Jak napsat seznam s příklady

So, you’re thinking about writing a listicle? Great choice!

Listicles are one of the most popular blogging tools, as they can drive huge traffic to your site.

🧠 Fun Fact: In an Annual Blogger Survey conducted by Orbit Media, 55% of bloggers published a listicle, with only how-to articles ranking higher in popularity.

People love lists, but creating one that stands out takes more than just a simple bullet-point rundown. You need a recipe that keeps readers hooked and prompts them to share.

Before you start writing your list posts, you must ensure your listicle includes eight specific strategies (more on that in just a bit). Then, you’ll be on your way to creating listicles that get tons of shares, build your audience, and increase your views.

The best part? You don’t need to be an expert blogger to get started!

In this post, we’ll show you how to write a listicle with examples and use them effectively in content marketing management.

What is the Listicle Format?

A listicle is a content format that combines two popular elements: an article and a list.

In simple terms, a listicle presents information in the form of a list, where each item is formatted consistently and is about the same length in its respective description. Each item in the list format is usually followed by a few paragraphs explaining or expanding on it. These descriptions help the reader understand the item’s significance, provide background, or share why it matters.

👀Did You Know? Listicles get 218% more shares than how-to articles and 203% more than infographics!

The format of a listicle is easy to follow. Each item is highlighted with a numbered subheading, guiding the reader through the content.

For example, look at Reader’s Digest’s listicle of the ‘ 100 Best Books of All Time ’. Each book’s title appears as a numbered heading. Below that, you’ll find a brief summary of the book, why it’s on the list, and why it’s worth reading.

Listicles present information effectively in a highly snackable manner, making them great for scaling content production while keeping your readers engaged.

🧠Fun Fact: The first listicle and the first novel have an interesting common origin: they were written in the early 11th century —and, by women. Sei Shonagon, a lady-in-waiting and sharp-witted poet at the Heian Court in Japan, wrote the first listicle through her work, The Pillow Book. This collection of observations, poetry, and complaints is organized into lists with headings like Things That Quicken the Heart and Awkward Things.

What Makes Listicles So Effective?

Listicles are among the most popular content formats, but what makes them so effective?

Let’s explore the psychological appeal, engagement metrics, and overall user experience that drive content marketers to write listicles.

1. Listicles are easy to read

👀Did You Know? 79% of online readers prefer scanning to reading every word. That means your content must be skimmable—and listicles are perfect.

With attention spans shrinking, no one has the patience for long paragraphs anymore. The listicle form—with key items and descriptions broken down into numbered points—makes their content highly scannable.

Numbered lists and bullet points give readers clear visual cues on where to look and how to navigate the content. Each list format item also serves as a subheading, helping organize the content in a structured way. This is key not only for user experience but also for SEO.

Search engines like Google use heading tags (H1, H2, H3) to understand content structure and relevance.

2. Listicles are engaging

Listicles naturally provoke curiosity, mainly because they follow a numbered format. This format creates an inherent anticipation—readers want to know what comes next.

But there’s more to engagement than just the format.

Make listicles even more engaging by incorporating interactive elements (quizzes, polls, comment sections) to boost engagement (improve time on page, reduce bounce rate, enhance social sharing)

Add calls-to-action (CTA) buttons, like “See more” or “Learn more,” to increase interaction by letting people go down the rabbit holes of related content

Use visual enhancements (images, infographics, videos) to break up text and maintain reader engagement

Treat each list item as micro-content for higher interaction and improved reader retention

3. Listicles are shareable

Have you ever noticed how listicles dominate your social media feeds—especially on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter? That’s because they’re made for sharing. Their catchy headlines and easy-to-skim format make them irresistible. Think about it: if a marketer comes across a post titled Top 5 Marketing Tools You Should Be Using, it’s a quick, actionable read—perfect for reposting among their network of fellow marketers.

If you want to boost shares, create a listicle that highlights popular tools, platforms, or even influencers and tag them. Tagging or reaching out to those mentioned increases the chances of them sharing your content with their audience. It’s an easy way to amplify your reach.

Listicles also work wonders for guest blogging. Collaborating with others not only strengthens your content but also introduces your work to a wider, engaged audience. More visibility, more shares, and more credibility—all from a well-crafted listicle.

4. Listicles are versatile

Listicles can cover various topics and cater to various reader interests. Don’t feel restricted to a particular style—listicles inform, entertain, persuade, or even inspire your audience.

Plus, listicles are a great way to build a content database. By creating different types, you’ll have a collection of evergreen content that can drive traffic, long-term.

5. Listicles work well in SEO

Listicle titles are naturally SEO-friendly content. They’re structured with headings and subheadings, which makes it easy for search engine crawlers to index the content. Plus, listicle titles often contain numbers and keywords, which is great for SEO.

To really optimize your listicles for search engines, be sure to:

Include relevant keywords in your headings and throughout the content

Use internal linking to connect to other relevant pages on your site

Optimize meta descriptions and use rich snippets

Incorporate outbound links to authoritative external sources, enhancing content credibility and supporting SEO ranking

6. Listicles can be any length

Listicles are incredibly flexible when it comes to length. You can adapt the listicle format to suit your needs, whether writing a quick “Top 5” list or a detailed “Top 50. ” The key is to customize the length of your listicle based on your audience’s attention span and the depth of information you want to convey.

Short listicles are perfect for readers who want surface-level information quickly, while longer ones allow you to explore complex topics and provide more value.

7. Listicles can be complex

While listicles are often seen as quick, bite-sized content, they can also be incredibly detailed and informative. Combining depth with brevity makes listicles a powerful tool for conveying complex information in an easy-to-understand format.

Examples of detailed listicles include ‘ 25 of the Most Unique Airbnbs in the World , or ‘ 18 iPhone Photography Tips You Need to Know . ’ These listicles may require more research but provide valuable content that discerning readers will appreciate.

8. Listicles are faster to create and consume

One of the most appealing aspects of listicles is how quickly they can be consumed. Readers can quickly scan through them in minutes, making them easy to revisit. Once you’ve nailed the title and list headings, you’re already 90% of the way to a great piece. For marketers, this quick consumption means higher chances of retention and engagement.

But how do you go about creating a high-performing listicle? The best way is to explore high-quality examples. Think of these examples as templates (which you can easily mirror in ClickUp ) or shortcuts for your next brainstorming session.

10 Listicle Examples That Will Make You Love Them Too

Here are 10 of the best listicle examples that will inspire you to fall in love with the format and get you eager to create your own!

1. Buzzfeed’s ‘50 DIY Decor Ideas To Spruce Up Your Home Instantly’

via Buzzfeed

Buzzfeed’s popularity soared in the mid-to-late 2000s thanks to its viral listicles and quizzes, which showed how a well-crafted listicle can drive massive traffic to your site. This article features 50 DIY home decor ideas to add a personal touch to your living space.

From simple washi tape decorations to more extensive furniture makeovers, the list offers a variety of creative and budget-friendly ways to personalize your home.

🎯Why it works: It’s the perfect guide for DIY enthusiasts who want to refresh their space without spending a fortune.

2. Homes to Love’s ‘12 of the Best Eco-Friendly Cleaning Products to Use’

via Homes to Love

Homes to Love features 12 eco-friendly cleaning products that deliver excellent results while being kind to the environment. Think cleaning concentrates that only require water!

This listicle is an excellent resource for those wanting to adopt more sustainable cleaning habits at home.

🎯Why it works: It immediately addresses the problem (harsh chemicals in traditional cleaners) and offers a compelling reason to switch to eco-friendly alternatives. It’s concise, informative, and highly practical, all perfect ingredients in a successful roundup.

3. Gowling WLG’s ‘Post Pandemic’

via Gowling WLG

The future is always on our minds, especially in times of transition. Gowling WLG used a listicle format to outline predictions and recommendations for various aspects of life post-pandemic, from urban planning to healthcare, workplaces, and well-being.

🎯Why it works: The listicle is more than just text—it’s visually engaging, with bright illustrations and a roadmap-style design that guides the reader through the content. Plus, the graphic design adds depth to the message and enhances the storytelling.

4. UpgradedPoints’ ‘The 12 Best Websites for Booking Flights at the Cheapest Prices’

via UpgradedPoints

UpgradedPoints put together a listicle to help travelers save on their next vacation. The article compiles websites offering flight discounts and breaks down the pros and cons of each.

🎯Why it works: The author shares a “hot tip” at the end of each entry to help readers save even more. Using icons and bold colors, these tips stand out, drawing readers’ attention and adding extra value to the content.

5. Men’s Health’s ‘45 Of The Best Exercises To Boost Your Home Workout Gains

Men’s Health presents a comprehensive list of 45 exercises designed to elevate your home workouts. The exercises target various muscle groups, including the upper body, lower body, and core. Each exercise is accompanied by clear instructions and supporting images, making it easy to follow.

🎯Why it works: The list acts as a virtual personal trainer, guiding you step by step to ensure proper form and technique. What’s great is that these exercises require minimal equipment, making them accessible for most people. It’s a perfect resource for those seeking an effective and convenient home workout routine.

6. RELX’s ‘The Internal Communication Manual’

via RELX

RELX offers analytical and decision-making tools for businesses, and this listicle is an excellent example of their content marketing strategy. By providing valuable resources, they assist potential customers and demonstrate their industry expertise.

The Internal Communications Manual, designed in a simple black, white, and yellow color scheme with line illustrations, has a clean, modern look. Its DIY feel makes it both approachable and functional.

🎯Why it works: Despite being one of the longer listicles with 50 points, it remains highly readable thanks to concise, clear descriptions and a design that supports easy navigation. Each point is straightforward and actionable, making it a practical resource for improving internal communications.

7. BuzzFeed’s ‘26 Times Old People Were The Best People On The Internet In 2015’

via Buzz Feed

The BuzzFeed listicle ‘Old People in 2015’ stands out for its mix of humor, nostalgia, and insightful commentary. The piece takes a lighthearted approach to discussing generational differences, using clever captions and relatable observations to capture the quirks of older generations in the modern age.

🎯Why it works: Each item is concise yet packed with personality, striking a perfect balance between humor and sentimentality. It also taps into a universal theme, appealing to a broad audience who can relate to the generational gap, making it humorous and highly relatable.

8. Nature’s ‘How COVID has Deepened Inequality’

via Nature

The COVID pandemic brought a flood of research and data—daily charts, percentages, hospital statistics, and infection rates became part of our daily routine. With so much information, it’s hard to cut through the noise. Yet, Nature delivers a crucial message: the pandemic has worsened global inequality.

This listicle is a prime example of how the format can address even the most serious and complex issues. Nature presents a clear and compelling narrative by condensing its findings into six animated graphics.

🎯Why it works: It’s an effective way to communicate heavy content in a format that remains accessible, showcasing how listicles tend to be both informative and thought-provoking.

9. Campaign’s ‘5 Ways to Future-proof Your Business in a Post-Cookie World’

via Campaign

If you’re in marketing or communications, you’re likely aware that the “Cookie Apocalypse” is just around the corner. With privacy laws tightening, online ads evolving, and tracking undergoing massive changes, the big question is: What’s next?

This is a complex issue involving technical, legal, and strategic challenges. However, Campaign magazine makes the topic approachable by breaking it down into five actionable steps businesses can follow to adapt.

🎯Why it works: Instead of just highlighting the problem, this listicle provides clear, practical solutions, turning a complex issue into something tangible and easy to digest. It’s a great example of how listicles can simplify even the most complex challenges while offering real value.

10. Polygon’s ‘The Best Superbowl Commercials of 2023’

via Polygon

We’re sure you remember at least one of the ads from the big game. Whether you watched or heard about it later, the commercials are always the real conversation starters. Polygon brings together all the ads that are sure to be the talk of the town in this article.

What’s brilliant about this post is it lets you experience them.

🎯Why it works: Embedding the ads directly within the article breaks up the text with videos, allowing readers to watch the moments unfold for themselves.

Not to toot our own horn, but we do feel a little partial toward our listicle on the top AI tools and software. We put in some serious effort to make it a well-structured, highly scannable, and genuinely useful read—exactly what readers expect from a good roundup.

Instead of just listing tools with generic descriptions, this listicle provides clear value by categorizing them by use case (writing, design, productivity, etc. ), making it easier for our readers to find what they need.

🎯Why it works: Each entry includes concise yet informative overviews, highlighting key features and pricing, so users can make quick comparisons without wading through fluff. The formatting—bold headings, bullet points, and visuals makes it both engaging and conversion-friendly. (We hope you don’t disagree! 😄)

Now that we’ve explored some fantastic listicle examples, let’s learn a few simple tips for creating a list post that truly stands out!

How to Write a Listicle

Extracting Maximum Value from Listicles Using ClickUp

List posts are a fantastic way to diversify your content marketing strategies. Whether you’re looking to promote, educate, or entertain, the list article format uniquely keeps your audience engaged. It’s also an excellent choice for those new to content marketing, as listicles are easier to write while still offering impressive results.

That being said, not every topic fits into the listicle structure. You must assess the subject and your audience’s needs to decide which content format is best.

If you’re looking for an all-in-one tool to easily create listicles, how-tos, in-depth guides, or a blog post, ClickUp offers everything you need—templates, AI tools, and collaboration features that make content creation and management effortless.

