboration much smoother.

Wrike helps me stay organized and aligned across multiple projects and teams. I especially like the ability to create custom workflows and dashboards tailored to our marketing campaigns. The timeline view (Gantt chart) is great for visualizing project phases, while task dependencies and automated notifications help ensure we never miss deadlines. Wrike’s seamless integration with tools like Outlook and Teams also makes collaboration much smoother.

📖 Also Read: Gantt Chart Alternatives to Manage Work and Increase Project Success

On Your Mark, Get Set, Gantt With ClickUp!

Choosing the right Gantt chart software for Mac comes down to what you need: speed, flexibility, and the ability to see everything in context. A great tool helps you own your timelines.

ClickUp, the everything app for work, delivers all that and more. From flexible Gantt charts to reporting tools, in-app chat, powerful automations, and portfolio management, it’s a truly customizable workspace for teams of all sizes. Whether you use macOS or not, this is the best Gantt maker tool for you.

Sign up to ClickUp for free today! ✅