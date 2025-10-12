Bezplatné šablony platebních smluv pro právně závazné finanční podmínky

Missed payments. Misunderstood terms. Vanishing clients. It only takes one vague “we’ll settle it later” to throw off your cash flow.

That’s where payment agreement templates help.

A written schedule sets clear terms—amount, due date, payment method, and what happens if payments are late. Whether you’re offering services, renting property, or managing a loan, a payment contract protects your time, work, and peace of mind.

If you’re still relying on casual chats or emails, it’s only a matter of time before something slips through the cracks. Let’s fix that with these templates.

What Are Payment Agreement Templates?

A payment agreement template is a ready-to-use document that outlines the terms under which one party agrees to pay another. It typically includes details such as the payment amount, due date, method of payment, interest rate, late fees, and the applicable governing law.

These templates help create legally binding contracts for various financial arrangements—whether it’s a loan, service agreement, rental payment, or installment plan.

Why a payment agreement matters

A payment agreement clearly defines financial expectations between two parties—how much is owed, when it’s due, and what happens if payments aren’t made.

It protects both sides by turning verbal promises into written, enforceable terms. This reduces the chances of disputes, delays, and non-payment—and provides documented proof if legal action is ever required.

What Makes a Good Payment Agreement Template

A good payment agreement template is clear, detailed, and structured to protect both parties. It should prevent misunderstandings and make enforcement easy if disputes arise.

Look for these key features:

Payment details: State total amount, due dates, and payment method

Party information: Include full legal names and mailing addresses

Terms and schedule: Spell out repayment plan, installment dates, and any flexibility

Late-payment terms: Define late fees, penalties, and interest

Prepayment: Explain early payoff rules (penalties or discounts)

Default: Specify remedies if a party breaches or misses payments

Legal: Identify governing law, jurisdiction, and dispute resolution

Legal Disclaimer:This guide provides general information and sample templates and is not legal advice. Laws vary by jurisdiction—before using any template (including third-party options like Signaturely or Signeasy), confirm it complies with your state/country requirements (e. g. , usury/interest limits, notice periods, required disclosures). Consider having an attorney review agreements, especially for secured loans, interest/fee terms, or state-specific leases.

The Best Payment Agreement Templates (20 Picks)

Free templates are everywhere, but not all of them hold up when dealing with money, missed deadlines, or a client who ghosts you after the first invoice. The following curated payment agreement templates are designed to save time, prevent chaos, and ensure the financial aspect of your contract operates as smoothly as possible:

1. ClickUp Simple Payment Agreement Template

Get free template Track, manage, and sign payment terms easily with the ClickUp Simple Payment Agreement Template.

This isn’t just another Word doc with lines to fill in. The ClickUp Simple Payment Agreement Template lives inside your workflow, not outside it.

That means you can go beyond entering names and numbers—you can assign tasks, set due dates, automate reminders, and track every payment status in real time. Everything stays organized, connected, and actionable, so your agreements don’t just sit in a folder—they actually get followed.

You can turn your payment contract into a living, trackable doc that ties into projects, reminders, automations, and client workflows. It’s built to keep things clear, consistent, and visible.

🌟 Why you’ll love it:

Set recurring tasks to review repayment schedules

Use Custom Fields for amounts, methods, and notes

Add stakeholders to view and collaborate with clients in real time

Trigger automatic email reminders or alerts for upcoming due dates

🔑 Ideal for: Freelancers, small teams, or service providers managing multiple clients who need live oversight of all payment arrangements.

📮ClickUp Insight: 39% say financial instability is their biggest fear when considering a portfolio career—uncertainty is the top roadblock. Instead of guessing where your time and money go, ClickUp lets you track every hour spent on each project with built-in time tracking. You can tag tasks by client or income stream, log billable hours, and use Custom Fields to record rates or payments. With Dashboards in ClickUp, you see exactly how much time you’re investing, what it’s worth, and which projects are most profitable—all in real time.

2. ClickUp Letter of Agreement Template

Get free template Map out project terms and responsibilities with the ClickUp Letter of Agreement Template.

Unlike generic templates that limit themselves to basic terms, this ClickUp Letter of Agreement Template helps you establish clear expectations between parties while maintaining a collaborative approach.

You’re not just typing terms into a doc; you’re building out responsibilities, timelines, and terms directly into a trackable and editable workflow as the project evolves. This one’s especially helpful when entering a new partnership or project and wanting zero room for “I thought we agreed…” confusion.

🌟 Why you’ll love it:

Add project-specific payment clauses with Custom Fields

Track agreement stages using custom statuses

Collect e-signatures and track approvals via ClickUp Automations

Create visual views of responsibilities using the Board view

🔑 Ideal for: Small businesses or contractors handling multiple agreements who want clarity without chasing updates across emails or folders.

3. ClickUp Loan Agreement Template

Get free template Secure loan details and manage repayment terms with the ClickUp Loan Agreement Template

There’s no room for miscommunication when you’re lending or borrowing money. The ClickUp Loan Agreement Template gives you more than a fill-in-the-blank doc—it sets up a structured workflow for everything from interest rate to repayment schedule.

This template helps you formalize a legally binding agreement while tracking each stage of the loan in real time. Whether for a one-time loan or recurring monthly payments, every update, revision, or status change is documented and visible.

🌟 Why you’ll love it:

Track loan details, debt amount, and borrower information using Custom Fields

Assign tasks to each party for reviewing or updating the payment terms

Use custom statuses to follow the loan from draft to signed to completed

Monitor loan progress and payment adherence with recurring tasks and dashboards

🔑 Ideal for: Individuals or businesses managing internal loans, partner financing, or client advances who need clarity without back-and-forth follow-ups.

🔎 Did You Know? 55% of B2B invoices in the U.S. are overdue. Without a written payment agreement in place, it becomes more difficult to enforce the deadline.

4. ClickUp Purchase Agreement Template

Get free template Build, track, and sign deals in one place with the ClickUp Purchase Agreement Template

If you’ve ever had purchase terms lost in an email thread or a contract buried in your desktop folders, this one’s for you. ClickUp’s Purchase Agreement Template helps you manage the entire purchase process—from negotiation to signatures—without bouncing between platforms.

It provides a single location to define terms, assign responsibilities, and track approval steps, particularly when multiple parties are involved or terms are subject to change.

🌟 Why you’ll love it:

Use Custom Fields to log payment terms, conditions, or vendor info

Assign tasks for agreement review, legal approval, and signatures

Create a shared doc for both parties involved with real-time updates

Automate deadline reminders or document-sharing after the effective date

🔑Ideal for: Businesses working with vendors, suppliers, or B2B partners who want a repeatable, digital-first system for managing purchases without bottlenecks or confusion.

5. ClickUp Purchase and Sales Agreement Template

Get free template Draft, manage, and finalize your sales terms fast with the ClickUp Purchase and Sales Agreement Template

This Purchase and Sales Agreement Template by ClickUp isn’t just about listing what’s being sold—it’s built to streamline the complete agreement cycle for sales and purchases. You get a centralized system to draft terms, review payment details, define conditions, and manage sign-offs.

No more bouncing between PDFs, inboxes, or desktop folders. Every piece of the transaction—from payment amount to delivery milestones—is right where your team needs it.

🌟 Why you’ll love it:

Log product or service specifics using Custom Fields

Assign review and approval steps using custom statuses

Set delivery milestones and deadlines tied to due dates

Collaborate across departments in real time without leaving the platform

Track progress and changes across all ongoing agreements in one dashboard

🔑Ideal for: Businesses that handle regular buying and selling of goods or services need a repeatable structure for their sales contracts with easy collaboration and version tracking.

6. ClickUp Contractor Agreement Template

Get free template Set clear roles and timelines using the ClickUp Contractor Agreement Template

Hiring contractors without a written agreement is a risk most businesses can’t afford. The Contractor Agreement Template from ClickUp simplifies drafting terms, defining scope, setting deadlines, and locking in payment arrangements—without losing track of details.

Instead of juggling contracts across Word docs and inboxes, you get a centralized workspace to organize everything, from effective dates to legal action clauses, all tracked in real time.

🌟 Why you’ll love it:

Define responsibilities and payment terms using Custom Fields

Create timelines for deliverables with Gantt charts and milestones

Automate reminders for late payments, contract renewals, or status checks

Collect and store signed agreements in one shared dashboard

Monitor parties involved and progress with visual task management

🔑Ideal for: Businesses working with freelancers, consultants, or third-party contractors who need a transparent and enforceable agreement with clear accountability.

💡 Pro Tip: When using an RFQ (Request for Quote) template, standardize your formatting and criteria to make it easier to compare vendor responses.

7. ClickUp Contract Management Template

Get free template Centralize, track, and automate every contract with the ClickUp Contract Management Template

This Contract Management Template from ClickUp is more than a tracker—it’s your control panel for every active contract, whether for clients, vendors, or internal stakeholders. Instead of losing track of renewal dates, legal obligations, or payment terms, this template outlines a comprehensive system that streamlines contract management.

This contract management template includes views like a Contracts Master List, Request Form, and a Progress Tracker, designed to simplify your contract lifecycle from draft to archive.

🌟 Why you’ll love it:

Organize contracts by type, department, or status using Custom Fields

Monitor timelines and due dates using Gantt charts and deadline tags

Build out workflows with statuses like Drafting, Reviewing, Negotiating, and more

Set alerts for upcoming renewals, expiring terms, or required revisions

Keep all documents, payment instructions, and stakeholder notes in one shared hub

🔑 Ideal for: Legal teams, procurement managers, and operations leads who deal with multiple contracts and need a centralized system to manage everything with zero guesswork.

🔎 Did You Know? 25% of bankruptcies in Europe are tied to late customer payments. Formal payment agreements can serve as a preventive shield, providing businesses with legal grounds to act before late payments spiral out of control.

8. ClickUp Lease Agreement Texas Template

Get free template Create tenant-ready lease contracts built for Texas with the ClickUp Lease Agreement Template

Texas leases have their own rules, and this ClickUp Lease Agreement Texas Template helps you stay compliant without getting tangled in legal guesswork. It’s designed to simplify everything from rent terms and late payment penalties to each party’s basic responsibilities.

You can store tenant records, track rent due dates, set reminders for renewals, and keep every lease version documented—all in one collaborative workspace.

🌟 Why you’ll love it:

Record key lease terms and payment schedules using Custom Fields

Assign reminders for contract renewals and due dates

Create tenant profiles and link them to specific lease documents

Track property-specific agreements across multiple tenants or units

Automate notifications for late payments, prepayment penalties, or legal updates

🔑 Ideal for: Landlords, property managers, or real estate agents managing rentals in Texas who want to protect their interests and stay legally covered without chaos in paperwork.

9. ClickUp Services Agreement Template

Get free template Define deliverables, timelines, and payment terms with the ClickUp Services Agreement Template

Every service-based business needs to protect itself, and the ClickUp Services Agreement Template is built to do just that. It’s more than just a downloadable doc; it’s a live workspace where you can outline scope, manage expectations, and sync your payment schedule while collaborating with stakeholders.

Whether a one-time project or a retainer-based relationship, this template ensures both sides are aligned before any work begins.

🌟 Why you’ll love it:

Define the scope of work , deliverables, and timelines with custom Docs

Set and track payment terms, including collecting payments or one-time fees

Monitor progress using task views and status updates

Assign team members to sections for collaboration and real-time edits

Centralize agreement edits, version history, and sign-off milestones

🔑 Ideal for: Freelancers, agencies, and service providers who need a clear, trackable way to formalize client work and avoid last-minute surprises or disputes.

10. ClickUp Vendor Agreement Template

Get free template Clarify vendor terms, deliverables, and payments with the ClickUp Vendor Agreement Template

Whether you’re onboarding a new vendor or renewing an existing partnership, vague expectations can turn into costly errors. The Vendor Agreement Template from ClickUp provides a clear way to outline all key details, including payment terms, delivery timelines, service levels, and legal clauses.

Instead of hunting for contract versions in inboxes or folders, you get complete visibility into responsibilities, due dates, and every revision made.

🌟 Why you’ll love it:

Define vendor payment terms, pricing models, and delivery deadlines with Custom Fields

Assign internal review and approval tasks with due dates and priority tags

Track changes and progress with custom statuses like Drafting or Under Review

Use comments and automation to flag delays, incomplete info, or legal follow-ups

Create a shared view for both parties involved to stay aligned on the agreement status

🔑 Ideal for: Procurement leads, operations managers, or anyone working with external vendors who need structure, clarity, and complete control over agreement workflows.

🔎 Did You Know? Small business owners spend 10% of their day chasing unpaid invoices. Having payment terms in writing helps reduce back-and-forth by setting clear expectations upfront.

11. ClickUp Accounts Payable Template

Get free template Stay ahead of due dates and vendor payments with the ClickUp Accounts Payable Template

Chasing invoices and scrambling through spreadsheets is a quick way to miss a due date or incur late fees. The ClickUp Accounts Payable Template gives you a streamlined setup to track payment obligations, monitor invoice status, and automate recurring tasks—without micromanaging every vendor or transaction.

This template is a smart shift from manual methods to a more scalable, trackable, and time-saving process.

🌟 Why you’ll love it:

Log invoices by initial payment due date, payment type, and vendor name using Custom Fields

Visualize upcoming and overdue payments across calendar or list views

Automate payment reminders and follow-up emails with ClickUp’s automations

Organize your entire accounts payable process into status stages like Caption Coding, Verification, and Routing

Track discounted balance opportunities or additional fees to forecast accurately

🔑 Ideal for: Bookkeepers, finance teams, or business owners needing a structured system to manage payables, reduce manual errors, and keep vendors happy.

12. ClickUp Rental Contract Template

Get free template Create clear, legally binding rental terms with ClickUp Rental Contract Template

Managing rentals without a solid agreement is like driving without insurance—risky and expensive. The ClickUp Rental Contract Template gives landlords and property managers a reliable, ready-to-go structure to define payment terms, rules, and responsibilities from day one.

Everything, from rent breakdowns to security deposits, access rights, and late payment penalties, can be documented and tracked in a single, collaborative dashboard.

🌟 Why you’ll love it:

Record rent amounts, due dates, fees, and deposits using Custom Fields

Assign tasks for lease drafting, tenant communication, and contract updates

Set reminders for lease renewals and routine reviews with automation

Store signed agreements, property photos, and updates in one place

Use Docs, List View, and Gantt charts to monitor agreement timelines

🔑 Ideal for: Independent landlords, property managers, or leasing agents who need a clean, organized, and enforceable rental setup, without reinventing the wheel every time.

🔎 Did You Know? Only 44% of companies have automated even a few AR tasks. Pairing a strong payment agreement with automation ensures faster follow-ups, reduced errors, and better tracking of what’s owed.

13. ClickUp Freelance Invoice Template

Get free template Bill clients faster and track every payment with the ClickUp Freelance Invoice Template

Late payments and messy spreadsheets can crush your freelance momentum. The ClickUp Freelance Invoice Template keeps your billing process sharp, simple, and all in one place.

It’s a system that lets you log services, track due dates, send reminders, and follow up without constantly switching between platforms. Everything from payment terms to client info stays organized and accessible whenever needed.

🌟 Why you’ll love it:

Customize each invoice with client details, rates, and service summaries

Set up automated reminders for unpaid invoices or late payments

Monitor invoice progress using Pending, Paid, or custom statuses

Track timelines and send follow-ups without leaving ClickUp

Store a complete archive of past invoices and payments in one place

🔑 Ideal for: Freelancers and solopreneurs who want to keep their invoicing process professional, efficient, and totally under control—no matter how many clients they juggle.

💡Pro Tip: When managing online transactions, don't just rely on your payment gateway—use business management software that integrates directly with your testing and payment systems.

14. ClickUp Independent Contractor Invoice Template

Get free template Send clear, accurate invoices with the ClickUp Independent Contractor Invoice Template

If you’re juggling multiple clients and projects, the last thing you need is a messy invoicing process slowing you down. The ClickUp Independent Contractor Invoice Template makes it easy to bill for your work, keep everything organized, and get paid on time.

Everything, from payment terms to tax breakdowns and due dates, is integrated into a simple workflow that scales as your workload grows.

🌟 Why you’ll love it:

Fill out and track invoices with Custom Fields for services, rates, taxes, and fees

Use Pending and Paid statuses to track what’s still owed

Automate email reminders for unpaid invoices and status changes

Store all contracts, invoices, and client info in one shared workspace

Easily access financial history across projects using built-in views and filters

🔑 Ideal for: Independent contractors and consultants who want to stay on top of their invoicing process without micromanaging every transaction or chasing clients for payment.

15. Signaturely Payment Agreement Template

via Signaturely

Signaturely’s Payment Agreement Template is designed with simplicity and legal integrity. It is perfect for freelancers, lenders, or small business owners who need a downloadable, fillable contract.

It is available in PDF and Word formats, covering all key sections: debt amount, repayment schedule, defaults, amendments, and governing law. It’s ideal when you need a fast, no-fluff contract to send, sign, and store immediately.

🌟 Why you’ll love it:

Clearly define payment terms, amount owed, and due dates

Specify what happens if the debtor defaults on any installment

Add custom clauses around termination, dispute resolution, or governing law

Collect signatures from all parties involved for a legally binding contract

Download and edit in Word for flexible customization

🔑 Ideal for: Anyone needing a straightforward, professional-grade payment agreement can download, tweak, and send it out in minutes, without logging into a complete platform.

💡Pro Tip: Instead of relying on silence after sending an invoice, include a clause that requires the debtor to acknowledge receipt of the payment request within 48 hours. This small line creates a legal trigger to confirm engagement.

16. Signeasy Payment Agreement Template

via Signeasy

The Payment Agreement Template from Signeasy isn’t just about writing down numbers—it’s a full-service tool for handling repayment terms, signatures, and digital document management.

Whether you’re dealing with loans, rent agreements, or service payments, this template gives creditors and debtors a legal framework for managing debt and preventing disputes. You can customize, sign, and send it—all from one platform.

🌟 Why you’ll love it:

Record loan details, payment frequency, interest rate, and breach terms

Define late payment penalties and termination clauses clearly

Customize fields for method of payment, signatures, and applicable law

Attach a detailed repayment schedule as an annex

Track document status, send reminders, and collect legally binding eSignatures

🔑 Ideal for: Startups, small business owners, or individuals who want to skip the paperwork, avoid payment confusion, and formalize their debt agreements in a wholly digital flow.

17. PandaDoc Simple Payment Agreement Template

via PandaDoc

PandaDoc’s Simple Payment Agreement Template is for anyone needing a ready-to-use, fast, printable, and legally sound contract.

Whether it’s a personal loan, a business transaction, or a structured payment deal, this free template outlines everything from loan amount and interest rate to payment method, late fees, and dispute clauses—plus, you can add an eSignature directly in-platform.

🌟 Why you’ll love it:

Document the debt amount, repayment schedule, and due dates clearly

Define what triggers late payment penalties or other charges

Include essential legal sections like severability, termination, and governing law

Add digital signatures using PandaDoc’s built-in eSign tool

Download or print the agreement as needed for personal records or offline use

🔑 Ideal for: Freelancers, landlords, or small businesses that want a legally structured agreement with the convenience of PDF exports and online signature capability.

💡 Pro Tip: Add a service pause clause stating that if a payment is more than X days overdue, all services or deliverables will be temporarily suspended until the payment is resolved. This clause is non-aggressive but sets boundaries and gives you some leverage.

18. eSignMyDocuments Payment Plan Agreement Template

via eSign

If you’re working with installment-based repayments, this Payment Plan Agreement Template from eSign. com is designed to handle all the core components of a structured payback schedule—monthly, weekly, or custom.

It’s perfect for personal loans, informal financing, or business agreements where clarity around recurring payments and potential penalties is key.

🌟 Why you’ll love it:

Outline the loan amount, interest rate, and repayment frequency

Set clear terms for default, late fees, and prepayment penalties

Add optional clauses like a discounted balance, co-signer, or early payoff conditions

Include specific instructions on payment method and due dates

Download in PDF, Word, or ODT formats for editing and offline use

🔑 Ideal for: Individuals, friends, or small business lenders who want a flexible, printable agreement with clear expectations and legal safeguards built in.

19. Contractbook Payment Agreement Template

via Contractbook

The Contractbook Payment Agreement Template offers a detailed, customizable structure for outlining debt obligations between a creditor (Debtee) and debtor.

With built-in support for e-signatures and smart fields, this template enables individuals and businesses to formalize repayment plans with ease.

🌟 Why you’ll love it:

Define the debt amount, repayment method, and a custom payment plan in Exhibit A

Set a clear acceleration clause in case of late payments (e. g. , full balance becomes due after 15 days of delay)

Include clauses for indemnification, assignment of rights, waiver, and dispute resolution

Make modifications only with written consent from both parties

Store and track the contract inside Contractbook for future reference

⚖️ Legal Note: Acceleration clauses may be restricted by local law; confirm applicability before enforcement.

🔑 Ideal for: Freelancers, small business owners, or lenders who need to formalize and manage structured payment plans.

💡 Pro Tip: If you’re offering services—freelance or full-scale agency—knowing how to write a solid service agreement is non-negotiable. A clear, well-structured agreement protects you from scope creep, delayed payments, and misaligned expectations. Learn how to write a service agreement and what its must-have clauses are.

20. SignWell Payment Agreement Template

via SignWell

SignWell’s Payment Agreement Template keeps things tight and focused, with a straightforward layout designed to lock down terms between creditor and debtor fast. The language is formal enough to carry legal weight but simple enough for non-lawyers to understand.

It’s not bloated with excessive formatting or filler—just the essentials: debt amount, payment plan, default terms, and legal protections, such as release clauses and jurisdiction notes. The doc is eSignature-ready out of the gate, which makes it especially useful if you want to finalize agreements online in minutes without shuffling PDFs around.

🌟 Why you’ll love it:

Define and document the loan amount, terms, and responsibilities

Add jurisdiction, indemnity, and default clauses without legal guesswork

Send for signature and get notified when both parties have signed

Download or store the agreement securely once completed

🔑 Ideal for: freelancers, small business owners, or individuals needing a legally sound, quick-to-sign payment agreement without hiring a lawyer.

Make Payment Terms Foolproof with ClickUp

Missing payment terms or vague expectations don’t just confuse—they cost you time, money, and trust. These 20 payment agreement contract templates are built to prevent exactly that.

Whether you’re managing client invoices, setting up a loan, or drafting a contract for a contractor or vendor, a ClickUp template (and a few extras) makes it easier to create, track, and manage financial commitments—legally and operationally.

It’s all built in, from automation to e-signatures and task tracking. Ditch the mess of PDFs and scattered emails and streamline your payment process from start to finish.

Ready to stay in control of your payment terms? Get started with ClickUp for free.

Frequently Asked Questions About Payment Agreement Templates

Yes, when signed by both parties and compliant with local law.

Often yes, but rates and disclosures are regulated—check your jurisdiction.

Your agreement should specify remedies (late fees, acceleration, suspension of services, or collections).

Not always—but legal review is wise for larger sums, secured loans, or state-specific leases.