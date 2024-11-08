15 nejlepších nástrojů umělé inteligence pro sociální média pro marketéry

Scrolling through endless comments, scheduling posts, tracking metrics without social media AI tools—it all adds up to chaos.

My team and I have spent countless hours planning social media posts and still fell behind in measuring results.

We realized we needed some social media AI tools to avoid feeling buried. I experimented with many, learning that it’s important to use the right one for different needs.

And so, to make things easier for you, I’ve compiled a list of the top 15 social media AI tools that helped us streamline content, track analytics, and execute overall strategy. These will make your social media marketing more manageable without sacrificing creativity. 🙌

What Should You Look for In a Social Media AI Tool?

When selecting the right AI social media tool, it’s easy to get overwhelmed—there are too many options! However, not all social media AI tools will fit your needs.

To help you make informed decisions, here are some essential features you should prioritize. 👇

Ease of use and support: Has an intuitive interface, making it accessible for users of all skill levels, and provides reliable customer support

Integrations: Seamlessly integrates with major social media platforms and your tech stack

Manage multiple accounts: Helps you oversee and control multiple accounts from a single, unified dashboard

Automation: Has robust automation features like scheduling and auto-posting to help you maintain a consistent posting schedule and save time and effort

Analytics and reporting: Gives detailed insights into engagement, audience behavior, and performance

AI capabilities: Has advanced AI features such as generative content creation, sentiment analysis, and hashtag recommendations

Our list of the top 15 social media AI tools for social media strategy planning includes both classics like Sprout Social and newcomers like Albert. ai. The one thing they have in common? They’re excellent at what they do! 🎯

Let’s see how you can use each of them for building effective social media marketing campaigns and channeling your promotion strategy.

1. ClickUp (Best for streamlining social media creation and planning with AI)

ClickUp is a powerful platform for simplifying social media content creation and planning, particularly with its AI capabilities and 1000+ app integrations. It stays on top of our list for its all-in-one social media management features that automate content workflows, from idea generation to publishing.

ClickUp Docs

Format your content for enhanced effectiveness with ClickUp Docs

ClickUp Docs is a powerful feature that helps you with content generation with its tools for creating, managing, and collaborating on documents. It makes it easier for your team to produce and refine high-level content efficiently.

You can organize all your social media content on the platform with its rich formatting features, nested pages, styling options, and templates. It also helps you plan a great social media content roadmap by brainstorming simultaneously with your team via ClickUp’s real-time collaboration detection.

ClickUp Brain

Try ClickUp Brain Prompt ClickUp Brain to write content for your social media and get it instantly

ClickUp Brain is an AI-powered assistant that brings fresh ideas and angles to your brainstorming sessions by offering contextual, real-time, instant support as a sparring partner. You can prompt it to help you ideate new content strategies, refine social media campaign goals, generate meeting summaries, and write reports based on collected data.

Integrated within Docs, Brain converts key points or suggestions directly into actionable tasks within the documents you use for brainstorming. Its AI writing assistant helps you improve your writing with built-in spell check and quick replies that craft messages with the perfect tone.

ClickUp also has other excellent collaboration features that help you connect with your team anytime from anywhere.

ClickUp Chat

Communicate and collaborate with your team with ClickUp Chat

ClickUp Chat brings team communication and task management together in one seamless tool. It’s perfect for keeping everyone on the same page, allowing you to discuss projects like social media campaigns and content creation while linking directly to relevant ClickUp Tasks.

With AI-powered features, ClickUp Chat can summarize conversations and suggest creating and connecting related tasks automatically, making project management smoother and more efficient.

Tag your team members with a simple ‘@’ with ClickUp Assign Comments

Assign Comments in ClickUp to team members and yourself to ensure nothing is missed in your pipeline. This feature also triggers a notification for the designated person, and the task will appear in their task tray. It’s an excellent way for managers to delegate tasks directly from discussions.

ClickUp Dashboard

Visualize your campaign’s progress with ClickUp Dashboards

ClickUp Dashboards offer an exceptional way to visualize your social media campaigns. They give you insights into key metrics and campaign performance in real time. Plus, they’re customizable, so you can cater them to fit your workflow.

Implementing ClickUp for our social media and content creation management led to the successful elimination of using ALL email communication on this project.

Implementing ClickUp for our social media and content creation management led to the successful elimination of using ALL email communication on this project.

ClickUp also offers multiple content calendar templates to help you plan your social media calendar.

The ClickUp Social Media Advanced Template provides a collaborative, efficient approach to content planning. Its five distinct views—List, Board, Calendar, Embed, and Doc—allow for tailored task management.

Similarly, the ClickUp Social Media Posting Schedule Template optimizes social media management for consistent audience engagement with a structured planning framework, post scheduling, and Custom Statuses like Cancelled, Complete, and In Progress for clear campaign tracking.

ClickUp best features

Task management: Create tasks for each piece of content or campaign, set deadlines, and assign them to team members

Custom workflows: Set up custom workflows to mirror your social media content creation process

ClickUp Automations: Automate routine tasks using if-then triggers or build automation sequences in natural language with ClickUp Brain

ClickUp Integrations: Integrate with popular applications such as Google Drive, Dropbox, Google Calendar, Chrome, Figma, Vimeo, and many more

1000+ pre-built templates: Access hundreds of templates for various use cases to save time and ensure consistency across projects

Multiple task views: Visualize your social media campaign timelines in 15+ Custom Visualize your social media campaign timelines in 15+ Custom ClickUp Views , including Gantt Chart, Kanban Board, List View, and Table View

ClickUp limitations

Initial setup takes time

Users have reported a steep learning curve because of its wide range of functionalities

ClickUp pricing

Free forever

Unlimited: $7/month per user

Business: $12/month per user

Enterprise: Custom pricing

ClickUp Brain: Add to any paid plan for $7/month per user

ClickUp ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (9,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (4,000+ reviews)

2. Lately AI (Best for repurposing content for social media)

via Lately AI

Lately AI is one of the most popular social media AI tools that leverages Neuroscience-Driven AI to streamline content creation, planning, and analysis.

It repurposes long-form content, such as blogs, podcasts, or videos, into short-form social media posts for different platforms. This makes it particularly useful for marketers trying to amplify their reach.

Lately AI best features

Create a unique and customized ‘voice model’ to reach any target audience on any channel in any language or regional dialect

Optimize your platform’s algorithm days, weeks, or even months in advance

Connect all team members under a unified brand hierarchy for centralized communication

Lately AI limitations

Features like the queue get buggy when you try to reorganize posts

You can’t boost posts from the platform

It doesn’t allow you to set up Instagram stories

Lately AI pricing

Free

Starter: $59/month per user

Growth: $239/month for 3 users

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Lately AI ratings and reviews

G2: Not enough review

Capterra: Not enough reviews

3. Agorapulse (Best for comprehensive social media management)

via Agorapulse

Agorapulse is a comprehensive social media management tool that offers features to streamline handling multiple platforms.

I’ve used it to schedule posts, monitor conversations, and analyze performance data. I particularly enjoyed its ‘unified inbox’ capabilities, which help users consolidate messages and comments from all platforms.

Agorapulse best features

Use its drag-and-drop calendar to schedule posts and visualize them effortlessly

Access customizable social media templates for content creation

Track mentions of your brand, competitors, and relevant keywords with its ‘Social Listening’ feature

Get deep insights into your social performance with comprehensive analytics

Agorapulse limitations

Limited integrations—it doesn’t integrate with platforms such as TikTok or other emerging social applications

It can be slow, especially when scheduling posts or uploading media

You have to pay extra for X (formerly Twitter) analytics

Limited posting options in the free plan

It doesn’t consolidate comments and Instagram DMs on the same platform, so you have to check them manually

Agorapulse pricing

Standard: $69/month per user

Professional: $99/month per user

Advanced: $149/month per user

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Agorapulse ratings and reviews

4. SocialBee (Best for evergreen content management)

via SocialBee

SocialBee is a versatile social media AI tool designed to help you manage, automate, and optimize content creation across various platforms.

One of its standout features is the AI Content Improvement functionality, which allows you to enhance posts and plan strategies for better engagement. I’ve used it to craft platform-specific content faster, especially for Facebook, Instagram, X, and LinkedIn.

SocialBee best features

Design visually appealing content for your feeds with its in-app integrations with tools like Canva, Unsplash, and GIPHY

Invite people to your workspace, assign roles, leave feedback, and approve content all on one app

Create posts with its 1,000+ social media prompts, summarize blogs, and craft high-quality content in different tones of voice

Recycle evergreen content and reshare high-performing posts to extend their reach automatically

SocialBee limitations

It doesn’t have a built-in Pinterest integration

Limited text formatting capabilities, especially for longer content

Copy-pasting doesn’t transfer formatting well, making it a time-consuming task

UI isn’t visually appealing

SocialBee pricing

Standard

Bootstrap: $29/month per user

Accelerate: $49/month per user

Pro: $99/month for 3 users

Agency

Pro50: $179/month

Pro100: $329/month

Pro150: $449/monthSocialBee ratings and reviews

5. Sprout Social (Best for insights and task automation)

via Sprout Social

Fifth on my list, Sprout Social is a great platform known for its powerful analytics and automation capabilities.

One of its best features is AI-powered sentiment analysis, which automatically classifies messages as positive, negative, or neutral, helping you gauge audience perception in real time.

Sprout Social best features

Leverage the ‘smart categories’ feature to group and classify data and make it easier to track specific trends or topics across different social media channels

Get detailed metrics with its business intelligence reporting tools to visualize and track KPIs through intuitive dashboards

Build and manage partnerships with influencers and content creators to grow brand presence

Sprout Social limitations

No AI responses for the smart inbox

You can’t save frequently used hashtags

Sometimes profiles on different platforms get disconnected

You can’t schedule posting PDFs on LinkedIn

Sprout Social pricing

Standard: $249/month per user

Professional: $399/month per user

Advanced: $499/month per user

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Sprout Social ratings and reviews

6. Emplifi (formerly Socialbakers) (Best for AI-driven customer engagement)

via Emplifi

Emplifi (formerly Socialbakers) is an AI-driven social media tool that helps brands streamline their marketing and customer care efforts.

I am particularly impressed with its use of AI across multiple functionalities. It has AI-powered social listening tools that can detect sentiment and dynamic topics, letting you stay ahead of trends and conversations relevant to your audience.

Emplifi best features

Gauge public perception in real-time with its natural language processing capabilities for deeper insights into consumer behavior

Leverage historical audience data with its PrimeTime tool to determine optimal times to post content

Summarize large volumes of customer feedback and analyze it to capture key concerns

Emplifi limitations

LinkedIn and Tiktok integrations don’t allow you to track mentions

Lacks consistency in the reporting features for multiple social media channels

There are no customization opportunities for content collections, such as bulk tagging

Some users find the UI confusing. For example, managing scheduled reports is under the user’s profile rather than under ‘content’ or ‘dashboards’

Emplifi pricing

Custom pricing

Emplifi ratings and reviews

7. Brandwatch (Best for social listening and trend analysis)

via Brandwatch

Brandwatch is a powerful digital consumer intelligence platform that comes in handy for social listening and trend analysis.

Its advanced AI and data management capabilities help businesses gauge customer sentiment, track brand perception, and gather online conversations across platforms.

Brandwatch best features

Monitor brand mentions across various social media channels and assess the emotional tone behind these mentions with its ‘sentiment analysis’

Get notifications of spikes in negative sentiment with its smart alerts feature

Customize searches in multiple languages with 48 boolean operators that refine and target queries

Discover the best brand influencers and manage influencer relationships

Brandwatch limitations

Keyword backfilling, which means it doesn’t load lost keywords, fails even after many attempts

Small glitches like charts pulling in data from elsewhere or issues with moving elements around within a dashboard are common

Data loading takes a long time

No unified engagement score

Brandwatch pricing

Custom pricing

Brandwatch ratings and reviews

8. Tailwind (Best for scheduling visual content on social media)

via Tailwind

Tailwind is a popular tool for managing visual content across platforms like Instagram, Pinterest, and Facebook.

We’ve generally used it for its social media scheduling and find it particularly useful for planning and optimizing social media content strategy for platforms that focus on visuals. It creates visually appealing and responsive designs we’ve used in our social media content.

Tailwind best features

Create engaging social media posts by using it as an AI tool for captions , descriptions, and short-form video scripts tailored for specific audiences

Use its pre-designed customizable templates with professional-quality visuals. It automatically applies brand colors, fonts, and logos to ensure consistency in designs

Maximize engagement without manual effort with its ‘SmartScheduling’ feature that selects the best time to post based on the target audience

Preview and organize your content with its visual 9-grid Instagram feed planner

Tailwind limitations

Limited platform integrations, primarily Pinterest and Instagram, which isn’t ideal

Cancelling your account is difficult, and customer service can be poor

Limited Pinterest analytics

Tailwind pricing

Free forever

Pro: $24. 99/month per user

Advanced: $49. 99/month for 2 users

Max: $99. 99/month for 5 users

Tailwind ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 3/5 (100+ reviews)

Capterra: Not enough reviews

9. Loomly (Best for collaborative content creation and planning)

via Loomly

Loomly is a great social media management tool that helps create and plan collaborative content. It streamlines social media activities right from content ideation to publishing and measurement.

You can manage various social media accounts from one interface while using its collaborative features, such as approval workflows and post mockups.

Loomly best features

Store and organize media assets using its content library and integrated tools such as Canva and Unsplash; you can also access over five million royalty-free photos and videos and edit them directly on the platform

Get 300+ daily content suggestions based on social media trends and holidays to maintain a fresh and engaging content calendar

Identify high-performing posts and campaigns, and track clicks with the built-in Loomly URL shortener

Loomly limitations

There have been instances where the application hasn’t posted on a platform at the scheduled time

Some posts need manual publishing. For example, if a user has to post a reel to Facebook and Instagram, the reel will get published only on Facebook

Sharing post drafts is difficult

Loomly pricing

Base: $42/month for 2 users

Standard: $80/month for 6 users

Advanced: $175/month for 14 users

Premium: $369/month for 30 users

Loomly ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 6/5 (1,700+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (450+ reviews)

10. Albert. ai (Best for automated ad management and optimization)

Albert. ai is an AI-driven marketing platform designed to autonomously manage and optimize digital campaigns across channels like social media, paid search, and programmatic display.

It uses machine learning and predictive analytics to handle tasks like media buying, audience targeting, and creative optimization, freeing marketers to focus on strategy.

Albert. ai best features

Automate key aspects of digital campaigns, such as targeting, bidding, and budget allocation

Use the platform to test and optimize creative assets in real time, ensuring ads perform their best across different channels

Integrate data from multiple platforms (like Google and Facebook) to optimize ad spend across channels

Albert. ai limitations

The integration process needs significant support and training, making it challenging for small businesses to adopt without technical resources

It relies too much on the quality and quantity of historical data and might struggle if the company lacks it

Albert. ai pricing

Custom pricing

Albert. ai ratings and reviews

G2: Not enough reviews

Capterra: Not enough reviews

11. QuillBot (Best for enhancing writing quality)

via QuillBot

QuillBot is an advanced AI writing tool designed to enhance the quality of written content, making it useful for social media managers and content creators.

It has excellent paraphrasing capabilities, which helps you rewrite sentences and paragraphs to make them more polished, coherent, and engaging. You can use it to repurpose content across platforms and save time. I’ve found its ‘Fluency’ and ‘Creative’ modes helpful in writing more clearly and using unique expressions.

QuillBot best features

Check grammar and correct errors to ensure your posts and copy are professional before publishing

Condense lengthy articles or reports into concise summaries for quick social media captions, updates, or highlights

Detect plagiarism and ensure that your content is original to maintain credibility

QuillBot limitations

Grammar checking isn’t as comprehensive as other social media AI tools

It sometimes misses detecting sentence framing errors

It only rephrases limited words

QuillBot pricing

Free

Premium: $4. 17/month per user (billed annually)

QuillBot ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 4/5 (30+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (140+ reviews)

12. Jacquard (formerly Phrasee) (Best for generating marketing copies)

via Jacquard

Jacquard is an AI-powered social media tool designed for generating and optimizing marketing copy across various digital channels, including email, social media, and paid ads.

It uses natural language generation (NLG) to craft highly engaging and performance-driven content, such as email subject lines and ad text, tailored to resonate with your target audiences.

Jacquard best features

Use its AI for copywriting on multiple platforms, including email, social media, and paid ads

Customize messages based on its AI’s learning from historical data to maximize your reach

Craft compelling marketing messages and optimize them for engagement and conversation

Jacquard limitations

Lacks creative design tools, so you might have to rely on other software for visual elements

You can’t choose the tone of voice you need

Jacquard pricing

Custom pricing

Jacquard ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 4/5 (20+ reviews)

Capterra: Not enough reviews

13. PromoRepublic (Best for local social media marketing)

via PromoRepublic

Next up is PromoRepublic. I’ve used the application to manage social media for different business locations. It’s a great way to enhance your local marketing efforts.

PromoRepublic helps businesses streamline content creation, post-scheduling, and reputation management on different platforms. Its AI Composer also enables you to generate engaging posts and boost them on Instagram and Facebook.

PromoRepublic best features

Generate social media posts using AI based on user-defined parameters such as tone, length, and inclusion of hashtags and emojis

Measure performance and get actionable insights to improve social media strategies

Enable hyper-localized advertising and dynamic content adaptation across different locations

Monitor referral traffic and conversations from posts

PromoRepublic limitations

Its UI is a bit inconvenient; for example, when viewing posts in Calendar view by week, you have to scroll back through several weeks for historical data

It doesn’t incorporate a link in a post and shorten it automatically

Its integration with LinkedIn may be slow, it lags when pulling data from the platform, and it lacks a Zapier integration

PromoRepublic pricing

Small business: $59/month per user

Agency: $99/month for 10 users

Multi-location: Custom pricing

PromoRepublic ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 5/5 (150+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (140+ reviews)

14. BuzzSumo (Best for content research)

via BuzzSumo

BuzzSumo is a great AI-powered tool for content research, ideal for marketers and social media managers looking to stay ahead of the game. It helps you discover trending topics, analyze the most engaging content, and identify key influencers on different platforms.

The tool also offers features like content discovery by social network, content type, and domain, allowing you to fine-tune your research.

BuzzSumo best features

Find and connect with 700,000+ journalists and get 2x more niche topic results

Explore high-demand keywords and analyze subheadings, structure, and content of top-ranking headlines for SEO insights

Research customer reviews on current and emerging trends in your category

Monitor brand mentions and track competitors

BuzzSumo limitations

It’s primarily available in English, so most trends are from English-speaking countries only

A lot of value seems to be duplicated by free services like Google Alerts

BuzzSumo pricing

Content creation: $199/month per user

PR and Comms: $299/month for 5 users

Suite: $499/month for 10 users

Enterprise: $999/month for 30 users

BuzzSumo ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 5/5 (100+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (140+ reviews)

15. ContentStudio (Best for discovering relevant content)

via ContentStudio

ContentStudio is a great choice for content discovery and social media project management. It specializes in helping you find relevant and trending content across various platforms.

With its discovery feature, ContentStudio allows you to effortlessly monitor trending topics. It aggregates content from sources like YouTube, X (formerly Twitter), and blogs into a single feed, simplifying the process of identifying what’s hot in your niche.

ContentStudio best features

Organize your social media content in a multi-view interactive content calendar to inspire collaboration and save time

Create intelligent content pipelines with its specialized content curation techniques, such as RSS feed and custom topics for social media success

Write compelling and relevant content with its AI writing assistant

ContentStudio limitations

For non-technical users, the platform is overwhelming and has a steep learning curve

Users complain that content in non-English languages isn’t useful

The dashboard isn’t customizable

ContentStudio pricing

Free

Starter: $20/month per user

Pro: $49/month per user

Agency: $99/month for 5 users

ContentStudio ratings and reviews

Stop the Scroll on Social Media with ClickUp

When it comes to social media, capturing attention is everything—and ClickUp’s AI-powered capabilities make it easier than ever to create scroll-stopping content and run seamless campaigns.

Each of the 15 AI social media tools we’ve highlighted has unique strengths, but ClickUp shines as an all-in-one solution for managing your social strategy and team tasks. With ClickUp, you can organize your social media calendar, track performance metrics, and streamline the entire content creation process all in one place.

Get ready to boost your engagement, optimize ads, and make data-driven decisions that propel your brand forward— sign up to ClickUp today!