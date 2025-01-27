10 nejlepších softwarových nástrojů AI SEO v roce 2025

When predictive AI writes our future history books, it may mark 2024 as the year that generative artificial intelligence went mainstream and people started to use it in business.
While many folks are debating where to best use these new capabilities, SEO professionals have dived head-first into using AI SEO to improve search engine rankings.
The question is, what are the best AI SEO tools to produce high-quality content? Well, we have the answers. Let’s look at the 10 best AI SEO tools, including their pros and cons, pricing, and what thousands of users have to say.
What Should You Look for In AI SEO Tools?
Most SEO tools have a wealth of features to identify opportunities for ranking higher on Bing or Google search engine results pages (SERPs). But they should do more than that.
What AI-powered SEO tools bring to the table is:
- Machine learning takes data and metrics through multiple iterations to determine which content search engine algorithms are scoring higher
- Natural language processing (NLP) to “read” your content, then make suggestions on improving it
- AI text generation that takes SEO into account, creating search-friendly content
- AI powered keyword research to help you find topics that are sure to rank well across search engines
AI SEO tools remove most of the guesswork and replace it with informed content ideas. They can automate your SEO tasks and improve your organic search results while helping you create quality content that supports your digital marketing strategy.
Consider these features when looking for AI SEO tools:
- How well the AI SEO tools integrate with your current content creation workflow, productivity, and project management solutions
- The data sets that the AI SEO tools pull from to make suggestions and generate content
- Whether the SEO tool automates time-consuming and repetitive tasks
- How the platform guides you through the process to avoid a steep learning curve or trial and error
- Whether the AI SEO tools fit into a collaborative work environment
The 10 Best AI SEO Tools to Use
Users need AI SEO tools that won’t just help content marketing efforts—they need efficient software that can easily integrate with their existing workflow. Most of the AI tools on our list use the same models and algorithms from OpenAI, the libraries behind ChatGPT.
Pay attention to how the models and algorithms are made available to users. Having AI doesn’t mean much by itself—it’s really about how the platform uses AI that matters.
1. ClickUp
Wouldn’t it be great if you had a powerful set of SEO-centric AI content creation tools built right into a unified and flexible project management and collaboration platform? That’s exactly what ClickUp AI delivers.
Along with constant upgrades that take advantage of the latest enhancements in artificial intelligence, you’ll get everything you need for content creation and project management. What sets ClickUp AI apart from other AI SEO tools is its prompts for various departments—which aren’t just limited to SEO optimization.
However, ClickUp does have specific prompts to help teams with their overall SEO strategy through brief creation tools, keyword research, content optimization and summarization, and competitor analysis.
ClickUp best features
- AI SEO tools built into a powerful all-in-one collaboration and project management platform
- Leverages the latest in natural language processing for AI-generated content that anticipates the reader’s search intent
- AI writer that understands the needs of SEO optimization built directly within a comprehensive set of copywriting and content optimization tools
- SEO keyword research tool for suggestions and an SEO project template
- Large library of SEO prompts that makes using artificial intelligence more efficient
- Enables the easy inclusion of search engine optimization into your marketing plan
- Integrates with industry-leading programs, including other SEO tools
ClickUp limitations
- Traditional SEO tasks may require other SEO content tools
- Limited specialized tools for tracking search engine performance over time and link building
ClickUp pricing
- Free Forever
- Unlimited: $7/month per user
- Business: $12/month per user
- Enterprise: Contact for pricing
- ClickUp AI is available on all paid plans for $5 per Workspace member per month
ClickUp ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 7/5 (6,800+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 7/5 (3,600+ reviews)
2. Surfer SEO
Surfer SEO refers to itself as a content intelligence tool. It combines content strategy, creation, and optimization in a single toolset to increase organic traffic and grow brands. The platform has the latest generative AI SEO tools to help users outline, generate, and optimize content.
Surfer SEO best features
- Focused on SEO strategies for keyword placement and content optimization efforts
- Strong search engine result page tools
- AI content and outline generators to help rank on search engines
- AI-generated tasks for improving your SEO strategy
- Full suite of traditional SEO tools
Surfer SEO limitations
- Steep learning curve for people new to SEO
- Lacks predefined prompts to use the SEO tool more effectively
- Some users have found the keyword research function limited when compared to other SEO tools
- Limited tools for collaboration or project management
Surfer SEO pricing
- Lite: $29/month for one user
- Essential: $89/month for two users
- Advanced: $179/month for five users
- Max: $299/month for 10 users, all add-ons included
- Additional fees for add-ons
Surfer SEO ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 8/5 (450+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 9/5 (375+ reviews)
3. WordLift
WordLift is a relatively new SEO tool powered by artificial intelligence. It claims to be the future of SEO and generates structured data with an AI-enabled custom knowledge graph tool.
In other words, WordLift adds text to the meta descriptions in the HTML file that search engines crawl. Plus, it suggests content changes that give your website visitors a better user experience.
WordLift best features
- Tuned to help e-commerce sites rank better in search engines
- Focuses on creating structured data for search engines for higher organic traffic
- Helps users organize content so it displays better in Google Shopping
- One of the best AI SEO tools in this list because it’s built on multiple AI platforms, not just OpenAI
- Uses machine learning in addition to the natural language processor features and generative AI most solutions offer
- Offers a free trial option to help you compare against other AI SEO tools
WordLift limitations
- Lacks writing tools for more general content creation
- Setup can get complicated when connecting complex sites with many internal links
- Doesn’t support all types of structured data
- Lacks easy integration to non-WordPress sites
WordLift pricing
- Starter: ~$63 (€59)/month for one website
- Professional: ~$106 (€99)/month for two websites
- Business + E-commerce: ~$266 (€249)/month for five websites
- Enterprise: Contact for pricing
WordLift ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 8/5 (30+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 8/5 (20+ reviews)
4. Jasper
Jasper is a content creation tool with an AI engine trained to generate creative and original content for website copy, social media posts, and blog articles. The AI-generated content system produces content that reflects your company’s brand voice while improving website rankings.
Additionally, Jasper is the best AI SEO tool for creating content prompts, so your text is specifically tailored to your line of work and target audience.
Jasper best features
- AI engine can be trained on a company’s brand voice to reinforce brand messaging
- Supports both short- and long-form content creation, from social media posts to books
- Provides preferences called Copywriting Skills that produce specific types of content like introductions or storytelling
- Integrates with SurferSEO for search engine optimization
- Supports AI writing in 25 different languages
Jasper limitations
- Full SEO capabilities require a third-party tool
- No strong collaboration or project management tools
- No built-in plagiarism checker
- Can produce repetitive content
Jasper pricing
- 7-Day Free Trial
- Creator: $49/month for one seat
- Teams: $125/month for three seats
- Business: Contact for pricing
Jasper ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 7/5 (1,200+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 8/5 (1,700+ reviews)
5. NitroPack
NitroPack improves a site’s search rankings by increasing the website’s speed. It includes an advanced caching mechanism and tools to accelerate the loading of images. It can also improve HTML, CSS, and JavaScript performance, and supports WordPress, OpenCart, WooCommerce, and Magento websites.
NitroPack best features
- Reduces page loading times to industry-leading speeds
- Comprehensive image optimization tools, including automatic conversion to WebP format
- Plugins make implementation simple
- Approaches speed optimization with multiple features
NitroPack limitations
- Only does webpage loading speedups, no other aspects of SEO
- Supports a limited number of web content management systems
- Incompatible with some plugins
NitroPack pricing
- Business: $21/month for one website
- Growth: $51/month for one website
- Scale: $176/month for one website
- Custom: Contact for pricing
NitroPack ratings and reviews
- G2: N/A
- Capterra: N/A
6. Alli AI
Alli AI offers a solution for optimization, automation, and deployment in a single platform. It’s designed for agencies, enterprises, and larger e-commerce sites.
Alli AI monitors and offers suggestions for code and content on larger websites by adding software to the site, enabling on-page SEO, thus enabling real-time deployment. Artificial intelligence constantly monitors and automatically improves your site.
Alli AI best features
- Automation code is embedded into your web pages
- Deploys code changes across a site or to single pages
- Content editing is done on-page and not in a separate tool
- Automatically generates sitewide page titles with automated A/B testing
- Includes site speed optimization
Alli AI limitations
- Optimization suggestions can be overwhelming with no tools to manage them
- Analysis of a site can take a long time
- Missing some key features that other SEO tools offer, such as keyword research and competitive analysis
- Some suggestions improve SEO but can negatively impact the user experience
Alli AI pricing
- Consultant: $249/month for 10 sites and users
- Agency: $499/month for 25 sites and users
- Enterprise: $999/month for unlimited sites and users
- Enterprise: Contact for pricing
Alli AI ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 3/5 (5+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 3/5 (10+ reviews)
7. Byword
Byword is an AI content generator focused on SEO article creation. Users feed it target keywords and define a writing style, and the program does the rest. It uses natural language processing and machine learning algorithms to generate content.
Byword best features
- Built to generate informational articles that are optimized for search engine placement
- State-of-the-art algorithms bypass most AI detectors
- Supports nine languages
- Allows users to define a writing style
- Supports background process, generating multiple articles at the same time
Byword limitations
- Generating a short social media post costs as much as a long article
- No other tools for SEO beyond AI text generation
- Not a good solution for non-factual content
- No collaboration or project management tools
Byword pricing
Generating one story costs one credit.
- Starter: $99 for 25 credits/month
- Standard: $299 for 80 credits/month
- Scale: $999 for 300 credits/month
- Unlimited: $2,499 for unlimited credits
Byword ratings and reviews
- G2: N/A
- Capterra: N/A
8. MarketMuse
MarketMuse offers a suite of tools for content intelligence and SEO strategy management. It provides input on individual pages and across “content clusters,” assessing content quality and topic authority on groups of pages.
Users can use MarketMuse to plan content, group content into clusters, conduct competitive content analysis, review content briefs, and optimize content.
MarketMuse best features
- Comprehensive SERP analysis
- Content brief generator provides suggestions for improving the search quality of existing articles or to provide guidance for new articles
- Content planning tools suggest priority on suggested changes and allow tracking
MarketMuse limitations
- Implementation can be difficult for new users
- Steep learning curve
- Content editor is basic
- Limited collaboration and project management tools beyond planning
MarketMuse pricing
- Free: $0 for 10 queries/month
- Standard: $149/month per user
- Team: $399/month three users
- Premium: Contact for pricing
MarketMuse ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 6/5 (200+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 6/5 (25+ reviews)
9. Frase
Frase advertises itself as using smart AI to deliver the easiest and fastest way to improve your content’s ranking on Google. It provides tools to create content briefs and then write, optimize, and analyze content. Frase’s content generation tools leverage AI templates to shape text to fit specific needs.
Frase best features
- SEO analysis that is easily accessed
- Simple competitor analysis tools
- Strong content creation capabilities
- User interface is well-considered and intuitive
Frase limitations
- Limited keyword research tools
- Lacks integration with common content management systems
- No project management tools
- Content brief and outline process can be cumbersome to learn
Frase pricing
- Solo: $14. 99/month per user, four articles
- Basic: $44. 99/month per user, 30 articles
- Team: $114. 99/month three users, unlimited articles
- Enterprise: Contact for pricing
Frase ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 9/5 (275+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 8. /5 (300+ reviews)
10. WriterZen
WriterZen is a workflow-centric website content creation platform optimized for search engine rankings. It includes modules for topic discovery, keyword ranking, and content editing, including AI text generation and plagiarism checking.
WriterZen best features
- Topic discovery tool creates topic clusters to help generate multiple linked pages
- Broad keyword research and recommendation tool, including keyword difficulty scores
- Content editor includes data on competitive sites
- Team collaboration tools
WriterZen limitations
- Keyword tool user interface can be cumbersome for some SEO strategies
- Content editor user interface is crowded and challenging for creating content ideas
- Missing some SEO tool features like link building and backlink checking
- Limited project management and collaboration tools to tag along with your SEO efforts
WriterZen pricing
- Lite: $23/month per user
- Plus: $89/month per user
- Pro: $219/month per user
- Ultra: $399/month per user
WriterZen ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 7/5 (200+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 8/5 (200+ reviews)
Start Integrating AI SEO Tools Into Your Projects
The days of working through a checklist of small SEO changes won’t cut it anymore. Putting your keywords into headings won’t increase your search volume or organic traffic, and paying someone to do link building won’t move you up on search engine results pages.
Whether you're a blogger, small business, global enterprise, or large marketing agency, ClickUp is a comprehensive productivity platform with AI enhancements that can boost your output now.
If you want the best AI SEO tool with endless productivity and collaboration features, ClickUp is a fantastic option. It integrates with your other marketing tools to get work done faster and better—all while enabling collaboration and project management.
No more logging into the Google search console to see if your competitors are outranking you. It's time to take control of your processes and step up your game.