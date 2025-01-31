10 nejlepších nástrojů AI pro Excel k optimalizaci pracovních postupů v tabulkách

Ever feel overwhelmed by data or wish managing repetitive Excel tasks was easier? Well, you’re not alone. AI Excel tools that promise to reduce spreadsheet drudgery are all the rage right now.

Nobody wants to spend time wading through massive Excel spreadsheets when they could be analyzing trends or gathering meaningful insights to boost business.

In this article, we’ll dive deep into AI Excel tools that help you analyze data, predict trends, and automate the entire spreadsheet workflow.

It’s time to optimize, simplify, and enjoy working with spreadsheets!

There are a few key features to watch when looking for Excel AI tools apart from them being easy to use:

Automation capabilities: Look for tools with automation features to Look for tools with automation features to save time and reduce manual effort. It should automate and schedule specific tasks like generating formulas, performing updates, refreshing data, and generating Excel reports

Predictive analytics: Predictive analytics use historical data to forecast future trends and facilitate informed decision-making. Make sure the tool can analyze and predict, for example, sales trends, budget allocations, and project timelines

Integration with Excel: Ensure the tool integrates easily with Microsoft Excel, making collaborating with existing Excel files and functionalities easy. This way, you can use AI features within the Excel environment

Compatible and scalable: Ensure that the AI tool is compatible with your current software and scalable to meet your growing needs over time

Customization options: The tool must be easily configurable. You should be able to create custom rules, define preferences, and adjust settings according to your requirements

Most importantly, skim through customer reviews and ratings. Look out for user’s favorite AI Excel tools that are affordable and make spreadsheet management efficient and effective.

1. Excel Formula Bot

Excel Formula Bot is an AI formula generator with robust AI-powered tools to generate Excel formulas, analyze data, and chat with your spreadsheets (like ChatGPT).

You can also manage budgets, analyze data trends, or automate tasks—all within an easy-to-use interface. To optimize your experience, the tool offers real-time assistance, intelligent suggestions, and a learning algorithm that adapts to your unique style.

Excel Formula Bot best features:

Intelligently generate formulas via simple text-based inputs. Perform automatic calculations using event-based triggers for specific rows or columns

Extract information, validate inputs, and search for specific patterns easily within a larger dataset. This is valuable for making bulk changes or corrections in your dataset

Create custom templates for different types of spreadsheets . Simply define the spreadsheet structure, format, and context to get a ready-made downloadable spreadsheet

Upload your data, ask questions, and get results. You’ll receive data table charts and additional recommended questions related to your questions

Excel Formula Bot limitations:

The outputs, such as formulas and explanations, highly depend on the information provided by the end-user

Lacks customization options for specific requirements

High learning curve for new users

Excel Formula Bot pricing:

Free forever

Pro plan: $9/month

Excel Formula Bot ratings and reviews:

G2: 4. 5/5 (80+ reviews)

Capterra: Not enough ratings

2. GPTExcel

GPTExcel is a handy AI tool that makes it easy to generate formulas, SQL queries, Apps Script, and VBA Scripts in Excel and Google Sheets.

This tool is powerful enough to generate formulas and intelligent enough to explain how they work. Even better, GPTExcel has gotten quicker and easier with recent updates. It suits anyone who wants to write formulas or create complex equations without Excel expertise.

GPTExcel best features:

Generate intuitive Table Templates for spreadsheets within clicks

Create and automate complicated calculations and analyses in Excel, Google Sheets, or Airtable with ease

Simplify your work by quickly creating VBA scripts for Excel, Apps Scripts for Google Workspace, and Airtable scripts

Input requirements in natural language and let AI generate SQL queries. Saves time and reduces the learning curve that comes with SQL programming

GPTExcel limitations:

Unable to process complex or unclear queries. You will have to simplify or provide more details for better results

Lacks API and therefore cannot integrate with third-party tools like Zapier, Power BI, or Tableau

Lacks version control for formulas, queries, and scripts, making it hard to track changes

GPTExcel pricing:

Free

Pro plan: $6. 99/month

GPTExcel ratings and reviews:

G2: Not enough ratings

Capterra: Not enough ratings

3. SheetGod

SheetGod is an AI Excel tool that makes your work more efficient and less time-consuming. The platform helps automate and manage your daily Excel-related tasks with an intuitive dashboard and a clean and easy-to-use interface.

Also available with SheetGod are step-by-step tutorials for basic Excel and Google Sheets tasks. If you run a business, SheetGod can also be used to send marketing emails, generate PDFs, and more.

SheetGod best features:

Use AI to frame and understand formulas written in simple language. It gives you the correct equation and handles big data sets easily

Automate tasks in Google Sheets and Excel. This way, you can spend more time on important things and less time on tedious, repetitive tasks

Create macros (sets of instructions or commands that automate tasks) using simple and understandable language without writing a line of code

Use regular expressions (Regex) to find and extract specific bits of information from your data

SheetGod limitations:

Has some compatibility issues with different browsers or devices

Bugs often affect its performance and functionality

SheetGod pricing:

Free

Basic: $10/month

Standard: $25/month

Professional: $50/month

SheetGod ratings and reviews:

G2: Not enough ratings

Capterra: Not enough ratings

Formulas HQ helps reach the full potential of your spreadsheet workflow by simplifying complex formulas and making them accessible to everyone.

The platform understands the importance of efficiency and accuracy when handling large chunks of data. That’s why it offers a user-friendly approach to creating, understanding, and optimizing formulas. From basic arithmetic to advanced functions, Formulas HQ covers it all.

Formulas HQ best features:

Access formula resources in the language that suits you best, as it supports multiple languages

Get real-time assistance and knowledgeable chat support so that you have the help you need exactly when you need it

Seamlessly integrate Python scripts into your spreadsheet tasks to tackle more complex data challenges

Use its easy-to-follow tutorials to generate and explain complex Excel formulas

Formulas HQ limitations:

The free plan is limited to five formula requests per month

Does not have the cancel anytime option

No mention of explicit data protection

Formulas HQ pricing:

Free

PRO: $5. 99/month

Formulas HQ ratings and reviews:

G2: Not enough ratings

Capterra: Not enough ratings

5. Sheet+

?Note: Sheet+ is now part of Formula HQ. Regardless, we’ve still included the tool in our list since it was a great tool when it was available. If you like Sheet+ features, you can still use them under the Formula HQ toolkit.

Sheet+ was an AI-powered tool designed to speed up formula generation for GSheets and Excel users. This tool was capable of generating accurate formulas from plain text. It simplified formula creation and explanation with features like Text-to-Formula and vice versa.

Moreover, the Sheet+ WYSIWYG (What You See Is What You Get) interface made it the go-to AI Excel tool for enhancing spreadsheet proficiency and efficiency within teams.

Sheet+ best features:

Save time by using AI to generate complex formulas in Google Sheets and Excel

Use the Explainer feature to dissect formulas step-by-step, making it easier to understand and debug errors

Organize data, create charts, and perform complex calculations quickly and easily using AI

Integrate with Excel and Google Sheets to generate and use formulas without leaving the apps

Sheet+ limitations:

Has limited debug functionality and only supports the English language

Limited to Google Sheets and Excel—lacks integrations with other tools

Sheet+ pricing:

Free forever

Pro: $5. 99/month

Sheet+ ratings and reviews:

G2: Not enough ratings

Capterra: Not enough ratings

6. FormulaGenerator

FormulaGenerator doesn’t just provide solutions but also helps you get a deeper understanding of formulas. This AI Excel tool adapts dynamically to your unique requirements and caters to all your formula-related demands.

Its commitment to simplicity, focused expertise, adaptability, and value-centric assistance makes it a unique and valuable tool.

FormulaGenerator best features:

Use simple text-based inputs to generate Excel formulas and resolve spreadsheet issues

Catch errors while you’re writing code with its built-in Error Spotter tool

Leverage Explain Formula feature to get comprehensive, step-by-step explanations of formulas in a click

Run formulas directly in spreadsheets and even get answers from the AI-powered Q&A Bot without having to leave your sheets

Integrate seamlessly with GSheets to generate formulas, run them over cells, and spot errors in real-time

FormulaGenerator limitations:

Cannot handle complex or ambiguous text instructions

Does not fine-tune the AI applications to the specific needs or preferences of users

Has compatibility issues with different browsers or devices

FormulaGenerator pricing:

7-day free trial

Premium membership: $4. 9/month

FormulaGenerator ratings and reviews:

G2: Not enough ratings

Capterra: Not enough ratings

7. AI Office Bot

AI Office Bot is a productivity tool that accurately processes extensive data to enhance your analytical capabilities and decision-making processes.

Using AI, this tool helps generate and explain formulas for various apps. It integrates with over 10+ applications, including MS Excel, MS PowerPoint, Airtable, Slack, GSheets, and more.

AI Office Bot best features:

Seamlessly integrate it with various platforms like Slack, Google Sheets, and CRM tools to simplify data management, appointment scheduling, and communication

Generate and explain complex formulas in Google Sheets, Excel, or Airtable

Link up AI Office Bot with Photoshop and Premiere Pro for smoother creative processes and better project results

Collaboratively generate and comprehend formulas with your team, eliminating confusion and reducing errors

AI Office Bot limitations:

Technical issues or errors affect its performance or reliability

Cannot handle ambiguous requests that require human judgment or creativity

AI Office Bot pricing:

Free

Pro: $2. 08/month

AI Office Bot ratings and reviews:

G2: Not enough ratings

Capterra: Not enough ratings

8. Neural Formula

Neural Formula is a budget-friendly Excel formula generator that helps you create, automate, and translate formulas. Its primary goal is to enhance the efficiency of spreadsheets and data analysis through artificial intelligence(AI) and machine learning capabilities.

Neural Formula best features:

Visualize and change data in many ways. Make graphs, charts, and histograms to see trends in your data

Translate formulas into various languages with the in-built Formula Translation feature

Easily use Neural Formula’s tools alongside your VBA Macros and Office Scripts for a more streamlined workflow

Get insights into how each formula was created using the Explain feature that provides detailed explanations for generated formulas.

Dynamically adjust or modify generated formulas according to your needs and preferences

Neural Formula limitations:

Limited to Excel and GSheets; doesn’t support other spreadsheet software

Does not have a desktop application

Neural Formula pricing:

Starter: $10/month

Professional: $20/month

Enterprise: $40/month

Neural Formula ratings and reviews:

G2: Not enough ratings

Capterra: Not enough ratings

9. PromptLoop

PromptLoop is an AI assistant for your Excel and Google Sheets. It helps you categorize and summarize your data, or just make it look better.

All you need to do is input a formula, and PromptLoop uses AI to give you smart answers based on the information you provide. But it’s not just about simplicity. The platform lets you create custom workflows, summarize data, run a web search, and more.

PromptLoop best features:

Use advanced AI models like GPT-3 to understand, calculate, and adjust data swiftly, generating accurate and real-time results

Use customized AI models to create spreadsheet models that manipulate, extract, or summarize text

Increase your efficiency by automating repetitive tasks with the help of a simple formula

Manage data easily with its user-friendly add-on for Google Sheets

PromptLoop limitations:

Higher learning curve (customization requires tech expertise)

Lacks multilingual support

Limited to in-sheet data visualization tools

PromptLoop pricing:

Free

Starting price: $29/month

PromptLoop ratings and reviews:

G2: Not enough ratings

Capterra: Not enough ratings

10. Goodlookup

Goodlookup is a reliable tool designed for your spreadsheet needs. It possesses the natural ability to understand and interpret information just like GPT-3 (a language model known for its intuitive nature).

It has the intuitive capabilities of GPT-3 with powerful matching capabilities for data connections. If you’ve ever used vlookup or index match, consider GoodLookup the next-level version.

This tool has been trained to understand your data the way GPT-3 understands language. It can quickly figure out patterns and relationships. So, if you have data that is not perfectly matched, GoodLookup can still connect the dots accurately.

Goodlookup best features:

Use its semantic understanding of connections between topics to organize things into groups based on similarities

Get more accurate and valuable results in data interpretation with enhanced text-matching

Benefit from its rating mechanism for matches, indicating how closely words align in a vector space. This transparent scoring system ensures precise and refined results.

Goodlookup limitations:

No free version

Goodlookup is made specifically for Google Sheets and is not well-versed with other spreadsheet software

Goodlookup pricing:

Yearly subscription: $15/per year

Goodlookup ratings and reviews:

G2 : Not enough ratings

Capterra: Not enough ratings

While not an Excel AI tool, ClickUp adds value by simplifying workflows and providing a smooth space to generate formulas.

Unlike other AI powered Excel tools, ClickUp goes beyond the spreadsheet domain and offers powerful features for project management, task tracking, and team coordination. Even though it doesn’t operate within Excel, it excels at simplifying data-related tasks via its user-friendly interface.

ClickUp

ClickUp AI helps you create great content by providing prompts based on your needs. It offers powerful functionalities for generating formulas in Docs, making it a versatile tool for document management and collaboration.

Try ClickUp Brain Polish your communication and save time with ClickUp Brain

What’s more, ClickUp Table View feature provides an alternative to Excel for organizing and analyzing data effectively. ClickUp integrates with various productivity tools to ensure seamless workflow management across different platforms.

ClickUp best features:

Efficient task management: Organize tasks, set priorities, and track progress seamlessly with efficient Organize tasks, set priorities, and track progress seamlessly with efficient task management features

Flexible views : Provides various views like List, Board, Calendar, and Gantt chart to visualize and manage tasks in a way that suits your preferences

Integration capabilities: Integrates with numerous third-party apps and tools for a smooth workflow

Collaboration tools: With features like comments, mentions, and With features like comments, mentions, and real-time collaboration , ClickUp promotes effective communication and teamwork

Cross-platform compatibility: Accessible across various devices and platforms for smooth workflow management anytime, anywhere

ClickUp limitations:

As it has many features and use cases, ClickUp can have a steep learning curve for some

Some advanced features are only accessible with paid plans

ClickUp pricing:

ClickUp ratings and reviews:

G2: 4. 7/5 (9,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (3,500+ reviews)

Take your spreadsheet game to the next level with these AI Excel tools. They help you unlock hidden insights, save time, and achieve better results.

ClickUp brings with it the potential to transform not just your workflow but your entire approach to productivity. Get ready to optimize your spreadsheet workflow through ClickUp—with the power of AI. Sign up to ClickUp for free.