10 nejlepších nástrojů AI pro Excel k optimalizaci pracovních postupů v tabulkách

Ever feel overwhelmed by data or wish managing repetitive Excel tasks was easier? Well, you’re not alone. AI Excel tools that promise to reduce spreadsheet drudgery are all the rage right now.
Nobody wants to spend time wading through massive Excel spreadsheets when they could be analyzing trends or gathering meaningful insights to boost business.
In this article, we’ll dive deep into AI Excel tools that help you analyze data, predict trends, and automate the entire spreadsheet workflow.
It’s time to optimize, simplify, and enjoy working with spreadsheets!
What Should You Look For in Excel AI Tools
There are a few key features to watch when looking for Excel AI tools apart from them being easy to use:
- Automation capabilities: Look for tools with automation features to save time and reduce manual effort. It should automate and schedule specific tasks like generating formulas, performing updates, refreshing data, and generating Excel reports
- Predictive analytics: Predictive analytics use historical data to forecast future trends and facilitate informed decision-making. Make sure the tool can analyze and predict, for example, sales trends, budget allocations, and project timelines
- Integration with Excel: Ensure the tool integrates easily with Microsoft Excel, making collaborating with existing Excel files and functionalities easy. This way, you can use AI features within the Excel environment
- Compatible and scalable: Ensure that the AI tool is compatible with your current software and scalable to meet your growing needs over time
- Customization options: The tool must be easily configurable. You should be able to create custom rules, define preferences, and adjust settings according to your requirements
Most importantly, skim through customer reviews and ratings. Look out for user’s favorite AI Excel tools that are affordable and make spreadsheet management efficient and effective.
The 10 Best Excel AI Tools to Use
1. Excel Formula Bot
Excel Formula Bot is an AI formula generator with robust AI-powered tools to generate Excel formulas, analyze data, and chat with your spreadsheets (like ChatGPT).
You can also manage budgets, analyze data trends, or automate tasks—all within an easy-to-use interface. To optimize your experience, the tool offers real-time assistance, intelligent suggestions, and a learning algorithm that adapts to your unique style.
Excel Formula Bot best features:
- Intelligently generate formulas via simple text-based inputs. Perform automatic calculations using event-based triggers for specific rows or columns
- Extract information, validate inputs, and search for specific patterns easily within a larger dataset. This is valuable for making bulk changes or corrections in your dataset
- Create custom templates for different types of spreadsheets. Simply define the spreadsheet structure, format, and context to get a ready-made downloadable spreadsheet
- Upload your data, ask questions, and get results. You’ll receive data table charts and additional recommended questions related to your questions
Excel Formula Bot limitations:
- The outputs, such as formulas and explanations, highly depend on the information provided by the end-user
- Lacks customization options for specific requirements
- High learning curve for new users
Excel Formula Bot pricing:
- Free forever
- Pro plan: $9/month
Excel Formula Bot ratings and reviews:
- G2: 4. 5/5 (80+ reviews)
- Capterra: Not enough ratings
2. GPTExcel
GPTExcel is a handy AI tool that makes it easy to generate formulas, SQL queries, Apps Script, and VBA Scripts in Excel and Google Sheets.
This tool is powerful enough to generate formulas and intelligent enough to explain how they work. Even better, GPTExcel has gotten quicker and easier with recent updates. It suits anyone who wants to write formulas or create complex equations without Excel expertise.
GPTExcel best features:
- Generate intuitive Table Templates for spreadsheets within clicks
- Create and automate complicated calculations and analyses in Excel, Google Sheets, or Airtable with ease
- Simplify your work by quickly creating VBA scripts for Excel, Apps Scripts for Google Workspace, and Airtable scripts
- Input requirements in natural language and let AI generate SQL queries. Saves time and reduces the learning curve that comes with SQL programming
GPTExcel limitations:
- Unable to process complex or unclear queries. You will have to simplify or provide more details for better results
- Lacks API and therefore cannot integrate with third-party tools like Zapier, Power BI, or Tableau
- Lacks version control for formulas, queries, and scripts, making it hard to track changes
GPTExcel pricing:
- Free
- Pro plan: $6. 99/month
GPTExcel ratings and reviews:
- G2: Not enough ratings
- Capterra: Not enough ratings
3. SheetGod
SheetGod is an AI Excel tool that makes your work more efficient and less time-consuming. The platform helps automate and manage your daily Excel-related tasks with an intuitive dashboard and a clean and easy-to-use interface.
Also available with SheetGod are step-by-step tutorials for basic Excel and Google Sheets tasks. If you run a business, SheetGod can also be used to send marketing emails, generate PDFs, and more.
SheetGod best features:
- Use AI to frame and understand formulas written in simple language. It gives you the correct equation and handles big data sets easily
- Automate tasks in Google Sheets and Excel. This way, you can spend more time on important things and less time on tedious, repetitive tasks
- Create macros (sets of instructions or commands that automate tasks) using simple and understandable language without writing a line of code
- Use regular expressions (Regex) to find and extract specific bits of information from your data
SheetGod limitations:
- Has some compatibility issues with different browsers or devices
- Bugs often affect its performance and functionality
SheetGod pricing:
- Free
- Basic: $10/month
- Standard: $25/month
- Professional: $50/month
SheetGod ratings and reviews:
- G2: Not enough ratings
- Capterra: Not enough ratings
4. Formulas HQ
Formulas HQ helps reach the full potential of your spreadsheet workflow by simplifying complex formulas and making them accessible to everyone.
The platform understands the importance of efficiency and accuracy when handling large chunks of data. That’s why it offers a user-friendly approach to creating, understanding, and optimizing formulas. From basic arithmetic to advanced functions, Formulas HQ covers it all.
Formulas HQ best features:
- Access formula resources in the language that suits you best, as it supports multiple languages
- Get real-time assistance and knowledgeable chat support so that you have the help you need exactly when you need it
- Seamlessly integrate Python scripts into your spreadsheet tasks to tackle more complex data challenges
- Use its easy-to-follow tutorials to generate and explain complex Excel formulas
Formulas HQ limitations:
- The free plan is limited to five formula requests per month
- Does not have the cancel anytime option
- No mention of explicit data protection
Formulas HQ pricing:
- Free
- PRO: $5. 99/month
Formulas HQ ratings and reviews:
- G2: Not enough ratings
- Capterra: Not enough ratings
5. Sheet+
?Note: Sheet+ is now part of Formula HQ. Regardless, we’ve still included the tool in our list since it was a great tool when it was available. If you like Sheet+ features, you can still use them under the Formula HQ toolkit.
Sheet+ was an AI-powered tool designed to speed up formula generation for GSheets and Excel users. This tool was capable of generating accurate formulas from plain text. It simplified formula creation and explanation with features like Text-to-Formula and vice versa.
Moreover, the Sheet+ WYSIWYG (What You See Is What You Get) interface made it the go-to AI Excel tool for enhancing spreadsheet proficiency and efficiency within teams.
Sheet+ best features:
- Save time by using AI to generate complex formulas in Google Sheets and Excel
- Use the Explainer feature to dissect formulas step-by-step, making it easier to understand and debug errors
- Organize data, create charts, and perform complex calculations quickly and easily using AI
- Integrate with Excel and Google Sheets to generate and use formulas without leaving the apps
Sheet+ limitations:
- Has limited debug functionality and only supports the English language
- Limited to Google Sheets and Excel—lacks integrations with other tools
Sheet+ pricing:
- Free forever
- Pro: $5. 99/month
Sheet+ ratings and reviews:
- G2: Not enough ratings
- Capterra: Not enough ratings
6. FormulaGenerator
FormulaGenerator doesn’t just provide solutions but also helps you get a deeper understanding of formulas. This AI Excel tool adapts dynamically to your unique requirements and caters to all your formula-related demands.
Its commitment to simplicity, focused expertise, adaptability, and value-centric assistance makes it a unique and valuable tool.
FormulaGenerator best features:
- Use simple text-based inputs to generate Excel formulas and resolve spreadsheet issues
- Catch errors while you’re writing code with its built-in Error Spotter tool
- Leverage Explain Formula feature to get comprehensive, step-by-step explanations of formulas in a click
- Run formulas directly in spreadsheets and even get answers from the AI-powered Q&A Bot without having to leave your sheets
- Integrate seamlessly with GSheets to generate formulas, run them over cells, and spot errors in real-time
FormulaGenerator limitations:
- Cannot handle complex or ambiguous text instructions
- Does not fine-tune the AI applications to the specific needs or preferences of users
- Has compatibility issues with different browsers or devices
FormulaGenerator pricing:
- 7-day free trial
- Premium membership: $4. 9/month
FormulaGenerator ratings and reviews:
- G2: Not enough ratings
- Capterra: Not enough ratings
7. AI Office Bot
AI Office Bot is a productivity tool that accurately processes extensive data to enhance your analytical capabilities and decision-making processes.
Using AI, this tool helps generate and explain formulas for various apps. It integrates with over 10+ applications, including MS Excel, MS PowerPoint, Airtable, Slack, GSheets, and more.
AI Office Bot best features:
- Seamlessly integrate it with various platforms like Slack, Google Sheets, and CRM tools to simplify data management, appointment scheduling, and communication
- Generate and explain complex formulas in Google Sheets, Excel, or Airtable
- Link up AI Office Bot with Photoshop and Premiere Pro for smoother creative processes and better project results
- Collaboratively generate and comprehend formulas with your team, eliminating confusion and reducing errors
AI Office Bot limitations:
- Technical issues or errors affect its performance or reliability
- Cannot handle ambiguous requests that require human judgment or creativity
AI Office Bot pricing:
- Free
- Pro: $2. 08/month
AI Office Bot ratings and reviews:
- G2: Not enough ratings
- Capterra: Not enough ratings
8. Neural Formula
Neural Formula is a budget-friendly Excel formula generator that helps you create, automate, and translate formulas. Its primary goal is to enhance the efficiency of spreadsheets and data analysis through artificial intelligence(AI) and machine learning capabilities.
Neural Formula best features:
- Visualize and change data in many ways. Make graphs, charts, and histograms to see trends in your data
- Translate formulas into various languages with the in-built Formula Translation feature
- Easily use Neural Formula’s tools alongside your VBA Macros and Office Scripts for a more streamlined workflow
- Get insights into how each formula was created using the Explain feature that provides detailed explanations for generated formulas.
- Dynamically adjust or modify generated formulas according to your needs and preferences
Neural Formula limitations:
- Limited to Excel and GSheets; doesn’t support other spreadsheet software
- Does not have a desktop application
Neural Formula pricing:
- Starter: $10/month
- Professional: $20/month
- Enterprise: $40/month
Neural Formula ratings and reviews:
- G2: Not enough ratings
- Capterra: Not enough ratings
9. PromptLoop
PromptLoop is an AI assistant for your Excel and Google Sheets. It helps you categorize and summarize your data, or just make it look better.
All you need to do is input a formula, and PromptLoop uses AI to give you smart answers based on the information you provide. But it’s not just about simplicity. The platform lets you create custom workflows, summarize data, run a web search, and more.
PromptLoop best features:
- Use advanced AI models like GPT-3 to understand, calculate, and adjust data swiftly, generating accurate and real-time results
- Use customized AI models to create spreadsheet models that manipulate, extract, or summarize text
- Increase your efficiency by automating repetitive tasks with the help of a simple formula
- Manage data easily with its user-friendly add-on for Google Sheets
PromptLoop limitations:
- Higher learning curve (customization requires tech expertise)
- Lacks multilingual support
- Limited to in-sheet data visualization tools
PromptLoop pricing:
- Free
- Starting price: $29/month
PromptLoop ratings and reviews:
- G2: Not enough ratings
- Capterra: Not enough ratings
10. Goodlookup
Goodlookup is a reliable tool designed for your spreadsheet needs. It possesses the natural ability to understand and interpret information just like GPT-3 (a language model known for its intuitive nature).
It has the intuitive capabilities of GPT-3 with powerful matching capabilities for data connections. If you’ve ever used vlookup or index match, consider GoodLookup the next-level version.
This tool has been trained to understand your data the way GPT-3 understands language. It can quickly figure out patterns and relationships. So, if you have data that is not perfectly matched, GoodLookup can still connect the dots accurately.
Goodlookup best features:
- Use its semantic understanding of connections between topics to organize things into groups based on similarities
- Get more accurate and valuable results in data interpretation with enhanced text-matching
- Benefit from its rating mechanism for matches, indicating how closely words align in a vector space. This transparent scoring system ensures precise and refined results.
Goodlookup limitations:
- No free version
- Goodlookup is made specifically for Google Sheets and is not well-versed with other spreadsheet software
Goodlookup pricing:
- Yearly subscription: $15/per year
Goodlookup ratings and reviews:
- G2: Not enough ratings
- Capterra: Not enough ratings
Other AI Tools to Boost Your Productivity in Excel
While not an Excel AI tool, ClickUp adds value by simplifying workflows and providing a smooth space to generate formulas.
Unlike other AI powered Excel tools, ClickUp goes beyond the spreadsheet domain and offers powerful features for project management, task tracking, and team coordination. Even though it doesn’t operate within Excel, it excels at simplifying data-related tasks via its user-friendly interface.
ClickUp
ClickUp AI helps you create great content by providing prompts based on your needs. It offers powerful functionalities for generating formulas in Docs, making it a versatile tool for document management and collaboration.
What’s more, ClickUp Table View feature provides an alternative to Excel for organizing and analyzing data effectively. ClickUp integrates with various productivity tools to ensure seamless workflow management across different platforms.
ClickUp best features:
- Efficient task management: Organize tasks, set priorities, and track progress seamlessly with efficient task management features
- Flexible views: Provides various views like List, Board, Calendar, and Gantt chart to visualize and manage tasks in a way that suits your preferences
- Integration capabilities: Integrates with numerous third-party apps and tools for a smooth workflow
- Collaboration tools: With features like comments, mentions, and real-time collaboration, ClickUp promotes effective communication and teamwork
- Cross-platform compatibility: Accessible across various devices and platforms for smooth workflow management anytime, anywhere
ClickUp limitations:
- As it has many features and use cases, ClickUp can have a steep learning curve for some
- Some advanced features are only accessible with paid plans
ClickUp pricing:
ClickUp ratings and reviews:
- G2: 4. 7/5 (9,000+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 7/5 (3,500+ reviews)
